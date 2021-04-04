COMPLICITY / COLLUSION

Korvus Korax
TAKE 1
In the bread and circuses phase
of an empire’s waning days
skillfully framed spin-riddled reports
devised and arranged to shape not reflect
reality are fed to the orderly hordes
of hoped-for unquestioning simps
by undercover PR pimps and whores
by soldiers and officers in a corps
which only sees action
in the act of producing stupefying weapons
of mass deception and mass distraction
that saturate the Orwellian menus
of the media cartel’s ubiquitous outlets
platforms and venues
where platoons of well-groomed perfectly-plastic
false-narrative parroting broadcast mannequins
(the very cream of bullshit-pushing talking heads)
along with their exhaustively-vetted pundit guests
(all bona fide experts in fact-free conjecture)
do their professional censorial best
to ensure confuting truths
are ruthlessly suppressed;
where in the artful pitting of all against all
with the intent of fragmenting potential dissent
and for the time-tested purpose
of rule through the orchestrated discord
of methodically fostered division
the masterfully vacuous coverage of topics
once done with its perfunctory run
through fatuous bits of trivia and gossip
invariably resorts to the hot-button sports
of flame-fanning wedge-issue-hammering
tribal-enmity-fomenting identity politics
along with regular
sense-suspending reason-freezing segments
of bogeyman-conjuring fearmongering
and narcissism-reinforcing grievance porn
in the form of advanced victimology
and where in league and lockstep
with these and other superb diversions
never is heard a deeply contextualized fact
or insightful unfiltered opinion;
where from the self-styled aristocracy’s
obedient media minions
never is heard an enlightening word
that might however vaguely suggest
the all-pervasive predation
insatiable unchecked theft
and normalized war criminality
practiced with presumptuous impunity
by the parasite class who’s entitled clans
of insider elites and their notable cronies
take for granted their blanket immunity
from both rebuke and prosecution
with its threat of unwelcome scrutiny.
And so it is that we
benumbed dumbed-down citizens
are in addition to the usual profusion
of customary inanities
offered a host of glittering
obscenely obsequious displays
of glib-lipped line-toeing shows
pre-screened Q’s & scripted A’s
rigged inquiries and fake debates
featuring
a steady parade
of ready-made gushing and groveling
from a kowtowing cast
of plutocracy-serving
spittle-slurping lackeys
happily chirping
insufferably subservient views
on programs that laughably
masquerade as hard-hitting news
possibly fooling
the bulk of the brainwashed masses
but coming across as all fluff and gloss
to the skeptical few
who refuse to stuff
their unbowed heads up their asses.
TAKE 2
Mis and disinforming
punctiliously distorting or ignoring
derisory-talking-points disgorging
diligently obfuscating;
spurious-claims disseminating
press-release repeating
photo-op propagating;
gov-prop peddling celebrity smitten
wealth-and-power-fawning-bug bitten
orthodoxy defending
groupthink / think tank echoing
establishment spokestoadies
de facto stenographic agents
journalists in name alone
mere courtiers who take dictation
from the ring of loyal barons
surrounding the lawless throne;
leaders in the field of misleading
spinners of institutional spin
shills for big-biz big-money sin
gods of nonstop softball lobs
masters of projection misdirection
and the impossibly incurious question;
a pack of assiduously cheerleading whores
with well-earned well-worn keys to the doors
of covert-infomercial heaven
and glowing puff piece nirvana
disclosing insights as incisive as the bites
of well-fed toothless piranhas.
