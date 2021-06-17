Matt Hancock hints NHS has a decreased duty of care for anti-vaxxers

Kit Knightly
Yesterday in Parliament, during the discussion on the bill to push back the June 21st “re-opening”, Conservative MP Liam Fox stood up and asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock:
…of those who are being hospitalised, how many are in the younger age group who were not yet eligible for the vaccine, and how many were above that age? In other words, who were able to get the vaccine and chose not to?
Hancock’s reply is very interesting.
The first part is just a ramble on official statistics which are likely completely meaningless (although, his totally ignored admission that one fifth of current “Covid” hospitalisations were fully vaccinated before they entered hospital is potentially intriguing).
The second part is far more revealing – that’s where you spot the sharp end of a potentially very nasty agenda:
I think that there is a material difference between the state’s responsibility to offer the vaccine to all adults…and the duty that we have, when somebody has not been offered the vaccine, is greater than the duty we have when we have offered a vaccine but somebody has chosen not to take it up. And there is a material difference between those two situations.
After an interjection from Andrea Leadsom, Hancock added:
…there is a challenge, should there be an overwhelming demand on the NHS that would impact on others. And of course with a communicable disease, there is an impact on others in terms of spreading the disease so we do have to have an eye to that.
You can watch the full exchange here:
Picking through the intentionally murky language of the bureaucrat, it’s not hard to see exactly what is being suggested here.
They’re talking about the idea the NHS could prioritise care for people who’ve been “vaccinated” over those who refuse the “vaccine”.
The unvaxxed, in this situation, would be blamed for “putting the NHS under strain” or putting “healthcare heroes at risk”. They would be called irresponsible, and receive either delayed care, limited care, no care at all, or be expected to pay some kind of extra fee.
The idea of limiting healthcare for certain people based on lifestyle is not at all new. In the past, smoking, obesity and alcoholism have all been the subject of either research or even local schemes on elective surgery. But, should an unvaxxed ban or limit ever be put in place, it would be the first hard-and-fast, nationwide example. And would set a pretty terrifying precedent that could in the future apply to all kinds of diet, lifestyle or even political choices.
Remember the (totally false) argument that beef is bad for the planet? Or that the NHS should stop serving meat in their hospitals? It’s not hard to see that evolve into vegans getting preferential healthcare, or meat-eaters having to pay premiums, is it?
Of course, all that is a long ways down the road (hopefully). For now, it’s only a vague allusion in one parliament session. But, even if the discussion never blooms into real legislation, it’s certainly yet another example of the state attempting to bully and coerce vaccination.
And the fact nobody in the house of commons seemed even a little shaken up by the idea of a segregated NHS should be a cause for concern moving forward.
Who wants their “care” (except maybe to set a broken limb)? If someone thinks the vaccine is genocidal, why worry that the organisation administering it is inaccessible? Isn’t this a good thing? NHS “care” mostly involves diagnosis of what ails you from within a faulty paradigm and treatment by toxic medicines or procedures. The idea of “care” is an illusion.
It remains a paradox for those who believe in allopathic medicine – 1) That a system delivering entirely beneficial and benevolent “care” could suddenly be duped into making this one mistake about the vaccine 2) That lockdown and less access to “care” has not produced an explosion of deaths from the established mass-killers. The usual response is that there is a “time bomb” waiting to go off. This is rather like the official argument about Covid cases. Yet 15 months after all this started all-cause mortality in England and Wales is down. Mass death – from Covid, from the vaccine, from lockdown – keeps refusing to happen.
State-run medicine has always meant the state can decide who does and doesn’t get treated. It’s always been implicit in the NHS model. The path leading into an explicit social credit system should be obvious.
At least those nations – like Great Britain – which have National Health Service have to mull over (or is that maul over?) their policies.
Whereas nations like the US, with primarily private health services, have nothing to consider: they can just go ahead and discriminate against the un-vaxxed if their various Boards of Directors so decide. They don’t have to justify their policies to anyone.
The main difference is that the NHS is placed in a monopolistic position by being taxpayer funded. We are all forced to pay for the NHS in this country.
I would much rather the option to choose between providers that could choose whether to discriminate themselves, than to be forced to pay for a health service that can discriminate against me.
From Global Research Canada
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pharmacist-quits-cvs-job-over-refusal-kill-people-covid-19-shots-becomes-whistleblower/5747931
Funny how it is always Tories slagging the State when Labour occasionally are government?
This lot are running rampant over all our remaining freedoms!
Smokers pay a lot of tax, so do drinkers, and fat people who pay 20% vat on their crisps and bikkies.
So equal access to NHS was always fair.
As this lot will sell the NHS to the Yanks, any worry is academic…
“Here one sees a new meet and greet program rolled out by Ace Hardware Stores worldwide (the idea of corporate fascist hack John Venhuizen) that is expected to increase market share and make the whole Ace Hardware shopping experience more memorable. With each visit or purchase customers rack up valuable “trips to the hospital ICU points.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusCirclejerk/comments/o0tn9m/brave_store_employee_commits_assault_and_battery/
“If the program proves a success Ace intends to institute Mondays and Fridays (respectively) as beat a buyer/worker senseless days.”
“Everybody was Kung-Fu Fighting.”
“California’s new, Send a Turd to a Turd Program.”
“Screw Steroids!”
The Cocaine Importers of America (CIA)
“The Narco Drug Trafficker Crime Syndicate the cares.”
Rhodes college will charge unvaxxed students a $1500/per semester health and wellness fee, you know, to pay for all the testing those students will have to undertake to prove their health. Really unbelievable. https://news.yahoo.com/rhodes-college-charge-nonvaccinated-students-163200735.html
For those in NY, NJ, CT, PA, RI. MA, DE. VA.
World Wide Wakeup.
“Show Me Your Papers!”
“While you are at it tell me all your passwords and pass codes, and the whereabouts of any hidden valuable assets you may have. I promise not to tell anyone.”
“should there be an overwhelming demand on the NHS “
Empty scaremongering threat. Even the crooks in charge of UK health policy couldn’t make that happen now.
The elites agenda is clear. They said it many times. This plandemic only ends if EVERYONE on this planet is vaccinated. Bill Gates said it, Merkel, Borell and many more. The logic behind their narrative is the following: Unvaccinated are a reservoir where the virus mutates and then threatens the ordinary citicens including the vaccinated. Its a hidden ZERO COVID agenda that will lead to a decade of fighting pandemic, installing surveilance never seen before and making the live of the unvaccinated extremely difficult if not impossible in the next couple years. Btw i think the main purpose to “vaccinate” everyone is not really because of mutations (it makes no sense). but to give everybody a digital tag with the vaccination (as Gates did in Bangladesh with ID2020). Thats also why they want to vaccinate the children so much. They have literaly nothing to gain from the vaccination (except side effects) but they would get their digital tattoo and get used to certificates at a very young age.
Btw i’m quite sure if people accept those vaccine certificates tehy will soon be expanded to c02 certificates, red meat certificates, holiday certificates and i think also procreation certificates. Only genetically perfect individuals with an exceptional social credit score will be allowed to make offspring. At least for the time being till Schwab and Musk have their first synthetic uterus that can manufacture humans without the unpredictability of natural selection.
The saving grace for humanity is that none of this will work. They can re-write their insane script indefinitely; but they cannot re-write nature even once – they’ve been trying to do that since day one, all to no avail.
The secret to their inevitable failure is that re-writing scripts is NOT the same thing as re-writing reality. But they don’t know that – and that’s how we know for certain they’re insane.