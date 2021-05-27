WATCH: Antiganda Latest episode of #SolutionsWatch focuses on positive messaging and spreading the truth.
James Corbett’s latest edition of #SolutionsWatch continues the discussion on “positive propaganda” by looking at some examples of #antiganda. Activists around the world are creating eye-catching messages designed to get people to question their conditioning. Here’s how you can join them.
Links sources and shownotes, as well as download options and an audio-only version, are available here.
I was an active printer and leafleter in my student days in London in the early 1980s. Don’t forget low tech!
Gestetner machines are wonderful duplicators and you don’t need internet or electricity.
You learn to write headlines and ‘bills’ in order to get your message across… Stood me in good stead when I became a journalist.
Round-up The Rockefellers!
Natural Immunity Works!
On that last point, I see Dr. Marty Makary of JHU says half of people have natural immunity to coronaviruses and to vilify those who don’t want the gene jab, or to lie that immunity only comes from vaccines (which in the case of coronavirus don’t exist) is:
Rockefeller Rent Seeking and Bill Gates-keeping.