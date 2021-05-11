10 Things We Have Learned During the Covid Coup

Winter Oak
One potential positive from the whole Covid-19 debacle is that we have learned an incredible amount about the society in which we live. This will be crucial if we manage to stave off a descent into a nightmare future of techno-fascist slavery.
We will have a new understanding of what our world has become and what we would like it to be in the decades and centuries to come. And “we” means we. While the majority have, apparently, learnt nothing at all from what has happened, they will eventually catch up.
There is no way that knowledge gained by a wide-awake 15% or 20% of the population will not end up being shared by almost everyone. Once the truth is out, it tends to stay out. As H.R. Haldeman so wisely put it, “you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube”.
Here are Ten Things We Have Learned During the Covid Coup.
1 Our political system is hopelessly corrupt. Virtually all politicians are hopelessly corrupt. No political party can be trusted. They all can be, and have been, bought.
2 Democracy is a sham. It has been a sham for a very long time. There will never be any real democracy when money and power amount to the same thing.
3 The system will stop at nothing to hold on to its power and, if possible, increase its levels of control and exploitation. It has no scruples. No lie is too outrageous, no hypocrisy too nauseating, no human sacrifice too great.
4 So-called radical movements are usually nothing of the sort. From whatever direction they claim to attack the system, they are just pretending to do so, and serve to channel discontent in directions which are harmless to the power clique and even useful to its agendas.
5 Any “dissident” voice you have ever heard of through corporate media is probably a fake. The system does not hand out free publicity to its actual enemies.
6 Most people in our society are cowards. They will jettison all the fine values and principles which they have been loudly boasting about all their lives merely to avoid the slightest chance of public criticism, inconvenience or even minor financial loss.
7 The mainstream media is nothing but a propaganda machine for the system and those journalists who work for it have sold their sorry souls, placing their (often minimal) writing skills entirely at the disposition of Power.
8 Police are not servants of the public but servants of a powerful and extremely wealthy minority which seeks to control and exploit the public for its own narrow and greedy interests.
9 Scientists cannot be trusted. They will use the hypnotic power of their white coats and authoritative status for the benefit of whoever funds their work and lifestyle. He who pays the piper calls the tune.
1
0 Progress is a misleading illusion. The “progress” of increasing automisation and industrialisation does not go hand in hand with a progress in the quality of human life, but in fact will “progressively” reduce it to the point of complete extinction.
Who’s the shill giving thumbs down to every single comment?
Lessons I have learned during Covid:
a) Covid19 does not infect vegetables.
So growing vegetables was very successful in season 2020 and is shaping up equally well in 2021.
b) Bill Gates cannot yet wipe the ‘hard drives’ of human immune systems.
This means that anyone previously exposed to human coronaviruses had an excellent change of possessing innate immunity to SARS-CoV2. Those who contract SARS in the Noughties found to their delight that scientists could prove that they were resistant to Covid19.
c) You can educate yourself perfectly happily about current affairs without ever watching the news on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, CNN or any other digital form of brainwashing.
This means that, like the Amish, I have been immune to State brainwashing about Covid19, just as I have always been immune to brainwashing about climate claptrap.
You can choose to source information from those espousing a wide range of different views and this helps you to sift the information effectively as each source has their strong points and their blind spots.
d) German women are seriously horny right now, having been relatively starved of sex the past 12 months.
So seriously, Munich should not only organise its annual Bierfest in 2021, it should organise a global Sexfest as well 😂😂😂
e) If you support the local butcher, the service gets better and better the more you tell them how much you enjoy their products.
Not exactly revolutionary, is it? ‘Times of trouble find out friends’ is a dictum that my grandmother had on her mantlepiece when we went to visit grandparents as a child. Well, I hope our butcher understands that I am their friend, that I want them to prosper and I will put money where my mouth is in that regard. We have tried many fantastic meat cuts the past 12 months and all have delivered the goods.
f) Sport without fans in attendance becomes a farcical plaything of the media, bookmakers and billionaires.
