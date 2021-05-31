10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 4

Kim Usbourne
Happy Bank Holiday Monday!
Sure, ever since lockdowns became a thing, Bank Holidays have lost some of their uniqueness and charm (just as the phrase ‘never in a month of Sundays’ will forever have different connotations), nevertheless, let’s start the week off right with a brand new selection of Monday Morning MemesTM!
Grab a cuppa, put your feet up, and let’s wreak comic havoc upon the real pandemic plaguing our lives today: stupidity:
1.
Better safe than sorry…
2.
Monty Python’s Lying Virus?
3.
To be honest I’d rather take my chances with heroin. At least I know what happens to people 10 years down the line…
4.
‘Murica!
5.
“In the land of fiction, in the fires of Mount Bull, the Dark Lord Gates forged in secret a master lie, to control all others. And into this lie he poured his cruelty, his malice, and his will to dominate all life.”
6.
Same, buddy. Same.
7.
I want this printed on a billboard.
8.
I can’t wait to explain to everyone how healthy I’ve been all year, regardless of never using hand sanitiser…
9.
“Do or do not, there is no try!”
10.
You know how silly you feel looking at the fashions you were wearing 20 years ago?
Hang in there, everybody. You’re by no means alone and our numbers are growing. More and more people are waking up, and there are more and more groups out there to find likeminded (read: sane) people!
It might seem futile occasionally, but we have a powerful weapon in our arsenal – the truth.
And, in the MEME time… (bonus meme!)
And again and again I see it: the absolute uniformity of the media from the “extreme Left” to the “Right” where the former scream covid terror and the latter permit what looks like covid scepticism but turns out to be lockdown scepticism which is a phony subversion that turns out to support the covid narrative. The only covid scepticism is assigned to the “extreme Right” where it is linked with white supremacy, anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism etc.
Logical conclusion: this entire spectrum is false and controlled. The only genuine covid scepticism comes from the comments below i.e. from “regular” members of the public who have actually thought about it.
The rest of the public don’t even know about discrepancies. And it’s not because they don’t go to the “specialist” websites. They could very well do but, as detailed above, these “extreme” positions are already “taken care of”. (Even actual covid scepticism has been neutralised by this containment within the aforementioned spectrum – plus the inevitable UFO/Reptiles from outer space stuff.)
It’s a jaw droppingly wide scam that seems to pervade everywhere!
And that means that even (very occasional) talk about “coup d’etat” from some Left sites (who immediately go on to mock the idea) is uncomprehending. The trouble with this “coup d’etat” idea is that it implicitly assumes that there was an actual democracy there before. There never was. When you have an event like e.g. JFK or 9/11, these are not attacks on the way things are but attacks considered necessary to contain deviations and face impending threats to the system i.e. there doesn’t have to be an installation of a shady regime. The shady regime is already here and has been here for a long time. Thus, Event Covid does not signal a “takeover” but an indication that the parasitical system that was already there is going through a new mutation to preserve its power structure.
Astrazeneca’s ” BananaPhone ” Side Effect..!!!
bit worrying this..they all want a Bnana Phone…!!!!
This Meme series has been great..!! Scotguv have done another Jab Ad for Younger Audieces..!!
A short time ago I received this text from staff at The Big Issue:
“check covid exposure sites online or phone the office between 9.00 and 3.00 and we can check for you. If you have any cold/flu symptoms, go get tested!
Remember, you can travel outside your 5 kms to get tested or vaccinated”.
There you go. They are fully on board with the scamdemic narrative. Meanwhile, more cases in Melbourne today as the “cluster” grows. And now allegedly back in retirement homes here as well.
And the media literally screeching for people to get jabbed. Latest video from Max Igan at The Crowhouse and also an article about vaccine passports…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oZZgBkYNaH28/
https://www.universallifetools.com/2021/04/vaccine-passports-end-of-liberty-in-the-west/
You’re a front line soldier fighting for the people. Other people out there also want to fight and are looking for people like you.
I’m doing what I can do to resist this authoritarian bullshit as we all are in our own way. Halfway through watching The Crowhouse video that I linked where Max touches on the situation in Victoria, and the adverse side effects of the jab. Recommended viewing as are all his videos on the scamdemic.
I second my gratefulness for Your authentic comments and real life actions that go far beyond the usual lip services we are confronted with. I wish we could have met in real life and augmented each other’s realities. Hopefully it will be next life – after the planet has been cleared of all psychopaths.
Yes, thank you. These are great!
Apparently we are not to call an ambulance for ‘just a broken bone or burn’ in order to save our overworked ambulance service for ‘serious cases’
Instead we should call 111.
The hospitals are ‘in crisis’ and overwhelmed with patents with unspecified ailments but the media inferred that they were people who had declined treatment due to covid.
Here is there dilemma, if you have had the Vax and are taken ill, they cannot allow you to be registered as a covid patient.
Neither do they wish to acknowledge that people are being hospitalised with jab effects.
So they are citing patient confidentiality to hide the figures.
Or they are lying again
There is no crisis, they just need to maintain the ’emergency’.for without it there’s no justification for the emergency legislation, and the jabs could no longer he given etc.
The only obvious fact is they are lying, the only question is which lie are they going to reinforce and double down on.
or get hacked by russians like the hse :))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
The jabs have caused a severe crisis: (a) direct injury (b) excess deaths (c) everyone from children to under-65s ill unlike before (d) more “covid” cases clogging up the med. system.
I see some weighty articles querying the pandemic have appeared in various – still pretty much low-profile – sectors of the net. BUT … they’re pretty useless in their tendency to self-destruct and feebleness.
On the self-destruct side, there’s Simon Elmer of Architects for Social Housing who puts forward the case for covid being a total con in the most devastating way … and then shoots himself in both feet by frantically trying to distance himself from all notion of that dreaded “conspiracy” even while he is describing what is unmistakably a conspiracy!
On the feeble side there’s this:
https://hailtoyou.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/why-the-lack-of-high-profile-cheerleaders-for-the-anti-panic-side-corona-as-social-phenomenon-mystery/#more-7880
First note the pedantic volume of this article – written as if submitting an undergraduate piece and thereby bound to repel as many readers as possible.
But then there’s also this:
“Much writing on these pages in 2020 was on the Corona Question. I came to see the Anti-Panic (Anti-Lockdown) side as correct on all the main points, correct on the data, yet even so treated like Flat-Earth-ism when dealt with at all. It was strangely hard to find basic Anti-Panic positions in the news and wider discourse, but eventually much of it seeped through (usually many months after the findings, months after the ideas began to be discussed on the Anti-Panic side).
…
There is so much puzzling about the whole thing. How do we account for the comfortable victory of the Anti-Panic side on the facts/data but at the same time a disastrous defeat for the Anti-Panic side in public policy?”
Oh golly gosh it’s so hard to figure out! What can possibly be going on?
“To appearances, it would seem an at-first-somewhat-shabby coalition of often-shrill Pro-Panic forces, and second-rate demagogues, was able to seize control of an entire civilization and inflict enormous damage. And not just for a few weeks or months but now one year and counting, with many of the Pro-Panic regimes signaling they are going to stay loyal to the Virus-Cult for a long time to come, a Forever War against what is now a moderate flu virus (which is of course delusional). This global fiasco is sure to provoke commentary for years to come. …
Yes, we need answers. The whole thing seems so bizarre, really, in big-picture terms that it is guaranteed to get a large portion of the Anti-Panic side to drift into thinking the entire thing was part of a deliberate coup d’etat, or series of coups d’etat. But we don’t necessarily need such explanations.”
Heaven forbid we drift into that kind of territory!
“We should ask questions like this: Who were the leaders on the Pro-Panic side? Not specific individuals per se, but types of person. When and why did they attach themselves to the Pro-Panic side? Why are there so few major-platform leaders who speak on behalf of the Anti-Panic side?”
After which we get the start of an extended essay beginning with the depressingly unpromising, “What is a leader?” And no, I’m not kidding!
Well yes, let’s spend the rest of our lives arguing about what basic words in English mean!
My feeling about the “Left” has not changed i.e. nothing relevant is going to come from this sector. Perhaps it’s a sign of them being academics for so long. They’ve never taken part in actual action and they wouldn’t even know how to begin. This is indicated by the above reference to provoking “commentary for years to come”. Spoiler Alert: This is all you’re going to get from them! (And even then, none of this commentary will come close to what is really going on – which, by the way, any regular person in the street can see!)
We need something more than verbose “commentary”.
Just keep posting in the simplest terms that both covid and the vax are bullshit!
Navel gazing while under the cosh of the UK thought police and living in fear of being discovered to be on the CIA wanted list (a conspiracy theorist).
Too much navel, not enough backbone.
3 Manhunts all at the same time.
1) France: French police capture fugitive ex-soldier after huge manhunt in Dordogne2) Belgium: Germany: Manhunt for Jürgen Conings: solder. (18th may)
3 UK: Police launch urgent hunt to find man, 29, wanted after woman and child were found dead last night. Zero information.
Odd no?
Perhaps they (the fugitives) know too much? Wait, wasn’t there a TV series on that very theme…So is there any possible connection between these 3. Maybe they were Gladio (and I don’t mean pleased to see you).
I’ve just read the reports on the French event in my local paper, Charente Libre. There are red flags all over it – ex-army (mental health) with previous (be afraid), domestic violence (women v men), carrying a hunting rifle (ban guns)…all of which are being discussed in the comment section, along with its curious timing…close to elections.
Part of ‘the new normal’ agenda that’s not been overtly pushed much in the UK – but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening:
ttps://dumptheguardian.com/money/2021/jun/01/just-7-of-uk-shop-payments-predicted-to-be-in-cash-by-2024-report
“The decline in the use of cash in the UK has accelerated, and while this opens up new opportunities for businesses to optimise and drive efficiencies, we need to be mindful that important parts of the economy continue to rely on cash, such as charity donations and restaurant tip jars, while there are many in society who remain underbanked.”
Breaking some of that down….
“New opportunities for businesses to optimise and drive efficiencies”? In other words, businesses will be under presuure to eliminate the option for cash payment to save a few short-term credits. It’s part of the broader strategy to get businesses to enact much of “the new normal” rather than use government directly which a) people tend to notice and suspect more and b) may have more effective rights’ protection.
“Important parts of the economy continue to rely on cash”? Watch for a drive to shift behaviour on these.
“Such as charity donations”? Won’t somebody please think of the foundations?
“Many in society who remain underbanked”? How do you make people want something enormously damaging to them? Cloak it in the language of rights. It’s a technique going back at least as far as Bernays and his “freedom sticks”.
I wanted to post a link to the original report but they require a ridiculous amount of personal information to access it (which is kinda fitting…. ).
Using cash wherever possible is, like boycotting Covid-zealous companies (I shifted my insurance out of Saga for example), is something we can all do.
Which brings us back to them wanting us all marked and digital…
An interesting analysis:
Is This Calm Before the Storm Meant To Create a War Against Dissenters and the ‘Unvaccinated’? Absolutely!
By Gary D. Barnett
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/gary-d-barnett/is-this-calm-before-the-storm-meant-to-create-a-war-against-dissenters-and-the-unvaccinated-absolutely/
It is a race between the people waking up and the authoritarians getting their population controls in place.
The top news item on this morning’s BBC radio news was about genetic therapy … but not the genetic therapy you’d expect. Apparently a baby with a rare and fatal condition has been treated for the first time in the UK using a new genetic therapy. I wonder if they are planning to concede that the so-called vaccine is in fact genetic therapy and are first laying the ground with news items that portray genetic therapy in a positive light.
Exactly. That was my immediate reaction. Prime the masses!
But you keep helping them by swallowing their BBC cool aid and being one of their loyal viewers.
