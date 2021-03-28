Alison Banville
I wanna break lockdown with you
Look what it’s turned me into…
Fuck Thursday clapping!
I’d rather a nap
Than perform like a seal in a zoo
I wanna break lockdown with you
I’m cooking for one, not two
Got no other half
And no bloody staff
So what is a girl to do?
I wanna break lockdown with you
Solo pleasure is making me blue
It’s just not a replacement
For whips in your basement
My dog collar’s missing you too
I wanna break lockdown with you
And I’m willing to break all taboos
So let’s meet after dark
For a bonk in the park
If it’s cold we’ll break into the loos
I wanna break lockdown with you
The Elites are all doing it too!
Fergie and Cummings
Have both had their run-ins
Do they know something we should know too?
I wanna break lockdown with you
We’ll just say we thought we were immune!
If those in high places
Can lie to our faces
Then we will start playing their tune
I wanna break lockdown with you
Not hard to see what’s really true
Their message we hear
It’s loud and it’s clear –
‘Do as we say, don’t do as we do’
I wanna break lockdown with you
We’ll role play just like we used to
But don’t play Bill Gates
‘Cos my pussy just hates
Him, and he’s already fucking us too
I wanna break lockdown with you
Who is funding? I’ll give you a clue
Was it one hundred million
Gates handed to Ferguson?
No, my friends, it was two!
I wanna break lockdown with you
It was modeled with no peer review
The World Bank is paying
Big Pharma is praying
We all do what we’re told to do
I wanna break lockdown with you
The profits they stand to accrue
If we give up our rights
With no thought and no fight
Will be unprecedentedly huge
I wanna break lockdown with you
How are we all to construe?
The funding of people
Who hope we’ll be sheeple
And rot in a self-imposed zoo
I wanna break lockdown with you
And I’ll give you some breaking news
It’s deadly effects
Have been expertly guessed
To be one fifty thousand, it’s true
I wanna break lockdown with you
If they win then we’re all gonna lose
A track and a trace
For their fat database
‘Is of great benefit’- but ask, whose?
I wanna break lockdown with you
And if you’d walked a mile in my shoes
You’d know that I mean it
When I shout and scream it –
I won’t live a life I don’t choose!
I wanna break lockdown with you
And defy this political tool
So our fucking’s resistance
A vital insistence
On freedom to spend time with you
I wanna break lockdown with you
My tears have been falling like dew
I’ve missed you so much
I long for your touch
So it’s time, take my hand
We don’t live by command
We live and we love in Truth
Alison, do you have internet of things enabled underwear yet? It’s the best way to stay safe and secure. It’s the latest thing. Like a modern chastity belt, but much smarter. You get to keep your privacy, and I get to share that.
“The “world’s first smart condom,” the i.Con Smart Condom…”
https://iapp.org/news/a/smart-condom-available-for-preorder/
Thanks to lockdowns, masks, “progress” and political correctness, or what you could otherwise call “science”, I don’t know what women are, or look like. We’ve certainly advanced as a species.
Sorry, I tried to type that while petting a moaning bitch. And she’s not even human. It’s kinda sad.
That’s possibly the best poem I’ve read in, well, a long time.
Have you considered becoming a rappist?
One of your names is Alison Banville.
I mean…I could link a Sonatina or something, but that’d be too cruel.
Before this nightmare started, I was following the events that were going on in Chile in October 2019. This is what Wikipedia says about Chile’s economy: “Chile is one of South America’s most stable and prosperous nations, leading Latin American nations in human development, competitiveness, globalization, economic freedom, and low perception of corruption”, which we may summarize saying that Chile was over 30 years the field for Chicago Boys’, that is, Milton Friedman’s wildest neo-liberalism, as close as one can get to the real thing. You know what the theory is: the “wealth of the nation” get wealthier and wealthier and in good time this will spill over to the general population. At least, that’s what the book says; only in Chile, after 30 years of a faithful application of this system, instead of that, over a million two hundred thousand people got in the street to what?… protest against subway ticket rise, as the media want us to believe? No way! One million two hundred thousand people don’t get in the streets for that! it was, true, the drop that spilled the glass, but only the drop; the protests were against the whole system that produced that rise.
