Old Normal vs New: From 1980s Neoliberalism to the ‘Great Reset’

Colin Todhunter
Sold under the pretence of a quest for optimising well-being and ‘happiness’, capitalism thrives on the exploitation of peoples and the environment. What really matters is the strive to maintain viable profit margins.
The prevailing economic system demands ever-increasing levels of extraction, production and consumption and needs a certain level of annual GDP growth for large firms to make sufficient profit.
But at some point, markets become saturated, demand rates fall and overproduction and overaccumulation of capital becomes a problem. In response, we have seen credit markets expand and personal debt increase to maintain consumer demand as workers’ wages have been squeezed, financial and real estate speculation rise (new investment markets), stock buybacks and massive bailouts and subsidies (public money to maintain the viability of private capital) and an expansion of militarism (a major driving force for many sectors of the economy).
We have also witnessed systems of production abroad being displaced for global corporations to then capture and expand markets in foreign countries.
The old normal
Much of what is outlined above is inherent to capitalism. But the 1980s was a crucial period that helped set the framework for where we find ourselves today.
Remember when the cult of the individual was centre stage? It formed part of the Reagan-Thatcher rhetoric of the ‘new normal’ of 1980s neoliberalism.
In the UK, the running down of welfare provision was justified by government-media rhetoric about “individual responsibility”, reducing the role of the state and the need to “stand on your own two feet”. The selling off of public assets to profiteering corporations was sold to the masses on the basis of market efficiency and ‘freedom of choice’.
The state provision of welfare, education, health services and the role of the public sector was relentlessly undermined by neoliberal dogma and the creed that the market (global corporations) constituted the best method for supplying human needs.
Thatcher’s stated mission was to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit by rolling back the ‘nanny state’. She wasted little time in crushing the power of the trade unions and privatising key state assets.
Despite her rhetoric, she did not actually reduce the role of the state. She used its machinery differently, on behalf of business. Neither did she unleash the ‘spirit of entrepreneurialism’. Economic growth rates under her were similar as in the 1970s, but a concentration of ownership occurred and levels of inequality rocketed.
Margaret Thatcher was well trained in perception management, manipulating certain strands of latent populist sentiment and prejudice. Her free market, anti-big-government platitudes were passed off to a section of the public that was all too eager to embrace them as a proxy for remedying all that was wrong with Britain. For many, what were once regarded as the extreme social and economic policies of the right became entrenched as the common sense of the age.
Thatcher’s policies destroyed a fifth of Britain’s industrial base in just two years alone. The service sector, finance and banking were heralded as the new drivers of the economy, as much of Britain’s manufacturing sector was out-sourced to cheap labour economies.
Under Thatcher, employees’ share of national income was slashed from 65% to 53%. Long gone are many of the relatively well-paid manufacturing jobs that helped build and sustain the economy. In their place, the country has witnessed the imposition of a low taxation regime and low-paid and insecure ‘service sector’ jobs (no-contract work, macjobs, call centre jobs – many of which soon went abroad) as well as a real estate bubble, credit card debt and student debt, which helped to keep the economy afloat.
However, ultimately, what Thatcher did was – despite her rhetoric of helping small-scale businesses and wrapping herself in the national flag – facilitate the globalisation process by opening the British economy to international capital flows and allowing free rein for global finance and transnational corporations.
Referring back to the beginning of this article, it is clear whose happiness and well-being counts most and whose does not matter at all as detailed by David Rothkopf in his 2008 book Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making.
Members of the superclass belong to the megacorporation – interlocked, policy-building elites of the world and come from the highest echelons of finance, industry, the military, government and other shadow elites. These are the people whose interests Margaret Thatcher was serving.
These people set the agendas at the Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, G-7, G-20, NATO, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization.
And let us not forget the various key think tanks and policy-making arenas like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Brookings Institute and Chatham House as well as the World Economic Forum (WEF), where sections of the global elite forge policies and strategies and pass them to their political handmaidens.
Driven by the vision of its influential executive chairman Klaus Schwab, the WEF is a major driving force for the dystopian ‘great reset’, a tectonic shift that intends to change how we live, work and interact with each other.
The new normal
The great reset envisages a transformation of capitalism, resulting in permanent restrictions on fundamental liberties and mass surveillance as livelihoods and entire sectors are sacrificed to boost the monopoly and hegemony of pharmaceutical corporations, high-tech/big data giants, Amazon, Google, major global chains, the digital payments sector, biotech concerns, etc.
Under the cover of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, the great reset is being rolled out under the guise of a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ in which smaller enterprises are to be driven to bankruptcy or bought up by monopolies. Economies are being ‘restructured’ and many jobs and roles will be carried out by AI-driven technology.
The WEF says the public will ‘rent’ everything they require: stripping the right of ownership under the guise of a ‘green economy’ underpinned by the rhetoric of ‘sustainable consumption’ and ‘climate emergency’.
At the same time new (‘green product’) markets are being created and, on the back of COVID, fresh opportunities for profit extraction are opening up abroad.
For instance, World Bank Group President David Malpass has stated that poorer countries will be ‘helped’ to get back on their feet after the various lockdowns that have been implemented in response to the Covid-19 crisis. This ‘help’ will be on condition that neoliberal reforms and the undermining of public services are implemented and become further embedded.
Just a month into the COVID crisis, the IMF and World Bank were already facing a deluge of aid requests from developing countries. Scores of countries were asking for bailouts and loans. Ideal cover for rebooting the global economy via a debt crisis and the subsequent privatisation of national assets and the further ‘structural adjustment’ of economies.
Many people waste no time in referring to this as some kind of ‘Marxist’ or ‘communist’ takeover of the planet because a tiny elite will be dictating policies. This has nothing to do with Marxism. An authoritarian capitalist elite – supported by their political technocrats – aims to secure even greater control of the global economy. It will no longer be a (loosely labelled) ‘capitalism’ based on ‘free’ markets and competition (not that those concepts ever really withstood proper scrutiny).
Economies will be monopolised by global players, not least e-commerce platforms run by the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Google and their multi-billionaire owners.
Essential (for capitalism) new markets will also be created through the ‘financialisation’ and ownership of all aspects of nature, which is to be colonised, commodified and traded under the fraudulent notion of protecting the environment.
The so-called ‘green economy’ will fit in with the notion of ‘sustainable consumption’ and ‘climate emergency’. A bunch of billionaires and their platforms will control every aspect of the value chain. Of course, they themselves will not reduce their own consumption or get rid of their personal jets, expensive vehicles, numerous exclusive homes or ditch their resource gobbling lifestyles. Reduced consumption is meant only for the masses.
They will not only control and own data about consumption but also control and own data on production, logistics, who needs what, when they need it, who should produce it, who should move it and when it should be moved. Independent enterprises will disappear or become incorporated into the platforms acting as subservient cogs. Elected representatives will be mere technocratic overseers of these platforms and the artificial intelligence tools that plan and determine all of the above.
The lockdowns and restrictions we have seen since March 2020 have helped boost the bottom line of global chains and the e-commerce giants and have cemented their dominance. Many small and medium-size independent enterprises have been pushed towards bankruptcy. At the same time, fundamental rights have been eradicated under COVID19 government measures.
Politicians in countries throughout the world have been using the rhetoric of the WEF’s great reset, talking of the need to ‘build back better’ for the ‘new normal’. They are all on point. Hardly a coincidence. Essential to this ‘new normal’ is the compulsion to remove individual liberties and personal freedoms given that, in the ‘green new normal’, unfettered consumption will no longer be an option for the bulk of the population.
It has long been the case that a significant part of the working class has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ – three decades ago, such people were sacrificed on the altar of neo-liberalism. They lost their jobs due to automation and offshoring. They have had to rely on meagre state welfare and run-down public services.
But what we are now seeing is the possibility of hundreds of millions around the world being robbed of their livelihoods. Forget about the benign-sounding ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and its promised techno-utopia. What we are witnessing right now seems to be a major restructuring of capitalist economies.
With AI and advanced automation of production, distribution and service provision (3D printing/manufacturing, drone technology, driverless vehicles, lab grown food, farmerless farms, robotics, etc), a mass labour force – and therefore mass education, mass welfare, mass healthcare provision and entire systems that were in place to reproduce labour for capitalist economic activity – will no longer be required. As economic activity is restructured, labour’s relationship to capital is being transformed.
In a reorganised system that no longer needs to sell the virtues of excessive individualism (consumerism), the levels of political and civil rights and freedoms we have been used to will not be tolerated.
Neoliberalism might have reached its logical conclusion (for now). Making trade unions toothless, beating down wages to create unimaginable levels of inequality and (via the dismantling of Bretton Woods) affording private capital so much freedom to secure profit and political clout under the guise of ‘globalisation’ would inevitably lead to one outcome.
A concentration of wealth, power, ownership and control at the top with large sections of the population on state-controlled universal basic income and everyone subjected to the discipline of an emerging biosecurity surveillance state designed to curtail liberties ranging from freedom of movement and assembly to political protest and free speech.
Perception management is of course vital for pushing through all of this. Rhetoric about ‘liberty’ and ‘individual responsibility’ worked a treat in the 1980s to help bring about a massive heist of wealth. This time, it is a public health scare and ‘collective responsibility’ as part of a strategy to help move towards near-monopolistic control over economies by a handful of global players.
And the perception of freedom is also being managed. Once vaccinated many will begin to feel free. Freer than under lockdown. But not really free at all.
When this whole charade comes crashing in on itself which it will, the statements from those pushing the injection are going to be their admission of guilt.
What we the people have to do is go back to nature,Nature has every remedy every cure for all our ailments,I know someone close to me that’s on 20 medications a day and they are getting sicker really bad .When you go to your doctor you want to be cured not eased .
In this New Normal, and Ofcom being on the case of ‘propaganda’ in relation to Covid, do you think it could spare some time slapping down the Government, BBC and the media in general is ‘medically appropriating’ a positive PCR test as a medical ‘case’?
And I do think that everyone that has taken this injection are going to be compromised when they unleash a real life threatening plague.
Why can’t the masses see what’s been happening?How since the 1900s they’ve been reshaping slowly but surely,Now 2020 saw their final push to implement the NWO. They are going all out now but we are letting it happen,They can’t do what they do without our cooperation.
Really? The irony of Marx is that he had the same plans as the capitalists, the difference was that he was coming at it from the left, the capitalists were coming at it from the right.
Both are scumbags because all they want is to use other people, they are authoritarians. What we will soon get: a world where everybody is living in the China model. The China model where your every shit is monitored by the state, they decide your entire life, including where you work, where you live, when you can take holidays etc. They will also decide to confiscate your house if someone else, someone in the CCP, wants to own it, the CCP being the “whites” of China.
