WATCH: Visions of the Future How will the “great reset” shape our “new normal”? The elites have already told us that, and much more.
So what do the elitists have in store for humanity? You don’t need a crystal ball, you just need to read their own writings and watch their propaganda videos.
Join James on this edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he takes a tour through the future to see the world that the globalists are seeking to create.
For links, sources and shownotes – plus download options and an audio-only version – click here.
Also, as many of you likely already know, but The Corbett Report is now officially banned from YouTube (a long expected parting), so do follow on other platforms including BitChute, Odysee and Minds. Or go straight to the source and subscribe to his newsletter or RSS feed.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX