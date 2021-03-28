Mar 28, 2021
104

I Wanna Break Lockdown With You

Kit Knightly
Alison Banville

I wanna break lockdown with you
Look what it’s turned me into…
Fuck Thursday clapping!
I’d rather a nap
Than perform like a seal in a zoo

I wanna break lockdown with you
I’m cooking for one, not two
Got no other half
And no bloody staff
So what is a girl to do?

I wanna break lockdown with you
Solo pleasure is making me blue
It’s just not a replacement
For whips in your basement
My dog collar’s missing you too

I wanna break lockdown with you
And I’m willing to break all taboos
So let’s meet after dark
For a bonk in the park
If it’s cold we’ll break into the loos

I wanna break lockdown with you
The Elites are all doing it too!
Fergie and Cummings
Have both had their run-ins
Do they know something we should know too?

I wanna break lockdown with you
We’ll just say we thought we were immune!
If those in high places
Can lie to our faces
Then we will start playing their tune

I wanna break lockdown with you
Not hard to see what’s really true
Their message we hear
It’s loud and it’s clear –
‘Do as we say, don’t do as we do’

I wanna break lockdown with you
We’ll role play just like we used to
But don’t play Bill Gates
‘Cos my pussy just hates
Him, and he’s already fucking us too

I wanna break lockdown with you
Who is funding? I’ll give you a clue
Was it one hundred million
Gates handed to Ferguson?
No, my friends, it was two!

I wanna break lockdown with you
It was modeled with no peer review
The World Bank is paying
Big Pharma is praying
We all do what we’re told to do

I wanna break lockdown with you
The profits they stand to accrue
If we give up our rights
With no thought and no fight
Will be unprecedentedly huge

I wanna break lockdown with you
How are we all to construe?
The funding of people
Who hope we’ll be sheeple
And rot in a self-imposed zoo

I wanna break lockdown with you
And I’ll give you some breaking news
It’s deadly effects
Have been expertly guessed
To be one fifty thousand, it’s true

I wanna break lockdown with you
If they win then we’re all gonna lose
A track and a trace
For their fat database
‘Is of great benefit’- but ask, whose?

I wanna break lockdown with you
And if you’d walked a mile in my shoes
You’d know that I mean it
When I shout and scream it –
I won’t live a life I don’t choose!

I wanna break lockdown with you
And defy this political tool
So our fucking’s resistance
A vital insistence
On freedom to spend time with you

I wanna break lockdown with you
My tears have been falling like dew
I’ve missed you so much
I long for your touch
So it’s time, take my hand
We don’t live by command
We live and we love in Truth

Alison Banville is an independent journalist, singer-songwriter, performance poet and activist. She co-edits the independent news website, BSnews. She has been twice to Syria, in 2017 and 2018, visiting Damascus, Homs, Hama and Aleppo. She has a book deal with Zero Books, working title: Blood On Their Hands, The Crimes of the Corporate Media. When she isn’t banned, you can contact her through her Facebook.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Arts and Entertainment, Covid Positive, Humour, latest, Poetry
Tagged with: , , , ,