Jun 23, 2021
comment 1

WATCH: A Brief History of Hopium

Editor

With all these decades and—in the case of the oldest democracies—centuries of broken political promises, you’d think that the public would have caught on to the game by now. But, if anything, recent events have revealed that people are becoming more addicted to this politician-peddled hopium even as the lies and broken promises become ever more ridiculous…

James Corbett’s latest documentary investigates the history of “hopium”, the phenomenon by which the relentlessly cynical and dishonest political class can string along an increasingly desperate public with the promise of change that never comes.

From the dawn of democracy through the modern-day hope merchants of Obama, Clinton and Joe Biden…this is the Brief History of Hopium.

A full transcript, audio-only version and download options are available here.
popo says
popo says
Jun 23, 2021 6:22 AM

I compared the style and production to an Adam Curtis documentary. Corbett’s material ought to be on the teevee and discussed at work the following morning.

