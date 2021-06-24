WATCH: Eating less meat won’t save the planet. Here’s why.

This video from YouTuber What I’ve Learned, released in April this year, is the best argument against the common opinion that reducing meat production/consumption would be a) good for the planet, and b) result in more land to grow crops.
It made such a big impact when it was first released that several videos/articles have been produced attempting to “debunk” it (Note “debunk”, not “refute”, a clear sign of the mindset of those involved). The creator, in turn, made a good and thorough response to those “debunkings” here.
All in all, whether you agree with all his opinions and interpretations or not, it’s good to hear someone at least attempting to take a rational approach to this topic, instead of mindlessly repeating media memes that defy common sense.
The five main points of the video are:
- The proposed effects on GHG emissions if people went meatless are overblown.
- The claims about livestock’s water usage are misleading.
- The claims about livestock’s usage of human edible feed are overblown.
- The claims about livestock’s land use are misleading.
- We should be fixing food waste, not trying to cut meat out of the equation.
Each point is clearly explained, supported with statistics and argued rationally. He even provides a PDF listed all his sources (here). It’s exactly the kind of discourse the world needs more of, on every subject.
Like it or not you will be getting less of it. You could always hunt rabbits if you like, after all we all hunters, right?
I have to say, I can’t disagree with all of the proposed measures by the establishment. The waistlines of the average westerner is a disgrace. It’s my taxes (my labor) that have to pay for all the experimental medication prescribed to treat the symptoms caused by over eating animals and drinking alcohol. Whilst I agree one should be able to do what one wishes, however don’t expect others to foot the bill for your poor choices.
Food shortage? I’v read somewhere the average westerner consumes 3/4 times the amount they require per day. Nobody will be wasting away anytime soon.
Saving the planet? What a crock of shit. Saving the resources more like and insuring they stay in the control of the few, the way it’s always been
We all know of the economic and political interests behind the push to make us eat less meat: It is al about control of the food supply; part of the eugenicist climate change pseudoscientific agenda. But what sometimes is overlooked, is the trans-humanist ideology that influences those trying to impose those changes in the population.
These people see the human species as faulty, as something to perfect with the aid of technology. For the trans-humanist sect, the idea of hunters or farmers, of human beings being part of the natural cycle of life, is only a sign of our imperfection, of that intrinsic animality that stands on the way of the machine. They want to dislocate and redefine the physical and spiritual essence of humanity and “build it back better”, if you will. Nothing can make more profound changes in our biology than modifying what we eat (or how we reproduce, or experience our sexuality…).
There was a very famous German vegetarian, if one reads between the lines, his writings and those of some vegan-trans-humanist philosophers are many times indistinguishable.