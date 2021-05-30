Loads of people, loads of photos – the demo they want you to think never took place

John Goss
What a day! What beautiful people! What a kick in the teeth for the establishment! And not a mask in sight – except from the police who were forced to wear them. Poor things.
Were you there? If you were you might be able to spot yourself in one of these pictures from the march and rally that yesterday brought central London to a standstill. Or perhaps you can spot the poster you designed and carried.
First about the size of the rally. Some may think it is not the place of a man of my years to be climbing up onto the lions in Trafalgar Square to get some of the best exclusive photographs of a turn in the tide. They might be right. But what the photos show is the rapidly growing movement opposed to the mad perpetration of this new totalitarianism. Everyone demonstrating yesterday was a hero.
As far as the eye could see crowds of marchers filed past Trafalgar Square.
If that looks like a crowd, let me say it is the tip of the iceberg. Look at the size of the crowd coming towards Trafalgar Square from the same vantage point of Landseer’s lion at the south-east foot of Nelson’s column.
Crowds as far as the eye can see and beyond. If you were there you know just how impressive this demonstration was. If not, why not?
My mission was to distribute 1,000 stickers on behalf of Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE) and capture people’s posters as inspiration for future print runs. So the following photos are mainly of posters, with the odd nun or two and the odd heavily-armed riot policeman. Enjoy.
According to an NBC article there were “hundreds” of protesters.
In some ways it’s good that they lie so blatantly. Because, those who witnessed the event and then hear the MSM lies may start to question the rest of the BS that comes from them.
These crowds, if they had a good leader and the guts, could easily trample the police and storm parliament
And then what?
Job done..home for tea! As if. When the hunger bites, maybe.
Hello Tim Drayton: Exactly. Civilians have been “protesting” hierarchical regimes for thousands of years, A few cities burn down. Some lands and businesses shift owners. A few troops get wasted. Hooray!!!!!
Then everything goes right back to the same hierarchical farce that set the circus up in the first place. The learning curve is remarkably flat…
The problem is; effective leaders against the status quo will be targeted with all the resources at their disposal, including blackmail, extortion, false accusations of sex crimes (usually first resort), and if that doesn’t work then, assassination.
I think it’s going to take a mass movement with lots of localized leaders that can be easily replaced.
The way the status quo has been able to maintain power for so long is by neutralizing leaders and potential leaders. The same thing the Israelis do to any Palestinian who might become a popular leader against the occupation.
Thanks John!!!
Wish I was there.
Love the posters ..”.they haven’t isolated the virus, they have isolated you”….
(have not seen anything about this in msm, at all!, so true “the only thing mutating are their lies”)
Its beyond farcical now, If they lie about several hundred thousand people walking through London In Plain sight and try and claim it was and I quote “A fe hundred people” you cant take ANYTHING they report seriously !
The funniest one was the 20,000 strong protest outside the BBC a few weeks ago chanting “Shame on You” it didn’t even get a mention ! Now we know why news readers look concerned as they read the “News” it turns out it wasn’t an act to dramatise their fake news after all, they were shitting it at the thought of nearly 1 million people marching through the streets of London, calling for prosecutions of MSM / BBC staff, for lying through their teeth about the need for, safety and efficacy of potentially lethal substances !
Suppression
The brutal suppression of the earlier protests has ended. This could be because the Lethal Injection program has been successful globally. That was their main objective and it has been successful. There will probably be a population collapse in 2 to 10 years. Luc Montagnier says everyone injected will be dead within two years. Parents seem ready to sacrifice their children.
I may have witnesses my first “vaccine” injury or death. I will try to relate it in a separate post.
Peter, spot on!! The vaccine is the virus. And there is a well known virus that is very hard to detect and kills people randomly over a 5 year period from various unrelated ailments including cancer. This virus has been used and modified in gene therapy labs for years now. One might say it’s the perfect virus for the job.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oWSszDrvItoH/
The Luc Montagnier interview
I disagree, there are no brutal put downs because, the numbers of protestors are too big, The narrative has come off the rails as more doctors and scientists are coming forward in opposition, and less and less people are believing the establishment, and they are now asking serious questions about prosecuting those behind the scamdemic / mass vaccinations.
The reductions in violent police action started months ago, as the number of protestors increased. if their vaccination program was so successful, it would have emboldened them to be more violent towards protestors, as they would believe the public were on their side, they’re playing nice because public opinion is on a knife edge
Yes, and if you watched UK Column News yesterday you would have the seen the police acting a lot less pleasantly towards a handful of protestors in Melbourne. There are too many people now on UK protests for the police to handle them in this way.
Yes all of the violent police action has been against small groups of protestors, when the establishment press and the police chiefs want a photo op for their “violent” protestor narrative. The last large protests in London for example, certain groups of police officers, were sent in to cause trouble, at the end when the crowds were fizzling out, like that incident in the park where they tried to confiscate musical equipment, but were quickly pushed away by the crowds much to their embarrassment.
Because their Lies about the “virus” / “pandemic” are so pitiful and pathetic, half the population understands Clearly, that this is a crime against humanity being committed, and means the protestors are too diverse in terms of age sex and race to take action against, without looking like the villain of the piece, its not a mob of young angry men throwing bricks and torching cars like many protests, of course they try and manufacture scenes like that with agent provocateurs, but so many people for one reason or another despise the Mainstream media now, that such scenes / narratives would simply not be trusted by the majority of people and truthful images spread via the internet very quickly.
A friend reminded me: earlier, there had been 2 million people who marched in London against the Iraq war. Nonetheless Britain went to war. So he doesnt think street protests will change anything.
No one should expect that a few protests will win the war. But it’s a good sign and a good start. The Iraq war was something that didn’t affect billions of people directly. Bad comparison, and just because something didn’t work before, doesn’t mean it won’t work this time.
Tell your friend to be more positive!
Oh I remember that day, Great protest, I was living there at the time from New Zealand. My memory was that there was only half a million protesting. Regardless, I share the same sentiments. It didn’t do anything and they went in and bombed them anyway. It was the last day I protested for a long time after loosing hope. Until recent times.
Only half a million, well spotted.
Is you’re friend called Tony Blair?
I believe this was a symptom of geopolitical machinations. The Iraq war as always an American venture. Britain’s forced participation proves that the puppet masters carry far more weight than the citizens of any nation.
Protests and marches will absolutely compel elected “leaders” to change…the color of their tie. And too many people, upon seeing the new look, will say “We did it!”
Annette, the Iraq war protests were indeed massive, though I don’t think two million (perhaps a million at the biggest one?). One difference is that the Iraq protest numbers quickly dwindled very dramatically, especially once the war had started. Today the numbers are growing each time.
Another big difference is that images of the Iraq marches were widely broadcast, in contrast to today’s almost total media blackout.
I don’t know. I can see many benefits. For example, a lot of people would have seen those marchers, many of them people totally indoctrinated by the MSM, and it may have opened up some doubt in their minds.
