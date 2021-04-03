You don’t give your real data when you’re signing up for things online, do you? Well, perhaps you shouldn’t. Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch where he goes over the benefits of salting your data.
there is a VERY big opportunity to pollute the databases once these vacinne passports come out.
If you can engage enough people to do it, it will make the databases useless.
Databases tend towards chaos anyway (folks like Palantir are engaged to stop this happening as quickly)
If anyone would like to email a shortened form of Dr Mike Yeadon’s conversation with James Delingpole of April 2, 2021, here’s my summary (this is a cleaner edit than the post in the previous day’s thread).
THE LIE OF THE VARIANTS
The variants are alleged to be 99.7% identical to the original virus. If so, the body’s immune system would easily recognize a virus with a .3 % difference.
They are so similar that even Big Pharma says it won’t need new safety tests. The variants are nowhere near different enough to justify a new vaccine. You would need a variance 100 times bigger. The people who had SARS 17 years ago recognized SARS-CoV-2 easily, and that’s 20% different.
There is evidence of coordination:
The excuse is simply not true, not viable, not plausible.
VACCINE PASSPORTS
They are doing clinical trials on children! There are no children who were clinically well who have died of Coronavirus. There must be another reason and I think it is vaccine passports.
BTW they enrolled 300 children for testing. That’s not enough. If there was a one-in-a-thousand chance of lethality you’d probably miss it. That could be a side effect bad enough to kill 10,000 children and you’d miss it.
If you are over 70, with high blood pressure, and you’ve been vaccinated it makes no difference to you whether I have the jab or not. So it’s not the 70-year-old who wants or needs vaccine passports.
The people who want it are those who are going to operate a database. For the first time in history a common platform database will be launched, beginning with your immunization status and they are going to change your privileges accordingly. That is the perfect tool for totalitarian control of every living thing on the planet.
THEY ARE DANGEROUS JABS
There is a conspiracy here. Why did they pick the mRNA technique? We had no coronavirus vaccines and then suddenly we had three of them and they are all the same type. It originated with anti-cancer research to turn on and turn off genes. What gene function are they turning off? They have not said which cells are targeted by this genetic material.
They express the spike protein, the stick that you see on the cartoon of the coronavirus. The spike is not some passive anchor or hook, the damned thing is biologically active. It can trigger blood coagulation and the immune complement pathway. Colleagues are seeing massive headaches and skin bleeds. We wrote to the EMA and they said they had full confidence in the product but many countries have since suspended the AZ jab after people died of cerebral thrombosis, a blood clot in the brain, especially in women aged 20 to 50.
This is not happening in a large number of people but we don’t know if they have a tendency to blood clots or if it is a particular age or gender or ethnicity or some other medicine they are taking. We just don’t know. It’s Russian roulette.
It’s one thing to use experimental technology with late-stage cancer patients. Quite another to use it on the general population.
Any of you in the pharma companies or who are doctors, where are your medical ethics? Stop giving them to people who are not at risk of dying from the virus. Just stop!
POPULATION REDUCTION
If you wanted depopulation without the damage to the environment that a nuclear bomb would cause, or the obvious poisoning of people with anthrax but instead a multi-year disease crisis with plausible deniability, you could not come up with a better plan than that which is in front of us.
I never thought they would get rid of 99% of the population but this would be one hell of a way to do it. It looks unstoppable now.
If you are on the vaccine pathway they will let you have a normal life and they will coerce and mandate the last few per cent, and put the rest in prison camps. And then they’ll move on to the top up vaccine.
The elite are not taking these jabs and he knows from friends in the high-end travel industry that they are flying around the world as normal.
I can’t think of a benign explanation for why they are doing this. You don’t give an experimental jab that’s not been tested beyond a few months to the whole population.
Everybody’s mute… NHS staff, doctors, politicians. The reason is something much bigger than you and it’s not about the virus. It’s a far bigger project and it means that politicians and advisers are willing to do things that knowingly result in deaths.
Yeadon quotes Stalin: “one death is a tragedy. A million deaths is a statistic.”
THE BBC, BRITAIN AND ISRAEL
The country we grew up in no longer exists. Every institution that normally would protect the people is gone. The BBC lies to people all the time. I could have understood it in the first few weeks of an unknown crisis but after a year there is no competing voice. The press are just poodles.
Britain has been chosen. It is quite a small country, like Israel which has already introduced vaccine passports. Well over 50% of the population has been jabbed. You will notice that the BBC doesn’t talk about Israel that much. I have friends in Israel and there is a battle royal going on over the uptick in deaths after the vaccinations.
YOU CAN’T TRUST THE GOVERNMENT
Pretty much everything the government and its scientists at SAGE tell the public is a lie:
All of these things are happening all around the world. It’s a stunning set of mistakes. You’d have to be a coincidence theorist to believe that was an accident. it is clearly a concerted deliberate attack using the power of the mass media to ram it down our neck and they are preventing any coherent alternative voices.
They will smear me and, I think, if I am successful enough they will remove me.
Yeadon has asked scientific colleagues why they don’t speak out. They say they depend on government grants and universities have a policy of never contradicting government. “You are a bunch of moral cowards. You know something’s wrong. This is about your children and grandchildren’s future and you’ve buggered off and left it. I don’t think we’re going to win. There are not enough of us.”
Yeadon’s advice. Don’t have the vaccine for now. Delay. See what happens.
https://delingpole.podbean.com/e/dr-mike-yeadon-1617215402/
There are a few “smoking guns” about this whole thing.
One is Nicola Sturgeons use of the phrase “new normal” only a few weeks after the first cases were “detected” in the UK.
There is NO WAY anyone could have KNOWN there would be a requirement for a “new normal” that soon into a pandemic, unless they had prior knowledge of a plan requiring the implementation of a “new normal”.
Liars, one and all.
And ours, and our childrens freedom is at stake.
DO NOT COMPLY
Governor of Florida’s executive order banning vaccine passports in the state:
https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/EO-21-81.pdf
First a disclaimer intended for the poster called “Researcher” and others of a like mind. I am going to extensively quote from a BBC piece and, yes, it’s a piece of total fucking shit! But on reviewing it, it pissed me off so much that I just have to do this.
The latest dogmatic Orwellian reversal from the BBC:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-trending-56526265
With tedious predictability, some “anti-vaxxer” is pulled out of their arse and gives a completely inarticulate case against covid schmovid. After being told that, “In his spare time, Gilles loves to watch sci-fi films and read bandes dessinées – French comic books” we get this:
“I felt in my gut that this whole thing was overrated and wrong,” Gilles says. He doesn’t deny – like some others in the group – that Covid-19 is real. Instead he harbours vague suspicions about the disease, potential cures, and alleged cover-ups. And he doesn’t want a Covid vaccine, because of posts he’s seeing on the group. He fears, despite the weight of scientific evidence, that jabs have been developed too quickly to be safe.”
So just “vague suspicions” inspired by “posts he’s seeing” and against “the wieght of scientific evidence”.
And here is the big reversal:
“These pages aren’t about asking legitimate medical questions – they’re miles away from the scientific and political discussions currently under way in Europe and elsewhere. Instead, they’re run by people who’ve firmly made up their minds against vaccinations, and who spread wild false rumours about vaccines killing millions, containing tracking devices, or altering our DNA.”
Firmly making up your mind beforehand, eh? Well who is it who is really guilty of that?
But these “anti-vaxxers” are dangerous:
Marie – not her real name – runs a group of volunteers pushing pro-vaccine messages online. She wants to remain anonymous because she fears for her safety. “We had a lot of death threats,” she explains, a little shaken as she speaks from her home in Paris, “[from] people on social media who read our page and don’t like what they see on it.””
But there’s a whiff of genuine oppositional logic here:
“The country experienced a genuine vaccine scandal in 2009. The French government bought enough doses of the vaccine against the H1N1 “swine flu” virus to vaccinate its entire population. It cost more than 600m euros (more than $700m or £500m), but with only a few hundred swine flu deaths in the country, many didn’t want the jab. It was seen as huge waste of money.””
It was “seen as a huge waste of money” because it fucking was a huge waste of money!
We get dissident doctor, Didier Raoult, but we are made forcibly aware that he’s a big-headed arse hole
“”If you just start to be clever, it’s a crime in our country. It’s very hard for me not to be clever. I’m sorry,” he chuckles, speaking from his research institute in Marseille.”
He “chuckles” eh? Satanically presumably. Worse still – his claims were repeated by “Hitler of the month” Donald Trump.
So it’s all here:
On the bright side – this piece of shit at least proves that there’s plenty of opposition which they’ve shown they can’t handle by the very fact that they must misrepresent it.
(Although the downside is that the media clone junkies will simply swallow this grotesque distortion.)
Great analysis George Mc. It does seem like the mainstream media live in ‘upside down world’ these days doesn’t it? Their propaganda is so obviously an inversion of reality that the best way to read it is to assume the exact opposite of what that say is true is actually true. A sad state of affairs indeed. I just can’t read or watch it anymore. It makes me too angry. Thank goodness for sites like Off guardian and Corbett Report.
Great. Thx George
I would like someone to investigate a lot of these so called “members of the public” that the BBC regularly interviews and quotes.
Seem like cardboard cut outs for the most part, a lot of the language they use seems machine generated and not the kind of thing “real” people would say, or the way they would say it.