I had a Chilean neighbor once, and he said that in his country there are citizens of first class, second class, third class, and so on. Health care plans go on in a continuum from covering almost nothing to covering everything; so if you had an accident in the streets and get injured, the first thing people do is to look over your papers to see if you have subscribed to some health plan, and if not, no ambulance will show up, and your life may entirely depend on the goodwill of the bystanders because there is no such a thing as public health, in “one of South America’s most stable and prosperous nations”. Also, you have all sorts of real estate plans, and you can easily get a loan to buy your home, providing you put up a collateral of course, but you, your children, your grandchildren, will be paying for it your whole life; in other words, most of what your family earns today and whatever it shall earn in the future goes to the banks.
Can we safely dismiss a theory that didn’t produce the expected results after 30 years? Anyway, the media said it was because of a subway rise, nothing to be steamed up about, and went on to list the losses the protests were producing in the economy. This reminds me of what Robert Fisk (RIP) said in one of his talks about how the media deceive us through its deliberate selection of words aimed at distorting our perception of reality; and therefore our interpretation of the facts: if you saw on television a Palestinian throwing a stone, and you are told that it’s about “disputed territories”, something your can settle over a cup of tea, then the stone throwing will appear to you as unnecessarily violent and reprehensible; but if it is about “occupied territories”, about an entire population driven by force out of their ancestral homes into camps, it is another kettle of fish.
The point is that in the last years and specially in 2019, there were several grassroot movements in all continents; not led by any organisation, opposition, unions, ONG, left, right, etc; and hence an “out of hand” kind of movements; just people organising through social media and getting together. The talk was about deep and radical issues like, the Constitution, the government, universal suffrage, representation, monetary system, and so on, and the most spectacular were Chile’s protests. Don’t take my word for it, look up a video titled “Insane: Over 1 Million People Protest In The Streets Of Chile Against Government Corruption!” and decide for yourself if it’s grassroot or organized from higher up; and while you watch that video think of what the stakes are; what is at play there, and why TPTB, fearing a likely domino effect, had to act.
Last night, I discovered a curious coincidence: “Chile despertó”, the name under which the protests are known, and meaning “Chile woke up” started on October 18th, 2019; that same day in New York, according to the Center for Health Security, Event 201 was hosted.
That clears things up, as far as I’m concerned.
A report from yesterday’s Cyprus Mail:
Surreptitious fornication laced with BDSM as an act of resistance ? I am not impressed.
Oh Peter, how could you think such a thing ?
The poor girl is lonely, she only needs some gentle guidance.
Maybe she is clergy, the reference to the ‘dog collar’ would indicate so.
Perhaps a bit of a religious zealot, a flagellent opus die perhaps, such devotion.
The ‘basement’ is probably the closest she can get to an isolated cave or island in.modern suburbia.
Updates from CBC (Covid Boredom Central):
There are echoes of the forbidden moments shared by Julia with Winston in 1984. Winston joked that she was a rebel, but only from the waist down. To hold another in higher esteem than Big Brother ( who looked like he used his personality as a contraceptive) is a small revolt. Such Human passions as love, companionship, humour, compassion, joy all challenge the inhumane system that cyborgs like Hancock (perfect name!) would seek to impose. Fuck for Freedom
Your mention of Julia from 1984 made me think of one of the most astute observations in the book:
I think that a sizable part of the masses know very well what’s going on. Ironically it tends to be the “less intellectual” ones. This may be due to the fact that these ones are less susceptible to flattery concerning their intellect. And the media knows precisely how to use such flattery to neutralise the “intelligentsia”. This goes a long way to explain why it is those who are self-consciously “Left” who may be the least willing to doubt the society they live in – since such doubt also calls into question their credentials as radicals.
I think there is a profound contradiction in calling oneself a “leftist” with the connotation of anti establishment sentiment and simultaneously dogmatically swallowing everything the same establishment declares. Doublethink at it’s worst.
It is one of the peculiarities of this “covid age” that the “Left” (i.e. the visible Left as represented by the WSWS, Canary, Skwawkbox etc.) have all fallen for the covid narrative – which is exactly the same narrative churned out by the MSM – as I pointed out several times over on Philip Roddis’s site to no avail. Truly doublethink.
I don’t find it peculiar – it’s collectivist/centralist mentality. By definition, individual thought is the enemy. The division in human mentality is rooted in the ancient philosophy of subjective and objective universalism.
The motto of the USA was: ‘e pluribus unum’.
Its contradiction: ‘ex uno, plures’.
And never the twain shall meet.
George. Many thanks for that insight on Julia. I reread the book about 3 years ago, so it may be that time again. Like Orwell, I think you have nailed that phenomenon of the intelligentsia blinded by flattery and their fear of being outside or apart from the ruling clique. One could never describe anyone in HMG as being remotely intelligent or original thinkers. They are amoral charlatans of zero integrity, whose only talent is to gauge which way the wind is blowing. Straw men indeed.
“Winston had disliked her from the very first moment of seeing her. He knew the reason. It was because of the atmosphere of hockey−fields and cold baths and community hikes and general clean−mindedness which she managed to carry about with her. He disliked nearly all women, and especially the young and pretty ones. It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.”
― George Orwell, 1984
I hear what you’re saying, but the idea that these “leftists” would consider themselves in any way radical made me laugh!
CAN WE TRUST THESE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES?
1) Pfizer Inc. – track record of bribery, engaging in illegal, corrupt marketing practices and suppressing adverse trial results. Fined $2.3 billion in 2009 for false claims.
2) Moderna Inc.- has never successfully produced a medicine of any kind nor obtained FDA approval for any of it’s previous 9 “vaccine” candidates. Earned award for “worst example of profiteering and dysfunction in healthcare” by the Lown Institute;
3) Johnson and Johnson Inc.- J&J has paid out billions of dollars for civil settlements and criminal activities. Fined $2.2 billion in 2013 for false claims and kickbacks. More recently J&J has been in the spotlight for its role in the opioid crisis. J&J has no history in vaccine development;
4) AstraZeneca Inc.- AstraZeneca pled guilty to criminal and civil charges relating to the illegal marketing of the prostate cancer drug Zoladex. $520 million fine for illegally marketing anti-psychotic drug Seroquel for uses not approved by the FDA.
J & J also just lost an appeal over the destruction of women’s lives with vaginal ”mesh’, my own 68 year old neighbour is one of the thousands of victims.
how do you expect people to be able to access a file stored on your own computer’s hard drive? that’s what the “file://” URL means.
Just had a run in with a simpering eunuch. Also known as an Australian male hipster.
He walked past me, fully masked, while wearing a large Anarchy badge.
I asked him what the badge was, and was it Antifa? He responded it was Anarchy and he was “against the state”. My response was ‘yet you’re wearing a facemask virtue signalling fascism’.
Um, that was like waving a red rag at him. He insisted the pandemic was real, many people had died, and then revealed he had a Masters Degree in psychotherapy. There you go… Hipster with a masters degree.
Several times he retorted that I was mentally unwell and I needed help.
He suggested I see a psychologist in the next street.
And these are the gutless, cowardly cretins who will drag us all over the cliff.
When I used to rule the world beneath the Kauri tree to the North of Motueka I enjoyed a good pint made of the local hops and optically clear spring water that seeped through the limestone strata at the end of the Southern Alps after slowly meandering it’s way down from the glaciers to the South.
Whilst in this position I discovered that, as supreme ruler of the planet Earth (previously I had been the Grand Boing Boing of Jupiter), if I talked to people from their point of view and asked questions about their feelings that they would relax their guards and I could get some well rested sleep in the knowledge that they would sub-consciously begin to think for themselves and I wouldn’t have to rule them any more.
I understand what you’re saying. I get it…. charging around like a bull in a china shop isn’t going to get anywhere. However, I wasn’t trying to ‘rule him’ Kiwi, I was pointing out to him his breathtaking hypocrisy: a supposed “anarchist” supporting fascism.
