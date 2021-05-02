May 2, 2021
12

Who Would You Be?

Editor
Dielle Ciesco

Who would you be?

A lot of people wonder: if I’d been alive at the time of the 2nd World War, who would I have been?

Would I have been one of the self-interested sycophants, unquestioning in compliance, perhaps even cowardly so, against my better knowing? Or would I have been one of the feeble-minded, willing to turn a blind eye to ensure my own comforts?

Would I perhaps have been one of the power-hungry, ready to perpetrate humiliation, cruelty and violence against others? Or would I have been one of the brave and just resistance, risking everything for a justice that served others more than myself?

We all know who we like to think we would be, but would we really?

Now is a good time to ask yourself.

Would you be a person who risked career, income, credibility, friendships, respect, comforts, and social visibility if you could bring light to something terribly, terribly wrong?

Would you risk being treating fairly, slander, ridicule, and ostracization to speak out? Would you even risk prison or death?

And what about the people who have done so or currently are trying? Would you be one of their accusers, judging them and attacking? Would you simply dismiss them as irrational or as succumbing to some psychological flaw?

Or would you listen and offer support, or at least hold the questions they are bringing forth with curiosity?

Now is a good time to ask.

Dielle Ciesco is an American yoga and meditation teacher living in France, and author of The Unknown Mother: A Magical Walk with the Goddess of Sound. Visit her website or subscribe to her YouTube channel to learn more.
5 3 votes
Loverat
Loverat
May 2, 2021 7:13 PM

Great short article. Difficult one, definitely in the resistance movement but everything I do would have to be tactical too.

So might have to pretend to be compliant to some degree. I guess the French Resistance would be a rough path I’d follow. Bravery mixed in with intelligence and pragmatism.

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 7:09 PM

Good and evil are a Disney illusion, being applied to Covid. the ‘good’ is as fake as the bad.

The next stage of Covid is the civil unrest in response to the political and economic destruction carried out by the CIA in the name of Covid. The biggest far-right coup will follow in major western countries and the oppression will follow. Take your pick…. fascist Covid oppression or fascist coups in the political uprisings.

Thom 9
Thom 9
May 2, 2021 6:44 PM

Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.-anonymous

There are more things in heaven and earth-Shakespeare

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 6:17 PM

In this war there are is no ‘good sid’e. If you oppose the Covid measures you will be captured by the far-right and suffer a different flavor of oppression if they ever succeed.

Such is the reach and control of the American fascist empire over its dependent sates that there is no opposition. The best thing to do is get out of the west, away from the control of American empire.

DomoebaMalingera
DomoebaMalingera
May 2, 2021 6:52 PM
Reply to  Mango Green

No ‘good’ side. Piss Off you either choose FEAR or LOVE mate!!
And it ain’t climate ‘science’ which i can understand you may find confusing.

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 6:59 PM
Reply to  DomoebaMalingera

This site is full of Nazis pushing their agenda, in fact this site itself is often a platform for alt-right propagandists and their articles. You would need to be an idiot not see it. So I assume you think the far-right, who are being allowed to capture the anti covid movement is love? Moderate voices are even driven off here.

Rhisiart Gwilym
Rhisiart Gwilym
May 2, 2021 7:15 PM
Reply to  Mango Green

Shall we have a little bet about whether this – above – is the stupidest, most inaccurate, reality-detached tosh that’s been posted here during the covid scam? It’s surely a contender. Wonder what’s eating him/her/them?

Judging by the repeated come-backs, I suppose it could be a 77 traitor doing a paid stint. Next time you visit, mango, call yourself Soylent Green… 🙂

kevin king
kevin king
May 2, 2021 6:58 PM
Reply to  Mango Green

Oh dear. Another soulless,muzzled zombie

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 7:01 PM
Reply to  kevin king

Good morning America !

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 7:11 PM
Reply to  kevin king

Do Fox NEWS love you now? Are they your heroes? Do they care about you?

October
October
May 2, 2021 6:59 PM
Reply to  Mango Green

You’ve got a new name!

Mango Green
Mango Green
May 2, 2021 7:03 PM
Reply to  Mango Green

We’ve discovers what we are not allowed to say here. the biggest empire in the history of man, is not involved in anything bad, it is just a victim of the lizards…. you people are a joke.

