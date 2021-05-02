Dielle Ciesco

Who would you be?

A lot of people wonder: if I’d been alive at the time of the 2nd World War, who would I have been?

Would I have been one of the self-interested sycophants, unquestioning in compliance, perhaps even cowardly so, against my better knowing? Or would I have been one of the feeble-minded, willing to turn a blind eye to ensure my own comforts?

Would I perhaps have been one of the power-hungry, ready to perpetrate humiliation, cruelty and violence against others? Or would I have been one of the brave and just resistance, risking everything for a justice that served others more than myself?

We all know who we like to think we would be, but would we really?

Now is a good time to ask yourself.

Would you be a person who risked career, income, credibility, friendships, respect, comforts, and social visibility if you could bring light to something terribly, terribly wrong?

Would you risk being treating fairly, slander, ridicule, and ostracization to speak out? Would you even risk prison or death?

And what about the people who have done so or currently are trying? Would you be one of their accusers, judging them and attacking? Would you simply dismiss them as irrational or as succumbing to some psychological flaw?

Or would you listen and offer support, or at least hold the questions they are bringing forth with curiosity?

Now is a good time to ask.

Dielle Ciesco is an American yoga and meditation teacher living in France, and author of The Unknown Mother: A Magical Walk with the Goddess of Sound. Visit her website or subscribe to her YouTube channel to learn more.