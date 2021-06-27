WATCH: Take a Break James Corbett’s latest edition of #SolutionsWatch reminds us how important it is to remove yourself from the battle every now and then & reconnect with what we’re fighting for.
Summer has alighted upon the Land of the Rising Sun so I will be taking a break for the next week or two.
In the meantime, I invite you to ponder the need for downtime; not just “recharging the batteries” in the physical sense, but reconnecting with the world around us without the newswires twittering in our ear.
In that moment of calm, is it possible for us to rediscover what it is we are fighting for (rather than what we’re fighting against)? I think so.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go sit under a tree and watch the toads mating.
Shownotes, download options and an audio-only version can be found here.
What are we fighting for?
Are we fighting for 8B people to continue breeding like out of control rabbits… to continue destroying the planet…. to continue torturing animals on industrial farms (which are necessary — to feed 8B people)….. to continue using animals in nightmarish experiments….. to continue waging war on each other as 8B fight for a diminishing pie?
I ask again … what are we fighting for? Because from my perch – exterminating humans is the only option.
Alas, oil has peaked… the men who REALLY run the show know there are two options — eliminate all of us before the peak oil situation collapses civilization and 8B vicious predators are left in the dark starving…..
Or do nothing and the 8B predators murder and eat and rape each other…
Fortunately the right decision is to use covid to convince us to be Injected leading to a Mareks-like situation but much worse because we are deploying a leaky vaccine in the midst of a pandemic.
We need to welcome extinction. And Mother Earth and all the other organisms on the planet … will breath a sigh of relief… when the last predator is gone
This cancer has run its course — we likely have only months remaining.
There is no arguing with my facts or logic … but feel free to try.