Just been reading through the trolls posts and there is something very very familiar about them,even down to the links it is posting ,they are exactly the same and it is using the same arguments i have seen the infiltrators to various telegram groups using
These people if not directly employed by 77 brigade/13 signals/gchq are the paid collaborators the governement have enlisted from amongst social media users
If anyone here is still in the dark and hadn’t noticed the government have declared the public the enemy and are using the armed forces against the population of the UK
I think its time to sharpen more pitchforks,its going to get very messy very soon and don’t forget the likes of the troll WILL have to answer for their crimes
Indeed, these circumstances call for civil war
Weapons can be built from scrap metal
These politicians need to hang on trees in the public parks as a warning to possible future traitors
If you have 4 hours i can fully recommend these two videos from The Corbett Report
I have re listened to them both today and part 2 is very VERY telling listening with my new covid 2021 ears
If you really want to know whats in store have a listen,if short on time and you are not interested in the actual history of oil (and the Rockefellers sanke oil beginnings) skip part one and listen or watch part 2,it makes the bigger picture much clearer about what will come to pass in the coming weeks and months
There is a lot about eugenics and its deeds over the years and a lot about the manufactured green agenda and remember this was all compiled pre covid
Part 1 & 2
How big oil conquered the world
Why big oil conquered the world
I haven’t watched either yet – but absolutely will. Mr Corbett himself keeps referring to them. So that makes at least two solid recommendations.
Reading the Independent ‘newspaper’ no reporting other than ”Ministers to offer second jab to to all-over 50s in the next 3 weeks. Corr, can’t wait. And ”Ambulance crews warn services are stretched due to bank holiday tourism and increased demand from non-Covid patients. Repeat , Non-Covid patients.” And would these non-Covid patients be suffering from life-threating conditions like cancer, heart diseases, Parkinson’s disease, Type 1 diabetes by any chance? Yes, what a bunch of nuisances! The only f^^^^^^ nuisances are those masked morons who think that they are so damned important that the world should for them.
I am coming to the conclusion that this means war. In the words of G.K.Chesterton:
We hear men speaking for us of new laws strong and sweet,
Yet is there no man speaketh as we speak in the street.
It may be we shall rise the last as Frenchmen rose the first,
Our wrath come after Russia’s wrath and our wrath be the worst.
It may be we are meant to mark with our riot and our rest
God’s scorn for all men governing. It may be beer is best.
But we are the people of England; and we have not spoken yet.
Smile at us, pay us, pass us. But do not quite forget.
Well the current Pope is a beaut Annie. Judging by what he says he’s got a Platinum card at the Davos meetings.
There is a brave Italian Cardinal ( whose name I cannot remember) who has been the only one I’ve seen who has been vociferous in his criticism of the scumdemic – for the rest – nothing, nada, niks,zilch across all the formal religions as far as I am aware.
Apologies – was a reply to Annie
Catholic Church is like the others, totally paid off.
Or is the Catholic Church the one paying others off? After all, it WAS the central bank for almost a thousand years.
That’s probably Cardianl Vigano.
Yes. One of the few who sees what is really happening. This is a spiritual war.
Humanism that is us!
Overwhelmed with emotions and sure that we humans have future. Hope that those from the other side will awake also. Very much hope.
worth a watch
https://davidicke.com/2021/05/31/wuhan-lab-virus-leak-a-calculated-diversion-from-the-simple-truth-there-is-no-virus-david-icke-dot-connector/
Thanks for that ref. Not sure why anyone would down vote
Downvoted because it muddies the water. Icke is a good fellow but he tends toward sensationalism.
On the one hand there was obviously a real, weaponized bat virus which caused outbreaks of Respiratory Distress in the neighbourhoods around two U$-run biowarfare labs, the first in Richmond U$A, the second in Wuhan China; each of these Frankenstein Virus Labs was directed and/or funded by U$ virus czar Dr.Fauci. The original Wuhan virus (which was slightly less dangerous than common flu) died out long ago as a public health issue, and exists today only inside test tubes in Biowarfare Labs of the U$A and, probably, China.
On the other hand there is an entirely imaginary virus which I call Con-19, the latest in a set of Anglo Zio Capitalist Con-spiracies; from the same Con-spirators who brought us Con-911, Con-WMD, Con-viagra and Con-Novijoke.
It is important to separate the real virus from the imaginary, though both play their part in this tragedy of power pathology. Like Macbeth:
“Is this a virus which I see before me?
Come, let me clutch thee or art thou but
A virus of the mind, a false creation?
I see thee yet, in form as palpable
As this which now I draw [but]
Is this [only] a virus of the mind, pointed toward my head?”
Actually, both.
Having skimmed through todays posts from the ‘Bob’ entity, I suggest that all bona-fide readers/posters here simply treat it as a laughably-useless trolling effort by – someone – and simply do a DR.DADE on it: Don’t Read. Don’t Answer Don’t Engage.
Nothing that the entity posts is anything better than pathetically low-grade trolling, trying vainly to sow confusion/distraction, to derail the useful conversations here. As you see from its dodging-the-issues response to Admin’s careful repudiation, it will never address the material facts. Seen these parasitic worms so many times before. No mistaking their stench. Dr. Dade’s troll-flusher purge-medicine destroys them all pronto. Better even than ivermectin for flushing out parasites. DON’T READ. DON’T ANSWER DON’T ENGAGE!
Oh, and watch for a name change, when the ‘Bob’ moniker has clearly passed its sell-by.
I don’t know about anyone else’s thoughts but why has the church not spoken out?.Are they not there to offer salvation in times of need yet they closed their doors on us.
There is no space for traditional religion anymore,Gaia is to become the belief system and mother earths protection its mission (as well as a multitude of new taxes,rules and regulations for those survivors of the cull)
The church is controlled by the same people who control everything else.
The churches have been infiltrated for a long time. I think the Freemasonic infiltration of the churches began around 100 years ago. All these groups seem to be under Jesuit control.
That could be due to all organised religion being completely politicised since 1,000 or more years ago.
I am a Christian and the Pope is a Globalist Mafia member.
They have been paid off. Their real god is money.
One of the photos in John Goss’ article is of the Benedictine nuns of Tyburn Convent. Their presence at the demonstration, at the door of their convent, sent a very powerful message.
This never happened. Its just a figment of your imagination. If it had, surely our much esteemed BBC would have covered it, wouldnt they??
Off topic I hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine this bank holiday and remember you don’t have to travel to another country to see the world.
And think of all the vitamin D made while you’re in the sun! But not too much, might get cancer…
A protest is only a protest…
When the named “elite” who inspire propaganda outlets like the BBC are pictured hanging from lamp posts, the protest will become functional and effective.
When United Nations installations are pictured as smoldering ruins, the once sovereign Nations and States will become free again.
When genocidal butchers such as George Soros, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Benjamin Netanyahu, and many others, are culled from the world, then and only then, will the world become a better place.
Until the next ones step in to take their place. They’re out there waiting in line, posing as friends and saviors of freedom, goodness, mother’s apple pie and all the people deserving to live.
So long as humans see themselves as the crown of creation, the world will never become a better place.
I’m afraid you’re right. Revolutions have never accomplished much, long term. One stratified regime falls, and another takes it’s place. I don’t get the follow the leader addiction.
Humans have an extremely faulty sense of proportion. On the one hand we have the human specie. On the other hand, the infinity of time and space. I’d say we’re pretty well out-numbered…
‘Disobedience’ is misspelled in the tags.
Hehe, I like that one.
The only thing mutating is their lies.
You see, despite the harsh rethroic, the condemnations of us by the uh….. belivers, the hate witch they have manufactured against us, soaked by the MSMs propaganda and their screams about narratives witch havent comed thru after 1.5 years, and we all should have died long time ago and yet, nothing of this happened.
I remeber the last year, when OffG was attacked by the western Powers pack of uh…. I dont even know what to call em anymore, because they have become an pathetic bunch of loosers, they are loosing the grip, they stil owns the MSM, but this was an display of force, and you know it works when the western MSM dont write a single line about it.
It is indeed hartwarming, and makes me proud of been a human.
peace
“O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
“Hundreds gather freely in city without restriction to protest restrictions on their freedom” doesn’t really sound like an interesting news title.
“ hundreds gather..” either you are poor at maths or you should have gone to spec savers!
For those of us whose memories stretch back to the demonstration in Trafalgar Square on 26 September last year that was broken up the police using brutal and unprecedented (in post-war UK) violence, this event was of monumental importance and suggests the protests have a assumed a momentum they can no longer violently supress.
This i true, so they are using fear of variants to drive people back into their homes.
It is legal to peacefully protest. That’s why they are not violently suppressing you.
Furthermore, transmission of COVID-19 outside is very small, so these protests are unlikely to cause virus spikes.
Precisely. That demo on 26 September should not have been violently suppressed.
Here’s a newsflash for you: the system has been working its way around what’s “legal” since forever. That which is “legal” exists ON PAPER ONLY. It has to be enforced to actually happen. And who are the would-be enforcers? Oh yeah, that’s right: the system.
Getting any system to enforce laws which conflict with its interests is just a tad problematic.
Certainly some bullshit spikes from lack of indoor protests at Bob’s place.
What virus?
The Bob virus.
Corporal Bob from 77th Brigade with words of corporate wisdom. All hail.
Great logic Bob. Better wait until the restrictions are total and protest is impossible before you protest!
They’re literally lifting restrictions. Vaccination and COVID testing is not compulsory. Vaccine passports are non-existent.
As the majority of people become fully vaccinated, the UK will move out of restrictions permanently. Vaccinations and public health measures is how you deal with emerging infectious diseases.
VAXX PASSPORTS ARE HERE .YOU CANNOT FLY WITHOUT PROFF OF VAXX YOU CANNOT GO TO SPORTING EVENTS RACING EVENTS OR ANY LARGE GATHERING WITH OUT A CERT. OF VAXX. AND MOST CORP. ARE DEMANDING ALL EMPLOYEES ARE VAXXED OR NO JOB. THE GREAT RESET IS IN FULL LOOM.
I have seen no evidence of any of those claims in the UK. In fact, in the UK in Liverpool they had a massive, legal, indoor rave with thousands of people in April, none of whom were required to be vaccinated. If that’s what the great reset looks like then send me in!
Yes. 3k people at a rave where they had to test covid negative within 24 hours of the event and have proof. I think you missed that bit.
It looked like ‘The 28 days Later Rave’ so yes, I’d say send Bob in, enjoy!
There’s a lot of assured statements there, Bob. You are either one hell of a bluffer or you have access to some serious inside info.
I think Bob has access to serious inside info because he lies with the bland assurance of a cabinet minister.
You forgot a category, George: the ‘Bob’ entity is/are not very creative 77ers, attempting an assignment from his/her/their CO which he/she/they’re just not up to. Good for a pissing laff, though. I suppose once its controllers see what a feck-up it’s making at sowing dissension and confusion here, they’ll call the entity off as being counter-productive. Certainly is! 🙂
Could just be a malevolent – but witless – volunteer troll, though. Either way, I expect it to fall off the branch soon. Useless, either way. ‘Byeeee, ‘Bob’! LOLOLOLOL…
Such ‘health measures’ are completely out of kilter with anything which has come before, and at odds with the opinions of many Scientists with very high accolades in their field who have subsequently been censored by Big Tech. All for a virus which is not unusual in any way, according to the statistics. Nowhere, anywhere, has this disease run amok, in countries with or without mitigation. It’s all based on a huge, hysterical ‘WHAT IF?’.
Pease, stop acting like you are the rational person in the room while ignoring these things. It is infuriating.
Let’s suppose you’re right, perhaps this was all perpetrated in good faith by rulers trying to keep us safe. If you can’t concede that goings on are, nevertheless, extremely peculiar and inconsistent then you’re behaving like a brainwashed person. A2
Never before have I lived through an emerging infectious disease as infectious and deadly as COVID-19, so it is not surprising that massive changes to the way our society is structured have been implemented.
I’m sure some scientists disagree with the way things have been done, but their opinions must be weighed up against the vast majority of the scientific community which believe that public health measures are necessary to control COVID-19.
In terms of countries which have suffered severely from COVID-19, I can only assume that you must believe that the death tolls and disease burdens of Brazil, India, the USA, and the UK have all been wildly exaggerated. Don’t worry about what the doctors are saying in those countries, I’m sure they’re all in big pharma’s pocket anyway, right?
This is simply not the case.
There is no corollary between your statements, and they are full of huge assumptions. I have already informed you that there are huge inconsistencies in the data commonly referred to as ‘covid’ statistics. Even disregarding this, it is statistically not a dangerous disease. If you were interested in engaging you’d tackle these statements, rather than ignoring them, appealing to authority and arguing by repetition.
Your circular reasoning seems to be “we are in a huge pandemic, and I know this because I have never lived through a huge pandemic before, so how can I know any different?”
This is propagandising, not discussing. This is not a real exchange. A2
I know OffG doesn’t usually ban people, but for Corporal Bob, perhaps an exception could be made.
No!
Leave that to big tech.
Let’s hear what the establishment wants to propagate.
Fantasy stories for children who never grew up, as usual.
Why would someone like “bob” come to a site like this to defend the states response to a (clearly) fake pandemic?
I think you know the answer.
If you have a rule that anyone who dies 28 days after testing positive in tests that produce massive numbers of false positive must be recorded as having died of Covid irrespective of the actual cause of death then, yes, the death tolls are exaggerated.
Even you couldn’t believe that, could you? Or were you born in 2020?
Corporal Bob has taken that passage straight out of his 77th Brigade Manual, the wind-up section.
Try the Black Death which wiped out half of Europe in the Middle Ages, or Spanish Flu in 1918 which accounted for between 50 to 100 million deaths.
50 to 100 millions deaths?
Why the uncertainty of the toll?
Other causes?
“…the death tolls and disease burdens of Brazil, India, the USA, and the UK have all been wildly exaggerated”
This isn’t for your benefit blob but it may be useful for putting the convid narrative into perspective for any thinking people out there.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion of the WHO, the daily Convid Dashboard represents a source of statistics. I’ve been recording it since late April and recording the percentage death rates attributed to ‘cases’ attributed to the virus-notvirus attributed to the convid narrative.
