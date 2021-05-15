James Corbett pulls back the curtain on the Wall Street casino and reveals how the house always wins the rigged games.

At base, the markets are a con game where the rich and powerful employ a raft of confidence men to lure suckers into the latest mania.

In this game, the suckers are the general public who are left holding the bag as the market bubble bursts while the smart money swoops in to buy up the leftover assets at pennies on the dollar.

In this week’s edition of The Corbett Report, James Corbett pulls back the curtain on the Wall Street casino and reveals how the house always wins the rigged games.

For links and shownotes – plus download options and an audio-only version – click here.