Bipolar Corona-Politics Positive?

The Covid Physician
Covid-19 Catch-22
We live in confusing times. The year began with a run on toilet tissue and ended in totalitarianism. Will it be looked back upon as an aberration, or precedent?
I had a patient this morning. More precisely, I telephoned him.
He suffered a myocardial infarction last year and is on anti-hypertensives. His last few BP measurements showed very good, stable control. He barricades himself in his home against the rogue cold virus each time the government locks-down. He expressed terror about the link between hypertension and an enhanced Covid-19 risk.
I would say he is, like the government, somewhat delusional about it or at the very least harbours some fixed false beliefs towards it. Hence, he measures his blood pressure many times a day. It fibrillates up and down with the propaganda. Masks are not enough for him. He refuses to leave his home until Johnson and Hancock lift lockdown. He asks me to increase his medications without seeing him.
The easy cure might be to turn off his TV and smartphone.
But, there is more bipolarity, more paradox, more human folly. He refuses to come out for a hypertension review until he receives his Covid-19 vaccinations. I ask him how he suggests doing that? Perhaps he could find it reasonable to specifically come for his vaccine and have an opportunistic BP? He pauses, and then refuses. Classic Joseph Heller, Catch-22.
Nothing surprises me these days in medical practice, so without a pause I remind him that we are not currently offering a bespoke domiciliary vaccination service. He remains insistent. As his doctor, I try to reassure him he is not at any great risk. I remind him we pay great lip service to all the viral psychological interventions such as porous ill-fitting mask, alcohol gel and … polythene apron.
Rather selectively, he dismisses these sacred verses of the government propaganda. As if to out-fox me, he replies in denouement, ‘Okay, I won’t come in, then.’ I leave it open for him to come back to us. It is not only the rule of law, but also the practice of medicine which has succumbed to hysteria.
He is the ideal citizen of the corporate pharmaceutical Gods. Open to suggestion, vulnerable to propaganda, crouched with bayoneted rifle in trench against an unavoidable, invisible particle. Always willing to go above and beyond the unreasonable demands of tyrants. He trusts the government would only deliver a safe, effective vaccine.
In a way he mirrors his irrational and unreasonable government which projects an illusion of effective control, when there is only effective tyranny. Sometimes it is wisest to be honest with each other. Sweden did this. UK politics has a culture of denial and dishonesty.
The first stage in our national mourning and truth-telling will be to acknowledge the disaster was not COVID-19, it was the government’s response to it. It was duped and blindsided by a commercial takeover.
Elixir of the Gods
Pharma marketeers have not accidentally happened on the Covid-19 elixir of control. They have made countless practice runs. Think of all the quasi-pandemics in the last twenty years. Think of how statin propaganda captured the upper and middle classes for a generation. I remember general practice at the time. Patients would quote the Daily Mail and beg to be put on statin.
A few years later the same would quote the same newspaper and beg to be taken off them because their muscles ached terribly. An about turn, but the smell of fear never left them.
I recall the surreal feeling at the time. Was I a doctor or a life insurance salesman? In 2014, as patients fled, patents loosened and other formulations competed, the NICE guidelines halved the statistical risk threshold at which statins should be prescribed. It captured 4.5 million more consumers.
I would never take statins unless I had a familial hypercholesterolemia or hyperlipidemia. In those inheritable conditions one can quickly see the thick, immiscible layer of human fat float to the top of a resting blood sample. For anything else, put me to work on a farm with an unrefined, natural diet.
Pre-Covid Britons
If this country were a more ancient version, soft tyrants like Johnson and SAGE would have stopped tickling the underbellies of the WHO and ubiquitous Gates Foundation. They would have been driven out of the village with brickbats by now.
The socially inept but politically adept Gates is so emboldened by humanity’s mass surrender he, as their vaccinator and farmer in-chief asks them to eat Soylent Green rather than beef.
Now he is proselytising us to drink boiled, filtered excrement rather than fresh water.
This is a far cry from the organic, GMO-free, natural healthy lifestyle the corporates sold us yesteryear. The same sheep are now beguiled with sustainability and its underlying code: forever eat shit or let’s talk population cull. Gates finds the human operating system far more programmable and profitable than the silicon-based one.
He has devoted the last decade to the construction of a tendril-like business portfolio and biosecurity agenda to convince us vaccines are more important than us.
His abnormal urgency to give the whole world unnecessary experimental gene therapy and the incomprehensible willingness of the world’s governments to dance to his tune must be understood and contained. If not, there is a risk his hubris and obscure agenda will damage the pre-existing mass consent to any vaccination and kill liberty.
The intertwining public-private biosecurity partnerships of the WHO (with its binding international treaty over 190 countries), a WEF-sponsored GAVI, and the Gates Foundation (a massive individual funder of the WHO, and GAVI) have effectively become an unelected, unaccountable and irresistible world government.
The worry is their view becomes the only implementable one. The work of Gates through the Swiss tax-exile of GAVI is thought to have a contractual de facto diplomatic immunity from legal and criminal liability. He is effectively a one-man, marauding state entity who becomes a bio-facist global emperor each time a ‘pandemic’ is pronounced by the WHO.
Mentally Bipolar Coronavirus?
In addition to the mental damage of lockdown by industrial scale fear-mongering there is another mentally-destructive duality: the poorly-evidenced and irrational conviction of government which degrades common sense and human experience. Both narratives cannot coexist without some annihilative consequence.
The authorities have also created a parallel pandemic of assorted neuroses and mental health illnesses. What of the more severe pandemics of child autism, malaria and TB? Not of immediate, profitable importance. However, when a patentable, experimental, sledge-hammer to crack-a-nut gene therapy is found, the Gods rechristen it an emergency, mandatory universal vaccination.
Humans cannot tolerate such contradictions for long, even with coercion. It is unsustainable, for it is against their natures. The knowledge, technology and the will now exists to coerce and imprison humankind into perpetual mental submission. If we succumb now, there maybe no way out. Having captured the food chain, nations, capital and the sovereignty of our mind, body and spirit the victor of this struggle may rule ad infinitum.
Whitty or not?
CMO Whitty supports the notion that unvaccinated doctors should be subjected to GMC discipline. Sanctioning doctors for refusing unnecessary, experimental gene therapy is an extraordinary suggestion even in today’s unnuanced universe. I see it as part of a propagandised neoliberal movement to create a libertarian underclass.
How soon before ‘vaccine’-declining patients are also excluded from the doctor-patient relationship?
Whitty is but one very flawed supra-specialised man without the necessary broad wisdom and holistic medical experience to aid his reason. He does not have the confidence of all his colleagues. His conduct suggests a man long-lost to the allure of managerial, bureaucratic and commercial power.
There was a time when the GMC would have erased Whitty from the medical register for coercing patients into unethical and experimental commercially advantageous treatments. Criminal charges would have been been brought.
Alas, Whitty has a certain professional and criminal immunity which Drs. Mengele and Shipman did not. A key difference with Whitty is he targets us all at once, but all three believed they were righteous.
There is also a sophisticated population stratifying, and targeted discrimination all three share. NHS ‘BAMES’ were a vulnerable doyenne of the government propaganda machine in April 2020. Now they are the societal problem. Not only is the government reporting that a significant proportion of NHS doctors and nurses refuse the ‘vaccine,’ they release data suggesting it is a peculiar BAME NHS employee issue.
They have gone so far as to target the incredibly valuable Filipino nurses specifically, many of whom maybe be on work-dependent visas. Patently, refusing ‘vaccination’ is not about colour, but the government are making it seem so. Biden says something similar, but obliquely.
It is a sinister, divisive BAME carrot-stick strategy tantamount to sugar-coated race-baiting. It has been long clear vaccines cause harm, and no person is qualified to coerce another into unnatural harm.
The die was cast for Whitty a long time ago. He plays his rôle predictably in an elaborate battle of chess for dominion over our lives. Even if he doubts his conviction he has not had the courage to lose face or his job.
