14 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 7

Kim Usbourne
So, the English were denied their eve of Euro triumph. Am I alone in thinking this may not be a bad thing? Perhaps the last thing the cognitively dissonant need are more endless rounds of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ to drown out those nagging voices of doubt, or for the bitter pill of 2021 to be sugarcoated with yet more insufferable patriotism.
Perhaps I speak purely personally, but never has England’s doublethink bubble felt as fragile as last night. Like a glass bauble, clenched in a chanting man’s fist, obligatory can of beer in the other.
As spectators became rowdy even as they crammed into Wembley Stadium, I dread to think what stories of cognitively dissonant carnage await us this morning.
As Freedom Day Mk2 approaches with fresh warnings, England has been mourning more than the loss of a football match, whether it knows it or not.
But enough thought-provoking commentary, it’s Monday Morning MemesTM!!!!
The glass bauble…
“I was pissing by the door…”
It’s almost as if Gordon the Gopher is writing this script…
We are trapped in a web of bullshit…
We have to face sober facts, another wave approaches…
But it’ll be ok, if we all follow the rules…
And applaud vigorously to show our gratitude…
And take our medications promptly…
Nagging doubts? What nagging doubts?
And although we may laugh…
Because…
Doctor, Doctor…
And as much as we care for others, remember where to draw the line…
And remember WHERE TO DRAW THE LINE…
And that about does it for another bout of whimsy from the World Wide Web.
And don’t worry, if it all gets a bit too much…
Surgeon who operated on young Italian vaccine victim: ‘You have never seen anything like this’
Rainbow dildo buttmonkey on his way to teach YOUR children how to read
The 1st meme is so appropriate… let see History and doctors:
Early in the 30’s the hygiene and cosmetic industry was selling toothpastes, shampoos, soap and dozens and dozens more products laden, infesteded with RADIOACTIVE substances and with doctors approval and the masses bought and used these cancer causing products.
Later in the 40’s and 50’s like the above meme there was ads backed even by doctors selling cigarettes to the whole media and world.
Its like many places around the planet where after sanitary infraestructure (sewage, piped water, sanitation, garbage handling) was implemented the rate of infectious diseases had disappeared not much the shots loudly blamed by vaxidiots.
So real Science always progress always change always find new methods and other ways the only constant is change, what is almost certain today tomorrow could eventually be wrong.
Besides Big Pharma has a history of failures and death due new medications and their primary and utmost goal is benefit themselves and the stockholders their main aim is PROFIT not human health. This coronoia is made up to make the 1% richer and pharma and friends richer .. Is all about decimating humanity and control.
I love it how all the looney conspiracists once again called it right. As usual.
Whatever truth there is to the latest corona virus the fact that its genome has been covered or targeted under over 4,000 various patents prior to 2020 kind of speaks for itself.
… or this one…
That’s hands down the best meme I’ve seen yet. Awesome.
That was good exercise for the stomach muscles, 2020 when I last went out seems only yesterday.
Small bit of good news from Cyprus. Some local businesses are refusing to police the local equivalent of vaccine passports.
After their banking haircut, I am surprised they have not erected guillotines there.
I was told by somebody who went to the hospital today that you can no longer enter the hospital here in Cyprus without one of these passes.
yeah deadly delta . . . alpha not a bromblem.. next the phi beta cappa ‘VARIANT’
it is truly PHARMACOM death SABBATH
not to worry …. everything is under CONTROL in the GLOBAL PENAL COLONY!!!
STRENGTH AND HONOUR!!!
and bless u all
we’ve been under the pharma com PRESSURE!!!!
Definitely not, I think it’s a horrible attitude though.
It’s a bit “a load of people were excited about something I wasn’t fussed about, so I want the opposite”. Seems like a pointlessly negative mentality.
I wanted England to win. I wanted to see the jubilation up and down the country. I enjoyed seeing massive crowds watching the game together, forgetting some of the bullshit from the last year, soaking each other in beer. It was yet another very visible sign that all the restrictions are a pointless load of rubbish.
I enjoyed watching the games while also being a complete lockdown/masks etc. sceptic. While you may observe doublethink from others and in the media – and I’d fully agree with you there – there was no doublethink on my part. No need to piss on other people’s parade in my view.
In Italy, the government was very quick to blame the celebrations for rise in cases and has already raised plans for a covid pass for every restaurant or cinema. It’s not about raining on someone’s parade, it’s about people being more ready to protest when they are not distracted by bread and circuses.
Brits don’t get active except when it’s football related
Hey Everyone,
So sad to see your comments on what is happening in Australia. I am living in Europe and it is the same shit. France just approved compulsory vaccination for healthcare professional and are implementing from August the Digital Certificate to go to restaurants, shopping, parks, hospitals etc… I really dont know how the french will react to this, but a lot of them seems pretty pissed.
And today, when Macron was talking, it did not once, not once talked about the number of ICU because they are totally minor numbers. Just said that the delta variant is more contagious and scared / coerced people about the things they will not be able to do, if they dont get vaccinated…
I never comment stuffs but today, I feel like connecting with my fellow human around the world who, like me, see tyranny in all this…
Matt
id be careful if I were macron, does not take much for the french to put their foot down.
Here’s hoping. We need some spine in the world today.
we giv no quarter!!!
stand strong against the PHARMACOM MACHINE OF DEATH.
this is our last dance under pressure!!!
Welcome and yes this has been the saviour of many of us dealing with this crazy nonsense…I really thought the French had more capacity to not just lay down…we have been pretty piss poor in aust though and I thought we had more guts here too….
we are lucky that we may have more luck with challenging laws as there is state and commonwealth and there seems to be emphasis on no one doing medical procedures against a persons will outlined enough to be able to put a bit of pressure on…only trouble is said pressure is kept out of the media and we are presented with ot looking like no alternative….
I feel for anyone trapped in cities where transport will be an issue…
Hi Matt, welcome to the comments thread👍 Yes, things are being ramped up down here, especially in Sydney at present. Apparently, there are also 2 new “cases” in Melbourne as well.
I’m in Melbourne, and last year, was either suspended from my job, or in lockdown, for over 6 months here. It was really tough to be honest.
I comment on here a lot, because, like you say, it’s connecting with other like minded people and also, last year being stuck at home so much, coming on Offguardian, plus my music and movie collections helped keep me sane, and gave me a sense of hope also.
We’ve heard about what’s going to happen in France with restaurants, shopping malls, trains, planes, etc. How the hell are people meant to get food? From outside Markets?
Good luck to you Matt👊 If you’re in one of the large cities, have you thought about getting out into the country?
As most of us here already know, the World Economic Forum has just had its follow-up to the 2019 Pre-COVID (purely coincidental) scenario. This one plans for a potential supply chain and possible grid breakdown.
With one after another country beginning to finally mandate the jab (or make it impossible for people to exist without the jab), it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas for the ruling class.
A supply chain breakdown – or especially a grid breakdown – would completely distract the people from the new COVID restrictions they’re planning to foist on us.
Who cares if they drag me off to a re-education camp? I can’t watch American Idol tonight!
And so human extinction goes.
Just saw the tweet on Offguardian that it’s mandatory jabs for all care workers in the UK, including people like our own George Mc.
I knew about Cyber Polygon and got in a heap of extra food, a portable gas stove as well as candles, batteries, etc but maybe that’s just prolonging the inevitable?
Call me a gullible fool if you wish Howard, but I haven’t quite given up hope yet. The old saying: ‘it’s not over till the fat lady sings’. I posted about the situation in France yesterday here, and now this vote in the UK Parliament.
We can but keep resisting, no matter how poor the odds look.
I was pondering if Oz was chosen as a test bed for the scam?
The larrakin/bolshie attitude to government would show if it can be done elsewhere?!
I’m amazed how passive and accepting Sydneysiders are, having worked there 15 years ago.
In the state of New South Wales, Australia, which is in full lockdown due to a “Covid death” and several “positive tested” people, the health minister was heard saying that we should accept these measures, since this is now the New World Order!
And no prizes for guessing the age of the deceased in hospital (with, not because of) Covid. Ninety years old. Yes, cut down in the prime of senescence, like nearly all the rest of the ‘victims’ of Covid! And, for this, Sydney slumbers into week three of lockdown with more weeks to come.
So much for the grand plan ease Australia out of the yo-yo lockdown cycle by learning to live with the latest endemic seasonal respiratory virus already rapidly mutating into something no worse than the common cold. But this is what Zero Covid fanaticism gets you – panic and lockdown.
I worked out what my state is – existential nihilism….
If that had been satire not long ago it would have been too heavy handed and unlikely to be funny.
It’s to wear us down until (nearly) everyone capitulates and gets the vaxx.
Check out the comments on the fearporn NSW gov recent ad. Extremely heartening and hilarious! Perhaps there are more of us than we realise..
The head of medicine in Texas who knows one or two things about so called covid says this is clearly the actions of someone with jab blood clots
Now that I could believe more than she was suffering covid.
She’s suffering overacting.
Even if it was “fantasy” Covid, the symptoms would be the same as flu, so who would panic? People die of flu every year, loads of them, that’s how the world works.
I chanced upon this…don’t watch tv anymore because of shit like this…my immediate thought was the dr who was treating said woman should be sued for negligence….no patient should be left gasping like that in this day and age….and common decency has gone walk about to show such a thing and claim it is real…and will be prevented by the injection of a strip of weird code dipped in a lipid nonopartical…..none of which has much to do with the common cold virus if it exists…
Interesting thing in the world is that almost everyone put on needless vents last year died, not from any virus but from the infection caught while on the vent. In America the hospitals were being paid $13 k for every so called covid case and $39k for everyone vented, the stupid Australian media though still think the empty ambulances rushing to hospitals to take out the old and sick were carrying ”covid” patients. Italy pulled the same scam
It’s almost as regular as clockwork here in my suburb Marilyn. In the evening, bit after 7.00 pm or so, you have an ambulance whizzing down the fairly major street I’m on, lights flashing and sirens wailing. Not long after many people have got home from work.
Was at home nearly all day today (day off) and not a peep.
Man, I wish my suburb had such a cool name. Mine is called “Yau Ma Tei”.
Only kidding Marilyn.
The MSM show you empty wards, telling you that the “experts”, we will call them the “Ermintrudes”, expect these wards to be overflowing … then they move onto another story but your mind is thinking “Ermintrude is preparing for the catastrophe”. But strangely, they never go back to the ward and show us the overflowing, instead they program bots to post messages on lots of websites about how they work for Ermintrude and are having to deal with “millions of patients per square foot in the ICU wards”.
Technology enables us all, worst of all it shows us what infected dicks the billionaires are: billionaires don’t have an actual friend, they have lots of sycophants.
I think this was staged!
LOL, reallly? Ya think? But seriously what are the odds the poor victim is an attractive lass and not the usual heifers seen out and about?
Wow, that is a great link and as you say, maybe there are more sensible people out there than we thought. Maybe all is not lost after all. The question, of course, is what will it take to get them off their asses and onto the street.
To our resident members of all the UK governments alphabet agencies i give you this
thank you…. I needed that!!!
