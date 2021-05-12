Kit Knightly
A new report, published by the United Nations, has claimed the covid19 “pandemic” would have been prevented had the UN – and specifically the World Health Organizaion – been given more global authority.
The report is titled Covid19: Make it the Last Pandemic and are the published findings of the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, which focuses on how the world can look to prevent “pandemics” in the future.
This “independent” panel is chaired by ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, ex-President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and other political figures (including noted globalist David Miliband), and was established last May by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (How a report commissioned by the WHO, calling to give more money and power to the WHO can be called “independent” I don’t know.)
You can read all about it on the reports own website. (Why a single report from the WHO needs an entire website of its own, again, I don’t know).
There’s a lot to unpack in the report’s eighty-six pages of bureaucratic double-talk, but their main conclusions are:
- Elevate leadership to prepare for and respond to global health threats to the highest levels to ensure just, accountable and multisectoral action
- Focus and strengthen the independence, authority and financing of the WHO
- Invest in preparedness now to create fully functional capacities at the national, regional and global level
- Establish a new international system for surveillance, validation and alert
- Establish a pre-negotiated platform for tools and supplies
- Raise new international financing for the global public goods of pandemic preparedness and response
- Countries to establish highest level national coordination for pandemic preparedness and response
All of which can be generally summed up as “give the WHO (and their cronies) more money, and more power”.
Each section of their recommendations contains several bullet points of its own, far too many to go through all of them, but there’s definitely some paragraphs that should cause any attentive reader to raise an eyebrow:
WHO to establish a new global system for surveillance, based on full transparency by all parties, using state-of-the-art digital tools to connect information centres around the world and including animal and environmental health surveillance, with appropriate protections of people’s rights
…Which means essentially legalising global surveillance programs on a massive scale, with – of course – “appropriate protections
of people’s rights” (and shame on you for thinking otherwise).
And then there is:
Future declarations of a PHEIC by the WHO Director-General should be based on the precautionary principle where warranted
…Which calls for the Director-General of the WHO to have the power to declare a global “pandemic”, not because there definitely is a new disease killing people, but because they think there might be.
Essentially handing the Director-General of the WHO the power to simply create a pandemic whenever they feel the need. Somewhat ironically the panel for “pandemic prevention”, is recommending making “pandemics” far more likely.
Further, the report goes out of its way to praise the countries which engaged in the most authoritarian “anti-Covid” measures.
Specifically, China is praised both for their “fast identification” of the virus, and their incredibly stringent lockdown measures. Another country held up as a good example is New Zealand, which was likewise very strict.
Conversely, the countries with allegedly “poor results” in dealing with Covid – though never named – are universally criticised for “denial of scientific evidence”, “eroding trust in healthcare measures” and having leaders who “appeared sceptical or dismissive” of the pandemic.
It goes on and on in that fashion. Every step of the way praising centralisation, globalisation and totalitarianism at the expense of sovereignty, individualism and liberty. And while the report itself may couch its agenda in soft diplomatic language, the authors behind the report have been far more forthright about what they really mean.
In a clear attack on national sovereignty, Helen Clark is quoted in the Guardian as saying:
[The pandemic was] compounded by a lack of global leadership and coordination of geopolitical tensions and nationalism weakening the multilateral system, which should act to keep the world safe.”
As well as criticising current regulations which put limits on the WHO’s powers:
[The WHO] was hindered and not helped by the international health regulations and procedures,
It’s fairly obvious what the message is here.
Throughout the overblown coronavirus “pandemic” narrative we’ve seen national governments all over the world use the phoney crisis to “temporarily” expand their powers.
Now the United Nations is getting in on the act, hoping to expand its global power mandate.
Here’s a page on The Independent Panel website where the public can contribute their evidence. “…the general public are welcome to submit their contributions on this page
Why does Bill Gates need a full-time engineer attached to his mansion staff to maintain his PC… and why did Gates’ computer engineer / button-presser get arrested in possession of child porn?
Just asking. As he’s one of the UN global leaders.
Clark is one of those ghastly faux leftists like Blair or Clinton who’s supposedly “progressive” but when they leave power you suddenly realise that everything not nailed down has been privatised. Anyway she’s just keeping the seat warm for the lovely Jacinda for when she’s ready to ascend to leader of the world.
The reference to animal surveillance was of course prepped by all those stories about bird/swine/platypus flu and reinforced by the Wuhan wet market origin story (which they’ve stuck to despite the lack of any real evidence to back it up). It’s meant to lead into the imminent attack on livestock farming and meat-eating.
And 16 months ago they called us nut cases for predicting this. Notably the bed wetting hysterical Australia media have article after article and have now bought 25 million vaccines and ”boosters” from Moderna for no reason anyone can think of.
Yes, let’s be led by an organisation that redefines herd immunity to suit its agenda.
Culling young 12 and up began after outrageous FDA decision of granting EUA for one of jabs that are most injurious and deadly among all vaccination campaign in history of US.
Why we must no allow to vaccinate our children for COVID?
1.There is no COVID pandemic at all it is false PCR casedemic and hence emergency use authorization (EUA) to administer any untested or insufficiently tested for safety, toxicity and efficacy drugs or untested for accuracy diagnostic tools like PCR tests is illegal. EUA does not make drugs legal.
2.There is no any kind of real pandemic among children, and even there is no COVID PCR casedemic among them.
3.FDA issued EUA is illegal as there is no real documented pandemic emergency or significant aggregated seasonal all-cause excess deaths for 2019/2020 and in fact there is slight seasonal deficit of all cause deaths among young and children. Moreover EUA cannot be issued for drugs used on healthy people.
4.EUA for COVID jabs is illegal for children as they in their demographic group and individually do not face short term predicted, imminent or immediate death from COVID which are the only circumstances where EUA would apply.
5. Unlike traditional vaccines COVID jabs using mRNA and VV technologies are purposefully designed to injure and kill human cells and release toxic S1 spike protein into blood stream guaranteed to create clots that lead to potentially thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, always seriously injurious and often deadly depending on were clots are formed. What is worse is that consequences of excessive blood coagulation can result in diseases developing from hours days to years after jabbing and hence all already jabbed must be immediately medically evaluated. Already reported a fraction of whole spectrum adverse effects volume are simply catastrophic making them one of most deadly and injurious vaccine deployment in history.
6. Potential impact of catastrophic to health genetic alterations of human cell DNA by mRNA and VV Covid genetically engineered jabs is astronomically higher among growing and frequently dividing cells in children than in elderly and hence such mRNA and VV “cancer cell killer” technology originally developed for elderly terminal cancer patients must be banned.
COVID jabs: Huge health and life threatening risks, no benefits for people.
Coordinated among big Pharma and Wall Street “Health” Insurance Companies insidiousness is clear. As soon as Covid jabbing campaign collapsed at 30% of fully jabbed many insurance companies stopped or limited free COVID testing instead charging for tests from $100 to 1500 per test as to coerce people to take free jabs instead of repeating expensive testing to access venues or travel or to keep job.
One who takes COVID jab does not save people’s lives but saves huge oligarchic profits by sacrificing one’s health and endangering one’s life for nothing.
WHO is a trade organisation for the vaccinators.
#StatingTheBleedingObvious