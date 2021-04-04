Apr 4, 2021
4

COMPLICITY / COLLUSION

Kit Knightly
Korvus Korax

TAKE 1

In the bread and circuses phase

                            of an empire’s waning days

 

skillfully framed  spin-riddled reports

devised and arranged to shape   not reflect

              reality     are fed to the orderly hordes

                     of hoped-for unquestioning simps

 

       by undercover PR pimps   and whores

                     by soldiers  and officers in a corps

                                          which only sees action

       in the act of producing   stupefying weapons

              of mass deception and mass distraction

              that saturate the Orwellian menus

              of the media cartel’s  ubiquitous outlets

                                          platforms and venues

 

where platoons of well-groomed perfectly-plastic

false-narrative parroting   broadcast mannequins

(the very cream of bullshit-pushing talking heads)

along with their exhaustively-vetted pundit guests

       (all bona fide experts  in fact-free conjecture)

       do their professional censorial best

                     to ensure confuting truths

                                   are ruthlessly suppressed;

where   in the artful pitting  of all against all

with the intent of fragmenting potential dissent

       and for the time-tested purpose

       of rule   through the orchestrated discord

                     of methodically fostered division

the masterfully vacuous coverage of topics

        once done  with its perfunctory run

              through fatuous bits of trivia and gossip

invariably resorts  to the hot-button sports

       of flame-fanning  wedge-issue-hammering

              tribal-enmity-fomenting  identity politics

 

       along with regular

       sense-suspending reason-freezing segments

              of bogeyman-conjuring fearmongering

       and narcissism-reinforcing grievance porn

              in the form  of advanced victimology

 

and where   in league and lockstep

       with these  and other superb diversions

never is heard  a deeply contextualized fact

                            or insightful unfiltered opinion;

where   from the self-styled aristocracy’s

                                   obedient media minions

              never is heard  an enlightening word

that might   however vaguely suggest

       the all-pervasive predation

              insatiable  unchecked theft

                     and normalized war criminality

       practiced   with presumptuous impunity

       by the parasite class who’s entitled clans

       of insider elites and their notable cronies

       take for granted their blanket immunity

              from both rebuke   and prosecution

              with its threat of unwelcome scrutiny.

 

And so it is that we

benumbed   dumbed-down citizens

are   in addition to the usual profusion

                            of customary inanities

 

offered a host of glittering

              obscenely obsequious displays

of glib-lipped line-toeing shows

       pre-screened Q’s & scripted A’s

              rigged inquiries and fake debates

 

featuring

a steady parade

of ready-made gushing and groveling

from a kowtowing cast

              of plutocracy-serving

                            spittle-slurping lackeys

 

       happily chirping

       insufferably subservient views

              on programs   that laughably

              masquerade as hard-hitting news

 

possibly fooling

       the bulk of the brainwashed masses

but coming across as all fluff and gloss

                            to the skeptical few

who refuse to stuff

       their unbowed heads up their asses.

 

TAKE 2

Mis  and disinforming

punctiliously distorting or ignoring

derisory-talking-points disgorging

                            diligently obfuscating;

spurious-claims disseminating

               press-release repeating

                            photo-op propagating;

 

       gov-prop peddling   celebrity smitten

       wealth-and-power-fawning-bug bitten

              orthodoxy defending

              groupthink / think tank echoing

                     establishment spokestoadies

 

de facto  stenographic agents

                     journalists in name alone

mere courtiers who take dictation

       from the ring of loyal barons

              surrounding the lawless throne;

 

leaders   in the field of misleading

       spinners   of institutional spin

              shills   for big-biz big-money sin

                     gods   of nonstop softball lobs

masters of projection   misdirection

       and the impossibly incurious question;

 

a pack  of assiduously cheerleading whores

with well-earned well-worn keys to the doors

       of covert-infomercial heaven

              and glowing   puff piece nirvana

disclosing insights  as incisive as the bites

                     of well-fed toothless piranhas.

*

Mindful   of never-written-

yet-spelled-out-by-its-system-of-rewards

              orders   to only cover symptoms

and never acknowledge

              much less discuss

                            any roots or root causes

       so as not to unravel

              the insubstantial fabric

                     of the falsehoods being spun;

 

content to consent

to pretend world events   happen

              in some sort of magical vacuum

when dealing with stories

       constrained and fashioned

       by the tacit command from on high

which makes it clear that asking why

                            is wholly verboten;

 

disposed to follow

       the unspoken  policy of opposing

       the exposing of anything outside

              the highly zoomed-in image

              the narrowly focused shot

 

ensuring  the editorial given

that honest context  is and will be cropped

and that unless pre-approved   any and all

allusions to history are implicitly forbidden;

 

unable to stray from the script

       or report  even the simplest

                     most basic of facts

that might in some way conflict

with the feeble threadbare fables

the reigning deep state has backed

 

       the status quo’s devoted media

       unofficial   publicists for team amnesia

              proudly mouthing pre-packaged pap

       newscaster   presstitute types

       hand in hand  with both their outright

                            and shadow-banning bands

       of online-censoring   memory-holing

       big-tech-web-controlling   search-engine

                            -algorithm-rigging brethren;

 

              newscaster   presstitute types

              reduced  to prostituting their pipes

                            find themselves spewing

              malicious fabrications

                            and baseless accusations

 

effectively fueling

a conflagration of misinformation

              of adequate mass to create

and stoke the divisive fires

              of suspicion  distrust and hate

 

       all the while dispensing

       the poisonous pills of legalized libel

       slyly   insidiously smearing/defaming

                                   their designated prey

       by administering a prescriptive cocktail

              of persistent  concerted mislabeling

 

              accompanied   as often as not

              by venomous shots of denigration

                     and insinuated guilt

                     by however-tenuous association.

 

TAKE 3

 

Sworn  to take special care

to never air  anything beyond the bounds

                     of the slim preordained range

the hounds of allowable debate

              and permissible discourse

                     permit   without giving chase;

 

special care to never show

anything for which their owners and donors

and ad-rev heavies may possess a distaste

 

              all the while

              assailing their paymasters’ foes

 

the pol-fin syndicate’s mouthpiece-media

feed the sheep a shiny diet

                     of purest  mind-moulding gold

 

to the point of avidly backing

and even inciting  whatever barbarities

their demonic sponsors have set as goals

 

       as they dutifully flog

       the psy-op tripe  it’s their job to hype

       to rally support from the unwary proles.

 

*

 

Reasoned  objective perspectives

and fair and forthright accounts

       being far too rare and precious

       to share with the plebs and peasants

 

the zealous suppression

of uncorralled narratives

       with their facts and provable truths

when they clash with the views

       and agenda-setting course

              the controlling oligarchs endorse

 

       is the obvious censored message

              in this age  of raging falsification

 

when brushing aside the packs of lies

                     and egregious omissions

that permeate the omnipresent

              money-power sanctioned fictions

is corporate media  standard procedure

 

and presenting

even a semblance of evidence

                            to back up assertions

is considered both irrelevant

                            and entirely superfluous

 

       while accuracy in reporting

       is mistaken for the flashy scoring

              of bull’s-eyes in the game

              of sensationalism-driven ratings.

 

*

 

Unswerving

in its dereliction of journalistic duty

unwavering

       in its dedication to its hugely

                            lucrative abdication

 

       of all responsibility

       for exposing  both the odious acts

              and the merely shady trades

              that pervade the venal system;

 

with its proud  if mythical tradition

              of speaking truth to power

                            now a thing of the past;

with its last   shred of alleged integrity

       reduced  to a faded  fading memory

 

having   without reservation

turned  its once-presumed obligation

                     perversely upside-down

by now afflicting the afflicted

       and comforting the comfortable

              (as sickening as it may sound)

 

a formerly

purportedly moral fourth estate

       now perfectly happy

       to pocket a pretty packet

       to reliably  look the other way

 

having openly sold its soul

       for cozy access and easy pay;

having abandoned all pretense

                                   of impartiality

its transition

from all-weather watchdog

       nobly patrolling its thankless beat

to pampered lap-bound poodle

                            as good as complete

 

the PR arm   of a vast apparatus

whose role and goal is advancing

the sordid interests of the upper classes

 

now fully absorbed

       by the sponge of plush corruption

does whatever it takes

       to preserve the perks and comforts

              to which it’s grown accustomed

 

       by doing its misdirecting damnedest

       to keep the crude multitudes

              too confused and off balance

       to ever refine their rough suspicions;

 

       to ever home in on the cause

       of the rot at the heart of the system

 

in the bread and circuses phase

                     of a waning empire’s days.

From his lofty perch near the top of the earth, Korvus observes the whirling world of humans, with equal parts disgust and amusement. Korvus is the author of the unpublished book “RED PILL POEMS The Poetry of Empire, Politics and Power”.
