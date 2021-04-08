Apr 8, 2021
WATCH: Absolute Slavery – Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed

What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state.

In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food.

We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery.

Since it’s a long video, here are some useful timecodes:

  • Intro to Net Zero: (0:00)
  • Road Vehicles: (3:54)
  • Rail: (8:25)
  • Flight: (14:15)
  • Shipping: (17:56)
  • Heating & Appliances: (22:42)
  • Food & Waste: (26:34)
  • Materials, Construction, Recycling: (35:32)
  • Electricity & Fossil Fuels (43:22)
  • Water (45:00)
  • Perfect Surveillance/Enforcement (46:46)
  • Closing (49:58)
The report IAF is commenting on is entitled “Absolute Zero” and is available for download here. It’s a publication of the UK FIRES think-tank, a government/corporate-sponsored “research group” based across a handful of the UK’s major university campuses.
For more of Ice Age Farmer’s content, you can visit his website. Sources, shownotes and download options for this video are available here.
Kate
Kate
Apr 8, 2021 6:29 PM

This is essential viewing. I listened yesterday while I was getting on with growing food in my greenhouse. An activity that these shits will no doubt try to outlaw.
Anyway, this breakdown shows us just what we’re up against and how advanced their plans are. We need to play some serious catch up.

