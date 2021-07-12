14 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 7

Kim Usbourne

So, the English were denied their eve of Euro triumph. Am I alone in thinking this may not be a bad thing? Perhaps the last thing the cognitively dissonant need are more endless rounds of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ to drown out those nagging voices of doubt, or for the bitter pill of 2021 to be sugarcoated with yet more insufferable patriotism.

Perhaps I speak purely personally, but never has England’s doublethink bubble felt as fragile as last night. Like a glass bauble, clenched in a chanting man’s fist, obligatory can of beer in the other.

As spectators became rowdy even as they crammed into Wembley Stadium, I dread to think what stories of cognitively dissonant carnage await us this morning.

As Freedom Day Mk2 approaches with fresh warnings, England has been mourning more than the loss of a football match, whether it knows it or not.

But enough thought-provoking commentary, it’s Monday Morning MemesTM!!!!

The glass bauble…

“I was pissing by the door…”

It’s almost as if Gordon the Gopher is writing this script…

We are trapped in a web of bullshit…

We have to face sober facts, another wave approaches…

But it’ll be ok, if we all follow the rules…

And applaud vigorously to show our gratitude…

And take our medications promptly…

Nagging doubts? What nagging doubts?

And although we may laugh…

Because…

Doctor, Doctor…

And as much as we care for others, remember where to draw the line…

And remember WHERE TO DRAW THE LINE…

And that about does it for another bout of whimsy from the World Wide Web.

And don’t worry, if it all gets a bit too much…

Bonus Meme