*
Mindful of never-written-
yet-spelled-out-by-its-system-of-rewards
orders to only cover symptoms
and never acknowledge
much less discuss
any roots or root causes
so as not to unravel
the insubstantial fabric
of the falsehoods being spun;
content to consent
to pretend world events happen
in some sort of magical vacuum
when dealing with stories
constrained and fashioned
by the tacit command from on high
which makes it clear that asking why
is wholly verboten;
disposed to follow
the unspoken policy of opposing
the exposing of anything outside
the highly zoomed-in image
the narrowly focused shot
ensuring the editorial given
that honest context is and will be cropped
and that unless pre-approved any and all
allusions to history are implicitly forbidden;
unable to stray from the script
or report even the simplest
most basic of facts
that might in some way conflict
with the feeble threadbare fables
the reigning deep state has backed
the status quo’s devoted media
unofficial publicists for team amnesia
proudly mouthing pre-packaged pap
newscaster presstitute types
hand in hand with both their outright
and shadow-banning bands
of online-censoring memory-holing
big-tech-web-controlling search-engine
-algorithm-rigging brethren;
newscaster presstitute types
reduced to prostituting their pipes
find themselves spewing
malicious fabrications
and baseless accusations
effectively fueling
a conflagration of misinformation
of adequate mass to create
and stoke the divisive fires
of suspicion distrust and hate
all the while dispensing
the poisonous pills of legalized libel
slyly insidiously smearing/defaming
their designated prey
by administering a prescriptive cocktail
of persistent concerted mislabeling
accompanied as often as not
by venomous shots of denigration
and insinuated guilt
by however-tenuous association.
TAKE 3
Sworn to take special care
to never air anything beyond the bounds
of the slim preordained range
the hounds of allowable debate
and permissible discourse
permit without giving chase;
special care to never show
anything for which their owners and donors
and ad-rev heavies may possess a distaste
all the while
assailing their paymasters’ foes
the pol-fin syndicate’s mouthpiece-media
feed the sheep a shiny diet
of purest mind-moulding gold
to the point of avidly backing
and even inciting whatever barbarities
their demonic sponsors have set as goals
as they dutifully flog
the psy-op tripe it’s their job to hype
to rally support from the unwary proles.
*
Reasoned objective perspectives
and fair and forthright accounts
being far too rare and precious
to share with the plebs and peasants
the zealous suppression
of uncorralled narratives
with their facts and provable truths
when they clash with the views
and agenda-setting course
the controlling oligarchs endorse
is the obvious censored message
in this age of raging falsification
when brushing aside the packs of lies
and egregious omissions
that permeate the omnipresent
money-power sanctioned fictions
is corporate media standard procedure
and presenting
even a semblance of evidence
to back up assertions
is considered both irrelevant
and entirely superfluous
while accuracy in reporting
is mistaken for the flashy scoring
of bull’s-eyes in the game
of sensationalism-driven ratings.
*
Unswerving
in its dereliction of journalistic duty
unwavering
in its dedication to its hugely
lucrative abdication
of all responsibility
for exposing both the odious acts
and the merely shady trades
that pervade the venal system;
with its proud if mythical tradition
of speaking truth to power
now a thing of the past;
with its last shred of alleged integrity
reduced to a faded fading memory
having without reservation
turned its once-presumed obligation
perversely upside-down
by now afflicting the afflicted
and comforting the comfortable
(as sickening as it may sound)
a formerly
purportedly moral fourth estate
now perfectly happy
to pocket a pretty packet
to reliably look the other way
having openly sold its soul
for cozy access and easy pay;
having abandoned all pretense
of impartiality
its transition
from all-weather watchdog
nobly patrolling its thankless beat
to pampered lap-bound poodle
as good as complete
the PR arm of a vast apparatus
whose role and goal is advancing
the sordid interests of the upper classes
now fully absorbed
by the sponge of plush corruption
does whatever it takes
to preserve the perks and comforts
to which it’s grown accustomed
by doing its misdirecting damnedest
to keep the crude multitudes
too confused and off balance
to ever refine their rough suspicions;
to ever home in on the cause
of the rot at the heart of the system
in the bread and circuses phase
of a waning empire’s days.
Pretty good. Some brilliant parts in there. Thanks.
Nice! Though I think it work better with the locomotion of an oral/aural rant.
“cozy access and easy pay” — I think it’s spanky bottom niceness, with the carrot of salary and the stick of exposure.
If Anderson Cooper is given $12 million a year as the carrot, you can imagine how big the commensurate stick.