And I doubt people as ‘educated’ as him have much capacity to think for themselves any more. Have a good day.
I feel you bro’.
Damn sticker wearing pseudo-philosophers who wear these things as fashion statements.
Maybe he was more of an Anachronist?
.
I just get really frustrated and angry because I see where all this is heading.
And I see the dire threat to humanity the agenda of the 0.01% poses.
And then I see “woke” useful idiots like that guy, who are totally oblivious to what is really happening, and virtue signalling a fake pandemic, and I just want to kick something. Or someone.
I could blame my Irish blood and say that’s why I tend to react rather than think of a smarter way of dealing with things.
As far as the “anarchist” thing goes – it’s another fad, a trendy thing to do, until he gets bored with it. Like all fads. He actually came across as a 26 year old cardigan wearing mummy’s boy.
He actually came across as a 26 year old cardigan wearing mummy’s boy.
in all likelihood, that’s because he is a 26-year-old, cardigan-wearing mummy’s boy.
here, maybe this will cheer you up:
I didn’t ignore your other 2 replies by the way. If I start making too many replies to people, I feel a bit guilty that I’m hogging up the thread… Sigh.
Thanks for the clip my friend. Nearly home so will watch this, chill out to music, and ponder why so many men have turned into clawless pussy cats. Wearing man buns and garish clothing.
in case that embed didn’t work, as they mostly don’t here, that was supposed to be this:
https://youtu.be/-Q9Nbn7azzA
Those skinny jeans they’re all wearing crack me up.
Remember the blind rancid hysteria over refugees who came by sea? You know the crap I put up with for years here in Adelaide, the abuse even from the Australian news rag, well it’s the same now. Australian’s are ignorant chicken shits in the main, especially the men.
I agree with you about the men. Whatever happened to the spirit of Ned Kelly? Drowned in a lake of expensive colognes, hair gel and face creams…
Yeah well I never found one worth the paper he was printed on.
I think that goading these people into screaming incoherent hysteria is perhaps the best thing to do. they’ll be less able to do any damage that way, and they’re clearly unfit for any useful purpose.
Yeah, we have to call these clowns out. If enough people do, maybe subconsciously it will sink in that they are being played.
Yeah but a hipster-Antifa-psychotherapy-masters is too good to pass up… more sticky toffee pudding than red-black flag.
Too true. Most likely with a side-order of cream puff.
in situations where I absolutely cannot avoid covering my face (doesn’t happen often, certainly not grocery shopping), I have a red/black kerchief which I use for that purpose.
recently, I attempted to enter a courthouse while wearing it, as a token of compliance with their mask rule. however, the security guards informed me that it was unacceptable, and offered instead the usual surgical mask. perhaps they dimly perceived that the joke was on them.
Chopper says …
Oh wow, thanks much for the hearty laugh!!! Love it! 🤣
🙂 thanks for your factual journalism Gezzah
He responded it was Anarchy and he was “against the state”. My response was ‘yet you’re wearing a facemask virtue signalling fascism’.
I suggest the use of the term “obedience muzzle”, in such situations.
Aye Gezzah i have had a similar experiences of being accused of not being an anarchist for not wearing a mask! I have also been told to ‘get real’ and ‘they’ve done a good job on you’ by actual friends, effing hilarious.
You cannot make this shit up!!!
Lol. You hit him right in the soft spot Gezzah, his entire personage. If you want to be a woke programmed borg, do a psychology degree or better yet a masters. I once, out of interest, did a Psychology module on the Open University, this is over twenty years ago, and the amount of programming within the course itself, which unsurprisingly was ahead of its time in terms of wokeness and PC, made me give up in total disgust. I just bought the older literature in the areas I was interested in, and avoided further education coming from any of the institutions. All true education is self education in the end
There’s a lot of the “woke” hipster types in the suburb next to mine… which is undergoing heavy gentrification of course. Majority of them still parading round wearing their face nappies. Your last sentence nails it: self education!
face nappies
I really feel that “obedience muzzles” is the more politically hard-hitting term.
Okay… understood. Saw your posts on ‘covid safe sex guides’. Absolutely stark raving madness. And you can bet a week’s pay the Hipsters will be enthusiastic practitioners…
It’s the new thing with the designer face nappies. Get this…
https://www.pandemiccoutureco.com/face-masks/gucci/
Yes, the negation of the individual
continuing evidence that satire is dead:
http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/prevention-risks/covid-19-and-sex
Wonderful.
Is there any way to say to one of the designers of that little ‘guide’, “You seriously aren’t joking, are you?”
The Satire is that:
The ‘bccdc.ca’ site is UNSECURED!
Ha!Haahaahahaah!!!
Ha ha….
ha
That’s OK, my computer wears a condom.
but wait! there’s more!
http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/COVID19_SexWorkersGuidance-poster.pdf
All this endless brainless crap over a psyop.
Bareback Blowjobs?! I wonder if Gates, Epstein et al other planners ( you know their names) of the plandemic used Dental Dams and Gloves on the plane
I remember thinking early-on in this hysterical mess that it was odd that there were no proclamations advising people to
Stay Indoors – Wash your hands – Wear a Mask- Refrain from sexual intercourse
Seriously, if this damn thing was so contagious and people had to be locked up for weeks on end and your local government had become responsible for every aspect of your life, would it not have been prudent (sorry) to demand that people either stop having sex or, if that were not possible, do so six feet apart and/or while wearing a mask?
they’re actually far ahead of you; the document above recommends all of that, with the addition of “glory holes”. for safer sex, you understand.
https://globalnews.ca/news/7204384/coronavirus-glory-holes-sex/
enlargement from the above government document:
I don’t understand how people can put up with this nonsense especially in places like the UK. Maybe we truly have become sheep.
Is there ant doubt?
Never will an ant doubt.
They know exactly what they’re about.
We’ve been saying, “Baaa baaa baaa” for many years now.
I asked my sheep what “Baaa baaa baaa” means in English. She looked at me for a moment then said:
“Baa baa baa bababa ba babaaa…”
Wise words I am sure you will agree.
Poetry has always been (for eons) one of the most effective ways of getting a message across; so good on you for writing this.
As an experiment try doing it in 14 lines (ie, a sonnet). Sonnet No.18 is probably Shakespeare’s most famous one…
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?
Thou art more lovely and more temperate:
Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,
And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;
Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,
And often is his gold complexion dimm’d;
And every fair from fair sometime declines,
By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d;
But thy eternal summer shall not fade,
Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;
Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,
When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:
So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,
So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.
Shakespeare was a brilliant playwright, but I don’t actually rate his poetry too highly (just about everything he wrote, both poetry and plays, was in pentametre).
If you have the inclination we can debate this another time.
“To be, or not to be: that is the question:
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,
And by opposing end them? ”
.
Nice to have a bit of culture in these days of cultural deprivation.
What a powerful poem song. Definitely in the Key of F to fit my feeble vocal range but capture the passion therein. Loved the opening sentence which brought to mind the Thursday appearance of the Joker on the Murray Show. I salute you Alison Banville.
Dead
31-Year-Old Italian Professor DEAD following the Experimental AstraZeneca COVID Injection (healthimpactnews.com)
That’s when they will claim she had comorbidities.
Anyway, we were solicited by phone from two local ‘health’ units the other day because they had extra doses available.
I told them I would wait until the trials are finished.
I’m going to invite them to stick it up their ass.
https://pdfhost.io/v/s16NQ5Clv_The_COVID1984_Song.pdf
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Now we have a ‘variant’ which ‘hops’ from one person to another. The Kangaroo Variant?
“Combing through data from genome sequencing, scientists identified a new variant that included a number of mutations that made it easier for the virus to hop from one person to another.”
https://www.theage.com.au/world/europe/scientific-sleuthing-how-researchers-are-staying-one-step-ahead-of-covid-19-variants-20210329-p57esg.html
speak for yourself.
Next up, a motorized variant which can ‘choose’ which person it would next like to land on.
Hey, I laughed for a second there!
It looks like this farce gains hilarity with time!