Instead, he is going to create an exodus of good doctors and nurses from the NHS. He is a reason why peoples’ faith in government and medicine has been shattered this year. That Whitty is confident he can take on a whole medical profession of wiser and more bioethical, morally inclined patient-centred colleagues is a measure of how far medically-driven technocratic totalitarianism has come in one year.
When the GMC and CMO demonstrate this unethical approach to bioethics our society has a profound disease.
The NHS as patient
The government misleads with the rhetoric of ‘Save our NHS’. Surely, the ultimate aim is to do no harm, and save human lives? In this, the government has consistently failed.
The NHS is not a life to be saved. It is an instrument that was set up to save us, not for us to save it, and certainly not to kill us. Its only risk of ‘death’ has been every successive neoliberal government since 1979. All the NHS requires is depoliticising, funding and intelligent management to save people’s lives where it is realistic and possible to do so. The NHS needs to be vaccinated against politicians and Pharma.
Saving an 82 year old with the common terminal event of a winter lower respiratory tract infection has always been difficult, even in a well-funded NHS, not to mention a terminally defunded one forever teetering on an impossible precipice between chaos-management and barely coping; and all for the sake of getting rid of a couple of extra winter surge-capacity wards in each hospital.
How much more idler is each hospital, now due to Covid?
Our government has committed itself to the collision course of impossible, rapid pharmaceutical solutions. Rather than put the science first, and first do no harm, it still prefers to hurt us, both with lockdowns and the harsh reality of misdirected vaccines and gene therapies.
Expect the neoliberal coup de grâce to be announced: if you desire freedom from lockdown and coercive treatments, accept that your NHS is dead. The blunt reality is if you can afford UK private healthcare, coronavirus regulations do not affect your healthcare. The only bottleneck is on NHS care as a matter of policy, not necessity. It is a confidence trick to deny healthcare by the state.
The power of perception deception
Ambulance-chasing Johnson and Hancock remain gripped by folie à deux, and the UK suffers Stockholm syndrome. It has fallen in love with its coronavirus captor. The global response is neither characteristically scientific nor medical.
It is more an expression of the corrupt, profiteering public-private collusion between corporate-captured states, Machiavellian individuals and supranational bodies. That expression utilises the corporate tactics of PR, management, HR and Health & Safety risk-aversion to create the end product: a rapid siphoning off of wealth and autonomy from the individual to the state and its corporate handlers.
First world pandemics have become a contrivance. It should now be clear that there are screen-played pandemics with a disproportionate response, and then there are obvious, severe pandemics. Covid-19 is the first variety, of a magnitude often seen before and not worthy of the disproportionate damage of the response.
In this type of pandemic, people do not realise there is one unless they wear a useless mask or fail to wear one. It is the variety that does not require doctors, but rather deranged policemen to ogle and respire aggressively in to their fellow man’s face before punching it. Corporations have joined in with gusto, Morrisons badged the mask-exempt with yellow stickers, and others talk of ‘no jab, no job’. This is fascist control backed by the Big Lie of Goebbels.
It would not be so bad if there were a traditional vaccine that was non-experimental, safe and well-proven. But there isn’t. Rather than meddling with eight billion people’s immune systems unnecessarily, it would be better to let the infection run its course because 99.97% survive, and predominately it is the over eighties dying slightly prematurely relative to the normal age of death.
Even the CDC records over 1200 US vaccine-related deaths, 25,000 significant reactions, and an average age of death with the ‘vaccines’ of 77 years. The danger of death by vaccine for some may be exponentially greater than by Covid.
It really is a case of more diminishing returns, except for the pyrrhic political victory and litigation-free, unimaginable riches the pharmaceutical elite will make to further consolidate their dominion.
Schizoid Statistics
To emphasise the rarity of deaths, an average GP practice looking after 6000 would statistically record 1.8 Covid deaths at the gross global mortality over the year of 0.03%. Thus, it is entirely conceivable my experience in a practice of 6000 mainly under 65s has not actually had one documented death from Covid.
This is not even after reasonably reducing the death rate further by the fact that the purported death rate is artificially heightened by well-known but under-emphasised measurement anomalies.
Just as many died (half-a-million) in UK, 2020 as in any other year. This is also the case with Sweden. These countries’ patterns of Covid mortality over the year were similar.
Neil Ferguson suggested that UK mortality might double to one million in the first wave, alone. That the cumulative death toll from Covid is stated as 120,000 (UK) over the last two respiratory virus seasons should strongly suggest an industrial misattribution of causes of death.
In Sweden where mitigation was practically absent, Ferguson’s model predicted an unmitigated 96,000 deaths by June 2020; by March 2021 there are about 13,000.
In the more innocent medical times of 1968-69, 1-2 million died of Hong Kong flu globally, with 80,000 in the UK. Correct that for the intervening population change and it is equivalent to the massaged 120,000 of Covid-19.
The UK lockdown ranked as the third strictest in the world, yet had one of the worst death rates. It seems reasonable to hypothesise that the UK lockdown didn’t work and/or it inflated its deaths by gross misattribution. The UK government has more than halved hospital beds from 300,000 to 140,000 in 30 years whilst the population has aged and increased by 10 million. This may be what made Sweden resilient and the UK fail.
The virus may become an additional virus of the winter landscape, so I suggest that a cheaper and more sustainable way out of this and further pandemics would be to double winter ICU capacity, increase the number of general medical overflow wards and consider ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Great Barrington Declaration proposals should be given due respect and serious attention.
This a seasonal virus. It ought now to be clear to SAGE that a season cannot be locked down, nor can the sorcery of a summer PCR pseudo-epidemic mask gross incompetence. The government have irrevocably lowered the threshold for a yearly terrorising of the population to little above the usual mortality of flu.
The indiscriminate, mindless testing of well, returning school children is setting us up to fail just in time for the parliament vote to extend the executive’s Coronavirus Act dictatorship for another 6 months. That would bring us to October 2021 and back to the usual winter killing season.
The timing is such the Act may never be revoked by a decerebrate parliament.
Hyperpolarisation
We live in an extraordinary time when the world can be pandemic positive and negative simultaneously. Thus, I find my medical observations are becoming more politically tinged as I realise that the coronavirus situation is more a creation of political expediency, arbitrariness and superstition than of medical science.
Vaccination has become a political act.
Politicians have co-opted all knowledge, expertise and science and weaponised it beyond recognition. Big Pharma has captured governments. Mainstream media has uncritically lapped and regurgitated it up for our constant delectation. There is no alternative perspective. World medical experts have been propagandised and censored out of existence.
The result is an unsustainable, polarisation of the mass consciousness, where those with courage, knowledge, and those losing out in lockdown are neutralised. This is very bad for humankind whatever side you believe you bat for.
Hence, I have decided to present an unabashed opinion on this occasion, based upon my previous accounts and analyses of the past. In part, my reason is because the government is not only refusing to listen to the mounting pile of contrary scientific evidence, it has destroyed the battlefield of truth and moved firmly into the realm of fiction, lies and propaganda.
So, I reserve the right to be wrong in the pursuit of intellectual multiculturalism, equality and diversity. My recent experience suggests the totalitarian capitalists and authoritarian socialists wish to hoard these liberal principles for their exclusive advantage. May I reclaim them, for everybody.
In a world where the politics of compromise has been devoured by the polarising effect of vaccination and identity politics, lockdown is the miracle glue that unites us in inclusive segregation.
Rather than accept in a pandemic that death is inevitable, the government and media panders to the sheer impossibilities of woke-ness. No one is allowed to die of the virus. Therefore, all must suspend reality and accept the trough-point of civilisation.
What happened to Keep Calm & Carry On?
One must hope one day political convenience will bow to reality rather than try make reality bow to it. There is a limit for psychological techniques to impose themselves on reality. It was reached many months ago.
The mainstream Covid-19 delusion represents the final failure in our civilisations. Without an improvement in the integrity and intelligence of our leaders, the media and an end to their polarising mass-messaging there is no escape. Their conduct has led us to a year of deliberate self-harm and to the point of collective suicide.
It is not just happening with coronavirus. Polarisation has ravaged even the common values of truth and liberty in the free world to such a degree that affiliation to a political movement trumps basic morality, truth and justice.
Societal Schism
We no longer have a functioning democratic government, parliament nor judiciary. The government pursues a scorched earth policy, unchecked and unbalanced. Parliamentary parties collude and are detached from their party memberships.
Politicians like Hancock, who confect rhetoric into unassailable truths, seem increasingly unhinged from reality and democratic principles. What is to be done? They ought start by acknowledging they might be dangerously wrong, and confess that the justification, ‘but I disproportionately hurt you to help you’ is incoherent and cruel.
Hysteria-whipping political opportunists, the immature and obeisant media ideologues eyeing votes and ratings leap on the ‘not one person must die’ band wagon, yet they take and destroy many, and save none.
Government appears to have an unwavering policy of ignoring cheap, safe pharmaceutical measures and targeted risk-population driven policies in favour of continuing to push illegal pharmaceutical experiments, fear, and futile, poorly-evidenced non-pharmaceutical interventions aka facial cloths, unemployment, house arrest and a police state.
Of course, home-made masks cannot contain a near molecular-sized virus any more than they contain air. Yes, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin seem to work, and this is not the world’s greatest pandemic by any stretch; but at the same time all three statements are not true for our ruling classes.
These are the blatant contradictions our lives are predicated upon. If there is a chance of ivermectin protecting hospital colleagues, why haven’t the government implemented that? There is nothing to lose, in contrast to the danger to life and liberty of the gene therapy agenda.
Brexit is another example of malignant fissuring. It was a near-miss, a mere symptom of the political septicaemia that was yet to kill democracy.
For four years we witnessed the near negation of a democratic referendum at the hands of our democratically-elected politicians. It was in hindsight the harbinger of BLM, Covid lunacy and the crisis of the American Constitution.
Is it mere happenstance that race, gender and sexual political theory is replacing natural play and the three Rs in pre-schools, that both the Nobel peace prize nominated BLM and Covid-19 found lovers in multinationals and the Democrats in the year of the most important US presidential election?
Intersectionality, critical race theory and socially-segmented marketing strategies all depend upon propaganda and phylogenetic population division and rule for their immoral advantage.
Should the end justify the means? It feels a more poignant question if falsehood is the means by which a final system of untruthful existence is entrenched irreversibly. That is the truth of our collective direction, today.
The Covid Hex: Neoliberal Political Assassin?
Was there election rigging in the US elections? You might have thought all democracy-minded Americans would support a forum of truth-telling, transparency and justice in which to examine the evidence.
But no, it turns out that politics comes before not only the truth, the rule of law and justice, but before democracy itself. Who would have thought that Venezuelan mafia politics and election systems could transfer so well to the US.
It seems it is not only COVID which is pandemic: Myanmar and it’s Rohingya-persecuting Nobel peace prize-winning leader are the subjects of a military coup over concerns of systematic election fraud.
We have witnessed a sitting POTUS censored and cancelled whilst in office by a parallel totalitarian regime. Why 100% of the US seem not outraged has to be a matter of political bias, ignorance and propaganda. The inevitable result is democracy, liberty and the concept of co-existent, competing, self-improving discourse is dead. It is a blow far more fatal than the Covid-19 which helped usher it in.
That one POTUS who had not commenced one war and signed several international peace accords can start being impeached on the day of entering office and weeks after leaving office; and another prematurely wins the Nobel peace prize on entry to office only to subsequently start, foment, and commence multiple theatre wars ought to astound, disturb and have been vigorously queried. Yet it was not.
President Trump can be continually ridiculed as a dunce by the media, but when President Biden so obviously has advancing signs of cognitive impairment the media do not express concern, not even for the poor man himself. Isn’t this carer abuse? None of it sits comfortably with me. Something is very wrong.
There was a time a when journalists were regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy. Now such inconsistencies are swept by the media under a propaganda rug and the crimes continue.
Academic antithesis
Today, the justification for evil and tyranny is not prejudice toward a race, it is race. Iyola Solanke, a Leeds University-sponsored law professor believes the cure for the prejudice which led to genocide is the extermination of prejudice.
How does she propose to do this? By treating it like a virus. For her, prejudice is a virus to be exterminated.
The difficulty is that all people carry prejudice, whether asymptomatically or symptomatically. Her ilk can view everything it does not like through the lens of unconscious bias and race division.
So, does she kill or lockdown on people she does not agree with, or merely medicate, vaccinate and reprogram their views out of them? Or does she take unreasonable offence, muzzle, cancel and deny them free speech, thought and religion? How will she relieve herself of her own manifested prejudices? Such is the hyper-polarised madness and unlikely convergence of Marxism, Nth wave feminism, BLM, critical race theory, corporate-sponsorship and Covid policy into one suicidal singularity.
As ‘war on terror’ is a futile and never-ending concept, so is ‘war on virus’. It cannot be defeated, nor made truce with, only accepted, eventually adapted to and conciliated with by our species.
The fact is humankind cannot survive without such co-existent, often helpful, natural micro-organisms. This war is a war against ourselves and our immune systems by a dehumanising, corporate and profiteering attitude to health, life and the human spirit.
Global Disarray
Covid is no ordinary failure, it is a global system crash. Questions remain to be answered. Was it deliberately triggered, wilfully perpetuated and gleefully capitalised upon?
My observations of individuals, companies, governments and the WHO and my knowledge of medicine tell me it is all most possible. What I wish for is the hard evidence to lead to criminal convictions. It has increasingly seemed to me this last year that the same people who created the problem, simultaneously benefit and are encouraging humankind to crash into a wall.
If every family had a member dying of a flu-like illness we’d all quite naturally be obedient and take a spin on the wheel of the pharmaceuticals lottery. It would not be necessary to bully, cajole, coerce, threaten, propagandise and use the police to beat us in to obedience. We are not even close to a black death scenario. Raised standards of living, hygiene and sanitation are the reason why we are not ill, not vaccines.
As with flu, we’d be targeting the elderly as they seem to have an extraordinarily disproportionate risk of mortality and morbidity from Covid. We would certainly not target children for vaccination as they are already relatively invincible to Covid-19 (though not to flu). However, these are not the sensible findings of our government, its scientists nor its corporate partners. The new normal is perversely abnormal.
The proposition by governments that we, as eight billion relatively healthy people, should expect perpetual lockdowns and serial, designer gene therapies yearly, if not more frequently, is grotesque. At this point we are not the raison d’être, we exist for the vaccines and gene therapies.
Criminal Coronavirus?
Asymptomatic false-positive diagnosis is unforgivable, but one without testing for other common causes is even worse. Misdiagnosing what would have been death from old age or some other usual event with an asymptomatic false-positive Covid test is falsifying the cause of death and is literally criminal. Natural deaths seem no longer a thing. Bad science, shoddy medicine, central directives to certify COVID-19 where there is any doubt, and poor data gathering mean the crime is perfect.
The WHO cooks definitions of Pandemic, Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs), PCR tests and herd immunity like a criminal cartel.
Tossing a coin is far more diagnostically accurate than community Covid PCR testing on well persons. Ideally, there should have been a parallel influenza test for each Covid test. My experience of patients’ hospital discharge letters reveals not one influenza test result was recorded.
Our police, who under their own oath should police the criminal common law with our consent are now acting like the vigilantes of commerce. They enforce unnatural statutory law, regulations and guidelines. Where does that leave non-commercial, natural human interests? They tackle unmasked, healthy people as if they were undetonated bombs.
Since when did the spread of a cold or flulike illness become a crime? Since when did a well person become a potential suspect? The police never used to become involved in the politesse of a cough, fever or cold.
In 2019 it used to be a badge of honour to keep coming, sniffling into the office. Now it seems a crime against humanity. I am waiting for the first bona fide coryzal assault case, where the brain-washed magistrate will accept that the victim reasonably apprehended a harm from a defendant’s sniffle.
What material difference is there between terrorists and the actions of the WHO, Gates and our government?
Well, those three seem like mere terrorists, but not also another’s freedom fighter. Our government preach of how ‘hateful extremists exploit the pandemic,’ but there is no mention of themselves. Moreover, it is the questioning norm which is smeared as terrorists. What if the vaccines are killing more than Covid. Do we convict Drs. Whitty and Fauci for crimes against humanity?
In stark contrast to my first patient, I speak with my last patient, she is socioeconomically vulnerable.
In March 2020 she complained of a lump in her throat. Her urgent scan was cancelled due to ‘Covid measures’. In February 2021 she complained of multiple lumps in her throat and difficulty swallowing.
This is the mountain of disease concealed under the magic carpet of Covid. Coronavirus Regulations-sponsored NHS medical negligence is often grossly negligent, bordering on criminal.
The game is to keep the patient away and out of your zone of accountability. Like hands-free patient ping-pong.
One might conclude life on earth is impossible without Big Pharma. It has moulded the world in its own vision. The vaccine passport is likewise an inappropriate response. Particularly when viewed through the lens of another continuously, unpredictably mutating, elderly-targeting respiratory virus. Would anyone else find the prospect of a flu vaccine passport troubling?
It is not coincidence that Monsanto GMOs abduct the food chain, Farmer Gates pushes a Pharma lifestyle, and gene modification is both’s central pièce de résistance.
When Gates becomes America’s biggest owner of farmland one has confirmatory triangulation that Mother Nature is no longer boss. Most of us only need basic sanitation, an active life, family love and a natural diet to remain well.
”Negative COVID Tests For Sale Are Flooding The Dark Web”
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/negative-covid-tests-sale-are-flooding-dark-web
Scam the scammers.
Congrats are due to a Canadian gym via a Twitter notice friend just sent me….they have decided that they will not be taking any clients who have had the experimental vax due to the potential side effects and their insurance not wanting to cover any strange events happening to these people while working out…
someone finding a way to strike back for the moment..
A friend just told me his friend who just had a baby has sent a message out that anyone who has had the jab is not welcome due to unknown knock on effects of experimental therapy
Bill Gates and Co would love to send us all to the processing plant at the Soylent Corporation, turn us into wafers of Soylent Green and feed it to the poor souls who are unfortunate to survive in the dystopian future that awaits us.
While, at the same time, the elite continue to enjoy luxurious apartments, the best of natural food and ‘concubines’ referred to as “furniture” who serve the elite as slave’s.
At the end of the film, detective Thorn shouts to the surrounding crowd, “Soylent Green is people! We’ve got to stop them somehow!”
Soylent Green is well worth a watch.
Headline in today’s Gordian :” Sarah Palin urges people to wear masks ”
A stake through the heart for all mask sceptics, surely..
Isn’t she a moron though?
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler #TESTGATE
On RT-PCR False Positives, with Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr. H. Healey, Dr. Lee and Kevin Jenkins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6GBq8QB36OB/
I’m intrigued by the paranoid guy on anti-hypertensives. To what extent might his behaviour be caused by the drugs? We are having our very chemical beings altered now in ways reminiscent of a P K Dick novel.
Cf. The opening to A Scanner Darkly:
The only difference with covid is that the doctor would tell the guy that there were bugs in his hair!
I don’t know if it is accurate, I’m sure it is not, but i was told statins reduce blood pressure by destroying the muscles of the heart, I was put off from that point on.
never forget doctor harold shipman
one of the biggest serial killers in history
your doctor is not your friend
he rockerfella skank pusher man
many of you here believe and take the pre scribed slow cull
and swallow whole
Contraindications suckers
Annette wrote: “Gandhi and Luther King’s … and the many others throughout history: they never lost equanimity”
Interesting word, this equanimity; I admit I’ve only recently learned it while watching this movie.
Anyway, the article, of course, is good, but we’ve heard all of this before. The inquisitive, judicious person knows the 1000+1 ways in which things, including people, are fucked up. Not all the facts might be out in the open, and it’s unclear how far TFIC will want to take it and based on what timetable. The pricks probably don’t know themselves, and they’re playing it by ear, surely pleasantly surprised how pliable the sheeple have been thus far.
Back to equanimity. Not sure if I’ve ever had this quality. I’m more of a short-fuse kinda guy. I did practice meditation extensively some time ago and it helped. For example, I distinctly remember not killing one of my students back in Montreal who showed up an hour and a half later and got his car stuck in the snow on top of that. But then again, he was a nice guy, French, who spoke like Donald the Fucking Duck, having learned English by watching cartoons as a kid.
Am I in the mood for equanimity right now? While witnessing how all sorts of motherfuckers are coming out of the woodwork and sadistically foisting misery on fellow human beings, especially the most vulnerable ones? Destroying the lives of kids and the elderly? I don’t fucking think so.
Frankly, I don’t think that anybody should be. If only because vocally expressed anger might wake up those who are still in the covidian stupor.
My two cents …
I agree, the destruction over nothing is disgusting and the MSM now peddling fake vaccines for a fake virus based on a fake tests make me scream
Here’s an article from the WHOs website, which might be relevant.
‘Non-pharmaceuticalpublic health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza’
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf
And, here’s link to the original (D Weller) referencing this article with video:
https://therealslog.com/2021/03/30/virus-policy-saving-lives-by-killing-people/#comment-968437
More from Reiner Fuellmich and committee, another informative and important interview/meeting—sitzung 38, with Catherine Austin Fitts in English. A bit of information at the start of the meeting already presented in planet lockdown video but lots of other information later (beginning at 4:30:00) , discussion, and references presented that I have yet to come across. Interview starts at 3:50:00, the beginning is a bit of a slog.
”We don’t need them (globalist bankers)…..on the other hand we are financing them…How do we make sure that our tax dollars flows within the law..spent within the law…thats one of the most important legal questions that we face in 2021.”
The video is sitzung 38. Lots of other video meetings on the linked page.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
It has actually turned out to be an “April Fool’s Year” which I’m sure will become a decade etc.
thats funny
on a serious note in u.k shielding finished today
Are these confusing times really? Or just for the innumerate?
We all need to work to support ourselves and we know we get a bit of help with that work from fossil fuel, nuclear etc. right? Over 50 years ago I ran my slide -rule over the numbers to discover that my contribution to the work I needed to do was only 0.00000625%, the other 99.99999375% coming almost entirely from ff. I other words it could be said I’ve never done a days work in my life. I know this site considers facts to be sacred but of course, they can be a bit discomfiting as well.
Back then the geologists were saying we would all have to start working a lot harder within 40 years. So I’ve had 50 years to mull over just how they were going to tell you that they were going to have to tear up the social contract that they have with you all. And their solution? A so-called pandemic! What a brilliant idea!
I suspect on this site most folk fear people with calculators or slide-rules but mull over that figure of 0.00000625% let it sink in, reflect on it, meditate on it, bring it back, gently, ever so gently into consciousness, carry on doing that until you grok the fact that this flu thing is absolutely essential to avoid the conversation about the contribution ffs have been playing in all our lives since the end of WWII, and how that contribution is coming to an end. All confusion should disappear to be replaced by total clarity. And the best bit? No need to watch another James Corbett video.
You mean fossil fuels are coming to an end due to scarcity or cause global warming?
Not that likely given it is reported elsewhere that China just did a 25 yr deal with Iran for large quantities of oil…then again if China manages to corner the market US may well find it is without any fossil fuel…perhaps that is why they are running around being nuts.
Edith, the bad news is that for each barrel of oil discovered in 2021 we will be using 5 or 6 barrels. I have always had a lot of fun with this. As I look very successful on a material level I am often asked what work I do for a living so for over 40 years I have said I have never done a stroke of work in my life as it is all being done by ff. But there are a lot of folk out there who lack the temerity to stop believing what they are told. I had a terrible time at school, were you head-girl?
No, they are not coming to an end, there are vast quantities left it is just that we have used up all the easy, cheap, sweet oil, the sort the world has been built on and the other sort of oil is requiring more and more energy access. I know and more importantly “they” know the world has entered an entopic collapse.
It’s an issue of affordability. The easy to get to and therefore cheap oil is close to used up. There’s plenty of oil still in the ground but it needs higher oil prices to make it viable to extract, yet the economy can’t bear the higher oil prices.
