The Etymological Animal Must Slip Out of the Cage of Habit to Grasp Truth

Edward Curtin
Etymology – from Greek, etymos, true, real, actual (the study of roots)
Life is full of slips.
Words slip out of our mouths to surprise us. Thoughts slip into our minds to shock us. Dreams slip into our nights to sometimes slip into our waking thoughts to startle us. And, as the wonderful singer/songwriter Paul Simon, sings, we are always “slip sliding away,” a reminder that can be a spur to courage and freedom or an inducement to fear and shut-upness.
Slips are double-edged.
It is obvious that since September 11, 2001, and more so since the corona virus lockdowns and the World Economic Forum’s push for a Fourth Industrial Revolution that will lead to the marriage of artificial intelligence, cyborgs, digital technology, and biology, that the USA and other countries have been slipping into a new form of fascist control.
Or at least it should be obvious, especially since this push has been accompanied by massive censorship by technology companies of dissenting voices and government crackdowns on what they term “domestic terrorists.” Dissent has become unpatriotic and worse – treasonous.
Unless people wake up and rebel in greater numbers, the gates of this electronic iron cage will quietly be shut.
In the name of teleological efficiency and reason, as Max Weber noted more than a century ago in The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, capitalist elites, operating from within the shadows of bureaucratic castles such as The World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization WHO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The World Bank (WBG), The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Google, Facebook, the National Security Agency (NSA), the CIA, etc., – run by people whose faces are always well hidden – have been using digital technology to exert increasing control over the thoughts and actions of people worldwide.
They have been doing this not only by diktats but by manufacturing social habits – customary usages – through which they exert their social power over populations. This linguistic and ideational propaganda is continually slipped into the daily “news” by their mainstream media partners in crime. They become social habits that occupy people’s minds and lead to certain forms of behavior. Ideas have consequences but also histories because humans are etymological animals – that is, their ideas, beliefs, and behaviors have histories. It is not just words that have etymologies.
When Weber said “a polar night of icy darkness” was coming in the future, he was referring to what is happening today. Fascism usually comes on slowly as history has shown. It slips in when people are asleep.
John Berger, commenting on the ghostly life of our received ideas whose etymology is so often lost on us, aptly said:
Our totalitarianism begins with our teleology.
And the teleology in use today is digital technology controlled by wealthy elites and governments for social control. For years they have been creating certain dispositions in the general public, as Jacques Ellul has said, “by working spells upon them and exercising a kind of fascination” that makes the public receptive to the digital life.
This is accomplished slowly in increments, as permanent dispositions are established by slipping in regular reminders of how wonderful the new technology is and how its magical possibilities will make life so free and easy. Efficient. Happiness machines. A close study of the past twenty-five years would no doubt reveal the specifics of this campaign.
In The Technological Society, Ellul writes:
…the use of certain propaganda techniques is not meant to entail immediate and definite adhesion to a given formula, but rather to bring about a long-range vacuity of the individual. The individual, his soul massaged, emptied of his natural tendencies, and thoroughly assimilated to the group, is ready for anything. Propaganda’s chief requirement is not so much to be rational, well-grounded, and powerful as it is to produce individuals especially open to suggestion who can easily be set into motion.
Once this softening up has made people “available,” the stage is set to get them to act impulsively. Ellul again:
It operates by simple pressure and is often contradictory (since contradictory mass movements are sometimes necessary). Of course, this dissociation can be effective only after the propaganda technique has been fused with the popular mores and has become indispensable to the population. This stage may be reached quickly, as, for example, in Germany in 1942, after only ten years of psychic manipulation.
The end result, he argues, is the establishment of an abstract universe, in which reality is completely recreated in people’s minds. This fake reality is truer than reality as the news is faked and people are formed rather than informed.
In today’s computer-driven world, one thing that people have been told for decades is to be vigilant that their computers do not become infected with viruses. This meme was slipped regularly into popular consciousness. To avoid infection, everyone was advised to make sure to have virus protection by downloading protection or using that provided by their operating systems, despite all the back doors built in which most have been unaware of.
Now that other incredible “machine” – the human body – can get virus “protection” by getting what the vaccine maker Moderna says is its messenger RNA (mRNA) non-vaccine “vaccine” that functions “like an operating system on a computer.” First people must be softened up and made available and then “set in motion” to accept the solution to the fearful problem built in from the start by the same people creating the problem.
A slippery slope indeed.
But slipping is also good, especially when repetition and conventional thought rules people’s lives as it does today in a digital screen life world where algorithms often prevent creative breakthroughs, and the checking of hourly weather reports from cells is a commonplace fix to ease the anxiety of being trapped in a seemingly uncontrollable nightmare. It seems you now do need computer-generated weather reports to know which way the wind blows.
In our culture of the copy, new thoughts are difficult and so the problems that plague society persist and get rehashed ad infinitum. I think most people realize at some level of feeling if not articulation that they are caught in a repetitive cycle of social stasis that is akin to addiction, one that has been imposed on them by elite forces they sense but don’t fully comprehend since they have bought into this circular trap that they love and hate simultaneously. The cell phone is its symbol and the world-wide lockdowns its reality.
Even right now as the authorities grant a tactical reprieve from their cruel lockdowns if you obey and get experimentally shot with a non-vaccine vaccine, there is an anxious sense that another shoe will drop when we least expect it. And it will. But don’t say this out loud.
So repetition and constant change, seemingly opposites, suffuse society these days. The sagacious John Steppling captures this brilliantly in a recent article:
So ubiquitous are the metaphors and myths of AI, post humanism, transhumanism, et al. that they infuse daily discourse and pass barely noticed. And there is a quality of incoherence in a lot of this post humanist discourse, a kind of default setting for obfuscation…The techno and cyber vocabulary now meets the language of World Banking. Bourgeois economics provides the structural underpinning for enormous amounts of political rhetoric, and increasingly of cultural expression…This new incoherence is both intentional, and unintentional. The so-called ‘Great Reset’ is operationally effective, and it is happening before our eyes, and yet it is also a testament to just how far basic logic has been eroded…Advanced social atomization and a radical absence of social change. Today, I might argue, at least in the US (and likely much of Europe) there is a profound sense of repetitiveness to daily life. No matter one’s occupation, and quite possibly no matter one’s class. Certainly the repetitiveness of the high-net-worth one percent is of a different quality than that of an Uber driver. And yet, the experience of life is an experience of repetition.
A kind of flaccid grimness accompanies this sensibility. Humor is absent, and the only kind of laughter allowed is the mocking kind that hides a nihilistic spirit of resignation – a sense of inevitability that mocks the spirit of rebellion. Everything is solipsistic and even jokes are taken as revelations of one’s personal life.
The other day I was going grocery shopping. My wife had written on the list: “heavy cream or whipping cream.” Not knowing if there were a difference, I asked her which she preferred. “I prefer whipping,” she said.
I replied, “But I don’t have a whip nor do they sell them at the supermarket.”
We both laughed, although I found it funnier than she. She slipped, and I found humor in that. Because it was an innocent slip of the tongue with no significance and she had done the slipping, there was also a slippage between our senses of humor.
But when I told this to a few people, they hesitated to laugh as if I might be revealing some sado-masochistic personal reality, and they didn’t know whether to laugh or not.
It’s harder to laugh at yourself because we get uptight and are afraid to say the “wrong” things. Many people come to the end of their lives hearing the tolling for their tongues that never spoke freely because of the pale cast of thought that has infected them. Not their own thoughts, but thoughts that have been placed into their minds by their controllers in the mass media.
