Vaccine Euphoria

Todd Hayen PhD

What is all the excitement about? People everywhere celebrating a vax jab with social media pics of their vaccine card, stickers that proudly state “I Got Vaccinated!!” and thumbs up congratulations all around as if the recipients just had a baby or won the lottery.

I’m surprised people aren’t giving out cigars with “It’s a Covid Jab!” printed on the wrapping.

There hasn’t been this sort of celebration since World War II blood drives resulting in the proud display of a window plaque that read “I Did My Part for the War Effort!” Indeed you did, my friend, indeed you did! You did your part for the war effort!

What war? Oh right, the war against Covid-19, or more accurately, the war against Mother Nature.

Mother Nature? How’s that? We’ve been in a rather silent war with that esteemed lady for quite some time. Only recently it has become rather noisy, and now, with Covid-19, it has reached a deafening pitch. Why would that sort of war excite people? And what does getting the vaccine have anything to do with a war against nature?

Mankind has had a stupefying obsession with technology since before the Russians launched Sputnik in 1957. Much of our love affair with technology has been very rewarding, so no complaint there. But along with the wonderful results of all that incredible science and ingenuity we have become more and more disconnected from the dust we have been made from.

Humans have always had a weird relationship with messy, smelly, nature. When Darwin came along people were more disgusted with the possibility that we could have ascended from the dirty, stupid, apes rather than expressing a disgust that Darwin’s theory of evolution was challenging the prevailing position we just appeared here, all squeaky clean and special, from the actual hand of God. Forget nature, we want to stay away from that muck—as far away as we can! Not only dirty, it can hurt us, and quite easily kill us!

Before medical technology caught up with our wildest dreams of living forever with no suffering, we had to make do. If a virus came along we were forced to let nature run its course. Before vaccines were discovered with the advent of Dr. Edward Jenner’s incredible work with cowpox, we didn’t have a choice but to grovel at the feet of Mother Nature and let her do her thing.

Ultimately it all turned out pretty well; we are still here, aren’t we? — due to, among other things, the miracle of our immune systems.

Things are different now, transhumanism is on the rise and is arriving hand in hand with the upcoming technocracy—we may one day actually be able to live forever! Yahoo! Certainly we can fight this war with Covid, with nature, and win the battle — one step closer to conquering nature entirely! We can cheat death, cheat illness, cheat suffering! Pass out the cigars!

What is the price? Humanity? That sounds too close to being ruled by nature — we certainly can give up these “human” things — smiles, touching, hugging, gathering — all things that engage our human bodies, and human hearts. These are things too close to what animals do, with animal bodies, animal instincts. That’s fine to give up, as Fauci says, we should probably never shake hands again — it’s too dangerous being human.

Although I would surmise that people who are overly jubilant to get the vaccine do not necessarily believe they are transforming their body to superhuman status due to the gene therapy mechanism in the chemistry of the vaccination (I doubt if most even know what that is), but rather most of them are intrigued by the new technology they have heard it employs.

There is almost nothing in the modern medicine drug pantheon that is 100% effective, safe, or free of side effects, and even though it is clear the Covid vaccines also fall into this disappointment, the general public has indeed been told it is 95% effective and 100% safe (not bothering to be careful to ascertain what exactly it is effective in accomplishing). They are also nearly100% synthetic, with a synthetic, high tech, mechanism.

This view is a predominant one for vaccine lovers created primarily by the bottomless pockets of the manufacturers who spend countless millions in marketing and in successful attempts to show their customers how safe and effective their product is. “Look at how wonderful new technologies can be!” say their targets. “Those scientists are so very clever!”

Yes, technology can be wonderful, and yes, scientists can be very clever. Unfortunately, there have probably been more disasters in the experimental stages of products the big pharmaceutical companies want to market than successes—at least a fair share of them. The vaccines have been approved as experimental therapy, nothing more.

How many times was it that Edison tested his light bulb before it was successful? How many times did he think it was going to work after “this one final experiment” — and it didn’t?

There is no question that Edison was very clever, but this is the way of science and new discovery, and it always has been. And don’t tell me that mRNA technology has been studied for decades. That doesn’t cut it; Covid-19 had only been with us for about 9 months when the vaccines were rolled out.

For one example of this corner-cutting: you can’t have results of a two-year study until two years have passed. And that isn’t a conspiracy theory. This article not meant to be an indictment against Big Pharma (there are plenty of those out there already) but it is meant to be a wakeup call to those who think it is safe to just “take your chances” and forego the fine print— assuming you can even find the fine print.

So what is all the excitement about? Well, if you ask anyone who has just gotten a jab they will most likely tell you that they feel like celebrating doing their part to save the human race. They may think that is the case, but I believe the real reason is a strange, and possibly largely unconscious, belief that technology will save them from actually being human. We seem to believe that we have risen from animal status to some sort of higher, trans-human, status, or at least are on our way to that lofty position.

And if we trust our scientists and others who are leading the way, we may even one day be able to transcend death itself, because death, of course, is the messiest animal thing an animal does. And we don’t want that.