Some retards in the UK still think this is cool.
You have been brainwashed! Covid-19/The Great Reset/The 4th Industrial Revolution is Neo-liberalism’s apotheosis! It is its greatest achievement, the birth mother to the bio-security state. As I indicated above, the origin document (the Powell Memo) outlining their decades long goal is a right wing/BIg Business/Chamber of Commerce declaration of war against even the most mild reform to make the society more fair. (Side note: I consider the Democrats to be right wing too despite their rhetoric otherwise.)
Neo-liberalism was/is a RULING CLASS PROJECT. A planned attack on the working and middle classes that was to shut them down permanently – and it worked! Take a gander, see if this looks like Marxism to you.
https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/powellmemo/
or
https://billmoyers.com/content/the-powell-memo-a-call-to-arms-for-corporations/
Oh, look who’s backing “carbon credits”…
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/how-to-save-the-worlds-forests-with-carbon-credits?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=Forests&utm_content=07/06/2021+11:00
Anyone else remembering that the right wing still love Reagan and Thatcher?!
Yes indeed, truly sickening.
I hear many on the US right or ex-right saying they’ve seen through Reagan and realise what a traitor/fraud he was. Anyone who’s a social conservative can hardly fail to notice that Reagan did absolutely zero for their main concerns..
Among other things it’s worth remembering: Reagan’s big political hero was FDR; his social mores were formed in the cesspool of Holywood (and there are plenty of rumours about what he got up to there); he addressed the UN on aliens and the need for global government; his wife was a convinced follower of astrology.
Reagan to me was an actor on and off stage
Hey Off-G:
I appears that the phase of capitalism we been in for more than 40 years is a new thing for many readers. Maybe need some remedial economic history? How could two Conservatives usher into prominence (in the First world anyway) something that has the word “liberal” in it? Besides demonstrating the ignorance of an epoch-defining and a bi-partisan political project, it also demonstrates a profound ignorance of what liberalism is and has been since its origins in the 18th Century.
The terms are confusing, but neoliberalism is a revival of classical economic liberalism from the 19th century, also known as laissez-faire economics. In Europe, these economic policies are referred to as liberal while in North America they are considered conservative economic policies because of their historical identification with Reagan and conservatives, even though the Democrats eventually adopted the same policies (eg. Clinton’s welfare reform).
It was conservatives in the US who rejected the Keynesian consensus after WWII and advocated for a minimal role for the state in the economy, with deregulation, privatization, austerity, etc. which became synonymous with Reaganomics (although it really started with the Carter admin when David Rockefeller convinced him to appoint Volcker chairman of the Fed Reserve).
Laissez fair also known as libertarianism. Want to see a libertarians wet dream then look at the Irish holocaust by Britain
You hate us so, yet here you are?
Because Koba wants a distraction from anything to do with the creepy new normal.
RE: revival of classical economic liberalism from the 19th century, also known as laissez-faire economics
That is right. You only make my point. What people generally think of as liberal and conservative are very recent understandings and more propaganda than reality. The form of liberalism from the New Deal to the Great Society (in the US) economists call “embedded liberalism.” This approx. 35 year period that ended in the early 1970’s is historically an aberration, not a characteristic of liberalism. Classical liberalism was always about the freedom for capital, not the rights of average people. Hence, neo-liberalism’s continuity with classical liberalism. The origin document for neo-liberal restructuring was the (Lewis) Powell memo of 1971 – a screed for the interests of Big Business.
God help us.
DavidC
I don’t think many people have quite got their heads round how drastic a change ‘the Great Reset’ is intended to be. What I’m about to write about isn’t going to happen next week – but it isn’t that far off either.
The whole concept of profit pre-supposes money. They are however clearly planning a major transformation of currency on the back of some catalysing crisis. They want the new currency to be digital and global. However what units are planned? Some abstract value? Maybe – but I suspect it may be something else. One option is that energy units become direct currency. It seems clear carbon-trading is going to become massive. Another is that social credit units become the direct currency. The latter is almost certainly the ultimate intended goal but they may not try to jump into it all at once.
The thing about this is that billionaire status becomes not what it was. Direct ownership of assets becomes more important – and of course we’ve seen a big grab for these. Quite how “ownership” will work in the “you’ll own nothing and be happy” world remains somewhat opaque. Obviously we all assume the elite will retain de facto ownership and control but how they intend to pull this off isn’t yet apparent. Having everything owned by the state is so blatantly totalitarian it would seem like there’d have to be some sort of a cover. Anyway, money as we’ve understood it becomes meaningless. I don’t claim to have many answers but it is a good idea to start thinking around these issues now – otherwise the first thinking about them will be the middle of a crisis which is hardly a recipe for clear thought. Knowing the crisis is manufactured won’t help if everyone’s panicking about where the next meal’s coming from.
I’ve been reading John Higgs’ THE KLF: CHAOS, MAGIC AND THE BAND WHO BURNED A MILLION POUNDS and I recommend it. What Drummond and Cauty did makes sense in the context of the imminent end of money. Many will just dismiss it as a publicity stunt – but they haven’t sought publicity since.
The elite want to become gods. Gods don’t worry about money.
Hell on earth.
Smart meters.I know certain people that grow some herbs that they get reported if the electricity goes higher just saying.
Margaret Thatcher described the “unacceptable face of capitalism” or rather – globalism.
I don’t think she was a globalist…
I would agree with you. Todhunter claims, thanks to Thatcher, “Long gone are many of the relatively well-paid manufacturing jobs that helped build and sustain the economy.” He neglects to mention that many of those jobs were producing inferior products and were in truth a drag on our economic potential. I clearly recall the 6 – 9 month waiting list to get a telephone installed, which often turned out to be a shared line, forced to use only certain equipment. The wonderful (sarc) Maxis and Allegros our car makers produced, the ridiculous employment and union legislation that ensured three people were employed when two or even one were sufficient. British Steel losing 1 million pounds a day. I could go on ……
One could reasonably argue that the seeds of our industrial failure lay back in the 1940s when we were granted far more Marshall money than any other European country and spent it entirely on social and welfare priorities and even then going cap in hand to Washington for even more loans. When Europe replaced their damaged factories they built at the cutting edge, we replaced 1920s and 1930s kit with 1920s and 1930s kit. Thatcher made an honest attempt to put things right. She failed, of course, although early progress did give hope, ultimately betrayed by the true neoliberals of that time, Heseltine, Howe, Major and so on.
Imagine being on this website and trying out “thatcher made an honest attempt to put things right”!! Gullible, but that’s Brits for you!
I think that it was Ted Heath who said that.
Thatcher hated Heath.
I don’t know if there was any face of capitalism that was unacceptable to Thatcher.
A WHO insider speaks
WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A17H8QCOMuY3/
This was excellent, Thank you for sharing. I hope it gets disseminated widely.
Here is her website: https://www.astridstuckelberger.com
Thank you shame we never see these people on MSM,But we all know they’re plan.
The great reset is indeed the worst kind of socialism, and the billionaire overlords hope to become the oligarchs of the new order, while the media foot soldiers of the revolution fondly imagine they will become its apparatchiks.
This paragraph perfectly describes a centrally planned economy, which has never worked anywhere, not so much because socialism has not been done right yet, but rather because it CANNOT be done right. Hayek called it “The Fatal Conceit.” Meanwhile, some pigs fondly imagine they will be more equal than others!
“They will not only control and own data about consumption but also control and own data on production, logistics, who needs what, when they need it, who should produce it, who should move it and when it should be moved. Independent enterprises will disappear or become incorporated into the platforms acting as subservient cogs. Elected representatives will be mere technocratic overseers of these platforms and the artificial intelligence tools that plan and determine all of the above.”
Adding: no matter how good Amazon becomes at anticipating and serving customers, the whole thing breaks down without actual demand and price signals.
SciFi writers have been anticipating AI good enough to run the world and all it’s supply chains for nearly a century now. In almost all of those futures, life is poor, cramped, overworked, and underfed. Sort of like socialism 😉
I seem to remember someone saying “you’ll own nothing”. Do you think you’ll be shopping on-line in the new normal?
Mike explain socialism. Trust me I’ll be able to tell if you googled it!
You want the opinion of a person who looks up to Hayek?
You didn’t read that Todhunter points out this is anything BUT socialism, which provides for the needs of everyone not just a few. Every public service government provides from schools to SS to public hospitals to police and fire, public trans, roads, utlities IS SOCIALISM. Would you want to pay for private versions of all the above fire dept service that would allow your poorer neighbor’s houses to burn to the ground? The rhetoric you echo is the 1%’s greed-propaganda psyop to keep people from acting collectively and disempowering the ruling elite.
Just imagine a tribe of 100. Would the chief (leader function) be allowed to have his own wealth and empire with serfs and such, or would the tribe, in meeting, exile the tyrant and appoint someone to do their job just as everyone in the tribe has their job to contribute to the whole. For god’s sake read Adam Smith and his clear statements that capitalism exists to serve humanity, not the other way around, as has been asserted by the Reagan/Thatcher DeEvolution to a privatized society.
“Many people waste no time in referring to this as some kind of ‘Marxist’ or ‘communist’ takeover of the planet because a tiny elite will be dictating policies. This has nothing to do with Marxism. An authoritarian capitalist elite – supported by their political technocrats – aims to secure even greater control of the global economy. It will no longer be a (loosely labelled) ‘capitalism’ based on ‘free’ markets and competition (not that those concepts ever really withstood proper scrutiny).
“Economies will be monopolised by global players, not least e-commerce platforms run by the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Google and their multi-billionaire owners.”
Capitalism, socialism, communism, communitarianism, democracy, Marxism etc etc are all code words for “the minority own 99% the rest don’t even own their own minds”. Me, me, me not thee, thee, thee. Any old system name will do.
Remove socialism communism communitarianism and Marxism from your list and you’ve done well! Honestly you can gauge someone’s idiocy levels by how often they’ll chuck around TERMS THEY DONT UNDERSTAND like Marxist socialist communist fascist etc around willy nilly
Follow the money.
In March 2020 Moderna market capitalisation stood at 28 – by June 6 2021 stood at 206.7
In March 2020 Pfizer market capitalisation stood at 27.52 – by June 2021 market capitalisation stood at 39.15
In March 2020 Astra-Zeneca market capitalisation stood at 39.42 by June market cap stood at 57.80
Modified-RNA is the suspicious one. It had no successful vaccine product yet all the insiders knew it was a contender.
See the Ted talk by Moderna boss Zig Zag, Liv Kost, Deth Tol, Priz Paid, Kriziz Genre or whatever his name is.