Freud famously wrote about slips of the tongue and tried to pin them down. In this he was a bit similar to a lepidopterist who pins butterflies. We are left with the eponymous Freudian slips that sometimes do and sometimes don’t signify some revelation that the speaker does not consciously intend to utter.
It seems to me that in order to understand anything about ourselves and our present historical condition – which no doubt seems very confusing to many people as propagandists and liars spew out disinformation daily – we need to develop a way to cut through the enervating miasma of fear that grips so many. A fear created by elites to cower regular people into submission, as another doctor named Anthony Fauci has said: “Now is the time to just do what you are told.”
But obviously, words do matter, but what they matter is open to interpretation and sometimes debate. To be told to shut up and do what you’re told, to censor differences of opinion, to impose authoritarian restrictions on free speech as is happening now, speech that can involve slips of the tongue, is a slippery slope in an allegedly democratic society.
Jim Garrison of JFK fame said that we live in a doll’s house of propaganda where the population is treated as children and fantasies have replaced reality. He was right.
So how can we break out of this deeply embedded impasse?
This is the hard part, for digital addiction has penetrated deep into our lives.
I believe we need to disrupt our routines, break free from our habits, in order to clearly see what is happening today.
We need to slip away for a while. Leave our cells. Let their doors clang shut behind. Abandon television. Close the computer. Step out without any mask, not just the paper kind but the ones used to hide from others. Disburden our minds of its old rubbish. Become another as you go walking away. Find a park or some natural enclave where the hum and buzz quiets down and you can breathe.
Recall that in Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four the only place Winston Smith can escape the prying eyes and spies of Big Brother, the only place he can grasp the truth, was not in analyzing Doublethink or Crimestop, but “in a natural clearing, a tiny grass knoll surrounded by tall saplings that shut it in completely” and bluebells bloomed and a thrush sang madly.
Here he meets his lover and they affirm their humanity and feel free and alive for a brief respite. Here in the green wood, the green chaos, new thoughts have a chance to grow. It is an old story and old remedy, transitory of course, but as vital as breathing. In his profound meditation on this phenomenon, The Tree, John Fowles, another Englishman, writes:
It is not necessarily too little knowledge that causes ignorance; possessing too much, or wanting to gain too much, can produce the same thing.
I am not proposing that such a retreat is a permanent answer to the propaganda that engulfs us. But without it we are lost.
Without it, we cannot break free from received opinions and the constant mental noise the digital media have substituted for thought. Without it, we cannot distinguish our own thoughts from those slyly suggested to us to make us “available.” Without it, we will always feel ourselves lost, “shipwrecked upon things,” in the words of the Spanish philosopher Ortega Y Gasset.
If we are to take a stand against the endless lies and a world-wide war waged against regular people by the world’s elites, we must first take “a stand within the self, ensimismamiento,” by slipping away into contemplation. Only then, once we have clarified what we really believe and don’t believe, can we take meaningful action.
There’s an old saying about falling or slipping between the cracks. It’s meant to be a bad thing and to refer to a place where no one is taking care of you. The saying doesn’t make sense. For if you end up between the cracks, you are on the same ground where habits hold you in learned helplessness. Better to slip into the cracks where, as Leonard Cohen sings, “the light gets in.”
It may feel like you are slipping away, but you may be exploring your roots.
Jeff Bezos in space!
““You see the Earth from space, it changes you, It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth.”
Always, always the same globalist message. Even being supposedly richest man on Earth doesn’t mean you don’t have to sing the same hymn. The date for blast-off is of course one with significant numerology (20/7 = inverted 6 + 6 + 6).
Sadly he’s coming back.
“Don’t hold your breath.”
“The elite? A more accurate term for them is Corporate Fascist Eugenicist Oligarch Mobster Psychotic Psychopath Criminals. Though pedophilia is bad, forgot to mention their other perverse and depraved predilections.”
These so called experts are brought and paid for,These billionaires have a god complex.These freaks don’t know that we can and will topple them off their high horses.
It seems like another lifetime ago – a far more innocent and carefree time; when I bought my first VCR about 1983. When people seemed much more happier and trusting and spoke to their neighbours and life seemed simpler. Before the juggernaut of Neoliberalism really started to take hold. And now here I am typing this on my digital smartphone.
I knew the current lockdown in Melbourne was going to happen again, however I was a bit out in my dates… I predicted it would be the first week in April, but its now reality again, and the fear mongering is such that it’s blatantly obvious why.
They want as many jabbed as possible. They even give an essential reason for you to leave your house is to get vaccinated.
They need a clear majority so as to have the excuse to bring in the dystopian vaccine passports. Control.
I went out again today maskless, went to the supermarket and got some more food and also a couple of other shops. Again, no one said a word about me being maskless or not scanning the QR code.
And do you know what I saw… a small child in a pram, about 3 years old. Wearing a facemask. What the hell is the immense psychological damage those parents are doing to their children?
https://winteroak.org.uk/2021/04/04/ways-to-counter-the-total-enslavement-of-the-world-guest-post-by-roger-copple/
https://images.app.goo.gl/pZ61dXjRXRAzntcY7
I still have all my vinyl records. Close to 700 hundred. All classics. Some are worth a mint. It’s tough finding them these days though.
The good old days Gezzah!!
700! That’s a lot. Yep, music is one of the things that has helped me keep sane the last 14 months… And also taking extra days off to avoid the mask wearers. I tried to link this but it wouldn’t post… Look up Ulaan Passerine ‘Byzantium Crow’ on YouTube. Lullaby music!
I’ve been hoarding Vinyl since the early seventies. An ongoing drug of choice i guess. I have both Robert Johnson recordings. Me and my late brother, blues mad, found em in a flea market in 74. Cost $27.
I will look up Ulann Passerine, thanks for the link.
Cheers Gezzah and take care out there.
Okay cheers Shin. Ulaan Passerine is all instrumental music… brooding, evocative, mysterious, soothing, all at once! zzzz zzz zzz….
My music is all on hard drive, in daily music doses of about 270 various songs ranging from pop, country, blues and anti war stuff, most of it from the sixties with some newer stuff like Martha Wainwright and Melissa Ethridge, Toni Childs, Ray Lamontage, Todd Snider mixed with Dylan and Baez. It’s attached to the media player and Tv so I can listen to music endlessly while I am awake and watch tv at the same time. 1 tb of music, imagine than on CD’s or viny
Sounds like a good mix Marilyn.
Gezzah
Music and comedy are two things with me. Its mainstream but search for the ‘roasts’ from the 1970s. Peter Falk, Don Rickles, Ruth Buzzie, Charlie Callis and Foster Brooks. Maybe my humour is off, but the best I’ve seen if you like un-PC stuff. Check out Charlie Callis roasting Frank Sinatra. Sorry can’t carry over the link for some reason.
Here it is I think. If this is not clean hilarious humour I don’t know what is.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=THSlgkU4HBY
“700 hundred” is 70 thousand!
Oh Geezah, I feel for you bro. Saw a very young child, can’t have been much over 1 year old crying in it’s pram with a revolting mask on as it was being pushed along outside yesterday.
I don’t blame the fully masked parents, they’re just gullible to the propaganda but it’s these tiny horrific scenes that play on my head.
Added to that is the fact that one of my adult children is mad keen on taking the jab, only 20 years old. He knows my views but feels a strong urge to comply.
Keep the faith.
Any parent who does that to a kid should be sent to DOC”s for abuse
I recently saw a small child (no more than two) in a push chair, holding (and looking at) a mobile in his hand.
A mask for the mind.
For Corbett, countries, Empires, national rivalries, and US hegemony does not exist. I wonder why?