Gail Tverberg at https://ourfiniteworld.com/ covers the fossil fuel problem in great detail if you want to get into the nuts and bolts of our predicament.
And you are correct, we all have at our disposal between 200 – 1000 energy equivalent slaves toiling away for us. That figure varies based on the part of the world you live in. Americans have the most fossil fuel slaves, third worlders the least.
Gail has a nice graph based on the Limits to Growth projections (Club of Rome study so take it as you will). It explains a lot even for those who think the LTG projections are hogwash, because the people that commissioned that study – also known as the fuckers in charge – are working to those numbers.
The graph is the main image on this post.
https://ourfiniteworld.com/2021/02/03/where-energy-modeling-goes-wrong/
Everyone should take a quick look. We are right on the ‘it’s all shit from here on out’ point.
In retrospect, the initial stage was the eye opener. When these statistics came in from Italy, they simply showed that very old people with multiple illnesses were dying – a matter which wouldn’t have raised a single eyebrow had it happened at any previous time. Suddenly last spring, this was apparently an unprecedented catastrophe.
Now I know I’ve said it before – and indeed repeatedly – but it really is the hub of the matter. Had the Left adopted a sceptical view from the start – or even asked a few questions, had even dragged their feet just a little then all this bullshit could have been averted. But it was the Left who sprang unhesitatingly into it. And it appears from conversation I’ve had that they were primed for it!
WARNING: This is a thoroughly controlled operation.
And after the initial instant swallowing of shit, any queries were then derided as “cold”, “inhuman” etc. as in “Are you saying that these most vulnerable in our society would have died anyway?” – this too from the Left. And indeed someone on the Left just sprang it once again on me in relation to the co-morbidities issue.
It’s like 9/11 all over again. Once that initial move is taken (the “shock and awe” bit) the basic outlook has been implanted – embedded, as it were, in concrete. And after that the lie is immovable.
So the most far-right government in our history shut down the entire economy and it is ‘the lefts’ fault.
Can you see how you might be going wrong there. You’ll be telling me next that Johnson and Trump really didn’t want to lock down or some other fabricated BS.
Would it be better if we had a real political opposition and a real free press in the UK or USA, Yes of course it would be, but with Johnson’s massive majority, awarded to him by the Brexit lemmings, another scam people never saw through, how much influence would the opposition have had? NONE.
I know blaming ‘the left’ even the fake left is an integral part of the Covid operation, so it doesn’t surprise that people keep saying it however absurd it is.
The Left backed the lockdown all the way and indeed they were the very ones who were saying “that Johnson and Trump really didn’t want to lock down”. And even after the lockdown was imposed, this “Left” were continually bellowing about how it wasn’t severe enough. Just look in on the World Socialist Website who are not only whoring up the covid figures but explicitly linking anti-lockdown protests with fascist forces.
Starmer seems to have come out against a domestic vaccine passport. He’s not opposing an international one and his opposition is both on largely technocratic grounds and has left some wiggle room – but it’s about the first vaguely useful thing anyone in the shadow cabinet has said since last March.
He says they would be against “British instincts”. It’s not hard to see how this could be weaponised in the long term. When they decide to push the button on next big wave (with a new variant and new “case” stats generated by changed testing protocols) then too much human mixing – especially by the unvaccinated – will be blamed. By implication “British instincts” will thus become lethal and another step taken on the march into the global mono-culture.
The claim that “Gates [is] America’s biggest owner of farmland” may be wrong, and certainly misleads by omission. Gates is said to own about 242,000 acres of farmland, while Bezos owns around 420,000 acres of land, according to a USA Today investigation published in Nov 2019. It reports that about fifty individuals or families own 1.4% of the total landmass in the US.
(https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/money/2019/11/25/property-owners-own-the-most-land-in-us-john-malone-jeff-bezos/40650321/)
(Warning: the page can load very slowly.)
America controls its oligarchs like Russia controls it’s oligarchs, how many has Putin Murdered or jailed to date? they are kept on a tight leash by the countries that allowed them to get rich. Jack Ma vanished for a while for getting too cocky, the US arrested the finance officer of Huawei, they know who is the boss.
And Jobs died early for refusing to make Apple part of the NSA’s Prism programme. His early death allowed it to happen in 2011.
Patrick Byrne has made it clear that once you get above a certain level in Corporate America, you are networked in to the intel world — expected to assist, cooperate and benefit. It is no different to how the FSB works in Russian companies.
But plenty of oligarchs are created by/fronts for the state, as Billy Baphomet’s latest contract shows:
Microsoft gets contract worth up to $22 billion to outfit US Army with 120,000 AR headsets
And on the Gates theme, he is representative of our entire world as it currently exists. His values are thoroughly monstrous and indeed evil. And bear in mind that this is the guy who gets lovely fawning writes up everywhere he goes in the media. This is the great contented cat who sits at the heart of the web. And even the Left will make things easy for him by insisting that we don’t look at him or at any actual people but indulge in a systemic analysis yadda yadda, all the while standing as the gatekeepers to permit some conspiracies through into reality – at which point, the word “conspiracy” is of course dropped.
It’s not difficult to grasp. Gates and the media – even the “Left” media” – are all the same entity. This entity is now pronouncing the emergence of a new world or, to be more precise, they are now brushing away the last remnants of decency in the old world.
Gates’s latest scam is to turn shit into “clean” water. This is a typical Orwellian reversal. What he is really doing is turning clean water (and everything else) into shit.
”, he is representative of our entire world as it currently exists. ”
He is a supplier of goods and services to American empire, any other description of him is absurd and without evidence. Lets keep our feet on the ground here girls. The Chinese social credit scoring system was not invented by Gates but we see several attempts to roll it out by western governments, who probably see the opportunities it offers them. It was not Gates ‘vision’ to put a back door in every ‘Windows’ computer it was the CIA’s.
”even the “Left” media”
Please tell me who the ‘left media’ are? because all I see is Corporate conglomerate owned media, not famed for their love of socialist ideas.
You really want to pin this on the powerless left don’t you, despite them having absolutely no power at all and in the USA don’t even have a political party to call their own.
The “Left” media are the World Socialist Website, Skwawkbox, The Canary, Craig Murray, Steel City Scribblings, Bylinetimes et al.
Now I appreciate the fact that you are on the Left and see covid as a massive pile of steaming shite. But from what I have seen, that makes you an exception. It came as one hell of a trauma to me that the entire covid scam has not only been backed up by “the Left” but spearheaded by them, that indeed the entire covid con has been a case of the neoliberal order now moving onto its “Left foot” – beginning by carrying out the initial ritual act of “banishing neoliberalism” – and congratulating itself for doing so – in order to then impose the new covidnomics system as a “triumph of “people over profits”. Yes indeed – it would appear that the corporate conglomerate owned media are starting to develop a love of “socialist ideas” by unveiling the true nature of their “Left” flank. The cynicism is jaw dropping.
I am not saying that the entire Left is doing this – but the most visible part of The Left is doing it. And the only explanation I can find is that these “Left” sites are either controlled opposition or useful idiots.
Hyde park in Leeds.
This isn’t very conducive to Amazon profits. As long as the Americans don’t get to know, they will get away with it. If they do….all hell will break lose and Johnson might get another black eye.
Well I thought that this piece about the great Coronavirus scam/hysteria was about one of the best I have read, but is a little muddled by overtly political comments which are not really backed up by counter-arguments. For example: “Who would have thought that Venezuelan mafia politics and election systems could transfer so well to the US.” And then of course came the passing reference to ‘Marxism’ which he then equated with Woke and ultra-liberalism. Tut, tut.
I am afraid that this is the level of political illiteracy prevalent in our know-nothing societies. You can bet that when you hear someone pontificating about ‘cultural marxism’ they don’t know what they are talking about. Marxism is not communism. And Marx/Engels are one of the greatest unread authors in western civilization. The second half of the 19th century gave us Marx, Durkheim, Freud, Weber, Darwin et al. You can pretty much bet that these are also the great unread texts.
It seems that it is now permissible to confer judgement on any of the above without actually reading a word of what they say. Yep, as Orwell commented in 1984 ‘Ignorance is Strength.’ Whatever happened to eclecticism?
“The UK lockdown ranked as the third strictest in the world”.
I can’t read the linked DT article because it requires a subscription but I suspect it’s somewhat out of date. Austria has just introduced a lockdown that requires wearing masks in the street and imposes a 6pm curfew. These are such self-evidently ridiculous measures they feel like an imposition of collective punishment. Austria, it may be remembered, had impressive lockdown protests including police participation. Lockdown in Spain requires wearing a mask on the beach. Again this is such nonsense there has to be an ulterior motive – here destruction of the tourist industry (I would suspect).
These are just two cases I happened to stumble upon in the last few days without particularly searching. I’d be surprised if there aren’t others.
Well, in the Czech Republic, people have to wear N95 respirators (!) everywhere, including outdoors within the built-up perimeter of municipalities, and travel is prohibited between districts. Respirators are mandatory even if there is NO-FUCKING-BODY around. Also, the travel ban is absolutely ridiculous because it means that in some cases people have to travel to a shop miles and miles instead of going to a shop around the corner.
It’s ABSOLUTELY IDIOTIC. Ditto all sorts of other measures.
The good thing is that there are tons of exemptions that make it possible for anybody to do just about anything, including not wear the respirators (the Crisis Act contains a provision allowing people not to comply with measures liable to be harmful to their health).
Even better, fewer and fewer people are willing to put up with the crap.
Data on the stringency of CV-1984 measures are supposed to be here.
Don’t be so public about what your people are getting away with, this site may be viewed by the people (CIA) who are running the Covid scam and your government may be at risk of threats to lock down harder, if they get wind of how liberal it is. Look what happened to Johnson, they beat him up.
That already happened. Last summer, all of the restrictions were lifted, and the country went back to normal, with some minor things left in place. Nothing happened in terms of disease, naturally. Then, there was a visit from the WHO and the signature of some agreement, and voila, the screws began to be tightened starting in September. Interestingly, while there was no anomaly in excess mortality last spring, I mean zero, deaths began rising considerably in the fall. Probably due to withheld care and the psychosomatic effect of the imprisonment. They can’t really go any harsher now, short of shutting everything down completely. Not sure if they wanna do that because that wouldn’t allow them to maintain the illusion of fighting a pandemic. Or doing it in any sort of meaningful way, which lots of people might still be under the impression of.
But you’re right … one has to watch one’s back … and mouth … these days …
The 5-eyes states buy into the neoliberal corporate roll-out more than others and are most controlled by the USA. So the UK, Australia and NZ see some of the worst lockdowns.
Destruction of small business, an increase in Amazon’s market share and google Apple surveillance etc….. are now the targets, so of course the UK are all-in for Uncle Sam’s benefit.
Whitty gives me the creeps. Like some of the defendants at Nuremberg he has the innocuous appearance of a low-grade bank clerk but that’s essentially just camouflage for a repressed, thus deep and deadly, power trip. I doubt he’s ever had a moment of authenticity in his entire life.
He is just following orders.
Quite likely.
If the whole farce has proved one thing it’s that insecure types (most people) LIKE to follow orders (don’t have to fink, innit). It’ll be no defence though for honchos like Whitty et al. in any future hearings.
“Socially inept but politically adept” is a brilliant encapsulation of the entire problem i.e. it describes the kind of creatures who rise in our society. It describes people who, metaphorically speaking (perhaps!), aren’t really people at all but a species of – yes! – reptile. (Also bearing in mind the metaphorical aspect as in cold and inhuman – actual reptiles being mostly peaceful things.)
So now he’s turning shit into water? Well he has plenty of it!
Foster kids being kicked out of U.S. foster homes to make room for young migrants.
Call me a cynic, but I wonder where and how these children will end up.
http://thephaser.com/2021/03/foster-kids-kicked-out-by-govt-to-place-migrant-children-in-homes/
Meanwhile, suicide attempts by children are surging… while bankers and billionaires reshape the economy for their personal benefit.
Remember when they used to chant, LBJ; How many kids did you kill today?
”Foster kids being kicked out of U.S. foster homes to make room for young migrants.”
Good old fashion racism, and xenophobia, never fails to be a useful tool for the Corporate owned far-right, and here we see it again raise its ugly head.
Not only do the corporations, who are as you say, importing cheap labour over the boarder to fill their low wage jobs, but they get the added benefit of people like you scare mongering and creating fear and anger about the immigrants arrival. This will in turn push the public opinion further to the right, into the arms of the far-right, who want to deregulate, reduce social spending, reduce government power (small government), reduce corporate tax, in the interests of those same corporate neoliberal’s. So it is a win win, cycle of hate to profits for big corporations.
Nigel Farage, out own little racist, wants to privatise the BBC, perhaps to his American friends at Comcast and sell off the NHS to US medical corporations, yes he really ‘believes’ we would all be better off under a US health system. Whist at the same time stoking fear about immigrants to gain political power. This is how corporate fascist power wins both ways.
I get these messages hey, and it’s like “Serious murmur, big geological change”. But I haven’t had that murmur yet…and I dunno if I’ll be able to warn you.
Kinda unfortunate that I have to say this on April first…
excellent piece.
Thank you. A thoughtful and thought-provoking article. Bless.
“Do we convict Drs. Whitty and Fauci for crimes against humanity?”
Yes – of course.
I can see that happening, if the deep state decide to pull off a far-right coup. After all the only groups and people ‘allowed’ or given a platform to challenge the Covid narrative are right-wing and far right groups, who are using the truth about the covid operation to build the foundations of their undeserved credibility.
Seems what you are saying over and over (from all your different sock puppet accounts) is that anyone who questions the mainstream narrative re covid is “right wing”. Is that the main point you keep trying to make? Asking for a friend. Thanks
Seems fair.
“Who would have thought that Venezuelan mafia politics and election systems could transfer so well to the US.”
I had to force myself to read beyond this sentence but i did so as the good doctor makes some courageous and valid points regarding the “medical totalitarianism” that has infected the world’s common sense and resulted in untold suffering in the past year, particularly for the thousands of seniors in Long Term Care facilities in Canada who have literally been subjected to solitary confinement for more than a year; many dying alone, unseen, unheard and insignificant to the society that they once contributed to. Who was it that said that a civilization is to be judged on how it treats the least of its citizens or something like that.
Not only is that sentence a reflection of blatant western propaganda aimed at undermining the legitimate Government of Venezuela in order to return it as a colonial vassal of western imperialism for the benefit of western oil barons and the privileged class of that Country; it reveals that subtle but ever so present colonial mindset that has justified the destruction of indigenous communities around the world for centuries.
If there is to be an accounting for the destructive response of western governments to this pandemic, surely the medical profession collectively as facilitators and state actors share culpability in the mess created.
Having said that, i salute the doctor and wish more were like him but having worked as a medical professional for over forty years i can say relatively few are willing to risk their privileged life style for something as irrelevant as the Hippocratic Oath.
Thanks off-G for helping me stay somewhat sane during a time of mass hysteria bordering on mass psychosis which is, imho the real threat to our lives.
”Thanks off-G for helping me stay somewhat sane during a time of mass hysteria bordering on mass psychosis which is, imho the real threat to our lives.”
There is a price, and one of the bills you discovered yourself, in having to read anti-Venezuelan propaganda, which runs the most open & fair elections in the word, planted in an otherwise sensible article. I won’t list the other little ‘mind bombs’ contained above but there are many.
A meaty article. All ribeye and no soylent. It merits chewing over again. I appreciate the correct use of the word, resilient, of which we hear so much from the military and their Rockefeller interdependent-resilient-one-world masters.
“The UK government has more than halved hospital beds from 300,000 to 140,000 in 30 years whilst the population has aged and increased by 10 million. This may be what made Sweden resilient and the UK fail.”
Segue: I know that disco isn’t to everyone’s taste but just look at people in the following video:
their shape, not yet destroyed by adulterated food
their joy not killed by the sourpuss police of correctness
their spirit not yet crushed by dependence; still independent and vibrant
Now substitute the word ‘boogie’ for ‘Vaccine Wonderland‘ — Earth, Wind & Fire.
The world we are heading towards is exemplified by a fellow poster’s recommendation I watched last night, the movie Equals (2015).
”Rockefeller interdependent-resilient-one-world masters.”
John D Rockefeller died in 1939, it is absurd that the CIA haven’t updated their ‘alternative history’ of the world and still include this family in their current fairy-tail version of world geopolitics. Maybe they should include Jack ma or some real billionaires in their updated fantasies for the economically and politically illiterate.
Received this email on my local face book after copying it from OffGuardian …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Partly false information found in your post
Independent fact-checkers at PolitiFact say that information in your post is partly false. To stop the spread of false news, we’ve added a notice to your post.
&cfs=1&ccb=3-4&_nc_hash=AQG1XRCvZlQwReDm
POLITIFACTFact-check
PolitiFact – European database does not prove the COVID-19 vaccines are lethal
As states across the U.S. expand the eligibility for getting a COVID-19 shot, a conservative website blasted out a warni/> <meta name=
All fact-checkers who partner with Facebook must be signatories of the International Fact-Checking Network and follow their Code of Principles.
Learn more about how Facebook works with independent fact-checkers to stop the spread of false information.
“The NHS is not a life to be saved. It is an instrument that was set up to save us, not for us to save it, and certainly not to kill us”.
There is a lot of justified criticism directed against “government cuts”, and it is quite true that medical NHS resources have often been reduced for no good reason – fewer beds, fewer doctors and nurses, etc.
However the NHS itself is a source of many of its own troubles. If we could simply fire all the managers and “administrators”, and get rid of all their ridiculous rules, enough money would be freed up to solve all the NHS’s problems with plenty to spare. What administration is really needed could be done by specialists hired for particular tasks, who would always report to and be subordinate to the senior medical staff.
“In any bureaucracy, the people devoted to the benefit of the bureaucracy itself always get in control and those dedicated to the goals the bureaucracy is supposed to accomplish have less and less influence, and sometimes are eliminated entirely”.
– Pournelle’s Law of Bureaucracy
“If this country were a more ancient version, soft tyrants like Johnson and SAGE would have stopped tickling the underbellies of the WHO and ubiquitous Gates Foundation. They would have been driven out of the village with brickbats by now”.
Actually, the traditional punishment for high treason was hanging, drawing and quartering. In our more merciful era, perhaps that could be commuted to mere hanging.
No Tom, vengeful-mob rage is pointless. The proper treatment of these criminals is:
a) Remove ALL their excess wealth into the public purse, down to a modest but adequate remnant; with a life-time sentence never to be allowed to hold wealth above that modest limit ever again (a suitably-severe punishment for most of the psychopathic WealthPowerStatus-addicts, in itself); And –
b) A substantial sentence of mandatory amends-making, actually-useful everyday work in a community-service brigade for penitents, with – again – decent but modest pay and decently-adequate living conditions. (Britain’s current barbarous prison system wouldn’t qualify according to these principles, of course.)
That’s to say: meet the criminal barbarism of the gics – the gangsters-in-charge – and their career-currying gic-servants of the self-serving bougeoisie – the massed Whittys – with civilised restraint and decency; and in particular with mildly-merciful but principled and unwavering justice. Better for everyones’ souls.
I listened to the news on my local radio station this morning, trying to spot the April Fool’s story. It must have been the report on how hundreds of patients had been treated in the local hospital for Long Covid.
Have you ever heard of Long Flu, Long Sars or Long Mers before? Long Covid is just another invented disease.
Mind you, I suffered from Long Common Cold last autumn: it lasted three whole weeks instead of the usual one.
Post viral syndrome – like feeling rubbish for months after a bad bout of flu
Exactly, thanks Paul.
Next time, Sean, try treating it with 30 grams (yes really! 🙂 ) per day of sodium ascorbate powder (vit. C) in water, stirred and sipped every half hour, round the clock. For many years now, that’s seen off ALL attempted bring-downs with colds or flu for me – including a short bout of covid last year – with no noticeable illness, and completed within a few hours in most cases; though the covid took three days of treatment, during which time I was – literally – just a tiny bit below par. Nothing worse; then gone. And now I’m immune, and not infectious; permanently, I imagine…
“The easy cure might be to turn off his TV and smartphone”.
Good thinking!
I think the age of the ”deaths” is a dead give away, the global average is some years higher than the normal age of deaths, meanwhile over 8 million babies died of starvation and all the west did was squander tens of trillions on a fake.
That’s why I consider the WHO absolutely worthless, because they don’t address essentials, nutrition, actual health. They’re corrupt, inept, malicious soulless garbage and I’m quite serious when I suggest they need to be trashed.
They are loathe even to suggest using say, vitamin A relating to measles in poor areas. Though they concede that it’s a good idea and it is well known to be efficacious and related. Undeniably so.
I’d almost bet if someone else posted that they wouldn’t get downvoted.
So what you have is attempted political play from some posters here. As in, because I’m not associated…
Have I told you about getting to be a ghost in your reflection process, when you kinda cross the line with the malicious shit?
Sentiments towards those malicious types (you know, pushing damaging shit like vaccines), I will have to introduce them to a crack team of the mos’ sad kind.:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RN7HMG4tVI0
Much truths in it and well said. But the whole story is hinged on a falsehood which is:
‘Without an improvement in the integrity and intelligence of our leaders, the media and an end to their polarising mass-messaging there is no escape.’
Wrong.
The cause of the situation that we are in today is because people are made believe to think that there is some sort of external entity that can do even the most basic thinking for them, better than they can do it themselves. As long as people believe that this is the case, there is no escape.
I also take issue with doctor’s opinion on treatment of the covids with hcq and ivermeticine. These drugs may seem harmless, yet there is not a shred of evidence (as in clinical trial evidence) that these drugs prevent or treat a disease called Covid.
As Carl Sagan explained about his dragon in his garage, the only sensible approach to Covid is to tentatively reject the covid hypothesis, to be open to future physical data (the burden of proof is on them, not on us) and to wonder what the cause might be that so many apparently sane and sober people share the same strange delusion.
The Eastern Virginia Medical School maintains an interesting website with current information for medical practitioners. They recommend the I-MASK+ and MATH+ treatment protocols for hospitalized patients. They are currently strongly advocating in favor of ivermectin instead of hydroxychloroquine, and they also recommend using quercetin combined with vitamin C as a zinc ionophore.
An abundance of treatment protocol links:
https://faculty.utrgv.edu/eleftherios.gkioulekas/zelenko/index.html
It’s called neptune in difficult aspect to karmic nodes and eclipses…a very simple explanation which will only be acknowledged by astrologers…everyone else will spend decades fretting about which psycho analysis best fits The delusions, illusions and downright insanity we now have happening.
Gotta love idiot Australia, shut down the blues fest over nothing, cram Easter show with hundreds of thousands.
Does Sagan’s argument fall under Argumentum ad ignorantiam (“since there’s no any evidence for x, x doesn’t exist.”)? Hmmm, not strictly: his argument is for a *tentative* rejection, and for being open to new data.
And then, there is a substratum of social relations and circumstances : who has the power to decide what resources to spend on any given matter, and whether they recognise their power…
Perhaps there are other points to be made in an answer to this question.
“I also take issue with doctor’s opinion on treatment of the covids with hcq and ivermeticine. These drugs may seem harmless, yet there is not a shred of evidence (as in clinical trial evidence) that these drugs prevent or treat a disease called Covid.”
But Willem, how do you then account for the testimonies of doctors such as Didier Raoult in Marseilles, and Vladimir Zelenko in NYC (and plenty of others)? Are you really suggesting that they didn’t cure fully nearly all of their thousands of covid patients with their HCQ/Azithromycin/Zinc cocktail? Or do you just mean that ‘covid’ as a propagandised figment doesn’t actually exist at all?
In any case, mega-dose vitamin C is even more ferociously effective at zapping any illness due to covid/flu/colds. And – historically – it’s completely without bad side-effects at ANY dose, as far as anyone has ever been able to show.
