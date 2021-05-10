We are staring down the barrel of a confluence of several scenarios–each of which individually is a significant, life-changing event–but which are together conspiring is a dangerous and incendiary situation: food shortages, inflation, and a breakdown of the supply chain.
A new media narrative today acknowledges food shortages, and blames animal agriculture, indicating we are reaching an inflection point in the collapse. Expect things to accelerate from here. Let’s have a conversation tonight about where we are, where we’re heading, and how to prepare.
There is not now and never has been an actual “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of the rapid economic decline which was unfolding in 2019 brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.
What we are in the midst of is a planned total economic collapse in the Western world.
The global economy was facing the worst collapse since the second world war well before the height of the “Covid Crisis.”
This economic collapse was inevitable, Western governments are putting the security infrastructure into place, trying to proactively control the inevitable social disorder which will result from this collapse. To be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, which destroys both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims.
Our dear “rulers” know that they have run up massive unpayable debts and deficits. They know the promises of pensions and benefits cannot be paid. They know the system will collapse and the people will revolt. They must act to subvert the inevitable to protect their wealth and maintain control.
The result will be global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states- as soon as the ruling class mops up the last properties. What this means is the ruling class will have limitless claims on everything in the world- this is what they mean when they say, “You will own nothing.”
These governments know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for this crashing of the economies in the Western world.
Covid is simply the smokescreen for this collapse. Covid has offered the opportunity to freeze the USA’s banking collapse with massive injections of cash. Covid is also a cover and an excuse for a vicious trade war with China and the gaslighting of the peoples of western ‘democracies’ into accepting semi-fascist government- The New Normal.
Barring massive uprisings anticipate austerity measures on steroids.
What do people think Covid is about… Rapid depletion of finite resources. But you don’t wait for all the oil and phophates to run out. By then it’s too late. You have to depopulate long before then.
Yes, the “plandemic” is not the only thing they have planned.