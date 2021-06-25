So Matt Hancock groped his assistant….who cares?

Catte Black
Oh gosh, Matt Hancock is being outed as a sleazebag.
Who knew, right?
The Sun published pics purporting to be of him and his girlfriend kissing in an elevator and even the BBC thinks this is newsworthy.
So this is serious now. You can sign off on mass murder all you like, Matt, but when you start breaking social distancing rules by groping married ladies in elevators that’s a step too far.
His lies and hypocrisy are puke-inducing of course. Some people who actually thought the ruling elite really believed in their social distancing, triple masking, hand-sanitizing rules may well be deeply shocked. Many of the more clued in are cheering the humiliation fest. Fair enough I guess. It’s certainly gratifying to see some psychopathic creep suddenly shamed or called to account.
And it’s probably harmless. Isn’t it?
Or then again maybe not.
What actually are these periodic ‘outings’ we witness?
What does it actually mean when an establishment billionaire-owned media outlet somewhere on the permitted and phony spectrum of Left/Right ‘leaks’ some grainy footage, or a clumsily revealing email, that ends up shaming some erstwhile pillar of the prevailing narrative?
Is the system finally getting a conscience? Are things gonna be ok, now [insert hate figure here] is gone?
Of course not. No one seriously thinks that, do they?
The establishment is essentially amoral. A psychopathic hive mind entity without conscience or ethics. It doesn’t expose or reject one of its own unless it sees advantage to itself in doing so. When one of them is publicly humiliated and cast out it’s because he/she has failed in a power play, or been ousted in a palace coup, or is earmarked as a good sacrifice to appease the restless mob.
You see, to the 1%, the 99% are caged dogs. Our masters need to gauge the frustration and make sure it doesn’t spill over. Being thrown a ‘victim’ to rend every now and again is a nice way of venting tension while also giving us the impression the system self-regulates.
It keeps us
distracted occupied and works off our aggression and represents NO THREAT to vested interests.
Even the supposed ‘victim’ will likely just ride out the storm or, if fired from his job, get a fat fee and ‘retire’ happily, only to be readmitted to the fold after a short exile.
Ok, maybe in very extreme cases, they’ll occasionally get ‘suicided’, though that’s usually reserved for genuine outsiders with an inconvenient conscience.
Whatever way it plays out, it’s a show. We are groundlings gawping at the painted actors on the stage. Our reaction is anticipated, manipulated, catered for and ultimately despised.
And anyhow we know, don’t we, that rending one of these Ringwraiths is missing the point. They are all replaceable servants of the Machine. Well paid, cosily ensconced – but ultimately expendable.
While we’re tearing the latest ‘victim’ with our teeth we’re forgetting all that and forgetting the real enemy.
And the real enemy is laughing at us.
I hope to see us become more sophisticated. Ignore these staged witch hunts, these hate sessions, these deliberately seeded water-cooler controversies about what Fauci knew or whether Hancock should go…yada y yada y pues yada.
If we are falling for this every time we need to get to know our enemy and its tricks a lot better, or we don’t have much chance of winning in this latest and most important struggle.
Weasel-haired, rabbit-eyed, chinless chicken of a slack-jawed rubber lips, with a gormless grin. Probably drools when he leans over.
I hope she was on top.
“Pathological liar, perv, sleaze, general all around dirt bag. Why that reptile has all the attributes needed to be on the board of some Fortune 500 crime syndicate. Either that or on the short list for one of Epstein’s weekend lolita soirées on sex slave island.”
Hmm. The Henry Jackson Society (a neocon thinktank) has urged MI5 to ‘investigate’ the ‘security lapse’ whereby the footage of Hancock and Coldangelo was ‘leaked’ to The Sun. The story we are being handed says that the imagery was nabbed by a disgruntled ex-employee at the Dept of Health. Unless the security in that building is hopelessly amateur, which is of course entirely possible, it seems to me that the story lacks verisimilitude. It may indeed be that Hancock is being thrown off the sledge. Let us hope the wolves don’t waste too much time on him and keep on with their pursuit.
Please review your percentages.
my thoughts are hancock probably knows or been told they are lining him up to take the fall to give a false impression to the public, just like fauci in the US. Only problem is the plan will carry on regardless while giving the impression that something is being done. Remember, if it looks as if someone else is being the hero, the public feels they do not need to do anything about it.
In full knowledge of all of those things it is still satisfying to see a lying, twisted, creep like Matt Hancock get thrown to the wolves. The intended replacement Zahawi will be even worse I am sure.
The other thing worth remembering is that this charade works against their interests because it turns people against the rules, people who would ordinarily have thought they were making sacrifices for the greater good may realise that the whole thing is a big fraudulent enterprise. It is damaging for the established interests even if Hancock is a sacrificial lamb.
Bangcock, fornication in London City.
And a sideways move to evade accountability? Probably not.
Then again.