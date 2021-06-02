Daniel Broudy
Scholars have speculated that Shirley Jackson’s timeless story The Lottery (1948) was a contemplation of and attempt to make sense of the ghastly forms of rationalization at work in Nazi death camps uncovered during the postwar Nuremberg trials.
While the major theme of Jackson’s story, man’s general inhumanity toward humankind, continues to reverberate, the development of a certain character within the tale speaks even more profoundly to the present. Old Man Warner and his unblinking obedience to strange abstractions embody a banality of evil that appears in many of his fellow townsfolk and the codes of behavior and speech they are goaded by bizarre norms to embrace.
Questioning these abstractions and the traditions that animate them comes at a substantial price, however.
“Every man has his price” (Walpole, 1734) — an utterance on the lips of both despots and saints, past and present, eager to embrace or repel tyranny. The observation has the ring both of a universal truth and a hasty generalization.
In Jackson’s story, the price for the old man, intent to guard the prevailing socioeconomic order, was his own humanity. In the present, the saying resonates with those whose minds have been effectively dazzled by the global Pavlovian project observable in state-corporate propaganda which claims that a virus with a 99.8% survival rate spells certain doom for the world. They who demand that every living creature obey, without question, the unscientific irrational contradictory plans of the unfolding state-corporate global medical hegemony.
The competitively compliant masses, armed with faculties of reason effectively effaced, are all too happy to publicly signal their subservience and submit their civil and human rights to a technocratic global lordship consolidating the kind of control and power that will remain, forevermore, impervious to any challenge. How observable facts such as these elude the notice of so many people today is covered, most notably, in a popular university course in propaganda at New York University.
Mark Crispin Miller, world-renowned professor of media, culture and communication, has given Mass Persuasion and Propaganda for decades. In these times, however, of state-sanctioned “woke totalitarianism” enforced by its global big tech guardians, the course and its most famous professor was bound to become a target for cancellation.
The operation against Professor Miller began in earnest last year when a disgruntled student falsely claimed that her teacher was nurturing a student-led mutiny against the NYU administration for its masking policies. The latest and most baffling attack on Miller has emerged, however, with the publication of a hit piece titled “The Professor of Paranoia” in the Chronicle of Higher Education — a rank illustration of the truths we might see in the aphorism that every man can be bought.
Inexplicably, its author Mark Dery marks out his territorial criticism of Miller by explicitly signaling his own ideological presuppositions — a liberal pose that can only pretend to be progressive, open-minded, balanced and enlightened by an unflagging pursuit of unvarnished truth. What profits the man who gives up his intellectual integrity for an ideology demanding all empirical knowledge pass through the politically correct filters set by the Federal Ministry of Truth?
Dery muses over decades past, reading Miller’s classic 1988 volume, Boxed In: The Culture of TVand cites our mutually favorite chapter, “Big Brother Is You, Watching.”
He references a salient passage that (in his mind apparently) should serve to chasten Miller for his contemporary transgressions:
TV ‘reduces all of its proponents to blind spectators of their own annihilation’”
Boxed In: The Culture of TV, 1988, p. 331.
Dery proceeds to call up a host of Miller’s supposed offenses against all accepted expressions of scholarly integrity — uninvestigated 9/11 intrigue, stolen elections, CIA-backed psychological operations against domestic populations, and now the new social and economic “Normal” promulgated by a transnational network of elite Davos movers and shakers.
Scoffing, as he does, at the very idea of addressing such pressing issues comes at the cost of one’s own intellect, a mental annihilation akin to that bizarre period of public discourse in the wake of 9/11 when FOX News was the unrivalled PR arm of the GOP. The passage from Boxed In that Dery selected as a weapon against Miller serves as the most glaring example of irony.
The very examples Dery cites in his critique show that only those weaned on TV have not yet sampled the solid foods of scholarship — the disinterested science that political institutions have tried for years to marginalize, ignore, or erase. What does Mark Dery receive beyond keeping up perverse social appearances like those erected in years past by likes of Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity — major cheerleaders for the annihilation of countless souls in the post-9/11 regime-change wars?
Today, is it any wonder to academics who steadfastly refuse to betray the call of their vocation, no matter the cost, that such a criticism of Miller would be featured in a journal advocating for higher education? For anyone in the education field who has witnessed larger forces of the corporate-state complex prevail upon academe and reengineer institutions over the past number of decades, it is impossible not to see the sort of friendly fascism that Bertram Gross had warned about in 1980 when he saw an emerging new order in which:
more concentrated, unscrupulous, repressive, and militaristic control by a Big Business-Big Government partnership preserve[s] the privileges of the ultra-rich, the corporate overseers, and the brass in the military and civilian order”
Friendly Fascism (Gross, 1980) p. 167).
