WATCH: Being Selfish

Someone sent Off-Guardian this animation today which, we feel, very much sums up our shared mood on this warm Spring Sunday afternoon.

The animation’s author appears to be twitter user Sye Ten. We have no affiliation with the author, we know little else about him and don’t necessarily agree with all his views.

However we think this animation stands on its own beautifully. In today’s crazy world, it adds another useful tool to our mental toolbox.

At times we just need to switch off everything, wish everyone well and get Zen.

Namaste.