The totally fake emotions they are trying to create during this lockdown is really sad.
g) For the second time in my lifetime, 18 months of very dry, hot conditions (1975/6 and 2019/20) were followed by extraordinarily wet autumn and winter (1975/6 were drier summers, 2020/21 autumn/winter was by a street the wettest period of my lifetime at this location).
It does teach the open-minded person that nature has its checks and balances, because if it didn’t, the whole planet would be as desolate as the moon.Australia has just had incredible rains, whilst California has had two dry winters. The world doesn’t have one climate so it shouldn’t have one government either…..
h) People who get paid in full during ‘lockdown’ don’t understand what all the fuss is about.
For many more highly paid people, lockdown has actually been a wonderful period.
Oh, but that they had sufficient empathy for those condemned to penury.
Right on. Insightful thoughts formulated from a vantage point up on a hill, overlooking the fucking madness down below, with all them rats in running wheels.
I like No. 10, the thought about progress. In my view, that’s what we have to start with to turn things around, stop the world from sliding into an abyss filled with putrid shit, to steer human existence toward something better. We need to examine and redefine the concepts we consider given if not sacred, the notion of progress being the next model of some fucking, mostly useless gadget being high up on the list. Right, let’s take a look at what constitutes the true “quality of human life”.
Regarding No. 8, despite my lifelong aversion to the pigs, no matter where (my most memorable experience being some motherfucker pig in Miami who nearly shot me and at the end of our encounter uttered, “Let me tell you sumthin’ white boy, here in Miami we shoot first and ask questions later.” – true story), I have to say that the cops around here are reasonable, in the context of what’s going on. They only intervene when people or businesses get ratted out – they have no choice – otherwise, they mostly don’t give a shit. Trusted, they can be not, though, that’s for sure.
Some updates on India.
Apparently some 100 patients died at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital after taking the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Story has. if true, been buried by Indian MSM: https://greatgameindia.com/100-vaccine-deaths-india-hospital/
+100 decomposing corpses seen floating down the banks of he Ganges. No immediate relation to the first item has been suggested:
https://greatgameindia.com/100-covid-19-dead-bodies-river-ganga/
Actor Mansoor Ali Khan arrested for ascribing fellow-actor Vivek’s death to the vaccine:
https://yvymaraey.blogspot.com/2021/05/mansoor-ali-khan-arrested-for-vaccine.html
“Unfortunately this is the case. The issue is what to do about it. Educate, Organize, Mobilize are the orders of the time. But whatever we do, we must keep fighting.”
Why has the medical profession been left out ? I have learned that, at best, they have kept their mouths shut & collaborated.
At the very worst they have committed manslaughter/murder,
Shameful behaviour
11.Most people’s reality is now defined by their screens to a truly alarming extent. There’s nothing so unreasonable or so against what they’ve always professed to believe that they won’t do it if their screen rams it home hard enough. Stand outside in the rain to defeat a cold? No problem – where do I queue? Scuttle out into the middle of the road to feel safe? Absolutely – I’m not sharing the pavement with that bag of germs! Believe that a company that’s never made a vaccine can come up with one in days using new technology and that it’s safe? What – don’t you believe in science?
Agreed, and in a way I can’t quite explain right now, it’s a relief to see them laid out like that.
But don’t give up, we’re not dead yet! And very many will sense which way the wind is blowing and come over to us, especially when the scale of death and injury from the injections becomes impossible to hide. And they are messing with women’s reproductive systems – big mistake!
Sadly another confirmation of the above points today – Craig Murray sentenced to 8 months for telling the truth. Here’s hoping that will only accelerate Scottish independence.
Yep. Winter Oak gets an A.
As terrible as the situation is, the last 12 months has merely reinforced what many of us already knew – including the 10 points listed.
Good points, but speaking personally, i pretty much learned them all by the mid ’70s, maybe it was all those… power hikes/bus trips. 🙂 If more had learned so back then, and if those who had learned some of this who later chose to unlearn their lessons had not done so, maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess.
Yes, If you haven’t learned it by now, you haven’t been paying attention.