WATCH: Absolute Slavery – Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed

What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state.
In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food.
We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery.
Since it’s a long video, here are some useful timecodes:
- Intro to Net Zero: (0:00)
- Road Vehicles: (3:54)
- Rail: (8:25)
- Flight: (14:15)
- Shipping: (17:56)
- Heating & Appliances: (22:42)
- Food & Waste: (26:34)
- Materials, Construction, Recycling: (35:32)
- Electricity & Fossil Fuels (43:22)
- Water (45:00)
- Perfect Surveillance/Enforcement (46:46)
- Closing (49:58)
This is essential viewing. I listened yesterday while I was getting on with growing food in my greenhouse. An activity that these shits will no doubt try to outlaw.
Anyway, this breakdown shows us just what we’re up against and how advanced their plans are. We need to play some serious catch up.