Duly stolen
The Wizard of Oz goes full Grand Guignol:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v0Xc4dWYH4
A bit more here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnnXOvZ78nY
So – a virus so deadly, it’s clearly not enough to show the actual effects but to “sex them up” with an ad i.e. a little bit of theatre.
But that vital distinction is lost on the Beeb:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-57800981
Note the curious fudging. It is “depiction”, indeed a “graphic depiction”. And it “shows the woman in a hospital bed gasping for air”. Actually no. It shows an actor in a hospital bed pretending to be gasping for air.
… and being hooked up to a ventilator looks different, too! You are sedated and the tube goes down your throat, not up your nose.
More tax payer funded propaganda.
She’s having trouble breathing because there are plastic tubes blocking her nose! And the blue make-up doesn’t help either.
I saw an actress acting as if she was gasping for air.
If this was not so sad it would be funny too. Some years back I showed an interest in the Green Party. I still get emails. So glad I never joined. Jonathan Bartley is co-leader.
“Dear John
It’s not time to take our masks off yet.
Infection rates are going through the roof, and many of us are still vulnerable and unvaccinated. I’ll still be wearing my mask, and clearly the rules should stay in place past July 19.
Will you sign my petition to say we’re still #InThisTogether?
This Government is determined to throw all public health protections on a bonfire from July 19 and just pretend this pandemic isn’t happening.
Yet again, it’s down to the public to stand together and call for basic protections from this virus, with recent polling showing that 70 percent of us are in favour of keeping the rules on mask wearing in place for the time being.
If you’re one of those people, show your support for the protection we give each other when we cover up by sharing your mask selfie, and telling the world the reason you wear it.
Complete the Tweet and share your mask selfie now!
Once again the Government is taking a huge, reckless gamble with our lives, but I know that most people in this country have been ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting one another. I have no doubt that masks will be no different.
Sign the Petition
Complete your tweet
I’ll keep wearing mine, if you keep wearing yours.
In unity,
Jonathan Bartley
Co – leader, Green Party of England and Wales
P.S. Can you donate just £20 to help share our message of progressive Green politics more widely, securing a #GreenFuture for all?”
What a toss-pot he is.
Obviously he isn’t concerned about all those muzzles ending up in the oceans and choking turtles.
As well as billions of empty bottles of hand sanitizer, vaccine containers, hazmart suits, gloves, etc etc. etc. There must be a huge increase in non-recycle waste.
I think he’s hoping you focus on his P.S….
Mr Bartley said it all right here: ‘Once again the Government is taking a huge, reckless gamble with our lives,’
Yup…
He’s not very bright, this Bartley man. Putting aside soul annihilating clichés like “going through the roof”, he fails to address the herd of rampaging mastodons in the room: the totally unavoidable voice of the media which has been screaming into your face every hour of every day for the past 16 months
It’s “down to the public”? And indeed “yet again”? When was it ever down to the public?
Did the public call the lockdowns? Did the public demand the masks, the social distancing, the vax? Were the public responsible for that barely conceivable ocean of dosh shifted over to fuel the viral panic mill?
And who is it who is pretending the pandemic isn’t happening? It sure as hell ain’t the media. But Bartley shows no awareness of the existence of the media. The media are, for him, invisible. The media are pure reality itself. His mind has been so successfully plugged into the media that, in true transhumanist fashion, he and it are one.
It’s Invasion of the Bodysnatchers. The media has created pod people!
Wow. I too was singing their praises only a few years ago, before i thankfully woke up to all the lies in this world. I wonder how many people like myself have had a paradigm shift in the way they see the world in the last 14 months. Funny thing is, i’ve been hot on 911 since about 2005 but never had the inclination to dig any further down the rabbit hole…until last year.
Interesting: I am really interested to know if anyone can point to any tangible evidence that this pandemic really exists. Sure, relatives have died of Covid“, but in a normal year you would blame flu. If MSM was not pumping “Covid” into people’s brains would anyone actually know “there is a pandemic”?
No, of course not. There is no pandemic and no one would think there was one without the screeching MSM and the ever present masks.
I’m happy to report that in western Colorado, where I am for the summer, most people are enjoying life, the great outdoors, restaurants, live music, etc. maskless–almost like it’s completely normal. The few who are wearing masks really stick out as weird. The children who are being forced to wear them have me very concerned.
The local TV stations are still trying to traumatize people about the variants and the unvaccinated causing them but it seems people are too busy living life to pay much attention for now. What the fall might bring is anybody’s guess.
It has been a joy watching the most brainwashed people in Europe wonder why no one likes them and they all seem to think its Brexit related
The covid con has finally achieved the ultimate – the logical conclusion of all fearmongering: fear of death itself which translates into fear of life which translates into fear of everything!
Here you go, courtesy of my blog. I keep it in a special place on my phone just in case someone dares to ask my jab status.
Here you go from one of my blog posts. A homemade QR code I keep in a special place on my phone if anyone dares to ask my jab status.
Love the creativity. I’d doing an old Steve Martin line for mine “Die you gravy sucking pigs”.
Or maybe I’ll do one up that says “IVERMECTIN” LOL
No. 7 really connects with me. But I have no doubt vast reams would take that completely seriously. The old Poe’s Law. Scream that it’s Auschwitz everywhere and any number would be ready to echo you. I can just imagine them speeding through the streets with their masks pulled up over their eyes to avert the horror!
Could there be a military solution? I would prefer this if our imminent Pharmageddon could be averted..
Got it. Upload to postimage and use the “direct link” option. LOL. Took me long enough.
Nice! haha. If you fancied writing a quick little tutorial, it’d be really handy to send to others who are struggling! If you feel like it, post it below! Thanks for your contribution XD A2
That is pretty much it. I tried Imgur but couldn’t get that to work so I tried postimage and it worked with the DL option. That’s it. I feel silly it took me this long to figure it out. I’m getting old and slow LOL
Hmm… for me postimage changes the colours of jpg files. It makes everything more greyish and darker. Can this be avoided?
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-09. Right to be secure in your person vs mask mandate. Deaths wrongly labelled, even before 2020
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/07/09/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-07-09-right-to-be-secure-in-your-person-vs-mask-mandate-deaths-wrongly-labelled-even-before-2020/
You should have a contest. It needs to be easier to post pictures in the comment section. Here is my contribution
https://imgur.com/mHZ1eCk
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1413577037156126721
This is bloody brilliant!!! 😂😂😂
Brilliant. But you just know the covidians will have an answer for that. They have an answer for everything.
Love it. Forwarded far and wide.
Particularly like 5 (guy in surf with mask on – seriously?) and 12 (grow a backbone).
Watching those c*nts riot and tear down various cities across the country for football was so very telling of people’s priorities. Should have been doing that for the past 18 months. Bread and circus is king
The place I work at (Hungary) just announced, that their newest rules “in order to stop the spread of the virus” is…. that people who had their shot (even if only just one shot) they don’t need to wear masks, what’s more, they don’t need to get tested after coming back from the compulsory two week off we usually have in the summers.
How about that? I’m writing a letter to management to just point out how that doesn’t seem to do anything against the spread of a virus, just puts pressure on anyone to get started jabbing. Not even the ones who had covid recently get this, only the ones who have at least one shot.
This is discrimination, and I want them to know we noticed, and it isn’t a great feeling.
Just try not to agree to anything if the”authorities” offer you any contracts
I see possibility of serious violence against Covid skeptics from cult covidians side when massive severe side effects and deaths caused by jabs especially among children no longer won’t be able to be ignored, swept under rug as “normal” or attribute to COVID “outbreaks” blamed on unjabbed.
There is nothing rational about such reaction but psychological situation of crisis of dogmatic beliefs and sudden collapse of individual worldview produces extreme emotional stress that can only be released by violence often against targets responsible for awaking them from torpor.
That is why it is extremely difficult to communicate with covidians on this specific subject as they subconsciously emotionally defend their fear driven worldview informed by official narratives regarding COVID and now any other infectious disease as they live in psychosis, immersed in germ free world or horrible death awaits them as the only alternative.
This is “beauty” and power of compartmentalizations of morality that expresses itself in banality of evil Arendt wrote about. Systemic genocides happen because professional bureaucrats including doctors implement them being absolutely sure they are serving greater good and that they must earn diligently every penny they are paid.
The covid program has pathologised death and therefore life. Death as the inevitable end of life is now rejected as something unthinkable. The sheer insanity of this is an amplification of the initial hysteria over buying toilet rolls. The most viciously stupid impressionable sector have now dragged immense tracts of the population along with them.
See how easily the humans are controlled?
That is why they need to be controlled.
Heh, heh… Good one.
Agreed. The sense of ‘control’ over others and “I am better than you!” that the covidians have been basking in for the past 17 months — well, realistically, they’ll make minced meat out of us before they let THAT slip away.
Well said Kalen. I also see the distinct possibility of us being on the receiving end when things can’t be covered up any longer. As I mentioned to you, quite a sizable number of my customers not only support the vaccine passports but have no issues with “anti vaxxers” being banned from venues like restaurants and cinemas for not getting jabbed. They’re literally wearing brown shirts now.
How will they be able to do that when it’s only the jabbed that are dying? Obviously if these “outbreaks” only occur among the vaccinated, then the cause must be the vaccines.
My mother’s private nursing home in Central New Jersey, USA, has just closed again to both indoor and outdoor visitation for 14 days because a “fully vaccinated” staff member tested positive for Covid (not a “variant”). This is a top of the line long term care facility that has a long waiting list. I have no way of knowing the CT value of the test or if the lab even notes CT values. If the CT value is 35 or over it’s just “dead nucleotides,” as Fauci has said. The bigger problem is that the Governor of New Jersey is Phil Murphy, Goldman Sachs alum, who absolutely loves lockdowns. We’ve only very recently been allowed to see my mother again, now she’s back in isolation.
Really sorry to hear that. This insanity is very sinister and very creepy and very, very sad.
Australia is obsessed with lock downs and when .002% of the nation have positive PCR’s at 40 ct they screech like banshees LOCK DOWN, LOCKDOWN, DANGER DANGER WILL ROBINSON
Australia is obsessed with China too. Good luck to Bruce taking on China.
By my count, we Aussies have racked up 15 state-based lockdowns since the Big One of 2020. That’s Zero Covid for you – economic deep-freeze, heavy-handed policing, mask subjugation, non-Covid deaths spiking and relentless pressure via a vaccine passport to coerce the population into an experimental, ineffective, dangerous and unnecessary gene therapy to make massive profits for Big Pharma.
Hang in there, Marilyn. Nothing lasts forever (as certain US states, and even the UK, perhaps, are showing – Australia may just be late, very late, to the freedom party).
It’s insane, and I feel so sorry for you. It’s bad enough if one is experiencing this lunacy in a just a general way, without seeing a loved one incarcerated by a medical tyranny.
There’s no secret to anybody paying attention that the entire thing is bullshit. Dr David Martin’s testimony to the Fuellmich’s team spells out the entire fraud so clearly, even a child could understand it.
Two small restaurants in my home town have been closed due to a member of staff testing positive for Coronabollocks…so I’m assuming, probably correctly that the local council is making small businesses test regularly to keep the pressure and the con going, so my next assumption is this is being directed by government for another lockdown later this summer, or early Autumn.
They clearly have no intention of stopping this, and their stated objective of getting everyone vaxxed and effectively chipped is still the priority. Meanwhile, Gates and all his buddies meet for a big powow, fun and japes.
I can only see this ending if it is shut down unequivocally stateside, and that clearly isn’t going to happen, and I see it being used a political football, which means once again, that people’s wellbeing is of no interest to the political class and their handlers and this could drag on for another year.
Yes. Dr Martin is eye-opening and he gives us the actual patent numbers so we can research ourselves. For being a genius level IQ he is remarkably easy to understand.
For some reason I assumed he was a medical doctor and was shocked when he detailed his CV.
If they were true believers, they would check the common aircon appliances and ducts in the largest buildings. Instead, they harrass the small enterprises to no end. Good for extortion too.
Hello Corarden: It would be good of you to post links to the David Martin testimony. Mr Martin lays out the timelines of various patents going back to 2001, names the Patent Registree’s, and clearly defines prosecutable evidence. Judge for yourselves…
Dr David Martin gives evidence to Reiner Fuellmich
Dr David Martin Gives Evidence To Reiner Fuellmich – UK Column Community
Original title on Bitchute was “SPIKE PROTEIN DEPOPULATION PATENTS SINCE 2002!”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FPFE8nQYLBFr/
OffGuardian has a large and active readership, and the interview contains extremely important information.
Amplification above 20 is probably junk.
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1491/5912603
At or below 20, a positive may mean a match to any of (a) 92-100 genome sequences inmicrobes (b) 86-99 sequences in the human genome. -Iain Davis, off-guardian.org 2020-11-17
on todays the truthseeker.co.uk reiner fuellmich interviews dr,david martin is the most important piece of information to emerge in this whole covid episode.everything on off guardian and even more has been confirmed.this is the end of covid.!!!!!!
It’s best to be aware that Reiner Fuellmich is controlled opposition. It was eminently predictable that the “legal investigative team” that emerged would be controlled opposition. We have it with 9/11 in the Lawyers’ Committee which is supposed to be oh-so-different from the 9/11 Commission but is equally staged.
For large psyops we can always expect fake investigative committees looking as if they’re “doing something about it,” but, generously, they always give themselves away.
In this testimony, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, says:
“In Australia, for example, people are thrown into prison if they do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, as deemed by the authorities. In the Philippines, people who do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, in this sense, are getting shot in the head.”
There are media stories in Australia and the Philippines which suggest the above to be true, however, they are obviously fake media stories designed to push our buttons and encourage compliance. Regardless of the fakery there is absolutely no rule in Australia about wearing a mask properly. To see analysis of the obvious fakery of the Australian media story click here.
As far as I know, one can claim medical exemption. And as far as I know not even police can force you to present private medical records. You will have to be prepared to spend some time in the clink though as many police will try to force you into “contracting” and accepting penalty.
Of course, I’m not 100% sure about all that as it’s very, very hard to find clear emphatic law written down anywhere. By design, I’d guess.
So far, I’ve managed never to wear a mask (admittedly I don’t go out much) and generally no one says boo to me. I’m not planning to spend time in prison but I’ll be very interested to see if I’m forced into that situation for not wearing a mask.
Today in Sydney a women was pepper sprayed and arrested for not wearing a face nappy and she is not the first, and to claim Reiner is controlled opposition is ridiculous
Why is it ridiculous, Marilyn? You don’t think they’d push out a legal team to make it seem that something was being done so we can all sit back and think, “It’s OK it’s being taken care of by those good guys”? You don’t think that would be a strategy? If you don’t think that would be a strategy please explain to me why not.
Marilyn, I’ve studied 9/11 pretty thoroughly and lots of other psyops. I know what tricks they get up to – actually, I’m sure I’m unaware of quite a few but I know some and I know the “legal investigative committee” one. I’m not sure I actually predicted it but if I didn’t it was simply an oversight – as soon as it appeared I knew.
But the thing is they let you know they’re controlled opposition that’s the incredible thing about it and Reiner lets us know when he says that in Australia people are getting thrown in prison for not wearing a mask CORRECTLY. That doesn’t happen in Australia just as I’m sure no one has been thrown in prison even just for not wearing a mask. I’ve never worn a mask and I have absolutely zero fear I will be thrown in prison for not wearing one … at least at the moment. Do you think my lack of fear is misplaced?
I haven’t looked but the pepper spray story strikes me as staged for compliance and to press people’s buttons. It can also be their way of slowly introducing more draconian measures. They do it all the time just like the nonsense WA story I linked to above. Can you provide a link to the story, it’s not the one about the 12-year-old girl, is it? You don’t believe that surely? If they’re going to pepper spray people it doesn’t get out in the media – mainstream or alternative, they make sure no cameras are around or even if they are the footage doesn’t get out. You’ve really got to take absolutely anything you see in media or alternative media with a grain of salt unless it’s very, very convincing.
I agree with the jist of what you’re saying, when Reiner first appeared I had a huge amount of hope but as the months and months wore on it has dissipated to what the hell? Hard to remain hopeful as people are dying, my question is is this a normal amount of time for a case to be brought before The Hague?
Hello Petra Liverani: According to you, everyone is “controlled opposition”.
“Be careful what you pretend to be,
because you are what you pretend to be.”
– Kurt Vonnegut –
Paul, how do you think they control us, by NOT pushing out controlled opposition at every opportunity. Is that what you think?
Control the opposition and you have EVERYTHING controlled.
petra did you watch the interview?
Looks compelling. I’ll give it a proper watch tomorrow, Paul, but Reiner Fuellmich is controlled opposition so it’s a worry no matter what the content.
Is this you by any chance ?
https://gloucestersustainablefuture.com/2015-convention/petra-liverani/
If it is may i say you have the thickest brass neck in the history of humankind to be talking about controlled opposition
(you are also incredibly dense allowing your past faux pas to be so easily found)
It’s totally me, magumba, and I really don’t see the connection. Hilarious! If I were trying to hide it, if I were really controlled opposition would I use my real name on Off Guardian? Petra Liverani – not an easy name to hide behind, I mean it’s not Jane Smith. Another hilarious thing is that I used to use a screen name, flaxgirl, for no better reason that that seemed to be the done thing – use a screen name and not reveal who really are – but then I thought, no I want to be more credible and I have nothing to hide, I’ll use my real name. Oh my goodness, for I’d say at least a year or more, people would refer to me as Petra/flaxgirl and act as though there was something very suspicious about actually switching to my real name … and even now three years later I still get the odd reference to my screen name.
You cannot win, you just cannot win.
BS, stop the controlled opposition BS please.
What controlled opposition BS are you referring to grr? What is your opinion about controlled opposition? Do you think it doesn’t exist or that it only exists in a small amount? Pray, let me know, grr, what is not BS on controlled opposition? What is good intel on controlled opposition?
This is beautiful and I could barely hold my tears back.
Dear friends, now that football’s gone home to roost and we are returning to the same problems we faced before the distraction occurred. Australian Newscast Announces This is The First Day Of The New World Order. The video is well worth a watch and hits you straight away on Rense.com.
I saw that on my newsfeed an hour ago Co. Slip of the tongue or deliberate? Earlier this year, the NSW Health Minister used the phrase ‘New World Order’ during a press conference. Anyway, here’s the latest video from Channel 10.
And things seem more surreal by the week down here in Australia.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3W5hREceDUhn/
Even more chilling is that dickhead Hazzard NSW health minister trotting out the auto responses…world pandemic…once in a 100 year event…bla bla bla. What he’s saying is ‘shut up and take what we give you’.
Creepy, creepy world. Australia is fucked mate. Took a 25min walk through a major shopping mall in Brisvegas the other day…expected it to be quiet due to forced masks…it was seething…bustling…everyone in a mask. I was the only one with no mask. I just strolled through for 25mins.
But…very creepy, very sad, very unnerving scenes in there. The capitulation. The submission. People OK to be treated as children…as animals.
It’s unreal. Surreal.
Make a film of it without creating attention. Post it here. We are still the majority. Malls are malls.
Good luck.
Such a video is also a good record of the unbelievable times we are going through.
I see those scenes every day when I’m out flogging the mag. And have people coming up and telling me they’ve had the jab or tested negative to “covid” as casually as saying ‘I’m getting a coffee’. And they all believe they’re getting an actual vaccine. All of them.
And when I see big construction workers and the large majority of men lining up to scan the QR code while fully masked, I just think in my head: ‘WTF? Absolute madness’.
The meek, passive submission really gets me as well Ooink. Haven’t looked into Brad Hazzards background yet, but he epitomises how truly vile Australian politicians have become.
jesus I didn’t know it was so bad there. I’m three hours north and nary a face nappy to be seen.
And they keep peddling the con started by fucking Norman SWan that this is the biggest thing since 1918
Hasn’t Norman Swan shown himself to be ‘a company man’? Slimy a-wipe through and through.
He has form, in 2009 during the fake swine flu pandemic he was demanding testing, testing, testing and abusing Dan Andrews for not testing, testing, testing. The morons think he is a genius but he is just a shill for GaVI and WHO, I want to smack him upside the ear everytime I happen to see his smirking smug ignorant face
How simple does that wanker Hazzard look?
Outside of government, the prick would be unemployable.
Even his statement, “It’s a one in a one-hundred year event” is flawed, as Convid is already in its second year!
God, I hate those lying fuckers.
Isn’t it odd that there are no journos with the intestinal fortitude to ask all the limp-wristed PM’s and Premiers to explain the rationale for locking-down the poor simpletons who have been vaccinated? Some of these dullard guinea-pigs have been vaccinated from late 2020.
One should quite simply question what appears to be quite apparent, i.e.:
if the masks work …
why the social distancing?
If social distancing works …
why the masks?
If masks and social distancing work …
why the lock-downs?
… and, if the vaccinations work …
Oh ne’er mind, if you can’t see that this whole shiite-show was NEVER about a virus … it was quite obviously ALWAYS about the INJECTION … quaintly labelled as a vaccine to make it sound more therapeutic.
One would have to admit that it sounds a tad more sinister when you have Prime-Ministers and/or Presidents on prime-time TV advocating that you must get the INJECTION into you. Hmmm! Doesn’t quite resonate as smoothly …
I know that independent journalists who tried to attend press conferences here in Melbourne by the Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and the odious pyscho Premier, Daniel Andrews were escorted off the property by security and told they were not welcome there.
Leaving, of course, the morally bankrupt presstitutes to dutifully report on the deadly “pandemic” and “virus” for then most people to lap up their every word and believe their lies.
My gut feeling for a while now is that this is a culling of humanity; a depopulation agenda, coupled with the ushering in of a technocratic nightmare under the guise of the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution… for those left behind.
We know that the creatures hiding behind the curtains pulling the scamdemic strings are eugenicists. Refer to The Corbett Report on that.
And to tie in with that, why such desperation to get so many jabbed?
Yes Gezz same stuff. The so-called NWO has been on the cards for a very long time and is now almost upon us, as it’s final stage has not far to go for completion via this quiet war being waged on humanity.
The sad part about it, is that most people still couldn’t care less, and still believe that the silent weapons being used against them namely, the vaccines, lockdowns and other crap, are actually for the good of their health! When in reality, nothing could be further from the truth!
For those who believe in miracles, one is required to get out of this one!!!
