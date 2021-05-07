May 7, 2021
4

Halt Vaccine Passports! It’s illegal, medical apartheid
Sam - Admin2

Dr Mike Yeadon

It is very important that people understand what is happening here. The intention is to introduce vaccine passports everywhere. But this is a disguise. It’s a world’s first digital common-format, globally-interoperable ID system with an editable health flag (vaccinated Y or N).

It makes no one safer. If you’re vaccinated, you’re protected & are not made safer by knowing others immune status.

As in Israel, you will be compelled to present a valid VaxPass in order to access defined facilities or access services. No VaxPass, you’re denied.

This system only needs 50%+ of the adult population to start up because of its huge, coercive power on the unvaccinated.

It’s illegal, medical apartheid.

If they succeed, it won’t help you to refuse. They’ll move on, leaving that minority behind.

A VaxPass System like this will give to those controlling the database & it’s algorithms TOTALITARIAN TYRANNY over us all.

The ONLY way to stop this biosecurity nightmare is to NOT GET VACCINATED FOR NON-MEDICAL REASONS!!!

I fear that, if our adversaries gain this absolute control, they will use it to harm the population. There’s no limit to the evil which will flow from this strategic goal.

DO NOT ALLOW THIS SYSTEM TO START UP, because it’s unstoppable afterwards.

One example: your VaxPass pings, instructing you to attend for your 3rd or 4th or 5th booster or variant vaccine. If you don’t, your VaxPass will expire & you’ll become an out-person, unable to access your own life.

How much choice do you have?

It’s none. You are controlled. Forever.

PLEASE share this widely, on every platform you use.

Thank you,
Dr Mike Yeadon

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: coronavirus, Coronavirus Experts, Covid Vaccine, featured, latest
Tagged with: , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Willem
Willem
May 7, 2021 6:46 PM

I am not sure if this vaccine passport will ever work because

A. 80% get side effects (20% serious) after each jab
B. There is no sign that the jabs work (e.g., people get PCR-ed positive after the jab)
C. It will not get society back to ‘normal’ (prior 2020)
D. The whole idea is sick (it is apartheid)

It is not very promising that they try though and given that in NL many people voted for the political parties who want to introduce a vaxx passport, there are certainly some people who seem to like this idea… or maybe they are/were just too frightened to think clearly.

So I have a question in return. How long can a large group in a population remain frightened about something for which there is no evidence that it hurts anymore than strictly out of the ordinary and of which the culprit is so tiny that it is highly likely (given that it is difficult to prove a negative) that it is not even here?

1
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
May 7, 2021 6:45 PM

FYI (NJ, lower NY, Eastern PA)

If you do not buy the Scamdemic propaganda ‘Big Lie’ and are concerned about the attacks upon the Bill of Rights and Civil Liberties and reside in New Jersey or Rockland/Orange Counties New York, we would like to hear from you.

We are especially interested in hearing from civil libertarians, members of parent-teacher support groups who want a return to unmasked in class instruction, small business owners and workers affected by the illegal lock downs, religious organizations affected by the illegal lock downs, those against forced vaccinations, muckraking healthcare professionals, concerned family members with a loved one in an elder care facility, George Carlin type independent critical thinkers, anti-corporate activists or even those who just do no like or trust “Bill Gates and his Cult of Covid (eugenics) followers.”

Thank You

New Jersey/New York Civil Liberties Defense Committee

PS. Will need to know only your town/city. At present no other information will be asked. Meetings will be in a very public place or venue. Only collecting contacts at present. Hope to build a contact list in all 21 NJ counties.

Also demo on Friday May 21, 2021 11 AM-2 PM Rutgers, New Brunswick, NJ. Need as many people to attend as possible. No Third Reich in NJ!

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10101350538308015&set=gm.912042829594875

0
0
Reply
Edwige
Edwige
May 7, 2021 6:40 PM

As Pilato said on the latest #Newworldnextweek – “sick until proven healthy” is the new “guilty until proven innocent”.

1
0
Reply
Tim Glass
Tim Glass
May 7, 2021 6:37 PM

the Bolsheviks had to re-introduce the passport system. Its main function was actually to separate ‘good’ citizens, that were profitable for the state, from ‘bad’ citizens – former Tsarist officials, cops and soldiers, and most of all, the former nobility…

There were a great number of categories of people who were not allowed to have Soviet passports. Unemployed people, former kulaks (wealthy peasants), priests and members of the clergy, all former Tsarist officials, policemen, judicial officers – they weren’t allowed to have passports. So these vast numbers of people had to conceal their background or find some way to get a passport to live in the cities.

The history of the Soviet passport – Russia Beyond (rbth.com)

1
-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz