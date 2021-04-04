COMPLICITY / COLLUSION

Korvus Korax

TAKE 1

In the bread and circuses phase

of an empire’s waning days

skillfully framed spin-riddled reports

devised and arranged to shape not reflect

reality are fed to the orderly hordes

of hoped-for unquestioning simps

by undercover PR pimps and whores

by soldiers and officers in a corps

which only sees action

in the act of producing stupefying weapons

of mass deception and mass distraction

that saturate the Orwellian menus

of the media cartel’s ubiquitous outlets

platforms and venues

where platoons of well-groomed perfectly-plastic

false-narrative parroting broadcast mannequins

(the very cream of bullshit-pushing talking heads)

along with their exhaustively-vetted pundit guests

(all bona fide experts in fact-free conjecture)

do their professional censorial best

to ensure confuting truths

are ruthlessly suppressed;

where in the artful pitting of all against all

with the intent of fragmenting potential dissent

and for the time-tested purpose

of rule through the orchestrated discord

of methodically fostered division

the masterfully vacuous coverage of topics

once done with its perfunctory run

through fatuous bits of trivia and gossip

invariably resorts to the hot-button sports

of flame-fanning wedge-issue-hammering

tribal-enmity-fomenting identity politics

along with regular

sense-suspending reason-freezing segments

of bogeyman-conjuring fearmongering

and narcissism-reinforcing grievance porn

in the form of advanced victimology

and where in league and lockstep

with these and other superb diversions

never is heard a deeply contextualized fact

or insightful unfiltered opinion;

where from the self-styled aristocracy’s

obedient media minions

never is heard an enlightening word

that might however vaguely suggest

the all-pervasive predation

insatiable unchecked theft

and normalized war criminality

practiced with presumptuous impunity

by the parasite class who’s entitled clans

of insider elites and their notable cronies

take for granted their blanket immunity

from both rebuke and prosecution

with its threat of unwelcome scrutiny.

And so it is that we

benumbed dumbed-down citizens

are in addition to the usual profusion

of customary inanities

offered a host of glittering

obscenely obsequious displays

of glib-lipped line-toeing shows

pre-screened Q’s & scripted A’s

rigged inquiries and fake debates

featuring

a steady parade

of ready-made gushing and groveling

from a kowtowing cast

of plutocracy-serving

spittle-slurping lackeys

happily chirping

insufferably subservient views

on programs that laughably

masquerade as hard-hitting news

possibly fooling

the bulk of the brainwashed masses

but coming across as all fluff and gloss

to the skeptical few

who refuse to stuff

their unbowed heads up their asses.

TAKE 2

Mis and disinforming

punctiliously distorting or ignoring

derisory-talking-points disgorging

diligently obfuscating;

spurious-claims disseminating

press-release repeating

photo-op propagating;

gov-prop peddling celebrity smitten

wealth-and-power-fawning-bug bitten

orthodoxy defending

groupthink / think tank echoing

establishment spokestoadies

de facto stenographic agents

journalists in name alone

mere courtiers who take dictation

from the ring of loyal barons

surrounding the lawless throne;

leaders in the field of misleading

spinners of institutional spin

shills for big-biz big-money sin

gods of nonstop softball lobs

masters of projection misdirection

and the impossibly incurious question;

a pack of assiduously cheerleading whores

with well-earned well-worn keys to the doors

of covert-infomercial heaven

and glowing puff piece nirvana

disclosing insights as incisive as the bites

of well-fed toothless piranhas.

*

Mindful of never-written-

yet-spelled-out-by-its-system-of-rewards

orders to only cover symptoms

and never acknowledge

much less discuss

any roots or root causes

so as not to unravel

the insubstantial fabric

of the falsehoods being spun;

content to consent

to pretend world events happen

in some sort of magical vacuum

when dealing with stories

constrained and fashioned

by the tacit command from on high

which makes it clear that asking why

is wholly verboten;

disposed to follow

the unspoken policy of opposing

the exposing of anything outside

the highly zoomed-in image

the narrowly focused shot

ensuring the editorial given

that honest context is and will be cropped

and that unless pre-approved any and all

allusions to history are implicitly forbidden;

unable to stray from the script

or report even the simplest

most basic of facts

that might in some way conflict

with the feeble threadbare fables

the reigning deep state has backed

the status quo’s devoted media

unofficial publicists for team amnesia

proudly mouthing pre-packaged pap

newscaster presstitute types

hand in hand with both their outright

and shadow-banning bands

of online-censoring memory-holing

big-tech-web-controlling search-engine

-algorithm-rigging brethren;

newscaster presstitute types

reduced to prostituting their pipes

find themselves spewing

malicious fabrications

and baseless accusations

effectively fueling

a conflagration of misinformation

of adequate mass to create

and stoke the divisive fires

of suspicion distrust and hate

all the while dispensing

the poisonous pills of legalized libel

slyly insidiously smearing/defaming

their designated prey

by administering a prescriptive cocktail

of persistent concerted mislabeling

accompanied as often as not

by venomous shots of denigration

and insinuated guilt

by however-tenuous association.

TAKE 3

Sworn to take special care

to never air anything beyond the bounds

of the slim preordained range

the hounds of allowable debate

and permissible discourse

permit without giving chase;

special care to never show

anything for which their owners and donors

and ad-rev heavies may possess a distaste

all the while

assailing their paymasters’ foes

the pol-fin syndicate’s mouthpiece-media

feed the sheep a shiny diet

of purest mind-moulding gold

to the point of avidly backing

and even inciting whatever barbarities

their demonic sponsors have set as goals

as they dutifully flog

the psy-op tripe it’s their job to hype

to rally support from the unwary proles.

*

Reasoned objective perspectives

and fair and forthright accounts

being far too rare and precious

to share with the plebs and peasants

the zealous suppression

of uncorralled narratives

with their facts and provable truths

when they clash with the views

and agenda-setting course

the controlling oligarchs endorse

is the obvious censored message

in this age of raging falsification

when brushing aside the packs of lies

and egregious omissions

that permeate the omnipresent

money-power sanctioned fictions

is corporate media standard procedure

and presenting

even a semblance of evidence

to back up assertions

is considered both irrelevant

and entirely superfluous

while accuracy in reporting

is mistaken for the flashy scoring

of bull’s-eyes in the game

of sensationalism-driven ratings.

*

Unswerving

in its dereliction of journalistic duty

unwavering

in its dedication to its hugely

lucrative abdication

of all responsibility

for exposing both the odious acts

and the merely shady trades

that pervade the venal system;

with its proud if mythical tradition

of speaking truth to power

now a thing of the past;

with its last shred of alleged integrity

reduced to a faded fading memory

having without reservation

turned its once-presumed obligation

perversely upside-down

by now afflicting the afflicted

and comforting the comfortable

(as sickening as it may sound)

a formerly

purportedly moral fourth estate

now perfectly happy

to pocket a pretty packet

to reliably look the other way

having openly sold its soul

for cozy access and easy pay;

having abandoned all pretense

of impartiality

its transition

from all-weather watchdog

nobly patrolling its thankless beat

to pampered lap-bound poodle

as good as complete

the PR arm of a vast apparatus

whose role and goal is advancing

the sordid interests of the upper classes

now fully absorbed

by the sponge of plush corruption

does whatever it takes

to preserve the perks and comforts

to which it’s grown accustomed

by doing its misdirecting damnedest

to keep the crude multitudes

too confused and off balance

to ever refine their rough suspicions;

to ever home in on the cause

of the rot at the heart of the system

in the bread and circuses phase

of a waning empire’s days.

From his lofty perch near the top of the earth, Korvus observes the whirling world of humans, with equal parts disgust and amusement. Korvus is the author of the unpublished book “RED PILL POEMS The Poetry of Empire, Politics and Power”.