I know CO… Just jumped on a bus to go to the train station, and even out in the streets, with no one near them, at least 90% of people wearing a mask outside.
Im just trying to enjoy each day as it comes now, and treasuring even small things. Someone posted on the Wikipedia article here that France has gone full Gestapo regards the unvaccinated. As you know, Australia has been the same. These filth politicians and Chief Health Officers were all placed in position a few years before they launched the scamdemic.
Another 18 year old dies of the Poison Prick
Surgeon who operated on young Italian vaccine victim: ‘You have never seen anything like this’ – David Icke
But… but… but.. Isn’t Narnia in the Red Zone??
Oh My God!! They’re unmasked!! Should they all be all put into small pens like that? I mean, who was the idiot who came up with this idea? These people are very clearly not social distancing within their pens…. No, they don’t notice Shamen. And they don’t even notice that they’re not noticing either. What the world has come to. Sigh.
Well the sheep are smarter than Australian sheeple, some online friends and I wrote a sheeple poem years ago linking the refugees on the Olong accused of trying to kill their babies to the sheep trapped on the Cormoro sheep trading ship. Those Sheep (sievx.com)
The picture with the people in it is fake. Someone used an image taken on a genealogy congress for inbreds.
LOL
Really? Fake?
Someone used an image taken on a genealogy congress for inbreds.
Also in Australia the sheeple are begging and pleading for Pfizer ”jabs” even though their own website states they are not approved or licenced and the TGA here didn’t even bother to read or request a single trial study
I know people who I thought were not taking the injection only to find out down the track that it’s not that they aren’t taking it….it’s that they are waiting for more choice…different injection brands. They want to shop around.
Their indignancy was only in terms of Australia not providing the full selection of injection brands for them to exercise their freedom of selection.
It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world.
It’s like they are choosing between high heels and fucking ugh boots
Exactly. It’s their highly trained consumer brain slotting into gear looking for specials and “good buys” and options and choice. It’s as sad as literal fuck.
And now the ABC are peddling the nonsense that we haven’t yet ordered our booster shots for 2022 and 2023
I say let them have them. Anyone still believing this shit deserves to end up with something nasty. I consider it a form of intellectual cleansing.
Says the one Alien to the other while scanning surveillance cameras:
“I told you – the stupid ones are going to be really easy to get rid of.”
It’s NOT about the disease or curing it.
If it was they would NOT prevent early treatment with IVM & HCQ for 8-10 months.
If it was they would NOT be telling people with natural immunity to get the shot.
If it was they would NOT be misusing PCR tests by running them to obscene cycle thresholds.
It IS about getting everyone injected with an experimental gene therapy treatment.
Smells like Jonestown to me.
I’M IN THE CONTROL GROUP.
I want nasty things to happen to the drug pushing media and pollies, I do not want innocent people to die of blood clots, get Guillane Barre, or shingles or heart conditions because they believed the drug peddlers and were not given facts.
That won’t happen, at least in the short-term.
We weren’t given the facts. Instead, we chose to seek them through alternative avenues.
I have had Convid cultists in my face, screaming with rage because I am unmasked in fucking Coles!
Idiots like that (and there are many, many of them in Australia and elsewhere) deserve what happens to them.
One can lead a horse to water…
Yep, I agree. Fuck them. They have had their chance to see the truth.
Let them die in ignorance.
Especially the ABC! I hope heads roll.
From the very outset, the WHO and WEF have organised and stage-managed the theatrics very well indeed.
Do notice that the narrative was generally steered away from accepted norms involving a medicinal cure for the phantom virus? The ad-men engineered the debate to reflect more; deliberations about a ‘vaccine’ from the outset and then employed shills from political circles and sock-puppets from the health-care legions to advocate for the efficacy of vaccine appropriacy? And for good measure, additional theatrics of this-that-or-the other – vax for age-group, was added to the mix – yadah, yadah, yadah … merely providing sub-acts to the pantomime of illusion – as are the illusions of scarcity of XYZ concoction. Has anyone even questioned why it would be necessary to have 2 vaccines for a virus with a comparatively low death-rate?
Scarier still, is the involvement of the military apparatus in this ‘warp-speed’ S-show.
Curative medicines are not just given the spin by propaganda. They are actively banned.
Does anyone know when Australia launched the first trial for the approved jabs? Was it before Jan. 2021, and where?
https://doctors4covidethics.org/legal-letter-to-the-minister-for-health-and-premier-of-new-south-wales-australia/ I am totally shocked that the fucking Australian doctors have woken from their pointless pathetic lying slumber and some human rights lawyers have remembered human rights
I join you in shock….drs growing a spine gee whizz maybe a few politicians may grow one too….wish they would listen to the patent guy dr Martin outlining the scam before they state they don’t want to challenge the narrative,,..thanks for finding this
But the ABC still peddling every fucking word from Big pharma via Burnett institute and that fucking smug piece of shit Norman Swan, can we ship them off to Manus Island
ABC has gone down the dunny, Marilyn. It’s staffed by kids on their days off from kindy. I scan the “headlines” on their site but rarely click through to read, as every click is counted and I don’t want to encourage the pricks.
It’s staffed by IPA plants; less IQ than kids but way more slyness.
I’ve just this morning come across this link to an analysis of doctors who arrogantly pontificate about subjects they actually know nothing about and object to being challenged. A little more humility from such professionals would be immeasurably beneficial to humanity but I am not holding my breath waiting for it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4mWi3CbDl6iU/
I was told for 30 years by doctors that my inability to gain weight, constant pain, massive problems with multiple foods and intense fatigue were all in my head. It was Crohn’s disease and I am crippled now after doctors bickered over when to have surgery to remove the dead bowel, instead of needing to take 4 inches in the first place they had to take out 6 feet.