Gross showed plainly how public discourse controlled by the gatekeepers helps centers of power frame the reengineering of the social world as “reasonable” and inexorable because it is overtly friendly — to business — and, thus, integral to the logic of an efficient and free market.
The problem for public intellectuals like Miller who work tirelessly to preserve natural and civil rights is disarming the dissemblers and blind servants of power who come with a wink and a smile trying to reassure the masses to trust the plan.
Since 9/11, the ethos of business as usual has been focused on normalizing the tyrannical demands of security as asserted by the transnational partnerships among “the corporate overseers and the brass in the military and civilian order” (Gross, 1980, p. 167).
Old Man Warner would be proud to see so many of his heirs today maintaining the lottery and asserting the need to follow hideous traditions no matter where they lead. Dery notes that:
Extreme disbelief — a skepticism so radical it dismisses nearly every official narrative as propaganda — can make for strange bedfellows.”
In a sane world, this could not be any truer.
The author obviously means the nazi work camps. I say obviously, because if one does their research before goggle wipe all truth from their servers, one will find that people in the camps only started to die en masse after the allied forces bombed all the railways and cut supplies of everything to everywhere.
The ordinary German public also suffered the consequences of that, as did those interned.
When an author begins by waffling on about ‘death camps’, I am on red alert for what will come next. ‘The lies of Ulysses’, penned by a survivor (Can you believe it?) of not one but two ‘death’ camps, including Buchenwald, does rather lay waste to the notion of the Holycost. Paul Rassinier the author’s name.
Recently a work colleague of views generally classed a “Right wing” was ranting about the “woke Left”. At one time I would have gotten into an argument with him about how this “Left” wasn’t the “real Left”. (And how sad that I should now have to put scare quotes around “real Left”!) But in the pre-covid days, many (seemingly) reliable Left sites would also deconstruct this “woke” crap. The WSW was one such. And in those “good old days”, the lines of demarcation were relatively clear. That presented a Left I could believe in – even though I wasn’t happy about the conspiracy phobia.
But since Event Covid started, it feels as if there has been some weird implosion – or more like the sudden cessation of an entire channel. The entire structure seemingly has disappeared and now we have a “Left” which either whores up the covid scaremongering or just completely ignores the entire matter. But the single most disturbing thing about this “Left” is the apparently unanimous denunciation of all covid sceptics under various labels – the tried and trusted demons of the Left: The Right, The Extreme Right, Libertarians, white supremacists etc. The one consistency is the all-pervasive sneer of “conspiracy theorists”, once merely irritating but now utterly suffocating. You may refer to this intensification of conspiracy phobia along with the customary demonology as the “QAnonisation” of covid scepticism.
Once the pattern had set in and I came to understand the strategy, I started to expect a huge upsurge in this QAnonisation but, month after month going on for a year, there has been nothing much interfering with the simple assertion of the MSM covid narrative which is identical to the “Left” narrative.
But there are some “Left” sites who go in for this QAnonisation, rummaging around those areas of the public who are usually more “politically savvy” from a Left perspective. After all, this is the demographic that needs watching! These “Left Watchdog” sites include openDemocracy, Bylinetimes, and something called the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR). (I think the title of the last named is a total giveaway. At one time I would have taken that lot at face value but now I get suspicious when I see mention of the “Radical Right”.)
Along with this QAnonisation comes the nomenclature of “denialism” which is an indication of a new inquisitional fanaticism in which certain matters (covid, 9/11, the Bosnian genocide) are taken to be cases where the official account is an undeniable Truth and so the word “denialist” performs the function that “heretic” used to perform. In a jaw dropping case of Orwellian reversal, the accusation of fanatics is projected onto the sceptics!
Although these “Left” demonisation or QAnonisation sites may seem separate from the mainstream, they are part of the same operation. One manoeuvre in common across all these groups and extending into the MSM is the favourable quoting of the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC) who are a McCarthyite smear factory, dishing out the label “hate group” on the basis of the most arbitrary criteria. A list of sites who quote the SPLC as an authority include: CARR, Bylinetimes, the WSW … and Wikipedia.
Now it is tempting to talk of the “betrayal” of this “Left” but, with hindsight, it is clear that this “Left” were phony all along. And this fits in with a few other matters which now become clearer. Consider the career of one Nafeez Ahmed. He was probably the first to produce a book querying the official account of 9/11 (The War on Freedom). He continued with other books which seemed impressive. (And he introduced me to GG Preparata, so I’ll give him that!)
But then I started to notice some oddities. His webpage proudly boasted of his connections to various establishment organisation – including the military. He also wrote a book, The London Bombings (referring to the attack on 7/7/05) in which a large number of pages were blanked out because they had been redacted – not an unusual matter for such a book – but why leave the blank pages in unless you were trying to make it look as if you were “getting dangerously close to the truth”?
And he indulged in that compulsive self-castration so prevalent on the Left of denouncing the word “conspiracy”. This denunciation led to full flaming confrontations with commenters. And when Phil Greaves noted Ahmed’s continuing insistence on “blowback” (which takes terror attacks at face value) he came right out and called Ahmed a “ruling class lackey”.
Conclusion: Ahmed is a spook and has been so from the start. That he was the “first on the scene” with querying 9/11 is no coincidence. He was there to install the most subtle form of gatekeeping.
But the clash between Ahmed and his commenters points up another sad matter: that the commenters below websites are often (indeed usually) more radical than the websites themselves. There is a reason for this.
If you are a regular person on the street, you are free to make any observations you want. And thanks to the net, you can put them on public display. The fact that you can also do this anonymously is always taken as an invitation to bullying or whatever – but this anonymity does indeed serve a valuable purposes because, let’s face it, such is the nature of our non-democracy, that you cannot just say things out loud without fear for your career.
But the moment you become a “working commenter”, you not only reveal yourself publicly, but you start to get paid. And once that happens, you must say the right things. And the more you are paid, and consequently the more publicity you get, the more pressure there is on you to keep to the party line.
Such is the nature of the world around us as revealed by covid. Covid is certainly a new manoeuvre but what it reveals in terms of basic institutions does not signify a structural change at all but only what has been there all along.
And there are only two classes: the rulers and us. And the rulers rule through money. And the only ones who are even likely to tell the truth are the ones who do not do it for a living!
“Maybe it is time to ditch the Right-Center-Left paradigm. View those grouplets as Langley-Land (co-intelpro type) operations/fronts. Their references to Trotsky, Lenin, Marx/Engels aside, it is all part of the act (cover), when one deals with them one is dealing with J. Edgar Hoover.”
I should have pointed out that this Nafeez Ahmed has become one of the most vociferous covid whoremongers and denouncers of “covid denial”. His “speciality” is in tracing the “Right Wing” funding behind such “sceptical” sites as Lockdown Sceptics (LS) which is the brainchild of Conservative Toby Young.
Examination of this Ahmed/ Young “confrontation “reveals the psy-op at work: Lockdown Sceptics – as its title suggest – isn’t a covid sceptical site but a lockdown sceptical site i.e. it implies an acceptance of the official account of covid, that covid is indeed this deadly pandemic rampaging through etc., but queries government policy on it. It serves the same function as the “blowback and stand down” theory re: 9/11.
Predictably, actual covid scepticism only appears on LS in the underlying comments.
Thus, between LS and Ahmed’s “brave burrowing” we have a typical phony fight between entirely controlled wings of the mainstream.
Ahmed also contributes to Bylinetimes, a website which, with revealing verbosity (i.e. squirming with fountains of verbal diarrhea to cover a patently bullshit argument), gave us the covid-as-revolution saga: that after decades of hated neoliberalism, “we the people” through those blazing protest groups like Occupy and XR, finally forced the governments to fall to their knees in desperate penance for the evil they did and attempt to redeem themselves by sticking it to the corporations and saving the people from covid etc.
It is indeed a rich tapestry of excrement – swirling in all shades and densities and spreading as far as the eye can see.
How to push ‘The Great Reset’ without mentioning the term or the WEF, courtesy of the BBC:
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210525-why-the-next-stage-of-capitalism-is-coming
Among other crimes, it dismisses Trumpism in typical left-liberal analysis as a purely economic phenomenon caused by “inequality” and insecurity. UBI will be their answer. They cannot and will not admit it is as much a crisis of governance. It also goes out of its way to dismiss Protectionism, the great no-no for globalists which cannot have too many stakes driven through its heart (at least until it reaches the point that it becomes absolutely unthinkable and even mentioning it becomes a thought-crime).
The lack of any serious analysis why certain bodies – from the Bank of England to Unilever – are signing up for “profits-aren’t-everything-save-the-planet” schemes is laughable. We’re meant to think they’re just good guys/gals, I guess. Their track records, which might call into question the sincerity of their good intentions, are just ignored.
The article comes from the Common Foundation. Their insignia just happens to be a thinly-disguised all-seeing eye pyramid.
The BBC doesn’t do journalism at the top level. Sure there are local journalists and nationally some bigwigs are given free rein to do analysis — but when it comes to The News, it is not just driven but actually decided behind the scenes.
I know this from personal experience, long ago, while working on the Today Programme and having had a father who was a diplomat. Our experience was rather similar. He discovered that you don’t go to a country, make contacts and report back to Whitehall what’s going on; nor do you simply represent British interests and companies. Rather Whitehall will tell its operatives how that country is going to change.
Similarly the BBC does not report what’s going on and simply put a British spin on it. Rather the BBC will reflect those same Whitehall interests that are nudging respective countries towards change.
The FCO leaks recently revealed that BBC and Reuters, where I also worked, are actively involved in regime change, identifying and training the opposition and setting up opposition media. See The Grayzone and Vanessa Beeley.
I once seriously pissed off the head of the World Service, reminding him that the Foreign Office pays the bills. That is unsayable at the BBC for it undermines the fiction of editorial independence and it shows who pulls the strings.
I have practical examples of news decisions to back up my claims. When the Ceaușescus were in trouble (for verily I am no spring chicken), and their opponents had taken the media outlets, I told the editor of Today that local reports suggested the Ceaușescus would be gone in 24 hours (as indeed they were, rather dramatically, in a hail of machine gun fire). He responded not with interest but anger. I suspect he was waiting for the Foreign Office to tell him what to report or, at least, to indicate what line to take.
That is the BBC.
Today it’s worse because there’s more at stake. Chatham House and the Rockefeller syndicate are more powerful than Whitehall… And that’s where marching orders are coming from.
If the BBC had been honest about its role as a state broadcaster it might be more independent today and better able to withstand the many forces that succeed in buying its favours, from Bill & Melinda to the EU and others.
Faux chee has an appointment with a bus so it would appear, the foi emails have certainly started to stir some of the media in the US
Get popcorn its going to get interesting
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/fauci-the-sniveling-little-bitch-rat_mJnVecLUxiXSmgq.html
New article by Mike Whitney
NoVaxx Rebellion: Resist, Refuse, Reject
Excerpt
It’s very hard to look back on the events of the last 15 months and not suspect that there is more to this Covid story than meets the eye; that while the infection does, in fact, kill mostly older people with multiple underlying conditions, that, perhaps, the virus has been used to promote a political agenda of which we know very little. Even so, there are things of which we can be reasonably certain, such as, that all of the fear-mongering and hysteria has been suspiciously manipulated to promote universal vaccination. That seems fairly obvious. In fact, managers of this Covid operation have stated quite openly that their goal is to inoculate “all 7 billion people” on planet earth. Wow. There’s not a lot of gray-area in that comment, is there?
And, if that’s the case, we can safely assume that much of the hysteria was exaggerated to achieve the stated goal. It’s a pretty simple formula really: “Scare the hell out of everyone and then stampede them towards the vaccination depots.” At least, that appears to be the operating theory. And, I’m certainly not alone in feeling that way. There’s also, Dr. Peter McCullough, who is a Doctor of Internal Medicine and a Board-Certified Cardiologist. Here’s how he summed it up in a recent interview on Rumble:
Repeat: “It’s all about the vaccine.”
And you will need to carry evidence of your vaccination status, or face restrictions.
Then, even if this round of vaccines don’t kill everyone, once everyone is getting their thrice yearly “booster” – its pretty easy to deliver the kill shot.
So based on your social credit (or elite scum perceived “value”) you could be INDIVIDUALLY targeted at the next booster session for the kill shot.
Good luck everyone.
As an aside from this, for dogs sake don’t use the same device (phone, tablet etc.) to post on forums like this and for any government issued “vaccine status”, “location check in”, or “track and trace” app.
Because its very easy to join the 2 things together in a database, just ask palantir.
Its imperative you maintain operation security and plausible deniability.
You are probably going to need at least 2 phones, something you never use to show the authorities and something like a burner phone you actually use.
Think I’m already a social debit.
the whole game was also used to create a heap of fictional money and launder it through the various huge funds like blackrock etal..why waste an opportunity
I think the jab is merely a step to the real goal – digital I.D. This may take the form of a ‘digital wallet’, ie an ‘app’ on your mobile phone, or an internal microchip implant from the jab.
Either way, you’ve become a commodity – tagged, chipped, jabbed, photographed, spied on, data-mined, masked, locked down, tested, monitored and, eventually, disposed of. Control and profit are the ultimate aims, along with a goodly dose of depopulation.
Welcome to the great reset.
It’s terrible what’s happening to Mark, however, it would be better if he woke up to the real truth of this alleged pandemic, namely, that there is no “novel” virus rather than being led astray by the propagandistic talking point of mask efficacy.
So we have Mike Pompeo saying, “We’re in a live exercise here,” followed by Trump saying “You should … you should have let us know.”
Here we have Jacinda saying, “We drum in that messaging around the dangers of covid pretty diligently for a full two-week period of sustained propaganda.”
The YouTuber included the Orwell quote:
“All propaganda is lies even when one is telling the truth.”
(Perhaps I was aware of this quote but I came to the same conclusion independently.)
No way is Jacinda using that term without complete consciousness of the REAL meaning.
As I say ad nauseam, they always tell us the truth … underneath the propaganda.
The other thing which has occurred to me is the rank stupidity of the PTB, particularly the journalists . I get into the BTL sections in the Guan because they are actually politically and economically illiterate. They haven’t a clue. The economics journalists are like the Bourbons ‘learnt nothing, forgotten nothing.’
Probably that’s part of the plan. The more obvious the illusions and delusions are and people still believe them to be ‘real’ the more the people lose their ‘power’.
I think that the use of the dreaded ‘variants’ cannot but have a short shelf-life. People are starting to get fed up with the possibility of an endless succession of ‘variants’, injections, unemployment, and general disruption. A law of ‘diminishing returns’ is bound to set in and the process has started already. This being the case the PTB will crank up the hysteria to higher and higher levels until the message becomes harder to sell. There’s a long-way to go in this particular scenario.
or, for that matter, people never get tired of obeying, they get excited about it, it works better than a religion ….
I feel that the PTB will have factored in as many variables as possible. They will have – and long in advance – have made various projection models. They will have realised that use of the word “variant” is problematic over a long time period. On the other hand, repetition and boredom do have certain advantages as psychological coercion. The sheer regurgitation of a Groundhog Day Covid can be effective in creating the kind of zombie population so well skewered in Shaun of the Dead where the arrival of actual zombies is unnoticed since it seems to be business as usual!
I think it may be useful to compile a list of “smoking guns”
Exhibit A: wee Jimmy Kranky (Nicola Sturgeon) talking about acceptance of a “new normal” in April last year. At that point, how could anyone (without prior knowledge of a pre-existing plan) suggest that there would be no return to normal and we should accept a “new normal”?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/apr/23/scots-must-accept-life-alongside-covid-19-as-new-normal-sturgeon-lockdown
There must be many more: go!
Modern liberalism as espoused in the media, the middle bureaucracy and academia is not a set of political beliefs but a price formula. A calculation of what liberties or norms I am prepared to trade in order to secure my own financial status and security.
This means going along with every woke novelty (so long as it costs me no more than lip service) but also sacrificing every liberty on the altar of the corporate security state (so long as I get some crumbs from the table, such as grants from the surveillance capitalism complex to provide its rationale, aka pseudo-intellectual justification).
Thank you Daniel for this perspective from inside academia.
The pursuit of truth becomes a shooting party in which those tightly bound by financial or professional interest talk in clipped jargon that at once signals their membership of a dominant clique and objectifies the excluded ones.
The open-minded progressive sees no contradiction in hunting (especially not class — what are you talking about, we’re woke!).
Indeed, they must have prey! Their tortured logic in which the institutions founded upon free inquiry become the headquarters of the thought police… it hurts to think like this and the only balm is to skewer another victim.
And so the shooting party wades on, the beaters flushing out those who are not fully committed to the cause, and the likes of Mark Crispin Miller become the hunted.
I would like to think that “woke novelty” has a definite shelf life – but perhaps not. When Father Ted was attacked for a couple of “racist” episodes, Graham Linehan spoke out about fanatics who we shouldn’t give in to since the result of submission would be a complete negation of all comedy and indeed free speech.
But I think that actually implementing total political correctness is impossible and is not being seriously being put forward as a workable proposition. The true purpose of this compulsively expanding wokery is to destabilise and intimidate as many people as possible and create a society wide cloud of confusion that negates all group potency.
This is the kind of article that leaves you in disbelief about the fact that it ended so soon. Seldom is now such coherent writing available – and that against the backdrop of an excellent company of enlightening jounalistic work.
I am glad to be still alive to have been able to read this gem. Leaving me desiring more.
Thank You very much indeed.
Thank you for the kind words as i hold onto hope that pure reason and a burning love of empirical truth wins in the end.
Wuhan, the lab? No, the other Wuhan nobody is talking about: Opioid Trafficking Headquarters for Death and Destruction
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/06/01/wuhan-the-lab-no-the-other-wuhan-nobody-is-talking-about-opioid-trafficking-hq/
Whitney Webb goes a lot further than JR in the full podcast [1a in the sources list]
She talks about a localized bioweapon developed by Mossad made from Fentanyl, that causes people to “drop down dead” yet the postmortem indications show only a respatory illness.
She goes on to make the point the only places people were only dropping down dead in streets was in Wuhan, and a town in Iran that hosts their nuclear research facility. She also pointed out Iran was the only government to lose numbers of ministers & nuclear scientists from “Covid”.
Things that make you go Hmmmm…
“Another One Bites the Dust!”
“That is the downside of being a graduate of a medical school that one finds advertised on the backsides of matchbooks. Well at least he is not killing any more patients.”
“It is reported that since Good Morning Britain started its Two Minutes of Hate ratings have gone through the roof. What next on air co-anchor Skanko-Roman wrestling?”
“Ironically, the Dr. died just days later…”
Now that is what truly constitutes Sweet Irony. The sweetest irony of the year so far. More to follow for sure.
Loved this article; thank you for it.
Sadly, Mark Dery, per the above quote, never caught on that “official narrative” is a synonym for “propaganda.” So much for modern education!
Great article , but the quote from Boxed In is just a reworking of McLuhan’s “the medium is the message”? The reordering of the oil states by the failing US hegemony was in the cards regardless of whether or not 9/11 American version happened . 5 Arabian States were identified as targets during if not before the Clinton regime years and all have been attacked repeatedly since. Today “radical” skepticism is considered a tautology by those of us who have long embraced it ?
“The reordering of the oil states by the failing US hegemony”.
How to explain that the US seems to be moving away from oil as an energy source?
(Obviously I’m not questioning that the US – and others – is trying to reorder the oil states, I’m questioning if the motive can be reduced to “oil”).
“…the US seems to be moving away from oil as an energy source.” Oh really, E? Into what ‘new’ source exactly? Methane derived from fermented bullshit, perhaps?
I’m not sure we’re going to reach millions upon millions of people with this kind of stuff, but I’m sure if I understood it I would agree, maybe.
Again however, I must take exception to being referred to as a “skeptic so radical”. Skeptic is used like the term conspiracy theorist to try to paint someone as different and not logical, along with radical to indicate someone with whacko opinions and views. Seems to me dismissing almost every official narrative as propaganda is pure common sense. Like with the Covid scam, there’s no skepticism about it. The verdict is in man, the official Covid-19 narrative is pure bullshit. In fact, I’ve long thought the first reaction to every new “official narrative” is automatic disbelief until proven otherwise. Well, maybe that’s radical. (Whatever, call me radical, call me skeptical, just don’t call me late for dinner.)
What are people that accept almost every official narrative as truth? Besides idiots?
“skeptic so radical. So anyone who calls out pathological liars for what they are — sick disturbed prevaricators / confabulators, incapable of an honest statement or truthful sentence– as a SKEPTIC? OK. In prior times they were called NO ONE’S FOOL(S). My have times have changed. The lunatics are indeed in charge of the asylum.”
Objector
I would like to pose to those in academia who haven’t drunk the cool-aid the question: do you help students follow you into academia? And if so, what are your moral dilemmas on that?
Get on with your life. COVID is Over. Be nice to The Brainwashed Terrified. It is OK to go out and walk into a pub without wearing a mask or having a test. Get on with it you useless wimps if you want to live. It's OK it's Safe Again. I want a Cuddle from You Too. Be Brave. Tony
I have read the Cover statistics to death but today I was told by The Captain that more people drown to death in their cars driving their cars into a river or into the sea than falling off sailing boats. However there are many more cars than there are sailing boats..Yet the sea is incredibly dangerous, and the kids who live by the sea..training like crazy today are the fittest healthiest nicest kids I have ever seen They are training to save lives for free. They don’t get paid. They just do it. So if you want to give some money for their boats and equipment the organisation is the Rnli.org Royal National Lifeboat Institute. We are all especially The Grandkids having a great time https://rnli.org Tony
Yes, well lockdowns continue unabated. With due respect to the author, the ole grey matter isn’t up to this level of intellectualising just now. I may give it another go when I am less tired.
I wanted to mention Craig Murray. In fact, I was rather hoping for an article on the subject of his recent trial and conviction. (Might make a change from all the Covid stuff).
I had a falling out in 2019 with his mods after attempting to form a relationship with his resident Russian groupie. (Thankfully I am over that absurd infatuation). Anyway, having upset Mr Killick no doubt also for my strong climate change sceptic views I left the blog in January 2020, before I was banned.
(And, if you are reading this Compo, no I have never been back – even to read his pieces).
Craig had actually replied to one of my e-mails sent in 2019 and, as I was dismayed by his courtroom antics in February 2020 at Julian Assange’s extradition hearing – in particular at his, in my opinion, misogynistic ranting against the judge – I sent him another e-mail.
In that e-mail I implored him to cut it out, suggesting that this was not the way to help Julian. (A view I still hold).
But then, I mean, who am I to advise the man? Who am I? But then who is Craig, stripped of his British Civil Service title? A fanatical Scottish nationalist with a large and loyal following on a blog.
Last year I was still quite sore about my treatment at the hands of his censors, but my mood has mellowed a little since then. But I still can’t help thinking that had he listened to me and toned down the rhetoric and the courtroom antics a little he would not find himself in the unfortunate position that he now finds himself.
Yet still the arrogance persists. On twitter last month he lamented that he was not being permitted to testify on behalf of Julian in Spain. Francis Hoar (lockdown sceptic barrister) commented that convicts do not usually get the opportunity to escape justice.
I sympathise with Craig, but really, he only has himself to blame.
Still here well sort of though a lot of the news is in French Many years ago Craig Murray was still writing on his blog at 3:00am on his honeymoon night and I told him to go to bed. I get very little news at the moment but I hope they don’t bang him up in jail despite the fact that I disagree with most of his political views. I think he is a good man. He should be free to write whatever he wants to write as should you and me. We don’t have to agree. It would be boring if we did. Tony
Excellent article.
Exactly. There are many who explain the compliance, complicity and subservience of academics, and the professional class more generally, as motivated by a desire for status and career advancement. I agree with this explanation, but it means having to present yourself to the world as an idiot and coward lacking any genuine critical intellectual faculties. Most don’t seem to mind paying this price, and hell, all your colleagues are acting like idiots as well so there’s plenty of company.
Now the stakes coudn’t be higher. Even a future of global tyranny, and possibly they and their own families’ very survival, does not dissuade them from mindless obedience. They still refuse to ask even the most obvious questions about Covid and the ‘vaccines’. I find it impossible to understand.
Yes, there is nothing that the semi-educated white-collar woke class won’t do to ‘get on’ as they say. they’d sell their soul to the devil if it meant social advancement. But this is hardly news; if has been a feature of history. Please note, as one wise man said:
”Corruption is powerful in the world: talent is scarce. So corruption is the instrument of swarming mediocrity, and you will feel its point everywhere.”
Honore De Balzac – Per Goriot
About right I think. I have never known a time where our ‘betters’ are so blatantly on the make and and devoid of any principles or moral integrity. Such a system will not endure, it will not and cannot, but it won’t go without a ferocious fight.
“There are many who explain the compliance, complicity and subservience of academics’.”
Most people here think Biology is corrupted with minor differences about how far back this goes. And yet consider that the same might be true of Physics and you’ll get dismissed as a loon. The notion that anybody doing so must be some crazed right-wing Christian Fundamentalist is exactly the trick they’re pulling with normies and questioning Covid. There is actually a lot more questioning of received wisdom in Physics within mainstream academia than there is in Biology – indeed the whole post-Einsteinian paradigm is in some sort of crisis (as it should be given that it can be only made to work by the invention of “dark matter”. I wonder if “black fungus” is a deliberate echo of this?). Physics is seeing the usual process of a paradigm in crisis – the existing paradigm gets more and more nonsense added to it to make it stand up which leads to more saying “whoa, that’s a nonsense too far” and jumping ship. The resemblance to Biology is striking when you look into it. Things that the non-professional assume were massively determined turn out not to be. Pre-suppositions that you realise you’re never encouraged to question crumble upon a little thought. The priesthood react to challenges with a familiar mixture of ridicule and calling critics crazy.
Ask yourself: why would Biology be corrupt and Physics be fine-and-dandy? How does this make any sense?
India is being used as a re-tread of the covid propaganda:
https://www.vox.com/first-person/22434028/india-covid-cremations
I had originally typed up a long commentary on this slimy article, but I agree with many posters here that it’s becoming both depressing and boring to allow yourself to get bogged down in this shit.
(Though I admit that even in my now terminal cynicism, even I found myself groping for the sick bowl when I saw this:
“One feature all these photos have in common is the haunted eyes above masks, expressing the range of emotions humanity is capable of feeling, from listlessness to devastation. Then there are the chilling ones, of endless queues of body bags waiting to be attended to.”)
No, the only reason I supply this link is to draw attention once again to the most fundamental manoeuvre: to portray the covid matter as a case of corrupt officials trying to suppress “the horror” whilst “brave protestors” storm the ramparts to bring the full devastation to public attention. Basically, it’s yet another rerun of the Jaws scenario where we all rage at the venal mayor who doesn’t care about shark victims as long as he can keep the businesses open.
So we hear that getting this horror show out is “an act of resistance” against a “regime that seeks to hide these bodies, to hide the truth, lest its criminal neglect be exposed before the world.”
Similarly, we have “the government’s mismanaged response, including ignoring scientists’ warnings”.
And there is the fundamental switch: the powers that be are trying to cover it all up but “we the people” are “getting the message out”. Admittedly, it has a teeny bit more credibility presented as something happening out there in another country somewhere but it is noticeably the same story we had here anyway.
Does nobody see the blatant fraud?
The politicians are trying to hide it! The rich are trying to hide it! The corporate bosses are trying to hide it! But “we” are getting the message out!
Who are “we”? “We” are the ones presenting this on telly! Are you part of this “we”? I am certainly not! So, who are the telly “we”? They are the minions acting on orders from the politicians, the rich and the corporate bosses!
