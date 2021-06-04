WATCH: James Corbett on the Delingpod

British author and journalist James Delingpole sits down for a wide-ranging interview with award-winning independent journalist James Corbett. They discuss everything from the Covid19 “pandemic”, global warming, transhumanism and their own personal journeys from the mainstream to the alternative.
A REALLY fascinating conversation between two pleasant, highly intelligent, educated, articulate and focused individuals. The first impression one gets of either one of them is that they are completely mad, but it really pays to persevere beyond the first two minutes of that impression…
Just a comment about something that came up near the beginning of this video:
I’m pretty sure there is no ‘motivation’ behind the huge numbers of people who believe the lies the media pump out 24/7.
It is simply laziness, denial and that eternal pursuit of ‘happiness’ which is basically the same thing which Nietzsche bitterly called, “Erbärmliches Behagen” (miserable comfort).
It’s the sheep thinking they are the shepherd – the actual shepherd being absent without leave.
They are misguided, not motivated.
Yeah, good comment. I think i understand it. You always write sound comments.The way people think should never be justified. Any answer to just about anything takes on twist , turns and even the unimaginable. The means to that justification is always inherent. Prize it piece by piece, if that’s even an answer.
I should also add that Delingpole’s bald statement that “there is obviously a nasty bug going around”, is very much at odds with my own experience.
I have seen nothing at all this year by way of ‘nasty bugs’. Nothing at all.
My wife and I haven’t even had a cold.
Nevertheless, these two characters cover a great deal of ground, and they ask the questions which anybody with two brain cells to rub together is asking, as well as finding probable answers to those questions.
Good interview as always. I understand that you need to keep your filters on when dealing with any issues with the gullible public. It does not mean, however, that one should not closely examine the origins of the thing. Without it, we would never be able to properly understand the entire episode. I.e. is there even an actual novel virus SARS Cov2 that is the causal agent of the suite of symptoms called Covid-19.