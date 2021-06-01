Covid “Vaccines”: A Faltering Framework

Dr Sadaf Gilani
On April 20, The Lancet published an analysis on the efficacy of the Covid injections. This analysis supports conclusions made in my earlier analysis. That being: the Covid injections are NOT “95% efficacious”.
Beyond the analysts’ tepid language couched in scientific jargon, the graphic that appears is quite startling. As is often true, the devil lies in the details, in this case, the difference between relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction. (For elaboration on these metrics, please see my article linked above).
From the “absolute risk reduction” you can calculate the “Number Needed to Vaccinate” which signifies approximately how many people must be injected to hypothetically benefit just one person. It is a metric every person needs to understand before taking the Covid injection.
Below are the Numbers Needed to Vaccinate (NNV) metrics for Covid “vaccines”:
For Pfizer, this number is estimated at 119. This means 119 people must be injected for it to reduce a “Covid” case in one person. Therefore, 118 of those people incurred (potential) risk with no benefit whatsoever.
Some estimates are even higher, according to The Lancet, data from the Pfizer rollout in Israel suggests an NNV of 217!
These NNV figures are likely underestimates, as there is significant obfuscation with trial data. The actual efficacy is likely even less than 1% as some of the injected groups who became ill with “Covid like symptoms” were fallaciously labelled as side effects, rather than potential breakthrough infections.
Also unaccounted for, in the lucky 0.84% of people who hypothetically benefitted from the “vaccine”, are the side effects. Efficacy metrics do not include adverse events from the injections. In other words, safety and efficacy are entirely different considerations. For example, even an efficacious intervention may not be safe if the risk of harm is high.
This “vaccine” experiment is only a few months old, yet the passive VAERS reporting system in the USA has accounted for deaths following Covid injections as already being greater than the previous 21 years of deaths from all other vaccines combined, as well as over 227,000 other non-fatal adverse events. What’s more, it is reported that the VAERS system records only approximately 1% of actual adverse events.
Many alarmed researchers and doctors around the world have called to halt this experiment, citing a growing body of unusual side effects and associated deaths. For Covid injections, it must be clear that the complete safety profile is unknown.
Furthermore, the “reduction” is not a decrease in deaths and hospitalizations, rather a reduction of symptoms. The majority of these supposedly alleviated symptoms being of a generic cold and flu variety. To quote the Lancet study:
These considerations on efficacy and effectiveness are based on studies measuring prevention of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection; they were not designed to conclude on prevention of hospitalization, severe disease, or death, or on prevention of infection and transmission potential.”
On top of that, these mild “cases” which are being “prevented” are determined by the unvalidated PCR assays.
As mentioned, the efficacy is based on reduction in symptoms, and even then possibly only for a limited period of time. Already it has been announced that boosters are necessary, perhaps annually or twice a year.
This paltry efficacy is not unusual for the vaccine regime that is justified on the basis of benefitting the overall population. However, in this case, the argument for benefitting the overall population cannot apply, as no definite evidence for a reduction in transmission has been povided.
In addition, these injections are still experimental. Phase 3 trials are ongoing and this synthetic gene “therapy” technology has never been dispensed before. Every day, new information is coming to the fore, such as this animal pharmacokinetic study which shows that the injected vectors ended up in different organs, especially ovaries and spleen. Canadian researcher, Dr. Bridle, shared his concerns on recent findings of biodistribution of lipid nano-particles and the spike proteins in injected people.
Tragically, panic-stricken masses are deluded with the propaganda that these injections are 95% efficacious. This is a useless metric based on relative risk reduction. The absolute risk reduction is around 1%. Millions are unwittingly participating in an unprecedented experiment. The Nuremberg Code and principles of Informed Consent are violated daily.
It is advisable to print out the above table and request one’s vaccinator to explain this metric. To properly exercise ethical and legal informed consent, every trial participant must understand the potential benefits and risks from the injections, the potential risks from Covid (based on age and health status) as well as the efficacious treatment alternatives for those who may need them.
Would you feel comfortable suited up with a parachute that worked about 1% of the time? Would you then say that it is 95% effective because that particular parachute worked 95% better than the competition?
A product with very questionable, miniscule efficacy and many concerns regarding potential severe short and long-term side effects (including deaths), might be more accurately classified as a poison.
A poison can be described as ‘any substance which when introduced into or absorbed by a living organism, destroys life or injures health’. The adverse effects may take many forms from immediate death to subtle changes not realized until months or years later.”
Definition of “poison”, according the Royal Society of Chemistry
One can hope that as this nefarious experiment unfolds, data and rationality will trump fear, hysteria, and the etiolated minds of the masses. May Justice prevail and these crimes against humanity be brought to account.
Useful resource:
https://winteroak.org.uk/2021/06/01/the-acorn-66/#2
(Obviously not an endorsement of everything they write – but they are aware of Alison McDowell and Off-G which is a good start).
The “vaccine” seems quite effective from a population reduction point of view.
I can’t believe the vax is experimental. That’s not the way they roll. It’s effects are known and that is why the roll-out has to be rapid, so they can get as many people as possible before we start to see what it really is, because when it does become apparent how dangerous it is, the first round of voluntary vaxxing will have to stop. This is where the accidentally released bioweapon narrative becomes so important, they will be able to tell the story like this; there was a bioweapon that got out and the super clever pharma companies did they best to fight it with a new vax, but they didn’t realize how dangerous the spike protein was. Now most of the world is very vulnerable to wild infection so the remaining unvaxxed people must get their doses of these new “safe-and-effective” vaccines and this time we’re not asking and we HAVE to track and trace and concentrate the unvaxxed in camps. And yes, there is a chip in the new vax, but otherwise all the kids that had the shots will die. Do you want to kill the kids you dirty anti-vaxxer? If the unvaxxed are a minority at that stage then they’re in real trouble because all the vaxxed zombies will back the imposition of biosecurity technocratic tyranny to save their silly sterilised skins. That’s my working theory, hope the resistance build quick enough to stop it.
Worst of all, it will actually be true that in order to save the vaxxed we’ll have to join them in sterility. By that time I expect they’ll be ready to roll out vat-grown children, oh brave new world!