This genuine, honest medicine stuff is so simple to apply, and so effective, it’s literally a crime against humanity the way it’s been so systematically – and wilfully – denied and suppressed by the gangsters-in-charge. That on its own demonstrates the criminal dishonesty of the whole covid scam.
“? Are you really suggesting that they didn’t cure fully nearly all of their thousands of covid patients with their HCQ/Azithromycin/Zinc cocktail?”
They certainly didn’t. Only zinc is potentially essential, and the others known to cause some serious damage (exacerbating VERY common issues).
Think about it this way, HCQ mimics some things that are essential, BUT, it’s not and has toxic properties. Your body, usually actually recovers from sickness (without medication), if you had not noticed. Typically from nutrition, detoxification.
Convenient TOTAL ignorance of mentioning or considering nutrition or the effects of that, which is entirely essential. Convenient total ignorance of mentioning or addressing how say, essential levels might (to some extent) be addressed, with IV or other supplementation.
Like when I was at a hospital previously (early last year, when I was assaulted and drugged) the doctor told me my sodium levels were low (which was VERY surprising, considering I use quite a bit of sodium). Tested me twice to make sure I don’t need to have that addressed (which I didn’t).
But I guess those patients never ate, anything like that, and only had HCQ/Azithromycin and Zinc.
Oh and NO, vitamin C is effective for dealing with toxicity, yes. Particularly if you have low levels. BUT if you are vitamin A or vitamin D deficient, vitamin C is not gonna fix that.
Vitamin C doesn’t just “fix” any colds/flus/RTIs. Sorry, physics doesn’t work like that. Vitamin C is also a very very short term redox factor, as in, it is depleted very rapidly, very temporal. I guess you could say it is good for dealing with high volatility, but short-term. There are enormous amounts of similar redox factors that are useful too. PQQ, Quercetin are more heavy duty examples.
PQQ has something like 5000x cycle capacity, involved in mitochondrial genesis, repair, development, “immune system memory” (purely because it is heavy duty). Infants especially have high amounts (relatively high amounts in breastmilk), old people very low amounts, especially in their hearts and lungs. Do the math.
Vitamin C has 3x cycle capacity.
The point is, it is about individual health status, there are no single treatments. And anybody pushing single treatments are ABSOLUTE MORONS.
‘The worry is their view becomes the only implementable one. The work of Gates through the Swiss tax-exile of GAVI is thought to have a contractual de facto diplomatic immunity from legal and criminal liability.’
If Gates cannot be imprisoned through the courts, then he must expect to be kidnapped and either bumped off or locked up without trial.
You do not submit to anyone who puts themselves above the laws of the world.
You treat them with contempt…..
Amazing.Thank you.
I don’t recognize the WHO, they are corrupt, fraudulent and pharma fronts. They have failed horribly with many basic health related issues and programs.
They are to fuckoff.
This one is unfortunately barely readable here as presented. Click on image to view larger, readable, undegraded original.
You should share that this meme is a quote from the amazing Allison McDowell from wrenchinthegears.com
Wait, I see. You did. Apologies
Hey, doesn’t hurt to mention her name and website one more time! 😀
(Maybe you didn’t notice it because it was at the top. Unfortunately, because of the background image, it wasn’t working to put her name/site below the quote – as would usually be done – so I put it at the top instead. I do want people to notice those, obviously, so maybe I’ll have to plan things out differently next time this come up…)
I thought that would be obvious from her name and website named at the very top… 🙂
PS Alison
We need to have the courage to do what cannot be said.
The why and how of what to do with WHO? I have some ideas, but I can’t tell you, It’s a surprise.
I basically just want to drink and use drugs of my choosing, thanks. I have far worse problems than any “covid” shit.
I dunno of you ascribe to these sort of things, but *those* things still have superiors. David Icke would probably go NUTS if I told him I’m *that* Saturn guy.
“I basically just want to drink and use drugs”
Funny thing is, we are more likely to die from those kind of toxins (used in excess), than from any “virus”.
Well, too much alcohol, sure. But I don’t drink like a bottle of rum with coffee and sugar, every day anymore. Makes a guy kinda aggro. I once did that without eating for 10 days. Kinda harsh.
But it’d be VERY difficult to die from kratom or marijuana. Along with many other drugs like black pepper, turmeric, capsaicin, st johns wort, licorice root, grapefruit juice, maybe some valerian. Hardcore drugs.
And I don’t use any pharmaceuticals. Most of my damage is from pharmaceuticals, excess alcohol, shitty food, neglect, other abuse and trauma..I mean, OTHER than pesticides, herbicides, EMF, shit water, polluted air, cosmetics (not that I used, though, I mean like social toxic shit), sanitation products and such.
Also I’m quite suicidal (but passively, like most people, though they are in denial about it). Shit, once I ate 120 datura stramonium seeds in a day (and about 30 a day for a week before that). First smoked the flowers, leaves, made some tea, started using seeds, gradually increased dosage for about a month.
I can’t say it did much other than give me a headache and it was VERY dehydrating.
Just, don’t try it, I guess. It’s supposed to be super dangerous. But yeah, I got conflicting info about it.
Oh right, cigarettes too.
I cannot fucking stand deodorants. Like, my body simply tells me that is super toxic garbage (from well, lots of experience).
Thumbs up for keeping it real. One beer turned into four + headache but it got me through another day of this shit.
I find myself actually hoping everything collapses. Mass die off including all these greedy A Holes destroying the planet and us.
I don’t. That’s exactly the anti-life qlippothic horseshit that they are espousing.
“Here comes the big one…”
Probably from edema? Or was that Tool – Aenima?
Deathcult guy says “Kill everything”, gets upvoted.
I say “Fuckoff”, get downvoted. And ironically, I’m suicidal.
How’s that OffG psyche shit going, the propaganda and such?
Me, I just hope they open their eyes, and start living a real life.
it’s an old problem and films on this issue are endless. That they’re box office hits tells you that more people want to live than we are made believe.
open your eyes
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fGuR4GOV5L0
Exactly. It is extremely sad to see people you know and love acting in such an irrational way, and placing trust in what are clearly compromised and highly sinister organisations.
Applause. Terrific article. Thx. The ease with which we have been manipulated in mass has been both stunning and heartbreaking to me. In line with my theory that our systems are designed to reward sociopathy, I expect this kind of thing from the powers that be, but that we continually swallow it and ask for more has really taken me aback.
It’s Appeal to Authority. If everyone had to study the logical fallacies in school, this wouldn’t be happening right now. It’s tricky. I, for one, don’t wish to learn all about the human appendix before going to the doctor for appendicitis. We need to have some faith in modern medicine to function in the modern world. However, the powers that be are taking advantage of this trust (or ramming it up our arsehole to be more accurate). The sociologists, PR firms and big pharma have known for a century that we will trust anyone, anyone, in a lab coat. Put Fauxi in jeans and a tie dye shirt and this will be over tomorrow. Maybe a prisoner uniform would be better.
‘Reward sociopathy’. Very well put. And a perfect description of the ‘new normal’ they are trying to implement.
“Meanwhile the jackbooted crocodile teared corporate fascist eugenicist brownshirt charlatan fraudsters down back at Counterpuff are still pushing the scamdemic ‘Big Lie propaganda. ‘Doc’ Billy’s EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT toxic viral cull juice jab can be rolled out soon enough. They are going full Third Reich, just channeling their inner Josef Mengeles. Show us your papers untermenschen useless eater labrats!”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/03/31/the-eu-uk-phony-war-on-vaccines/
Perhaps I missed it but in all the waxing lyrical did the good doctor omit reference to the non-existence of the “novel” virus?
They state about their paranoid patient:
“Open to suggestion, vulnerable to propaganda, crouched with bayoneted rifle in trench against an unavoidable, invisible particle,” which oddly seems to imply belief in it.
Really? The doctor is so attuned to the propaganda we are being drowned in and yet actually believes there is a “novel” virus that is unavoidable and invisible?
It is simply astounding the reams and reams and reams and reams and reams and reams and reams and reams of material of all hues and shades generated from a non-existent “novel” virus.
just a stupidifed as thsoes who prescribe the other wonder drugs to cure it