Skepticism is good, but you may need to go beyond it. Fortunately Pink Floyd saw it coming
Greece should be up in arms about the use of its alphabet to name all the variants. Seems pretty racist to covertly associate all variants with the country
Damn straight, and that was in 1982 as Reaganomics began to apply its steely grip on the throat of humanity, assisted by the dawn of the Computer/Information Age !
Walls = masonry.
Nick Mason = what’s in a name?
Syd Barrett = looks to have been MK-Ultraed. Father worked for Cambridge University.
Dave Gilmour = bloodline aristocratic family.
Roger Waters = bloodline aristocratic family; photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell; married to a Rothschild; like Mason, devoid of much musical talent; turned up with lyrics pre-written and not open to change (at least from ‘Wish You Were Here’ onwards).
Pink Floyd = chose to reunite at Live 8 (8 is the symbol of infinity so read backwards – like Occultists do – Live 8 is Infinite Evil).
Don’t try to intellectualise this.
What’s happening at the moment is pure evil, and it’s on a scale never known before in human history.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote something similar in his ‘Letters and paper from Prison’. The ineffectiveness of rationalism (and a host of other approaches, such as ‘conscience’) to effectively oppose evil. He concluded that only obedience to a higher righteous power i.e. God, is an effective opposition to it
it’s unquestioning obedience to the self-declared priests of the ‘high power’ of the god covid that is causing all the problems today – unquestioning obedience to a ‘god’ of any stripe is going to lead to a lot of problems
PRECISELY SO !
The fascist state of Victoria in Australia is, yet again, in lockdown with a new ‘variant’ – the “kappa”. As usual, it is more contagious and moves faster than any of the other free-ranging variants. Now being described by imaginative ‘journalists’ as a “fast-moving beast”.
Is that scary enough for you? Better get the jab fast. Of course, that’s what its all about, as well as a ploy to extend their state of ‘emergency’ so they can have even more lockdowns.
Some people are running out of jobs and cash with government hand-outs now stopped – except to some businesses. Worst, you cannot buy food or much else unless you have the ‘QR code’ spying app on your mobile phone.
I suspect they are heading towards entry being prohibited unless you have not only a QR code but an up to date jab confirmation. Otherwise, no entry, no food. I expect other states will copy Victoria over our winter months.
So are we soon to see hungry beggars out on streets in this land of plenty?
“Do not wish to sound cruel but those who choose to lie down and die, die.”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Fred Douglas is highly overrated these days . He was little more than liberal sideshow in his era . But he did know a thing or two about tyranny and how to placate its proponents.
Victoria’s frenzy to get everyone jabbed is only matched by the frenzy of the jab manufacturers to make bigger profits. Now they don’t want people to wait for two weeks between jabs. Get them both together, they say, (and they don’t say, so we can make quicker, bigger profits.)
“Another solution to the vaccination bottleneck was suggested on Wednesday afternoon by the Immunisation Coalition – a group of public health organisations funded by private health insurers and companies that make flu vaccines – which called for the federal government to drop advice requiring people to put a two-week gap between their flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
There was no evidence administering the two vaccines at the same time, or close together, raised the risk of side-effects, said Robert Booy, senior professorial fellow at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance and a member of the coalition.”
UK and US have already dropped the two week delay, and, as usual, Australia guvmint will do whatever their bosses say.
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/golden-window-to-beat-virus-missed-says-new-ama-victoria-head-20210601-p57wyh.html
And there is no evidence the fake vaccine does anything but kill and maim people
I have to say that I’m amazed at how you lot down under have complied with all this BS.
Don’t you know what pitchforks are..?
Victorians are stupid people in general, the rest of us have got on with life
I haven’t bloody complied Rob, and there’s a small minority here who haven’t either… but unfortunately tho it’s the very large majority who are dragging all of us onto the Boxcars.
What’s happening in Melbourne is a precursor to what will eventually happen everywhere. Look at Israel with the Green Pass. Look at the situation in Chile. In France. In Germany.
Here, just go along with everything; mass groupthink, but the men are the worst – completely neutered, and they will go along with this rather than fight back or even seriously criticise what is going on. but right at this point it’s a straight out struggle for survival.
May is right… No scanning the code, then no food. That’s how psychopathic these bastards are. It’s surreal now.
Only option is online shopping at this stage.
Not fair when you look at what UK are complying with.
I haven’t seen a single pitchfork in London.
May I enquire how many you have pitchforked in your area?
I read in one long explanation that Dan is doing this due to the Belt and road deal, he’s also using up the useless Chinese PCR’s before they have to be tossed.
Transgenderism is a smelly red herring ! Transhumanism is the real threat and is being implemented everywhere with little protest through your I-Phone over the Internet. The medium is indeed the message.
The smallest and most abused minority is the individual.
, unless you are playing the game successfully; but then, you are not a ‘real’ individual.
