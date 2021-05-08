James Corbett’s latest edition of #SolutionsWatch deals with disentangling yourself from the rainbow web of Alphabet Inc.

Remember when Google was just a search engine? In the age of Gmail and Google Drive and Google Maps and GooTube and Google phones, it’s truly unsettling to think how much of the average person’s online activity is now directly feeding the Google data behemoth.

Today on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Rob Braxman (The Internet Privacy Guy) about how to de-Google, and why protecting your privacy online is so important.

In a piece of perfect serendipity this video came out only days before OffG itself was (finally) able to get our proper email functioning again, and bid farewell to our (unfortunate) temporary reliance on gmail.

For links, sources and shownotes click here.