Matthew Ehret
If you are starting to feel like forces controlling the governments of the west are out to get you, then it is likely that you are either a paranoid nut job, or a stubborn realist.
Either way, it means that you have some major problems on your hands.
If you don’t happen to find yourself among the tinfoil hat-wearing strata of conspiracy theorists waiting in a bunker for aliens to either strike down or save society from the shape shifting lizard people, but are rather contemplating how, in the 1960s, a shadow government took control of society over the dead bodies of many assassinated patriots, then certain conclusions tend to arise.
Three Elementary Realizations for Thinking People
The first conclusion you would likely arrive at is that the United States government was just put through the first coup in over 58 years (yes, what happened in 1963 was a coup).
Although it is becoming a bit prohibitive to speak such words aloud in polite society, Nancy Pelosi’s official biographer Molly Ball, recently penned a scandalous Time Magazine article entitled ‘The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Elections’ which admitted to this conspiracy saying:
Even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream- a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
(Lest you think that this was a subversion of democracy, Ball informs us that “they were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.”)
Another conclusion you might come to is that many of the political figures whom you believed were serving those who elected them into office, actually serve the interests of a clique of technocrats and billionaires lusting over the deconstruction of western civilization under something called “a Great Reset”.
Where this was brushed off as an unfounded conspiracy theory not long ago, even Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister (and neo-Nazi supporting Rhodes Scholar) Chrystia Freeland decided to become a Trustee of the World Economic Forum just weeks ago. In this role, Freeland joins fellow Oxford technocrat Mark Carney in their mutual endeavor to be a part of the new movement to decarbonize civilization and make feudalism cool again.
Lastly, you might notice that your having arrived at these conclusions is itself increasingly becoming a form of thought-crime punishable in a variety of distasteful ways, elaborated by a series of unprecedented new emergency regulations that propose extending the definition of “terrorism”.
Those implicated under the new definition will be those broad swaths of citizens of western nations who don’t agree with the operating beliefs of the ruling oligarchy.
Already a 60 day review of the US military is underway to purge the armed forces of all such “thought criminals” while McCarthyite legislation has been drafted to cleanse all government jobs of “conspiracy theorists”.
Another startling announcement from the National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin that domestic terrorists include:
ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority [and] perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.”
While not yet fully codified into law (though it will be if not nipped in the bud soon), you can be sure that things are certainly moving fast as, before our very eyes, the right to free speech is being torn to shreds by means of censorship across social media and the internet, cancelling all opinions deemed unacceptable to the ruling class.
The Conspiracy to Subvert Conspiracy Theorizing
This should not come as a surprise, as Biden’s new addition to the Department of Homeland Security is a bizarre figure named Cass Sunstein who famously described exactly what this was going to look like in his infamous 2008 report ‘Conspiracy Theories’ (co-authored with Harvard Law School’s Adrien Vermeule).
In this under-appreciated study, the duo foresaw the greatest threat to the ruling elite took the form of “conspiracy theorizing” within the American population using as examples of this delusion: the idea that the government had anything to do with the murders of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr, or the planning and execution of 9-11.
Just to be clear, conspiracy literally means ‘two or more people acting together in accord with an agreed-upon idea and intention’.
The fact that Vermeule has made a legal career arguing that laws should be interpreted not by the “intentions” of lawgivers, but rather according to cost-benefit analysis gives us a useful insight into the deranged mind of a technocrat and the delusional reasoning that denies the very thing which has shaped literally ALL of human history.
In their “scholarly” essay, the authors wrote:
…the existence of both domestic and foreign conspiracy theories, we suggest, is no trivial matter, posing real risks to the government’s antiterrorism policies, whatever the latter may be.”
After establishing his case for the threat of conspiracies, Sunstein says that “the best response consists in cognitive infiltration of extremist groups”.
Not one to simply draw criticisms, the pro-active Sunstein laid out five possible strategies which the social engineers managing the population could deploy to defuse this growing threat saying:
- “Government might ban conspiracy theorizing.”
- “Government might impose some kind of tax, financial or otherwise, on those who disseminate such theories.”
- “Government might itself engage in counter speech, marshaling arguments to discredit conspiracy theories.”
- “Government might formally hire credible private parties to engage in counter speech.
- “Government might engage in informal communication with such parties, encouraging them to help”.
(I’ll let you think about which of these prescriptions were put into action over the ensuing 12 years.)
Cass Sunstein was particularly sensitive to this danger largely because: 1) he was a part of a very ugly conspiracy himself and 2) he is a world-renowned behaviorist.
The Problem of Reality for Behaviorists
As an economic behaviorist and lawyer arguing that all “human rights” should be extended to animals (blurring the line separating human dynamics from the law of the jungle as any fascist must), Sunstein has spent decades trying to model human behavior with computer simulations in an effort to “scientifically manage” such behavior.
As outlined in his book Nudge (co-authored with Nobel Prize winning behaviorist Richard Thaler), Sunstein “discovered” that people tend to organize their behavioral patterns around certain fundamental drives, such as the pursuit of pleasure, avoidance of pain, and certain Darwinian drives for sex, popularity, desire for conformity, desire for novelty, and greed.
One of the key principles of economic behaviorism which is seen repeated in such popular manuals as Freakonomics, Nudge, Predictably Irrational, The Wisdom of Crowds, and Animal Spirits, is that humans are both biologically determined due to their Darwinian impulses, but, unlike other animals, have the fatal flaw of being fundamentally irrational at their core.
Since humans are fundamentally irrational, says the behaviorist, it is requisite that an enlightened elite impose “order” upon society while maintaining the illusion of freedom of choice from below.
This is the underlying assumption of Karl Popper’s Open Society doctrine, which was fed to Popper’s protégé George Soros and which animates Soros’ General Theory of Reflexivity and his Oxford-based Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET).
This was at the heart of Obama’s science Czar John Holdren’s call for world government in his 1977 Ecoscience (co-written with his mentor Paul Ehrlich) where the young misanthrope envisioned a future utopic world governed by a scientifically managed master-class saying:
Perhaps those agencies, combined with UNEP and the United Nations population agencies, might eventually be developed into a Planetary Regime- sort of an international superagency for population, resources, and environment. Such a comprehensive Planetary Regime could control the development, administration, conservation, and distribution of all natural resources, renewable or nonrenewable”.
The caveat: If Darwinian impulses mixed with irrational “animal spirits” were truly all that animated those systems which behaviorists wish to map and manipulate (aka: “nudge” with rewards, punishments), then a scientific priesthood would indeed be a viable and perhaps necessary way to organize the world.
Fortunately, reality is a bit more elegant and dignified than behaviorists wish to admit.
Why Computer Modellers Hate Metaphysics
On a closer inspection of history, we find countless instances where people shape their individual and group behavior around sets of ideas that transcend controllable material impulses. When this happens, those individuals or groups tend to resist adapting to environments created for them.
This incredible phenomenon is witnessed empirically in the form of the American Revolution, Warsaw Ghetto Uprisings, Civil Rights movements, and even some bold manifestations of anti-lockdown protests now underway around the world.
Among the most troublesome of those variables which upset computer models are: “Conscience”, “Truth”, “Intentions”, “Soul”, “Honor”, “God”, “Justice”, “Patriotism”, “Dignity”, and “Freedom”.
Whenever individuals shape their identities around these very real, though immaterial (aka: “metaphysical”) principles, they cannot be “nudged” towards pre-determined decisions that defy reason and morality.
Adherence to these principles also tends to afford thinking people an important additional edge of creative insight necessary to cut through false explanatory narratives that attempt to hide lies behind the appearance of truth (aka: sophistry).
As witnessed on multiple occasions throughout history, such individuals who value the health of their souls over the intimidating (and extremely malleable) force of popular opinion, will often decide to sacrifice personal comfort and even their lives in order to defend those values which their minds and consciences deem important.
These rare, but invaluable outliers will often resist policies that threaten to undo their freedoms or undermine the basis of their society’s capacity to produce food, and energy for their children and grandchildren.
What is worse, is that their example is often extremely contagious causing other members of the sheep class to believe that they too are human and endowed with unalienable rights which should be defended.
The Intentions Ordering World History
Perhaps, most “destructive” of all is that these outlier people tend to look for abstract things like “causes” in historical dynamics shaping the context of their present age, as well as their current geopolitical environment.
Whenever this type of thinking is done, carefully crafted narratives fed to the masses by an enlightened elite will often fail in their powers to persuade, since seekers after truth soon come to realize that IDEAS and intentions (aka: conspiracies) shape our past, present and future.
When the dominating intentions shaping society’s trajectory is in conformity with Natural Law, humanity tends to improve, freedoms increase, culture matures and evil loses its hold. Inversely, when the intentions animating history are out of conformity with Natural Law, the opposite happens as societies lose their moral and material fitness to survive and slip ever more quickly into dark ages.
While sitting in a jail in Birmingham Alabama in 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described this reality eloquently when he said:
A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. Any law that uplifts human personality is just. Any law that degrades human personality is unjust… One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
From Plato’s organization of his Academy and efforts to shape a Philosopher King to beat the forces of the Persian Empire, to Cicero’s efforts to save the Roman Republic, to Augustine’s battles to save the soul of Christianity all the way to our present age, conspiracies for the good and counter-conspiracies for evil have shaped history.
If one were to begin an investigation into history without an understanding that ideas and intentions caused the trajectory of history, as is the standard practice among history professors dominant in todays world, then one would become incapable of understanding anything essential about one’s own reality.
It is irrelevant that behaviorists and other fascists wish their victims to believe that history just happens simply because random short-sighted impulses kinetically drive events on a timeline- the truth of my claim exists for any serious truth seeker to discover it for themselves.
Back to our Present Sad State of Affairs
Now we all know that Sunstein spent the following years working as Obama’s Regulatory Czar alongside an army of fellow behaviorists who took control of all levers of policy making as outlined by Time Magazine’s April 13, 2009 article ‘How Obama is Using the Science of Change’.
As the fabric of western civilization, and traditional values of family, gender, and even macro-economic concepts like “development” were degraded during this period, the military-industrial complex had a field day as Sunstein’s wife Samantha Power worked closely with Susan Rice in the promotion of “humanitarian bombings” of small nations under Soros’ Responsibility to Protect doctrine.
After the Great Reset Agenda was announced in June 2020, Sunstein was recruited to head the propaganda wing of the World Health Organization known as the WHO Technical Advisory Group where his skills in mass behavior modification were put to use in order to counteract the dangerous spread of conspiracy theories that persuaded large chunks of the world population that COVID-19 was part of a larger conspiracy to undermine national sovereignty and impose world government.
The head of WHO described Sunstein’s mandate in the following terms:
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries are using a range of tools to influence behavior: Information campaigns are one tool, but so are laws, regulations, guidelines and even fines…That’s why behavioral science is so important.”
Today, hundreds of Obama-era behaviorists have streamed back into influential positions of government under the new “scientifically managed”, evidence-based governance coming back to life under Biden promising to undo the dark days of President Trump.
Ideologues who have been on record calling for world government, the elimination of the sick and elderly (see Obamacare architect Ezekiel Emmanuel’s Why I Hope to Die At 75), and population control are streaming back into positions of influence. If you think that anything they have done to return to power is unlawful, or antithetical to the principles of the Constitution, then these technocrats want you to know that you are a delusional conspiracy theorist and as such, represent a potential threat to yourself and the society of which you are but a part.
If you question World Health Organization narratives on COVID-19, or doubt the use of vaccines produced by organizations like Astra Zeneca due to their ties to eugenics organizations then you are a delusional conspiracy theorist.
If you doubt that global warming is caused by carbon dioxide or that implementing the Paris Climate accords may cause more damage to humanity than climate change ever could, then you must be a conspiracy theorist.
If you believe that the US government just went through a regime change coordinated by something called “the deep state”, then you run the risk of being labelled a delusional threat to “the general welfare” deserving of the sort of treatment dolled out to any typical terrorist.
It appears that the many comforts we have taken for granted over the past 50-year drunken stupor called “globalization” are quickly coming to an end, and thankfully not one but two opposing intentions for what the new operating system will be are actively vying for control. This clash was witnessed in stark terms during the January 2021 Davos Summit, where Xi Jinping and Putin’s call for a new system of win-win cooperation, multipolarity and long-term development offset the unipolar zero-sum ideologues of the west seeking to undo the foundations of industrial civilization.
Either way you look at it, conspiracies for good and for evil do exist now, as they have from time immemorial. The only question is which intention do you want to devote your life towards?
Conspiracy theories are just descriptions of power play. To deny they can be accurate accounts of reality, is to deny that humans have the ability to conspire, which is absurd. But that does not mean that every claim of a conspiracy is true.
For me a conspiracy needs to be founded on some facts or circumstantial evidence, on precedent, on common sense and some proportionality. A good understanding of economics history, and political history is needed to confirm or invalidate a conspiracy. If it passes those tests then it may be true. The problem in the secretive world we live in, is that we are never told what is going on……it is above our pay-grade or it is too complex for us to understand or reveals realities that our leaders would rather keep secret, often but not always for bad motives.
If you ignore the propaganda & foreign interference as part of the campaign, then Brexit was an economic suicide committed by a totally ill-informed population. They never had a hope of understanding international trade, they were not equipped or interested enough to understand it. This vacuum of knowledge was filled with xenophobia and nationalism by interests who wanted Brexit to happen, and it worked. In the same way the international globalist conspiracy is the same, a collection of fears and falsehoods performed to an ignorant public who don’t understand international affairs.
The League of Nations lasted 5 minutes. The UN hangs on by a thread against threats from the US and others to shut it down or to be de-funded, it is the victim of powerful payers, it controls nobody. International geo-politics are complex and difficult to understand, when you don’t have all the facts. And don’t want to face up to some unpleasant realities. For example how is the UK facing up to its total weakness in the face of EU power? They are not, they are in total denial of course. Telling the public all kinds of lies to cover up for incompetence and their current national weakness. The public are being spared a national humiliation by lies.
I’ve tried to read this article, but I’m too much of a simpleton to understand what the guy is trying to say. Talk about a convoluted psyche!
If it’s about the choice of saying what one deems to be correct and keeping one’s mouth shut lest one is labeled a conspiracy theorist, the street fighter in me says, speak your mind and if somebody calls you conspiracy theorist smash his fucking face in.
Minor legal victory achieved. The Prague Municipal Court has ruled unlawful a rule preventing citizens from returning from abroad unless they have a negative test.
There is a whole generation, if not several, of people here who grew up on freedom, justice, personal responsibility for one’s life, and stuff like that – the opposite of the oppression of the former communist regime and its ownership of all aspects of life. Not that there wouldn’t be droves of covidian fuckwits, as everywhere else, I’m sensing that some of those qualities are starting to kick in. Hope I’m not wrong.
As you tippy tappy on your computer at the CIA/NSA/77th GCHQ, it eventually dawns on you that there is no global conspiracy to fight and that there is no leftist, Marxist, communist, corporate, conspiracy, it is your own employer, as part of the US military industrial complex, the US deep state, who is screwing your country, your family, your friends, for a wealthy remote AMERICAN elite, and screwing you over too…….Oh what a watershed moment that would be…for so many dumb robots of the establishment.
Those fat cats are too comfortable, overestimating their own enlightenment over humanity. Throw them into the ocean so they could be humbled by nature.
Just tell us what to do about it, Matthew.
We identified the actual abomination long ago.
Re: the bizarre statement, “they were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.” This is a common piece of self-justification from the unbelievably arrogant rulers. It’s been a while since I read it but one of the most remarkable things about Edward Bernay’s book “Propaganda” is that he automatically equates logic and reason with the desires of the rulers. Thus these desires are taken to be the very definition of rationality. Thus propaganda is not seen as mind manipulation but as “guiding the unenlightened towards the right decisions”. Yes, that is how condescending the rulers are!
Wait a minute, aren’t Putin and Xi in on it? That’s what I heard, man.
The Guardian headline: Pfizer finds Covid vaccine safe and effective for children 12 to 15
Their original headline, about an hour ago: Pfizer finds Covid vaccine 100% safe and effective for children 12 to 15
My original thought was:
Fiji Water
or
Evian
As a reminder, conspiring is literally what happens when any two (or more) entities agree.
It is the foundation of social interaction. By definition, “consensus” is conspiring.
And I notice your “consensus” is not the same as my consensus.
I’m pissed. I just returned from walking the dog. It’s 60 degrees F so I dressed accordingly – and nearly froze my ass off. How, you ask. Gratis of the climate engineers, with their mother f**king Chemical Ice Nucleation to trick people into believing it’s not really getting warmer.
Hold on there dude! Global warming is a great big hoax! Didn’t you get the memo? Yeah, I saw the memo. Then I looked up and saw the trails of aluminum and other nano-particles filling the sky – as it has every couple days for going on years now. And I saw where the temperature in Siberia last summer got to 100 degrees F; and methane is exploding from the permafrost and the ocean floor. etc, etc, etc.
Bottom line: if we only accept the parts of reality we like and reject the parts we don’t like, are we any better than the covidiots? Never mind what the ass holes who “run” the world say – what is, is: it doesn’t cease being just because a bunch of ass holes are using it to enrich themselves and further their agenda.
The ass holes are also using sickness and death for their own ends – does that mean we should also remove sickness and death from our concept of reality?
All the virus bulshit is about the approaching Planet X that the chemtrails hide every day globally for the past three decades. The criminal bastard government is going to kill 90% of Americans in their coming, planned WW3. The day of the next false flag using the nuke the evil government stole in 2007 and blamed on Iran is the day that America will be annihilated by Russia, China and the SCO. Two years later, Planet X will end the war when it rips North America into thirds, erupts Yellowstone super volcano and kills 5/6 of the 200 million SCO invaders. This is the story in over half the Bible. Execute the criminal lying bastard government or you will die in WW3 very soon.
Hello Howard: I think its interesting that the only people I know who notice the effects of ice nucleation, are elderly farmers. They’ve seen the effects of aluminum sulfates and barium nitrates on soil conditions. They’ve also noticed the freezing effects of ice nucleation on ground temperatures. Soil microbes are dead, and crops are filthy with introduced metallic compounds and industrial “fertilizers”.
Newborn children have obscene levels of aluminum oxides and Glyphosate in blood and organ tissues. Let’s just ignore it all, because global warming is a conspiracy theory… Urban populations are exempt from noticing anything beyond their delusions of grandeur…
Perhaps you’ve seen this 740 page document: >
Weather modification: programs, problems, policy, and potential
May, 1978
http://ufdc.ufl.edu/AA00025909/00001/1j
No one in Federal or State agencies wants to talk about the “unusual” weather…
The US have a special ‘climate change envoy’ because they will evangelize the imposition of expensive energy & unnecessary regulations on the rest of the world, which the USA will not apply to themselves, to give themselves an economic advantage and to ‘Make America Great Again’. As they take the opportunity to inject massive corporate subsidies into their own corporations with tax payers money, as part of their long term policy of wealth redistribution UP to the wealthiest.
It is nice that you seem determined to defend such an empty conspiracy. The ‘globalist international leftist conspiracy’, Now we can be sure that you are frauds. This Conspiracy is the crown jewel of American fascist imperialism, it is their precious ‘cloak of invisibility’.
Some conspiracy theories are dangerous. It was the Nazis who created the mother of all conspiracy theories,….Were they claimed that the J conspired to destroy the German state, impoverish the people and were corrupting the Ayran race with their inferior genes. ……. but it was it the conspiracy that drove the Nazis fascist state to destroying half the planet. Was there any evidence it was true? NO….and today is there any real evidence that shows there is an international conspiracy, more powerful than American Empire, driving world events in a different way to that wanted by the USA? NO, absolutely none at all. it is all bullshit, just like the German international conspiracy was bullshit.
Troll.
No……I’ve eaten already, but thanks.
Do you think the IOM RDI/RDA for Vitamin D, Iodine (and some other things) is conspiracy theory???
Those are some peculiar “math errors”, how about aluminum in vaccines? Fluoride and chlorine (especially relating to iodine, systemic function, particularly mental function and not being a faggot)? How about all the synthetic endocrine disruptors, GMO soy (and soy oil, especially known to be super garbage)? EMF? How about how PET scans cause leukemia by virtue of volatile radioactive fluorine exploding in your body when “stimulated” with positron emissions to produce a pretty picture? 60 opioid prescriptions per 100 americans? Generational increase of chronic disease from 10% to 50%?
I dunno, maybe you didn’t notice that they promote sunblock (which is carcinogenic, cytotoxic, mutagenic, teratogenic, etc), when uhm, in winter you get colds/flus/RTIs, with no immunity ever, coz you figure virology is more important than physics and reality?
I tried to speak with the birds when giving them food, but they were all wearing masks, so they couldn’t eat.
Anything “collective” is worthless.
Robots never sleep
I suppose you need to convince the foot solders of the 77th brigade, who call this space home, that the left are really the enemy, and that Marxism is evil, and that there is a ‘globalist conspiracy’ of left wing marxists who want to destroy their lives, change their sexuality and make them all black transgender, lesbian women? Presumably these sneaky leftists will do this via the imposition of tax on corporations, progressive taxation, wealth redistribution, universal health care, student debt forgiveness and maternity leave for all. Those evil bastards!
The last thing you want is for your foot solders to work out that there is no international conspiracy of ‘foreign’ Marxist-Corporations? And that everything that is happening via the UN, WHO, IMF and World bank is essentially being driven by the USA & has been for decades. If these dumb fucks finally work out that it is you, the US, who are screwing them over, then they will be slightly unnerved, shall we say.
Troll.
” If these dumb fucks finally work out that ………..”
I see you are finding it hard to work out….
A conspiracy theory pretending to be an article about conspiracy theories.
Polling propaganda… Among 16-24 year olds 47% support #VaccinePassport versus 30% opposed. Among older people only 11% opposed … says Mori. One replier Tweeted: I think what the poll might be asking is ‘Do you want to go on holidays?’ and ‘Do you want to go to the pub?’
In other news… Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, who hasn’t taken his own jab, now wants to push it on children. Pfizer says Covid vaccine 100 percent effective on ages 12-15… asks the FDA to give the go-ahead to jab before next school year.
An excellent article, should be read by everyone and translated into every language as it promotes the key ingredient to resisting tyranny: open-minded skepticism. Not sure about China and Russia being the ‘good guys’, but my suspicions there might be wrong. Who knows.
China and Russia cannot be the good guys, as there are no good guys. There are only various shades of bad guys.
Hey Toby, i have been pondering this question as well. For the last decade i have been a supporter of Russia due to the logic of a multi-polar world being a good thing. ie Democracy on a global level. I have applied strict personal sanctions against any European & yank service or goods if there is a “3rd world” / BRICS alternative. (i reside in south africa). I even ended up buying a chinese car for this reason.
I play against a russian guy on chess.com and we have discussed geo-politricks for years now while we play. He asked me the other day:
“I still don’t understand (although I’m trying to understand that) why does the US hate Russia so much? After all, relatively recently there were times when our grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought against Nazism, against the Japanese in the East. And now they demostrate hate, total demonization of Russia in many spheres of our life, they announce sanctions, say “Putin is a killer” and so on.”
“Or are the USA, in short, so afraid of losing their hegemony in the world?”
This was my response:
“to answer your question , i think the nationalism being fostered in america & russia respectively against the “other evil foe” is cold war 2.0. has the effect of making you burrow into the bosom of protective father Putin. your great leader who will “protect” you from the evil other & vica versa and thus further taking you down the path to a one world government by technocratic control.
There are no more sovereign nation states. that is clear with this kovid horseshit. like the pied piper, our respective billionaire class “leaders” each lead us into the same dystopian nightmare”
Putin called Klaus Schwab his great pal at the WEF Davos meeting this year. I am highly suspicious of Putin and China these days who are clearly in league with this great reset of the west.
I don’t think it is helpful anymore to view the world in terms of nations states or a “multipolar world. ”
It is the billionaire class & their technocratic lackeys in msm, WHO, Multinational corporations etc vs us the people.
man on the right a strange lookin dude
not sure what the thing on the left is soy perhaps
all khazar
for sure
you can take that to the b i s bank
Sancta Dei Genetrix hora pro nobis!
I know it is horrible to say this and to even feel this. But truly hope there is Hell and they will burn in it, those doing this to us. If there is a God, I would like to ask him, we constantly told to forgive, do you forgive them? We’re constantly told not to despair, to have confidence in you, have you not always let those who have tried to hold on to their humanity to be killed and even tortured. Why are letting all this happen? Why? Do you hate us so much? Would it not be more humane, more compassionate, to kill us with a nuclear bomb instead. This is torture, Oh God why are you letting us be tortured?
they shall be hoist by their own petard.
or in this case, inject with their own vaccine.
I’m reading Leo Tolstoy’s ‘What I believe’ right now. I think you’d appreciate it. There’s an audiobook of it on YouTube. He points to Jesus’ sermon on the mount and in particular to the teaching “do not resist evil”. I’m not a Christian or religious at all but I see the value of forgiveness and the wisdom in not fighting evil lest I become that which I oppose. If you hold negative thoughts and feelings towards others those feelings only hurt you. They don’t hurt those which inspire those feelings. I think you’d enjoy the book.
Big love.
Thank you so much for your kind and beautiful words and for reminding me to remain human.
Yes, Ive read most of all Tolstoy wrote I wrote an article on Tolstoy for an academic journal, which was published recently. He together with Tagore and Rolland are my inspirations. The other day I was re-reading the death of Ivan Illich…
But yes, everything you say or Tolstoy says is so true. One should forgive, or else their evil can enter you… Until these events, Ive tried to apply that. The last days have been very hard: the UK is not permitting international travel, and the people I feel closest to are there, and we had planned to try and all live together, and now goodness knows when Ill see them. Then I thought I would return to my country of origin, which would be marginally netter than where I am, because its huge, and they cant quite come and impose their measures on everyone, especially in the countryside. But at arrival in the airport they do some “molecular test” (goodness knows what that one is) on top of the PCR you need done before going, and if this molecular whatever is positive they force to quarantine in unhygienic dreadful place and force treatment. So its a risk I cant take. That means I cant be with relatives…
I felt like a prison closing up on me: 15 June vaccine passports come into being, and then all doors will be locked. I had planned to leave before, but they’re clever, they’re making sure no one can leave…
Where I am I dont know one single person that is sane, so I dont see anyone, as those I know are unbearable, and anyhow they’re too afraid to see anyone.
Going for walks is impossible as you have to wear a mask and everyone is obediently following the rule even in this hot weather…
But yes indeed, thats when you have to hold on to compassion, and forgiveness, and not give in to despair.
Anyone here like birds?
Coz I figure shit out pretty quickly.
