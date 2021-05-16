This Sunday morning we want to greet our readers with something beautiful for our Covid Positive section. This poem was sent to us on Facebook is perfect antidote to the constant stress of what we call the real world. Take a day off everyone.

When despair for the world grows in me

and I wake in the night at the least sound

in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,

I go and lie down where the wood drake

rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought

of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

The poem was written and read by Wendell Berry, a farmer, poet, and environmentalist who has published more than 50 books. Video directed and animated by Katy Wang. Illustration and art direction by Charlotte Ager. Music and sound by David Kamp.