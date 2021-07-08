Jul 8, 2021
WATCH: Whitney Webb Dissects the Wellcome Leap into Transhumanism

Whitney Webb of UnlimitedHangout.com joins James to discuss her latest article, “A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction.”

Even if you’re familiar with the transhumanist agenda, what the ex-DARPA, ex-Silicon Valley old hands at the newly created Wellcome Leap are planning to do in their quest to transform the human species in the coming decade will blow your mind.

Just in case you needed a reminder of the state of the internet these days – this video was uploaded to youTube and then removed only a few hours later. If you make video content, or know anyone who does, remind them to have a back-up channel on an independent platform.

Links, sources – plus download options and an audio-only version – are available here.
