10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 3

Kim Usbourne

Yes, you were hoping by some magical means this would all have blown over by now! Well, not to worry, while things might seem a bit crap sometimes, there is one thing we can do… take the royal piss out of this whole ridiculous mess.

Without further ado, here’s another 10 covid-skeptic memes to keep you going:

1.

It’s almost as if the “vaccine” doesn’t actually do anything…

2.

Maybe the Amish had the right idea all along? This one’s become a bit of a classic, as relevant now as ever!

3.

The Oxford Dictionary defines Science as “knowledge about the structure and behaviour of the natural and physical world, based on facts that you can prove, for example by experiments”. I expect they’ll be updating THAT definition soon too…

4.

Thanks to ‘fame’ for bringing this one to our attention BTL.

5.

I thought the masks were completely pointless, but it turns out they can be useful if you haven’t got a notepad handy…

6.

I’d like to think that Don Draper would be wise to all this baloney.

7.

If you’re wondering if every meme compilation is going to feature illustrations by MadeByJimbob, then yes. They’re all way too perfect to leave out!

8.

Ok, this one’s a bit bleak, but it’s not wrong. Thank magumba for posting this in the comments.

9.

Moving on from the depressing one, onto a lovely message that we can all keep in mind!

10.

So we had a few laughs, a downer, a soppy one, let’s end on something daft and hilarious:

They’ve tried to break us down with fear, but as long as we keep on laughing they can’t win that way.

That reminds me a bit of the Riddikulus spell from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. And if that goes over your head, may I recommend reading the books or watching the movies. A great way to kill some time during any future lockdowns which may just crop up…

…because we all want to avoid this (bonus meme!)

Although, on second thoughts, perhaps it should be retitled “4 stages of awakening”! And always remember:

Stay Strong > Stay Sane > Stay Awake