10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 6

Kim Usbourne

Hopefully after the Freedom March on 26th June people are feeling a little buoyed up. But these things come in waves, and a philosophical, optimistic outlook one day can turn into a soul-gnawing scrape along the rocks of despair the next.

So, to capitalise on recent successes, here are 16, yes SIXTEEN memes to lubricate your morale:

1.

Happy Days indeed…

2.

“The truth? You can’t handle the truth!”

3.

Time to break down that fourth wall…

4.

Your regime will automatically restart in one minute…

5.

Tony Fauci dancing the Christoph Waltz

6.

Is the next step “it puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again”?

7.

It’s so transparent…

8.

It feels very good, wielding the mighty sabre of truth as your facebook foes scatter before you, blubbering.

9.

“Can’t read my, can’t read my, no you can’t read my poker face”

10.

Covid Death-Counters of the Turd Kind?

11.

I bloody told you so…

12.

Vaccine Lawyers 4 U!

13.

I would not like it here or there.

I would not like it anywhere.

I do not like this vaccine scam.

I do not like it, Sam-I-am.

14.

You can all start doing this whenever you like…

15.

Another great one from MadeByJimbob

16.

Tru dat!

Bonus Meme

Having put a spring back in your step, I leave you now with a joke (work in progress) and the obligatory Bonus MemeTM

Q: What do you call a blind dinosaur’s dog with covid?

A: Do-you-think-he-saw-BBC-News Rex?