No, you need to listen to a bit to know what line they are pushing.
Undoubtedly! My ears pricked up when I heard it too, and I came to exactly the same conclusion.
BAHAHAHAHAHHAAHA
down in the penal white fellah pharmacom corporate coal/frack Gaia extermination penal colony they’ve (that’d be the Screws) be cummmin for the non-compliant. cause guess what the those ‘variant’s’ is now ‘FLEETING’.
YESSIREE just haf to ‘brush’ by and U is COVIDDED.
phew
what’s next??? outlawnin breathing? HAAAAAA
where are the windmills????
”Nashville store owner apologizes for selling ‘Not Vaccinated’ patches modelled on Star of David badges Nazis forced Jews to wear after Stetson pulled their business”
This is how the agencies stop political satire.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9638591/Hat-store-apologizes-selling-Not-Vaccinated-yellow-star-patches-brands-pull-business.html
The vaccines will be shown to be useless during the coming winter. as the numbers of flu cases rise again, as they do every year.
The basic facts have not changed since before the scam. Seasonal flu goes up in the winter & it falls in the summer, there is no vaccine, there is no variant. $
All that changes is the spin. We have not found a cure for flu. The only danger is that the government pretend next years flu is a new variant, that needs a ‘new vaccine’. They have weaponized seasonal flu against us.
A lot worse than useless. The body is permanetly primed to over-react (ADE). This may be in response to flu, flu jab or another covid-jabbed person.
yehaaaaaaaaaa
thank you
Federally funded research on biospecimans seeks to avoid informed consent
Posted on September 21, 2017 | 1 Comment
By AL Whitney © copyround 2017
Permission is granted for redistribution if linked to original and AntiCorruptionSociety.com is acknowledged.
The federal corporation nasties (agencies) have been busy writing new rules for their clandestine human research programs. Here are the agencies now involved:
Department of Homeland Security; Department of Energy; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; Department of Commerce; Social Security Administration; Agency for International Development; Department of Housing and Urban Development; Department of Labor; Department of Defense; Department of Education; Department of Veterans Affairs; Environmental Protection Agency; Department of Health and Human Services; National Science Foundation; and Department of Transportation.
Vaccine research is most likely included. As long as they continue to avoid doing a double blind study comparing vaccinated children to unvaccinated children, they can keep the entire vaccination program classified as experimental. The same is true for GMO food, smart meters, geo-engineering and water fluoridation.
Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects: Final Rule
What is so interesting is how many ‘modalities’ are now being implemented in their so-called research, the number of environments it is being conducted in and how many ways they are coming up with to avoid the informed consent requirement.
In 1997 Congress passed Public Law 105-85 (see Section 1078) permitting the Dept of Defense to experiment with chemical and biological agents on human subjects. Check out their definition of “Biological Agents”. Please note that by their own definitions the biological agents they are using for experimentation are destructive to living species.
(e) BIOLOGICAL AGENT DEFINED.—In this section, the term ‘‘biological agent’’ means any micro-organism (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiac, or protozoa), pathogen, or infectious substance, and any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such micro-organism, pathogen, or infectious substance, whatever its origin or method of production, that is capable of causing—
(1) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism;
(2) deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or materials of any kind; or
(3) deleterious alteration of the environment.
https://anticorruptionsociety.com/2017/09/21/federally-funded-research-on-biospecimans-seeks-to-avoid-informed-consent/
AntiCorruptionSociety.com
We can talk about the symptoms all day but are too frightened to talk about the cause.
People have been voting for ‘small government’ and deregulation for decades now. This is the end result. If you keep choosing these right-wing governments then they will get unsafe cars, unsafe planes, unsafe food and unsafe medicine as regulations are rolled back. Stop cheering on deregulation and calling it ‘freedom’, it’s not.
https://www.reddit.com/r/NoNewNormal/comments/nphfgr/oh_jim/
You are on a roll with your memes S Cooper! Excellent!
‘Freedom fighters believe Melbourne’s current lockdown is a corrupt ploy to seek an extension to Victoria’s and Australia’s so-called state of emergency status due for review on 4th June. It is believed that vaccines that are not fully approved are only allowed in state of emergency use, hence the need for an extension.’ (Cairns News 31 May 2021).
‘Mysterious clusters’ and ‘cases’ have popped up all over Melbourne… And we most likely can expect them to ‘mysteriously pop up’, especially with the current Top of the Pops ‘Indian variant’ ,in Sydney…
I don’t understand Australia’s policy, Are they going to stay terrified behind their sofas forever and isolate themselves from the rest of the world for one hundred years? Along with burning witches we have been here before, but medieval man had no science or medicine to speak of, what’s our excuse?
‘’Black Death quarantine: how did we try to contain the most deadly disease in history?’’
“Venice became the first city to close its ports to incoming vessels. Those they did admit were subjected to 30 days of isolation, later raised to 40….”
“Plague still took hold in Venice – as it did globally – killing an estimated 100,000 people”
https://www.historyextra.com/period/medieval/plague-black-death-quarantine-history-how-stop-spread/
I see the Guangdong Chinese are going Indian as well: you have to admire the global coordination.
Anyone for ‘Branch Covidians’ ?
‘I have come to the conclusion that the similarities between AIDS science and Nazi science are too obvious for people of conscience to ignore. In his groundbreaking book about Nazi treatment of Jews, “Life Unworthy of Life”: Racial Phobia and Mass Murder in Hitler’s Germany, James M. Glass writes, “It was not cultural propagandists who organised the infamous ‘special treatment’ of the Jews; it was the public health officials, the scientific journals, the physicians, the administrators, and the lawyers, who feared the very presence of the Jews would endanger their families, their bodies, and ultimately their lives. To think of the Jew in such terms is insane from our perspective, but it was held to be sane in the culture caught up in the phobic projection of infection onto the Jews and the scientific authority legitimising such beliefs.”‘ Charles Ortleb – Fauci versus Duesberg. 2020)…
The corporate propaganda media’s fear campaign, to get everyone injected, stays largely ‘on message’, which contains two basic themes: fear of contagion, and fear of exclusion.