For him 10,000 years of political history, is abruptly ended for no rhyme nor reason, it just stopped. All is changed. According to him countries no longer fight for their own interests, they are suddenly bowing down to some invisible force, that has no army, no head, no structure, no clear voice, no rational direction.
Like so many other fakes hiding American Empire, like a card shark, he has substituted an invisible demon for the US Empire, occupying the driving seat of our civilisation. Normally power celebrates visibility and demonstrations of might, military bluff is all part of the show, and has always been for thousands of years of human existence.
Yet Corbett’s invisible force, the ‘globalist conspiracy’, is all powerful, able to make massive demands, coordinate massive change, with no agents, no commanders, no regime, no hierarchy, no guns, and it is the first time in history that such an illusive power has ever existed…………….. Odd No?
You do realise how ‘radical’ & stupid what he is suggesting is….. right? It is like a religious faith, alien to all history, logic and geopolitics, it is essentially a fairy tale and completely alien to human history, it is a nonsense. A nonsense designed to hide American empire and its agents, which sit proudly in plain view for all to see, and are present in almost every capital around the globe.
Well done you did not fall for the COVID scam, but you are falling for this equally illogical crap.
He’s falling for his own interpretation of the facts. Save your resentment for the real enemy. Corbett is in the same boat as most of us here, just in a different seat.
A couple points, if I may:
1) You’re in the wrong article for a comment on James Corbett.
2) There have always been global empires, which dictated to local fiefdoms – it’s just that the concept of “global” has finally expanded enough to include the whole world.
3) Bill Clinton did manage to get one thing right: “It’s the economy stupid!” Whoever controls the money controls everyone who depends on money for the functioning of their local economy.
4) The American Empire is, and has always been, in a state of flux – which may explain why its people have never succeeded in developing a true culture (unless one wishes to call schlock a “culture”). There is no greater evidence for this than the relegating of one of America’s greatest authors (if not the greatest) – Mark Twain – to an ignominious subservience to the “woke” schtick. “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” – perhaps the greatest American work of fiction – has become verboten almost throughout the nation.
5) No Empire worth a damn scraps what little bit of culture it still has. To do so is to declare to those within its Empire: “Please don’t take us too seriously.”
Trump’s victory proves that propaganda won’t always work.
A few responses to the article, as in a real conversation over a coffee:
Curtin quotes Jacques Ellul:
How much are you acquainted with developmental psychology, especially with its summary by Ken Wilber? To quote him, “Even if every society on earth were established fully at the highest level of coinciousness, nonetheless every infant born in that society still has to start at level 1, at sensorimotor instincts and perceptions, and then must grow and evolve…. The major problem remains: not, how can we get everybody to a certain high level, but how can we arrange the health of the overall spiral, as billions of humans continue to pass through it, from one end to the other, year in and year out?”
The point is what was said in the most famous quote of Margaret Mead. And that we react to it the way students toward an authoritative claim that they do not understand. So, we are respectful, we’re impressed, and we’re reserved, almost hypnotised, to the point of failing to absorb its meaning, and discuss it as a truth claim. It’s not just that “a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.” sounds fine. It’s also that it’s “the only thing that ever has.”
MM doesn’t say it’s always a small group of people before it grows and becomes bigger.
Maybe she was wrong, maybe was economising with words. But, AFAICS, no one ever argues those things either.
The earliest time I’ve noticed this was as a kid in school in the pre-internet age.
The opposite claim would sound absurd. Propaganda’s chief requirement surely cannot be to be rational, well-grounded…
This insinuates a couple of ideas about Nazi Germany that are just passe. The Nazis didn’t start from something like manipulation level zero. Also, it’s not as if what they did was extraordinary in its quality. They were borrowing from both the West and from the USSR. BTW, unlike the propaganda of today, the Nazi propaganda didn’t aim to deliberately compromise the health of the domestic population, reduce its size, or cut its ties with traditional, classical cultures.
P.S. Awakening : The most likely time when most people were awakened to the evils of fascism, was around 1945., just when the wounds and the memories were the freshest, and when the number of affected victims was greatest. And here is how WW2 veterans describe that time :
Malcolm Muggeridge in Esquire, February 1968:
“In all the immense literature about the 1939-1945 war, one may observe a legend in process of being shaped. Gradually, authentic memories of the war — of its boredom, its futility, the sense it gave of being part of a process of decomposition — fade in favor of the legendary version, embodied in Churchill’s rhetoric and all the other narratives by field marshals, air marshals and admirals, creating the same impression of a titanic and forever memorable struggle in defense of civilization. In fact, of course, the war’s ostensible aims — the defense of a defunct Empire, a spent Revolution, and bogus Freedoms — were meaningless in the context of the times. ”
Is the quoted statement perhaps a result of the privileged position of Britain ? To answer that question, let’s instead look at one of the most *un*privileged places in World War 2: one of the most devastated by the war, as well as one with strongest popular resistance to the Axis powers, Yugoslavia. The Yugoslav war veteran Milovan Djilas writes (in Rise and Fall, p. 71-72) :
“I most disliked our new regime’s banality and vulgarity. It was like power anywhere else; if anything, more arbitrary and more unscrupulous. … It bothered me when we Communists turned our backs on the peasants and subjected them to economic and police pressures. …. Overnight, it was forgotten that all of our leaders were from villages, no further removed than the second generation, if not the first. It was forgotten that without the peasant – who lived in poverty and backwardness, suffering and sacrifice – we could not have overthrown the old order and seized power.”
Ernest Gordon concludes his war memoirs “In the Valley of the Kwai” thusly :
“We were convinced that we had learned lessons important to mankind and we were eager to implement them. We thought we had come home to a world of peace; instead we found a world already preparing for the next war. Having had as much reason to hate as anybody, we had overcome hatred. Yet we returned to a world divided by hatreds. Communist hated capitalist; capitalist hated communist; Arab hated Jew; Jew hated Arab; labour hated management; management hated labour; politician hated politician.
A moral cynicism was sapping the strength of society. Half-lies were not condoned but regarded as smart. There were many who had remained untouched by the welter of holocaust. What had happened on the battlefields, in mass bombing, in concentration camps – the blood,pain, suffering, heart-break and death – remained totally beyond their comprehension. They did not share in the hopes and agonies of mankind; they had no sense of involvement, they had no part in the universal fellowship of those who bear the mark
of pain. Ever so brightly and ever so meanly they prostrated themselves before the Almighty Dollar and the Trembling Pound. We encountered some who were actually sorry to see the war end because they had such a good time and had done so well financially.
Nations had survived this war, but few people asked, “For what?” ”
If the world war could not make the people awakened to the evils of fascism a prevailing majority, what reasons do we have to expect that it would happen nowadays?
Sometimes you can see a whole strategy in a casual remark. I found this page:
https://balkaninsight.com/2017/04/26/serbian-capitol-to-host-conspiracy-theorist-david-icke-04-25-2017/
The subtitle seemed bizarre:
An entire country given to “conspiracy theories”? The mind boggles!
And then I read this:
Ah now I see! To suspect that “foreign powers” i.e. various governments can work in “mysterious combination” is to be a “conspiracy nut”.
To which all I can do is quote Yes Minister’s Sir Humphrey on open government:
Hilarious. I was married to a Serb for 30 years and have two billingual children. She struck me when I met her as angry, bitter and yes, perhaps a conspiracy theorist. I agreed with much of what she said but couldn’t process some of the stuff. Anyway she plonked herself for 30 years in front of the BBC. She turned into a mainstream influenced airhead and me, I went off in the opposite direction. That’s why we divorced.
True story.
Speaking of the presstitutes… there was a small protest of business owners in Melbourne at the weekend who were vastly outnumbered by the gestapo goons.
They were expecting a lot more who were obviously scared off by the cops.
I saw an image of a young man, maybe late 20s openly weeping. The cops made a number of arrests of these business owners, which the filth media didn’t show apparently.
They were heavy handed with a young lady who was yelling out she was nearly bankrupt and had bills to pay. She was hauled off also.
What was Edward saying about Fascism?
Local “reporter” immediately starts off her “report” by tarring these people with the term “anti vaxxers” just to set the ‘right mood’ for her viewers. Beyond contempt.
Dr Fraudci and Kill Gates — Scams of The Century, by Dollar Vigilante
I’m surprised a bullet hasn’t been lodged into Gates head yet. Maybe the payment isn’t large enough.
Incomprehensible, actually. Spending trillions of taxpayer money for crimes against humanity – but incapable to off those who are behind these crimes. Given the right circumstances, there are so many that would do it for free.
It is all part of the Orwellian mindfu** “ignorance is strength”, “love is hate”, “good is evil”, “billionaires are philantropists”, “war is peace” – a never ending manipulation of all too malleable minds.
In Buddhism, there is an explicit notion about it being one’s duty to off someone, that will create the worst Karma for himself – perpetrating mass murder, crimes against humanity for the reasons of greed and lust for power. The act of ending such a person’s “life” is free of any Karmic reaction.
It is the person who has been successfully prevented from perpetrating these crimes that will benefit for not having created a negative Karma for eternity.
Although in the two mentioned examples, any such help would come too late. Their Karma is already sealed. And not believing in Karma won’t make an iota of a difference. They will find that out – over and over and infinitely over again.
As if removing the sign “Don’t be evil” will protect one from Karma. There is only one protection from adverse Karma and that is exactly not to do anything “evil”, hurtful, or harmful.
I honestly believe the truth will come out sooner or later Not, and I also believe that karma is coming for these criminal creatures that perpetrated this on us. It may take a while, and a massive amount of suffering, misery and death has already occurred, but eventually truth is revealed.
I saw a video today of an English doctor quitting because he refuses to go along with the “covid lies” anymore.
Just give him the jab.
No harm will come to Mr Gates – as long as he remains a useful tool to the “Powers That Be” (aka PTB).
Yeah, fair point. I still have hope his parachute won’t open.
when i was born they were waiting for me, guns pointed at me head, backed by the organised force called the state… Those violence threateners said “Forget the natural right of every newborn to food, clothing, shelter, even to love. WE OWN THIS PLANET… you wanna live, you work, work, work (and by the way, GOD backs us)… Their Planet – They can do whatever they want to it… (They must have been frightened to point guns at my head, very insecure…)
“”
Sounds like we are members of the same club.
“If life was good – it was hardship, misery and pain.
Therefore, have some more hardship, misery and pain
and be thankful for it!
Or don’t you want to have a good life?”
Over here, we call it The American Dream. Not enough “hardship, misery and pain” to kill us outright; but just enough to keep us from bucking the system.
“…where algorithms often prevent creative breakthroughs.” Striking and powerful construction. I recently viewed the documentary “Magnus, from child prodigy to chess genius”, on Danish chess prodigy Magnus Carlsen. In it, he makes a press conference comment after his 2013 world championship win which encapsulates his core winning strategy and of which we must operate in our resistence against the authoritarian state. Carlsen plainly says: “I make many bad moves and tactical mistakes in every game.”. This could pass up as simple humility…but that is if he did not point out “…in every game…”. Commentators often refer to Magnus’s core strategy, as a chess player is: “Taking the computer out of the game…”. Yes, taking the computer out of the opponent. Many players content themselves training mostly with computer, and learning by heart every potential solution the computer finds to any evolution of the any games. (referred sometimes as having an engine, which means either playing like a computer or in some cases cheating with a computer). Naturally, even the best players are limited in the number of outcomes they can lear by heart (between 100,000 and 150,000 for the best of them). But most importantly, in this fashion of play, a competitor loses his capacity to play creatively because he becomes lazy creatively.
Magnus is a creative genius in terms of play, and his biggest enemy is keeping the evolution of a game in a predictive fashion which a computer would do. Because evolution of games are always optimal with a computer when a player trains by learning potential outcomes (that is those who train in this fashion will often limit themselves to learn the solution to optimal counter plays of their adversary), making incoherent moves, something a computer trained individual would not anticipate will carry the learner from a computer anticipated landscape into a space where he suddenly must play creatively. This is the way he won against Arand in 2013. It’s risky, very risky, but it’s the way to win against Artificial Intelligence, and also against the mass group thinking, as proposed by the disseminators of propaganda, which is built on synthetic algorithms created over a knowledge base of modern communication theory, social science, psychology, etc…they can be defeated with the right strategy.
Like the cultural language war can be resisted by refusing to accept the perpetual redefinition of vocabulary.
Excellent assessment. And a reason why “fuzzy logic” wins out every time over static computing.
Great comment. But let me add one caveat if I may: unlike a game of chess between two players, a contest between a human and AI can result in the death of the human at the “hands” of AI.
Always good to know your opponent’s strengths as well as weaknesses.
The disturbing idea that decent people can be transformed into oppressors (fact-checkers, hall monitors, nanny state functionaries, vaxholes and mask fanatics, religious ranks and files) as a result of some “natural” conformity to the roles and rules handed down by authorities is referred to as the “banality of evil” thesis (ala Hannah Arendt). Moreover, the inclination to conform is thought to prevent such oppressors from being able to engage intellectually with the fact that what they are doing is contemptible, inhuman, morally reprehensible, futile, stupid, irrational and above all abusive and harmful. To paraphase Elull’s allegorical characterization (cited in article), “having the soul massaged, so that the mind is emptied of natural [!] tendencies and the self is thoroughly assimilated to the group.”
For example, the argument that Nazi bureaucrats were not intellectually engaged when following orders to commit their atrocities may have been the defense they relied upon when seeking to minimize their culpability at the Nuremburg Trials; but evidence suggests that functionaries, like Eichmann, had a solid understanding of what they were doing and took pride in the enthusiasm and dilligence that they brought to their work. In Eichman’s case, it is clear that he was fully aware of his actions and believed them to be noble and right (Ellul’s “rational, well-grounded and powerful[=self-actualizing]”. Indeed, his one regret, expressed prior to his trial, was that he had not been able to do an even better job in killing more Jews.
The “banality of evil” thesis thus ignores the evidence that those who do heed authority in doing evil (doing harm to others, which means not only killing and maiming, but also expropriation, deception and coercion) do so knowingly, not blindly; actively, not passively; creatively, not automatically. They do so out of belief, not according to nature; out of choice, not out of necessity. In short, they should be seen—and judged—as engaged followers not as blind conformists. Rather than being distressed by their actions, perpetrators tend to construe acts of atrocity as “service” in the cause of “goodness and righteousness.” (As in “humanitarian intervention-” and R2P-motivated military agression, opportunistic, predative Me-Too, BLM and Antifa movements, Israeli settler state genocide, not to mention advocating coercive, ineffective and harmful COVID measures.)
To understand tyranny, therefore, it is necessary to question and then transcend the prevailing orthodoxy claiming that it derives from something for which humans have a natural inclination, to which they succumb thoughtlessly and helplessly, and, most importantly, for which, therefore, they cannot be held accountable. Instead, we need to understand two interrelated processes of tyranny at play: one by which authorities advocate the oppression of others; and one that leads followers to identify with and enthusiastically support such tyrants and their draconian agendas.
At root, the point is that tyranny does not flourish because its perpetrators are helpless and ignorant of their actions. It flourishes because they actively identify with tyrants, who promote vicious, useless, irrational acts that cause harm, and also regard those same acts as virtuous.
As to the “evidence,” see Reicher,S. & Haslam, S.A “Contesting the ‘Nature’ Of Conformity”
https://mega.nz/file/jxBVwaqJ#g-6Wz2byPww53DpKSNVZV99cMd47TMAh28OwPLD_Zhg
For a critique of the “banality of evil” thesis, see Reicher,S Haslam, S.A & Rath. R, “Making a Virtue of Evil”
https://mega.nz/file/ioBhAQiC#mZsidA65qV1cr061FN9FuwGWbbGPy7HFrjtHKnoUoMQ
Painfully accurate description of Uruguayan people – with way too few exceptions.
Also consider hatred, evil and inferiority, and propaganda/dogma to convey these.
Great point, with just one minor flaw: conformists are NOT decent people. The truly decent will not accept tyranny for the sake of personal gain. The streets are filled with those who refuse to give “The Man” his due. Unmarked graves too.
oh, i get it…it’s a sort of post-WW2 Marshall Plan…Marshall Plan Mk2 – destroy all those businesses and jobs so you can Build Back Better (to suit you)… sort of the Creative Destruction those that own the planet call their plundering
Doctors that vaccinate children with an experimental and non-liability cocktail should be hung from that establishments symbol.
this is not a vaccine but all vaccines are experimental aka not properly tested, worse, negative outcomes NOT reported/denied. hence ALL doctors!
Replace “should” with “must” and it’s a deal.
Etymology of truth ….Pace Ludwig Wittgenstein:
“Tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, ….”
Are you experiencing the meaning of the word “tree” now? Probably not.
On our walks in the woods, bring up the word “tree” and hold it, displayed on a phone screen, next to some actual ‘trees.’
<Tree: a woody perennial plant, typically having a single stem or trunk growing to a considerable height and bearing lateral branches at some distance from the ground. From Old English trēow, trēo :>
Does this definitive meaning bear any relation to its object: some actual ‘trees’? Does this meaning allow you to experience the meaning of the trees?
Note that the singular grapheme <tree> refers to the multiplicity of some actual trees, in a wood, or in a copse, definitively singularly. All trees, from the tree ferns of Pangeae, to the coming date palms of the Arctic, are referred to equally by the proper denominative name <tree> ….but is there any definitive or intrinsic link between the form of the name and the form of its denomination? Because to define <truth>: there has to be.
“unum nomen, unum nominatum” takes us right back to the Platonic dialogues. The theory of forms entails that every word-meaning has the sort of link to its objects that can be clearly demonstrated it does not have. What’s more: to define of find the roots of <true, real, actual>; the name has to have an essential linguistic link, not to the actual trees, but to the formal “treeness of the trees.” The essence behind the appearance. That which allows us to recognise the singular appearances of trees.
“Tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, tree, ….”
Are you experiencing the meaning of the essential “treeness of the tree” now? That which is the ideal of the apearances of every tree that has, is, or could ever exist? As a condition of its existence and of its recognition as an “image-remembrance?” Probably not.
The true etymology of a word is not what it means, but how it means. If you think that Platonic forms are historical redundancies (they are): but then there is the Platonic/Augustinian “Picture Theory” which is as relevant today as it ever was. It is the grounds, not just of analytical philosophy, but of everything that can be thought of or said or written.
Meaning is said to correspond; from the essential “treeness of the tree” to its definitive determinate meaning; words are said to have “proper denominative naming” or “unum nomen, unum nominatum”; and the order (grammar) and connection (logic) of the thought is said to correspond to the order (grammar) and connection (logic) of the things.
The ‘things’: not the trees, the essential “treeness of the trees”; the formal, etymological definitive denomination of <tree> or its “thinghood”. When all these things align properly: the word or proposition can be said to mean. Only, can it?
Also from Plato, via Augustine: the correspondence has to be literal, never analogical, between the name and its designation, and or its application. And also directly from Plato: the name-maker is also the rule-maker.
Have you ever wondered why establishment linguists like Steven Pinker bang on about “rule-following?” Probably not. It is to ensure that the Picture Theory remains the propaganda form of thought forever. Those who define the grammatical form and the logical form make the rule-following order and connection of the thought and the things permanent. The things are not the things: but the facts we can predicate of the things. Using only the prescribed grammatical and logical order.
The world is the sum of the facts, not things. The limits, order, and connection of the facts are the limits of the language-game, and the limitation of the world to a predefined order. The limitation of the thoughts are in the limitation of the world: which never touches the things or the actual world. Or takes any affective-relational intensity of experience of things and compresses them all into a predefined and predestined order: toward a perfected final state ….or totalitarian teleology.
If you can see that the names do not denominate things: there is a crack of light to escape the language-gamification or self-styled prison of thought. Truth is outside the highly delimited and highly ordered “grammatical dictatorship” of propositional forms. If you do not believe me: ask the highly individual and completely pluralistic multiplicity of the trees if they all feel exactly the same forever.
Soon we will have only the word “tree” with no referent in reality. Between the spraying of toxins into the atmosphere, the warming of the planet and the Green New Deal (cutting down trees – even ancient groves – for “Clean Green Energy”), the tree may become a museum oddity and nothing more.
Forgive the presumption, but I strongly recommend a genuinely wonderful documentary called “The Curse of the Methuselah Tree.”
and then there’s those many cop shows on tv… impressing on you “crime never pays”(illegal crime, that is), and “the good guys always win”(unless you’re a bad good guy).. .When you hear of heavily armed gangs (aka cops) bashing down doors, destroying private things, treating people like dirt, you’re not surprised – cop shows prepared you to accept it as normal… as they did in getting you to readily accept most cops being unarmed one day, heavily armed the next – and no ‘crime wave’ to justify it…
and there’s those medical shows propagating hi-tech-intervention and chemical drug- based medicines as the only way to go…natural remedies cant compete against such totalitarian propaganda… Whatever is on TV, it subtly, sublimely influences not only what you think about, but also how you think…(a good place to start: Medical Nemesis by Ivan Illich)…
that should read ‘unless you’re a good bad guy…’
You can edit your comment for 15mins after posting.
ok… nice to know…thanks…
You must remember Cop Shop and Number 96? and lets not forget Bargearse.
i dont watch much tv, and when i do, the sound is off.. the insincerity and not very good acting stands out… you wanna watch The Noose on mute – so obvious when any politician on it is lying.. (Watching Australians current Our Beloved Leader – he has a lot of trouble keeping a smirk from his face, though appears he’s been practising in front of mirror learning to suppress his uncontrollable smirk… i think australia has some sort of ‘D Notice’ stopping the corporate propaganda media from mentioning it… )
..
Those shows mentioned were back in the mid 70’s. Close to half a century ago. Was that about the time you threw ya TV out the window?
Fred Gwynne was very funny.
Yep! very good character actor. If the story is true, Stephen King demanded that Fred play Jud in Pet Sematary. One of his last films i think before his passing.
For most, he will forever be Herman Munster – but his performance in “My Cousin Vinny” was absolutely stellar.
I am of the opinion that the Liberal party/IPA have a special ”how to smirk” school on Philip Island
“Slip away” into the awareness of the moment, Being aware of yourself and your thoughts is the practical embodiment of leaving the martrix. Nature the most powerful tool and a key to unlock the mind from perpetual Spinning unconsciousness. Breaking free from these social constructs of control is as much a spiritual awakening as it is a reclaiming of our freedom and personal liberty. thanks Edward
Look at this: In the entire State of California beginning June 15, when mask mandate ends, they now have to be worn anyway in the workplace– unless every single employee is vaxxed. Talk about pressure on the unvaxxed!
California (Democratic trifecta): On June 3, the California Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board passed rules requiring masks to be worn in workplaces where not all employees are fully vaccinated beyond June 15, the planned date for California to end its statewide mask mandate.
Some democracy, huh? Stupid, unelected tyrants just pass an order.
Alameda County has removed 25% of the so called deaths this week
Excellent article. I’m desperately trying to muster up some optimism but so far it’s not working. Without some sort of event or outside intervention I can’t see the sheeple ever waking up until it’s too late, assuming they do ever wake up. Sorry.
This is what happens to lecturers in propaganda.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/06/academic-censorship.aspx?ui=da9d78d2b9b777dd2bdfe01e9322de1567c590c281ee48c94d98cff39ed549fc&sd=20110602&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210606_HL2&mid=DM897999&rid=1176009548
Good article… Comments, too
See the post from NoFear11, a doctor, who reckons the security services are behind some of the complaints against independent doctors. Why not? It’s the job of the unintelligent organs to enforce compliance.
I just want to be left alone.I have worked hard all my life, volunteered , given to charities and at 59,I’m staring to think about retiring and I don’t want to have to think about or live under this unearthly bullshit.The filthy rich are the most unhappy bunch in the world.Seriously.
Good luck Hele! I’m in a similar situation. 42 years of working in 4 different countries. I lost my long-term job due to bankruptcy just before the covid shitshow began and have been unable to find anything suitable since. I miss my old workmates, the banter, the structure. My whole attitude to work has changed. A year or so ago I would’ve felt slightly ashamed of claiming social security, now I think : Fuck them. I don’t want to work in an environment of masks, tests, vaccines to go do manual labour for a job agency, on pretty much minimum pay, zero-hour contract.I actually did that for a few months.
I’ve known so many people who have kicked the bucket (none of them covid deaths) before they reached sixty. I’m still in fairly good shape and feel too young to ‘retire’. Fortunately for me I can re-mortgage to finance it if necessary. It’s very easy to get angry and depressed, but I try my best not to go there as it would feel like ‘they’ have won. I can still smile in the face of adversity. This forum has helped me do that. Anyhoos – it’s beer’o’clock. Cheers everyone! X
Fau Chi
https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1401465138616619009/photo/1
Horrible little humunculus,i’m amazed a true patriotic heavily armed American citizen hasn’t removed him from his petri dish of power
If the unintelligent services’ narrative of white supremacist lone gunmen were true that would have happened long ago. In practice people are complacent.
The unintelligent services have to invent enemies to justify their budgets.
I went to a big box hardware (U.S.) store today — lots of people, mostly without masks. I live in an area where there are a lot of Indian immigrants, and I saw a lot of them in the store today ALL with masks on, even though the governor has given us permission (bless him) to go maskless (for now).
Then I remembered the whole India story and connected the dots. That particular ethnic group has been terrorized more than the rest of us (at the moment), hence their increased paranoia. Just an observation. It’s the first time I’ve left my cave in a few weeks. I think I’ll go back to hibernating.
The power of propaganda is incredible this has been one of the biggest take homes for me I mean I was aware of propaganda before obviously but they have taken it to another level during the covid bullshit. A couple of Indian friends went from totally sceptical to full on vaccine pushers within a matter of weeks one of them telling me that 5 of his family members had died of covid and the Indian strain was to be taken seriously – it was breathtaking. We really need to find ways to counter this using the same subtle methods that are being used by governments to try and break the psychosis they have induced. Spreading facts doesn’t cut it it just falls on deaf ears.
this is a good podcast on the behavioural tactics governments have employed
https://youtu.be/Ky1QaeICTWs
What you said of your Indian friends is stunning.
We really need to find ways to counter this using the same subtle methods
What is right to do is something that can hardly be covered in a format of few paragraphs. But this response
issounds like just one of those cases where the game is basically determined by one side, and the other side is trying to catch up, in desperation and probably in vain.
“”They” use propaganda? We need to learn how to use propaganda!” …
<palmface>
The famous Goebbels and Goering quotes about manipulating the masses were made as descriptions what the Nazi ideological opponents were doing, so if you study what your opponents are doing to try to emulate it, you follow exactly in their footsteps. And if you think you’re distinguished by the nobility of your cause, that’s exactly what everyone thinks of themselves, and that’s what John Berger apparently meant by teleology when he said ‘Our totalitarianism begins with our teleology.’ Teleology is “a reason or explanation for something as a function of its end, purpose, or goal, as opposed to as a function of, say, its cause.”
In other words, rootless opportunism.
In other words, what one should not do is study Dale Karnegie and Robert Cialdini to learn how to turn people to their side. Such writings are good just for providing examples what one should we watchful against.
Their cleverness is not a virtue. Clever peddling is exactly the thing that’s driving the world to death.
I agree, I probably didn’t describe my thoughts on this very well. Firstly we need to really understand how they are manipulating people with subliminal messages and propaganda, that’s where books like a state of fear and the video I posted above are useful and then we need to find ways of interacting with people to awaken their quest for the truth. I must say I’m finding this difficult I need to move beyond posting counter facts on Facebook. How do we motivate people to seek the truth themselves or engage with them in such a way that they will question things themselves.
Don’t roll your eyes at me, Dr Sherri Tenpenny warns bureaucrats.
Deaths in the VAERS database already massively exceed those for any previous “vaccine” in any previous year…
Soon millions of people will realize they have nothing to lose. They will be on borrowed time, mourning loved ones…
All the police in the world won’t be enough to protect the complacent doctors, sociopathic officials and psychopathic corporate henchmen.
They can disarm the people but they’ll never be safe. What are they going to do… call the office for support when they are surrounded on the street?
I don’t advocate violence — rather a spot of democratic burglary. Get the gene jabs and have some jabbing parties. If we can’t get the jabs, antifreeze will do. I hear it’s one of the ingredients. /sarcasm
How many Western politicians have suffered reactions from the jab they supposedly took? I don’t hear about any. Are they stronger than the rest of us? We should be sure they got the shot. For equity’s sake. /irony
Politicians Lives Matter. Let them take the knee. As they seem to like vaccine lotteries so much, perhaps a like Russian roulette.
Don’t take it seriously. /daydreaming
Well yes, another point with the vaccine especially when it’s handed out and arranged for “select” groups. Are they really getting the vaccine? Think about it. And I’m guessing Doctors can easily “self vaccinate” so are they really shooting death into their veins?
In writing this I am reminded that politicians don’t represent us so much as take the flack for the rich.
That’s all right. If they provide cover for the king, their job is to absorb the knife blows and arrows, and convey the message to the boss. Let them do their job.
In an equitable world the rich world taste their own poison, instead of making Black and indigenous people go first — which may be why George Soros finances the social justice movement: to provide cover for his paymasters.
Help the rich spread social justice – give them a taste of their own medicine:
A dose of Moderna, the liquid Lottery of Life.
I watched Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits again and noticed that the kitchen appliances that were prizes in the TV game show were a brand called ‘Moderna’.
They should all be helped to their after lives very slowly using their preffered method of dispatch Midazolam and Morphine but very very slowly
#WeNeedToTalkAboutMidazolam
The odious Jane Halton, attendee at Event 201, is hoping for the goal of all Australians being vaccinated by Christmas.
She is portrayed as a “Health Expert” here by the equally odious media presstitutes.
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-vaccination-everyone-can-be-vaccinated-by-christmas-jane-halton-claims/296a12ac-0116-498a-8e86-4cffd09c8f75
Jane is s monster, she of the invented kids over board yarn which she based on the lie that the refugees didn’t have life jackets, and then forced the HMAS Adelaide to drag them on a sinking boat for 24 hours and then leaving the poor buggers in the water for nearly an hour before allowing them to be saved. She is a disgusting piece of work and our presstitutes all love her. She has a degree in fucking pychology
Yep… and given her cold hearted callousness, along with her connections, and reputed as one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country, along with just being a straight out psychopath, I believe these were the reasons for her being tapped on the shoulder to attend Event 201.
She is the go too person for the scamdemic operation in Australia.
I just love the assumption that we are all wanting this shit injected into us….she can have mine
There are already 8 times more pple sick from the vax than from the so called illness, based on the fact that the 80% sickness rate was never true, it’s always been over 99% don’t even get more than a sniffle. In Victoria where they used the dodgy Twiggy test there was no outbreak, yet Dan the moron spent $375 million using up tests the rest of the world threw out last April. So on the basis of 30,000 so called cases with a mere 1% maybe getting sick, that is 300, there are already over 24,000 adverse events including Guillane Barre. The so called positive test rate from over 19 million tests is .1%, the adverse reactions rate is .6%. So the so called vax is way worse than the so called disease.
Woman comes forward to give warning from hospital bed after neurologist links second Moderna shot to partial paralysis. Floridian Brittany Galvin admits that when she found magnets stuck to her it was funny.
She didn’t want the shot but was influenced by television and the commercials: “I didn’t listen to myself, I listened to the shaming… That if you didn’t get the vaccine you’d have to sit in a certain spot. I didn’t want to be that dirty person.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2dd8uRg03Zl/
Arizona man describes how mother died from sudden, acute liver failure 24 hours after first Moderna shot. Doctors called it a coinkydink and the medical examiner refused to do an autopsy, chalking it down to covid — until the son paid for a private autopsy.
http://thephaser.com/2021/06/my-mom-died-from-the-vax-dr-said-it-was-like-being-strangled/
Natural News’ Mike Adams makes a video appeal to his family not to risk the shot.
https://www.brighteon.com/2495a88b-90ad-4411-9171-faef76358dbc
Avalanche
Stephanie Seneff – COVID Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease (mercola.com)
And that should be enough to scare the hell out of anyone.,,.being a dentist will be fun if there is anything to spike proteins being shed from the lungs…
Assuming for one second this virus is real (huge assumption I know). Coronaviruses are known fast mutators. Very fast. So what is the vaccine for???
I’m starting to feel like that guy in “They Live”
Kill off many and make huge piles of profit before they all die…one way or another.
I found out over the weekend the Healius group founded last year by Twiggy and the government with Gates money to peddle the dodgy Chinese tests had made $375 million for just the 1.9 million of the pointless tests used by Dan the moron dictator. Meanwhile today they give a few million to food banks to Victorians in another pointless lock down
Welcome to the club. And yes, the broadcasting needs to stop.
No effort was spared to find the matching soundtrack.
Crank it up and enjoy being In The Death Car.
https://ok.ru/video/2145256739
Can I tell an old joke about Freudian slips – if only to lighten the tone in these dark times?
Two old Northern gents of fixed habits would meet every Thursday, same pub, same beer, same seats etc. First one goes to bar and is pleasantly surprised to see a new barmaid whose blouse complements her perfect embonpoint. She leans over and rather breathily asked him what he would like. Stammering somewhat, he blurted out: “Two pints of breast – sorry two pints of Best please” blushing deeply. The barmaid laughs and defused the situation by telling him he had just made a Freudian Slip. “A Freudian what?” says he. The Barmaid explained that it was when one inadvertently says what is really on your mind. “Rihjty Ho” says he. He takes the beers back to the table and explains to his mate that he has just has a Freudian Slip up at the bar. “A Freudian what?” says his mate. First gent explains to his dothard chum: “You know: it’s when you inadvertently say what’s really on your mind”.
A week later, the two meet up again and the Second tells his mate: “Hey, you know those Freudian Slip things? I just had one this morning: I was having my breakfast reading the paper when my wife asked me if I wanted more toast. I replied: “F*** Off you ugly witch. You’ve ruined my life”………
From the Reform for Resilience Commission:
“As G7 leaders gather, they need to recognize that none of us are safe until all of us are safe.
We are making a number of specific recommendations in three key areas:
I wonder why the rush all of a sudden….. WTF!
I can translate the recommendations for you as follows:
2: Not so much bullshit, Bruce, as smokescreen babble to obscure the continuing push for global surveillance – and control – of everything.
Because the so called virus is dying off fast and not even all the dodgy tests in the world are finding it. Have we all noticed suddenly the hysteria about India is over?
Apparently “Indian” has changed it’s name to “Delta” as far as I can establish amongst all the confuse and conquer bs.
It’s rather stupid of them to use the latin for what is a betacoronavirus
when beings are constructed to require external mantenance – they cease to create themselves, accepting and embracing fake creation to feed the senses – primary devotion to repetitive offerings of the peurile, satisfaction encircling acceptance, empty rewards for the dutifully departed.
Saddening it is, but should we be surprised at whats taking place, as the above article shows us – the warnings ‘are’ old.
Excellent article about the calm before the storm,it’s coming to a town near you
https://www.garydbarnett.com/is-this-calm-before-the-storm-meant-to-create-a-war-against-dissenters-and-the-unvaccinated-absolutely/
After reading the Reform for Resilience Commission’s goals I’m beginning to wonder if the plan is not extermination?
Excellent article.
Posted by TFS in the comments on a previous article. It’s a must watch.
WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A17H8QCOMuY3/
Here is her website: https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
Can we just be rid of these fools that are involved in the fake bash scam. Getting silly now.
I suggest Admin have a close look at this organisation: Reform for Resilience
Look at who they are and their “Founding Vision”
One of their Co-Chairman’s Malcolm Turnbull (previous PM of Australia) was on ABC this morning waxing lyrically about how no one will be safe from this deadly virus (LOL) until we all vaccinated and have our vaccine passports. Very very depressing and nauseating.
r4rx dot org
Somehow they are involved with the upcoming G7 summit also known as the grand Coven meeting.
I should add that even the ABC reporter sounded quite shocked when he heard what our illustrious previous super rich PM had to say this morning.
Turnbull did say something very curious which has been said right from the beginning. “We can’t make the vaccines compulsory” So what are vaccine passports for? To protect the unvaccinated? Which may suggest that whatever is in the vaccine is transmittable? Who knows but it does sound plausible. I reckon sit tight, don’t get vaccinated and lets see how this unravels.
Turnbull was Goldman Sachs golden boy in Australia. An absolute arsehole of monumental proportions.
There are already more serious side effects from the pioson jabs in Australia than people who ever got sick, already GBS is turning up in young pple, 210 deaths, dozens of blood clots. In all about 200 people actually might have got sick with something or other last April while 24,000+ have been made sick from the jabs.
Appeals to resilience are everywhere. Makes me think someone is having a bad constipation.
7 U.S. Teens Developed Heart Inflammation After Second Pfizer Vaccine, New Study Shows • Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
a 71 pp doc to explore and review technologies for self-spreading vaccines
It has a table of contents, and I’m sure we’d all like to know the highlights.
for starters, can you stop calling them ‘the elite’, even though you mostly mean the oligarchs, or monied class ? Boris, and that WEF loudmouth, make Kakistocracy a better description..(that’s certainly what’s running/ruining australia.)….
Curious In South Africa Kak means shit. Ha ha excellent.
Not just in SAfrica.
Just think that the ‘jab’ has now been adapted to deal with new mutant ‘variants’. That new variants are now coming on line for an unspecified period of time. This further means that a possible lifetime of jabs is in store to deal with the new variants.
Well given the well-known probability of injuries or deaths caused by these jabs the longer you take them, the more chance you will get of dying or suffering adverse effects from the ‘treatment’. So I suppose that it all boils down to Russian Roulette in the long run.
Good luck with that.
Donald Duck, It’s my understanding that jabs altered to deal w variants undergo ZERO trials.
Yep they get passed through as they are the same technology ….clever
Well, you see, the ‘variants’ are so different from the original that they’re a significant new danger, but so much the same as the original that the moneymaker poison-stabs don’t need any tweaking.
In fact, all the stabs might just as well be saline solution and nothing else: They’d then damage less people – none, most probably – and, saline being dead cheap, they’d generate more profit for the scammers.
All the spontaneous recovery that we see with any seasonal flu would then be put down to the fake-cines, thus bolstering propaganda for regular booster shots – also of cheapo saline, once the propaganda battle is won and the sheep are lining up and actually demanding ever more stabs, to “keep them sa-a-a-a-fe”.
Unfortunately, the evidence strongly indicates that the jab is not saline. Wherever the governments have pushed it hard, the results have been (a) more “cases”, even among the jabbed (b) significant excess deaths (c) a sharp fall in the ages of the dead and severly ill.
I would venture to say that the real problem isn’t too much knowledge per se, but too much specialized, over-focused knowledge, as with those who put all their eggs in the health freedom basket and therefore overlook the much bigger (because wider) problem of increasing digitization of all aspects of life, with everything to be placed on blockchain, accessible to us only via digital IDs, and all activity the subject of social impact investing.
Off topic I know, but I’ve just managed to get a drawing pin to stick to my forehead with noticeable magnetic force. I haven’t had a vax for thirty years – and it sticks to my wife’s forehead too, also unvaxxed. Doesn’t stick to any other parts of our anatomy, just the forehead and bridge of the nose. Can anyone explain it? Similar experiences anyone? You should give it a try. Is my third eye finally opening?
Which way round and was the tack from China?)
Hilarious.
Charlie, would be interesting to know if this metallic attraction continues when you are grounded.
So go outside and stand barefoot on moist soil & see if it falls off.
btw, for Americans it’s a thumbtack or pushpin.
Its either the plate in your head that has become magnetised or you and your wife need to take off your tinfoil hats first
Oh and avoid mri scanners or you could end up acting out the famous scene from the 80’s gore movie ‘Scanners’
The Word you give is everything or rather by it do you accept or deny everything you are.
Excerpted from
https://acimi.com/a-course-in-miracles/workbook/lesson-184
No one can release a habit that is actively disowned in terms of ‘circumstances made me thus!’ It is so that when a crack in the ego’s cover story lets in the grace of noticing, there is a basis for choice that before was only potential.
Bringing light to darkness is a sacrifice of light, for the mind will always take the time you give it to think some more. Darkness is undone by being brought to the light which is a natural outcome but for being masked over distanced and protected from a direct awareness.
I will read this later. I haven’t quite finished reading Ed Curtin’s book yet..but it has been my book at bedtime for several weeks.
I wish I could write like that.
Meanwhile, we have got away for a bit. My Lad has got a Sailing Boat…and we are most definitely ARE going again
I feel really fit now, and I need the the Sun
He looks at me and I look at him.
Bay of Biscay Next?
Well not until after I have hawled you up your Mast again to change the light at the top of Your Sailing Boat.
Bright Strong Kid.
Maybe make The Med, when his eldest child finishes school in 6 weeks.
He is 5 years old.
Our Family Sail Together.
If you want a life on this planet, be nice and live it.
Tony
JUst damn. Ill reread it. Damn. You got it, several times.
Dr Coleman’s latest blog after a short hiatus. As Sam (Admin) states, he is a hero, who works tirelessly for good and against evil, when he should be enjoying his retirement.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/proof-the-covid-19-jabs-should-be-stopped-now_WPC22cZd2QaMFCL.html
Author and journalist, Naomi Wolf, has been censored from Twitter (what a silly name for a company) but still has a site on the internet for her reportin. See link below. The UK Guardian has printed a story on Wolf Twitter. What an embarrassment that UK story is. Wolf is not an “anti-vaxxer” and such school-yard bullying and name calling only expose the weakness of those who use such tactics. It is not that hard to do the research in this time and to think independently. The rampant censorship we are seeing shows the power of the truth — which is still the truth no matter how much weak and afraid people try to suppress, silence, censor it. The more truthful the speech is, the more the weak and afraid will try to silence it. It will all continue to be revealed, as it is being revealed now. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has never overpowered it, or outdistanced it, or even understood.
https://dailyclout.io/blog/
“All this means is that the Eugenicist Mengele Groupies over at that RAG do not like it when WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY) refuse to be used as labrats or culled by Billy Eugenics and his psychotic psychopath criminal associates.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/NoNewNormal/comments/ntne7p/when_you_put_it_that_way_it_doesnt_seem_so_bad/
Twitter (sic!) More like Twits
Twatter
So how many heads does the hydra have? I just stumbled on something called Columbia Journalism Review via its
And sure enough OffG is on the list and tagged with two warning labels: “conspiracy” and “bias”. Other such labels: “clickbait”, “unreliable” (?!), “fake” and “satire”. (Not sure what “satire” has done to merit such banishment!)
And if you want to know their system and criteria, the part titled “Methodology” tells you …nothing at all. It’s just a roundup of recent activities!
I thought that CJR was an embarrassing Mickey Mouse outfit cooked up by some spotty teen in a bedroom. But no! It has its own Wiki page!
But then I thought that Wiki too was a Mickey Mouse outfit …
George Mc, i get CJR daily, and glen greenwald, matt taibbi, caitlin, and others. I dont read Everything, i’m just looking for information,,, I expect Offg to be maligned, just as i expect that if i look up on wikipedia, say, dr wilhelm reich, rupert sheldrake, herbert marcuse, a.s.neill. and the many memory-holed others , i’ll find wikipedia has labeled them ‘cranks’, ‘crackpots’.and so on…and Jacques Ellul also wrote probably the best book on ‘Propaganda’… i like what it said about Intellectuals and their need for propaganda…
This kind of articles had to be written year and half ago when the covid operation had started go gain velocity and it became obvious what it was it all about – not that crap of “peaceful protests” “open discussion”, “critical blogs”, etc.
Now it is too late when all commoners have been brainwashed into believing in the alleged “pandemic” and diligently wearing their obedience muzzles.
How many reading here own/use a smart phone, and think they have to?
And how many who have rejected the electonic ‘ball n chain’ have ‘degoogled’ and privacy hardened their browsers to engage in ‘anti-tracking’?
Anyone gone so far as to use only an Open source OS on their phone?
How many have opted out of the NHS ‘data sale’? How many filled in and sent off the two forms to do it? You only have until the 29th of this month to do it!
How many engage in ‘salting data’ ?
How many have studied online privacy and security, even at a personal level?
How many reject convinience when dealing with government entities and refuse to use email, online forms, electronic communication? It may be inconvinient for me, but it’s a right PITA for them!
If everybody did it, they could shove their reset where the sun dunt shine!