At this point in time, they are conducting tge largest medical human experiment, to truly see if they can replace our natural immunity and turn us and future generations into perpetual clients. Eventually, in a dystopic scenario of which we see only the beginni, they would like to inject us beginning all sorts of “diseases”, even those we weren’t initially considering diseases at all. They want to modofy human cells to make us last longer at work, to be more resilient when they send us to war, to feel aversion towards anger and maybe even deep thought, a real life clockwork orange, but the behavioural trianing is applied in the propaganda to accept the actual cell-altering substances. Check Operation Warpspeed, by the u.s. Pentagon. None of that “population reduction” mumbo jumbo, although it is true that the current system if capitalism can be maintained undisturbed within a certain amount of people, otherwise wr might demand greater distribution of goods and we would also be harder to control. That’s why they are introducing eugenics (AGAIN) through the backdoor.
Yes, I think this is the proverbial tip of the iceberg….
Why is Ivermectin not available in UK? This is worth watching:
This is how I see it, broadly speaking and leaving behind multiple edges that would give to write a whole treatise. There was a lie, they lied to us. And the lie is so serious that they have decided to move on. Some knew it was a lie from the beginning and want to go to the end. Others found out a bit later but were already involved and can’t stop until they get to the end. Very sad.
Seems to me the issue around ‘Absolute vs Relative’ risk needs to be outlined as a matter of course for Peer Reviewed Studies, in the explanation in giving ‘Informed Consent’ AND included/referenced within various International Laws.
I look forward to the likes Dr Malcolm Kendrick being asked to give evidence before a Public Inquiry on this very subject in relation to the vaccines
What do people here think I should do when asked by colleagues at work if I have taken the vaccine?
1. Lie
2. Avoid the question- strategy I want to employ but advice on how please
3. Not an option as I’m not willing to tell the truth at work, only to my friends and relatives
Tricky one, I know exactly the quandary you’re in. It’s all very well saying ‘lie’ but you need sufficient motivation to lie, which must be prompted by the circumstances, and it can easily become more sole destroying and destructive maintaining that lie than simply ‘fessing up.
Creating a vaccinated persona, conning the system, needs high-enough stakes to maintain the lie without feeling cowardly. I’ve not heard of too many spies developing loose tongues because they felt they were living a lie. The stakes were high, they didn’t want to get shot, so they kept shtum. But how often will you feel like a spy as you hide from your workmates? Beware of those innocuous, banal little moments when a workmate pops the vaccine question, when lying can feel like an indignity.
So, work on perfecting your workplace ‘persona’ and play that part, and know that you’re doing the only thing you can do.
Or, alternatively, simply tell them you didn’t get the jab! Your truth is worth a million times their cowardice, and you might be a beacon of light to someone who wants to wake up. It won’t be as bad as you think.
Avoid option 2. Never avoid the question ad infinitum. It’s not sustainable. This cult requires affirmative answers to the right questions. When you’re eventually questioned more and more directly, withholding will have forewarned your enemies as they encircle you. Very weak position.
Personally, I think I’d have to tell the truth and be damned, but I fully respect your position is your own, and potentially very different from mine! A2
“Of course I’ve been vaccinated!” That’s what you say. I’ve been vaccinated – some 70 plus years ago when I was a kid (at that time only three vaccines were required).
For most people in “First World” countries, it’s 100% true to say “I’ve been vaccinated.” Hopefully, if you state it firmly enough, others will just assume you mean the COVID “vaccine.”
You could say:
“I’ve tested positive for common sense which grants me immunity from the virus.” 🙂
I have ANTIBODIES! Great answer!
Furthermore, I want my bodies immune system to operate as it normally would so that I can become immune to this terrible disease. I do not want my body to be altered so it produces full length S1 spike proteins which have been deomnstrated in peer reviewed scientific studies to cause damage to multiple sustems in the human body.
The Eugenics Society in their current guise (for the time being – they’re planning another re-boot):
https://www.galtoninstitute.org.uk/
The weasel words about their past aren’t exactly difficult to see through. For example, they’re against “coercive eugenics” so if people can be rendered so punch-drunk they can be manipulated into agreeing with it that’s fine and dandy by them. It’s entirely congruent with the notion the self-professed elite have some concept of free will and we have to agree to have these things done to us (like nobody forces anyone to have a smart phone or TV). “Let the right one in”….
The list of institutions that have been willing to host their conferences makes interesting reading (Amnesty International?….).
The “inconvenient truth” about smart phones is that, as most people have them, the system makes it virtually impossible not to have one.
If they mandate vaccines – which I believe they will despite the growing “hesitancy” – they will also require a concomitant “App” which will have to be scanned anywhere a person goes.
It’s like this: the PTB are either dead serious about the final enslavement of humanity or they’re not. If they’re not, then this whole COVID thing is a “tempest in a teapot.” If they are, then smart phones will be their primary means of effecting their goal.
There’s no adults out there in “leadership” positions. It’s just a wasteland of nitwits, incompetents and childlike irrational hysterics.
So true . It is as though all politicians, religious leaders, anyone with any clout has been neutered. Vacuous celebs and influencers that’s all we have to follow now.
The system itself is a mirage anyway…just a fiction with no authority outside of “do what we say because we said so that’s why or you get the big stick”. What kinds of people run a “system” like that? I think we all know the answer to that. The con is that the system is run by competent people who are sincere and care about “people” and are just trying to do the best for us all. And butter never ever melts in their mouths because they hide, like the cowards they truly are, behind the oldest lines in the book: public safety, your welfare, the greater good and a thousand other fall backs that successfully con the big dumb majority. Most people in the West have not experienced governments gone wild. They’ve enjoyed a slow boil of TV chefs, TV dancing, TV bedroom makeovers, TV news, TV sport. etc But we are all, right now, literally having the system explained to us in real time…by the system itself. It is literally showing us how it works. And most people don’t see it. At all. Amazing.
World’s largest meat supplier hit by cyber-attack
Oh really?
They can use this “cyber attack” nonsense with impunity. No evidence obtained or provided. No possible public scutinity.
It’s those damn rooskies I tell ya!
Can’t trust em.
This is likely to get through some thick skulls, since it’s nice and easy to understand.
Dr Malcolm Kendrick gives another example of ‘Relative vs Absolute’ Risk, in his ‘Doctoring Data’ presentation.
Thanks for the link.. it’s a great talk. The risk reduction discussion is at 27 minutes.
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/exposing-the-evil-people-killing-pandemic-strategy/
Exposing the Evil, People-Killing Pandemic Strategyby Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn June 1, 2021
I’m afraid the sheep will realise too late, as do real animals at the door to the slaughterhouse…
Excellent article, especially the closing remarks about poison.
Announced a short time ago… the lockdown in Melbourne has been extended for another week, until Friday 11th. But on top of that, QR codes will become mandatory in ALL shops and venues from midnight tomorrow night, including supermarkets.
Yes, supermarkets.
So, no scanning a QR code at a supermarket or a food store, no food.
Fascism reigns in Melbourne. And most people here will support this. They may as well put the noose around their neck themselves.
I was hoping (naively) that they would leave the supermarkets alone. I will not compromise on my bottom lines.
Absolute bastards.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-02/covid-19-lockdown-extension-victoria-regional-restrictions/100183838
Do a car park order on line if you can….one way around it all for the moment….it is what I intend to do if they enforce it ever here…
the whole thing is getting out of hand yet again…for the life of me I cannot see why they just don’t let it run at this point….I am not hearing of 1000 dying and it seem many are involved in the contact groups of people….so what the hell…more bullshit…
I wasn’t expecting they’d include supermarkets as well Edith… but we are talking about complete psychopaths here.
Have enough food at home for a while, but will go out again tomorrow (before these codes become mandatory) and stock up on extra food.
You’re right, online shopping is the only way around this for now. Just looked at Coles online then. QR codes are to condition people for vaccine passports.
What happened to all the fighting men in Australia? Serious question. Are there no rebels left?
There’s a small number left Juan, but given the last 40 years of ‘programming’ and ‘metrosexualising’ the vast majority of men in Australia are simpering neutered eunuchs that if you said Boo to them would actually jump in the air in fright.
And groupthink in Australia is rampant. People with independent thoughts outside the square are viewed very suspiciously.
That’s what I have been saying about Australian men most of my life, haven’t met too many worth the paper they are printed on.
I never trusted jason donovan nor dame edna (though I’m sure he’s very modern nowadays and doing story hours in some primary school somewhere).. mick dundee had much more appeal than those american ‘cowboys’ hehe all dressed in ‘black leather…
over here we have such luminaries as ‘sir jimmy saville’ and other such enobled diddler filth and horse faced miscreant royals who party it up with them.. and ridiculous whining BBC ‘women’ with lantern jaws.. and lots of pudgy anemic looking, ahem, ‘males’ who wear very tight trousers thus sterilising what little virility they have left… not that any of ’em have any use for it..
It’s quite obvious the revolution starts with that face looking back from the mirror… and the content of it’s skull..
I hope you are devilishly handsome and an have incredible mind like myself..
the imbeciles respond to vague superficiality like that..
The whole country voted for homosexual marriage. The place is as cucked and neutralized as you could possibly imagine. Insipid fools who mistake planned degeneracy and perversion for progress and liberality.
It only took one false flag casualty event to take firearms away…go figure.
It’s my understanding that the primary push for homosexual marriage was to get around insurance rules which do not allow coverage for a partner no matter how long the relationship.
I don’t even know if “common law” marriage between a man and a woman allows for coverage.
That’s a great question.
I have been asking the very same for more than a year (as Gezzah will recall)
Whereas Australians used to crave individuality, they now crave the very opposite. As Gezzah says, there are swathes of the community without a spontaneous thought amongst them.
As my old Queensland mates say, “they wouldn’t have a whole brain between them.”
So much for a nation who has Ned Kelly as its national hero…
JS
Ouch! I meant “which has” not “who has”
My apologies.
JS
So if I don’t have my phone, I can’t shop?!
Then you’ll have to sign in on a piece of paper Dave.
what if I have an old phone – you know the sort – one that doesn’t use installable apps
Pretend, they are supposed to be mandatory in SA but I have never complied and never will.
No. Me neither in WA.
Fuck ‘em!
OMG-is this really allowed.Any pushback or court injunction, class action?
Yes… its really allowed. And it’s happening from Thursday night. And no, except for the covid sceptics here, there will be no pushback at all. The vast majority will happily go along with it. Completely oblivious to where this is heading.
Yeah, Sutton, Bowtell and all the other nutters like Norman Swan must be charged after this lunacy, it’s taking 8,000 ”tests” to find a ”case” of nothing, no one has to get sick in Victoria and it was all about using up the Twiggy Forrest imports before June 1. But never mind Spurious in SA has told footy goers to duck if the ball comes in their direction, these CHO’s are all our of their lazy ignorant facist little minds.
‘Fascist little minds’… a lot of those here Marilyn. I can’t believe people can’t see where this is heading. When work starts up again, they will insist on the QR code being scanned as well.
I knew this year would be tougher than last year, but… supermarkets😠
cloned QR codes.. it’s a thing.. also just ignore is a good idea… the hollow men want you in a tizzy and panic…
let us face facts the logistics of this operation are actually beyond the capabilities of these miserable mediocrities, the shitty vaporware and their porcine gimps, the whole wobbly edifice is built on compliance …..
we are after all dealing with imbeciles..
Unfortunately Dr, with the huge amount of blind compliance here in Melbourne, the edifice, at least in this part of the world, is not so wobbly at all, however I do take note of your positivity, thanks…
At the march on Saturday I was ‘given’ a QR phone scam that ‘checks’ you in at any establishment. I haven’t tried it but the lady who gave me it said she uses it all the time. Perhaps this is a way forward there? I’m sure like here no one will bother checking.
This
I expect you will have to rob these stores after closing, i just hope you can find a good crew to help!
Yes, just heard the extended lockdown!
1 person with COVID in hospital and yet all elective surgery is postpone & 7mil people in lockdown !?!? etc…..
I do see some positive signs though; I’ve been walking on the beach in Mornington Peninsula, 2 days this week and there were quite a lot of people and I’d say 70% weren’t wearing masks, which is a huge change from the previous lockdowns. I was quite surprised as I didn’t expect it (and yes, I drove 70kms to get to this town, totally out of the 5kms allowable, I am sure there are others who do the same, what of it, worst is I’ll get a fine which I will write in to dispute the charge).
I live in the inner city and there are more masks on for sure, but still, I’ve walked passed more mask-less this week too, and we mask-less people tend to make more eye contact and smile, more than previously.
As for the QR code, my phone doesn’t pick up the code (too old/I don’t know why) so I just pretend to aim it at the code and walk pass. Though usually I shop online or look for shops that don’t have QR code (will see what happens tomorrow onwards with this new rule).
Besides, there might be some rumble now that the federal government is not going to pay for people to stay at home, perhaps starvation (close to it anyway) might get people off their backside and onto the street.
Greetings from the western suburbs LoL. I just read that the mandatory QR codes came into effect immediately, as in today… not midnight tomorrow night. Sigh. Only option is to shop online now.