But honestly, at this rate, future Christmas pantomimes will be called “Snow White and the Covine Spongiform Encephalopathy”…
Thank heaven it’s bedtime. I’ve had my ration of insanity for the day…
Hey Victoria already had that one, it could tell if people drove or walked more than 5 km from their homes, it could tell time, and it could judge heights so no work was allowed on buildings more than 3 stories high. SA had a pizza box sneaky little thing and so on it goes and the moron media keep peddling the endless tripe.
Oh well we had to have a skippy version for us aussies.
The boot comes off the throat a little tomorrow in the UK with the next stage on the ‘roadmap’. Fraudian/Observer trying to keep the fear levels up of course (“Unsafe workplaces”). There’s a mini-heatwave forecast midweek, the first really spring-like weather of the year (it’s been mostly dry but cloudy and chilly). Could be an interesting few days….
Meanwhile, Brisbane, the capital of Queens-land, Australia, has just today gone into another lockdown right on time as our cooler weather arrives. Just watch all those variants jump (hop?) from the warming northern regions to the cooler south over the next few weeks.
Haven’t even looked at any ‘news’ today May. I only said yesterday it looks like Brisbane will be going into lockdown very soon… and voila!
I wonder how long it’ll be before Melbourne is back in lockdown?
It seems Andrews and Palaszcuk have been the worst Premiers in Australia regards the scamdemic, although Gladys Berejiklian is not far behind.
And the most shameful bullshit has come from 100% of our lying media so I don’t watch or read it and haven’t for a year now. I can’t for the life of me understand what Gen X nutter premiers think they are doing.
I suspect they were having trouble finding enough willing participants in qld for the injection….so throw in some ‘cases’ to push it along a bit.
And it is hopping right to the other end of the state…from tonight I am supposed to carry a mask at all times and be silly enough to put it on in confusing situations…think where I cannot maintain so much distance….think I will just be far too old to make any sense of any of it and continue on my merry way until the 3 days are over…
I just shake my head…this crap has been around for 12 months now…supposed virus come and disappear…so what the hell are various aust govts doing messing about with sudden lockdowns for 3 days now….well other than to try forcing injections…the rules as usually look like they were made up by some young thing after a bottle of scotch.
The bridge pictured in the video is Charles Bridge, one of the oldest in Europe (construction began around 1350). Duringists pre-CV-1984, the bridged was packed with tourists, so much so that it was just about impossible to cross. Dawn to dusk, that is. Sometimes, I’d go across on my way from a gig after midnight, and the place would be as busy as ever.
No more. The tourist industry has been hit the hardest. Prague is a ghost town. All tourist establishments are going belly up, including the boats, obviously.
It’s nice to see that businesses are now getting involved and actively protesting. The pigs did break up the party though … Too few boats this time, I guess …
https://www.google.com/maps/@50.0863394,14.4126762,3a,75y,259.33h,88.39t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1slDtu6a0BvBZg7-lbJE1coQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
I’m in full agreement but please don’t compare pigs to cops. Pigs are gentle, intelligent creatures.
No More Lockdown, Van Morrison
the measures are going from the law!, to guidance, to ignored, to forgotten. And they know it, hence the ramping up of fear. The next worry is the vaccine apps, they need to be stopped or we are all fucked.
a word to the wise: if they try to implement some kind of digital certificate thingy, they’re going to have problems with the signing key distribution. just saying.
I think I love every person who knows this is a scam and isn’t afraid to say so.
We need our own Woodstock. C’mon people, let’s feel the lurve.
I hear you brother / sister.
“Hey fella that was last week’s protocols. This week it is six layers of face diapers, two clear plastic visors, three layers of surgery gloves and a hand sanitizer pump dispenser station in each auto. Next week they add the hazmat suit requirement… SUCKER!”
Me too…I am available…:)
Monarch programmed author-Whips and chains in the basement and a dog collar.
That ain’t amusing it’s MK Ultra stuff.
Thank you
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/15/150m-shades-of-grey-how-the-decades-runaway-bestseller-changed-our-sex-lives
I am available………..
A poem in the key of F.
LOVE it 😁😀