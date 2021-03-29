The Great Unvaxxed

TE Creus
The vaccine was a resounding success. Yes, there had been a final death rate of 10% among the vaccinated, but this was mostly among the elderly or the already ill, so it was probably not the vaccine’s fault, and if it was, no one could prove it one way or another, and even if they could, well, the vaccine manufacturers were not liable to lawsuits due to the agreements they had made with the various governments.
In any case, the pandemic had ended, that was for sure.
Of course the masks and the lockdown mandates continued to be enforced; the reason was that while the pandemic had most certainly been defeated, the virus still existed in its natural form somewhere out there, and so it was vital to continue with the safety procedures to avoid any possible resurgence of the disease.
So what? People got used to it, as they had gotten used to so many other things before that. And was wearing a mask in the end much worse than wearing a helmet or a safety belt? Was being forced to stay at home for a few months every year much different than being forced to be at the office working for five days out of the seven in the week? Rules are rules, and those were not as bad as others that had been instituted in the past.
But there was something that worried the authorities. While most people had predictably complied with the mandatory vaccination campaign, there were a few groups that had refused them, alleging religious or health reasons, and found refuge in rural communities living off the grid. They had abandoned the use of mobile and network technology and so could not be traced so easily, and, since non-digital cash had been abolished, they appeared to have returned to a form of commerce based in the exchange of physical goods.
At first, the authorities ignored them; most people saw them as a minority of loser hicks, “anti-vaxxers” as they had been called in earlier pre-scientific times, and since it was unlikely that too many among the masses would opt for such a harsh lifestyle away from the comforts of modern urban life, they were not seen as a menace.
But what happened, in the end, was that rumours started to appear, even in the cities, about small communities where no one needed to wear masks, and people were dancing and smiling, and food was delicious and natural and people were even – gasp! – falling in love and procreating in natural ways.
Of course this was an obvious and mendacious falsity, but the authorities could not permit such fairy tales to gain acceptance among the people at large. So they started to persecute “the great unvaxxed”, as they called them, or the “free renegades” as they preferred to call themselves.
Their communities were dispersed. Their leaders were arrested. Planting organic, unmodified seeds became illegal.
It was dangerous, the authorities alleged. Non-genetically modified crops were unsafe and could lead to sickness or birth defects. Many of the people who lived in the previously free rural communities were arrested and forcibly vaccinated, or were killed in shootings with the police.
But in the end it was not possible to arrest or forcibly vaccinate them all. Now, hidden among the normal population, using fake certificates, there lived an undisclosed number of unvaccinated people, whom the authorities had been unable to locate or identify.
A young woman named Miranda, who was born in a barn in the literal sense, and never vaccinated, was one of them. When organic farming was prohibited and most of the land was taken over by large companies using mechanized agriculture, she was forced to move to a small village where she subsisted doing odd jobs and occasionally teaching art classes. She had learned drawing and painting sill as a child, and was quite talented; she could sing very well too.
She had a fake vaccine certificate that looked for all purposes almost identical to the real ones, and while a bio-test could determine that she had not really taken the shot, or the “jab” as it was popularly called, she was careful never to be in any position that could require any kind of test.
For a few years she and hundreds of others like her had subsisted in this manner, but it was not ideal and never easy. Because before at least the renegades could live freely in their own communities, under their own rules, but now they had to hide and wear masks and follow dictates like everyone else, so what was the point? If they could not be free in any case, why not do like all the others and just take the jab and be done with it?
Miranda thought about it sometimes. But she had promised her parents – who had died in a shootout with the police – that she would always remain faithful to their ideals. And so she refused to compromise. She knew, or hoped, that the current tyranny could not be maintained forever. She wanted to believe that it would be possible, one day, to be free again.
Finally, they got her. It was her own stupid mistake; she was outside, a routine patrol was approaching and she had left her fake certificate at home. This would not normally happen, but she had recently bought a new jacket and had forgotten the certificate in the pocket of the old one.
Walking around without a certificate was illegal, so they had to scan her arm, finding no signs of vaccination, and later a second test found no trace of antibodies in her system. Unable to explain the reason, or to produce a valid vaccine certificate – she knew now that the fake one she had at home would now be microscopically analyzed and would not be useful any longer – she was taken to the local jail, and later to a federal prison.
“There is an easy way out of this”, said Captain Antoine Huxley-Ehrlich, chief of the Vaccine Resistance Unit. “Just take the jab, and you’ll be free.”
“Never”, replied Miranda. “You’ll have to do it by force.”
That was an option, of course, and legally possible with the recent change in the constitution. But it was not what Antoine wanted. No, she had to freely choose the vaccine. Not only because otherwise she could have become a martyr and inspire other rebels, or because people could start to think that there really was something bad or sinister about the vaccine; but because he firmly believed that winning by persuasion was better than winning by force, and he was convinced of his own righteousness.
He could not understand her stubborn refusal – hadn’t he, like all others, voluntarily taken the vaccine? As a member of the upper classes, he reminded her, he was not required to do it at the time; and yet he had volunteered. Why? Because he believed in law and order, but, most of all, because he believed in the vaccine.
He was sure that sooner or later he would be able to convince her that her uneasiness with the medication had only been caused by the trauma of her childhood experiences, living in a harsh rural area and watching her parents die as criminals fighting the law.
But Miranda was indeed very stubborn. She refused all the options she was given. She preferred jail to vaccination and denial to compromise. She even refused to see a psychiatrist. So she lingered in prison for months and months.
One day, the warden brought to her cell a new book that she had requested from the prison library – Civil Disobedience, by Thoreau. As she began to read, she found a handwritten note stuck between the first pages. “When you get your dinner tonight, ask for salt”, it said. “A friend”, it was signed.
Who could that be? She was puzzled, as it was years since she last had any contact with anyone else from her former community. But later that evening, as the warden brought her dinner, she meekly asked if she could have an extra amount of salt. The warden didn’t betray any sign of recognition or suspicion; she just brought her a small white salt-shaker. There was nothing unusual about it, but when Miranda opened it, from the bottom, she found a small magnetic key and another note inside.
The note explained that the key would open her cell door, and that all the security guards had either been bribed or put out to sleep. She could safely escape. Further instructions indicated how to reach a cabin in the woods nearby where she would be able to join her colleagues from the resistance movement.
She waited until midnight; when all was silent, she tried the key. It worked. She slowly walked out of her cell, then out of the prison, undisturbed.
She followed the instructions to cover her face with a mask and her hair with a veil to avoid recognition. She was afraid a patrol would stop her as she left the city, as police presence was constant and sometimes there were curfews, but all the time she saw only a small group of policemen that she had no trouble evading.
She walked for several hours; the note had been clear that she should avoid any form of public transportation. It was already morning when she reached the destination informed, a few miles outside town.
She knocked. No one answered. But she turned the handle and realized that the door was unlocked. She entered, very quietly, as if afraid to disturb the eerie silence. Finally, she saw a man sitting in an armchair, his back turned to her. He was wearing a dark jacket and a black fedora hat.
“So you’re finally here”, he said. She seemed to recognize the voice, although she couldn’t quite locate it. Was it perhaps someone from her old community?
Then he turned towards her. It was Antoine Huxley-Ehrlich.
It had been a trap, of course. The idea was to raise her hopes only to crush them, as an additional form of torture, an elaborate cat-and-mouse game. Also, now that she had tried to escape and join a rebel movement, she could be accused of sedition and other charges. She could easily be tried by a military court and condemned to death.
And that was exactly what happened.
She was offered a full pardon in exchange for vaccination, but still she refused. If she had to die, then she might as well die on her own terms. Like Saint Joan or the early Christian martyrs, she’d rather burn at the stake or be thrown to the lions than renege.
They could not convince her to get the “jab”, but they also did not want to turn her into some sort of hero for a cause, even if a crazy and hopeless one. So they decided that the execution would be done in secret, and the official story would be that, since she had refused several times the vaccination, she was never immune to the virus and had finally contracted the disease.
Today Miranda will be shot. She refused all offers for public announcements of regret and even a last meal. She also refused the blindfold; she did not want anything to cover a single part of her face.
As the executioners raise their rifles, Miranda is not afraid. Her golden hair flutters in the wind, and she looks up at the soldiers with a confident smile. She knows that they can kill her body, but they cannot touch her soul.
And as she waits for the bullets to slowly arrive, Miranda sings a song that she remembers from her childhood, a song that her mother taught her and perhaps she also sang before she died:
And when you come and all the flowers are dying
If I am dead, as dead I well may be
You’ll come and find the place where I am lying
And kneel and say an Ave there for me.
Wow…that was depressing! ….. I was just now writing a letter to the big politicians here about their covid vaxx coercions to convince them otherwise. And I thought that I’ll wait till tomorrow and read it back again one more time before I send it. Then stumbled across this story. Now I’m thinking maybe I better retract my name from it first and send it anonymously. Maybe I don’t want them taking an “interest” in me. Is it too late for open debate already?
So the vaccine killed a lot more than the virus.
Great work. V for vendetta + 1984 + Koinonia farm. The next installment should flesh the story out with more on the history of the disease, the propaganda, the farm, the value structure of the non-vaxers, the fake vaccine passport underground workshops, etc.
Excellent! soon or later we gonna be part of this role. They can kill the messenger but not the message….
The article is a 1984 sketch. Orwell painted the Crucifixion of life’s degradation and denial under the stamp of fear given power, as a past made to substitute for presence. But looking at the problem without truly addressing it, is to push it outside under abnegation of responsibility to mindless systemic protection rackets, which then ‘invade or violate’ a caged mind as filthy and starving rats coming home to roost!
Orwell could set room 101 as the particular terror symbols to the personal profile of the mind that thought to step outside of fear’s dictate.
The living symbol of Jesus holds the awareness of the release of the body as a limit or distance, to the Field of which life truly is. That this realigns, reintegrates and heals, is also the release of the idea of death, to the recognition as the Field that can only be known by yielding to an expansive embrace that of itself extends or communicates. If we do not practice in the ‘evils’ or irritations and challenges of the day thereof, will be have a pathway of heart response through which to abide and align in living expressions of resolving conflict so as to free creative endeavour – which is never more or less then being truly moved, each in our individual and common inspirations and themes of unfolding interest.
