WATCH: Perspectives on the Pandemic #14

In this episode, we check back in with an epidemiologist who got millions of views on this channel before he was summarily canceled. Now Knut Wittkowski has a dire warning for the world: lockdowns only breed new variants of the virus. Will anyone hear him long enough to weigh the argument, or will open inquiry, the foundation of all scientific endeavor, continue to be suppressed to our peril?

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

The Interviewee: Professor Knut Wittkowski was head of The Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 years.

Follow Journeyman Pictures on youtube or visit their website for more of their award-winning factual content.