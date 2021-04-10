Rosemary Frei, via her website
Three days ago I posted this tweet:
How do you know whether information from someone 'on our side' – whether me, or Tom Cowan, or Dolores Cahill – is actually true? You have to check our sources. But most people can't or won't do that. I think I know why. pic.twitter.com/RWt9BaTLVA
— Rosemary Frei (@RosemaryFreiTO) April 5, 2021
It was of a one-minute-long video (embedded above) I’d done earlier that day.
In it, I talked about being puzzled by why the vast majority of people who can see holes in the official Covid narrative don’t check the accuracy of information from the leaders of the Covid-questioning crew who they’ve chosen to follow.
Could these big fact-checking blind spots be chalked up to laziness or groupthink? It seems unlikely, since these blind spots are so broad and pervasive.
Then two weeks ago a subscriber to my website told me about John Taylor Gatto (and also about Charlotte Iserbyt).
So I ordered a copy of Gatto’s book The Underground History of American Education from the library.
In it, I found a highly plausible — albeit depressing — explanation. And what Gatto documents in the US is paralleled in most other countries around the world.
Gatto shows that since at least the 1960s, if not for decades before that, public schools have been deliberately making children:
- believe they lack self-discipline and therefore need to be ‘educated’ on how to comply;
- believe that intellectual work and creative thinking are distasteful or too difficult labour for them;
- emotionally dependent on approval from authority; and,
- intellectually dependent on experts and authorities to think on their behalf.
For example, Gatto describes on pages 40-42 of Underground History three seminal papers that help underpin the dumbing down of hundreds of millions of American children. Private foundations that’d been established by Andrew Carnegie, JP Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Sr., and Henry Ford were among the funders of the trio of papers and disseminators of the concepts within them.
Gatto writes that one of those three key papers, ‘Behavioral Science Teacher Education Program,’ explicitly sought to create:
schooling of a future America in which … ‘each individual receives at birth a multi-purpose identification number’ which enables employers and other controllers to keep track of underlings and to expose them to direct or subliminal influence when necessary.
Readers [of the ‘Behavioral Science’ document] [also] learned that ‘chemical experimentation’ on minors would be normal procedure in this post-1967 world, a pointed foreshadowing of the massive Ritalin interventions which now accompany the practice of forced schooling.”
I’d add that this ‘chemical experimentation’ likely also involves the massive ramping up of vaccination, particularly of children, that started in about 1969.
Gatto notes that the document further:
identified the future as one ‘in which a small elite’ will control all important matters, one where participatory democracy will largely disappear. Children are made to see, through school experiences, that their classmates are so cruel and irresponsible, so inadequate to the task of self-discipline, and so ignorant, [that] they need to be controlled and regulated for society’s good.”
And there’s so much more. For example, on page 42-43 Gatto describes a 1998 article in Foreign Affairs by Mortimer Zuckerman. Zuckerman is a billionaire who was then, and still is, owner of US News and World Report and has extensive real estate interests.
Gatto records how, in the article, Zuckerman paints this type of education as a perfect tool for owners and managers of businesses because:
the American is indifferent to everything except a paycheck […] workers in America live in constant panic; they know companies here owe them nothing as fellow human beings. Fear is our secret supercharger, giving management flexibility no other country has. In 1996, after five years of record profitability, almost half of all Americans [employed] in big business feared being laid off. This fear keeps a brake on wages.”
Zuckerman seems to be correct, Gatto accedes. And Gatto takes it even farther, writing that he has:
little doubt that the fantastic wealth of American big business is psychologically and procedurally grounded in our form of schooling. … Schools train individuals to respond as a mass. Boys and girls are drilled in being bored, frightened, envious, emotionally needy, [and] generally incomplete.”
The result? The wiping out of the vast majority of children’s chance to get anywhere close to fulfilling their potential.
Gatto succinctly summarizes what is being done in the name of ‘education’:
Growth and mastery come only to those who vigorously self-direct. Initiating, creating, doing, reflecting, freely associating, enjoying privacy – these are precisely what the structures of schooling are set up to prevent, on one pretext or another.”
So, that explains a lot.
I still don’t think it really excuses not doing even a modicum of fact-checking before believing information and passing it on to others. But it helps me understand why that’s so common.
A fair number of people viewed and responded to my April 5 tweet of the one-minute video. Many provided insightful comments. I’ve pasted five of my favourites below.
(A long and intense side discussion about whether Tom Cowan and Dolores Cahill — who I mention in the tweet and the video, even though I didn’t particularly seek to single them out — and others are really looking for the truth is continuing as I type this. But I’ll leave that for another article.)
