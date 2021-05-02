Dielle Ciesco
Who would you be?
A lot of people wonder: if I’d been alive at the time of the 2nd World War, who would I have been?
Would I have been one of the self-interested sycophants, unquestioning in compliance, perhaps even cowardly so, against my better knowing? Or would I have been one of the feeble-minded, willing to turn a blind eye to ensure my own comforts?
Would I perhaps have been one of the power-hungry, ready to perpetrate humiliation, cruelty and violence against others? Or would I have been one of the brave and just resistance, risking everything for a justice that served others more than myself?
We all know who we like to think we would be, but would we really?
Now is a good time to ask yourself.
Would you be a person who risked career, income, credibility, friendships, respect, comforts, and social visibility if you could bring light to something terribly, terribly wrong?
Would you risk being treating fairly, slander, ridicule, and ostracization to speak out? Would you even risk prison or death?
And what about the people who have done so or currently are trying? Would you be one of their accusers, judging them and attacking? Would you simply dismiss them as irrational or as succumbing to some psychological flaw?
Or would you listen and offer support, or at least hold the questions they are bringing forth with curiosity?
Now is a good time to ask.
Great short article. Difficult one, definitely in the resistance movement but everything I do would have to be tactical too.
So might have to pretend to be compliant to some degree. I guess the French Resistance would be a rough path I’d follow. Bravery mixed in with intelligence and pragmatism.
Good and evil are a Disney illusion, being applied to Covid. the ‘good’ is as fake as the bad.
The next stage of Covid is the civil unrest in response to the political and economic destruction carried out by the CIA in the name of Covid. The biggest far-right coup will follow in major western countries and the oppression will follow. Take your pick…. fascist Covid oppression or fascist coups in the political uprisings.
In this war there are is no ‘good sid’e. If you oppose the Covid measures you will be captured by the far-right and suffer a different flavor of oppression if they ever succeed.
Such is the reach and control of the American fascist empire over its dependent sates that there is no opposition. The best thing to do is get out of the west, away from the control of American empire.
No ‘good’ side. Piss Off you either choose FEAR or LOVE mate!!
And it ain’t climate ‘science’ which i can understand you may find confusing.
This site is full of Nazis pushing their agenda, in fact this site itself is often a platform for alt-right propagandists and their articles. You would need to be an idiot not see it. So I assume you think the far-right, who are being allowed to capture the anti covid movement is love? Moderate voices are even driven off here.
