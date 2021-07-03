Jul 3, 2021
3

Whistle-blowing doctor’s open letter to the head of the NHS

Editor

Dr Sam White is a Hampshire-based General Practitioner (GP) focusing on functional and holistic medicine.

In early 2021 Dr White resigned from a partnership in a medical practice, and last month heposted a video to social media explaining the reasoning behind his decision, citing “all the lie” circulating around the Covid “pandemic”. [The original was taken down, but there’s a full length re-upload here.]:

This video went viral, achieving huge numbers of shares on Twitter, before the platform put a warning beneath it and scrubbed all the likes and retweets. Following this video, and other output on social media, the NHS suspended his licence to practice medicine.

Below is an open letter – sent via Dr White’s lawyer and addressed to NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens – appealing the grounds for this suspension. Further, the letter highlights in great detail the ethical breaches of the vaccine program, including lack of informed consent.

Letter-to-Sir-Simon-Stevens
You can read more about Dr Sam White on his website. This was first published by the Covid19 Assembly, as part of their “Speak Out” program helping potential whistleblowers safely be heard.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: coronavirus, featured, latest, UK
Tagged with: , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
S Cooper
S Cooper
Jul 4, 2021 12:44 AM

comment image

“Sadly the too stupid to live still do not get it. So they are going to get it.”

https://www.reddit.com/r/NoNewNormal/comments/ocus3k/wheeled_out_heels_up_from_a_vaccination_site_with/

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Jul 4, 2021 12:46 AM
Reply to  S Cooper

comment image
comment image

0
0
Reply
S Cooper
S Cooper
Jul 4, 2021 1:01 AM
Reply to  S Cooper

comment image
comment image

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz