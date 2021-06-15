Episode 403 of the Corbett Report podcast introduces us to the history and agenda of the WEF, the chief pushers of the “Great Reset”.

The World Economic Forum does not run the world, but in this time of The Great Reset and The Fourth Industrial Revolution you’d be forgiven for thinking so.

Today on The Corbett Report podcast, join James for a wild ride through the murky origins of the WEF’s past into the nightmarish future it is seeking to bring about…and how we can use this information to better understand and derail its agenda.

