10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 4

Kim Usbourne

Happy Bank Holiday Monday!

Sure, ever since lockdowns became a thing, Bank Holidays have lost some of their uniqueness and charm (just as the phrase ‘never in a month of Sundays’ will forever have different connotations), nevertheless, let’s start the week off right with a brand new selection of Monday Morning MemesTM!

Grab a cuppa, put your feet up, and let’s wreak comic havoc upon the real pandemic plaguing our lives today: stupidity:

1.

Better safe than sorry…

2.

Monty Python’s Lying Virus?

3.

To be honest I’d rather take my chances with heroin. At least I know what happens to people 10 years down the line…

4.

‘Murica!

5.

“In the land of fiction, in the fires of Mount Bull, the Dark Lord Gates forged in secret a master lie, to control all others. And into this lie he poured his cruelty, his malice, and his will to dominate all life.”

6.

Same, buddy. Same.

7.

I want this printed on a billboard.

8.

I can’t wait to explain to everyone how healthy I’ve been all year, regardless of never using hand sanitiser…

9.

“Do or do not, there is no try!”

10.

You know how silly you feel looking at the fashions you were wearing 20 years ago?

Hang in there, everybody. You’re by no means alone and our numbers are growing. More and more people are waking up, and there are more and more groups out there to find likeminded (read: sane) people!

It might seem futile occasionally, but we have a powerful weapon in our arsenal – the truth.

And, in the MEME time… (bonus meme!)