James Corbett suggests ‘positive propaganda’ to counter the covid-19 fear campaign…
But can you counter propaganda with counterpropaganda ? Can you really use reason to counter fear ?
Thank you Thank you!! So hard sometimes to talk with family about the crap broadcast by MSM, re shocking cremations in India, so many people dying, etc. etc. If I say ‘get the facts’ ‘read the stats’ etc. I am then accused of thinking I’m smarter than everyone and how few people think the way I do! These Memes made my day!
Indians always cremate. It’s part of Hinduism. 9,600,000 Indians die every year from normal causes. It’s a classic case of bullshit baffles brains. The 3 Bs
Totally. And it is always out in the open for all to see. No overflowing crematoriums.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56513.htm
The morgues, cemetaries and crematoriums are overflowing. Because of the economic destruction and insane government.
You may not be smarter than everyone, but you’re certainly smarter than your accusers.
All the people I speak to about Covid are completely ignorant. I have no sympathy with they anymore.
Last weekend a guy in the pub was telling me he knew two Brits who had died of Covid, one 60, one 40. I told him that was bullshit. Statistically, at age 45, he would be an outlier to know two people that had died of anything in a year. Then, as only 400 people aged 50 and below died of Covid in the UK, the chances that he knows one of them is zero, or thereabouts, so stop fucking lying to me.
His response: that was a bit harsh.
Fuckers, the lot of them.
Gazza just ran into some more victorian refugees……. this time they are driving around in a bus with YOU CAN SAY NO on the side…….. she said her daughter is organising sudden protests here and there in Melbourne as her way of fighting back……..the dad has been fined 2x but when he tells them he is taking it to court they drop the fines……
the daughter can be found [email protected]….. is trying to reignite democracy in Aust……
Interesting that when the dad says he is taking them to court they drop the fines. I asked the Doctors for Covid Treatment about the legality of fines re Nuremberg Code and they said they didn’t know the answer. If fining people is not coercion, I don’t know what is. Isn’t it illegal to mandate compulsory vaccinations for an experimental medical procedure?
Personally I would say yes on both accounts and may we live to see the equivalent of Nuremberg trials….a dr I know says it is impossible to get informed consent even from the willing, as they cannot understand the ramifications of what they do…and doing anything without informed consent is illegal about everywhere..,but none of this bothers the deluded following their orders in this game…
Have you seen the Scotty Cam and co. ads on 9, they must have made a dirty deal with pharma
Just tell’em to read this if they can.
The Nuremberg Code (1947)
Permissible Medical Experiments
The great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally. The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society that are unprocurable by other methods or means of study. All agree, however, that certain basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:
1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.
The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.
2. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
3. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results justify the performance of the experiment.
4. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
so last century, even more so that oath doctors pretended to adhere too 😉
I know there are great Canadians here!
Petitions against Canadian Vax passports and covid vax on children
https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3454
https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3236
We may have to move to the southern USA or Montana or some state where the government has passed laws against war crimes being committed against their citizens.
Refugees from the “Undemocratic, Rich People’s Republic of Soviet Canuckistan”.
Florida or Texas
Thank God for the red states: I just wish they would bring in laws to reject all democrats who try to immigrate and are coming from blue states.
Canadians: sheep leading sheep, what could go wrong?
Turdeau couldn’t be an authoritarian if he tried, not for lack of ambition but lack of brains.
Boris Johnson has now said he wants EVERYBODY jabbed by the end of 2022! And the MSM is nodding sagely (or should that be SAGEly?): https://covidtruefacts.blogspot.com/2021/05/boris-johnson-wants-us-all-jabbed-for.html
F%ck Boris Johnson
Exactly. He’s a weird fuckwit.
And a traitor. Like Cameron who should now be in the tower. Brexit was bad enough but then Greenshill … how is he still alive?
Lol end of 2022 is it now, they keep pushing this goal back and back, I guess not as many people are taking up the “vaccine” offer / threat as they’d hoped, or pretend have had it through their lying media. We all know abject morons who have had the experimental jab, but I’m betting a very significant chunk of the population vocal or not, have just ignored the invitation and will continue to ignore it. Their little fear campaign is running out of steam, roll on the prosecutions of these globalist criminals, for crimes against humanity !
My wife is still afraid, but the ‘confused-afraid’ ratio has definitely been showing a ‘confused’ bias recently.
I call that good news.
Perhaps it’s also another sign that their little fear campaign is running out of steam?
People are heartily bored with covid news, just as people get bored with anything if it goes on long enough. Look at fashions in clothes and hairstyles. People always get bored in the end.
That will be the finish of covid, as it was with ‘Swine ‘Flu’, yet the amoeba-brained ‘experts’ currently trying out this farce upon us are perfectly capable of trying it again after a few years.
They need to be sterilized. Taken out of the gene pool before they beat us to the post and make us all into amoebae.
“just as people get bored with anything if it goes on long enough.”
Especially if they’ve been engineered to have the attention span of a gnat….
Your wife watches too much TV.
And yet people are still scratching their heads.
Johnson is another sheep leading sheep. His initial gut response was good – as in normal – but then the shepherd hit him on the head while he “had Covid” and he came out a lockdown fanatic. Baaaaa Johnson. They probably told him to get married.
this is the link for the Colbeck interview. I suggest you download it fast
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/breakfast/richard-colbeck-comfortable-about-pace-of-vaccine-rollout/13368002
the interesting part starts at ~ 13 min
Not sure if anyone caught that pompous arrogant cretan Fran Kelly on ABC Australia this morning interviewing Richard Colbeck, the Federal Minsiter for Aged care services. Anyway she was in fine form attacking on all fronts viz. why isn’t the vaccine compulsory for aged care workers, why are they not all vaccinated blah blah drivel drivel. Anyway at about 13 minutes into the interview she’s pressing him on compulsory vaccinations for aged care workers and he says words to the effect: “the critical issue is whether or not the vaccine prevents transmission” “there are still questions about whether or not this is the case” “we know that you can still catch the virus even if you have been vaccinated” To which dumbo blonde of the century replied by changing the subject and moving on to another line of questions! Huh? WTF? who is running this country? The media or the Government. Very very strange.
How about this waste of space Premier of Manitoba when asked by a caller about Ivermectin and why it isn’t being used or considered, COMPLETELY IGNORES HER and instead answers with a statement about vaccine production, boosters and future pandemics!!
I swear these criminals are either tipping into mental illness or under some kind of hypnotic control.
It’s just gross incompetence at this point…
https://youtu.be/3jthSDWizJA?t=1891
Oh it past incompetence a LOOOOONNNGGG time ago. We are in full malfeasance mode for at least 10+ months now. When they refuse early treatment they are killing people. That is MEDICAL MURDER.
Full Interview With Dr. McCullough. Close to 2 hours but worth it.
TRM Thank you so much for putting this up. A much-needed documentation of the history of withholding treatment of outpatient covid patients. Also the purposeful prevention of such treatment.
This video is the only history of what actually happened. Priceless.
Everyone, if you don’t have 2 hours, begin watching at the 1 hour mark. It’s inspiring; it’s persuasive to your friends who still haven’t awakened.
We need to figure out how to do at our level what he has done at his. It’s heroic.
Indeed! Worth every minute! Many thanks TRM. Spreading as widely as I can. Very top recommendation to all wondering whether it’s worth the time. Yes, if is! See it!
Public Health Dept. IMV. Politicians are doing what they are told by the ‘medical experts’. It’s all about funding for academia & scientific research, job preservation in MSM, probably ABC protecting what funding they get from govt etc. All a bunch of sycophants.
What gets up my nose is that the TGA can approve the vaccines, with their dangerous side effects, immediately but people waiting to access CBD oil, a natural substance which has no side effects, to treat pain from arthritis, cancer etc. still can’t buy it OTC because the TGA, although supposedly approving it for OTC, won’t be making it available until 2022.
Made me cringe just hearing her voice.,,.and sadly I am not sure who other than WhO is running this country.
The ABC all have their talking points from fucking Norman Swan who hasn’t been a doctor since 1982, has no expertise in vaccines and of course the Gates funded Burnett and Doherty institutes.
Doctors are actually frighteningly under-qualified in 3 main areas, microbiology and virology, pharmacology and herbalism. And yet they will advise you to take a vaccine they don’t really understand, take SSRIs if you depressed and completely ruin your life permanently, and finally ignore the fact that herbal medicine does actually work. So if your Doctor lacks this knowledge and completely ignores various aspects of a cure is he really practicing medicine or is he just following a script excuse the pun?
They are ignorant in other things too, due to training and motivation. E.g. (a) nutrition (b) how to reduce the risk of an illness/recurrence. Their tests do not look for basic deficiencies.
These are great!
There is power in memes (looking @mr Musk)
I’ve noticed that the mainscream have their own memes.
Keep them coming!
There’s a few in the last article, eg:
“They have not Isolated the Virus, They have Isolated You”
“The only things Mutating are the Lies”
Try https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/
A variation of a tried notion:
Repeating the same lie over and over again,
expecting it to become the truth – is insanity.
The psychopathy at work here is beyond dispute.
I’m just trying to get my hands on any, and all, information on how to stop it.
Since we are in the same age bracket, solutions are not readily and easily coming by. As a matter of fact, reading people commenting here, it has become clear that none of them are existentially threatened the way I am. My life draws to an end and I now wish I wouldn’t have to participate in the process. For too long I have not been able to get medical help. Now, I am confronted with homelessness and am hungry more often that not. Of course I am not the only one to stare life’s end in the face. It is not due to mine, or anybody else’s wrongdoing, but the psychopaths actions to achieve exactly this outcome.
Ironically, there is only one line that comes to mind and is circulating in it:
“So sad that it should come to this – we tried to warn you all, but oh dear.”
My sympathies go to the few real people with equally real life threatening circumstances here. The time has come where Death is your friend and not something to run away from in fear.
Absent a miracle – my testament is ready.
I have to admit I find it strange that my health has been unusually good this year.
Must be due to not getting colds and ‘flu due to the lockdowns…
But why didn’t I get covid?
I’m over 70, have asthma and… and… and…
Oh, to hell with it.
I just have a decent immune system that gets as much practice as George Carlin’s did…
ditto without the asthma……. all the way i have failed to understand why anyone thinks everyone has to get any disease…… whatever it is…… even in the best of cold, flu years not everyone gets it…. and even those who do, few die……. all bullshit…….
The one and only flu jab I had nearly killed me because I have a compromised immune system due to medication for Crohn’s disease, I was sicker than a dog for 6 months trying to get rid of it. Haven’t had so much as a cold for years.
You may even have bettered my experience with covid, W, and that was pretty negligible. I too have a strong immune system, plenty exercised, and am in generally pretty good health, even though I was 79 when I got the pathogen, last year. The only help that I called on was mega-dose vitamin C. The whole thing was a piece of piss: three days of barely noticeable below-par ropiness. Nothing more; then gone. And now – if the world’s still working as it has for so long, I’m long-term, balanced, fully immune, and non-infectious. All just like seeing off an ordinary flu.
I don’t know which is worse; what “they” are injecting into us on completely false pretenses, or the near complete shutdown of freedom of speech.
In the U.S., by law, a declaration of emergency is supposed to last 30 days, but can be extended up to 60 days. After day 60, then, all emergency powers are rescinded and the emergency is supposed to end. So, everything our governments and tinpot dictators are doing to us now is illegal, a violation of Federal law. Why are “they” allowing this to go on?
“They” are not allowing this to go on.
Frankly, WE are.
Americans, to take your example, have their Congressmen, who are supposed to represent their local interests and their Constitution.
In the light of this year’s events, it is therefore obvious that their Congressmen are neither listening to them, nor are they representing their interests or the Constitution.
Nobody should be allowing that.
But they do.
so where are all the lawyer etc who usually eagerly want to sue someone? and as for those congressmen/women etc…. have they all been told this is happening for the good of USA…..ala bringing in digital currency etc….save the $? there has to be some explanation why so many are happy to violate laws………
We’re in a war but not everyone has realised this yet. They will.
Congress answer to their source of funds: what more do you need to know?
Do as I say or you will be on the street this time next year, along with your family: what would you do?
Ontario just gave their imbecilic fat fuck poptart gobbling puppet emergency powers through to December.
https://www.blogto.com/city/2021/05/ontario-extend-emergency-powers-until-december/
Seriously: if you are in a majority democrat state in the USA, you are stupid. Do you want to be surrounded by democrats when the reset starts to bite harder?
Because “we” are allowing “them”, Joe.
WHO’s a GOOD BOY??!!
WHO’s the BEST BOY??!!
WHO’s my FAVOURITE BOY??!!
….you’re getting a TREAT tonight!!
“550 Vaccinated Health Care workers to attend Maple Leafs-Canadians game 7 in Toronto”
“those invited to the game have been fully vaccinated against Covid for at least 2 weeks”
(and they’re all still alive! Well..that’s not exactly true, we actually started with 800…)
Premier Doug (not-a-genius) Ford said “this is well below the arena’s capacity”
(Scotiabank Arena capacity – 18,800)
“..public health officials are confident we can put these special fans (fortified with Nano particles and virtue) in the stands safely and with minimal risk”
(with a few additional precautions of course)
“….. with precautionary measures in place like – both doses of a covid vaccine (any covid vaccine! Mix and match! Expired is A-ok too!) – screening, masking, distancing, enhanced cleaning, (how about full body casts?) and crowd control”
(crowd control??? Is there going to be an MRna frenzy? an MRNa Rat king?)
(and what about lightning strikes?)
“Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is covering the costs (of their clot and heart surgeries), Ford said”
(when will you stubborn, selfish, filthy useless eaters learn..)
“…that the more of us who get vaccinated, the faster we can return to doing the things we miss.”
(GET IT, HUMP?)
(next reward for the vaccinated only – free unlimited T-bones for your Canada Day BBQ’s!! Real meat! Real air! – the unwashed and unvaccinated will get chickpeas out of a can in the garage – NO visitors… with the lights OUT)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/vaccinated-health-workers-game-7-toronto-1.6046675
Update:
After a whole season in 1st place the Toronto Maple Leafs collapsed in spectacular fashion tonight under the immense pressure to perform in front of 550 masked and crowd controlled vaccine anointed.
The One World Religion is off to a cracking start.
haha, the lucky rock “same as your mask, fuck all” gave me the biggest laugh….. keep ’em coming!
i needed the chuckle thank you
Baaaaa Johnson looks worse than Pertwee. Which is the scarecrow. Brilliant.
again i have to admit not my own work (i haven’t got an original thought in my head) so apologies once again to the original maker but it needs a better audience and thank you
Consider me an unpaid publicist
“they asked them to put up their sovereign assets.”
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/11/investigation-pfizer-bullied-latin-american-nations
“Covid-Skeptics? A better and more accurate way to describe the situation is not that those who see through the Corporate Fascist Scamdemic ‘Big Lie’ Propaganda bs as skeptics but those Nazi psychopath criminals behind it as corrupt avaricious PATHOLOGICAL LIARS. What is the saying, the best defense is a good offense.“
Very important point.
Great work everywhere you go Cooper
There are many Covid believers but the vaccine, where the tired hit the road, has produced loads of anti-vaxxers.
The https://www.theautomaticearth.com/ blog was initially pro lockdown, pro mask, but had the balls to turn it around and be anti vax.
I don’t think skeptic quite does it. Skeptics are often described as doubters. I think there’s no doubt about it. A skeptic questions the validity or authenticity of something purporting to be factual. There’s no longer any question about it. To be fair, other words for skeptic include disbeliever, atheist, and unbeliever, but so are pessimist, doubting Thomas, and cynic. Semantics for sure, but I don’t consider myself a skeptic at this point, I’m dead certain.
Maybe we can give a nod to the 9/11 truth movement and go with C-19 Truthers. Try to kill two birds with one stone, or kill all the psychopaths with one movement.
Fuck that. Focus!
I’m usually good at intuition if something smells like shite it probably is.Not once since this started I believed it especially one day after they announced corona that the shops had stickers and signs,no this was pre prepared.
Thanks for these sarcastic messages!
I put them up in my front window for ‘full diversity’ access!
Once in a while, a masker goes off into the “apoplectic catharsis” response, indicating that those certain individuals are better off at not accessing my services.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/
Just one Covid death reported today in the UK. Perhaps a little down due to it being a bank holiday but in real terms it really is a “nothing-burger” now, in Britain at least.
“Boris – let my people go!”
There is no such thing as a “Covid death”- it is all fiction.
When you see respectable “this or thats” blovating about the virus, all it tells you is who is on the payroll.
But haven’t you seen the cases? The Indian variant is running amok! We all have to hide in the cupboard under the stairs until Christmas!
Go have a vindaloo, it will kill any Covid and if not, you will shit it out in the morning. Village science.
