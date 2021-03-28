Alison Banville

I wanna break lockdown with you

Look what it’s turned me into…

Fuck Thursday clapping!

I’d rather a nap

Than perform like a seal in a zoo

I wanna break lockdown with you

I’m cooking for one, not two

Got no other half

And no bloody staff

So what is a girl to do?

I wanna break lockdown with you

Solo pleasure is making me blue

It’s just not a replacement

For whips in your basement

My dog collar’s missing you too

I wanna break lockdown with you

And I’m willing to break all taboos

So let’s meet after dark

For a bonk in the park

If it’s cold we’ll break into the loos

I wanna break lockdown with you

The Elites are all doing it too!

Fergie and Cummings

Have both had their run-ins

Do they know something we should know too?

I wanna break lockdown with you

We’ll just say we thought we were immune!

If those in high places

Can lie to our faces

Then we will start playing their tune

I wanna break lockdown with you

Not hard to see what’s really true

Their message we hear

It’s loud and it’s clear –

‘Do as we say, don’t do as we do’

I wanna break lockdown with you

We’ll role play just like we used to

But don’t play Bill Gates

‘Cos my pussy just hates

Him, and he’s already fucking us too

I wanna break lockdown with you

Who is funding? I’ll give you a clue

Was it one hundred million

Gates handed to Ferguson?

No, my friends, it was two!

I wanna break lockdown with you

It was modeled with no peer review

The World Bank is paying

Big Pharma is praying

We all do what we’re told to do

I wanna break lockdown with you

The profits they stand to accrue

If we give up our rights

With no thought and no fight

Will be unprecedentedly huge

I wanna break lockdown with you

How are we all to construe?

The funding of people

Who hope we’ll be sheeple

And rot in a self-imposed zoo

I wanna break lockdown with you

And I’ll give you some breaking news

It’s deadly effects

Have been expertly guessed

To be one fifty thousand, it’s true

I wanna break lockdown with you

If they win then we’re all gonna lose

A track and a trace

For their fat database

‘Is of great benefit’- but ask, whose?

I wanna break lockdown with you

And if you’d walked a mile in my shoes

You’d know that I mean it

When I shout and scream it –

I won’t live a life I don’t choose!

I wanna break lockdown with you

And defy this political tool

So our fucking’s resistance

A vital insistence

On freedom to spend time with you

I wanna break lockdown with you

My tears have been falling like dew

I’ve missed you so much

I long for your touch

So it’s time, take my hand

We don’t live by command

We live and we love in Truth

Alison Banville is an independent journalist, singer-songwriter, performance poet and activist. She co-edits the independent news website, BSnews. She has been twice to Syria, in 2017 and 2018, visiting Damascus, Homs, Hama and Aleppo. She has a book deal with Zero Books, working title: Blood On Their Hands, The Crimes of the Corporate Media. When she isn’t banned, you can contact her through her Facebook.