Maybe some small family owned food stores may be a bit more relaxed about having everyone scan it?
I also expect they’ll keep the mandatory QR codes in place after this lockdown ends, just like they kept mandatory facemasks on public transport since last year. Absolute bastards.
It’s to condition people for the vaccine passports, obviously.
I also noticed on public transport, especially out in the suburbs, down in the Bayside area for example, a sizable number of people not wearing facemasks, especially on the buses.
How long this goes on for, who knows?
Glad you got down to the Mornington Peninsula… lovely down there.
Have a good evening Lol👍
In other words, let people starve to death to save lives!
Yes well millions of kids are starving to death while the rich nations snivel and cower
Thats some pretty messed up shit
OMG VIctoria has recorded 6 new cases of the common cold, sorry coronavirus. Quick lock down the whole state. We might run out of fucking tissues!!! Geezuz H Kreist who are these morons!
I posted this above somewhere…but it sums up Australia…there’s no adults out there in “leadership” positions. It’s just a wasteland of nitwits, incompetents and childlike irrational hysterics. The objective is chaos, confusion and stampeding. Most of them know what’s going on. So my comment isn’t totally accurate…unless we take them at face value…or at their word…which we shouldn’t. But human beings are trusting so why not take them at their word? These people are supposed to work for the people. You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. etc etc etc. The solution is a 3rd way. Or a 56th way. Not being stuck in the manufactured dichotomy. etc etc etc
I’m so tired of it all now. I’m running on fumes keeping up with any of it. And this, along with a couple of youtube channels and bitchute are the only places I hear anything. I’m so very over it all I don’t think I can even keep that up.
Have you all noticed they are vaxxed within an inch of their lives as Gen X kids
I don’t know that many people. I don’t even know if my best friends have been injected.
https://nojabforme.info
Great link. The site keeps getting better and better. Statement on home page:
What’s even worse is the fact that these psychopaths are now pushing the this poison into kids, giving the EUA for 12-15 year-olds in the US and are currently experimenting on infants as young as 6 months old. We can’t let those responsible or complicit get away with these crimes. We need mass protests like they just had in London but in every city around the world and every weekend until they stop the injections and scrap every last restriction. And that’s just for starters.
In the province of Quebec, Canada they just announced that it will be possible to go back to school without masks, but only if at least 75% of the kids got their 2 doses.
Not mandatory but…
Same bullshit in BC. They’ve literally stated freedom returns with proportional vaccination uptake.
In contrast to drugs clinical trials including cancer drugs trials comparing injected group relatively to placebo group in vaccination trials is deeply methodologically flawed resulting in nothing short of scientific fraud.
Moreover, in case of Covid jab trial usage of discredited PCR test positive as sole determinant of trial members’ infection status results in nearly 100% error in situation of low prevalence of infection among trial hordes, outrageously high CT test positive thresholds used or due to its inherent nonspecificity regarding most common respiratory infections.
But most of all it is explicitly prohibited to be used as SC2 infection diagnostic tool by FDA under PCR EUA conditional approval letters to manufacturers of testing kits. Using PCR to diagnose infection in trials or not is medically invalid and in fact illegal.
So how big Pharma came up with fraudulent relative effectiveness numbers submitted to FDA and media.
Imagine running trial of cancer therapy drug where healthy cancer-free people are given the same drug as cancer patients and then counted as proof of drug effectiveness against cancer they never had.
This is absurd but that kind of measure was used or rather abused by big Pharma for calculating for example 94% relative effectiveness of COVID jabs. [ out of 40,000 trial participants three positives in jab group and 100 positives in placebo group; 100-3/100+3 =0.94];]
It is a whitewash using such small numbers as only absolute measure of vaccine effectiveness has any meaning attached to it because of low prevalence of virus circulation (very low risk of infection) among population which naturally is reflected in random trials.
Here is NBC addressing the problem:
Mass Vaccines differ from drug therapies because they are administered to healthy people, mostly people who will never be exposed to virus or bacteria, (in large part due to vaccine and natural induced herd immunity) and hence since only small fraction of trial hordes can be exposed and infected during trial, we cannot compare effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection relatively to control (placebo) group as we do not know how many were actually exposed to pathogen in both groups and in how many cases other kinds than specific vaccine induced antibody immune system response actually prevented infections if it did.
As prevalence of exposure in population to pathogen (a risk of pathogen infection) is small and unknown only absolute effectiveness could be meaningful and relevant in mass vaccination programs, a measure that may crudely judge worthiness of vaccines only in specific epidemiological context (high lethality of pathogen), and of course after all adverse effects are individually investigated with near zero tolerance. In mass vaccine deployment calculating risks and benefits should not involve comparing combined vaccine adverse effect rate with pathogen Infection rates including IHR, IFR but with normal hospitalization and death rates of healthy people of different demographics . Findings of direct causes of deaths from jabs (clotting due to spike S toxicity ) hence must result in immediate end of entire vaccination campaign as it was done in the past
This is my point all along, vaccines are band aids, if at all, effective only in certain application to certain contained and localized groups with high prevalence of pathogen and only in limited specific periods of time and only as last resort until effective treatment or medical and non medical preventive measures are developed and applied.
Global vaccination programs are scientifically baseless, useless and dangerous by themselves among many other reasons due to their global scale alone
There is always the assumption that everyone is going to catch whatever….which is total fantasy…I am betting even in Black Death plagues no everyone got ill…not everyone gets cancer, heart disease etc etc …yet this lot act like they will.
many people still have intact immune system that can handle whatever they catch
‘ Imagine running trial of cancer therapy drug where healthy cancer-free people are given the same drug as cancer patients and then counted as proof of drug effectiveness against cancer they never had.’
Is what they did in ‘HIV patients’ back in the days in the 1980s with AZT.
Except that they didn’t really run a placebo controlled trial as ‘hiv patients demanded the drug as they were dying’ so companies had to give it to them out of compassion.
Outrageous
Gardasil is one I don’t get, they have no way of knowing if any of the children jabbed would ever have got cervical cancer in the first place yet they claim they reduced it.
Was the Black Death real is something I’ve been pondering.
On the one hand, it had an apparently unmistakable symptom, unlike Covid with its flu/pneumonia/whatever symptoms (at least in the bubonic version – the other two versions are more ambiguous). On the other hand, even mainstream science and history admit their transmission narrative is in crisis because of the lack of huge piles of rat skeletons and the last UK outbreak being in 1666 is, to say the least, a bit of a coincidence.
