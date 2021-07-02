Have you been reading things you shouldn’t online? Have you found yourself feeling frustrated and angry at the corruption of the ruling class, wealth inequality or the general state of the world?
Well then, the chances are good you’ve accidentally been exposed to “misinformation” or “extremist content” spread by “violent groups” in order to manipulate you.
But don’t worry, Facebook is on the case. Simply report the offensive and upsetting materials to your local content controller, and then contact their pre-approved counsellors for immediate de-programming.
If it’s not you that’s been exposed to harmful content, but a loved one, and they’re proving resistant to the proper un-extreming methods, then Facebook is here to help there, too.
Simply confidentially report your friend or family member to the proper authorities, and they’ll take it from there.
Remember that divergence of opinion is dangerous. Under no circumstances consume content that differs from your state-mandated opinions.
Report all infractions, refuse to see harmful facts, be sure to distance yourself from those who refuse to be corrected, for their own good and yours.
And have a nice day.
So glad they cancelled my account, it’s weird enough being locked in twitter prison a week at a time just for telling the truth
Just to let you know, I’ve just posted this story to my newsfeed. Today several of my FB friends received these warnings and were not impressed at all.
After the Nazi book burning levels of censorship against all of us in the last 14 months… now we have this crap.
As another friend posted today – “its not going to stop, its going to keep getting worse until you all stand on your feet, stop complying and start pushing back hard”.
Just a note for Facebook… By your definition then, I’ve been exposed to lots of “harmful extremist content” in the last 14 months. Should I sign up for a re-education camp perhaps?
And by “harmful content” I also assume then that includes articles I’ve read in The Guardian, BBC, The Conversation and ABC? Or don’t they count? Pricks.
I read the off-guardian. Where can i get help?
Yes, its getting very sinister, all aspects of this. The other day I skimmed across a comment somewhere online, it might have been here but I read so much stuff, I cant remember. But has anyone heard of someone in UK printing off flyers and delivering door to door? I see they are doing this in Ireland, and lockdown/science flyers for Eire on Ivor Cummins Twitter.
If anyone knows, please let me know. Last year I delivered leaflets (often hundreds in one walk for an advertising company) and its great exercise. Thinking this is another way to help. Any thoughts let me know.
I grow more convinced that FB is the devil’s work. Framed as a platform to share your thoughts and concerns (and pictures of your breakfast/lunch/tea) it has become a dark and cancerous hellhole of spite and ridicule. It’s like Superman 4 (or was it 3?)! It’s turning humans against each other and baiting us to tear at our own sanity! Will its ‘Frankensteinian’ overreach be the cause of its own demise?
The “false intimacy of the internet” that has somewhat united humanity , or at least has us all singing from the same page of the hymn book , has also generated a more dangerous illusion of equality where none has ever existed?