It could be you have suffered from Oxalate poisoning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywe-5Q-Rjwg
Or it could have been the iron filing ”tonic” my mother fed me or the fall out from Maralinga testing, 2 of my cousins have Crohn’s disease too. Whatever caused it it’s a terrible disease
And it can be helped and in some cases healed via dietary means and fasting – did you watch the video? Iron filings would have poisoned you as well.
It was also laced with arsenic, I only found out when the shit was banned in Australia, it shows in my finger nails which grow out like claws with white lines on them. Or it was the organophosphates on the grand parents farms, the DDT sprayed around like lolly water,
Sorry, I hadn’t read your comment to messenger charles before I posted mine, above.
don’t forget glyphosate or other pesticides/herbicides/fungicides. all toxic to guts and gut bacteria. could have been any number of culprits. yes, Crohn’s is awful!
There is a school of thought that the dioxins used in organophosphates is causing the massive increase in these types of diseases.
So sorry to learn that. It was so unnecessary.
Doctors are good at taking risks with the health and even lives of others.
What drives me insane is the use of “experts” from academia, esp. that Tony Blakely who says his computer modelling indicates kids should be vaccinated. Don’t these idiots ingesting this crap realise the only agenda these pricks have is to open up the country to international students so they can keep their fat arses employed!
“the English were denied their eve of Euro triumph”.
The Fraudian’s coverage to make sure we take the ‘correct’ lessons has been incessant over the last few days:
1) The team are the living embodiment of vibrant multiculturalism. Curiously this was exactly the same lesson to be learnt from the WC winning cricket team.
2) The team are no reflection of the current government. Johnson trying to exploit if for political purposes is tasteless and ridiculous (!).
3) The team ultimately wasn’t successful because those leading it lacked boldness.
Not coincidentally they chose today to print an article from the Fabian Society calling for an end to “culture wars”. It’s pure Psy-Ops 101 to do something while denying you’re doing it and projecting it on to others.
This is the thing with social engineering: they’ve so little confidence people can read the correct messages for themselves after decades of dumbing down that they spell them out for the hard-of-thinking.
The sooner elite sport experiences the kind of collapse in viewing that’s going on in the USA the better. The English (especially a certain sort of ‘woke’ Leftist) likes to imagine Britain is so much more sophisticated than crass Americans – but on this, as with vaccines, the US population is miles ahead of the UK.
Actually, the team wasn’t successful because three black players missed penalties.
Not that the Guardian will print that.
It believes firmly in equality of opportunity to earn £250k a week, but absolutely no equality of accountability when black people f**k up.
Italy were the better team throughout the tournament, had much tougher matches, scored much better goals with much better strikers throughout the tournament, and deserved it, simple as that in my opinion. England only travelled once, had the home advantage, and still couldn’t do it. As usual. Take politics out of it all and it is a bunch of grossly overpaid guys chasing a ball around and kicking it between two posts.
Was that some type of poorly executed joke? Normally you make pretty insightful comments but that it just playing into the hands of the people who love to see racism rife, dividing people. When Gareth Southgate missed his penalty, did we think it was anything to do with his skin colour? Did it not cross your mind that Gareth Southgate brought 2 young players on in the last minute and then without barely touching the ball, give them the highest pressure penalties England have ever taken?
…- Which nevertheless apparently did *nothing* to affect Marcus Rashford’s ability to perform an impromptu number from Riverdance, right before slicing the ball *squarely* into the left post…
Or maybe England — which hasn’t won a major championship since the 1960’s – made it to the final yesterday — because they had black players in the line up?
England choking when the pressure is on — nothing new there.
You’d think by now you’d have learned to lose with a bit of class…
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-kingdom/wembley-chaos-fans-blasted-for-disgusting-abuse-storms-gates-ahead-of-euro-2020-final/news-story/4e032e1f82e34c24b5754159f5937fc1
Come on, Rhys, your contributions are usually so much better than this.
What about the English goal keeper? He’s white.
Seems to me he let in too many goals… he… ‘f789ed up’ right. If he stops those shots… England wins!!!!
Where are you and ‘charles’ (let’s say that with a posh accent shall weh) on that?
Or do we only lynch the black players?
“The team ultimately wasn’t successful because those leading it lacked boldness”.
And here was I thinking they lost because they didn’t score enough goals.
The sports is so scripted to fit the narrative/agenda.
Weather machine on, the UNusual mechanical vibration coming from underground approx midnight last night, sleep disturbed, sirens starting from 5am in the morning.
lets me guess it announcement day.
And why is all this happening?
Because Big Brother Channel said so.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/07/11/662018/BBC-Received-Record-Number-Complaints-Public-Confidence-Nosedives
Fool me how many times?
Perception management. The new solution for every problem.
And yes, number ten is a real problem.
By any other name.
Not bad. I totally agree that some people don’t want this to end. Working from home, routine grind and hum drum drudgery shaken up with a bit of drama and excitement, State sanctioned delicious media death and doom porn on the reg that you can literally walk amongst safe in a paper mask, the solidarity of the DUMB…
My obese, prescription drug addicted family members conned into believing they are paragons of health for wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, and warning me to “be careful” because I’m unvaccinated. They want this to last as long as possible, it feels great!
That’s it hey. No offense to your family. I have friends and family too totally duped. I think we all do. But this whole sad affair has brought this kind of weird reinforcing solidarity to a lowest common denominator of TV watching highly domesticated woodducks. These people have spent their entire lives perfecting themselves as total rubes. And nothing highlights it more than the sad state of affairs since early 2020. The people we need awake are just not there.
It really is like the movie trope where everyone else has gone crazy but you.