So I make this “beer” shit for me (sorghum, oats, flour, bran, blackstrap molasses and an apple or some other fruits), whatever yeast (even baker’s yeast), brown sugar. Let it ferment for a day or two, low alcohol level. Obviously I drink that “beer”, but then I either bake or throw out the remnants (coz it tends to develop lots of ascetic acid after a while, converting the ethanol)…
BUT, the thing is, birds go fucking NUTS over it. I mean, various pigeon types, mynahs, starlings, sparrows, finches. Within a minute of throwing that shit on the lawn here I get like 20-30 birds from who knows where. Even the wild pigeons are quite tame now coz of that, the more show/racing pigeons walk between my legs.
I’ve tried a bunch of different seed mixes and whatever (like 30 different seeds types in one mix), and none of that shit compares. So I’m thinking the birds lack some sort of probiotics, and shit like that, the lactic and ascetic acid probably.
ascetic acid
is that a kind of hallucinogenic drug, for people who like to punish themselves?
you really are a moron. but I’m sure you know that.
The problem is, in your whole lifetime, you have not figured out alchemy. If you have not figured it out, you never will.
Your best argument is that you can’t understand a typing error or the implications, but still, ad hominem. Reflection means you get to learn ad nauseum.
“That’s latin for relentless”
Wow, you’re being very high maintenance, THX. Stop acting out. Communicate with some aplomb, and cut out the ad hom. Thanks, A2
The birds have no bugs to eat. Figure it out.
They’ve got their deaths now with the vaccines. So they’re happily claiming all sorts of variants. And bringing in strict lockdowns, as in France. In the UK, they wont allow international travel possibly throughout the summer: oh there are dangerous variants. Great give more vaccine, bring more deaths, and claim whatever you like. I just cant take this anymore. And I cant bear those who are saying: ” Got PCR test, thought I had covid, I did not feel well, am not seeing people too much, its dangerous”. And people here in France putting on masks everywhere in this heat. Better die than live this.
after a certain amount of vaccine-induced deaths, people are going to start noticing the correlation. at that point, all bets are off.
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for people to notice anything at all. They say ideas spread one person at a time – that goes for bad as well as good ideas.
Every time someone dies after the vaccine, their next of kin almost always insists their death had nothing to do with the vaccine. One at a time, until even if a million die, you’ll have a million assurances that the vaccine was an innocent bystander.
Problem is the deaths are attributed to covid, and at this point most have totally lost any capacity of reasoning, and also they cant afford to reason as it would be accepting they’ve accepted torture through a belief in ghosts.
Spite the bastards. That’s how they want you to feel. Like the article says, they’ve got thousands of shit sucking behaviourists busting their brains to invent new ways of bringing you down. Dig your heels in,preferably in their pasty faces, and give it right back to them. Get their leprous fingers out of your mind and ban them, tell them to get out and never return. The walking corpses are inside out with jealousy because you’ve got a soul and it torments them. They are in hell already and want you to feel as bad as they do. Chin up girl.
Yes you’re right. Thank you for giving me courage.
I’m on good form today, luckily I’ve got a garden to keep me busy. Some days though I can only just hold my ground.
Hello NixonScraypes: Absolutely spot on. The “behaviorists” are selling cyanide kool-aid. They are drunk on it…
I share your frustrations entirely. Don’t know where you are, but assume it’s a large city probably somewhere in the north. I’m lucky. After six weeks of bullshit in Paris last year I managed to convince my wife to convince her mother to see my doctor and get a medical prescription to transport her down to her summer place in a small town in the southwest (Occitanie) where we have a large terrace and a garden, the food is better and cheaper, life is alot simpler, and I can wear my bandana without the shop keepers chasing me out, grab my news (propaganda) paper, my smokes, and a paper cup of rosé, and walk over to the steps in front of the seasonal halle to sit in the sunshine with a bunch of other folks and talk about this insanity. My suggestion is to flee big cities. It(s not perfect, but you’ll find it’s a bit saner. Good luck.
Beware the Behaviourists.
Exploiters are they.
Bringing out the worst in people
Really makes their day.
Felt a little like rhyming.
Exploitation. Is what they practice? Exploited is what we are allowing ourselves to be. (not all of us, but, far too many)
Abuse.Let’s agree to not be abused? Let’s employ practices that reject this abuse. Mindfulness. Thinking for ourselves, especially in a critical fashion. Practice Prudence.
As for Ms Freeland and Mr Carney? Never mind Trudeau the ‘figure head’. Canada’s mascot. Disgraceful.
Good article, but I get frustrated by people who deny that carbon dioxide increases temperatures. This is fundamental physics, with a theoretical model developed by physicists of the stature of Einstein and confirmed by experiment for well over a century; denying it is just ignorant. In controlled environments the scientific predictions match experiment to within many decimal places. It is difficult to make accurate predictions about an uncontrolled environment like earth, because the varied terrain, powerful air and sea currents, and astronomical rotational dynamics combine in feedback loops which defy mathematical analysis, but no scientifically literate person can deny the reality of the effect. The lag described in the linked article is evidence of powerful and frightening positive feedback loops; as the earth gets warmer, more CO2 is released which causes more warming… this is not to deny that TPTB use this effect to pursue their own agendas, which actually do nothing to address the problem.
I get frustrated by people who deny that carbon dioxide increases temperatures. This is fundamental physics, with a theoretical model developed by physicists of the stature of Einstein and confirmed by experiment for well over a century
I wonder why you didn’t provide any references to substantiate that claim?
It is difficult to make accurate predictions about an uncontrolled environment like earth, because the varied terrain, powerful air and sea currents, and astronomical rotational dynamics combine in feedback loops which defy mathematical analysis
oh, that’s why.
The focus on carbon dioxide to the exclusion of other sources of carbon like methane is a self-defeating strategy.
Of course, it is interesting to note that most “climate scientists” twist themselves into pretzels to avoid mentioning climate engineering. If you really wish to investigate climate engineering, I strongly suggest the website
geoengineeringwatch.org
Sorry Tim. It’s not ‘fundamental physics’ and hasn’t been confirmed by experimentation. Nor have all the absurd claims made by the anti life carbon cult come to fruition.
I’m old enough now to recall when it was cooler- then warmer- and we’ve been back to cooler for nearly two decades now.
Carbon is not the problem it’s made out to be. It’s abundant because this is a carbon based planet full of carbon based life. What else would you find here in abundance?
What makes a tree grow? Carbon.
There are vastly more problematic things going on in our environment- one of which is the endocrine disrupting chemicals.that’s problem number one, two and three in my opinion
Bear in mind that carbon also includes methane, which because the planet is warming is spewing out of the tundra and ocean floor. Google “Arctic Methane Explosions” and have a look. (And no, that shadow is not George Soros lurking in the background.)
Ask yourself why the answers to “climate change” are identical to Event Covid, from the same Club of Rome personnel, right down to the terminology: zero carbon and zero covid.
Why, even to your ears, does zero anything sound terminal, apart perhaps from sugar 😉
It is impossible to have zero carbon emissions unless we stop breathing. Offsets are false equivalency and often financially fraudulent schemes.
It is equally impossible to eradicate coronavirus — and probably undesirable, given the unknowable and unintended consequences.
Applied to humans, who are one sixth carbon, calling for a war on carbon smacks of a death cult.
When it comes from the same people who want to ban household wood burning, except in their gigantic biomass furnaces; who want tell us we’ll own nothing while they build $1 billion yachts; who tell us we are messing with the environment while investing in Monsanto and planning chemtrails to blot out the sun… it sounds like megalomania.
All arguments are pissing in the wind – because ALL arguments, both for and against the concept of climate change, sidestep geoengineering.
You could reasonably argue that climate engineering has more to do with the military concept of Full Spectrum Dominance than with anything meteorological. But you cannot argue that climate engineering has had no impact on the climate.
Hello Tim Glover: As you can see by the unwashed/brain washed, atmospheric heating is a forbidden subject. No one wants to discuss >
“The recent study by Herndon et al. may help in part to explain a mysterious and extremely ominous recent-years change to Earth environment: the puzzling mass death or massive reduction of many lifeforms in many parts of the planet.
Examples of evidence of mysterious die offs in recent years: Dana Durnford’s 15000 mile coastal journey by water in 2015 documented the massive destruction of flora and fauna along Canada’s west coast (Durnford summarized his observations with the words “everything is missing”, and many pictures ‘before and after’ can be found at his website Nuclearproctologist.org [2]); the numerous reports in recent years of unprecedented death, disease, and decline or absence of life out in the North Pacific Ocean itself [3]; or the roughly three quarter decline in insects over the last quarter century in German nature preserves (Hallman et al. 2017) [4]. The latter scientific study is consistent with the anecdotal observations of countless individuals in many areas of the Northern hemisphere: numbers of insects in many rural places have obviously declined over the last generation.“
Are Harmful Ultraviolet C and Increased Amounts of Ultraviolet B Reaching Earth’s Surface? – Countercurrents
https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/20/are-harmful-ultraviolet-c-and-increased-amounts-of-ultraviolet-b-reaching-earths-surface/
Closing statements: “Whatever are the results of further independent research regarding the issues raised and assertions made in the Herndon study, they can be commended for daring to go where most spineless scientists dare not go: What is being done to the sky!? What unexpected catastrophes could be created, secretly, by this supremely arrogant mad science and technology overhead?
The use of the biosphere as a garbage dump is now generations old, with continents of plastic in the oceans as one of modernity’s most impressively stupid and irresponsible achievements; but using the sky above as the site of a massive ongoing military experiment, weaponizing the sky, is far beyond irresponsibility and stupidity, into the ominous realm of mad science conjoined with pernicious arrogance.
Destroying creation in order to enhance military capabilities is the ultimate pathology of the way of war.“
Thank you for your courage. Paul
Nah, neither. Bye
That’s funny, coz I used to post in an IRC channel named #neither, bunch of industrialists and degenerate morons there (generally, not all of them, like delusional transvestite google engineers or morons who think vitamins and minerals are useless while they’re peddling toxic synthetic garbage and lying about it, too).
As soon as I initiated that uhm, kinda turn of the hourglass, they freaked the fuck out. Haven’t had a response from any of them, except from the cirque de soleil (1984 btw) acrobat/contortionist technocrat, and even that was years ago. He chose to borg though, thus was lost.
degenerate morons
birds of a feather, flock together.
That’s why you have to alt and shit, right, thanks to your job?
Also, if you didn’t read subtext, what I said is I don’t associate with them.
It’s not like they’ll ever see or know me again, and I mean, I might’ve visited them a few times a year, in the past few years…one day less.
Telling people that the elites are taking advantage of the poor; that Fauci lies about having your best interest at heart…
works better saying masks harm people, because “what makes you an expert”.
— Journalist/beekeeper Maryam Henein on SGT Report.
Very true. And surely the ‘anti-masker’ movement was ‘invented’ by the perpetrators as an easy, almost fool-proof way to divert attention and make people feel like they actually did have some control over their lives.
It was ingenious.
Indeed it was so successful that many of those who stood up for their ‘civil rights’ by refusing to wear a mask are now demanding that everyone forsake their own ‘civil rights’ and take a technology jab, come hell or high water.
Again, ingenious.
many of those who stood up for their ‘civil rights’ by refusing to wear a mask are now demanding that everyone forsake their own ‘civil rights’ and take a technology jab
bullshit. you made that up.
food for thought
Perhaps my comment would have been more clear if I had said that many people who think they are taking a stand for their civil rights in regards to masks, whether pro or con, are now suggesting that people who do not consent to a technology jab should not be allowed to travel, go into pubs, etc.
no, it was quite clear the first time. it’s still a lie.
We should also keep in mind that the Davos Dandies are not cowering in their condos, fearful that they will be found out.
They will be found out, and there will indeed be a tipping point in the narrative, be it the 10th wave or the revelations showing how many people have actually perished due to the technology jab, but they, and the media, have already decided how to counter these points.
So, while ‘we’ are celebrating a ‘victory’ they will be quietly moving on to the next phase.
Nothing happens in a vacuum, and so it is fairly easy to identify supposed changes in the narrative.
Those changes will eventually be revealed, almost verbatim, in every single jurisdiction still taking part in this charade.
Could it be inferred that the covidian cult are experiencing losses they haven’t reported? Maybe there is doctors getting beaten up and journalists booted out by their partners for their participation in the covidian conspiracy? Are they just being paranoid or could it be that there is something going on and they don’t want anyone to know the losses they are experiencing? Maybe it would scare the living day lights out of the rest of the covidian cult and so they cover it up and the only indication is the ever more desperate rhetoric? Are the covidian cult conspiring to send their own members to their deaths in complete ignorance of how much danger they are in? Angry relatives of the victims hunting them down or colleagues slipping formaldayhde into their coffees? Are the ranks of the covidian cult on their last legs about to collapse and beg for forgiveness?
https://twitter.com/soupcanarchist/status/1376934195210096648
Even in bunkers, they can’t hide. That’s why I bring the Orion sort of thing.
Like have you embodied silica yet? It’s quite neat, any monitor, any wall, any chip. On my shoulder.
This would be an extremely good article, except that dividing the world between the West and the rest is part of the problem and has been ongoing for centuries now. Do you think people in India, or Asia generally, or Africa, are suffering less from the globalization and from authorities that bow down to the centres of Western power. They have been suffering far more and for far longer. This division must be stopped.
Yes, the author is trapped in “the West”. In fact, most of his info. is restricted to USA.
The ‘disobedient’ democratic people owe the ridiculization of their theories to themselves. There are too many vulgar, obscene, ‘mysterious’ and grotesque theories around, too much hyping, too much self invented terms. If they would stick to classical words as a foundation, the formation or reformation and growth of a (global) plutocracy which happened post WWII, instead of entertaining a multitude of theories about ‘psychopaths’, reptiles and aliens, ‘deep state’, ‘globocap’, ‘pedophile rings’, ‘freemasons’, ‘satanists’ etc.
These theories, in as far as they are crude, vulgar, grotesque, too mysterious and speculative chase away certain much needed sensible and critical people, and the wild growth of terms and theories is divisional.
Lack of discipline, lack of a shared vocabulary and shared concepts, too much soloists, it is creative for sure, but it leads to a lack of combined force, and a lack of powerful appeal.
One example of this situation is that a soloist theorist like David Icke for instance has gained a greater public, but often that same public does not share his rather clumsy spirituality and his rather all too exotic theories. His exotic theories are understandably a perfect target for ridiculization.
what do you imagine that people mean by “deep state” and “globocap”, if not the global plutocracy? do you seriously believe that the plutocrats are NOT psychopaths?
“Conspiracy theorists? Anti-corporate/anti-corporate fascist crimebusters/racketeerbusters. It is a sorry place where the Moriarity and JD Rockefeller criminals get to imprison and institutionalize the Sherlock Holmes’ and Eugene Debs of the world.”
“Just another pejorative term and term of denigration employed by the WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATH JD Rockefeller-Adolf Hitler adherents, to stop political education, organization and mobilization by WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY). So that those criminals can continue their crime spree, enslavement and culling unabated. Everything that was said of the Nazis they are and worse… much, much worse.”
Growing up in Canada, as a youth I was of course relentlessly intrigued by the ‘elephant in the room.’
We had not-yet bought into the US ‘your enemy is our enemy’ doctrine and so we enjoyed a fascination rather than fear for China and Russia.
That has changed now that the government has joined Boris et al. in picking sides, but even so, the true measure of distrust has shifted south of the border. To the point that I can safely say that perhaps for the first time in my life, I actually do fear another political entity.
It was inevitable, I suppose, but it really is a shame to think that my kids are no more likely in the coming years to visit there than fly to the moon.
This generational shift will have long and lasting effects, I’m afraid.
You’re saying that Canadians, especially the younger generation, perceive the US as an enemy? Who do they perceive as allies?
I think an entire generation has now grown up without knowing a time when the US was not at war, or multiple wars, be they military or economic warfare.
I think they realize more and more that the US is not actually the centre of the known universe and increasingly many of them have no desire to visit there, let alone work or live there.
It was inevitable that, if they took care buying products or visiting places that follow certain rules pertaining to climate, the welfare of their people, or are perceived to be overly militaristic, they would eventually move the US lower on the list.
I can’t recall a time the US has not been at war?
It’s all they do. The sad thing is Canada stands beside them in these destructive endeavours. And has for a very long time. As a Canadian I find too many are very smug when it comes to feeling some superiority to Americans- they wrongly believe we are a kinder society.Born and raised here I can tell you Canadians, in my opinion, are only fooling themselves and being made into fools.
Very true. We tend to feel nostalgic for the days of Pearson et al. but Canada has not had real leadership for a very long time. But I do think that most of us are bitterly aware of the horrible kowtowing that has replaced so many of the policies that could have made a real difference.
Canada’s “free” healthcare is also a way to experiment and obtain greater control. Children should not be having surgery after surgery with very strong mind-altering general anesthesia; and given inhalers and all kinds of steroids, antibiotics, vaccines, and anything else that systemically can be brought forth with plausible deniability for motives other than the given surface reasons.
It also allowed my daughter to recently give birth to a baby in a fantastic hospital, with full staffing, complete med coverage, and not have to worry even once about how she was going to pay for anything then, or since.
Good article, but not sure why he ignores DRG’s Cognitive Infiltration. This book tears Sunstein to shreds. It’s also probably the only book refuting Sunstein, so why is it left out of the discussion?
Great. Thx.
or online here:
David Ray Griffin — Cognitive Infiltration — An Obama Appointee’s Plan to Undermine the 9/11 Conspiracy Theory
Thanks.:)
“the United States government was just put through the first coup in over 58 years”.
Watergate was certainly a coup – the whole “heroic media saved democracy from deranged madman” narrative falls apart once one discovers Bob Woodward had just come out of naval intelligence and walked straight into a Washington Post job. Nixon wasn’t any more deranged than the other holders of that office. Quite what Watergate was about remains opaque – did Nixon threaten to use his knowledge about wartime collaboration by some very rich sources? was it to do with getting Nelson Rockefeller into the Presidency without the bother of getting elected? was it more a takedown of the Office of the Presidency which was becoming too powerful? was it a combination of these and something else?
And concluding that what Xi and Putin said (at Davos FFS) is some sort of shining beacon of hope for humanity is preposterous.
Nixon was dangerous to them, because of his overture to China and USSR. That was the reason for the foundation of the Trilateral Commission in 1973 to counter Nixon’s policies.
If Sunstein is going to have “theorists” arrested, do they get a pardon once it’s shown to be true?
The Guardian, May 2017: My month with chemtrails conspiracy theorists
The Guardian, Mar 2021: ‘Dimming the sun’: $100m geoengineering research programme proposed
Of course, The Guardian fails to report that geoengineering has taken place for 70 years (Encyclopedia bloody Britannica) — using the prissy and tenuous conditionalities “should, consider, recommends, only if…”
This raises the question. On Sunstein’s terms, any policy that has not yet been implemented is a conspiracy theory. How does a scientist or any person raise objections before the deed is done?
Once the authorities decide to “go public”, how does a newspaper like The Guardian avoid looking like fools for being so uninformed?
“Once the authorities decide to “go public”, how does a newspaper like The Guardian avoid looking like fools for being so uninformed?”
That’s a good question. I’m tempted to answer, “they don’t”, but that would be inaccurate. The reason being that (as an example) everybody who had an ‘official’ platform spent months last year telling us not to wear masks, they do not offer any protection etc etc. They then suddenly did a 180 and told us masks were essential in slowing the spread of ‘the virus’.
The vast majority of the populace simply put on a mask, without wondering how or why the ‘official advice’ could change so radically, so quickly. Masks were useless yesterday, but today they’re essential. The masses reacted with “I’d better go and get a mask then”.
As I think you’ve pointed out here on many occasions, the problem is conformity above cognition.
That, for me, is one of the truly frightening aspects of this situation – the realisation that people I previously respected and whose opinions I valued have turned out to be so easily programmable. It tells me that they are just as likely to saunter blithely into whatever future they are ‘offered’ without pause, despite the very real possibility that it will kill them.
As a side note, I likewise despair at the behaviour of the police. Do they somehow think (I could stop this sentence here!) they will be immune to what they are helping to usher in?
I could stop this sentence here!
it appears that the answer to your question is “no”.
Indeed!
I was being (undeservedly) generous 🙂
Jesus, youtube’s tracking algorithm is kinda good.
It made this list and I never fucking log in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSYEwns_Lbw&list=RDGMEMJQXQAmqrnmK1SEjY_rKBGA&start_radio=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xldIQ4U58fM&list=RDMM&start_radio=1
That’s kinda creepy.
The THEORY = There’s a killer virus that’s running rampant around the World
The CONSPIRACY = Lock-downs, socio-economic chaos, increased lending of public debt from central banks, Genetically Engineered psuedo-vaccines, the roll-out of 5G microwave towers with street light antennae…
Conspiracy theorist: NO
Conspiracy Confirmer: YES
.
Is what you are trying to say, that the lock-downs, inability to isolate the alleged virus and staged scamdemic etc are all Practical Effects of a theoretical conspiracy that operates internationally between different nation states, involving government officials, their so-called ‘advisors’, private organisations and corporations at different levels e.g. political, medical, ideological, pharmaceutical and economic?
Or, are you saying that the conspiracy is totally ‘practical’ at an international social level but has a theoretical component in order for it to work?
That’s why you see me playing in the blueprints
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-high-entropy-stabilized-chalcogenides-high-thermoelectric.html
Looking around here, there’s not much motivation
Oh here’s another one for Art.
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-insight-surface-properties-two-dimensional-mxenes.html
Seriously, I used to drink 1,8-cineole (along with a bunch of other terpenes and such). Some guys inhale gas fumes, I drink rocketfuel.
Strangely, here in South Africa, our bottlebrush trees have the highest 1,8-cineole content in the world. Probably adapted to the environment and suitability for me.
these disinfo trolls, if human (doubtful), are seriously deranged.
Put people in conditions whereby they can get more money and power, and people change to suit such gains. People rationalize their actions and mutate their psychologies or the position goes elsewhere. If together we can solve the challenge of scarcity, then perhaps lying for money and power will lose its grip on us. An impediment to achieving this is that there always seems to be those Machiavellian creatures who will continue to prop up scarcity strategies so as to maintain control.
there always seems to be those Machiavellian creatures
that’s what pitchforks and guillotines are for.
What about the conspiracy theorizing related to say, sick king james and believers of that garbage?
Art would do well to listen, well even your admins and pretty much anyone reading this article as it’s VERY appropriate… And yes, I have those “emerald” eyes. kinda like in that movie, Angelheart.
do you ever catch anybody, with your endless spew of deranged verbiage, troll?
Nobody who oppresses thinks they’re doing evil.
It’s not the conflict of good and evil you should worry about, but the conflict of good vs good, and how far people will go when they feel absolutely justified in doing so.
Surely, you must be trolling.
Do you really think people like Bill Gates, George Soros et al don’t know they’re evil?
I bet they get off knowing they’ve managed to fool millions of sheeple into thinking they’re philanthropists spending their hard earned billions to help all of those poor, starving Africans and Indians.
Everybody thinks they’re the hero in their own story. Evil is whatever they’re working against.
Do you really think people like Bill Gates, George Soros et al don’t know they’re evil?
they know they’re evil, but they believe that evil is good, so it cancels out, in a double negative sort of way.
Its a Pathetic state of affairs when the criminals (politicians) currently trying to subvert out Legal system, don’t even understand the basic definitions of words, last time I checked people pointing out that Government and corporate media are trying to “Terrorise” the general public into relinquishing their basic human rights, was the very antithesis of “Terrorism”
Its becoming increasingly clear that practically the only people who engage in Terrorism are Government and the mainstream media !
Government and the Media have always been the chief instigators of Terrorism, its a travelling circus of crisis actors. Remember the suspiciously entitled “Black SEPTEMBER” terrorist group Munich 1972 ? using the alphabetical order sum the individual letters of the word
“BLACK” 2+(1+2)+1+3+(1+1) = 11
Speaking of 911, September 11 was a Hollywood production, the demolition of 3 completely empty buildings to “Terrorise” the general public into relinquishing their rights and going to war ! Plenty of evidence the lack of 50,000 claimed residence leaving either building in any great numbers and video of one of the phoney Naudet Brothers running round completely empty streets, is kind of a give away.
And We all know it was a controlled demolition, basic physics tells us that, but how could such a massive demolition (they clearly rammed those buildings full of TNT) be prepped and primed for demolition whilst people occupied the buildings, simple answer is its not possible ! The buildings must have been empty, and the last New York Port authority Audit of the building (something which is normally done for most city buildings every 6 months for fire regulations) was in 1993 just before the first fake attack on the towers, the truck bomb in the basement, which cleared the buildings, as it was alleged to have damaged the foundations, not that they were anywhere near full, The audit revealed that only 11 companies occupied the North Tower and no companies occupied the South Tower. It all builds up a picture of how all this was pulled off and how easy it actually was to fool and terrorise the world, when you control the mainstream media! and 911 fakery brings into disrepute EVERYTHING the media claims to be “news”
People don’t think with the rational part of their brain, when the emotional part is busy screaming its head off in terror !
antithesis
I do not think that word means what you think it means. look it up.
What’s this? How do these guys expect sodium and potassium to be useful? They’re delusional.
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-potassium-driven-rechargeable-batteries-effort-sustainable.html
And the calcium, magnesium, chlorine? Why no mention?
I also noticed there’s a surprising lack of research regarding silicene. It’s funny shit, using bamboo and horsetail (not from actual horses) to make the most advanced supercapacitors, extremely good filters and such. Oh as a hint, sunlight, water, (resulting pressure and heat), pseudo graphene and silicene production.
The other thing is, back in the Orion days, we used to make spaceships with marijuana. Even glue and building materials, the weed was that sticky and advanced.
Numerous plant oils could be used for fuels, too. And I don’t just mean ethanol, ethanol is for mammals (and some aliens), to drink. Not for shitty cars. I mean like 1,8-cineole. Rocketcars.
Just a reminder, methanol is good shit for plants, ethanol is good shit for animals. If you say, foliar spray a tiny little bit of methanol on plants it has the potential to boost yields quite a bit (while acting as a fungicide and such), though that is as usual, context-dependent.
I’m WAAAAAAAAAAAAY past “domestic terrorist”, I’m a “galactic terrorist”. Saturnian Poetry or Tyrannous Pirate?
1’8 Cineole has also been found to inhibit tumour progression! Why don’t they use it?
Isn’t it obvious? It’s natural and useful and if you promote it that would be promoting life. You should know by now industry is not about life..
Even paranoiacs have enemies
(who are not necessarily who you think they are…).