Nobody are going to inject me with that poison.Like hiv it started from hepatitis injection.Now they want you to take an injection that will compromise your humune system so they will die from the common cold.I get the jist of their thoughts now they are trying to cull us,who the hell gives them the right to kill us?
just because you are fine well content and healthy with strong immune system.
just because all seems fine ship shape
does not mean you are not seriously ill
the covid distemper is lurking in the shadows like tory blair in bushes near late night toilet
shed your disease my son shed it covid it right out through your lymph spread the vaccine son
shedded
And how many have to be sacrificed in the process?
read the runes kaballa speak to an insurance man
life factors speak to a bond man cashing in on birth death certificate
theft of millions of estate
speak to barbera lerner spector replace the old with the new via un refugee compac
speak to the foreign owners of the public private partnership that is uk
speak to the merchants of the foreign city of london corporation
how many must be 5g baked or spike protein shed as carl sagan said
millions and millions on this lonely tiny admiral birds eye view of the non such ball earth
some folks seek suicide by cop
others subconsciously want out but are weak
so
sewing the needle point of destruction via a fallen demon
called doc or nurse
the spirit the soul is shed shedded
replaced by bluetooth for your safety and comfort
Dr. Peter McCullough has now FULLY awakened. Powerful video
https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2021/05/28/doctor-_1820_this-whole-pandemic-was-about-the-vaccine_1920_.aspx
In case Mercola gets cold feet again and pulls it here is the Vimeo version:
Full Interview With Dr. McCullough. Close to 2 hours but worth it.
Well after listening to that I cannot see how anyone could have any doubts about the sinister crap of all this game….horrendous really…and hopefully one day the trials will begin.
I can’t help but wonder (because I’m a pessimist) if a lot of the people hesitant to get the jab are secretly hoping vaccination will become mandatory. That way they won’t have to decide whether or not to get the jab – the decision will be made for them.
Hope I’m totally wrong here. But so many people love the strong silent type. “Rough me up, baby, and I’ll follow you anywhere!”
To make it mandatory would be just too much horror for many who are administering the fascist system, yet who are still convince it is in a good cause, even these useful idiots, would feel very uncomfortable with forced vaccination. Those cunts, journalists, hospital managers, police chiefs need to be kept on side and not spooked.
Idiot, no we’re just not dumb fucks like you.
What a nasty unnecessary response to a fair question by Howard.
It seems nasty at first, but we know Howard by now.
He does not hope he’s wrong. He’s a troublemaker.
I could agree with him that people want easy solutions and are too lazy to go into the complexities of the truth in this matter, but it’s a long step from there to imagine that people actually want a ‘strong, silent type’ to come along and jab them.
Transfer such logic to a rape situation, and we all know what it means…
There’s some weird projecting going on here.
rumoured howard, macron will make the jab mandatory and as a ancient brit living in the french countryside i have NO intention of having that shit injected into me.what the fuck do i do then?
Apparently a ‘macron’ (small ‘m’) is a diacritical mark (-) placed over a letter to represent a long vowel. There must a way to make a C*vid meme out of that. Any ideas, people?
Fuck em, buy a bow n go full robin hood in the ardennes. Im nearly there now. The wifes had her first. If she takes the second and croaks ill be there.
Yano half of me thinks im joking. Half of me deep down believes it’ll come to pass.
Both halves are right.
Take him to court. Nuremberg Code. Can’t make an experimental medical procedure mandatory.
Ewwww.
Exactly.
Don’t overthink it Howard.
Just look in the mirror and acknowledge the idiot that is staring back at you.
lol
“Four more Oath Keepers indicted for participating in Capitol attack
New indictment is part of a larger criminal conspiracy case that now includes 19 members of the far-right group”
(Graud)
Interesting. So the media are happy to say “conspiracy” some of the time.
I reckon St Augustine had it right when he spoke about the hypocrisy of Emperor Alexander who accused the pirate of being a molester of the sea and the pirate answered by calling Alexander a molester of the whole world but called “Emperor” because he was “too big to be a criminal”.
So when is a conspiracy not a conspiracy? When it is carried our by those in charge!
‘Treason doth never prosper. What’s the reason?/
If it do prosper, none [among the Outer Party bourgeoisie] dare call it treason.’
I’m not sure the problem is the patriarchy.
There is definitely a problem with people blindly following the “village community organizer” but I’m not sure they’re men. More like the Itriatrchy.
Clearly men are prominent. Fauci, Dascak, Johnson, Hancock seem to revel in their roles but are they pivotal? Does anyone listen to them? They even play the clown.
Health and education are the most enthusiastic camps in Event Covid and both are heavily female-dominated.
Disclosure: I went through years of therapy to try to save my marriage. The therapist explained patiently that loyalty to parents is misplaced. Parents often hate their offspring and actively seek to destroy them. Especially if the parent is divorced, s/he will try to lead the child down the same way
Those most committed to obeying parent: women-mothers. It is an almost impossible cycle to break. When push comes to shove a frightening number of women will divorce their husbands to satisfy their mother. Faced with a choice of two bonds to cut, they’re unwilling to disobey mom.
That means obeying authority.. big papa/mama government. How does this play into Event Covid?
We have witnessed dozens of men making an online show of their loyalty to technocracy… and paying the ultimate price of Idiocracy. But now children are being pushed to the front of the queue.
Who will step up to their defence? Will men be cowed, will mothers listen to the independent voices challenging this heinous dark pantomime?.. The greatest of which voices are female.
Of course it’s a line of thought that is too far beyond Guardianista perhaps even for Off-Guardian.
To which I say check your premises; check the guardians by whom you set store and stake
Masculinity has been all but outlawed. The beta male has been elevated as have women, artificially, because this makes the population incredibly easy to control.
Most women and beta males are keen to obey authority even when it is unjust. I have seen countless proof since this charade began. Which makes sense because obeying brings them perceived security.
Let’s just say that if Lilith hadn’t been vilified, and then Eve, women would have had an easier time of it these last 2000+ years. Women who go along with it all have Stockholm syndrome.
In my experience, women tend to be more easily led than men. That’s not to say that a lot of men aren’t completely gullible fucks, but fashion is largely driven by female consumers, advertising is mainly aimed at women. I guess in an evolutionary sense, it made more sense for women to stick with the herd, to seek safety in numbers, to fit in with what everybody else was doing, whereas men were more likely to be capable of fighting it out on their own. There was more riding on it for women, in those times, as usually it wasn’t just them, it was their offspring too. These are just trends, not sweeping generalisations, but men do tend towards the extremes of society more than women do, both extreme intelligence and extreme stupidity, for example.