One last question comes to mind: did Gatto have a hidden agenda? After all, unfortunately this is the rule rather than the exception in today’s world.
For example, could Gatto have been tacitly pushing for ‘charter’ (private) schools?
These are favoured by libertarian groups including the Cato Institute. They also are promoted behind the scenes by very powerful people seemingly on the other side of the political spectrum such as Barack Obama and his close friend Marty Nesbitt (see for example this 2016 Politico article).
(And of course the move to private schooling now has taken a giant leap forward among those who can afford it, due to the Covid-related measures.)
I’ve only just started to learn about Gatto and his views. So I don’t know yet what tacit biases, if any, he has.
Meanwhile, here are some more resources, kindly emailed to me by Aimee Hoffman of www.GoodFoodUnearthed.com:
- Gatto interview (hour 1 of 5);
- The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: a 1.25-hour interview with Charlotte Iserbyt, who wrote a book with this title (I haven’t watched it yet, but I know that Iserbyt’s work is highly regarded);
- Gatto’s YouTube channel, with such videos as the 13-minute The Six Purposes of Schooling.
One claim I have seen made repeatedly is there is no excess mortality. This might be true for some countries but certainly isn’t for the US or overall. The figures for the states show something like a 25% increase which is huge. That being the case going round downplaying the numbers plays right into the hands of the covid cult. On the one hand it discredits the person straight away amoung those who are hearing about massive death tolls from covid. It makes them angry that the “antivaxxers don’t care and are selfish”. On the other hand it covers up the scale of the atrocity amoung the opposition so they are going around thinking there is nothing out of the ordinary when really there is a holocaust occuring. This is serious issue. If there is 25% increase in deaths in the US and country like Brazil is catching up with that those deaths need better explanation than relabelling of heart attacks or just the flu. I would say it is the treatments and if this was being said to the public they would atleast see how serious the message is instead of thinking its a joke and we are pretending nobody even died. Dr Morse says a fruit diet will help the people who have been injected so we even are able to help the victims by learning about the lymphatic system whilst the medical doctors have nothing to offer them.
This is the graph of raw death count for USA and you can change to other countries:
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-raw-death-count
This is new video where doctor Morse says how a fruit diet can help those who have been injected. He says the covid cult need to be stopped.
Sorry, RoseMary, speaking for myself I cannot blame my schooling. Laziness and cocksureness are the only reasons why I do not bother to fact check. Fortunately, readers of OffG pull me up sharpish when I go off the strait and narrow.
But you are right in general. More than a century ago Hilaire Belloc, in his book The Free Press, mentioned this exhausting aspect of being a Truther: one still has to check statement because the enemy of my enemy is not always my friend.
“A Russian farmer went out one morning and saw a newly hatched chick lying on the ground nearly frozen. He was in a hurry so he plunged the chick in a steaming fresh cowpat to keep the chick warm until his return. The warmth soon revived the chick, and it began to peep. A passing cat heard the chick peeping, fished it out of the cowpat with one claw, and eat it. Moral of the story: It’s not always your enemy who dumps you in it; it’s not always your friend who pulls you out of it; and when you are in it up to the neck, keep your mouth shut.”
ffs Rosemary, dead easy, we have lives to get on with. Speaking for myself I am in way, way too deep for my own health and sanity, I normally palm this sort of stuff onto the professionals and get on with my life, I’m partially retired, were I still working full time and bringing up a couple of kids, I’d probably be snatching a few brief moments relaxing in front of the telly, not daring to question the narrative as I’d not have the time to do the research.
We know one side is lying through it’s teeth, perhaps we need to believe the counter narrative in order to preserve our sanity?
Prima Facie Evidence that SARS-COv-2 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Partial transcript of email exchanges in which NIH cuts off grant funding to EcoHealth Alliance
April 19th 2020: Michael Lauer, NIH Deputy Director for Extramural Research, writes to EcoHealth Alliance’s vice president for research, Kevin Olival and Naomi Schrag, Columbia University’s Research Integrity Officer (The email was misaddressed to Schrag; Columbia was not involved in the grant in any way):
EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is the recipient, as grantee, of an NIH grant entitled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” It is our understanding that one of the sub-recipients on this grant is the Wuhan Institute of Virology (“WIV”). It is our understanding that Wuhan Institute of Virology studies the interaction between corona viruses and bats. The scientific community believes that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 jumped from bats to humans likely in Wuhan where the COVID-19 pandemic began. There are now allegations that the current crisis was precipitated by the release from Wuhan Institute of Virology of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Given these concerns, we are pursuing suspension of Wuhan Institute of Virology from participation in federal programs.
While we review these allegations during the period of suspension, you are instructed to cease providing any funds to Wuhan Institute of Virology. This temporary action is authorized by 45 C.F.R. § 75.371(d) (“Initiate suspension or debarment proceedings as authorized under 2 C.F.R. part 180”). The incorporated OMB provision provides that the funding agency may, through suspension, immediately and temporarily exclude from Federal programs persons who are not presently responsible where “immediate action is necessary to protect the public interest.” 2 C.F.R. § 180.700(c). It is in the public interest that NIH ensure that a sub-recipient has taken all appropriate precautions to prevent the release of pathogens that it is studying. This suspension of the sub-recipient does not affect the remainder of your grant assuming that no grant funds are provided to WIV following receipt of this email during the period of suspension.
*********
April 24th email from Lauer to Daszak:
I am writing to notify you that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an Institute with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has elected to terminate the project Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, funded under grant R01 AI110964, for convenience. This grant project was issued under the authorization of Sections 201 and 405 of the Public Health Service Act as amended (42 USC 241 and 284). This grant was funded as a discretionary grant as outlined in the NIH Grants Policy Statement which states that the decision not to award a grant, or to award a grant at a particular funding level, is at the discretion of the agency, in accordance with NIH’s dual review system.
At this time, NIH does not believe that the current project outcomes align with the program goals and agency priorities. NIAID has determined there are no animal and human ethical considerations, as this project is not a clinical trial, but rather an observational study.
https://youtu.be/ETanjVcfehw
Valid points this is why people get hoodwink for the likes of Hitchken Nigel fraud – Trump -UK shillium etc they wont do basic back ground checks. brainwashed also plays a huge part.
its also a collectivist thing and alt media is no different then normal media it has the same taking points it has central HQ on most nights i can visit 50+ alt media channels and blogs ‘all screaming their independent’ yet they are all talking same shit!
Look at the idiot MP sir dickhead Tory’ fake outspoken’ and like flys around shit they follow him like Jesus
until he got the vaccine at the exact same time Hitchken and Nigel and Bojo what a coincidence.time and time again they fool for the same psyop.
Tom Cowan, to be honest who ? or prof Dolores Cahi
nope this is a alt media celebrity Doctors thing so 95% say not much . informercial entrament for the slightly dumb down thinking their awaken.
at a charity shop you can get 1950’s60’70’s ‘nutrition health’ books for 50p at the back of the charity shops in the bin they are for free which will have more citation references sources etc than any of the new celebrity doctors numptys on alt media.
that to hard though, so better check in and get my daily mind controlled upgrade from the usual lot.
because my research is their research – how about that for free thinking!!
Why does academia have an obsession with citations?
And what are Cowan and Cahill saying that you are questioning to be true or not?
Groupthink conformity is inherent to human society; and it will manifest anywhere and everywhere. And all education systems will tend toward conformity.
—
Society everywhere is in conspiracy against the manhood of every one of its members. Society is a joint-stock company, in which the members agree, for the better securing of his bread to each shareholder, to surrender the liberty and culture of the eater. The virtue in most request is conformity. Self-reliance is its aversion. It loves not realities and creators, but names and customs.
– R.W. Emerson
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Essays:_First_Series/Self-Reliance
The 10 Covidian Cult Commandments
1. Thou shalt remain terrified of this deadly virus
[Though if you’re fit and under 69 years old your survival rate is 99.7%]
2. Thou shalt not question that Lockdowns save lives
[Despite the clear lack of scientific data supporting the protocol]
3. Thou shalt not question house-arrest self-isolation
[Even if you’re not ill, and have the tests to prove it]
4. Thou shalt not question the testing of school children daily
[Though they’re the least at risk age group]
5. Thou shalt not question standing at least 2m away from strangers
[Even if you and they are completely healthy]
6. Thou shalt not question the wearing of facial masks
[Though they cannot stop a micron size bug transmission]
7. Thou shalt swiftly choose to be vaccinated
[Though the tools are experimental and don’t give you immunity from the virus]
8. Thou shalt claim the vaccines are totally safe
[Though the trials are not finished, and many have died from blood clots]
9. Thou shalt sign-up, and download the vaccine passports
[Though the IT glitches will be infuriatingly frequent and many]
10. Thou shalt not question any of the above!!
[Though it’s all completely illogical bollocks decreed by the WHO/WEF control-freaks]