Two great channels converge in this installment of #SolutionsWatch

In his newest episode of Solutions Watch, James Corbett talks to Christian Westbrook (aka the Ice Age Farmer) about the problems facing the global food supply — from the coming global solar minimum to the globalist plan to “reset the table” and transform global food systems.

More importantly, they discuss what can be done about these problems.

Links, sources and shownotes can be found here. For more of Ice Age Farmer’s material visit his website.