The most amusing chapter of the covid narrative is the ‘Indian variant’, which had to be re-packaged as the ‘India variant’ recently in response to the Government of India’s legal application for a cease and desist order. Regardless of ‘rogues falling out’ the mortality rate in India has just increased, this last week, from 1.1% of attributed ‘cases’ to 1.2% of attributed ‘cases’!
While here in UK the mortality rate as a percentage of ‘cases’ is 2.9%! The currrent rate of deaths to ‘cases’ for the whole world is 2.1%. So out of personal interest I divided the number of UK attributed deaths by 100 and then multiplied the result by 2.1 and then subtracted the result from the total of UK attributed deaths as stated by WHO. The result was around 33,000. Whether it’s a coincidence or not that figure also corresponds to the April 2020 increase of attributed deaths in a month beyond the normal 50,000 or so that represent the monthly average for most years according to the ONS.
Apart from being amused that the ‘India variant’ is being used here in the UK to suggest a continuation of shlockdown beyond 21st June because it must be even less virulent than the standard UK variant. I began to suspect that I’d fallen down the white rabbit’s hole when I thought about other weird decisions that have been made recently: Champions league final moved from Turkey – attributed deaths = 0.9% of attributed ‘cases’, to Portugal – attributed deaths = 2% of attributed ‘cases’. Brazil currently demonstrates 2.8% of attributed deaths per number of attributed ‘cases’, which of course suggests that Brasil is safer than the UK. As for the USA, 1.9% of attributed ‘cases’ has resulted in attributed death by convid.
Freedom of information from towns and cities around the UK about the burials and cremations in the five years leading up to Dec 2020 shows 2020 was in line with the previous 4 years. In some cases they were lower. So either no one died of anything other than covid last year, or the majority of deaths were recorded as covid related. I wonder which.
Oh, i nearly forgot a FOI for the whole of Scotland revealed the death rate was at least 8% down on the previous 4 years.
Here are some results. https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/user/nick_milner?fbclid=IwAR2BqozSqQGnf8uYW4rElQL9cXfCi1YLfKqq6hLzh6Uf0Q4pbEQFx3EY0LM&page=1
If this lurgy is so deadly, why no Bio Hazard bins for the sheep to put their masks in. Surely it would be better than leaving them all over the place. Why no legislation about it. You can be fined for letting your dog crap on the pavement but you can’t be fined for leaving you’re mask on my driveway or in my fooking privet hedge.
Oh, sorry, that was me. When I see them on the pavement, I hang them on the nearest eye level spot. Just to emphasise the a***hole-ishness of the depositor.
“Never before have I lived through an emerging infectious disease as infectious and deadly as COVID-19”
How old are you then? Three?
One bobs bullshit burger, to go please.
covid testing not compulsory???? on what planet?????
Who was doing the counting ? stevie wonder?
Bob, just to say, dont waste this one life by becoming someone who doesnt even have the guts to harm people under his own name, who does it underhand under a pseudonym. There is nothing more despicable.
You have the privilege to be born a human being, dont waste that privilege. Possibly you have yourself suffered unduly and/or have some suppressed anger for others, but try to find peace in yourself. Try to find the peace that comes in total immersion in others (if you have truly loved, then you’ve tasted a minute amount of that peace that comes from totally losing oneself in someone else, just think how much greater that peace is when its love not for one but for all) or in some creative activity.
I could also say this life passes rapidly, one day you wake up and suddenly realise most of it is behind you. And whether in this life or in whatever there is after, its probable that there is action and reaction in the realm beyond the physical, and we have to answer for every thought we have, every action we do (Im not saying reward and punishment, nor anything eternal, no finite thought or action can have eternal consequences), in what way the consequences will come none of us know. Im convinced they will.
But even if you do not wish to believe this (though that would be foolishly imprudent: to possibly forsake the long term for some crumbs in this all too short life), you will see how much peace you will get if you try simply to live up to this immense privilege: that of having been born a human being. just think you could have been born a cockroach. There is nothing more awesome than the human mind. Make use of it properly, make use of this life. Start by loving yourself properly: that will come by loving others. Don’t leave it for too long: do you know a nurse wrote a book about people near death, and do you know nearly everyone regretted not having been themselves, having forsaken their self, for not having lived up to that privilege of being born human…
Just some little kindly advice from a fellow human being: see the sunshine around you, see how beautiful this world is. Dont reject this beauty, be beautiful as a human being, we all can whatever we may have done, however low we may have descended. At any instant, we have the choice. Its never too late. And you will see how much contented you yourself will become: you will be the one to gain.
Great pics! Just makes my heart sing to see such numbers. Proud of you all. 🤗
Two small news items that appeared on page 10 of yesterday’s English-language Cyprus Sunday Mail:
Blood clot death
A British national who was hospitalised in Nicosia General Hospital for a thrombotic episode after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has died, a health official said on Monday.
Another three thrombosis incidents have been reported in Cyprus, two of which also concern people who received the AstraZeneca shot.
The incidents were part of 40 serious side effects reported that might be linked with coronavirus jabs which were referred to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Vaccine Turmoil
After making steady progress in recent weeks, Cyprus’ vaccination roll-out faces turmoil as health officials move to shore up public confidence pending clarification over whether the death of a woman from a thrombotic episode was linked to the AstraZeneca jab.
The health ministry said there is no evidence so far that the vaccine was to blame for the death and reiterated the importance of vaccines to prevent a fourth coronavirus surge.
The risk of AstraZeneca blood clots is about 4 per 1 million vaccinated (1 in 250,000). The risk of blood clots with COVID-19 is 39 per 1 million infected.
The benefits of getting vaccinated massively outweigh the risks.
Source: https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1005#:~:text=In%20the%20513%20284%20patients,million)%20(adjusted%20relative%20risk%206.36
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/989997/COVID-19_vaccine_AstraZeneca_analysis_print.pdf
A quote from the first page: “A report of a suspected ADR to the Yellow Card scheme does not necessarily mean that it was caused by the vaccine, only that the reporter has a suspicion it may have.”
Vaccinating millions of people, you are bound to have some people develop illnesses or symptoms which would have occurred naturally.
HMGov guide to Con-19 for medical authorities:
“A report of suspected Covid-19 on the Death Certificate necessarily means that death was caused by the Con-19 virus and not by any suspicion of co-morbidity.”
“A report of suspected adverse reaction to a Con-19 vaccine does not necessarily mean that it was caused by the vaccine, only that the reporter has a suspicion it may have.”
Well look more closely at these “.. suspected ADR ..”
Here is a sample taken from these Yellow Card Scheme up to the 20th of May.
Acute Cardiac events = 8,858
Blindness. = 212
Spontaneous Abortions/ Miscarriage =135
Facial Paralysis incl Bell’s Palsy = 915
Strokes and CNS haemorrhages =1605
Guillain Barre Syndrome = 253
Thrombosis & Embolism ( all types) = 4,347
Paralysis = 668
Haemorrhage ( all types) =2,616
Fatalities = 806
As the NHS said only about 1-10 % of the adverse reactions are being registered.
“ only that a person has a suspicion..” Yes, quite a lot of suspicions going on.
“ Vaccinating …” Hmm, even the international pharmaceutical drug pushers pushing this drug admit it doesn’t give immunity merely suppress symptoms.
You really need to look at what they say about their “ vaccine “ rather than regurgitated rote learnt lines from Brigade 77 then you won’t look so silly Bobby boy !
The vaccines suppress symptoms of Covid-19 by giving the recipients something that’s likely far more serious and may maim or kill.
Agreed. I just pointing out to our resident brigade 77 troll ( alias bob) that these aren’t “ vaccines “. As I said to an NHS “ vaccine “ hesitate apparatchik, these aren’t vaccines they are experimental gene therapy drugs!
UK Yellow Card System. 725,079 reported vaccine injuries 1,047 deaths
EU DraVigilance database. 1,196,190 injuries 12,184 deaths
US CDC official figures. 262,521 injuries 4,863 deaths
These are not small figures and when you consider the Swine Flu vaccine was abandoned after 4 deaths, why are they still pushing this jab.
Bob not gonna get paid today
Sure Bob! “The risks”? Would that be the risk of getting a positive test to prove you are asymptomatic? Oh the horror! To be symptom free and positive or, as we used to say … immune!
That’s “immune”. “Immm – You” with an “N” at the end. Yes I know it’s a rare word nowadays since the medical mafia decided it no longer exists.
Because nowadays there are only two conditions – and don’t argue! This has been scientifically proven by scientists using science – and indeed The Science.
Either you have the virus
Or you are about to have the virus!
And whether you have it or are about to have it, you really have it anyway!
Because not having it (which applies to no-one since everyone has got it) is the same or looks the same as having it!
And if none of that makes sense it’s because we are too stupid to understand The Science!
Brilliant.
On the other hand, the risk of getting Covid is 0 because it doesn’t exist. It is a fabrication produced from faulty PCR tests.
If you catch it bob. IF you catch it.
Bob’s reassuring Link about Oxford/Zeneca describes what someone at Oxford told some journalists. Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?
“The results, available as a non-peer reviewed preprint,1 show that the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis “is many-fold higher after covid-19 than after receiving a vaccine,” Maxime Taquet, NIHR academic clinical fellow in psychiatry at the University of Oxford and an author of the study, told journalists.”
No Bob, you are wrong as usual.
Can we put together a BS Bingo checklist of all the things the BBC is going to spew forth when sat in front of a Public Inquiry?
I’m talking about the crowd shots, not the placard close-ups, obviously…
Was this demo clearly segregated from the Kill The Bill spoiler demo also happening in London on Saturday? Otherwise, how do we know a) how many people in the photos are there for the former cause and b) how many for the latter?
A rare admission buried deep in this:
“a sizeable number of health and social care staff, who were among the first to be offered the vaccine, are reluctant to get jabbed”.
https://dumptheguardian.com/politics/2021/may/30/ministers-urged-not-to-threaten-nhs-staff-over-mandatory-covid-jab
From what I’ve heard about the pressure people have been under, “reluctant” must mean “outright hostile”.
It’s a rare example of where Labour seem to be saying the government’s going too far. However it is exactly in line with latest WEF “advice” on selling the vaccine to the population.
Zahawi is the minister they quote for the government. His background is worth looking into.
The tiny snippet I heard from this morning’s Today programme (brought by the Gates-funded BBC) was a debate about whether health-care workers should be forced to be injected with what they were calling a vaccine. Surprisingly, Shami Chakrabarti was against this because it was against British culture (no mention of the Nuremberg Convention) and it would help the so-called anti-Vax cause (personally I am against the genetic modification undergoing testing on the population at large and this has nothing to do with my opinions on other vaccines) and the other expert, a professor whose name escapes me, was also against it on cost-benefit grounds. Interesting. If Billy’s BBC is pushing this line, they perhaps have calculated that there is too much resistance to force mandatory vaccination through.
My sister resigned last October because she was being coerced into taking the jab.
I think the NHS is going to be under pressure this winter because a lot of people are going to walk away.
That’s the idea.
The NHS is ripe for selloff.
Now will private sector health system insist on vax when it takes over?
The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to do defend it. Let it loose. it will defend itself.
St. Augustine
Yet another fantastic empowering day on Saturday in London absolutely beautiful!!
Old men in their seventies putting up newwhiterose stickers on the route, onwards and upwards.
And as for the fellows that were carrying heavy speakers all day to entertain everyone with fantastic tunes, you are troopers and you are mucho appreciated!!
I love this quote from St Augustine:
“Kingdoms without Justice are like Robberies
When justice is removed, what are kingdoms but great robberies? For what are robberies themselves, but little kingdoms? The group itself is made up of men; it is ruled by the authority of a prince, it is knit together by the pact of the confederacy; the booty is divided by the agreed upon law. If, by involving unjust men, this evil increases to such a degree that it captures places, claim dwellings, takes possession of cities, and subdues nations, it assumes the more plainly the name of a kingdom. For, the reality is now clearly present with it, not by the removal of greed, but by being exempt from punishment. Indeed, that was an appropriate and true reply which was given to Alexander the Great by a pirate who had been captured. For when Alexander had asked the man why he took hostile possession of the sea, he answered with bold pride, “Why do you seizing the whole earth? Because I do it with a petty ship, I am called a robber, while because you do it with a great fleet are called emperor.””
Thank you George I like that!
I have to work Saturdays, or I would be there.
I think it’s safe to say that for every person in that crowd there are dozens more who would be there if they could, or if they knew about it.
Call in sick and get your priorities in order, you know it makes sense!
I’m an old retiree living in the West of England. I would have been there. I’m so grateful to all those who turned up.
The media response has demonstrated once again why the ruling class hate social media. TV and radio naturally tend towards totalitarianism since these channels cannot just be operated by anyone. Thus, they can be easily controlled. But the internet has truly opened up a flood.
And one example of how lethal this new media is to the old interests is the fact that nobody could “sit on” 9/11. It wasn’t just all the opinions and arguments raging that would never have received coverage before but incriminating film – most obviously the collapse of WTC7. Had there been no internet, this collapse could easily have been neglected. This event was so well known through the net that the TV channels themselves were forced to show it – whilst squirming around for an “innocent” explanation.
And this new situation is so potentially devastating to the rulers that the only weapon they have now is to adopt a sneering supercilious attitude that simply substitutes for reasoned argument. Thus, they can report utter shite but dismiss naysayers as nuts etc. And that in the end is all they have.
Make no mistake – the rulers are shit scared of social media. Hence the hysteria over “fake news” and the increasing invective against sceptics who, according to these pantomime “Left” sites, are being labelled with increasingly scary adjectives.
“the hysteria over “fake news””
A term, lest we forget, that was coined by Trump (after an actor went into Comet Ping-Pong and fired one shot through their computer hard drive…. which is not to say I think Pizzagate was real in every aspect).
please don’t call them rulers…unless you mean the bit of wood that stops after 12 inches…????
give the bastards an inch, and they’z will take the lot…
Great photos John, appreciate your efforts and yes… the deafening silence of our “friends” or in my case, ex friends and acquaintances, because to be really blunt I just don’t want to know such snivelling cowards anymore.
Especially after being presented with loads of evidence exposing the scamdemic, yet went right on claiming there was a pandemic and that the measures were about keeping us safe. Just like they say the vaccine passports are for the “common good”.
And by the way, no, the BBC or ABC or Guardian or CNN won’t be reporting the truth anytime soon.
Another very positive empowering day in London with thousands and thousands and thousands of beautiful happy and sane beings from all nationalities and walks of life. Fantastic marvelous day, vive le resistance.
‘The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself,’
St.Augustine
Reminds me of Harold Pinter’s valediction just before he died. The war machine was as usual in full swing ably served by most of the media. But the events, ”were not important; they never happened; even while they were happening they weren’t happening.” Such is the role of the MSM. It was bad enough then, but It must now be seen as part of the repressive state apparatus along with the military and spook services. A day of reckoning will come when these skunks will have to account for their actions.
Additionally all the sheeple – self-righteous as you like – will need to explain the role they played in the events. I was reminded in Orwell’s satire on Soviet Communism – Animal Farm – that after the Animal Revolution, the sheep were taught to bleat in unison, ”Four legs good, two legs bad’ over and over again, like the sheep we have today bleating ‘Vaccine good’ Anti-Vaccine bad.
The fight-back has begun.
I wonder what would have happened to Pinter’s career had he said those words much earlier?
Very little – he was a blatant asset and at worst would have been re-deployed into some other role.
This is worthy of your attention.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6iTH4YVF3iAV/
I Was A Teenage Bloodclot (Not)
Or the story of two young people who’d rather fight as wolves than be slaughtered like sheep.
http://thephaser.com/2021/05/2-high-schoolers-fight-the-vaccination-propaganda/
Further to last- itv.com does mention it, but under a report on Westfield shopping centre being invaded by hundreds.
Slanted report with emphasis on ‘covidiots’ again.
Look at the posters: advertising for the protest. Uk rights, stand up x. All these groups have been infiltrated-a small group was ‘allowed’ into Westfield. What does that achieve other than show rent a mob being idiots. Do t follow like sheep- do t allow fake Kate sham arani amd piers Corbyn, David IKe to lead you astray. These are co trolled opposition.
Just looked at BBC UK news- not a mention! Nothin, Nada.
It never happened…
Well if the BBC had mentioned it, they would have opened the viewers up to the blasphemous notion that there was another view of covid and thus the possibility that the Beeb, along with the rest of the rancid media, have been lying all along!
The contrast with BLM and XR should be painfully obvious by now.
Googled “BBC Trafalgar rally covid ” and got this:
“Why Colombia’s protests are unlikely to fizzle out”
Excellent. Encore encore.
London seems to have real fighters. I don’t know what’s happened to the US. For years now we’ve been watching and listening to programs that do nothing but point out the left’s endless hypocricy ala Tucker, Ingraham, Hannity, Limbaugh etc., or others who boast about being prophetic in calling the future dystopias of the NWO ala Alex Jones, David Icke etc. Many like me don’t need any more proof of what’s going on and the devious ways they plan to achieve it. It’s time for action and we need an organized movement to stand up or forever be enslaved to Klaus f’ing Schwaub. The use of the word ‘evil’ and ‘Hitlerian’ to prove these points is exhausted as well. How evil are we to put food in a rat trap, kill the rat and throw it in the gulley? These elites feel as justified as we do killing the rats. They have zero remorse. We’re not going to guilt them away, and we’re not going to break them by showing their hypocracies. This does nothing more than send them back to the drawing board. ‘Oh the virus wasn’t strong enough… we’ll see how much they laugh when we shoot the next bombs of bio-mist from our ships offshore.’
I admire these demonstrations. Show America how, London.
But you have the guns when the [email protected]@ hits the fan😷💉😎
no shortage of those… yet :/
The shit has already hit the fan. There must be millions of gun owners who have have been shot full of prion inducing mRNA.
I don’t know. I think white Christian male are high on the no vacc count. So are blacks.
3D printer go Brrrrrrrr
You cant stop the signal
But without ammunition those guns are worthless. I’m not a gun owner, yet anyway, but even I hear about how ammunition is expensive and hard to get. Perhaps our owners have realized they’ll never get the guns themselves and are very busy making that whole “gun control” thing a moot point?
Demonstrations are good. Withdrawing your consent and simply living true to conscience is also good. I recently travelled around the US, and there is a good amount of variance in response. One location I visited was in a state with lots of mandates, and in that particular location most people simply ignored them. In other places the fear response was strong. Some states are less restrictive than others. Some places have a wide spectrum of responses In the same region. There are groups working for freedom promoting state legislation. Some groups are bringing lawsuits. Other individuals just know and hold their boundaries without seeking anyone else’s permission to do so. The spirit of freedom is still alive among some in America, it just may not always be as conspicuous as a large demonstration.
This is true. I live in WA state. Outside of Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia nobody is paying any attention to Fuhrer Inslee. We have been normal since last summer. The only exception being large box chains requiring masks. Since the CDC announcement it is about 50/50 in Lowes and Fred Meyerson masks. It is nearly back to normal. Just stay out of Seattle. Lol. Rural county Sheriffs publicly stated they would not enforce Inslee’s decrees. Inslee tried to do a hard track and trace and everyone ignored him. He is trying to do a vaccine passport but nobody is buying that either.
Funny, I live in Spokane, on the “right” side of the state, if you will. There may have been some pushback in the early days, but not so much now. I am, as far as I know, the only person where I work to have refused the magic elixir, while the rest, many of them “right wingers” who brag they are fully vaccinated, are busy pushing it on us hold outs. So, not all that different from Seattle at all really. It might be more subtle here, it might not come with the shrieking hysteria and accusations of selfishness, but they are indeed complying and they are trying very hard to get the rest of us to comply as well. So much for that right vs left paradigm when push comes to shove, eh?
Withdrawing your consent is one thing. Making the puppeteers behind MSM squirm is another.
I’m in LA, CA. people wear masks in their cars, in the parks sitting under trees and walking their kids on hikes in open trails. It’s pretty pathetic.
The USA has 30-50% of the population refusing the “vaccine”, at least count nearly half the states out of lockdown and governors facing recall.
It’s a better record of effective resistence than the UK. Still, some are determined to hate on “America” come what may… (and I wouldn’t say that if you meant the US deep state but you clearly don’t).
When I look at the various incentives US states are offering people to get the injection, I realise the constitutional order is still too strong in that country for them to force through vaccine passports and make people submit to experimental genetic modification that way.
I quit voting because I didn’t think it mattered. I registered Republican because they truly showed me there is a lesser evil. Who would have guessed?
who’s hating on America, or more specifically Americans? we’re all in this together. but in the denser cities like NY, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago… these should and could practice London a lot better.
The US is way ahead of the game. Florida, Texas, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, etc… who would have thought only republicans woukd value freedom? A lot of the US is free. No masks, no passpirts, large events, old normal
Hopefully this is a trend – and not a ploy to nip protests in the bud. “What, me protest? I don’t have to – the US is already well on its way to being free!”
(Famous last words.)
Yes, and trust me i’m on Zillow and Realtor.com daily…
In America there is a huge logistical problem severely hampering protests. It’s called The Third Largest Nation On Earth (Fourth without its territories).
A day trip, or at most a day and a half, can bring millions to London. Given the length and breadth of the US, it is extremely difficult to bring that many to Washington DC.
So while there may be millions upon millions who oppose the COVID regime, the best they can realistically do is gather in targeted cities throughout the country.
And, yes, a hundred thousand in each of, say, ten cities is quite significant; but wouldn’t have the impact of a million all in one place.
And, yes also, it has happened before – e.g., the Million Man March in DC in 1995. But American society has been quite effectively splintered since then. And travel isn’t quite as easy as it used to be.
All true, plus the drawback that to the extent that a mass protest can be held in DC, any irregularity, e.g. apparent flouting of onerous restrictions, will be used by the authorities and their mass-media publicity department to characterize the protest as a “riot” or “insurrection”.
Thus, the subsequent intractable dispute over whether protesters impermissibly colored outside the lines handily distracts entirely from the righteous reasons and justification for the protest.
Your excuses may have merit, but they are still excuses for the abject laziness and outright stupidity of the public.
I agree, but the point of my post is really that those with a microphone like Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson could be calling for these protests. I ain’t starting one on my FB page… so it’s going to take someone brave enough to use their public voice for more than just ‘I called this!’
Great photos. Inspiring people and signs. Thanks John.
Is this what the Beeb called a small demonstration?
No. It’s the magnificent and truly massive demonstration – the largest in Britain’s history, which the Beeb chose to totally ignore.
It doesn’t matter. When they’re this size and that LOUD, TV and media coverage isn’t necessary. The brainless compliant, masked zombies will see and hear it all in real life which is far more effective at waking them up than whatever hysterically propagated lies they’re being told by the BBC and and all mainstream media.
We must maintain the momentum though and hopefully, the numbers will increase (hopefully exponentially, but that’s probably expecting a bit much), with each demo.
Thats right. There were only a few hundred there. The other half a million were holograms put there by Putin, thats all.
Well done people. Keep it up!
Amen pace e bene
That is what I call a response.
Me being a Neapolitan cynic I recall the march against the other crimes against humanity Bush Blair war against humanity (ME).
Our next step is to not comply.
In Italy they have just passed a law on mandatory vaccinations. It is a very sad day for humanity on our peninsula.
Rumors have it that the Germans and the French are also going that way depending on how successful the Italians are.
Great news coming out of Sweden they have now legislated that PCR test are test non grata and illegal. Hence their is hope . Also heard that the State of Victoria in Kangorrolandia have gone into new stages of lock downs because here this they have recorded circa 30 new cases of the get this the new Indian variant which as we all no is based on a flawed test (PCR).
PUNTO UNO: Look @ how the narrative about India was introduced to us in the west. Paradignm shift. ( fear porn )
Then voila new strain killer strain and lets jab as many people as possible.
PUNTO DUE: The window hear in thje west is closing if we the sheeple do not up the anti and really start dissenting bit by bit new stautes will be introduced where dissent poverty and not acepting the new jabs will be criminalized.
POST SCRIPTUM:Lets put the feet of these puppet masters to fire.
DOCIUS IN FONDO:Qui tacet consentire videture. I will not comply Will you?
Stand up and fight for the truth shall set us free and Nuremberg these vile ashlocks to hell where they belong
They have to keep the state of emergency going to cover themselves with the legality of injecting people….so apparently vic is nominated state to do that for aust…and just why one would need to make being needled mandatory is well beyond comprehension…especially when the option is a couple of days of sniffles…and no one seems interested in any folk who have natural immunity so it cannot really be about immunity cannot?
Yep, correct Edith. They need the cover of the state of emergency for the jab, and obviously as it was due to expire here on June 4th, that’s why they suddenly had “cases” now.
The Victorian Govt has warned that things will “get worse before they get better” but I already knew this anyway.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-31/victoria-covid-lockdown-when-will-it-end-extended/100178862
5 million people here in the same boat..
Interesting “up the anti” what its meant, what is next ?
poverty: slavey, dissent: punishment! Has the political system been abandoned?
Has the nation state been privatized and used as weapon against those it governs?
in some nations dissent=beheading. in other places it forces service in the military, and in others its jail, and well..? dissent against whom, for whom does justice side with, those who comply or those who resist? Traditional dissent against the powers that control the nation state will never be able to grow into a national or a global movement as it relies on publication to advertise its intentions and to advertise news of its own success. The very same Oligarchs that control the nation state system, also control and privately own nearly all wealth, and all means of communication between would be dissenters; the private profit seeking parties, have all their bases covered, both within and between the several hundred nation states.
Globally instrumented, privately programmed, demands have been made on the leaders in charge of each nation state. Private wealthy oligarchs and their leg breaker corporate right arms have established puppet master control over both the appointment and in-office activities of the political puppet. Puppet leaders of the nation states owned by the Oligarch must impose against those the nation state governs; the rules the oligarch impose on the puppets. So whose justice will be enforced: human rights or Oligarch rights?
The problem is the nation state system has been transitioned and redesigned to allow one Oligarch, or a very few like minded Oligarch, to control all human behavior within..one the push of, a single button controls all. Buy this pill, take this test, eat these kinds of foods, play these kinds of games, learn this kind of propaganda, fight our wars when called, and shut the f**k up.
The path to Justice at Nuremberg is blocked by sovereign immunity, nation state monopoly on power (where planning is done and decisions are made in secret) and by national and international assemblies of private conventions with nation state and military leaders. Rule of law and armies of armed and equipped troops go hand in hand with nation state power. ICC requires first a nation state to be a subscriber (many important nation states are not subscribers) to its laws, also proof that much blood was spilt, I doubt passing law to protect the citizen will meet that standard?
For ICC to be interested it would be necessary to show that lock down and anti-dissent laws couched in terms of “for your own good” somehow constitute a crime against humanity? Especially challenging would be the presentation of proof, when spilled blood is not visible: laws passed “for your own good (to prevent death by virus)” leaves no visible trail and the Oligarch controls all access to the raw data?
Clearly, the similarities in laws, actions and MSM propaganda by and between nation states shows anti dissent and allow/deny human behavior laws are extensions of the projects of the global Oligarch. The propaganda and results of one nation state are being played against the propaganda and behavior in the other nation states..incremental encroachment to deny humanity its independence, freedom and democracy, one program at a time, (first it was 9/11, Weapons of Mass destruction, then economic downturn, then virus inspired Pandemic. Always the program design has been good guy bad guy.
The unveiling of these incremental tyrannies, demonstrate how the Oligarch and their privately-owned, knee-breaker corporations have become the new kings; they have removed the nation state and its political system (the governments as we knew them), and replaced them with private domain owned Actors. In other words, the oligarch and his monopoly powered corporations are the new nation state ; they are now in charge.