During the “covid” event, I have noticed that, near me at least, women have been more likely than men to be mask and visor wearing, fear stricken, judgmental, fully paid up branch covidians. Again, that’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of male zealots too, and I have met a good deal of strong minded women who have seen through the whole sham with as much lucidity as any man. Just my observations anyway.
It would be good if these were spread all over social media.But we the free thinkers are being silenced,put into a category of lunatics.They might try and silence us on the web but they can’t silence us on the streets.
Annie, to the average person “lunatic” just means not being normal; that is, not going by the current norms. I don’t see how could that necessarily imply anything wrong per se, as the average person seems to believe when they call somebody “lunatic”. They *know* they don’t stand a chance in a debate, so they resort the cheapest expedient of name calling.
“The condition of alienation, of being asleep, of being unconscious, of being out of one’s mind, is the condition of the normal man. Society highly values its normal man. It educates children to lose themselves and to become absurd, and thus to be normal. Normal men have killed perhaps 100,000,000 of their fellow normal men in the last fifty years.” – R. D. Laing, The Politics of Experience
There is a hidden army of people who have purchased Brother label printers and are doing sterling work plastering the things everywhere they get the chance
A little bird told me the QL 500/600/700/800 series are good and for less than 50 of your earth pounds you can be up and running in minutes and they print faster than you can peel em
I also overheard that there are Telegram groups where archives of these stickers can be found
[email protected]
Meanwhile i thought you might like a picture of a bus
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.X5E3gv7q9O1FcB%252bEp27sww%26pid%3DApi&f=1
We’ve come a long way. You remember how, in the towns of the old West, there was always a grizzled old huckster selling the elixir of life, a grand medicinal miracle potion that could cure all, rejuvenate all etc. And this potion turned out to be a mixture of lamb excrement and bull semen? Well, in our brave new world, this old charlatan now owns the entire media and has the law backing him!
There’s a drug insurance company in the u.s. called Elixir.
Roll over Orwell.
Theres also Gilead involved in vaccines
Roll over Margaret Atwood
Soon the bovine masses will be lining up to buy soylent green. Doing their bit to save the world by eating less meat.
And perhaps sooner than anyone anticipated,Excellent podcast by the Iceage farmer
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/31/cyberattack-shuts-down-biggest-meat-producer-in-world-jbs-cyberpandemic-meets-food-supply/
And not lost on me that he has the same name as one of the major snake oil guys from the west.
The first Rockefellah was a snake oil salesman Seems its a genetic trait inbred into them
The first 3 minutes of the linked video explains
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/how-big-oil-conquered-the-world:0
These memes do help me. It’s good to smile and they are so honest. But then I see Matt Hancock. I’m sorry, but this ‘person’ runs my motor more than any other in so-called ‘UK’ politics: https://covidtruefacts.blogspot.com/2021/05/liar-matt-hancock-on-indian-variant.html
UPDATE OF VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) DATA:
As of 21 May 2021 (the latest available) the number of deaths associated with the three vaccines given to Americans are:
PFIZER 1818
MODERNA 2072
JANSSEN 340
TOTAL 4331
As to thrombocytopenia we have:
PFIZER 194
MODERNA 153
JANSSEN 107
Readable VAERS data can be downloaded from
http://preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=15&t=1184
They lied about thalidomide.
They lied about DDT.
They lied about tobacco.
They lied about asbestos.
They lied about mercury.
They lied about Vioxx.
They lied about opioids.
They’re lying about vaccines.
In the midst of a so-called “health crisis” of biblical proportions that the centerpiece of discussions from our so-called “experts” aren’t revolving around nutrition, exercise, human expression and social relations tells you conclusively that you are being lied to on a daily basis.
Once you understand the fundamental truth that by and large central governments are enemies of the people who are not part of government’s easy profit machine everything makes perfect sense with the Operation called “Covid19.”
It’s rather simple really: they want you dead, or in their lies.
It really is that simple. It’s just too much for some people to fathom. Had they been able to, we could end this now. By their gullibility and compliance, they are the enablers that are being frogmarched, Covid-concussed, into a techno-fascist future and making what’s to come possible.
If you are willingly participating in wearing a face mask, social distancing, locking yourself down, and taking a vaccine, you are willingly participating in the demise of humanity—and your legacy will be that of a cowardly, ignorant fool.
Here here sorry the down vote was my misguided finger trying to reply and I can’t redo it apologies
you can add an upvote and it cancels it out
you can add statins to that list, GPs gave them out to every senior citizen here in the UK, my parents went downhill rapidly after they were both prescribed those evil things
Anti-depressant medication (SSRI’s), beta-blockers, Ritalin,
Hormone activating medication (corticosteroids) such as Prednison,
Immunosuppressants, Opiates.
(With long periods of taking Prednison, violent mood swings can/will occur)
Oh yes, beta-blockers. People who take them literally wake up screaming in the middle of the night. But of course, the body gets addicted very fast. Skipping the pill feels like the heart is about to explode. ;-
Very true. I was prescribed Atorva-statin for high blood pressure. Blood pressure never improved, but osteoarthritis of the knees and hips set in within months. Basically I ruined my joints at age 49.
There was also a time, not too long ago, when GPs and even emergency wards prescribed nothing but Celebrex, manufactured by Pfizer. Which causes strokes and heart attacks. (Sounds familiar?) FDA found Pfizer to have engaged in fraudulent conduct, yet never pulled the drug off the market.
Totally agree but the very concept for those asleep is like climbing Everest in flipflops.
Evidently you’re unfamiliar with the “This time it’s different!” clause in the US Constitution, or maybe it’s the UN Charter– it’s somewhere towards the back, I think.