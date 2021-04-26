10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day

Kim Usbourne

What’s occurring in the world nowadays is no joke. But if you’re living under oppression for over a year, it’s probably healthy to have a laugh once in a while.

And so, on this late-April Monday morning, here are 10 memes to give you a quick chuckle in these maddening times:

1.

A meme that uses historical artwork always makes me chortle…

2.

A tasty treat for the mindless masses?

3.

Some contemporary artwork from MadebyJimbob (you can even get this on a greeting card to send to your ever-wary neighbours…)

4.

Ok ok, the distortion of the original photo is upsetting to anyone who does graphic design, but it’s still bloody funny…

5.

I don’t know why, but the fact that it’s a teenage Zac Efron just makes this even funnier!

6.

They keep telling me I’m going to get sick but I have this amazing immunity superpower called “thinking it’s all complete nonsense”

7.

In my humble opinion, the use of “Hide the Pain Harold” as the weatherman is perfection.

8.

“Take my money” comes to mind…I want one of these badges!

9.

I’ve never actually seen ‘Dumb & Dumber’ but those are words I’d use to describe the general public nowadays…

10.

Ok this one might be a little depressing, but it’s not wrong!

And…

…if you’ve been on facebook or Twitter during the last year and haven’t seen any of those, chances are they were taken down because…

Here’s wishing every skeptic, “conspiracy theorist”, freethinker, “dissenter” and “covidiot” a fantastic week!