I think privately owned, corporate control of global humanity poses a new kind of problem for mankind, don’t you? Before we relied on the nation states to defend our rights, but now we have a defender of rights, the private tyrants (Oligarchs and their corporate leg breaker corporations) who command the nation state.
Revolution in the traditional sense makes no sense.
@ Webcrawler
Totally concur with your argument but doing nothing is not the answer.
I will bet my left gonad that what has just happened in London this weekend will have scared the living hell out of the puppets along with their masters.
Hypothetical. If one would repeat this in Berlin, Paris, and all Nato and Antlantacist capitols mark my word they would rethink their next move.
Simple virology 101 and present stats ( that are all based on flawed PCR test )(Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall
All the Kings horses and the kings men
couldn’t put Humpty together again.)
History has a strange way in repeating itself.
Fascism was destroyed in the mid last century it has just re-invented itself and the new brown shirts of today are the so called SJW social justice warriors who are the most compliant members of western civilisation.
Humanity will win in the end.
The facts of this pandemic are as follows IFR INfection Fatality rate with their doctored numbers give it @ 0.05-0.15. Any human who has symptoms acute to mild has a recovery rate of 99.85 percent recovery rate.
Hence the facts and the data is literally against them. PUNTO e Basta..
Propaganda is what it is and if the youth want to comply it will be to their detriment
Further more no evidence to this day that face masks do anything and to this day no one has got symptomatic covid in the open air.
… and even the flawed testing has only produced a percentage death rate (attributed) of 1-3% of ‘cases’ (attributed) ;o)
And this is supposed to be what a march of “hundreds” looks like? Beyond preposterous. Thanks for this, Off Guardian, thanks for the photos, Jim.
Its like Comical Ali in the centre of Baghdad in 2003. No, no, thats not an American tank behind me, youre just imagining it!!!
There was an ‘Anti-vax , covid is a hoax” protest in the city park where i live Saturday, a good cross-section of the community turned out . No coverage in the local media of course is the rule rather than the exception world wide . Security forces were in attendance surreptitiously filming the festivities and criminal acts such as not distancing and not wearing masks while marking the speakers for further action perhaps ? The time for action has long past i fear , our rulers have has almost two years to plot their next moves.
They cannot afford to show thousands wandering about not social distancing, no masks etc…some of the sheep may question why the marches are not all dying of fake covid a few days later…funny that.
On the up side most US states have quietly declared Covid over as 10000+ unmasked and undistanced rich Americans milled about at a PGA golf tournament over the Memorial day weekend, and those still terrified of Covid can now get vaccinated on demand . Justifying this fake plague is becoming impossible. The blame game with China as the suspect has now become the medias main fictional talking point .The “poor Palestinian” stories appearing to not have any legs these days ?
I think we should not adopt the term “anti-vax” used to denigrate those who think like us.
1- It is NOT a vaccine.
2- I am opposed to this experimental genetic modification being tested on the public at large; my opinion on other vaccines has no bearing on this.
Genetic modifications aka mutations are constant in all living species and increasingly are engineered to increase profits , unfortunately . I was not denigrating anyone.. Until vaccines became for profit circa the 1980s i had been routinely inoculated since the 1950s as a public service. But now that you mention it until recently anti-vaxers were considered fringe elements and a form of conspiracy theorists , these days they have gained credibility and are probably taken more seriously than the “9/11 was an inside job” crowd
A Summary of Our Situation Today:
Real Medical Fascism: Fake Official Covid Narrative, Fake Covid Virus, Fake Covid Pandemic, Fake Covid Vaccine, Fake PCR tests, Fake Covid Science, Fake Covid Politicians, Fake Reason For Social Distancing, and Fake Reason For Covid Lock-downs, Reject This Totalitarian Bullshit –Reject It NOW and Help Restore What Semblance of Freedom We Had Before All This Crap Started – Maybe That’s The Best We Can Hope For In This Pathetic Situation.
all fake yes
but the shedding schredding is real the vaccinated body has become a factory producing
gifts for the un vaccinated
it is not just spike proteins that the lymph is dumping out of the body
this is demonic tech as is the 24 and 7
phased array 5g cancer radiation
Gordon, we have to sort the gold from the dross wrt alleged “vaccine shedding” etc and not jump the gun.
The concrete evidence so far that I’ve seen to date does not exist – it is only HYPOTHETICAL and no scientist has claimed to have proven that either virus or alleged “spike protein” shedding are the cause of anything good or bad.
Feasibility studies have been reported on inhaled mRNA for “passive transfection” but nobody has actually come up with any substantive PROOF that it works in practice. The same applies to alleged “spike proteins”. If you can find any scientific paper that claims otherwise I’d be glad to take a look at it.
According to Moderna, the latest is that exosomes that are composed of chemicals indistinguishable from alleged ‘viruses’ are being used to determine how much truncated mRNA gets translated into proteins from Moderna vaccines when shed from the body. This is only a very brief description, but the gist of it seems to be heading in the direction that it’s the exosomes shed from the body that might cause problems because of the genetic and protein cargoes they carry. Wonders never cease!
Might cause problems? It is causing massive problems.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores?country=GBR~ISR~PRT~USA~CHL~BRA
Mgeo, the bulk of those statistics referred to relate to alleged deaths from Covid-19 including vaccinations. But there is nothing I could find regarding statistical data that deal specifically with deaths from alleged “vaccine shedding” of exosomes or otherwise.
The concrete evidence so far that I’ve seen to date does not exist – it is only HYPOTHETICAL and no scientist has claimed to have proven that either virus or alleged “spike protein” shedding are the cause of anything good or bad.
Who do you think is going to provide such evidence, you’ll be waiting forever for that. Besides the vaccinated are far more likely to be shedding the dangerous spike protein, not the whole virus. And why wouldn’t there be shedding, bearing in mind that the vaccines train the recipient’s body to make a form of the spike protein in shedloads?
77th Brigade (Corporal Bob and pals) marking you down. You must be right over the target.
There is no spike protein that can be proven to derive from an unproven SARS-COV-2 virus Tomoola. What proteins that are shed if any are certainly not proteins from the aforesaid virus. It’s disinformation and you can’t see it or don’t want to see it. If you argue otherwise present your proof that the alleged “spikes” derive from the fake SARS-COV -2 virus which gave the alleged coronavirus it’s name.
Some of my arguments against the alleged “spike protein” (SP) were originally on “How the CDC Manipulates Data” thread. Unfortunately, some people have swallowed the deception and accepted SP uncritically and erroneously believe that the “spike protein” is a specific attribute of the alleged unproven SARS-COV-2 virus which it is not.
Thanks for the pictures John. It was a special day with some wonderful moments and a chance to meet some lovely sane people. H/T to the Nuns of Tyburn. There is a great video on Sonia Elijah’s report over at Con Woman. Wonderful speech by the sisters.
Thanks to all those who contributed.
Well done, fantastic, there is hope. God Bless you all.
Hope is only effective when driven by rage and despair?
Oh im raging and despairing…evictions start again tomorrow but i still have hope even though im on the list
Great photos John, thanks for sharing. It was quite a day!