This is where you realise how much the internet scares them. The TV way of presenting “public opinion” was to stick a few snippets up from folk muttering a few words into a microphone presented to them in the street or in a pub. For about 5 seconds you might get two or three remarks which, if they were critical at all, were so nondescript you wouldn’t even recall them. And that was what we “the public” think! Now anyone can set up a blog and rant away as much as they want. Lots of it may be crap. Lots of it may be phony posts from troll armies. But this is what free speech looks like. But genuine posts from people with axes to grind against real injusticies – that’s the bedrock of democracy. And long may it last!
Marianna Spring is the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter. Her focus is on investigations and features about the human toll of misinformation, online abuse and the social media sphere.
Hmmm, her background and education would be a fertile recruitment ground for SIS. That Russian language education and the contacts made whilst in Russia would be handy.
She’s being fast tracked to editor ( with a small team) and I predict a slide over to BBC Media Action, the soft power influencer ‘charity’ to promote ‘media’ overseas.
James Corbett. Again.. I don’t understand OffG’s adulation about the guy. I do remember that Kit once talked about Acton (not lord Acton) in a video interview with James. Is that where this adulation comes from?
Or is it because ‘James’ is able to make a new show almost every week about… something… from his own house, all well referenced and researched, and where it would take a normal person at least months to produce something similar. I mean, the guy is talented if he is able to run such shows all on his own, every week for over a decade now. Alternative is that he actually gets some help with it. I am not saying that he does get help (for what do I know), but I do find the quantity of shows that James Corbett knows to produce all on his own remarkable or too good to be true.
This site used to be small and sort of amateurish. There were few writers above the line, Kit and Catte and the occasional (knowledgeable) writer who was sympathetic with the cause (like Erik Zeusse). There were about 3-10 comments which all seemed genuine (although sometimes a bit funny, but that can happen every once in a while), and that was that.
Now this sites spins over the usual: People act stupid, we’re all doomed, Covid is a scam, offG is wise, look over there, there’s Corbett or a pleural of other ‘writers’ who are also very informed and act like if all the (dis)information they spew out comes from themselves.
It’s the comment section that is still good, even though half of it conforms to the message above, showing that actions have consequences.
Consider this as some critical advice from a genuine commenter. That I frequent OffG is because I consider this as the best place on the web to get informed about world news events. Which doesn’t mean that the quality is all that good.
In my humble opinion James Corbett is one of, if not the most important research based journalists around today. He’s been an inspiration to many evidence based researchers for well over a decade. His videos look so professional these days largely thanks to the hugely talented Broc West. If you watch his stuff from a decade ago for boilingfrogs.com it’s not as professional but still highly informative. He also runs open threads to incorporate information from his open source research community which is why he can produce so much information based material. It’s easy to criticise but I defy anyone to try and improve on what The Corbett report has achieved.
here’s a good article for you Willem worth much more..
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7426727/ well laid out and asking why isn’t the govt worrying about all the other illness inducing toxins in our environment…
Well it’s good that some are noticing those sort of things, but it’s also somewhat obfuscated and kinda misguided.
Very simply? Good essentials, minimized toxicity = immunity.
Once again James Corbett and for sure he may have interesting things to tell us. Alas his voice and style are tough for my senses ………… please please for a written summary.
The summary: If you sign up for anything on internet don’t put real information such as date of birth, where you live, how many guns you have, etc.
I hope James was taking a bit of a break with this weeks solutions watch. I suggest getting together with people in your community and working on securing and maintaining a local food network as well as organizing around other essential needs.
I just read an online comment where a user posted he’d seen in his part of America an article about 2 firemen from the same station who died of corona. He implores all to stay safe and wear masks.
Two super-fit firemen die of Covid and both from the same fire station: zero chance in hell that this is true. I am assuming that firemen still have to climb ladders, pick up victims, carry them down etc.
There are lots of people who post comments such as this, they are liars. Until people start telling the truth about Covid, you just have to assume it is a hoax the same as the carbon causes Global Warming hoax.
Also it seems fire stations and police stations often have tele-communication masts on them or very near them. Purely a guess but people die from all kinds of things but with the bogus tests spewing out ‘positive’ test results it is very easy to ‘die’ of covid or ‘with’ it. In that way it is the perfect cover for things that should REALLY worry us rather than this cooked up fantasy
I saw a firecrew outside a local nursing home not that long ago, obviously a false alarm. All of them were wearing masks. If any ‘superfit’ firemen die, it is because they are forced to work wearing those fucking evil things. I have started picking them up and taking them to the nearest bin, which on my long country walks is bloody annoying. They are everywhere, and I am convinced they have been thrown out of aircraft to appear everywhere we go, as part of the psychological attack.