I don’t invoke Jesus as an external authority, but as an example. Fear makes ‘special’ to distance and mask in narrative dictate, and so will always interpret its own self-reinforcement by masking in the virtues as a means to persist the sacrifice of love to the protection of fear-in-hiding.
This post continued from the flow of another below or at:
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2021/03/from-viral-overwhelm-to-life-and-love.html
Pfizer macht frei.
Onward ever faster to Ouchwitz, mein schnucki$.
Same as it ever waZ.
Love and peace to all good souls and free thinkers.
Over my dead body will the transmutant retards get their filthy poison to contaminate my “precious bodily fluids”.
The farce has become “reality” for the living dead around us.
Good short read, probably prophetic. In the last year I can’t believe how open and in your face the propaganda media is, and how readily people want to believe everything they say. They won’t even allow questions or discussion and they’ll fight to defend what they believe to be the gospel truth from the media. It’s accelerating so fast I won’t be surprised if the world has many similarities to this story by 2030.
Hello, thanks to all the readers for all the nice comments, I am glad that (most) people enjoyed the story. This is just a cautionary tale which, I hope, will not really happen… 😀 For those interested in more, you can check the book with other short stories and our literary magazine at our site. Happy Easter to all!!!
Go on, write an ‘Easter version’ of your nightmare scenario! 😉
What might that be and can it even be set in the archetypal conflicts of a narrative structure?
I ask because there is a sense in which the mind set in narrative definitions is ‘entranced’ or spellbound to its own telling.
I read that the original term ‘nice’ was an engineering term for a perfect fit. (?) But in current use often means niceties of social masking.
Nice stories can be anodyne or lacking depth, but the darkness or threat element serves not to make it ‘real’ but as the adversary or adversity by which a greater reality is touched – even if the protagonist dies or the ’cause is lost’ – because its inspiration is in the human Spirit – of which one creative potential is our developing and unfolding of themes and stories.
A teacher once told me it is better to simply say ‘simply do this’ to one who is learning of life, than to expound on what must not be done or else – such as to weight the life-aligning in a context of negative conditioning.
Aligning in love of life is withdrawing energy and attention from fear and control.
I read of a sect in Asia (India?) who held vaccination to be against their religion or shared way of being. The state set mandatory vax and raided the community of ‘refusal to comply’ in the middle of the night using armed force. The people resisted but were overwhelmed and forcibly injected. The elders of the community immediately called for tea to be made for the ‘guests’. On being questioned (by one of the enforcers) the elder replied, “just because we were unable to fulfil our religion in one regard does not mean we shall throw our traditions away! And our traditions call us to honour our guest!”.
To live our No! in spirit, to the false usurping of authority, and hold our decision, is not about what the apparent form of outcome, but a true gift to ourselves. In this gift shared, is the freedom from shame and guilt, hate and grievance, that plays a significant role in all manner of ‘disease’ conditions.
Another way of seeing this is that we have to live with the consequences of our decisions, and the temptation to blame others for our choices, or hide our choices as ‘they made me do it!’ is not a freedom from consequences, but a lockdown into a narrative dictate enforced by shame, inadequacy or rejection, abandonment, denial and betrayal.
All the consequences are then played out in the narrative displacement that scapegoats or attacks it own projections as if whack a mole is the purpose or meaning of of living.
What can such a mind expect but to be whacked back? Life cant get a word in.
A story can unfold the conditions for the reflection and recognition of the Spirit.
Or it can use the wish and the hope of symbolic substitutions as a foil for the triumph of evil as the true power over what then must be an evil and insane delusion of a life set in cynicism as if to align existentially with destruction as the means and nature of existence. Or ‘death cult’.
Amish. No vaccines, no diseases. No modern methods of agriculture.
IIRC they’ve had governmenr planners and big agri corps reach out to them for consulting, trying to figure iut how they manage to be so productive and efficient.
I think a huge huge part really is just the fact that kids and young people in Amish communities end up being mentored by the adults around them in many different ways, they don’t waste over a decade of their formative years being indoctrinated on how to be unimaginative, compliant, quiet, obedient… They learn skills and concepts in the context of the real world, from adults and older kids that care about them – not out of context on a blackboard to be recited back to an authority figure who’s primary mandate is to keep the kids stuck in their seats and quiet.
I’ve been reading John Taylor Gotto and it’s been eye-opening; if we have to wonder why the population has been so easily manipulated by sociopaths, a huge chunk of the blame should be placed on compulsory government schooling. It’s designed to produce helpless gullible fools with an unshakable admiration for authority.
No Teeeeeee Veeeeeeeee and no guberment mind kontrol skool$.
No wonder
“And I shall hear
Though soft you tread above me…
And all my grave will warmer, sweeter be,
For you will bend
And tell me that you love me,
And I will sleep in peace until you come to me.”
HA! I busked that song at the Newport Beach Pier, a thousand times over a 5 year span span if I sang it once, from 2015…
UNTIL the Magic Virus came.
Now I think I shall croon it, soon.
***
Meanwhile, Michael Chossudovsky reports at globalresearch.ca that Johnson & Johnson, this barely mentioned in recent news, is going to pay out $29 BILLION in settlements, largest court judgement in history.
And then there’s Pfizer, convicted in 2009 on criminal charges, costing them almost $3 billion.
Pillars of probity, for world vaxxes!?
We went through battles for years at the creek that runs through our community at Laguna Woods, protesting their property managers’ use of ‘Roundup”. Hellacious poison, you can smell it after grass mowing, just dreadful.
Almost nobody believed us then either, how sickening that stuff is.
That campaign started 20 years ago.
Now the truth about it is finally out.
Excerpt from Wikipedia entry on “Roundup” buried at the bottom under header “Legal” (?):
As of October 30, 2019, there were over 42,000 plaintiffs who said that glyphosate herbicides caused their cancer.[33] After the IARC classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans”[21] in 2015, many state and federal lawsuits were filed in the United States. Early on, over 300 of them were consolidated into a multidistrict litigation called In re: RoundUp Products Liability.[34]
On 10 August 2018, Dewayne Johnson, who has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was awarded $289 million in damages (later cut to $78 million on appeal[35] then reduced to $21 million after another appeal[36]) after a jury in San Francisco found that Monsanto had failed to adequately warn consumers of cancer risks posed by the herbicide.[37][38] Johnson had routinely used two different glyphosate formulations in his work as a groundskeeper, RoundUp and another Monsanto product called Ranger Pro.[39][40][full citation needed] The jury’s verdict addressed the question of whether Monsanto knowingly failed to warn consumers that RoundUp could be harmful, but not whether RoundUp causes cancer.[41] Court documents from the case show the company’s efforts to influence scientific research via ghostwriting.[42]
In January 2019, Costco decided to stop carrying Roundup or other glyphosate-based herbicides. The decision was reportedly influenced in part by the public court cases.[43]
In March 2019, a man was awarded $80 million (later cut to $26 million on appeal[44]) in a lawsuit claiming Roundup was a substantial factor in his cancer.[45][46] U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria stated that a punitive award was appropriate because the evidence “easily supported a conclusion that Monsanto was more concerned with tamping down safety inquiries and manipulating public opinion than it was with ensuring its product is safe.” Chhabria stated that there was evidence on both sides as to whether glyphosate causes cancer, and that the behavior of Monsanto showed “a lack of concern about the risk that its product might be carcinogenic.”[44]
On 13 May 2019 a jury in California ordered Bayer to pay a couple $2 billion in damages (later cut to $87 million on appeal[47]) after finding that the company had failed to adequately inform consumers of the possible carcinogenicity of Roundup.[48] On 19 December 2019, it was announced that Timothy Litzenburg, the lawyer for the RoundUp Virginia plaintiffs had been charged with extortion after offering to stop searching for more plaintiffs if he was paid a $200 million consulting fee by Bayer and Monsanto.[49][50][51]
In June 2020, Bayer agreed to settle over a hundred thousand Roundup lawsuits, agreeing to pay $8.8 to $9.6 billion to settle those claims, and $1.5 billion for any future claims. The settlement does not include three cases that have already gone to jury trials and are being appealed.
The concoctions are called FCG: formulations containing plyphosate. In a parallel to the case of vaccines, some of the “adjuvants” in it may be worse than glyphosate itself.
Graphene masks used in schools found to be toxic: https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/i-just-now-feel-a-bit-betrayed-quebec-teachers-and-parents-respond-after-potentially-toxic-masks-pulled-1.5364638
Just watched this inspiring and hopeful video for the darkness that surrounds us today
https://community.freedomvillage.me/posts/6519
This idea that you have to be willing to take the jab is interesting because it is enshrined in the UK law that rolling up your sleeve willingly to get a jab constitutes consent. It’s also a satanic precept, I believe, that coercing someone to take of their own free will, for example, a substance containing cells from an aborted foetus means that they have unwittingly taken a step towards becoming a satanist. Any similarity is purely coincidental.
I would be Miranda.
If I were to have been Miranda, I would not have gone to the pre-destination. I knew Antoine was going to be there.
If “rural communities living off the grid” pose enough threat of a good example in the dystopian future imagined here, they will prove even less difficult to trace and track down than at present with the expansion of the surveillance state via means like drone and satellite networks (thanks, Elon, for helping make the world more ‘secure’). And there won’t be any need to arrest any recalcitrants let alone their leaders thanks to ‘vaccine’ (aka bioweapon) delivery methods from aerosols to insects. Just let out a swarm of nanoengineered mosquitoes, compliments of Bill and Melinda’s humanitarianism, and problem solved. As for their organic refuges, by that time delivery of terminator seeds among the chem trails for geoengineering may be just the ticket. Medical apartheid of the vaxxed and unvaxxed is a way station toward the “final solution” (Doktor Bill).
Quite. Or perhaps spray their crops with something that will kill them.
Covid 1984 a little bit further into the future. I hope it will not come to this, but I agree, they can take your body, but they cannot take your soul.
“I hope it will not come to this, but I agree, they can take your body, but they cannot take your soul.”
No, they can’t have your body either. You should kinda uhm, think about what you’re saying there. It’s not a good projection.
It’s a shame she hadn’t read about Charles 1. I have and my ending takes a different path, miles from that door.
Good article. RIP brave Miranda.
the swab kits are sterilised with ethylene oxide which is carcinogenic..
Watch out – those germs are everywhere!
“Research has shown even after flushing many times, a toilet can continue to emit contaminants into the air. In other words, a person infected with a virus could be spreading these germs for several hours after visiting the bathroom.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-30/hand-dryers-circulate-germs-paper-towels-alternative/100036424
Hope this was sarcasm. because if anyone believes this they are truly walking dead,,, there has been germs in toilets since they were invented, no one got sick.
Human, animals, vegitation are all made up of many things including virus/s,,, if Virus were ever contagious, the humans, animals, and vegetation would have been destroyed on day one of year dot…
ALSO ABC is not a font of facts or accuracey
ALSO if the “VIRUS’ was so contagious, were are the biohazard bins for the masks, gloves etc and why are they all going into land fill>
Thank you Janina. More proof their is no pandemic.
Like all cause mortality being the same in Canada for the last 5 years…
And if there is a deadly pandemic why did Canada admit 184,000 non-Canadians in 2020?
That’s not a closed border. That’s a wide. open. border.
https://www.cicnews.com/2021/02/canada-welcomed-184000-new-immigrants-in-2020-0217133.html#gs.wybqwv
Oh dear a covaids cult mutant. They’re here tooooooooooooooo!
Guess the number of countries that the Republic of Ireland has on its list where quarantine is required? Clue: it’s not 32 nor 34.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56494538
Is it 47?
13
77
33
66
666
kabala cabal whatever way you spell babylon
The latest report from Rense.com is that there is “absolute proof that Covid” Test” Kit nasal swabs are loaded with NANOFIBRES that will go into the brain and body. The test kit is called Covid-19 Antigen Test Cassette with GICA and TESTSEALABS on the test kit package. The fibres called “worms” were identified by light Microscopy.
Can anyone else corroborate this??
Nanofibres are also in the masks people are wearing, with results potentially similar to exposure to asbestos!
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-19355196
Inhaling tiny fibres made by the nanotechnology industry could cause similar health problems to asbestos, say researchers.
Some are similar in shape to asbestos fibres, which have caused lung cancers such as mesothelioma.
Research on mice, published in Toxicology Sciences, suggests the longer nanofibres are more dangerous.
Human and mouse lungs are different, but the researchers hope the study will help to design safer nanofibres.
Nanofibres are in a range of goods, from aeroplane wings to tennis rackets.
Ken Donaldson, professor of respiratory toxicology at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Concern has been expressed that new kinds of nanofibres being made by nanotechnology industries might pose a risk because they have a similar shape to asbestos.”
Silver nanofibres of varying lengths were injected into the lungs of mice.
Those larger than five micrometres, or five-thousandths of a millimetre, tended to become lodged in the lungs and cause inflammation. The smaller ones were cleared from the lungs.
SafetyProf Donaldson said: “We knew that long fibres, compared with shorter fibres, could cause tumours, but until now we did not know the cut-off length at which this happened.
“Knowing the length beyond which the tiny fibres can cause disease is important in ensuring that safe fibres are made in the future as well as helping to understand the current risk from asbestos and other fibres.”
Prof Stephen Spiro, from the British Lung Foundation, said cases of mesothelioma had almost quadrupled in the past 30 years because of asbestos.
He added: “This research is particularly interesting as it gives us an indication of the size of fibre that might lead to mesothelioma if inhaled.
“If confirmed by subsequent studies, this minimum fibre length can be cited in industry guidelines to help ensure people are not exposed to the sorts of fibres that may lead to such deadly diseases.”
Thanks Reset. We seem to have opened up another can of worms in this Covid fiasco. The fibres observed in the Video on the Rense site appeared to be the long nanofibres -the dangerous type that can potentially cause problems as you state.
The question is are they biodegradable in the body? If not, they can, if nothing else, act as toxic foci by creating disturbance fields which can have deleterious pathophysiological effects in the body.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.nanolett.0c04956
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, swabs for biological specimen collection were thrust to the forefront of healthcare materials. Swab sample collection and recovery are vital for reducing false negative diagnostic tests, early detection of pathogens, and harvesting DNA from limited biological samples. In this study, we report a new class of nanofiber swabs tipped with hierarchical 3D nanofiber objects produced by expanding electrospun membranes with a solids-of-revolution-inspired gas foaming technique. Nanofiber swabs significantly improve absorption and release of proteins, cells, bacteria, DNA, and viruses from solutions and surfaces. Implementation of nanofiber swabs in SARS-CoV-2 detection reduces the false negative rates at two viral concentrations and identifies SARS-CoV-2 at a 10× lower viral concentration compared to flocked and cotton swabs. The nanofiber swabs show great promise in improving test sensitivity, potentially leading to timely and accurate diagnosis of many diseases.
I read that the microplastics used in those facemasks can break off and become lodged in the lungs…It’s easy to guess such could result in lung
diseas like asbestosis…
I also read “microplastics used in the manufacturing of Covid face masks contain a number of chemicals, including the penis-shrinking phthlates…But
it was reading about the chemicals used to sanitise the masks that stopped me from wearing one…
I also read “microplastics used in the manufacturing of Covid face masks contain a number of chemicals, including the penis-shrinking phthlates…
Hey, broadcasting that fact might be one way to get guys, at least, to stop wearing those idiotic compliance-symbols.
Alas, if they’re wearing one of those, there may not be any genitalia to begin with..
Shrunk Penis Covidians – has a certain ring to it
We can call them SPCs for short, as our own OG generated acronym
Hi Les, in my reply to Reset, I mentioned toxic foci. A focus is defined as insoluble material in the matrix (ECM) that is not biodegradable which can cause a disturbance in the body’s energy field either locally or remotely. In other words it can produce toxic effects in the body and interfere with organ and tissue functions. Phthalates are biodegradable but toxic as you state but unfortunately some plastic particles are not and can cause disturbance if they cannot be detoxified and eliminated from the body.
Follow the science. I just hope the Vivisectors Ball isn’t cancelled again this year.
Yesterday was a “worm” moon, according to some girls.
I noticed a lot of bullshit back then.
Yes, that too. Bullshit baffles brains! But what’s your take on the “worms” metaphorically speaking of course!
Well, I guess, hiveminded infection, as well as taunting anyone with an actual penis?
The term nano for a fiber or particle refer to sizes that would not be visible, they are too small, under light microscopy. Typically electron microscopes, SEM and TEM , are used for viewing nano particles.
Nano technology is currently used and pervasive in all kinds of products and industries. It is very likely incorporated into masks, swabs and such. And certainly larger carcinogenic fibers would be viewable under an optical, or light microscope.
Yes I agree. However, I think what was meant was that the long fibres seen under light Microscopy were woven out of a sufficient number of smaller nanofibres to get the thickness and length to make their observation possible. I could be wrong, but it doesn’t alter the fact that weird fibres were observed in the nasal swabs that should NOT have been in them.
They could also be Morgellons fibres which are observable and look very much like them if you compare them with photographs – but I am only speculating here.
Good story, I’d prefer a happier ending but that may not be realistic under the circumstances.
I don’t think the story is over
some of Big Pharma.Lawsuit/Settlements
and today French Pharma giant – Servier
Found Guilty of Manslaughter and Deception over Deadly Drug
https://www.euronews.com/2021/03/29/french-pharma-firm-guilty-of-aggravated-deception-over-deadly-mediator-drug
and as of these Convid “vaccines” – on the simplest, most obvious of levels – they, are experimental and unlicensed, the kind of which has never before been approved, and as the Pharma companies admit, are still under Trial.
So,with that, Pharma history, and the history of the Governments promoting them , I don’t see how anyone of right mind would willingly accept the risk…and that so many have and are, is of the gravest concern.
Here’s a clue or two for you.
https://www.holdingschannel.com/all/stocks-held-by-blackrock-inc/
https://www.holdingschannel.com/all/stocks-held-by-vanguard-group-inc/
https://www.holdingschannel.com/all/stocks-held-by-state-street-corp/
99% paper. Their “value” from derivatives, leveraging, tax, levy and your birth certificates/bonds, enabled by fraudulent governance and your belief, support, delegation, voting and such.
That’s why the lockdowns won’t stop. They can only continue jabbing while the state of emergency goes on.
Bingo.
Emergency Authorisation ends with the end of the State of Emergency.
Only millions of brain dead idiots would continue to submit to a state of emergency going on over a year…
Well that’s it…….they haven’t been TOLD. I don’t think the brains are dead, just somehow short circuited. I know mine’s fogged a lot of the time.
Chossudovsky reports a recent $29 billion award against Johnson & Johnson, largest in history.
“Vaccine” Fact Sheet Flyer for Distribution:
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:92d410fb-558f-4e74-8b07-bef69422f287
From another piece by Craig Holdrege:
(Full article here: https://www.natureinstitute.org/article/craig-holdrege/viruses-in-the-dynamics-of-life)
An important first step for adequate understanding is to distinguish between the virus as an organized body—the virion—and the life cycle or doings of the virus within the host organism— the virus as process.12 Imaging techniques today lead us to picture viruses, and substances such as proteins or DNA, as solid, clearly bounded entities. The virion we picture is a static, solid entity devoid of all fluidity. As far as we know, virions are spread passively—via fluids, the air, or direct contact—from one organism to another. But as soon as the infection process begins, the presence of the virus in the organism comes to expression as activity; entering the host cell and replicating involve the virus as a doing. In its doings the virus is an ongoing process in which organized material states are being created and transformed.
The response of an organism to these doings brings about what we call the infectious disease. Infection is not a one-way street. It is an interaction between viral process and processes integral to the organism. For example, if a virus is to enter a cell, it needs to bind to a host organism receptor on the cell’s surface. In the case of coronaviruses—as far as is understood today—the virus’s spike protein binds the virus to a specific type of host cell receptor (ACE2). Then the spike protein is transformed by host enzymes so that the viral envelope and the cell’s membrane can fuse, allowing the virion to release its RNA into the cell. Which cells are infected is specific to both the virus and the host organism.
The replication of a virus in cells calls forth immune responses from the host organism. Symptoms of an infectious disease such as fever and inflammation are the body’s whole organism response to the virus and not the independent doings of the virus. A person’s body can “over-respond” to the infection and thereby stimulate the inflammatory process that destroys its own tissues, which in the case of COVID-19 can happen with the respiratory tissues of those individuals who become critically ill.
However, even the proliferation of virions within a person does not mean the person will become ill. With COVID-19, many people harbor reproducing viruses, but show no symptoms.13 The broad spectrum between no symptoms and extreme responses that can lead to death, shows how dependent the effects of infection are on the host environment. These great differences in the way people respond and interact with the virus present a great riddle.
It is surprising for most of us to learn that viruses are also inhabitants of our organisms throughout life—and not only when we have a viral illness. Today there are at least ten types of viruses that are continually present in cells of most people on earth and many more types that fewer people carry.14 In some instances, such as chicken pox, the virus is initially connected with the outbreak of an infectious disease and then resides in certain types of cells for the rest of life. With other types of viruses there are no symptoms at all (e.g. adeno-associated virus, anellovirus) or only occasionally in immunocompromised individuals (e.g. polyomaviruses). In the case of the asymptomatic annellovirus, it has been estimated that a billion virions are replaced daily. Human feces contain up to a billion virions of different types per gram.15
In a review of virus-host interactions, microbiologist Ken Cadwell concludes that the adverse or beneficial effects of viruses “are dependent on the anatomical location, host genotype, and the presence of other infectious agents and commensal microbes. It is often the context that determines whether a virus is deleterious, neutral or beneficial to the host.”16
To consider viruses as the causes of diseases is an oversimplification. As immunologist Herbert Virgin and colleagues point out, there is always a reciprocal relation between virus and host. For example, when people have genetic variations or mutations that predispose them to reacting to viruses that otherwise are rarely implicated in a disease, “in a real sense, the genes in the host “cause” the disease, as the viruses can infect many but cause disease in only a few.”17
Viral disease is a mutual interaction between the host organism and the virus. It would be much more fruitful to speak of the virus as a necessary condition for certain diseases, just as a predisposition in the host organism is a necessary condition. The use of the term “cause” in medicine, and in biology more generally, is misleading and would be best to avoid altogether. It suggests that the one specific entity is making something happen—“this causes that.” But in life, what people call the cause is always embedded in a context, and in interplay with this context the effect arises. In life there are only reciprocal relations.
Increasingly scientists have been discovering in bacteria, fungi, plants, animals, and humans viruses that are helpful rather than harmful.18 For example, among the viruses that infect bacteria, called bacteriophages, there are some that adhere to the mucus layer in the gut and then infect and destroy pathogenic bacteria. Bacteriophages in our gut form the bulk of viruses that humans harbor, and they differ from individual to individual.
Hi Reset, there is no evidence that alleged VIRUSES per se infect bacteria. Why? Because virologists modelled the concept of ALLEGED viruses on organisms called ‘phages’ which appeared to be bacterial parasites. But, viruses are NOT phages or bacteriophages.
Virologists define viruses as “obligate intracellular parasites” but only living organisms can be parasites in the strict biological sense of the term and NOT alleged assemblies of metastable chemical particles that cells are somehow constrained to replicate without any interference from all other potential extraneous factors, effects and different defences. That is, from other than the so-called ‘immune system ‘ !! In other words we don’t even get half 🌓 of the story.
(cont’d)
But for Cowan and Fallon Morell, Rivers’ postulates are the criteria to assess causation related to viruses. They refer to a number of studies related to SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19, and claim that none of them have fulfilled the postulates (pp. 50 ff.). This is for them proof that viruses don’t cause disease:
Again, this book’s central claim is that no disease attributed to bacteria or viruses has met all of Koch’s postulates or all of Rivers’ criteria. This is not because the postulates are incorrect or obsolete (in fact, they are entirely logical) but rather because bacteria and viruses don’t cause disease, at least not in any way that we currently understand. (p. 4)
Cowan and Fallon Morell continue in a similar vein when it comes to the question of the isolation of viruses. They present one “gold standard” technique from a thesis of a German virologist, Stefan Lanka (1989). The hundreds or probably thousands of virologists who claim to have isolated viruses are all wrong, according to Cowan and Fallon Morell, because they use other methods to isolate viruses than the one Lanka developed. Lanka’s technique is impressive, but it is not the only one. If you look in the literature, you find that there is no one “gold standard” for viral isolation (see, for example, Eisfeld et al. 2014; Hematian et al. 2016; Hsiung 1984; Leland & Ginnochio 2007). We are not virologists and cannot assess their respective strengths and weaknesses. But we see no reason to think that all these scientists are deluded or making fraudulent claims, which is what Cowan and Fallon Morell believe they have shown.
Cowan and Fallon Morell write that “the entire world of medicine, virology, and immunology” is mistaken in believing that “many of our common diseases are viral in origin” (p. 67). Is there reason to believe that people who say “a disease is caused by infectious agents” are oversimplifying a highly complex relationship between a virus, its host organism, and the environment? Absolutely. Is it justified to dismiss 150 years of research that focuses on one aspect of that relationship? We don’t think so.
We do not agree with the widespread, all-too uncritical use of the terms “cause” and “causation” that one finds in the scientific literature, or with the one-sided focus on infectious agents that often ignores the larger questions of health, resiliency, and dispositions for becoming ill. The problem is even worse in mainstream media and politics, where viruses become “the enemy.” We have presented a broader, ecological view of viruses elsewhere (Holdrege 2020). We are open to considering perspectives that challenge the monolithic mainstream narrative. But when this is done by grossly distorting scientific findings of others and crafting an argument that only appears to work, then more harm than good is done in the search for a balanced and nuanced understanding of infectious disease and the current pandemic.
If I isolate you, and throw acid in your face, it’s still isolation.
But because you didn’t want to shut up, I”m gonna remove your tongue and shoot you in the face. You’ll be isolated.
That’s how I isolate things, before I drop them down into a pit of muck, and swampy despair, with a nice covering of first, quicksand and then lots of magnesium and what’s that other shit? Aluminosilicates or what?
Your isolated specimen will be preserved very nicely that way. And then we can study it.
ATTENTION SAM, SOPHIE:
Reply to Sam – Admin2
I will be removing such posts, we’re not punching bags.
It would be a kind – and much appreciated! – gesture if you would also remove the posts where these Information Operatives direct their “tactical hostility” towards us (mere) commenters, as well.
Thanks in advance
It’s an analogy.
All you have to do is alter your perspective to be that of the supposed specimen and try and relate the various impositional influences, manipulations, suggestions, processes and such to be applicable to your scale.
I told you about a method of isolation.
Can you tell me about the physical damage electron microscopy does? Perhaps ultrasound? X-Rays? PET scans?
Coz I kinda need to cut you open before I can get a good look at some part of you that I need to isolate. On my desk…in a glass jar.
And that’s nowhere NEAR as convoluted. Simple, direct, clean processes.
The thing about virology is, that it relies on chemistry, biology, physics, geometry.
And most virologists don’t know shit about any of that. They’re furthest from the truth. So they must be isolated and burnt before they can be considered legitimate or verified.
By age 40 my life-long lung condition was worsening (The #1 lung specialist at the city hospital told me the scientific cause, “a blockage”…I’d resisted all chemical ‘medications’ ’til then, ut as an asthma puffer gave me relief one became a life-long companion…Not long after i turned 40 my ability to spell, one of my few gifts, began to fail me…I’m sure a medical expert will tell me “correlation is not proof of causation”, that i’ve probably got the onset of Oldtimers disease…I know Fauci Frankenstein would dismiss the idea as
“anecdotal”…Anyway, i subsequently came across an article that included memory impairment as a ‘side-effect’ of some puffers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salbutamol
That shit? Coz I had asthma since infancy and that shit is toxic garbage. I stopped using that like almost 30 years ago, much better lung function.
Also, marijuana smokers have significantly better lung function than baseline. Go figure. Well, depending, I guess. But from those I know, like even fitness freaks/athletes.
Some conflicting info here, but hey “anecdotally”, I’ve mentioned my experience.
https://erj.ersjournals.com/content/54/6/1902065
“Table 1 of the paper of Tanet al. [9] suggests no adverse effect of marijuana-only smoking on lung function or symptoms compared with non-smokers of either substance, with slightly higher FEV1 and FVC values, and a virtually identical FEV1/FVC ratio to non-smokers. Table 2, reporting on subjects in the longitudinal study, similarly shows no effect in marijuana-only smokers but the expected lung function impairments in tobacco smokers. Figures 2a and 2b showing the dose responses to smoking of marijuana and tobacco are of particular interest; while there is a clear dose–response reduction in lung function with tobacco smoking, this is not evident for marijuana where light smoking (<5 joint-years) apparently was associated with a modest decline in FEV1, moderate use (5–20 joint years) appears to be beneficial with an FEV1 trajectory equal or better than in non-smokers, whereas heavy marijuana smoking (over 20 joint-years) was deleterious.”
When I was an infant, we lived right by a corn field, pestiicide/herbicide poisoning fucked me up. Pretty soon after I was in an oxygen chamber in hospital for like a month, had continuous allergic reactions and such (histamine mostly I guess) for many years. Was given salbutamol and that other shit, the powdery crap. I fucking hated that shit.
When I was around 9/10 I had 30% lung capacity, I was constantly busy with like athletics/sport shit though, so that probably helped, at some point I just stopped using that shit, smoked cigarettes and marijuana. Idgaf.
Ah ! But…the medical experts’ scientific opinion was that i “didnt have asthma, i didnt have emphysema, i had a blockage.”…I was offered a course of immune suppressant drugs, but opted to use a puffer…
A decade late the condition was subsumed under the umbrella C.A.L (chronic airways limitation), and years later the condition was roped in under the umbrella term C.O.P.D…i await the next all-encompassing scientific term
Well, break it down.
You had wheezing, difficulty breathing when exerted, related anxiety, flareups from allergies and those “asthma medications” temporarily relieved that?
Beta-blockers and salbutamol limited emotional memory disturbance and damage induced by orchiectomy in the rat hippocampus
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30905783/
And it messes with ATP/cAMP, electrical function.
So I reckon the possible benefits it has, are kinda related to underlying imbalances (for whatever reason).
Like they suggest it’s good for memory, alzheimers…but from what perspective, what underlying statuses?
My body simply told me that shit’s toxic, even if, when I was younger, I used it A LOT…but that was probably from other toxic shit that gradually got filtered out, repaired or imbalances kinda improved, that sort of thing.
“Salbutamol acts selectively on the β2-adrenoceptors in airways, activating adenylyl cyclase and increasing cAMP.”
Uh, that’s usually not a good thing. It’s the same sort of reaction you get with fluoride and aluminum. That’s probably why it causes shit like tremors.
Thx RtD ( smiley)
Thank you. Excellent explanation. “Health, resiliency, and dispositions for becoming ill.” I have a book “Curing the Incurable” by Thomas E. Levy. I think maybe a part of the puzzle is a problem of imbalance in the organism. And after reading that there are only 3 mammalian species which cannot produce extremely large amounts of Vitamin C when under attack of an infectious disease – humans, chimps, and guinea pigs – and noting the amazing results Dr Levy achieved treating so many diseases, such as polio, with a 100% success rate, using high dose Vitamin C, this makes so much more sense. Linus Pauling was derided and castigated for his beliefs in Vitamin C, in spite of his status as a Nobel Laureate.
Full article here:
https://www.natureinstitute.org/article/craig-holdrege-and-jon-mcalice/some-comments-on-the-contagion-myth
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we regularly receive emails from people forwarding links to videos and articles that question the mainstream narrative about the pandemic. It would be a full-time job for more than one person to take in, analyze, and contextualize the great variety of perspectives. We have not made this our full-time job. But we have concerned ourselves with some of the alternative narratives, and continue to concern ourselves with the mainstream narrative. We have no problem admitting that, overall, much remains opaque. More than anything else, there are countless riddles and questions. It is very hard, within the thicket of opinions, to gain a sense that there is a common ground of phenomena that people can agree upon. This is especially true with research on viruses, which is extremely technical, highly mediated by sophisticated technology (electron microscopes, sequencing machines, PCR tests, etc.), and embedded within many assumptions, for example, about causality. You can hardly avoid relying on authorities, but which authorities? How is it possible to discern the truthfulness of what the different authorities are saying?
[…]
Cowan and Fallon Morell are centrally interested in convincing their readers that bacteria and viruses do not cause disease; hence the title: The Contagion Myth.
Before they deal with Koch’s research on tuberculosis, they refer to the famous “Koch’s postulates.” These are drawn from Koch’s research and have historically provided a conceptual framework for assessing whether a specific bacterial species can be considered the cause of the disease. Koch’s postulates have been expressed in a variety of ways. Koch himself did not speak of postulates and presented his views on criteria for evidence of causation differently in different publications and at different times in his career (Carter 1985; Evans 1976 and 1993; Gillies 2016; Gradmann 2014). Cowan and Fallon Morell, however, choose to present one particular formulation:
Koch’s postulates are as follows:
1. The microorganism must be found in abundance in all organisms suffering from the disease but not found in healthy organisms.
2. The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in a pure culture.
3. The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism.
4. The microorganisms must be re-isolated from the now diseased experimental host which received the inoculation of the microorganisms and identified as identical to the original specific causative agent.
If all four conditions are met, you have proven the infectious cause for a specific set of symptoms. This is the only way to prove causation. (p. 3)
For their overall argument, it is important for Cowan and Fallon Morell to categorically state that the fulfillment of these four postulates is the only way to prove causation. Holding on to this claim as if it were a self-evident truth, they can go on to “show” that Koch and others have never proved that a disease is caused by bacteria or other microorganisms. This can be for a number of reasons, but especially postulate #1, in the way they formulate it, is rarely (or ever?) fulfilled. This is because bacteria that are implicated in a given disease can be found in some or even many healthy individuals. This was known to Koch, and it has been widely known since his time. We all harbor bacteria that, in other people, or at a different time or in different circumstances in us, can be implicated in a disease. One example is Helicobacter pylori, which can persist in the stomach of a person who is healthy, but can also be connected with gastric ulcers (for a number of examples, see: Monack et al. 2004; Fisher et al. 2017).
So Cowan and Fallon Morell have a neat solution to a complex issue: Because Koch’s postulates are never completely fulfilled, scientists have not proven that bacteria cause disease. The problem with this neat solution is that they set a fixed standard against which everything, for all times, needs to be assessed. They rail against scientists who state that Koch’s postulates are outdated (pp. 73ff.). As I said above, Koch himself never spoke of postulates and “his” postulates have been formulated in a variety of ways by different scientists. As Cowan and Fallon Morell themselves point out (p. 3), Koch knew that the criteria for causation he had articulated in his tuberculosis experiments could not all be fulfilled, for example, in cholera; experimental animals did not become ill when injected with cholera bacteria that had been cultured from ill humans. Nonetheless, Koch gave a variety of reasons why he thought bacteria are causal agents in cholera.
Cowan and Fallon Morell pick out one formulation of Koch’s postulates as their universal measuring stick. They even compare the postulates to Newton’s laws of gravity (p. 75). They don’t allow for an evolution of scientific thought in relation to the variety of phenomena scientists encounter. This is a convenient and pretty iron-clad way to make sure that no one can claim to have proven causation for a purported bacteria-related disease. Unfortunately, it also means not dealing with the complexities of biological realities, research, and the nature of understanding.
When Cowan and Fallon Morell address diseases that are purported to be related to viruses, they implement the same strategy. Koch’s postulates have to be modified for viruses because viruses only reproduce within living cells of another organism. They cannot be grown on nutrient media, but need to be grown in cell cultures. They then have to be separated from tissues (which is an involved process) before scientists speak of “viral isolates” that can then be used in inoculation experiments.
As they did with Koch’s postulates, Cowan and Fallon Morell take one set of criteria against which they judge all experiments relating to viral causation of disease. They enumerate “River’s postulates,” which are based on a 1937 article by bacteriologist and virologist Thomas Rivers (Rivers 1937). They present one formulation of Rivers’ postulates:
1. The virus can be isolated from diseased hosts.
2. The virus can be cultivated in host cells.
3. Proof of filterability — the virus can be filtered from a medium that also contains bacteria.
4. The filtered virus will produce a comparable disease when the cultivated virus is used to infect experimental animals.
5. The virus can be re-isolated from the infected experimental animal.
6. A specific immune response to the virus can be detected. (p. 4)
This list doesn’t come directly from Rivers, whose discussion of the task of establishing causality is remarkably nuanced. Writing about the necessity of moving beyond Koch’s postulates, both for some bacterial diseases and for viral diseases, Rivers remarks that “progress having left behind old rules requires new ones which some day without doubt will also be declared obsolete” (p. 4). He knew that his new criteria for establishing viruses as agents in infectious diseases were tentative and that changes “will in the future undoubtedly occur in the methods of establishing the specific relation of viruses to disease” (p. 11). A variety of methods have been developed and other criteria formulated in the 83 years since Rivers’ article (for example: Byrd and Segre 2016; Carter 1985; Evans 1976 and 1993; Fredericks & Relman 1996; Gillies 2016; Gradmann 2014). Science hasn’t stopped.
I find it disturbing that Cowan and Fallon Morell (authors of The Contagion Myth) have not replied to this piece by Craig Holdrege (who has known Tom Cowan for twenty or more years). Or do they, like dear Greta and other self-styled researchers, consider “The Science settled” (now and FOREVER!), and no further discussion is either necessary or potentially fruitful in any way?
WHY, do you reply to everyone who comments or disagrees with you, we ae not children, have our own opinions… MINE BEING virus/s if they were ever contagious, we would not be here to discuss. the virus would have eradicated all life on day one of year dot.
funny how this virus became infectious in 2020 but they never supplied one piece of evidence OR bio hazard bins. for said contagious rubbish, it is all going into land fill….
ALSO reading up on TRANSPLANTS proved this rubbish virus is a lie, to control
Just read the article, when was it originally written, was the review 2021 or was that the posting of a previous review??? BTW Cowan at least has amended some of the information…. Science is always evolving and just because it is in print doesnt make it set in stone. ENJOY BLESSINGS
Are you sowing your disturbance into anything that doesn’t support your protected circle?
I have no sense from the authors of a polarised reaction but of an open challenge.
On the basis of fallacies revealed – along with a lot of corporate and institutional corruptions, they have a firm basis for throwing out the heavily invested belief that virus causes disease as the FREEDOM to research, uncover and truly address what does.
Because true cause is hidden or repackaged in solutions (sic) that operate as cover stories, the true address is much closer to home than our modelling will allow.
So you are practicing an inversion of casting your own (circle’s) sins onto those who would open to a wholeness rather than lockdown in a clique of elitist exceptionalism and self-specialness.
The freedom to hold a belief is evident for you can elect to not accept anything that does not belong to self and world as your currently choose to see it. But that is also the freedom to question it, and to leave those who would impose their own to their chosen consequences. Empiric experience and relational honesty is a Given, awaiting acceptance, but self-imposed beliefs operate a ruled and filtered circle of control that implicitly attract death and taxes.
Come out with some fruitful discussion so that you are seen not to merely mask in the signals of virtue so as to seem to exercise moral right to deny others worthy and their questions valid.
soon to be a true story ? ,,, names changed of course
To anyone within the EU: vaccine passports are due for 15 June.
Word on the street is that some heavy duty stuff is going to happen in June and July (with regard to the ‘great reset’). My own opinion is that people won’t go along with this shite for much longer, but I suppose we’ll have to see what happens.
No,we do not wait and see…. you must fucking do something…all of us
No one will come on the white horse to save us!
The lull before the storm is over…For weeks the corporate fear media had toned down it’s hysterical reporting, giving only daily updates of the ‘vaccine’ role-out…But that’s now in place so it’s time to ramp up the scares to hurry the herd to the vax centres…Right on time, there’s an “outbreak” in Queensland…
went shopping yesterday arvio…The busdriver was unmasked, so too the three passengers – taking their que from the driver…By my stop were seven on the bus, all unmasked…Such Bravery ! …But just when freedom seemed to be breaking out, there was an “Outbreak” in Queensland…….
crushing hope…….
In France they’re forcing tests on school children to ramp up +ves and then they can also say it affects everyone, even children have to be vaccinated. A stricter lockdown could be announced on Wedn.
The Europeans banned children from being part of any drug trials. And now they are advocating giving them experimental vaccinations. Huge hypocrites.
WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER
There are trillions of viruses surrounding us on planet earth – and scientists claim they number more than the stars in the universe … And the scientists also claim that only 200 of these viruses “could” be dangerous to mankind.
Are our scientists that clever at isolating and counting – or just guessing? Again.
They’re just SPECULATING actually. Whatever particles they allegedly ‘isolate’ they certainly cannot prove they are actual viruses. Why? It’s because virus theory is incoherent and contradictory along with germ theory and therfore does not and cannot work out in scientific practice. Nobody to date has ever observed an alleged ‘pathogenic virus’ even using Electron Microscopy only artefacts are observed due to the method of preparation.
Yes. Nanoparticulates of organic matter such as can be determined to contain various fragments of RNA and DNA that may serve some communicative function or may be organised by the field function of we recognise as life and living. Such as the breakdown to recycle at a level that can serve adaptive functional need.
So we are both the Field of the Biosphere and its unique and specific expression. A sense of ‘separation’ from Field Awareness is an object model deemed ‘self-existing’ But Self-Existence belongs to the Field of which all is an expression of, rather than the artefacts of a reflective thought construct.
We ‘see’ what we are looking ‘with’.
The conviction of a lockdown to a body is a mind masked against its Homelessness, but as a vehicle of expression the body is transparent to relational communication.
To objectify life must presume to stand outside it. This is all in ‘concept’ or speculative. The revealing of ‘modelling’ as the magical mind of a private agenda set over and against the Public good – while masking as guide and protector, is the recognition of the model as a model and not the reality it has been mistaken for. Invested illusions become then a means by which to object to and deny our Life, that is the only truth and freedom to accept, or mask over as conflicted definitions and meanings given priority, and protected from communication of direct relationship (socially distanced).
An underlying Physic that Tom Cowan has some awareness of, is the characteristic of water as the medium of translation of Field qualities to patterns of relational information. Our linear mind cannot approach this, and so to minds set in time as past-determined effects seeking to become cause, synchronicity is masked out of awareness.
Music of Life, unheard, yet we dance…
Full post at
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2021/03/from-viral-overwhelm-to-life-and-love.html
We recognise positive synchronicity if only as ‘luck’ but are rarely willing to recognise the no less lawful feedback to a negatively defined sense of self, because we pathologise our experience as the result of an ‘other’ or alien will’ set outside and apart from a now limited and conflicted or locked down ‘life’, contracted to a body as the physically defined ‘field boundary’ of the attempt to defend what is ultimately our own projection – but not in the sense that the mind of fear, guilt, blame and pain of penalty would use to damn us with.
To project is the choice of mind given to fear. The freedom not to use fear as a basis for choice, lets love of itself, extend. Radiance is the disposition of transparency to wholeness of being.
Fear porn is a compulsive fascination within the seeming dynamic but actual dissociation of conflict. Breaking the spell is noticing when looking at fears allows release and accepting release to freedom to an expansion and embrace now. The addiction to indulge our own fearful imaginations is a result of a sense of lack resulting from persisting in conflicted misery, grievance and fantasy substitution acted out on the body.
To what degree is disease a true feedback to a misalignment of self in Life? Feedback being a scientific term by which to learn from mistakes rather than be damned for them or kill the messengers before our fear of a damning denial to hidden guilt is exposed to ‘Retribution’?
But the practical point is not the complex of defences set against truth, but the simple and active willingness to align truly, now – as this and any circumstance or situation given release from a mindset of fear and grievance.
This is a living way of self-honouring that extends to our world. It cannot be rendered to a systemic ideology or religion of dogmatic ‘truths’. Blessed are those who open to a Field beyond their mind’s capacity to conceive, for they are truly moved to share a blessing by getting out of their own way.
get bare foot on the grass
earth
discharge
your 5g
24hours a day dose
tesla and his
wardenclyfe
understood the power
of earth
electric fields
green fields
them saturn nike
plastic rubber
insulate you
keep the circuit inside
bare feet discharge in the sun
thank god
high
the wonder of nature
and that man nikola tesla
Bless you Gordan
People now dying, following Johnson and Johnson vaccination.
The facebook conversation this young lady was having with her friends before she died is just heartbreaking, this is murder.
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/
40% of all dollars every printed have been printed in the past year. The dollar is toast, American Empire is toast. So there will be no more money for police or military. That is what they are planning for, that is what the Covid operation is.
The problem is they can keep printing money as long as they like so to speak. There is nothing to stop them. My personal opinion has been from the start they will only stop when they have vaccinated nearly everyone and even not then, wait 2-3 years for people to start falling ill and dying, having in the meantime forced more vaccines to make even more sure this happens. And when people are no longer in sufficient health to protest or even understand whats happening to them, they will stop printing money, and even the upper middle classes will have lost much of their wealth. But then there wont be many left to protest: if they can have the police state fully in place, dissenters could be dealt with by then.
That fits the astrological time line…Algol and Uranus WW 2 highest death time, comes again in 2 yrs time…
What’s Algol? Some patent medicine for piles? Forgive the levity, I know the Usurpers go in for asstrology (can’t stop), I’m genuinely curious, just can’t contain the schoolboy inside.
Yes, you can print worthless currency until the paper is worth more than the currency. of course. But it is no longer a useful unit of exchange.
There is something very spooky about the way the UK is not releasing their population and are keeping them in prison after the vaccination haver been given to all those at risk. It looks like they are waiting for something to happen. The next killer virus perhaps? they are going to release, or are they getting the tech ready for the social credit system…..something is afoot. Something is very weird.
You are stating what is clearly true to those who do their own research. Only lowlife government trolls would be marking you down.
They know that, at best, the vaccine doesn’t work, at worst it increases the risk of serious illness when the host is exposed to the virus. Release the people from lockdown in a controlled manner and they might just get some real immunity.
I would also imagine that is important to the government that people aren’t encouraged to socialise. Playing sport is one thing, having a haircut, perhaps (where would you wish to be holidaying this year?), but going down the pub, having a pint and talking freely, about Boris, lockdowns, how you felt after the jabs?
There are plenty of other downsides too. Sterility, making one dependent on updates, nuking ones immune system being just a few.
Stop dissenters from doing anything: 15 June vaccination passports are supposed to be introduced in EU.
Some are saying they will then take the Russian or Chinese ones which they claim are classic vaccines. But given I nearly died from being vaccinated against smallpox as a baby (it was then compulsory in my country) — reaction was immediate, overnight –, classic or new, I just can afford to have vaccination. Id rather kill myself than undergo its eventual effects. A quick death is better than a slow one with effects you cant control
indeed, I agree.
lock downs prevent natural herd immunity ,,, all part of this plandemic agenda
Exactly. It was obviously done to keep the epidemic going, but then I’ve got no scientific training, just plain bloody common sense. Anyway they’ve never called colds and flu- diseases before. It’s that word and pandemic that’s got everyone terrified.
That’s correct, most people seem to see this in terms of single events that will end.
It isn’t supposed to end, it’s going to constantly evolve over an extended period of time (years) into a totally new way of life for everyone.
The only hope is they overplay their hand and the ordinary people revolt. It won’t start with the middle classes writing to their MPs.
they have overplayed their hand, but they have the revolt covered. The far-right are waiting in the wings to take us all to their version of tyranny. That is why the you are only allowed to be anti-covid as part of a far-right, alt-right or CIA platform.
May I suggest “feudalists” instead of far right. Then we won’t have to put up with a socialist dictatorship being hyped up as an alternative untopia. The psychos have been playing that charade for too long.
Porton Down shenanigans with extra plus lethality to really make an impression.
They can only keep jabbing the experimental kakcine while the emergency is on. Otherwise it would have to be licensed.
Only one big problem: The planet’s dwindling raw materials/energy sources and the collapsing ecosystem make the Great Reset unsustainable, even in the relatively short run. The new order will collapse too. But at that point it may be too late to do anything.
There is no such thing as a New Order, it is just American empire dressed up by CIA trolls to be invisible, and yes all empires collapse.
Zioinst planed NWO
Wildcard- depopulation. Then and only then can their plans work. Of course, hardly a vote winner for this ‘utopia’.
Reset = Cull.
https://beyondthecurtain.wordpress.com/2012/04/10/mit-predicts-half-of-humanity-to-be-culled-in-post-industrial-crash/
what comes next…………………..?
Before too long everyone still standing, will know of someone in their locality or their family who has been culled by the Covid vaccines, that aren’t vaccines.
What?
I mean, I can tell you about Cernunnos, the Sidhe, the sons of the Morrigu and even some really black Africans, I definitely bring the dog shit, too. My best friend is named Anubis. Oh right, Esus likes birds, btw.
Is MacGregor Irish or Gaulish? Norse? Russian? I dunno.
(No Hippies Allowed) in the 60/70’s USA even in Glastonbury u.k they had them in certain shops
ow how they forget…
o member Charles Forte banned hippies from all West cages he owned ,, we occupied them ,, he came down to Piccadilly himself then after we agreed to come out if he agreed we could be allowed to use them again he agreed ,,,people power works if you hut the oppressors in the pocket
So what, I wouldn’t let bigots like that in my house, and I wouldn’t want to go in theirs, saves a lot of fuss
Yes they have it everywhere, I just ignore it. It’s usually all piss and wind,like most of their nonsense
i knew it would be sunny today
not from bbc mind program
but from police and ambulance sirens
starting up at 2am
all through the night and morn
the strategy of tension
the strategy of feeling bad
the strategy of not moving
ohh yer
is that message understood
nice dose of uv b
gods amazing gift to humanity
penetrating the skin
makes us vit d.
hide in the dark eyes wide masked up
sickly
slaves that is the civil order
I just watched A Shot in The Dark, that Researcher suggested I use as follow up viewing to Vaxxed and Vaxxed II. I’ve just seen footage of a pregnant woman in the USA being vaccinated by several medics by force, as she protests loudly and clearly, the coercion including a goddamn policeman coming into the birthing room.
If they want to make organic seeds illegal, then they will have a lot more people to fight against than ‘anti-vaxxers’.
There is a large community of people who actively avoid buying seeds from multinationals, save quite a few themselves and know full well that the seeds that they do buy are far higher quality than the ones the multinationals sell.
As always, coercion is never about the truth, rather about power and control.
I just sowed 70 tomato seeds of 7 different non-GM strains, all 7 of which I have saved every year since 2013. The fastest ones had germinated in 2 days, and now on day 4, all seven strains have germinated, two of which have already germinated 10/10 seeds sown. I am confident that by day 7, pretty much 100% of seeds will have germinated.
When I germinate my self-saved pea seeds, I always get >95% germination frequencies. Even buying seeds from reputable suppliers, I rarely get more than 75% germination frequencies from bought ones.
Anyone who has actively ignored all the advice of fertiliser sprayers, tended to their soil’s health and sourced seeds from ethical suppliers knows that the multinationals are long on power and short on quality.
Yeah, plants adapt VERY quickly, within a generation, large differences (if they succeeded).
The thing is, even if you save seeds, imo you need to keep hybridizing. By say, sharing seeds and plants. That’s how genetics improve, adaptation.
The inbred things (often non-gm heirloom) are not so good hey, naturalize for a generation or two, but…variety is super important, imo. The thing with the inbred varieties is typically related to their adaptive capacity, they have more “stagnant” chromosomes, they don’t change easily, they’re suited for specific conditions, they’re more prone to degeneracy…and when conditions change..
The fastest marijuana, is some of the shittiest marijuana…
That’s something I’ve tried to explain to some guys, like, if your plants flower within 3 months, it means they have shit conditions/they’re stressed to reproduce, they focus on defensive and flowering speed due to that conditional pressure.
I’ve got ~10 month marijuana plants that are like 13 feet tall, and grew through winter here (though our winters are fairly nice, other than exceedingly dry). They have more complex terpene, flavonoid, anthocyanin profiles and CBGa derivatives. But, because they know good conditions, they are super difficult to grow.
And as a rule of thumb, if you try grow something, if it fails 3 times it struck out, and it’s not going home.
Seriously, if you are inexperienced, and you try grow something, you can try growing something once or twice, if it fails after that, don’t try grow it, it’s not suited (unless conditions/environment changes).
I’ve given up on herbal diplomacy, we’re at war.
Well, I’m not joining THEIR wars.
“We are gonna burn up Babylon entiya!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tg_vjzgaVBc
“To compensate with the hate, I put something in the air”
I think bought seeds mostly come from India- very different conditions. They’ve been getting worse for the last 20 or so years. Saved seeds are the best, they know the territory and they’re not stupid. This year is amazing for bulb flowers,daffs, hyacinths fabulous, tulip leaves abundant but not flowered yet, fresias that came up before Christmas and frosts have survived and about to flower, how I love their perfume. I’ve dug up my front lawn to grow veg, found loads of leaf mould, got a new source of horse manure! Wow, the home front is looking as good as the political one is bad. Dig for victory!
I offer a few of details:
-by law, organic seed infected by GMO seed makes the harvest the property of the GMO patent holder;
-it is normal -utilizing Iraq as an example- that the constitutions imposed by new regimes criminalize seed saving;
-small seed companies can be declared non-essential and shuttered; involuntarily if necessary.
The CPTPP treaty was an attempt to replace the failed TPP in “Asia Pacific”. Governments signed up despite (a) advice showing loss instead of benefit (b) interference in areas outside trade. It prohibited farmers from replanting their own seeds. Fortunately, a competing treaty (RCP) that China promoted buried CPTPP.
While the very large protests by Indian farmers have made it into the news, the country also has a grassroots movement to drop agro-chemicals, and switch to traditional (non-proprietary) crops and techniques. I hope they defeat the capitalist Gestapo.
I remember this article from 2018, sorry to link the The Fraudian, but the article remained in my mind so I decided to link to it for you good peeps.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/jul/23/tech-industry-wealth-futurism-transhumanism-singularity
Actually, you don’t to go to The Fraudian’s shitty website…you can read it here instead. My bad.
https://onezero.medium.com/survival-of-the-richest-9ef6cddd0cc1
What if you make a logical system from the numbers 4 and 7 in base-10?
That is, 0 = 4 and 1 = 7, that sort of thing. Neat fractals hey.
fractals are more chaotic dynamical systems though are they not…
very interesting stuff though… almost religious in scope with 0 orbits tending to infinity or not depending upon which set and c value… of course I may be wrong and so may they..
mandela. mandala, mandelbrot…makes one think does it not ?
“fractals are more chaotic dynamical systems though are they not…”
Uhm, you think chaos exists?
I’ve noticed very few people know how to spell properly.
That Mendel really loves himself. Artificial electronic shit. Do your ears a favour and try music instead
I’ve listened to millions of songs and you’re not the arbiter of music (I am).
Mendel is also a reference to genetics.
The singularity, the tipping point, the pivot, the transcending and ascension.
Or: breakdown, devolution, NLP cargo cult.
Yet another email, this time from one of the major professors in science in Cambridge: he has had his 1st shot, is awaiting his 2nd one. You know, he is a very honourable man, and has been very supportive. I always knew we did not share the same values, but he is a decent and serious academic. I did not expect him to be this ignorant, and to have so little understanding of science to actually put his own life at stake.
And its funny he wrote that: we have not been in touch since the beginning of this (in)human tragedy. A short email, just asking if I needed something done, and one other sentence about him awaiting his 2nd shot. Possibly a sign of some unconscious misgiving… It sounded odd from someone Im not on regular touch with…
Another Cambridge academic, again who’s done very decent work, very honest, who has expressed herself against some local departmental misdeeds and has suffered in her career for not fitting in, told me over the phone: just got my 1st shot.
There is nothing I can do, nothing I can say. They wouldnt understand. Its I who would have trouble if I tried to warn them. They’d think Ive lost my mind and should be avoided, possibly restrained. Anyhow they’ve already had their 1st shot, so there’s nothing to say.
Oh God, what have they done to us. These are not “bad” people, the most honourable as I said, even courageous. I feel so sad, as Im writing this Im crying. And tomorrow a lady who has been so kind to me after my mother passed away is going to be vaccinated and then get chemio…
Yes, know how you feel. My sister and I were talking about all the people telling us they got the jab and all we feel is sad……….and then silent for what can you say, nothing…….
There’s a lot of hype on both sides, I’m not for it but all the people I know who’ve had it are fine. Horses for courses. We’re all different, be optimystic.
Lots of people have now been vaccinated. I think you’ll find the “10% mortaility rate” a bit on the high side.
They are not vaccinated, they have been illegally shot up with illegal gene therapy poison.
The effects are in the mid-to-longer term. Also only 1% of cases suffering from any vaccines are made officially known (Harvard study, 2008).
hopefully you have had your vaccines ‘martin’…. we need guinea pigs like you out in the field.
that way we can make more informed qualitative decisions about our own health and well-being because after all, that’s what adults do isn’t it ? so keep us all informed, especially if you start acting or feeling a little bit odd in the next few months or so..
thanks ever so much.
For the first shot on its own, yes but after shot 2 or incorporating pathogenic priming it might be a bit low. And then if van den Bossche were right- to level with you, it seems rather over played- the death rate will be far higher if the vaccinated end up as microbe factories.
The experiment is ongoing. Now, about that informed consent
coupled with the overall high survival rate:
this is criminal, it is wrong, it is abuse perpetrated by people
in positions of authority.
-No fuqs given, all day & evey day.
May they reap what they sow and burn in hell for it.
On a positive note, I met a teenage friend of mine this morning. We used to play music together. He came around to help me with some stuff on the house. Our ways parted when we were very young.
Anyway, we talked about CV-1984 and although his information comes from totally different sources and is probably not as comprehensive as what I’ve been able to dig up over the past year, he’s come to just about exactly the same conclusions. We agreed pretty much 100% on everything.
Encouraging …!
What’s not encouraging is that he said that most people he know are fucked up covidians … 😀 …
Yes….. the far-right uprising is in place, the seeds of anti-left wing hatred have been planted. It will be as bad, or worse than the covid tyranny, and will be cheered into power by the people, like all CIA coups.
Co to zas blemcas, Agent Spook?
God you’re thick.
it’s hardly far right though is it, I haven’t seen one jackboot or hitler moustache… I have seen a lot of left wing luvvies cheering it on though…
maybe you banged your head on the last CIA sponsored antifa/BLM protest you attended..
You’re far-right that is why you are trying to hide it.
Im so glad for you that you have like-minded peoples around you. You dont need many. Possibly you could play music together? At this point, we must all just protect ourselves.
It is distressing, there is no reasoning with them.
But I have a question that I am unaware of being addressed.
ARE THE VACCINATED A DANGER TO THE UNVACCINATED.
I fully understand that the contrary propaganda campaign is already underway but is the reverse a concern; can they infect us with their gene therapy?
“Now, hidden among the normal population, using fake certificates, there lived an undisclosed number of unvaccinated people, whom the authorities had been unable to locate or identify”
And they were known as “Borrowed Vaxxers”.
Many thanks to the film “Gattaca”.
Fake certificates are pure fantasy in the long term. The present paper certificates are a loss leader for what follows.
Phone biometric apps are being employed on some college campuses.
Further, the Gates Foundation funded implantable vaccine ID system called the Human Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System is on the near horizon. If true as advertised, it will be visible at a glance, or when passing through scanners, e.g., located in store entrances, whether ones vaccinations are up to date, and any other of ones personal details any given organization is permitted to access.
In this respect, the current technology, and intentions, has superseded that romantic element of the story.
We have become surplus to requirement hence the reason so many people are basically slaves in the post-industrial future technocracy. The human population will be smaller allowing the plutocrats to keep their power and deal with smaller populations to maintain their control. Just look up the statistics of how many people die just from starvation right now and its complete preventable in a technical sense. The leaders of all respective countries are all complicit in this against their own populations. The future is not bright but you know what when the world needs to change it does and there will always be people to fight so do not worry it’s going to be sad and painful in the extreme but it will not be the end of us. One day humans will be free in the true sense to be able to determine our own future away from the psychopaths.
“Psychopathy” has been the “Devil” haunting us from the beginning.. A certain percentage of humanity consists of talented liars/ remorseless killers = the perfect toolkit for taking power.
Back in the day, pre-Neolithic revolution, they were easy to spot now not so much because society vaunts and encourages their behaviour. Where once they could destroy a tribal group with their lack of empathy but at least then it could be seen. now their traits are treated as virtues.
indeed, you could say ‘they’ are an intra-species predator class…
‘they’ have been called many things…. science such as it is offers a way of identifying ‘them’, but you wont like what you find….
many of the afflictions from which they suffer are now ‘life-style choices’ for the bovine herd, all the better for ‘them’ to hide and scheme and pervert, vices are now admirable qualities and the sick, twisted and deformed have been elevated in status….
however like all creatures that thrive in the darkness exposure to the light will be remedy enough.. lies cannot stand.
and be sure that light is coming and be sure it will burn away all the grey as well as the black..
the old distinctions ring true there is ‘good’ there is ‘evil’. nominalism is nonsense..
For the self-appointed overlords, a bigger issue than control is their own safety, i.e. (a) adequate materials (b) pollution, that they too are caught in (c) the coming mass backlash.
“from Rome to London to NYC and/ or D.C.”
From where I’m standing, what we’re witnessing goes a bit deeper than shifting the base of operations from, say, D.C. to the WHO headquarters.
This is more like establishing a new religion, akin to the imposition of Christianity. The same misguided if not bullshit set of values, the same fear. The center of operations is dead on, the whole world controlled from one place. But if genetic transformation of man into a fucking android is the objective, and it looks like it is, this might well be an attempt to start the most momentous change in the whole friggin’ history.
Amazing to see that people in this day and age fall in such a gullible fashion for crock of shit not much different from the talking snake and the rest …
Fascinating to be witnessing. I wonder what people with a functioning brain must have thought when the Klaus “Anal” Schwabs of yesteryear were running at the mouth about immaculate conception and stuff back in the day …
Without a doubt. It’s The Great Reset. We Serfs are going from being peripheral participants in the olde economy to being the fenced cattle/ data-generating commodity that will drive the Impact Investments of the new economy. TFIC… our “Lords”… will make a game of driving global hedge funds by gambling on the outcomes to be determined on a Living, 4-D grid (the Earth as World Wide Web) and recorded on blockchain. (While also, of course, drastically thinning out all the surplus bio-capital: again: US). That’s the plan, at least.
to be fair it’s what you do already, there is much made of this great reset and our serfdom, but you are already a serf you have been programmed completely by ‘them’ you are merely a ‘consumer’ in search of a ‘job’ (most modern work is meaningless) dictated by their organs of society, media, sports, entertainment, politics.. the 4d grid is unsocial media, your creditcards and assorted digital accounts all in the hands of wall street and the economies it runs. if you use the internet they already know everything about you….. the only discernible difference is the state has given itself the right to kill YOU and YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS if it deems it necessary not just fake terrorists at weddings in the middle east..
you are already bundled and speculated upon.. you are the ‘product’ you always were.. the reset is more about addressing the growing awareness of this and dealing with potential dissent as they manage the collapse..
utilizing shoddyy network driven vaporware, robotics and smart weapons and unintelligent machine learning to bring the boot down on you all…
as they scramble for the energy resources that are on the cusp of being too expensive to process, costs must be cut, operations must be streamlined populations must be reduced… some populations specifically.
that’s how it is sold to the aparatchicks in herd management roles, they of course are promised a place at the SOMA drive through in this brave new world.. coerced with the kick-backs they have grown accustomed to.
and as always, they will all be lined up against the wall and executed…
You may remember Judge Dredd (e.g. in the movie): He reads out the law from a small book and then executes the criminal he has caught, tried and sentenced. Just before shooting, he intones, “I am the law”. Obama followed this pattern with his weekly approval of drone executions. Now, it has become explicit law is “civilised” UK.
”say, D.C. to the WHO headquarters.”
Why would the US, the most powerful empire in the world, cede power to an international medical institution, which it mostly controls……. What are you drinking this afternoon?
”genetic transformation of man into a fucking android”
How old are you 10?
Perhaps you are confusing “Christianity” with 1slam?
I live in Bradford.
Well, I think that people with a functioning whatever may not have been running on a completely materialistic outlook and for it to have lasted two thousand years in the face of aforementioned materialism must mean there is a different perspective with a meaning that can not be quantified in that manner. Thus people with brain cells might consider looking outside their own minds.
Wow. Great piece. Thank you.
We are all going to feel very stupid if it turns out they are injecting the population with the antidote to a bio-genocide-weapon the US is going to release against the Chinese, I don’t see how the US can win a war otherwise, they are nearly bankrupt.
The US can’t start a war with China until the on-going war with Russia ends – oh wait: that was all just talk, wasn’t it? we never went to war with Russia after all. Maybe the coming war with China will be a carbon copy of our war with Russia?
Exactly. “Both” or “all” sides of these supposed national animosities profit from the conflict; “all” of the Owners, I mean. We’ve already been living under a Global Government for all of our lives… what they want to do now is streamline the mechanism (and cull the heard to “appropriate” post-Digital-Techno-Dystopia levels). If we (WE) weren’t capable of fucking up TFIC, they wouldn’t put so much time/effort into fooling us. When the gates (no pun intended) on the world-prison slam shut, the deceptions will decrease dramatically: the “truth” at last, eh? Now’s the time to act… while they’re still thoroughly invested in talking to us like retarded children…
What rubbish, daily the USA is fighting a war against the rest of the world. Are you blind?
You are still in the early stages of being nearly half-awake. Nothing personal. Your epiphany will come.
twat
Yo maeng, stick in yo lane.
He is correct, it is not the scapegoating of the USA. China is very clearly also fighting a war against the rest of the world, so too England, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Israel, etc. Because that shit is superficial.
America and Russia, for instance, have had NUMEROUS proxy wars being “opponents”, yet never attacking each other (as states), though both attack their respective citizens. Always, the wars of the hegelian dialectic bullshit is in another area, or deferral, for theft and exploitation…and it uses those citizens for fodder in those wars.
Of course the USA govt is meaningless, damaging…but so is every other corporation based on industrial excess (which is by definition not about equitable relation). Such as every other country…with a corporation as state. Sure, some are worse than others, like say Switzerland, they’re far worse than say Mali.
The govt of the country you are situated in tells you to go to war, and you believe them, that’s well, your problem. You shouldn’t be believing warmongering, exploitative, abusive, greedy industrialist subhuman sociopaths.
To put it more simply, there is definitely a proxy war. And it’s mostly about belief. You happen to be the territory, it’s not about “countries”, don’t let them claim you.
Usrael
Nobody wants to see that elephant.
erratum: HERD not “heard”! ooops
You are talking presentation; I am talking reality on the ground. The US is losing its empire, when that happens they may want to fight. Historically they fight.
The Empire may or may not be moving its center of operations (as it did previously: Rome to London to NYC and/ or D.C.) but whoever is in charge of it is not, at the moment, acting from a position of weakness. American pols are just puppets, like all pols, everywhere: more powerful than us (the Serfs) but taking their orders from Higher-Ups). The Government is an interlocking web of transnational corporations and has been for quite some time. I suppose the US military will still be the private police force of this Empire for quite some time, in any case, eh?
Nah, we’re putting that bullshit away.
Hope so!
PS What I meant here is “more powerful than us (the Serfs) AS WE ARE AS INDIVIDUALS”. As a mass They still clearly fear us.
The dollar has 5 minutes.
Winning is not the objective. It’s the old story – Kill the creditors and they are on both sides. The enemy is another.
Venice to Amsterdam to London to D.C.
All swamps.
I am sure the US leaders are well aware that they cannot fight a war against either Russia or China, as the other would inevitably join in. It was Benjamin Franklin who said “We must hang together, or we shall hang separately” but I think Sun Tzu knew it too, many centuries earlier.
Indeed I suspect that if the USA were to launch a really serious attack on Iran, China and Russia might come to Iran’s rescue.
The Asian leaders’ preferred way of dealing with the USA is like that when faced by a demented chimp with a live hand grenade. Namely, leave it strictly alone.
But if the worst comes to the worst, I think they probably have a few bazookas trained on the chimp.
But from what I gather the US sends in the builders first before the entities become the enemy…I.e. building up Russia, opening up China…then they have this proxy war going…
so exactly who is at supposed war with who? By proxy?
12 mints on most damage has been done to US, UK,.Europe economies …little it would seem to China…so who is in charge of what war? For it would seem one is happening…virus is only the vector…
Such a touching thought. That they are really vaccinating to protect us. I’m sure I’ll be the first to apologise if it emerges they destroyed our societies, economy and lives for a year and counting – only to protect us during their next war of aggression.
Without a population who do they hate and tax?
The people in charge don’t need your taxes; the taxes are to keep you busy. Otherwise, why would they deliberately smash the bottom 4/5ths of the economy? Economics is not an Objective Constant; the system is a game its key players agree to play… and most of us have no idea what the real rules are. And they are changing radically.
This guy is good on the Old Rules:
Actually that makes very good sense. The Americans cannot beat the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Syrians, Venezuelans, etc. by their usual methods of dirty tricks and financial pressure. They cannot beat them with conventional or even thermonuclear war.
So it seems very likely that they are planning a biological attack.
Assuming that for some reason they are reluctant to kill all their own plebs, the scenario suggested by Restless baul is very plausible.
On thinking it over, I find that I would rather die with the decent people of the world.
“The Americans cannot beat the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Syrians, Venezuelans, etc”
They already have beaten the first three – they’re just playing their roles of Oceania and Eurasia but remember that in the end O’Brien is Goldstein.
I wouldn’t be too convinced about the other two either (e.g. Assad was Oxford-educated and Venezuela is named after Venice.
Finally a thinking person; Of course it makes sense.
It is perhaps the most intelligent, original thing written here all day. They think I don’t know that …. because they showed -20 clicks on a CIA honey pot?
That is certainly a possibility, or the other way around.
But the question at a personal level remains the same ie bodily integrity of the individual or trusting the plan.
Personal integrity wins it for me.