Interesting….possibly more lies and exaggeration
Dr Gilani article is scary enough, but in his country, which happens to be mine too, it might get ugly, because now the govt authorities are recommending mixing and matching Astra-Zeneca (viral vector) with Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA).
IMHO, this is playing with fire.
Obviously, Canada is playing politics (to boost immunization statistics) with public safety. For me, this is a tipping point. Thank God, I refuse the shots, but if I had my 1st jab with AZ like most of my friends and members of my family when they pushed us to get that product before it’s expiration date (which it is now passed but they say they’ll keep it for another month), I would rush to get my 2nd jab with AZ too before the stock is gone and there’s only mRNA left.
Mixing the 2 products is in my mind absolutely crazy. But the propaganda is so strong here that people are now convinced that Pfizer is the best and they WANT to get it for their 2nd dose.
The Canadian and provincial govts are totally careless and if there are consequences, they should be held criminally accountable for them.
So you must check closely the guinea pigs of Canada in the coming weeks.
Link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/canada-mixing-covid-19-vaccines-astrazeneca-pfizer-moderna-naci-1.6048152
(don’t know why, but each time I see Dr Tam, she reminds me of a hologram of sci-fi movie)
Talking about Dr Tam, which is the chief public health officer of Canada BTW, she tweeted this the very same day of the announcement about mixing vaccines:
“Today the Public Health Agency of Canada launched a Vaccine Injury Support Program that will support people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury after receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine.”
Dr Tam-demic.
Dr Dam-demic
You’re so right about the idea of mixing the two products being crazy, especially since nobody seems prepared to tell us what is actually in either of them.
It’s like trying to cure acne by mixing attenuated snake venom and bee stings.
Witch doctors do that sort of thing better.
truly negligent and frightening-the safety of the mix and match vaccines.
Excellent article Dr.Gilani
BRAVO
This is gross/criminal negligence by our governments and government agencies on an unprecedented and extraordinary scale. Governments serve solely as an arm of corporate power. Children are merely sacrificial lambs of capital and biotech experimentation.
If you’re defending COVID-19 “vaccines” your whole argument is built on trusting psychopaths.
The four major companies who are making these covid vaccines are/have either:
1. Never brought a vaccine to market before covid (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson).
2. Are serial felons (Pfizer, and Astra Zeneca).
3, Are both (Johnson & Johnson).
You do not “need” any product created by companies that are known to be liars and have paid billions in criminal fines. You do not need any product made by companies that profit off of perpetual disease. Human beings are not biologically dependent on pharmaceutical products.
Getting jabbed with with an experimental poison concoction, is the OPPOSITE of “getting back to normal”. It is, in fact, the beginning of living in an insane medical tyranny.
Anyone who still thinks any of this is motivated by a concern for our health or has anything much to do with science is beyond hope.
Anyone out there who thinks medicine, science, public health, politics, human rights, wealth, power justice and corruption are NOT now insidiously intertwined, is not seeing reality.
Turned to Ayurveda years ago. Haven’t looked back and touch wood have never been sick since. Not even a cold.
I am immunosuppressed for Crohn’s disease, I can’t even catch a cold
My neighbour is part of a class action against J & J for vaginal mesh used to poison her body, she’s in shocking pain all the time, J & J keep appealing, then we have the baby powder which they just lost again, these big pharma mob are criminals.
Now it took me over a year but finally discovered that rotten Roche recommended the fake tests at 40 ct, so literally nothing happeed here ever. But this is what they call a pandemic catastrophe in Australia https://covidlive.com.au/australian A trillion dollar waste over tests at 40 ct, 3.6 billion just on fake tests.
“You do not need any product made by companies that profit off of perpetual disease.”
In the words of Goldman Sachs, is curing your patients really a viable business model?
Anyone who hasn’t yet discovered the crimes of a particular Big Pharma company, just search their name with “corporate rap sheet” and you’ll find a long list. Each ruling against them is to them just a line in the annual accounts, none of the senior executives end up behind bars.
Let me rephrase:
– Please google the recent mainstream-media story on “Monkey Plays Pong With His Mind, Using Elon Musk’s Neuralink”.
– I am quite sure at this point that by 2023-2025, most of humanity is slated to become that monkey. Only it will be ‘somebody’ else interfacing with our brains, and it won’t be Pong they’ll be playing.
Could they make this any MORE obvious?…
Shortly, when computer viruses jump from machines to human beings we’ll all have to get the McAffee vaccine…
Are the LSE-Fabian Rolling Stones going to do public relations for Bill Gates like they with Start Me Up and Windows 95…
“You’re so Injectable….”
Can’t help suspecting they’ve been supping the elixir of youth, sharing the Peter Pan loving cup with Fauxi.
There’s more to the Win95 advert than you may spot at first glance.
Check out the commercial from 30 seconds: the sequence of images is curious to say the least.
Commuters stream into subways and stations. An office workers throws a piece of paper which becomes a paper plane. Cut to people having breakfast, a waiter serving coffee and buns.
Out of nowhere, a fireball — first viewed directly, then on a computer/television screen.
Commuters look over their shoulders, one person, then another… down Manhattan’s tall, narrow streets – anticipating the Naudet brothers’ perfectly-timed documentary shot.
‘On the head, mate’ — a soccer player celebrates his accuracy ( not an American footballer, BTW, and not much to do with PCs, either.)
Then, viewed from afar, across the still waters… The Twin Towers.
Recall Capt. Dan Hanley/Christopher Bollyn argue that 9/11 was originally planned to happen in the 1990s.
Recall Microsoft’s Satanic Abramovic commercial, published on Good Friday, that led to public outrage.
These people have form.
I’ve never seen that commercial before. Wow.
It was hard to get past the completely mad school-boy hero worship at the beginning, but Fuellmich, as usual, is perfectly calm and wonderfully clear.
The vaccine is the virus
FYI (NJ/NY)
It would be interesting to incorporate the Russian/Chinese/Cuban/Iranian real vaccines for a comparison. Real, because they are not mRNA, as far as is known?
Rumor has it that the pandemic hype only serves to make people take the gene therapy injection. Genetically modified humans. What could go wrong?
Vaccines based upon what? Have they actually used the alleged “virus”?
As far as I am aware the Eastern vaccines are vaccines based on available corona viruses. Those, who have been isolated. That is to say that they are not covidwhatever vaccines. H1N1 variants. However, considering the amount of false information now circulating, no real verifiable data seems to exist. Here is the latest about the Cuban vaccine:
https://www.bioworld.com/articles/504357-cubas-soberana-02-sars-cov-2-vaccine-candidate-moves-to-phase-iii-trials
The old East Vs West propaganda… Shills still haven’t figured out we know what’s up? Sputvik and China “vaccines” are adenovirus, exactly the same type as the Oxford-Astrazeneca. Putin and Xi answer to the same people as Biden, Trudeau, Boris Johnson and the rest.
Putin is a known zionist, look at what’s happening in Russia. It has become nazi Germany, with young Christian men being groomed for war with non stop propaganda about the evil “west”. There is no left or right, there is no east or west, there’s humanity vs zionism, that’s it.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine-how-much-do-we-know-about-its-side-effects
Sputnik V is a two-part adenovirus viral vector vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccineTrusted Source, also an adenovirus-based vaccine.
https://www.rt.com/russia/524253-mandatory-vaccinations-necessity-medvedev/
Russia is also apart of this depopulation agenda, so is Iran and many others… Everything is a stage, they are all acting. Ali Khamenei and Mahmoud Abbas studied at Patrice Lumumba University in Moscow, it’s common knowledge. Unfortunately for establishment, the illusions are fading faster then people taking the “vaccines”.
Viruses don’t exist!
“Putin and Xi answer to the same people as Biden, Trudeau, Boris Johnson and the rest.” Also Modi Drumpf and Netanyahoo. They report to the central banking cartel. Which is why this global hoax could be carried out. Those who stray like JFK and Magafuli are cut down.
They do exist, they are called exosomes a part of your immune system.
If I were you, TP, I’d have another look at that so-called ‘truth’ which you claim is prevailing. One of the less persuasive cospithirries, I’d estimate. ‘Putin the zionist’ indeed! Hah!
Yes they do they’re called exosomes a part of the immune system.
I wish people would stop using the word ‘therapy’ about the mRNA poison-stabs. The accurate descriptive is ‘gene tampering‘.
You are of course correct. I have started to call it a “genetical manipulation” now. Because that’s what is happening. Mankind is now treated like corn and is on its best way to also become a genetically modified/manipulated organism.
The foundation stone of this whole issue is a pernicious idea
That just having a pulse is the supreme value
Life, even at the cost of living, is somehow a desirable existence
Masks, lock downs, no gatherings, no joy
All that is worth it if we get to stay alive
If there is literally no scenario where you wouldn’t rather be dead than continue existing, your value as a person with a soul is highly questionable
I may have encountered my first vaccine injury or even fatality recently. I was on a coach day trip to the Kakadu national park. We completed the yellow water billabong cruise and headed out to see some aboriginal paintings. One of the passengers who had been taking photographs at the billabong stopped responding to external stimulus. The bus was diverted to a clinic where the lady had to be taken off the bus with great difficulty on a stretcher. She was comatose. She had previously complained of a headache. After a long delay we left her at the clinic and headed back to Darwin.
I have been on day trips many times in many parts of the world but have never encountered an incident like this. We will never know what the fate of this person was and whether it was a vaccine injury or worse.
A bit more
Did Pfizer Fail to Perform industry Standard Animal Testing Prior to Initiation of mRNA Clinical Trials?
I’d like to add this piece into the mix
Muchadoaboutcorona
I found this very informative and featured it at my site.
I’ve read the latest paper two-and-half times (but only claim to understand 90% of it). The overall conclusion, however, seems clear to me: The COVID-19 vaccine trials, in fact, only showed a negligible reduction in risk of acquiring a symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection; not the near perfect immunization the media is portraying.
As Dr. Brown writes in the paper’s conclusion:
Why the COVID-19 Vaccine is Useless and Ineffective
MANLEY: Can you give us a layman’s explanation of your COVID-19 vaccine manuscript?
BROWN: The public and many health professionals are unaware of outcome reporting bias in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Clinical trial outcomes reported by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine manufacturers for their messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were reviewed and authorized for emergency use by an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
I have seen that artivle previously and it had s big impact on my thinking. Brown is right. The vaccines are not effective, and the claims regarding efficacy are manipulative.
Yep that has been my understanding all along…pfyser actually say in their brochure it doesn’t stop covid…just maybe lessens the symptoms…so the question….why so important that everyone get one or 2 of these needles?
Hi MaryLS
Yes, it’s a very informative piece and it ties in nicely with the report posted here at Off-G.
“The vaccines are not effective, and the claims regarding efficacy are manipulative.”
That looks to be exactly the case-sigh.
As shown in this article, there are a growing number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals in the United States:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/06/covid-19-vaccine-breakthrough-infections.html
Apparently, the vaccinated aren’t as safe as they have been led to believe.
They will find out worse. Imagine when it becomes undeniable that the injection only serves two goals : depopulation and simultaneous enrichment of the hyper rich.
In addition, given all the patents and experiments in recent years related to ‘direct-to-brain’ voice, image and data, I do believe the jab is meant to facilitate the migration of all human life onto a Microsoft Windows-type operating system.
For a century, the dominant paradigm in the military, business and finance has been “life as a machine” (–> quantify everything; measure; predict; control). Now we’ve entered the final stretch where life IS [soon going to be] a machine.
Let’s hope that’s an exaggeration…
Exactly Dayne. Look at ModeRNA’s web site. They say that will will become ‘operating systems’ with their ‘software of life’. They seem to be proud of their push towards profitable transhumanism and do not try to hide their evil at all.
Of course, one must remember that they are quite insane.
In the software industry there is SaaS (Sofftware as a Service) printers are looking at PaaS (Print as as Service) Moderna are looking at the VaaS model
Also, May, they’re labouring under one of the main mythic delusions of our time: the startrekky, techno-narcissistic dream of PROGRESS’n’GROWTHforever, onwards and upwards to the stars. A delusion that the Long Descent (qv!) away from industrial ‘civilisation’ has already begun the process of crushing. The future – for those of our descendants who survive – is much more modest than the techno-narcissists like to imagine: If we’re lucky, maybe something like what we had in earlier, less-pretentious times. No idiot dreams of ‘transhumanism’ then.
You think, Dayne? I think I hear Mam Gaia stifling a yawn as she moves to slap down this latest silliness of her uppity hom-sap child…
Note that I inserted the words ‘I think…’ there, as a
small comforter to those scientism bigots here who insist that the whole Gaia Hypothesis is ‘superstitious mumbo-jumbo’. (Hah! 🙂 )
I hope they will experience that ultimate humiliation, but I fear that those things will never become undeniable.
Denial is the strongest impulse detectable in modern mankind…
Just look as what is denied already…
It is denied that there are millions of people all over the world who have caught ‘flu and recovered – as usual.
It is denied that human beings have a perfect immune system with millions of years of evolution behind it.
It is denied that BuildingSeven was brought down by a glaringly obvious controlled demolition.
It is but a small step from there to denying, forever, that depopulation and enrichment of the hyper-rich could possibly occur in our wonderfully advanced society, despite the fact that its technological achievements are not even as significant as a pimple on the backside of the smallest life form in the universe.
Its ego, however, puts the Solar System to shame…
Absolutely and repugnantly so. The sheer willful inability to confront one’s mind with the unacceptable. There is another German proverb that sheds light onto this tragedy:
“Es kann nicht sein, was nicht sein darf.” (There can’t be what there mustn’t be.)
This leads to “They would not do that to us.” “They are doing their best to protect us.” “Bill Gates (et al) has humanity’s wellbeing at heart.” “If we only do what they tell us – it will be all good again.”
This is the reason why I keep reiterating that mankind has a metaphorical fungus growing in its brain. The loss of cognition, of critical thinking, of the understanding that “they” do not care the least about us – especially about the least of us.
The one solution that becomes more obvious by the day, is to turn it all off. Everything. A long moment of utter silence. To silently explore what life is really about. But the few critical voices are confronted with a collective heroin junkie that cares only about the next injection.
Did not anyone read the actual brochures???
Of course these injections don’t work,…….THERE IS NO VIRUS TO KILL. Stop playing the numbers game with the establishment. The narrative being put out now that it came from a lab is because they need to keep the fear going so people keep getting vaxxed. You can make an imaginary virus do whatever you like without any limitations. If a real virus were released it would be easy to lose control of the narrative. This isn’t difficult to understand. A real deadly virus would have people storming the vax sites. But subconsciously, most people know it’s a fraud. Stop helping the establishment!!!
Precisely. Tested / not tested; clinical trials; safe / unsafe: WHO CARES??!! It’s all a Big Lie.
Do I wish they had “tested” the fake vaccine for the fake virus longer?… Err….. No, I don’t. Because I’m not a moron.
There is a virus. It’s in the “vaccine”.
Layman’s definition:
n. Any of various submicroscopic agents that infect living organisms, often causing disease, and that consist of a single or double strand of RNA or DNA surrounded by a protein coat. Unable to replicate without a host cell, viruses are typically not considered living organisms [Now we’ve got the spike protein that doesn’t need a cell to multiply.]
n. A disease caused by a virus.
But subconsciously, most people know it’s a fraud.
Wishful thinking, unfortunately.
Oh, I think there is something to it.
My wife succumbed to the AstraZ jab, despite my pleas, and she is pretty worried about it now. We both are.
To know subconsciously, or to suspect consciously, are not so far apart.
My wife too. She did it to placate the children who were worried sick about her not taking “the” vaccine. Now I’m the one who is worried. Our GP assures me “the” (Pfizer) vaccine is safe but I no longer trust the medical profession.
Sure thing, War! Orwell summed it up perfectly in his account of the mental self-cheating knowledge-repression process that he called doublethink. I believe he derived his description of it from watching his colleagues when he worked at the beeb. Visible in abundance right now amongst the pol, mediawhore and technocrat tabaquis now assisting the gangsters-in-charge to push the current covid scam.
I met someone on the march saturday that told me about a friend of hers. She described him as hard as nails(ex military) in a position of authority who got jabbed for work. Apparently he cannot stop crying because he now feels he has made a major mistake, spiritually cutting himself off.
She should be. Most people who took it will be dead within a year. That’s where stupidity gets you. It also puts humanity in a very precarious position. Well done.
That’s right – No purified virus isolates anywhere in the world. Koch’s postulates were never fulfilled. Everything else that’s built upon this foundational Big Lie is therefore null and void.
R, you don’t know whether the virus exists or not. None of us do. It’s an open, unresolved question. Does this virus exist? We don’t know. Do any viruses exist? Possibly not. Possibly the terrain-with-exosomes hypothesis is better. Still an unresolved question. Open-minded scepticism is a stern discipline of the basic scientific method, but doable for the resolute mind. Your three – count ’em!!! – exclamation marks at the end give away you dogmatism. Sorry, buddy. To a genuine follower of the method, your attempted brow-beating doesn’t work. 🙂
Lots of VAERS’ analysis here:
http://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=welcometheeagle88
It would be helpful to park the phrase “side effects” because there’s not much “side” about them, they are simply effects. NLP of normies means that when they hear “side effects” it registers as “doesn’t count”, “not real” or at best “a tragic misfortune that afflicts a miniscule proportion of those treated while the vast majority march happily into perfect health”.
http://i1.wp.com/antiempire.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/gates-6546456754-1.jpg?resize=432%2C324&ssl=1
Brief interview with the Dr Bridle mentioned above:
https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
Among other things, he speaks of blood transfusions.
Where have I heard that before? Way before? Will the genetically modified zombies allowed to donate blood? Imagine that. I am sure they don’t test the blood for spike proteins, or do they now?
This is what has bothered me for sometime….is anyone addressing this question…and how do these spike proteins fit into that story….
As far as I have investigated for myself – not a single voice is talking about blood transfusions. Nobody talks about the injected going to donate blood. Especially in the US – where donating blood is a form of “income”. At least that is the experience I made in Hawai’i, with people doing it as often as they can. Now let those be injected – then what? Is that actually part of the assault?
We have to wake up the somnolent masses to what is going on with this sinister depopulation agenda – while we have the numbers! So many good people refuse to fathom how evil our institutions have become.
Speaking about “depopulation”. Don’t You find it odd that the Chinese government has announced yesterday that they are introducing a new “Three Children” rule? That sounds like they are really getting ready to take over the planet, doesn’t it?
And Russia has expressed concern that their population are too few to fill Siberia. Falling birth rate is a problem.
Indeed. That ought to be the reason for the Sino-Russian Double Helix. China can help Russia to populate areas like Siberia in order to exploit the vast resources there and in other remote areas.
Falling birthrates have not only to do with an unnatural life style. People under duress are seldom as healthy as when they are having a good time.
No, it suggests that they’ve recognised the bind that many states are in right now with demotic profiles. They’re realising, as are many governments, that with an ageing population, and growing infertility rates, their populations are going to get very dangerously skewed, with too many old, infirm, non-productive citizens depending too heavily on an inadequate number of young, vigorous workers to support them.
Spontaneous population-reductions projected in the (deadly accurate so far) graphs of ‘The Limits To Growth’, and confirmed by ‘The Thirty Year Update’, should, pretty certainly, begin to show themselves in the middle decades of this century. As they do, that demotic disbalance problem is going to become a real headache for anyone trying to do practical government.
Not just China but Russia too, and other states, have concluded – quite futilely, in fact – that the ‘solution’ is to encourage larger families. That nonsense has no chance of success. The Earth will continue to respond: ‘Sorry! Can’t sustain this many of you indefinitely. You’re koyaanisqatsi: out of balance. A lot of you will have to die off soon! This is non-negotiable.’
But bigger families will be a silly voguish fashion for a while, I suspect; whilst the natural Gaian population-overshoot correction processes continue to resolve the problem, completely indifferent to human self-delusions. Some time in the next hundred years or two, our overshoot difficulty will have resolved itself – with or without our cooperation. And during all that time, I expect hom-sap to go on breeding fecklessly every chance we get, no matter what policies are tried. It’s what living species do, come what may.
Looking at the big picture – that You factored in by mentioning “Koyanisqatsi” and “Gaia” – it is unmistakenly clear that mankind as a whole is sorely mistaken about what “Life” really constitutes.
I give You an example, albeit an example that might not be representative of the whole insanity. And it was never taught during my “education” in Germany.
Many years into my 22 years living in Hawai’i, I was told a story by one of the few remaining ‘pure blood’ Hawai’ians (that has passed away since). Meaning having been of 100% Hawai’ian descend. His children had Portuguese ancestry added.
When Cook and La Perouse arrived at the islands, they had something on board the Hawai’ians had never seen before. Nails. Simple nails that were used in Europe without any more adoration. Practical in swift building and repairs of wooden structures. One could argue that Jesus was already nailed to the cross – but tieing people to a cross was more usual. Because nails at that time were very valuable.
Nails were the equivalent of the glass pearls and trinkets Europeans used to trade slaves for in West-Africa. Hawai’ians have always been a sea faring people. Their culture is based on having travelled far distances on boats tied together by plant matter like palm leaves woven into strings and ropes.
The introduction of nails was such an important event to the Hawai’ians, that the Europeans had something extremely valuable to trade with. The Hawai’ians did not need the nails – yet they were so taken in by them that the Europeans were able to get back to where they came from. It is one thing to get to Hawai’i – but another story altogether to return to where you came from. The Europeans needed provisions to make it back.
This was not the first and definitely not the only time a novelty had such an immense impact on the culture of a people that had not developed anything like it on their own.
Nothing has changed. People the world over fall for novelties that they actually do not need to survive. Yet, once the addiction for novelties kicks in, it can only be satisfied with a never ending stream of novelties. Terrence McKenna has written volumes about novelties. Now we are no longer talking about trinkets, glass pearls, or nails.
Now it’s smartphones, computers, cars, clothing and everything else that serves profits at the core. While to this day a large number of workers was necessary to manufacture, or produce these novelties, in the ‘future’ items can be manufactured by AI utilizing 3D printing.
To address mankind’s most glaring problems, novelties must be looked at as both blessing and curse. Isn’t the mRNA injection sold as a novelty as well? At least that’s how the criminal “Dr.” sold the deadly injection to my father.
Unfortunately it is not The Lancet that reported this, but the mimicry lancet aka ‘the lancet microbe’. The lancet has a kazillion of such ‘open source’ journals in which you can publish your research (for 2500-4000 euro per article, for which the government pays through subsidies to universities). And it’s money well spend, as you see here as people believe they published this in the lancet.
But they didn’t
Another unfortunate thing is the impression that there is efficacy for the ‘Vaccines, but there is none, not even in the 95% efficacy Pfizer trial as Peter Doshi explains here: https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
If efficacy is nill, the number needed to vaccinate (to prevent one sars-cov-2 PCR positive) is infinite.
‘Would you feel comfortable suited up with a parachute that worked about 1% of the time? Would you then say that it is 95% effective because that particular parachute worked 95% better than the competition?’
This is the wrong analogy. True analogy would be this
Would you feel comfortable suited up with a parachute while standing with your feet firmly on the ground?
Now let’s talk about these side effects from ‘the parachute’
Sorry to be a nit picker here…
Thank you for the clarification (ie. Lancet Microbe) regardless the NNV numbers and absolute risk reduction calculations are based on the trial data and are not being communicated to potential participants in these experiments. As stated in both articles, the efficacy is worse than presented; however, even looking at their best numbers at face value, once can appreciate the efficacy is paltry at best.
Sadly, people are not standing with their feet firmly on the ground, many are taking the leap and need to understand the parachutes don’t work and have the potential to cause great harm.
” The Lancet that reported this, but the mimicry lancet aka ‘the lancet microbe’.
But does that make the information wrong? I wouldn’t presuppose it does, but, by writing what you did, engaging in a shoot the messenger (logical fallacy) you’ve discredited the work. It’s disconcerting to see this type of commentary because it shoots down the information immediately. We can click on the link and see from where it originated.
So, I’m asking is the information incorrect? Have you fact checked it yourself?
Curious?
Well it does matter, as stated in the word ‘mimicry’. I am sure that people would look different at my 100% true comments here, if they would forward it to others as if it came from the Dutch King (Willem), instead of Willem (an anonymous commenter).
‘But does that make the information wrong’
See this comment and my comment above.
There is a world of difference between the reliability of information from The Lancet and information which the Lancet simply reports as “News” from another source. I came across the same confusion about the quality of info when a Link to “bmj” (British Medical Journal) turned out to be merely an item in the “News” section of the BMJ about about something which someone in Oxford had told some journalists about his unpublished paper in praise of the Oxford/Zeneca vaccine in a non-peer-reviewed journal.
Hi NickM
Is there? Considering how much medical “ghost writing” goes on?
Ghostwriting: Medical Journals are Haunted by Pharma Ghost Writers
I’m just not as certain as you apparently?
Not nit picking, you are simply adding to the knowledge bank.
The danger today is not the adding to knowledge but the muddying of clear water.
The wells of truth have been poisoned, and the world is sick.
The Weapon – https://www.headsupster.com/
Send this article to everyone you know
“Would you then say that it is 95% effective because that particular parachute worked 95% better than the competition?”
Willem, thanks for correcting that false analogy. It came from MoneyCircus and was a rare slip from that poster; understandably because the “efficacy” statistics are confusing, and I think deliberately so.