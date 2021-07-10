WATCH: Thalidomide – Still with us half a century later

This revealing documentary from German channel DW looks into the Thalidomide tragedy, the people who survived it and the bad science and greed that enabled it.

From the YouTube description:

The German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal marketed thalidomide world-wide starting in 1957. Pregnant women used the sleeping pill, which had been deemed so harmless it was available over the counter in Germany. Yet the drug proved damaging to embryos and caused serious birth defects. Estimates are that the drug caused thousands of deformities and an unknown number of stillbirths, until it was taken off the market at the end of 1961 when the links became clear. Filmmaker John Zaritsky has been following thalidomide victims for more than 25 years. He speaks to parents, who tell of the birth of their children and their search for a cause for what had happened. The thalidomide babies have become adults in the meantime. Their stories tell of a double blow – dealing both with their birth defects and how society copes with them. And the nightmare is far from over. Thalidomide, the effective ingredient, is used today to treat leprosy, cancer and AIDS. Zaritsky shows that above all in Brazil, a lack of information about the drug continues to result in birth defects.

As more and more people become willing test subjects for Big Pharma’s experimental “Covid vaccines”, it’s important to remind as many as we can of the past iniquities of the pharmaceutical industry.

Thalidomide was developed by a literal Nazi war criminal, approved for public use with almost no testing and, once it was revealed to be causing birth defects, the company – far from halting distribution – sent out letters to tens of thousands of doctors defending their product.

When the surviving victims sued the drugs companies later in life, they were offered insultingly small amounts of compensation. Further, the government of Germany agreed to seal evidence so the true extent of the cover-up and malfeasance will never be know.

Rememeber – Big Pharma doesn’t care if their product works. They don’t care if it’s safe. They don’t want you to be well or get better. They just want your money.

It’s worth noting that this documentary was originally uploaded to YouTube in December 20119. Just 18 months later we live in a post-Covid world where pro-pharmaceutical propaganda is promoted every day.

We should ask: would this program have been released today?