Twitter nazis’ latest lock down scam is to refer dissidents to the corrupt WHO
Have you seen Tony Blair? Saying it’s time to treat the unvaccinated as leper’s? Sad thing is is that people who would have dragged him to the gallows before April 2020 will lap his cum up like a slut! When are we going to sort out our war criminals? The only question should be on the method of execution
And I was in spam for weeks.
I have to say I find it hard to think of Thatcher as a ‘neo-liberal’.
A viciously old-fashioned Conservative, in the nastiest way possible, seems a perfectly good description of her.
‘Neo-liberal’ smacks of letting her off the hook. She had no interest whatever in anybody’s ‘freedom’ but her own.
Damaged goods.
A psychopath, narcissist and egomaniac.
That’s what you have to be today if you want a prominent career in politics. We don’t need new terminology for this very old syndrome.
Is there any connection between The Band and Maggy Thatcher ?
I cannot imagine any.
To me, Wardropper seems to be a very astute and intelligent commentator.
I think a different form of insult. I actually liked Thatcher, but I think we are comparing terms neocon with neolib, neither being true to conservative nor liberal roots
Neocon is basically a warmongering big government type trying to appeal to conservatives on strong defense.
Neolib is at heart, classical liberalism with free market capitalism. As defined, it would be expected to shrink government and grow the private sector. Of course, if you see capitalism as a bad thing, Neolib would be an insult.
Modern liberals/progressives/socialists don’t fit in either camp, but are closer to neocon and the military industrial complex (all the better to crush their enemies).
Essential listening from Corbett: Your Guide To The Great Convergence.
Several standouts:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aGowEjhfO379/
Interesting. I dedicated a covid 19 blog post to James’s above show. It’s titled “Covid 19 – Creation Or Destruction? Light/Jehovah Or Darkness/Gog?“
good blog post..
I wonder how the atheists will react when finally realising
cthulu is coming……
That needs to be the subject of a future blog post on my blog. I call it The Pathology. I’ve mentioned it here and there. Those who call to God to “Bring it!” by their cruel, perverse behavior both want to see him and don’t want to see him.
“Biological-digital convergence”: inserting devices into people to monitor and manipulate them.
This is how the con works, The bankers ultimately want a one world communist government ruled over by them, where everyone effectively works for them and is paid a pittance and lives like a Pauper in a glorified concrete box “saving the environment” thats their religious belief thats what they are clearly making a push towards. Obviously the scamdemic is the latest “worldwide problem, world wide government solution” excuse for world communism.
With that in mind they don’t like genuine capitalism ie Free trade, where everyone has to work to make money and maintain a living, not just parasite off of the hard work of others, as the money lenders do.
The welfare state in the UK post the second world war (socialism) is communism by gradual progression not “revolution” or as was the case for Russia and China, foreign invasion backed with Wall street money. Like communism it failed, they needed to control that failure to insure all those previously private owned businesses, stollen by the state. still ended up in their hands.
Thatcher wanted to sell the shares in these nationalised industries to the general public, she wanted everyone to be a stakeholder in the businesses they worked for, she even earmarked the majority of shares, to be bought up by the public only, and ensured share prices were low so more people could afford to invest. However this resulted in a rapid rise in share prices, and the bankers were waiting to pounce, lots of people seeing their investment rise by 500 percent (arbitrary approximation) within a few short weeks, sold up to buy a new TV or sofa, car whatever. And much of these private, then nationalise (stolen) industries, ended up in the hands of the same globalist corporations (banking families) who were behind communism / socialism in the first place !
Now fully aware communism and socialism doesn’t work, they have rebranded it “Stakeholder capitalism” and “Technocracy” But it amounts to the same thing the bankers / government taking everything you own and lining their own pockets, and passing Laws to control your opposition to that, and take anything else you do create and earn
And if you can find any “genuine capitalism”, let me know!
I run my own business along with millions of others, large and small, targeted by this scamdemic, what do you call that ?
My point is that, just as when “communism” is said to fail because it wasn’t “true communism”, so the same evasion is used with capitalism. We keep hearing about how all these crises weren’t caused by capitalism but by some strange extraneous force or even “socialism”. In this context “socialism” tends to refer to anything that tries to supply some kind of restraint or safety net to the depredations of capitalism i.e. such depredations as the horrors of the Dickensian workhouse era – which may be the closest we have come to “genuine capitalism”.
I didn’t say communism failed because it wasn’t true communism, where did I say that ???? I said it simply failed, socialism (Government control of the means of production) is not economically viable, It disincentivizes people, there is no competition, and people are forced to buy the states third rate products and services. and the profits land up in the hands of the few, ie those who are in power or who are friends with those in power, crony capatalism as its otherwise known.
There were no corporations until the criminals who had got themselves into power, created them, look up the origins of corporations, GOVERNMENT mandated collections of companies, bought together to work on large public infrastructure projects, WITH PUBLIC MONEY OF COURSE. Corporations / corporatism is NOT capitalism, not when its funded with government grants and contracts, and government writes legislation (contract Law) which ASSUMES the consent of all us peasants, whether we ACTUALLY consent or not, which gives these corporations the ANTI capitalist (FREE trade) advantage they have !
Do you not find it strange that Large CORPORATE media networks, constantly attack the evils of capitalism, and Big up communist organisations such as black lives matter and others, despite themselves being billionaires ?
Christ your second post was even worse! Government control is socialism?! Workers you mean
There is no “communism” or “socialism” as a system that is as fundamental as capitalism. We live in a capitalist world and always have done. What is called “socialism” etc. are simply restraints put on capitalism which were necessary to save capitalism.
And there is no pure capitalism that works independently of the state. Capitalism needs the state to function, to set up the proper conditions e.g. for private property rights. Capitalism always requires input from government.
But the big zinger is, as I said above, the notion that the various calamities we have seen going back decades are somehow independent of some purely defined “capitalism”. Capitalism always tends towards crisis. And the concentrations of wealth you see are also a natural effect of capitalism. Sure – those corporations have it written into law that they cannot fail. That does not correspond to this “genuine capitalism” – but the bigger a capitalist gets, the more power he has, the more he can influence govt, the more he will influence govt. It has nothing to do with greed and everything to do with the maximisation of profits which has to be kept up to keep him “competitive”.
And this matter of “incentive” amuses me. There are many incentives and here’s a radical thought: they don’t have to involve money. Indeed – you could go so far as to say that if you have to be paid to do something then you don’t really want to do it! And if you need to do it to earn money, then that is not incentive but coercion.
And how do you think capitalism came about? Ever hear of The Enclosures, starting in late medieval England?
I would say ditto for ‘Communism’ … if you can show me a genuine communist government, I will show you a …
See my response to CryptoKazar above.
NoT rEaL CaPiTaLiSm™️ Pathetic that people are on this website and spoti g anti communist shite
Explain communism puppet! Explain how bankers are going to own everything by getting the workers to control the means of production in a stateless Classless moneyless society!
The genius of the “two party” system, from the Graud:
The malfeasance can be blatantly admitted – but that’s OK because it wasn’t “us” who did it – it was “them”. Also note the old “taking advantage of a tragedy that just happened along” meme.
We have just a couple of weeks to opt out — by Jun 23
https://medconfidential.org/how-to-opt-out/
Why would you want to opt out? Your data will be safe with Dido!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9656951/Bungling-former-Test-Trace-boss-Dido-Harding-wants-run-NHS-despite-litany-failures.html
See also:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/talktalk-fine-data-breach-theft-customers-information-stolen-record-penalty-a7346316.html
“Just a month into the COVID crisis, the IMF and World Bank were already facing a deluge of aid requests from developing countries.”
No. The IMF and World Bank were INDUCING countries into lockdown by offering aid. Belarus famously refused and had to put up with a failed NATO coup attempt in 2020.
Hello rraa: Exactly. The Great Reset and New World Order are based on the repackaging of debt. “It” is not based on physical assets or consumerism. It is based on financial ownership of people’s lives…
None of this would be possible if citizens forced their governments to outlaw corporate syndication and franchise. The method is not Marxist, not Communist, and certainly not capitalist, as there are no physical assets required. It is structured corporate fascism.
A specific and important example of how capitalist/communist and public/private are largely irrelevant, the construction of the infrastructure for a technocratic education system:
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/06/investigative-reports/from-unesco-study-11-to-unesco-2050/
Having done a little reconnoitre of (allegedly) dissident sites (I won’t even bother to say “Left”), it seems to me that covid has now settled into the 9/11 pattern i.e. it is simply presupposed. There is no longer any hint of doubt. Covid has now become an inviolable part of History as immutable as the Ten Commandments.
So if this continues to go the way of previous bullshit storms, somebody at some remote point down the line will give voice to a vague doubt about e.g. the “efficacy” of the lockdowns and will then pass on to something more important like the utter outrageousness of the latest PM’s hairstyle and whether there are enough Asian gays in the cabinet.
(The usual time period for a vague doubt to arise is 17 years. So don’t hold your breath!)
Excellent article Colin, thanks for this. It pretty much lays out where we are now, and where the cancer of neoliberalism has lead us to, and the fact we are now on the cusp of a technofascist tyranny… which is what The Great Reset and the Internet of Things will encompass.
I need to add, that I also get really tired of those who keep claiming that creatures like Klaus Schwab or Michael Bloomberg are “radical Marxists” and the Great Reset agenda is about “installing a communist dictatorship”. Since when are billionaires “communists”?
No… its about installing a dystopian technocratic system with no freedom, and indeed for those of us who refuse to go along with this evil agenda, as outcasts of the new normal “society”.
We see the beginning of this now with the use of mandatory QR codes, to be followed very soon by vaccine passports, biometric id, and a bit further down the line a global digital currency. And we’ve seen in the last 14 months that our rulers are dead serious, given the unleashing of violence by the States hired goons.
Really good interview here with John Ralston Saul on The Cult of Neoliberalism, the death of globalism and also on Technocracy. This was done 5 years ago…
https://youtu.be/kXUJEWNHweE
Ah, John Ralston Saul. His mentor was Maurice Strong, a real piece of work that James Corbett did a show about.
I was a big fan of Saul but I wasn’t too impressed with his book (4th which I had read until then, as I recall) on Globalism. Then I read “A Fair Country – Telling Truths About Canada” and I was appalled. I blogged about that experience. See “John Ralston Saul’s “A Fair Country – Telling Truths About Canada”“
Referring to my notes attached to “The Collapse Of Globalism,” I see that I was not impressed with the way he ignored the Corporatocracy chief, uncle Sam, when discussing the destruction of neutral Yugoslavia. My note says that he implied that the US played a positive role in that huge crime. I don’t remember the book in detail but only the fact that I wasn’t overly impressed with it. But it wasn’t until I read “A Fair Country” that I became convinced that Saul was not on my side in life.
He’s a clever guy for sure. Like Chomsky, he knows a lot and I’ve learned a lot from him. His take on technocracy, which is now front and center in discussions by progressives, seems good. I’m not sure how to reconcile his view of technocracy with say Patrick Wood’s view. I’ve been so bombarded with the Patrick Wood view, which everyone in my anti-covid 1984 camp espouses, that I sort of forget what Saul’s is. I’d have to stop and think about it. Off hand, I don’t think Saul and Wood et al are that far apart. The confusion is understandable. The actual word ‘technocracy’ has nothing to do with technology, and yet technology is very much a part of technocracy.
I went through the very same transition in my thinking about him. I’ve always thought that when I have the time, I will reread the books of his I most liked searching for clues.
I’d love to have the time to take on projects like that.
Thanks for the links Arby, will check them out. I was a bit wary in posting it coz Chris Hedges was the interviewer (gone right off him due to the scamdemic) but it was much more for John Ralston Sauls description of neoliberalism as a cult and what else he said about globalism that I thought it would be relevant here.
To be honest, I haven’t heard Patrick Wood much at all, maybe 2 interviews in the last 14 months?
Thanks Gezzah. I’m interested in what John has to say although I’m ambivalent about listening to him. As for Chris, What a shame! He’s been such a great source of enlightenment – until now. That’s how it goes. Pod people. The true rapture. Here one minute, gone the next. But still here. The sheep are being separated from the goats and then the sheep will be separated from the sheep and then we’ll be out of this mess.
You always have the off button Arby! But in the context of this article and the direction we have been heading the last 40 years and how neoliberalism is effectively a cult, I found it really interesting. Yeah, I winced every time Hedges came on the screen…
I watched the vid and left when they started talking about where things were going. I left too soon. Once I had left and came back here, that’s when I noticed the vid was 5 years old. Saul is interesting though. I might see if I can contact him and query him. If he checks me out before replying, he probably won’t reply. 😉
I am not sure ‘thatcher’ was particularly good at anything except puffing herself up like a little robin, the notion she even had any ‘conception’ of perception management is somewhat dubious… she did have a ‘good’ team behind her though.. who made use of saatchi and saatchi and the new and shiny neo-propagandists…
other than financialization reaching it’s apotheosis after the deliberations of the ‘rockefeller’ club in the seventies, it was the role out of new methods of mind control and the unfettered greed that was notable…
of course we are all now sinking thanks to the ‘iron ladies’ rusty old bottom, and reprobates that managed the ‘privatizations’ and stole the hull paint have moved on to genocide and the breeding and genetically engineering of a more compliant class of ‘new’ box-ticker and ‘consumer’..
It was easy to hate Thatcher at the time. I now see her as just another stooge being told what to do, where to go and where to pose. Indeed – the very loathing she inspired in one part of the public was handy for whipping up greater loyalty from the other part. And I have no doubt that Saatchi and Saatchi were well aware of this. Meanwhile over in the States we had affable avuncular Ronnie Reagan. (One theory has it that the attempt on Reagan’s life – from someone who had strong ties to the Bush family – was a warning to Ronnie not to overstep the bounds of his theatrical engagement.)
I suspect GHW Bush really couldn’t wait to be President. Photos from the assassination attempt appear to show a second shooter on a balcony who delivered the near fatal shot.
Mae Brussell analysed the infighting in the WH and forecast a day or two before that they’d start killing each other.
Brussell’s analysis after the coup attempt against Reagan.
I’d agree with the ‘stooge’ description, if it weren’t for the fact that she thought she was God. If she had suspected for a moment that she was being used, she would have made a gigantic fuss.
Which means that anybody using her would have had to be extraordinarily clever not to let her suspect it.
I really don’t think Thatcher was that smart. People who think they’re God generally aren’t.
Oligarchs, pseudo-democrats and bureaucrats across the world are grateful to these 2 leading lights. They helped to legitimise kleptocracy at the national scale.
they were both empty suits ( though of course maggies was a ‘twin-set’)..
and without doubt ronnie was an exemplary imbecile…
probably the best in ‘hollywood’….
Colin: I see nothing on your website about the emerging biosecurity police State or the covid 19 pandemic hoax. There might be material deeper into your archives, but I would have thought that those subjects were front and center. Do you have another website where you do cover those subjects?
I do not have a personal website, so I’ve no idea what site you are referring to.
And I have no idea whether CTR is Colin. If it’s you, then I guess the site I was directed to when I did a search using “Colin Todhunter” isn’t yours or there’s another Colin Todhunter.
And I have no idea who you are. But let us have some trust. I typed in a search and could not find any personal site associated with my name. So I’m curious as to which site you are referring to. It would be easy for you to direct me to it.
I did an image search and found this:
CTR is Colin.
Thank you. That’s all I needed. Why that should have been hard to understand, I don’t get. We are not troll-free here, Are we?
No, it is not ‘hard’ for me to understand. By the same token, I have no idea who you are. You make a false claim about some site (attributing it to me) and based on that suggest I might not have covered (or have dodged) some fundamental issues. From my perspective, that could look suspect (trolling). But I decided to come on here and interact in good faith. You have still failed to provide evidence of the site in question. Please name the site (I am genuinely curious) and then I will answer your original question.
I seem to recall writing “If it’s you.” **IF** That’s not a definite claim is it? I have no idea why you’re hostile toward me but I don’t have time for you. Buzz off. As for who we are, There’s an obvious difference, Isn’t there?, between myself, a regular commenter (whose blog you can visit anytime), and the initials CTR that don’t include the words “Colin” or “Todhunter.” I simply asked the obvious question: Who are you? You didn’t even bother to say, I’m the author of the article. What the hell?! And to think, I posted (stapled to a telephone post) an excerpt of your article, which I thought was fine, with a link to this article last night on the way to work. You’re something else.
Latest from Trotsky Langley Inc: The UK is already into its 3rd wave (or 3rd tsunami – hell, I just realised what a dramatic triumph of rhetoric the “wave” label is!) and Neil Ferguson is heroically standing up against the “Right Wing” media. Though where the “Left Wing” media is supposed to be is anyone’s guess! It sure as hell ain’t at Langley!
That was a nice summation (and I didn’t have to jump on you for the reasons I usually have to jump on those on my side in covid 1984). The last 4 or 5 paragraphs will make a nice poster (with a link to this article).
Great piece.
A good accompanying piece to this would be Whitney Webb’s new article – ‘The Cover-Up Continues: the Truth About Bill Gates, Microsoft, and Jeffrey Epstein’
I can’t find Whitney’s article but Gates’ disgrace seemingly has to do with Jeffrey Epstein (disappeared Aug 2019, the same month as Kary Mullis) and Charles Lieber’s arrest (Jan 2020) and incarceration followed by quick-onset cancer, and… as the 70s reckid DJs used to say… many, many more.
Here it is: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/05/investigative-reports/the-cover-up-continues-the-truth-about-bill-gates-microsoft-and-jeffrey-epstein/
If you’re alluding to the main website (unlimited hangout), I have to say that too many content creators online go for style over function. (I’ve gone there for articles that I learned about elsewhere but could not find on her website.) Websites are rendered very user-unfriendly as a result. The thing is, You don’t have to sacrifice form, or appearance, for function. I’ve always found that if you look after function, then form sort of takes care of itself or requires little intervention. It just takes an eye and a wee bit of thought.
Excellent piece. The 1980s were marked by a gear-shift towards cult of personality. You may remember that ‘Under the Last Labour Government’ became a mantra to cover for all kinds of non-delivered promised improvements. I counted how long it took the Tories to cease holding the previous government largely responsible for the woes of life under them: 14 years!
Re: the current lull in covid fearmongering: It’s quiet … it’s too quiet!
No, look up RT today: UK may not lift restrictions. Indian variant spreading fast. Because of that France has put restrictions on travel from UK. So after the English variant , now you’ve got the Indian one, used to keep everyone isolated.
I wonder what the next one will be?
I truly suggest we build a temple all of gold to the Covid God. We could have ceremonies.
Im sure many would compose adequate songs if paid to do so. Choirs would chant. Everyone could be ceremoniously inoculated. Masks are not enough. I suggest we make the hazmat suits colourful: designers could earn much money putting their logo on them. All should be forced to wear a hazmat suit. I suggest the temple be underground: there’s too much air above, and air is dangerous. I also suggest from now on we be forced to live underground for this very reason. It would also protect us better from life. That we each have our own cubicles and be not allowed to interact except through a screen.
In fact I dont suggest, I demand all this. There is a terrible virus, ok believe you. Then dont put 1/2 protections, go the whole way. The cubicles should be air-tight.
I demand that this include every single person, including our revered leaders and all connected to our revered WEF, WHO, World Bank, IMF, the Fed, all our revered organizations advising our revered leaders.
For they must teach us by being a role model and showing us the way that humanity is capable of sacrificing itself for the sake of its beliefs, that it has the courage to live up to its beliefs, to acknowledge they are not a make-belief.
And at last, the animals will be left in peace to enjoy once again a beautiful planet.
Will they talk about the fools they had been forced to share it with?
The next variant will be the one I found in a toilet yesterday.
The ‘Toilet Strain’…
you missed the deadly Nepal variant (B.1.617.2)
also known as b*llsh*t
We need proof that every political leader and his crony are jabbed: we need public jabbings for them.
I read half of this last night but was getting tired and wanted to poster while I had the chance. I postered, came home and collapsed into bed. I’m just resuming this, and the latest New World Next Week, which I also started last night but couldn’t finish.
I read down to the mention of David Rothkopf and the idea immediately popped into my head to query him about his position on covid 1984, although, from reading his pathetic tweets, which I just now did, I already know his answer. But let’s see. My query to him (on his website) follows:
)))
Hello. I am a blogger (A Yappy Trade Barrier) and consider myself to be a Christian first and foremost. I’ve been following politics since the mid 80s and have always self-identified as leftwing, although I have zero in common with fakers like those at WSWS or the Democratic Party of [sic] the Democratic Socialists of America. I see that you like the pretty OAC. I don’t. She’s just a willing tool and I’ve come to the conclusion, based on reality – unlike the biomedical terms that our new feudalism is framed within – that she’s just another gangster politician. Electoral politics is such a charade. By now even the bovine should notice it. You vote for Donald Trump and get Joe Biden, who you also seem to adore.
David: Are you going to play Russian Roulette with the covid 19 injection (not ‘vaccine’)? You should be free to join the covid death cult or not, but I’m curious. You may not want to make an appearance on my blog, under my terms, so I’ll understand if you don’t respond. I guess what I really want to know is whether you are for or against covid 1984 and the global biosecurity police State that the TCC wants to foist on us.
Thanks, Rick aka Arby
Ordinary people around the world who always looked up to billionaires as wealth creators instead of the wealth snatchers that they are are more too blame for this insanity. For an example, it has been ordinary conservatives, not Marxists, who always came to the defense of billionaires before Covid19 scamdemic.
Slightly off topic perhaps – but I was just musing on the possiblity of large sections of the population incubating lung conidtions via these vile masks – looking more and more like the face huggers out of those Alien movies. On the times when I have worn one, I feel as if I am breathing in the purest poison – and I surreptitiously pull it away to gulp in some air as often as possible.
I’ve never worn one, something deep within me, will not allow me, some ancestral memory screams…never!!!
Yeah same hear. I have spent a bit of time in Emergency, waiting patiently for a bed. With zero private health insurance your required to pass through emergency first. An absolute farce if ever there was one. Old man hip issues. Both reconstructed over the last ten months.
Not once have i worn a mask or taken a PCR test.
Nurses have been brilliant and, more than not, reflect our own attitudes.
In the language of Scientology “audits”, you have confessed a “deviation”.
Neoliberalism was much needed at the time.
I don’t think they harbored bad intentions, at least not initially, they were true believers.
Neoliberalism worked and had benefits, but it certainly got out of hand.
It was an eventual cockup, not a conspiracy, and more socialism at the time would have led to far worse outcomes, economically and politically.
All of this contrasts with the Great Reset: objectively totally unnecessary and very harmful, driven solely by pure evil.
The Mont Pelerin Society began concocting the recipe for the neoliberal cake long before the second world war, it was baked thereafter. The propaganda campaign began during the 40s and accelerated to crescendo in the late 70s. You can read their intentions in their own publications. It was always about positioning shadow governance through non-democratic global institutions, NGO’s, economic advisers and private business. The spectacle of democracy was for the plebs and the real wheels of government were controlled and shaped out of sight. The media played a massive role in cultivating the ground for the changes that were made. The rise in TV ownership was crucial to dominating how people perceived the world and what their values were. No rational analysis of the facts and figures of neoliberalism over time could conclude it was a good thing except for the benefits it had for the elite class. Take a look at figures like private debt, interest payments, loss of pension rights, demolition of collective bargaining, ecological damage, land ownership etc. Thatcher was groomed for her position from the 50s. The Mont Pelerin plan was always for the reinstatement of a feudal system overseen by a self-appointed nobility. Thatcher trashed what was left of the real economy and relied on the implementation of the debt economy, the proceeds of selling off national assets, including a massive boon from North Sea Oil, and arms dealing. The latter of course massively helped by the Falkands war without which she would never have been re-elected. Sure, many neoliberal converts were historically naive, focused on the short term, and believed in what they were doing despite it being a vacuous self-interested short-sighted materialist nihilism. It is little different to today where many people have their minds moulded by the press and TV, they believe in what they are doing and they fall for the fake debates and circus of disagreement. They simply have no idea of long-term history or future agendas nor whose interests they are really serving. Many give the sham appearance of intelligence but frankly, these ambling well-programmed meat robots simply don’t care. So long as they can satisfy basic physical instincts and there is someone inferior to them they can look down on and feel privileged in comparison to, they are happy as pigs in muck.
Bullshit!
At least ague the point! It’s all a simple smokescreen that you either cant see or fail to see. Argue the point at least.
Nonsense. Neoliberalism is the ‘liberty’ of those who already possess power and wealth to plunder further, which they do partly by propping up the neoliberal order which allows them to do that. (And that system is in turn protected by forestalling any potential revolution, accomplished via counterrevolution and counterinsurgency.) Neoliberalism has inequality at its core, as does the philosophy that underpins it, namely neoconservatism.
The lockdowns are a perfect example of counterrevolution. They accomplish two goals for the hoaxsters: 1. they create biosecurity theater meant to fool those who can be fooled (most) 2. they serve to repress any who would resist.
Here’s a super small example, but one which illustrates nicely my point about not being able to fight back. Just as breathing properly is made illegal by gangster politicians within the police State, so to is resisting their tyranny. We can’t shop – for staples for our staple guns so that we can poster and alert our fellow citizens to the dangers they face from the hoaxsters behind the covid 19 pandemic hoax. I was speaking to my cousin last night (who is completely with me on all of this evil) and he mentioned some online figure, whose name escapes me (he’s religious but anti-covid 1984), who had a tee shirt made up with some anti-covid 1984 message or other on it. Before he told me that, I suggested that it would be great if we could put part of Tony Fauci’s revealing email on a t shirt, but you can’t just go to a shop and get that done now, to which he replied that I think like his (above) friend.
And the repression will get worse because the criminals can’t go back. (Bitchute, which I’m on, was, reportedly, banned in Denmark. Bitchute itself is shaky, apparently. If my WordPress blog was celebrity status, I don’t expect that it would survive. I use a lot of Jon Rappoport’s material and WP deleted his blog.) The lower ranks in this great criminal enterprise can’t go back because that would be like confessing to a crime. Mind you, I don’t know whether that would even matter. This crime is too big, and the criminals behind it too many, for us to deal with. It’s now in Jehovah God’s hands.
“Bitchute, which I’m on, was, reportedly, banned in Denmark.”
I’ve been saying it for years, there’s something rotten in the state of Denmark.
All States are police States. That’s rotten for sure.
Neoliberalism was “much needed” only in the sense that the post WW2 boom period for the West was well and truly over and the profit margin demanded by the rulers was no longer compatible with the pleasantly large crumbs by which they bought off the masses. Hence the crumbs got smaller – and continue to do so.
Honestly, the way the word, ‘socialism’ is used these days is quite beyond the pale.
It’s exactly the same as “Gaddhafi, Hussein, Assad” and all the other horrifying words used to try and persuade us that the ‘Greed is Good’ brigade will deliver us from evil.
Some people need to read a book.
Any book will do.
Excellent synopsis from Colin. I’m surprised Colin did not mention the most pernicious aspect of the immanent dystopia – viz-a-vis the “Operating System Upgrade” or biodigital convergence (which JC mentioned in passing the other day.) Becoming human-cyborg?
So Karl did not see that coming: other than that, he did predict the world market, monopolisation, and an elitist cultural aesthetic in 1848, I believe ….in the Grundrisse. The general trends of capital accumulation have been knowable for at least 170 years, if not the specifics.
Despite the common portrayal, Marx was not as confident as he is made out to be about socialism/communism becoming the ideal state at the “end of history.” It was just as likely that the people would accommodate to and manifest their own alienation: exponentially increasing alienation. Which, of course, they have.
The general trend of capital-accumulation is to exponentiate private property rights and exponentiate compounding interest rates: to the detriment of everyone ….including the environment. Karl thought we would become wise to this when we saw where it was going to end. And here we are: if not at the end, in the eschatological “end-times” preceding the putative ‘end of history’. I’m sure everyone has read that even capital is calling this its “Final Frontier” ….as channeled through its possessed individualism.
It could be the “end of pre-history?”
Despite Foster and Burkett – aka “ecomarxism” – what Karl did not see, and Colin seems to miss as well, is the role energy plays in capital production. Which, for the sake of a comment is more or less a one-to-one ratio – energy in, GDP out. Which, despite all the manipulation, more or less holds today. The difference is debt financing, extending credit, overfinancialisation, derivative gambling, and so on over and above the already overproductive market, distorting it even further.
The economy is not a capital economy, it is a surplus energy economy. Which means the limiting factor is not market saturation but energy depletion. Peak “exergy” was in the 70s, before Reagan and Thatcher. Credit creation has replaced stagnant wages ever since: and all the profit has gone to the High Income Countries (HICs) ….or High Income Imperial Core (HIIC) as I prefer. Not to the 1%; to the 10% or so of the population of the HIIC ….which is not ‘them’ ….that’s ‘us’.
The erroneous assertion of a global superelite is not false: but if anyone wants to address the underlying trends – as Colin does – a false model gives false interpretation. And ecological economics gives plenty of precedent for what I am saying. It is the overconsumption of the HIIC that is driving co-extinction.
Imperialism, extending from overaccumulation and overproduction of capital, is, and always has been “Eurocentric” ….spreading as “settler colonialism” to N America, China, and globally to maintain the resource rich lifestyles of the HIIC ….”our lifestyle” is imperialist as the “Western Project”; or the “coloniality of power” spreading form the HIIC outward as the “nocturnal face” of democracy. Of which the growing academic field of “post continental” or “decolonial” thinking attests, post-Fanon. Liberalism is imperialism.
The Global South does 80% of the labour of extractivism and production for 5% of the capital distribution as profits. Which is a global class structure ot the three worlds – or “Tripartheid Divide.” We are currently extracting 100 billion tonnes of biophysical raw materials from a planet that could possibly sustain half of that long term. And we plan to double that, or at least to 160 billion tonnes by mid century. And if we did do that: we’d need to find it all again – that is all of histories resources – to reach a goal-determined form of ‘end’ ….just to keep the standard of living the West has come to expect.
Contrary to current opinion: 1% of humanity cannot use 160 billion tonnes of primary materials. Which, by the extractivist logic of capital and bioenergetic material consumption (the bit that always get left out of the model under analysis); this will not be distributed to the South. It’s all one way traffic: material extractivism and life extractivism and expropriation of life-value to the HIIC from its hidden slaves (the principle of “Ecological Debt.”) In return: the South gets more and more dependent and gets to clean up our shit too.
It has always been this way: and always will. The strong feed off the weak; the rich 10% feed off the impoverished 90% to maintain their “old normal” lifestyle. Capital production and material consumption alienates everyone.
There is a whole literature and even a “World System” that attests to this. But it is not a “Dependency Theory” – it is the “logic of capital.” World poverty is the creation of the HIIC, Which is modern restatement of Fanon’s “Europe is the product of the Third World.”
People do not produce capital: capital produces people. The underlying trends of the alienation of consciousness from humanity are the exponential extractivism of human-capital and natural-capital – as life deemed less worthy of life – which was the postcolonial “old normal.”
The acceleration of which is the “hyperimperial” ‘green’ “New Normal.” Schwab merely enunciates what would be required to take the 350 year logic of capital to its logical absurdism and totalised zenith of extractivism. Literally, nothing has changed in at least 350 years, or at least the 170 years since Marx made the logical outcome apparent.
But is it yet apparent? Capitalism is coming home to take back what it has already extracted form the “wretched of the Earth” – made wretched by the European mindset (the unfettered libido dominandi or possessive cogito of “excessive individualism”.)
That which our “subalterned” brothers and sisters have been telling us for decades. The neo-European ‘liberal’ mindset and its ‘democratic’ of extractivism of living-capital in human and natural form; of life ‘rationally’ deemed inferior (colonial ratio superior colonises ‘primitive’ ratio inferior of the Western imperial magisterium of ‘my own mind’s properties’.)
Capital must consume that which it previously created – including the wealth of neo-Europe – in order to survive. To do so, it must produce the extremised minds that will operate the logic of capital. Which is the nature and the face of the extremised possession and “malignant narcissism” that is emerging. As it must to keep the “Western Project” expanding – by internalising and “eating its own organs” of reproduction in a final phase of necrophagy. Which is the consumation of the Western Project or “methodological whiteness.”
Which makes me a “self-hating whitey” I guess. As an academic aside: as the whole country sinks into its own self-created insanity (Capitalism is Schizophrenia): degrowth to sustainable limitations (50 billion tonnes); the equitable distribution, proportionate production, equality of exchange (at a general equivalent use-value or sustainable life-value), classless “pluritranversality”, a life-coherent transvaluation of living values (living onto-axiology), global humanism of reciprocity living within planetary boundaries, et cetera was and is the only counterhistorical trend to planet-consuming liberalism, libertarian democracy, and the neo-European Project of exponential coloniality of power of its own hidden “lust for dominance.” Or “excessive individualism” if you prefer.
“Operating System Upgrade” to the next level of the global normal, anyone?
Individuated rationalism is barbarism: a “barbarism of reflection” of the properties of my own mind from which the world needs to be totally decolonised. For the sake of life.
BigB, good to see you back. From your previous posts I recognise 2 points: Energy is the real source of wealth; and Capitalism is bad — even Chinese capitalism. From your present post I take home this message:
“Capitalism is coming home to take back [from the sheeple of the affluent West?] what it has already extracted from the “wretched of the Earth” [colonial Africa, America and Asia?] – made wretched by the European mindset (the unfettered libido dominandi or possessive cogito of “excessive individualism”.)”
Seems to me a synthesis of Marx, Buddha and Rabbi Yeshuah of Nazareth (philosophers) with the scientific concept of a universal “energy currency” (eg, the role of ATP in biology).
Hi NickM
I took my conceptual form from Felix Guattari – the “three ecologies” – which are “psyche, socius, and ‘nature’.” ‘nature’ is already undecidable: as it could mean the totalisation of reason as naturalised in philosophy. Or it could mean ‘nature’ as a residue of philosophy: the externalised world which we cannot yet reach in thought.
So, escaping the self-enclosed horizons of thought to encounter the world directly through the senses. The thought-world is confined to autonomous paradigms that we cannot think outside or even integrate. The mono-domains – politics, science, law, philosophy, and most of all economy – all have their specialised discourses which are all mutually incompatible. Which makes for a deliberatively disintegrated knowledge in the hands of specialist interpreters – those who “wear the white coats” ….mostly “in their heads” according to Guattari.
So knowledge is taken from the knowing of natural people and ‘rented’ back to them as a simulated version of who they are or who they could be. In a world where choice is the prime currency: who gets to choose who we are?
Not us.
Guattari called for an “ecosophy” or “resingularisation ecology” that included humanity into the socius and economy: against the “techno-scientific transformation” and “disequilibriation” of the world of “International World Capitalism” or globalisation. So, a humanism of real people, real individuality, within multiplicities of inclusive ethnicities in some sort of equilibrium with the “more than human world.” Which, to be frank, is going to take some doing.
But there are scholars all over the world who have long seen ‘liberalism’ for what it really is. Not limited to, but including: Samir Amin (the “Liberal Virus”); Fanon, and particularly, for me, Achille Mbembe (Critique of Black Reason; Necropolitics.)
Degrowth and linking with the emergent post-continental thinking is at least one way forward. We need a future that works for everyone, no matter where they are born. Currently, we just need a future!
BigB, good to see you back.
I recognise 2 points from your previous posts: 1. What scientists call “Free Energy” is the real source of wealth. 2. Capitalism is bad — even Chinese capitalism.
From you present post I take home this message: “Capitalism is coming home to take back [from comfortable sheeple in the affluent West?] what it has already extracted form the “wretched of the Earth” [in colonial Africa, America and Asia?] – made wretched by the European mindset (unfettered libido dominandi of “excessive individualism”.)”
Sounds to me like a synthesis of Marx, Buddha and Rabbi Yeshuah of Nazareth on the one hand (philosophers) with 20th century science (thermodynamic “Free Energy” as a universal Energy Currency, analogous to the role of ATP in biology).
In a nutshell, this is what has been going on. “Covid” is just a convenient distraction; smoke and mirrors.
A convenient distraction that is more than a convenient distraction (for it’s the ‘kind’ of distraction that will become a major feature of a biosecurity police State) – if the hoaxsters behind the covid 19 pandemic hoax get their way.
“The problem with empires is that they think they can afford small errors and mistakes, which gradually accumulate. There comes a time when they can no longer be dealt with. And the U.S., with a confident step, a confident gait, a firm step, is walking straight along the path of the Soviet Union.”
Putin
When all that’s solid seems to be melting into air, finding what he thinks and believing the opposite remains as reliable a guide as any:
https://institute.global/sites/default/files/articles/Less-Risk-More-Freedom.pdf
I particularly like the ‘Because of the incredibly efficient rollout taking place in Israel and the extensive data being collected there, Israel has been able to provide early insights into the benefits of vaccinations against Covid-19.’
So as they happily attack Palestinians in the open prison of Gaza, and test their latest weapons, they’re also gathering vaccine data over the wall, to keep us all safe…you know…because unless all of us are safe…
How insane can things be? But this is the new sanity.
Cheers Tony, Mr Peace Ambassador, btw, stick it where the sun don’t shine
We must exit the electronic technocratic prison we have built we our own hands for them to rule over us, but is it really possible with millions of greedy sheep who fell for crypto Trojan horse, people with huge mortgages, people chasing gizmos, those queuing for Apple junk the day so called non-essential shops got opened, or those imprisoned in servitude and unable to ditch their black uniform as they have no other skill but to beat up others with a baton etc and so on?
The Wall Street and City of London scumbags (etc) will not stop as long as they are allowed to practice their unmoral activities. People need to be made aware that the end goal is to have everyone chipped, and once the health passports and one worldwide database are ready, the transition from phone app to trans-human will nearly be instant (*for our own good, as usual), so how can we, the OFF-G crowd awake them?
Ego is our own enemy, so do we really need to shop at Amazon, Walmart, Tesco etc. Do we need really the big pharma, when all you need is the right unprocessed food. Do we really need to chase Hollywood made infantile dreams of cars, bikes, boats, big houses, gizmos and paid for smiles, that are supposed to make us happy?
I know the task is nearly impossible. I tried to ‘help’, few over-educated beyond their intelligence people, few very close ones, not to roll up their sleeves, yet they proved to me, my efforts were to no avail.
Are we heading towards the point in history, where us, those who value their own moral integrity and have no wish to participate in this madness, will be forced to exit the system anyway, and if we aren’t ready to provide for ourselves and our families, will be forced to succumb or go westing?
If so, who said that life is about accumulating wealth, recognition, property, academic qualifications?? What if these ideas and our domestication have been imposed upon us?
What if the reason we are here is to constantly evolve and change, ‘… as in heaven as in earth’, the Bible says.
The stars live to give life and die to give life, millions of animals followed the same route to feed us and to bring us to where we are anyway…
They want us to believe that we all are on the same boat, while they divide us by class, beliefs, skin colour, partisan propaganda, borders, fabricated politics, false-flags, coups, gladio and other psy ops, sprayed upon with poison and drugs they call geoengineering, etc and so on, while they enjoy themselves on the Lido deck…
There are many many other boats and no matter who you are today, christian, muslim, buddhist, whatever you believe, poor, middle class, and no matter what your skin colour is – non will matter once you are six feet underground.
As usual, I’d like to hear from you, us the drops the ocean is made of.
As you mention morality: morality is insanity. As mentioned at the top of the article “sold under the pretence of a quest for optimising well-being and ‘happiness’” neoliberalism incorporated theology as its own form of secularisation and moralisation as the “form of the good”, arete virtue-ethics, and libertarian eudaimonia ….as in “life, liberty, and the pursuit of private property.” Which did not make the final Constitutional draft: the more vague “happiness” was the final form. Or a eudiamonia of private property.
Which, if you know your Augistinian theodicy is supposed to be the conjugation of the “City on Earth” and the invisible predestined “City of God” of the prechosen Elect.
A siimple morality of “good and evil” – where capital appropriated the “form of the good” – is where we are. With little inflection or deflection, from Plato-Augustine-Descartes is our current “line of flight” or orthonormal moral trajectory.
Platonic dualism is one way of stating the problem. “Overcoming Platonism” one way of stating the grounds of possibility of a solution. Moral binarism is the problem, or an orthographic dialogic/dialectic of “oppositional binarism” ….or just plain old dualism, or absolute Cartesian dualisms. It is one thing stating the problem, another addressing it. The whole way of thinking has to change. We need a new “Image of Thought.”
What that is or what it means can be likened to the Golden Mean or Nagarjuna’s Middle Way. Only, collectively, we never got past the deconstruction phase and its retrenchment and continuing ressentiment is what we are living through. We need a viable “Third” – a genealogy of morality beyond moral binarism and transvaluation of values from life-blind to life-coherent. Which is the Nietzschian project Deleuze briefly elucidated in Difference and Repetition. Hopefully needless to say: but Nietzsche’s own elitist morality is no answer. But he framed the problematics of value-creation beyond god and evil [sic] for life after the “death of god.” The ensuing moral vacuum is another way of thinking the current predicament.
In the meantime, morality – or an absolute of “deontic” moral automatism [sic] – is the problem. We need a life-affirming, life-coherent morality beyond simple oppositional binarism that puts pluralistic human values to the fore. Which falls foul of the “dilemma of the moral man” who thinks that only their own morality counts (as Nietzsche undoubtedly did fall into his own morality trap.)
Which of course means everyone thinks the same from their own limited perspectivalist viewpoint: and nothing changes. And so the ressentiment grows: until we can move beyond oppressor/oppressed, black/white, male/female, self/other, nature/culture, etc. dialectics of ressentiment and institution of the “society of emnification.” Which of course we all co-create together around a simplistic and infantile them/us moral binary dilemma.
Which Paulo Friere had plenty to say about, or Fanon, or Mbembe, or Spivak, or Davis, or Said et cetera. It boils down to a simple matter of pedagogy of why the dialogic/dialectics from Plato on are imperialistic and colonialistic incurvatus in se (self-conscious subjectivity) which is in our collectivist psychohistory of infantalising moral binarism and even worse dialogic/dialectics of rational-causal imperialism.
Ergo: we need a new morality.
Thank you for your elaborate response.
Morality, just like truth has no versions.
Morality, integrity, the state of consciousness when human heart and mind act in unison and most importantly the Nature, does not need philosophies, especially those invented by opium oiled minds and those sponsored by vested interests of Chatham house and the likes.
Chaplin who as of all us, has got his flaws, once said: ‘We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness – not by each other’s misery. We don’t want to hate and despise one another…’
Morality, is when we understand that the good of my neighbour is my own good, we all are in service to one another but its a tale for another article.
There is no silver lining, but we need to try to exit this electronic concentration camp we have built with our own hands.
Thanks.
There seems to be some confusion about morality. A morality that is eternal, that like truth “has no versions” is already absolute and transcendentally totalitarian. All you need is the next charismatic incarnation of the auctoritas: and away we go again to the “nomos of the camps” (in reference to Agamben.)
Surely we can all see the current moral order is corrupted beyond all recognition simply because of transcendental morality? We need an immanence of morality that includes all forms of pluralism and allows for multi-ethnic multiplicities: no more moral singularities.
That’s purely Platonised: but you missed the kicker – morality and justice are when the soul-mind and the Ideal State align. Humanity may need no external theory, philosophy, or morality, but we are not there yet. Not until we get rid of the Staatsphilosophie of eternal absolutes and the essential perfection of the Ideal State by the moral competence of the Ideal Citizen, currently queuing in their millions under the rule-following deontic moralism of biomedical fascism.
We need a new morality: brought down from complete transcendence to absolute immanence: beyond dehumanising mediaeval moralisations of good and evil; where the capital form is the only moral mental good in town ….at least officially.
All those words, and yet your first sentence utterly contradicts your last one.
The only possible way of extricating oneself from that mental mess is to realize that everything depends upon WHOSE morality, including what it is based upon.
If Plato were alive now and still teaching the same things exactly as he taught them 2,000 years ago, there might well be just cause to criticize this and that.
But to comprehend him adequately, and to show him at least minimal respect, one would have to imagine oneself living 2,000 years ago in his society.
2,000 years is a heck of a large timespan.
Of course there has been wilful misuse of his inspired wisdom by academics with a political agenda, just as there has been wilful misuse of Christ’s teaching by priests with a political agenda, but in neither case is that the fault of the originators of those teachings.
Again, through no fault of his own, Plato was born into the aristocracy, but his wisdom is accessible to all, and simply requires sensible adjustment of the circumstances to suit modern society, even if not everything he said concerns us today.
If a person like me – born a very long way from aristocratic society – can find Plato’s work fascinating and relevant, then there is clearly a lot more at work than the unremarkable desire of an aristocrat to control other people.
Christ, being no aristocrat, naturally did an even better job of spreading some much-needed wisdom around our badly corrupted planet.
I am basically making a simple plea for a reasonable perspective on historic figures who had something to say about morality.
To say that morality is insanity, and then to say that we need a new morality, is surely also insanity…?
In my view, all genuine morality has very deep roots in the ancient past, and we should look for them.
Institutionalized morality has always been the enemy of the genuine concept, because it has an agenda lower than that of encouraging us to evolve into a humanity worthy of the name.
‘The Good’ and ‘The Evil’ are good enough designations for most people.
Complicating everything with ‘neo-liberal’, ‘socialist’, ‘libertarian’, ‘conservative’, ‘social-democratic’ and so on, just take us into the Monty Python territory of this “Life of Brian” item:
https://youtu.be/WboggjN_G-4
Hi Wardropper
I’m pretty sure we did this before. To recap: the Plato I refer to is not the historical Plato, but the transmission of Platonism through all of his interpreters. Which is now all of us. I’m pretty sure we provisionally agreed that the real Plato has been distorted throughout time. The real Plato held concerns of “sophrosyne” and “auto-politiae” which is self-limitation and self-restrant, all of which are completely absent from Platonism.
I’m pretty sure I tried to explain Platonism throught the “nomothetic” lens of natural science: as a putative “looking back from nowhere” toward things that can be replicated over and over in order to form axioms and eventually universally valid laws dependent on causal determination. Which is Platonism, not Plato.
Plato gave us the form of the Philosophical Method which becomes the Scientific Method; which is not directly attributable to Plato. No one defines anything outside of the synthesis and syncretism of what we all come to believe. Which is the Platonistic formalism that excludes even Plato!
Plato gives us the philosophical form: every other philosopher adds to that interpretation, and the synthesis is the formal rubric of not only belief, but what can be believed, and how it can be believed, and whether it is true or not. Knowledge building corresponds to the Platonistic form of Idea-Copy-Simulacra.
Plato had the means of discerning the simulacra from the copy – eikasai – but we do not. The problem with the Platonised Plato is that the Idea is inaccessible; and the Copy or Analogue of the Idea is available only to those who lay pretence to the interpretive role of Philosopher Kings or “semantic dictators” as Rorty called them. Which makes Platonism authoritarianism. A form of authoritarianism Plato guarded against. Platonism could then be said to be “anti-Plato.”
As for morality: having a morality whose source is unknowable and to which we are deontically bound to follow, through the edicts of those who claim access to an exterior reality – for instance “corona pseudoscience” – is the very means of insanity. You say “most people”: “most people” rolled up their sleeves deontically and obediently, without questioning the ‘science.’ Any one who questioned the science is now being morally criminalised and peer-policed to rejoin the moral community. 35 million people and counting felt morally obliged to deontically follow authority as “dedicated followers of biomedical fascism.” Which is biopolital moral binarism at its height; close to totalising morality. Those outside the moral community, like you and me, could already be said to go beyond simplistic morality.
And for the record: Deleuze – following Nietzsche – wanted to “overturn Platonism” using Plato. Whatever comes to mean in the current community of conscience has nothing to do with individual authors or philosophers. The “philosopher is dead”; there is only the interpretation and translation of the syncretism of philosophy. From Aristotle, through Neoplatonism, through Augustinian “trinitarianism”, through, through, through, everyone really. The only interpretation is in the current community. Which is morally predestined to follow authority. We need a new morality beyond the merry-go-round of moral binarism that requires a suprasensible, extraphenomenological ordering reality outside space and time. Which is perfect for despots, sophists and charismats to pretend to incarnate as auctoritas. A fact Plato was trying to avoid but his interpreters were less guarded: if not actually authoritarian tyrants themselves.
good luck with your attempts at overcoming dualism, particularly with it being a hardwired component of existence….
after all this was the hubris that destroyed the ‘gods’… that and their lack of morality..
you see redefining ‘morality’ is the ‘root’ of ‘your’ problem or rather trying to avoid its implications for you and the imbeciles you have studied…and that of course is irregardless of ‘its’ monopoly and definition by institutions and those with ‘vested’ interests, because most deal in sophistry under scrutiny ..
we would do well to manage conflict more efficiently but that takes us back to the beginnings of philosophy..
and we would have to start all over again..
No one can “overcome dualism.” The point is overcome simplistic dualism: particularly reactionary and reflexive self/other dichotomies. As for a philosophical reboot: that is exactly what is required. I won’t elaborate: but philosophy eliminated humanism and ecology as a First of philosophy. Which is the Final of an eternalist philosophy. The only way forward is an applied global philosophy or ecological philosophy or ecosophy that includes the voices of those subalterned or “otherised” or “orientalised” or otherwise “deemed primitive” by “Western” philosophy: which now accounts for just about everybody.
more sophistry, what you term reactionary and reflexive simple dichotomies underpin the ‘dynamics of life’, there is no unity in a dynamic entity, so good luck organizing entropy…
this sort of ‘utopian’ gobbledygook always ends with mass graves and totalitarianism, and as usual we have an imbecile who wishes to impose his theories on everybody else… for the ‘good’ of everyone of course , to be more ‘inclusive’..
sound familiar ?
chaos and its infinite feedback loops generally take care of ignorant fools like you, unfortunately there is always collateral damage..
Chaos is only temporary as the natural world of which we are a part of, always restores the established order. Chaos is a cyplical purge, a way of ‘detoxing’ oneself. As in the form of a ‘natural disaster’, an ‘illness’ or conflict, all chaotic processes to restore balance.
There is no escaping from this world, not in this body. Those humanists that accuse God of being ‘totalitarian’, want to avoid the ultimate question that we live in God’s given reality, there is no way out of it. There more one fights it the most stifled one becomes.
Just like air, we can say it is totalitarian, it’s everywhere, and we depend on it. There is no way to avoid it but in a vacuum, and as we know in a vacuum we die. Same thing as God, without him we die.
I don’t understand why you would even comment. We are supposed to be escaping totalitarianism, not enforcing it. Just ignore me.
Those philosophers are all dead, just like their philosophies. If morality can be changed, then is man made, so then who decides whose morals are above another’s morals? Consensus? Right, we should know all about group consensus by now, covid19 is the latest yet not last example.
Those utopian ideas have never worked and never will as the are the product of materialist/nihilist minds, and minds that only live in the physical space die. The minds die and the ideas go with them.
As Jesus said ‘Let the spiritualy dead bury their dead’.
thanks for this comment. I have nothing to add, except that hearing from others what I see/excpect makes me feel less alone.
Gotta say OffG, after the year+ of propaganda and fear mongering, I would say that Sheep are in need of one more nudge of fear porn.
Luckily an upcomming electronic wargame is on the offing. What could possibly go wrong?
One’s things for sure. A nation who’s life support is based around Twitter, Facebook, Google and the like is unable to content with any disruption to those services. It’s going to make them go apeshit.
A pipeline in America goes off-line, due to hacking, although on the Jimmy Dore show prior to this hacking event they mention the biggest domestic oil spill in America and it’s not being reported by the media, on that very same pipeline. Hacking or a cover story to shut down the pipeline to fix the leaks?
Just reading Engels – The Condition of the Working Class in England 1844 – and it should be said that life at that time for the mass of the population in Britain was simply indescribable to anything experienced since. Any imposition in those conditions will result in a massive class war.
BTW. I note as the author writes ”Many people waste no time in referring to this as some kind of ‘Marxist’ or ‘communist’ takeover of the planet because a tiny elite will be dictating policies. This has nothing to do with Marxism. An authoritarian capitalist elite – supported by their political technocrats.”
‘
It is about time this political illiteracy was called out; it only serves to confuse the issues. Reference to ‘cultural Marxism’ is a sure sign that people who use this terminology don’t know what they are talking about. If you don’t believe me try reading it.
FYI ‘Cultural Marxism’ was a political ideology of the so-called Frankfurt School who were described as being Neo-Marxists with Neo-Weberians trying to get out. Even Marx himself once opined, Karl Marx quoted by Friedrich Engels about the peculiar Marxism which arose in France: Ce qu’il y a de certain c’est que moi, je ne suis pas Marxiste. In English: If that is Marxism I am not a Marxist!”
Be my guest with attempting the “Cultural Marxist Challenge”. Pick up a book by Teddy Adorno, open it up at random and just start reading. See how far you get. And then ask yourself: Can any writing be more insufferable with its posturing, self-adoration and it’s “Hey look at me! Bet you didn’t expect me to say that! And now that!”
And the ultimate nail in the coffin: even if you read to the end, ask yourself what the fuck it was all about. Bet you can’t answer!
(And here’s a clue to the con: Teddy wanted to achieve a blend of style and content so seamless that a word construction would be incapable of being divorced from its meaning i.e. that only the way he said it would be permissible as an expression. Which ultimately means that he is forbidding paraphrase. But how else can you show you understood something other than to use your own words. Any fool can parrot!)
Sadly, Teddy and co. have spawned entire generations of gobbledegook spouters and indeed they have created a whole new industry – in exactly the same way that American Universities can concoct such courses as “Learning Klingon”.
One recent Bellows article spent five or so dense paragraphs lamenting the point of view “that one’s political ideology provides accurate models of the world and human societies” – which sounds impressive until you release that what the writer is complaining about is the assumption that the way you think about the world is the way the world is i.e. an indispensable assumption that everyone always makes.
But to sample the delights of this “Cultural Marxist” gravy train, look no further than Judith Butler who won the award for the worst writing with this:
the new ‘left’ (tired old distinctions) having lost utility of the old methods of making themselves incredibly wealthy have applied ‘critical theory’ (itself a cultural marxist creation) to the ‘new’ obsession with ‘critical race theory’ and its associated mental and social cancers, which of course you may of noticed in passing… which funnily enough shakes hands incredibly well with the aims of corporatist finance and social management…
somewhat like marx viewing the only way to emancipate indentured slaves working for gin in what can only be described as slaughter houses, was to seize control of the means enslavement…
I don’t recall him ever doubting ‘materialism’. (of course an immovable act of GOD or more likely old beelzebub in karls case)..
well now he wouldn’t would he ?, being financed by the financialists he supposedly opposed and being a highly vocal advocate for ‘central banking’.. (have a look into that).
as always the dialectic enslaves the mind of the imbecile… centralized capital and its associated power always a unity.. all be it perhaps a shaky one..
I think the post 1945 period can be seen as a number of historical stages.
Nailed it. And of course, Billee (MicroDeath) G. granted himself, Barabbas, the ‘freedom’ to pillage Gaia with the Needle & the Damage. Game over suckers. . .
Strength and Honour
Agree! Also 911 though. That gave the patriot act the right to flourish. Unimpeded still to this day.
Nonsense, that makes no sense historically.
Nonsense? care to explain. Neo-liberalism , “the false ideal” or whatever you want to call it has managed to plum society back to the dark ages. You come across as someone who enjoys being owned.
Historically speaking.
And a parallel to that was the pleasant consumer culture boom period by which the population became increasingly infantilised with a once vibrant pop culture which even had pretensions to protest at one point but soon settled down to swaggering individualist triumphalism and increasing use of soft porn.
The part of this Mr. Todhunter misses imo is where he’s still too much within a leftist paradigm and therefore sees ‘the Great Reset’ as the next step in neo-liberalism. Schwab and the WEF say they are here to bury neo-liberalism and they mean it. Neo-liberalism has done its job of concentrating capital and globalising the economy so now it can go to the scrapheap. I’m not here to lament its passing.
The problem in his analysis is that he still conceives of these mega-corporations as private entities. They aren’t. Some, like Microsoft and Facebook, have founding narratives of plucky entrepreneurs founding them in garages/bedrooms but these are manifestly legends, artificial stories that created frontmen (who are eminently disposable when required as Gates is discovering). Many of these corporations grew out of Silicon Valley which is itself deeply embedded in the military-industrial complex. Facebook may have got seed capital from people like Pete Thiel (as celebrated by ‘The Social Network’) but it got ten times as much from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm (as ignored by ‘The Social Network’. BTW the Wikipedia entry for In-Q-Tel is laughable, the very first sentence trying to pretend it has nothing to do with the CIA).
What was Bush doing on the stage when Wal-mart was launched as a national company? How did Facebook make a profit when for years it took no advertising? How did Google make a profit if it was just a search engine? Why does Tesla keep getting huge government subsidies however Elon Musk behaves? None of this makes any sense in a neo-liberal paradigm. However it makes sense within a public-private fusion paradigm, a true corporatism in its original Mussolini-derived definition. When these companies have annihilated the competition they can make profits but it’s not their primary purpose, they operate outside a conventional profit/loss analysis. Profits are for those half- or two-thirds up the power pyramid, not those at the apex who are as beyond such concerns as they are above left/right. Their goal is more engineering the world in their own image and advancing their control agenda. Tesla get backed because they push electric driverless cars; Google and Facebook are vehicles for censorship and surveillance; Wal-mart will promote the desired foods and behaviours. Ostensibly private corporations are useful sometimes because they lack the facade of rights’ protections that cover state agencies. They also have a more positive public image in the US. This is why much of the space programme has been moved from NASA into Space-X. The latter is at least a constant source of amusement.
The now rarely mentioned Steve Jobs was where the new version of the garage inventor /venture capitalist arose circa 1980?
“But what we are now seeing is the possibility of hundreds of millions around the world being robbed of their livelihoods. Forget about the benign-sounding ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and its promised techno-utopia. What we are witnessing right now seems to be a major restructuring of capitalist economies.
With AI and advanced automation of production, distribution and service provision (3D printing/manufacturing, drone technology, driverless vehicles, lab grown food, farmerless farms, robotics, etc)”
The lies that they expect you to believe.
They will repeat and repeat how artificial intelligence and everything driven by it will be able to do all things. Leaving us to a life of leisure. But like everything else it is a giant lie.
There has not been any huge advances in artificial intelligence. This is why humans write computer code as I used to. When chess computers arrived in the 1970’s it was thought that AI would advance in leaps and bounds. But the slug like advances over the decades have proved this wrong. They may talk about quantum computers the singularity and huge advances to come. But talk is cheap.
The truth is a lot of people are doing jobs that do not need doing. They go to the office every day but what do they produce. They may stay at home in the future and do the same. The pretence of work that fills most people lives may end. Maybe people will do something more worthwhile. Maybe they will have to do real work instead. I have done both. Both can be rewarding or a drudge.
I was late to the game, having spent decades as a propagandists aka journalist for mainly the financial interests. Even I realized 10 years ago that we live in an age of illusion.
None of the big corporations do what it says on the label. They are all engaged in something other than their purported raison d’être.
Governments, too, and every field of public service or institutions like charities and the church.
At first I thought it was corruption. Then I saw companies had become independent of the state… They had ceased paying taxes. The biggest of them were so-called private equity venture capital firms but by gouging the assets from cash-generating companies they were vampires.
Non-state actors in the jargon. Something else was going on. Interests were on the verge of dumping the state, except as an ideological fig leaf, a substitute for moral direction and even religion.
There was no way to explore these developments within journalism. So I began a book in 2015 about the network of bio safety labs and virus research… Which I could see was related to the apotheosis of the corporations through the growing importance of the military-pharma complex.
John le Carré (d. 2020) had written about pharma testing in Africa and a couple of other journalists were tracking the military side.
I was on the verge of fleshing out that connection when personal catastrophe struck, one
event after another… So I never finished the book.
I don’t claim foresight as I didn’t expect this current chain of events… But I could see the precursors.
What to do? I think I shall embed the unfurnished novel within a factual book.. fiction being parent to the fact.
I need advice )
The Constant Gardener was grim but might be a movie worth re-watching.
The book was also grim but much better than the movie.
Acknowledged.
down under here, its full fury against them proles who exhibit ‘vaccine hesitancee’ to the death exmperimental m-RNA GMO POISON. imagine that!?
so its nonstop fear porn hysteria 100% by any MSM media portal to include the ‘progressives’ HA!!!!!
Example: No jab, no say: Either join the fight to keep us all safe, or stop complaining
The scribbler:
A fond farewell for Jon Faine
https://ajn.timesofisrael.com/a-fond-farewell-for-faine/
stralya israhell’s best apartheid supporter. rapist racist settler occupier PALESTINE murderer supreme iSRAHEL & STRALYA
more IndIgenous People smashed into prisons here than anywhere on Gaia; even to top ZIO- ISRAHELL. but don’t forget CANADA & USA.
B0MBS AWAY. Who cares about Palestinain Children; Canadian Native Children. Wounded Knee; the unspoken Countless MASSACRES Down Under.
I will fight forever.
STRENGTH AND HONOR!! WE MUST PREVAIL!!
Couldn’t agree more Jimbo! Laws are passed like farting in the wind. The sheep will line up to pay for their elixir of choice, no doubt about it. They’ll sip lattes till the milk runs dry, blaming everyone else for their own demise.
Society really is a stupid and silly occupation.
Thank you Shin we must band together or perish. All the best. Stay Strong!
Yes, Faine is a fully-fledged covidhead. Ditto for his successor, Virginia Trioli.
From the viewpoint of someone who pays zero attention to mainstream media, the very header and top image for this article look like full-blooded propaganda. The things they are about to criticise, … by the very fact of giving them exposure, they normalise them.
Just sayin’.
When political commentators gather, you can often hear ” Our side is losing because we are only reacting, we don’t make initiatives” …Time to put that apparent wisdom to action.
To do my own part :
Possible topics of interest :
Homesteading : Do potato towers work? There’s a well-argued online article that they don’t, but it goes against some people’s reports…
Human relationships: How do you determine how much to assert yourself? What’s the right priority : the life of the soul, or the survival of the body?
West – East relations : a total kayfabe – or only to a degree? … Will our Syrian friends save themselves with the help of Russia & Iran, or are they prey to a horrible globalist deception?
Depopulation : You think it’s a real project? Then, what its timescale? 5 years / 50 / 15 … That no one in the “alt-media” discusses that “small detail” … is telling.
Bitcoin : yay or nay?
Germs vs. Environment (/ terrain / holism / osteopathy, German New Medicine …