DISCUSS: Unite for Freedom Protests – London

Unite for Freedom is holding what they’re calling “the biggest street party London has ever seen” to protest against coronavirus legislation and the possible introduction of vaccine passports.

The plan is to maintain a positive, almost festival-like, atmosphere…and to make a lot of noise.

Thousands are marching from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square chanting “take your freedom back” and “we are the people, we are the power”.

As is standard practice for this type of event these days, the corporate press are barely covering it.

The embedded feed is from Ruptly, there’s also one from Sputnik as well as independent streamers but it seems no mainstream UK press deem the event worth discussing.

If you are attending the event feel free to post your experiences, as well any photos or videos, in the comments below. We’ll try to keep the post up to date with any important information.