Sign the Petition: Say “No” to Mandatory Vaccination in Australia

A new petition is ongoing, calling on the government of Australia to rule out making Covid19 “vaccination” mandatory.
Under new laws, the experimental shots are already mandatory for certain employment sectors and there are rumours this policy will soon spread to the population at large.
Even if the government doesn’t make them mandatory, Australia already has “no jab, no pay” policies in place for other shots. These controversial rules dictate that only parents who vaccinate their children are eligible for certain state benefits. That is coercion.
A similar approach to Covid19 vaccines – that taking the vaccine would “earn” certain freedoms back or giving away prizes, for example – could well be a breach of international law.
Under the Nuremberg Code, established in 1947, forcing OR coercing humans to partake of any experimental medical treatment is against the law, and amounts to a war crime.
Mainstream media “Fact-checkers” are quick to attempt to debunk this claim, suggesting that the “nuremburg code does not apply to Covid vaccines”, because “they are approved and not experimental”.
But this is very dishonest, Covid vaccines are not “approved”, but rather they are subject to “emergency use exemptions”, meaning they’ve been rushed to market without sufficient testing because there is an (alleged) public health emergency.
This does not mean the vaccines have been “approved”, nor proven to be safe – clearly, none of them has had the time to be subject to any long-term studies on efficacy OR safety.
Vaccine testing and approval usually takes years, and the phase 3 trials for these shots won’t even be complete until 2023.
So, sign the petition – add your name to the ~260,000 who have already made their position clear. Make sure the government of Australia know they will be resisted if they push this any further.
From ITV:
One “covid related” (?) death in four months? I wonder if that’s the same as one single death in total in four months? Or do people still die of other things (including, very likely, that one “covid related” death)?
Look at those who pledged to protect the health of every Australian. At the highest level of government, they have designed and are actively pushing a legislation to allow health providers, pharmacists and doctors, to stop providing services to people who have a different belief system to themselves. Would you trust such mob to protect your health?
Enshrining discrimination in the law of the land is the epitome of human rights abuses. And yet, they go on lecturing the world about human rights!
Another mind-boggling psychopathic behavior, top government officials are still opposing the ban on forced conversion therapy for gays.
What has led to this situation where Australians are now governed by medieval monsters?
Government win every time coz “muh safety”.
The most spineless, cowardly, passive aggressive, weak facade there is……but…but…….public safety! It’s not about belief systems it’s about scientific fact and muh public safety. We have a monopoly on the scientific fact and you trust us with muh public safety. 😉
All the fucking whingers carrying on about closing state borders so that no nasty people from one state can get someone sick in the other state
Yep one could swear that the air , weather patterns etc know about man made state lines….what does one say other than it is being used to confuse….I am a little suss though that it may be a weak point…I.e are they more worried that the various stat mandates don’t apply across the border? A question for the legal characters
RE: Emergency powers
Relevant piece of history I learned from Giorgio Agamben: The Weimar constitution was never replaced or amended by the Nazi’s. It was suspended for the 12 years of Nazi rule, who held power by a state of emergency enacted 3 years before Hitler came to power!
I keep seeing the misleading comment of “patient rights” specified under the Nuremberg Code. Pay close attention now. >
1.) The Nuremberg Code is a set of research ethics principles. Period.
2.) The Nuremberg Code is not legally binding in any Federal or State juristiction.
3.) Under the Nuremberg Code, responsibility for violations of informed consent rests upon individual doctors, government officials – and their aiders and abettors – each of whom can be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity”. >
References to “crimes against humanity” may sound authoritative and important, yet unlike genocide and war crimes (which have been widely recognized and prohibited in international criminal law since the establishment of the Nuremberg principles) there has never been a comprehensive convention on crimes against humanity, even though such crimes are continuously perpetrated worldwide in numerous conflicts and crises.
There are eleven international texts defining crimes against humanity, but they all differ slightly as to their definition of that crime and its legal elements. Crimes against humanity is a paper tiger, nothing more.
4.) The Declaration of Helsinki is also not a legally binding instrument under international law.
Well aren’t you a clever lad, if we want to make treaties and then ignore them what the fuck is the point,
As some libertarian once pointed out “you get the government you deserve” , very true in Australia .
Thank you so much for the article; otherwise I wouldn’t know – signed straight away.
Yes. Me too.
JS
Just saw this from Jacinda: we will be your sole source of truth! You couldn’t make this up.
https://twitter.com/dutchanddonts/status/1414833132822478849
What a skull faced psycho, they’re literally warping into fiends in front of our very eyes, and just look at the brainless nodding dog behind her…wtf
And he’s a Maori! Uncle Tom lives in NZ too.
She is a fucking witch, mate!
Burn her!
But worse! Much, much worse is…
She is a fucking freemason…
Burn her twice, just to be sure…
emaciated man. pure evil, laughing at us.
Ugly, ugly bitch. With a hateful heart and soulless black eyes. And the words out of its mouth…incredible.
And the trademark of a psychopath, the pathological grin, which seems to have been adopted by all these criminals.
She was out there with Bill Gates in April last year spruiking the fucking 60% of the population sick according the gospels of Neil Ferguson and demanding vaccines right now,
Most the Govs of the world look like they’ve been gotten to…millions of dollars in grants from WHO or this org or that to maintain lockdown and terror…not to mention bribery on a personal level, blackmail etc. These politicians have always been compromised soulless scum…but now it’s that on steroids.
It’s not a US term, so I have to ask: Does “spruik” rhyme with “puke”?
it is a dude with a dicklet
a friend of tory blair
it is a follower of baphomet
a front person for zion
a collector of souls
a dead entity buck tooth khazarian mafia vampyre
Whitney Webb Dissects the Wellcome Leap into Transhumanismnone of them haven’t figured it out
As a Kiwi living in Australia, I don’t know who I despise more, Scomo or this full-blown psychopath in a dress. And from what I hear from Kiwi’s in the resistance back in NZ, this ‘person’ has most Kiwi’s wrapped round her little finger.
‘Mother of New Zealand’ for fucks sakes.
duck duck go an image of baphomet
you will see the beast is gender fluid
just like the mother with the dicklet running the kiwi shoah
Monday: i braved the restrictions, caught a bus to an inner urban shopping centre to buy vittles for The Duration. All 8 on board wore masked, but not covering the nose. ( Small signs of Defiance, or showing they dont really buy the bullshit ?)…
I’d been apprehensive, expecting to be told “No Entry” as i’d not one of those gadgets that are used to flash in front of a QR thingy to be allowed entry… But was surprised by the laxity – no employee stood near the entry to ensure ones compliance…
But i shouldnt have been apprehensive, nor surprised… because the NSW governments strategy has been to slowly, slowly, tighten the noose… for example…
Facemasks: initially it was Voluntary (under veiled Threat). Next occasion wearing them was compulsory… Checking into shops: initially voluntary, but this time mandatory… The next time there’ll be Strict Compliance … Slowly, slowly, tighten noosie…
The only thing stopping the Australian government from making the bioweapon shots mandatory is the political cost if the majority protest… it’s not no Nuremberg code, or any law that’s stopping it… Those will be brushed aside, trampled on- when the politicians believe They’ll Get Away With It…
The mask down under the nose is no sign of protest or awareness…it’s just stone cold fact that wearing a fucking mask sucks absolute shit and needs to be constantly touched, adjusted and handled…and you fucking well need proper air to breath. That people let it slip under the nose is a physical necessity…but most of them still haven’t given a fucking thought as to weather or not its dehumanising, degrading or that they are being treated like animals. That would require way too much thought and it would eat into far too much inane TV watching time.
No, these nose slippers are still dumb fucks. Dumb fucks too dumb to even realise that them letting the mask slip should fucking well make them take fucking pause and think…wait a minute…these masks are CRAZY.
http://gandblawyers.com.au/about-us/4594170627 are attempting a class action. Please donate.
So the down voting trolls are here now.
It seems we have to get used to being told:
“Not mandatory but it is the only choice!”
You’re free to live and breath how you like…but um…you have to do it like this.
For the ruling elites in the Liberal party in Australia, it would be an assault on their dignity to read things like ‘petitions’.
For them, looking at petitions means less time to manage ‘their money’ and less time going to Church.
The opposition, the Labor party, will read and sympathise with petitions. However, in the national interest and national unity, and ‘to make the US embassy happy’, they need to rubber-stamp and approve whatever moronic policies the Liberal party decides to do.
that about sums it up……though in Qld it is the ruling lab party that is far too busy with organising their personal futures…… Daddy is front man for a big genomic mob out of china etc etc……and the opposition here does exactly the same behaviour as you give the fed lab…… only person saying much at all is Chris Kelly in fed parliment and they treat him with contempt…..
Has the mask bullshit stopped in QLD yet?
Think it varies across the state….have not seen any this week in my backwater that was invaded for a few weeks recently……school holidays are over in qld….a lot of the carry on seems driven by any form of holiday…you cannot have the masses moving around too much…
interesting the obsession about travel and transport.
‘ “Fact-checkers” are quick to attempt to debunk this claim, suggesting that the “nuremburg code does not apply to Covid vaccines”, because “they are approved and not experimental”.’
Those fact checkers should be coerced into redacting telling them ‘No redaction, no life’.
Fact checkers who lie should be bumped off without compassion.
Fact checkers are nothing but serial failures — failed as a journalist, tried PR. Failed as a PR, became a fact checker.
seem to be jobs galore for bottom feeding scum during this ‘crisis’
No, they are not “failures.” Objectively, they are successes, they are getting well paid. What they are in fact are propagandists. We should not kid ourselves that they are anything else.
The official documents from the criminal drug companies states that they are running “clinical trials”, with a product that has not had toxicity tests or been used on humans until now.
I think the claim of experimental would be upheld in a court.
I tracked who they are through the scum site all the Australian media, universities and pollies are tapped into, they go back to a USA drug pushing company claiming to be an independent ”fact checker” called Medean – RMIT use them and claim they are independent.
And the poison stabs are not approved; they are merely authourised under “emergency” legislation.
And Pfizer state on the front of their website https://www.pfizer.com/science/coronavirus/vaccine/manufacturing-and-distribution The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ans still moron Aussies tell me I am a delusional conspiracy theorist
“moron Aussies tell me I am a delusional conspiracy theorist”
I have reached zero tolerance now; I don’t attempt to sway them. I tell them that they are dead people walking and I don’t give a fuck if they die. So what if they think I’m a prick; they will be dead within two years.
They are the enemy; remember there is no circus without performing monkeys.
That is exactly what I was saying on here a few days ago. Anyone sufficiently stupid to still believe in this absolute shite and even more stupid to offfer up a deltoid for the concoction, deserves whatever they get.
I, for one, have had more than enough of trying to enlighten morons. I mean, there are so many dots out there, anyone with any kind of functioning critical thinking can join them.
Sometimes, people must put a hand in the fire to realise it will come out burnt.
Fuck ‘em.
If they weren’t enslaving the rest of us and destroying our lives by their actions, I would probably feel sorry for them. But they are so I don’t.
I know, I am still dealing with the morons who think Iraqi refugees threw their kids into the sea, that refugees are criminals and muslims are all terrorists. Australia is a shit hole, I have said that since I was 12 years old and they tried to send my young uncle to Nam
Which is one reason they have constant outbreaks and rush around testing and making lockdowns etc…got to keep the state of emergency going until the agenda is achieved…and still we have little idea of what that is. Well other than what is in agenda 21/30
This will not go away through prayer petition protest. All these have been accounted for by the powers that be. And they do not have a single thread of moral fibre in their souls.
It actually thrills them to see and relish their own success at turning humans into sheep.
To be practical- If we are to break free, we will need to be prepared to sacrifice it all. These people won’t stop unless things get ugly….for them.
The government offers you its protection.
No thanks. I owe you nothing. You owe me nothing.
Deal?
Ptb are not listening, voting is fixed/pointless, there is only one way out of this, violent revolution, unless we can persuade enough people that the emperor has no clothes, then it may become a popular peaceful revolt, but tv (truth) has softened/addled the brains of most people, i am quite pessimistic for the future as i believe the ptb will win the hearts and minds of the people and turn them against us, and if they do…game over, there will be nowhere to hide.
Like i said i am quite pessimistic about the future 😪
imagine everybody had informed themselves from the beginning/nobody had complied, at all!
Standing on a bloody cold street in suburban Melbourne, and just had a customer breathlessly telling me that: “covid is back and they’ve named the MCG as an exposure site”! 50000 Footy fans or whatever number was there. All potential disease carriers.
You should have seen the look on her face when I rather dramatically said “Oh My God, oh my god, I was there at the MCG! What should I do”? She looked at me very nervously while trying to make sure there were no gaps in her mask, then goes ‘have you been tested yet’?
I looked her straight in the eye and said “actually, I went past the MCG on the train”. She didn’t even register what I said.
Looks like Melbourne may be heading for another lockdown. Supposedly 7 new cases. On and on this Kabuki Theatre goes.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-14/victoria-records-seven-new-covid-cases/100291284
You have a mental health pandemic in Melbourne, not a viral one.
Tell me about it Rhys. Mass psychosis on steroids here. Left work early so as to go home and watch the Dr David Martin interview with Reiner Fuellmich, just to hear some bloody sane voices!
That i’view needs to be watched by all. The scam is laid out perfectly.
Also this document from the American Society for Microbiology Journal of Clinical Microbiology Volume 46, Issue 5, May 2008 names SARS-CoV1, SARS-CoV2, and SARS-CoV3. In 2008!!!
Just about to watch it now… Thanks for the other info also.
https://journals.asm.org/doi/epub/10.1128/JCM.02248-07
More of a mass-hypnosis pandemic, which will turn into a mental health problem for those who are unable to wake from the trance soon.
Guess there’s a load of money to be made there when more are put on the anti depressants created for the situation that the anti depressant makers created.
These utter bastards have stolen nearly two years of my life.
A computer virus which has mutated into the human population and is now known as the Wuhan flu?
Yep and just as tragic a a Kabuki!
A million unmuzzled Britishers mingled maskless. A fortnight later, not a single extra snuffle reported. What does that tell you to expect from a 50 thousand crowd of unmuzzled Ozzies? Nothing but a good time had by all.
Apparently the jab uptake here in Aussie is way lower than what the psychos had expected. This is just more fear porn to get more people jabbed. Even noticed on the train platforms last couple of days the get tested if you have any symptoms, wear a facemask propaganda seems to be being played louder than they normally do.
Oh, and it’s AFL football Nick. Not the actual real football…
i have realised that if they cannot get enough jabbed they won’t be able to have a Jab passport……. i am starting to think that the jab passport is part of this limit to travel which the Davos, agenda 21/30 have in mind….. they want everyone only going as far as 20 min… which will be interesting in Syd and Mel….but this will be part of herding people into the little boxes within 20 min of work etc…. moving them out of the country etc.
some will be allowed 200 klm which will be to do with work……they are already moving the trucking coys into this…. we got talking to a driver a couple of weeks ago and he said he only goes so far with his load of bananas and then another driver takes it on further…etc …… everything is in detachable trailers……they like it because they are closer to home…… and no doubt many will like what the vax passport does if they don’t have hours sitting on trains or in cars in traffic jams…..
it is a wonder they are not selling the jabs with this message…….
And the hysteria in Australia over nothing is driving me insane, .1% had a false positive PCR test run at 40 ct, ergo no one got anything but a fucking cold and they are in hyperdrive force 50 hurricane henny penny mode. Sa get ”restrictions” if someone fucking sneezes in Sydney.
Yes, I do agree with you on that point that they have to get a large majority jabbed so as to make the vaccine passports viable. I strongly believe they want to bring in the passports but can’t just yet because of the low jab uptake here.
I read your contributions on a regular basis and find them both very informative and entertaining. In the past have worked with Australian and New Zealand construction types in the middle east and found them, without exception, to be some of the most laid back and self-effacing individuals I have ever come across. It surprises me when I read your postings that the nation should be so gripped in panic that they seem to be more influenced by what they are being fed than the populace of the UK. The propagandists really do seem to have created a perfect global environment for their own ends; it just seems to me that of all the nations on the planet the Australian people, by and large, have accepted what they’ve been fed. I truly believe the world really is changing, and not for the better.
Appreciate your words my friend. In my opinion, neoliberalism did an absolute number on people in both Australia and New Zealand, (and elsewhere) and to quote Shin again in regards to the state of Australian society: “Australians sold their souls for the good life a long time ago”. I really believe that is relevant to what is happening in both countries and with the lack of a sizable resistance.
You have incessant propaganda here, and also there’s been the long process of defanging men thru PC culture and identity politics. Therefore, where are all the Alpha males?
As I’ve mentioned many times, most men seem to be like passive lambs in complying with the covid measures. That includes construction workers, buff gym guys, tradesmen, working class men, homeless men, on and on.
When I lived in Australia from 1985 to 94, people were definitely different then. I believe there would have been much more resistance to the scamdemic, and I know people would have been much more sceptical. And that’s even without the Internet existing then!
I’m just taking things one day at a time now and handing things up to my Higher Power.
Yes. For decades, Australia has been a social experiment.
Q. “How far can we push people?”
A. “Let’s try it in Australia and find out.”
ah, football. how lone ere the uefa final will cause complete lockdown 😉
Right now football is the last thing on my mind. Just watched the Dr David Martin interview with Reiner Fuellmich on Bitchute and am fuming.
Absolute, undeniable proof via the United States Patent Office that the entire scamdemic was preplanned.
Hope things in Ireland are somewhat more sane than things are down here in Australia.
https://www.aph.gov.au/e-petitions/petition/EN2794/sign
I’m starting to give up, and beginning to capitulate to the entire concept and reality of this New Normal. Please someone, remind me why and how I shouldn’t.
You shouldn’t cave in, because the psychopaths pushing all of this have not considered one crucial aspect. The natural law of balance cannot be transgressed. The harder they push their agenda, the more fiercely others will push back. It will *seem* more hopeless and despairing the closer we get to a tipping point in the collective consciousnesses learning the truth. Winter will be very very tough.
Keep going friend, we are all on the right side of history here. See you on that hill.
Thank you my friend. I know you are right. Sometimes I just need to hear it from others.
I’m just getting so tired. It’s exhausting, all of it.
If you roll over, they won’t stop and it will get worse, so fight on no matter how tired and exhausted you feel.
Dunno if you like Papa Roach…if you don’t…sorry but it’s the message that counts…
“The natural law of balance cannot be transgressed”
Ying and Yang, + & -, the balance will be restored….I hope.
Because you’re not the only one.
Fucking A
Because we’re hurtling towards a really nasty future that’s going to let a bunch of billionaire psychos run this sh!t show and they don’t give two flying #$%#s about you.
So it’s important then that you don’t willfully and blindly walk through the prison gates into a future or totalitarian enslavement that will include your kids, grand kids, their kids … and so on?
Make yourself aware of the simple facts of what covid is and does, it’s just not that scary. Refuse the jab if you don’t want it. Make yourself aware of the future that’s being planned for you, it’s not looking good.
De-Google,
De-Facebook
De-Twitter
De-Microsoft (if you can)
It’s never been so much fun to de-Microsoft: I switched to Linux Fedora this year (from Mac) and can’t understand why I didn’t do it earlier.
If you’ve got a spare 2GB USB lying around you can try it without affecting or changing your underlying system in any way. Best of all, it’s free. https://getfedora.org/
As for de-Googling, I have liberated one phone… using the process I wrote about in this article: https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/the-tyranny-of-choice
Or Debian
Linus Torvald should get the Nobel Peace Prize…
And the guys who invented Unix!
95% of what I do on PC is in Linux.
Unfortunately, some app writers won’t make a Linux version
of their software, even for us to buy!
(Told on pain-of-death by MSoft not to?!)
Don’t forget: De-mobile, De-TV.
The most important reason not to capitulate:
THERE IS NO CAPITULATION.
Let this sink in. One day, it will also occur to those who thought they were capitulating by taking the shot. Psychopaths are never satisfied, and no amount of giving in will make this stop. They will ask more and more until you have given all, and then they will take your life as well.
Imagine a kidnapped person. The kidnappers want to know where the captive hides his family fortune. If he tells, they promise to let him go. He gives in, but then they want to know where his family is hiding before they left him go. He gives in again, and then they kill his family. Finally, they put the gun to his head and he has a few seconds to reflect before they kill him with no regard for his “capitulations”.
Modern society has produced people without character. Now we are facing reality and many are not prepared to make difficult choices that may even include death of the body rather than death of the soul.
“Modern society has produced people without character”
Fantastic Quote. Bravo!
A tragedy for humanity.
A big win for the psychopaths.
“and then they will take your life as well.”
More likely they will program you to kneel before them and beg for permission to go away and take your own life — “The Story of O”.
Go for a walk and kick rocks and stones, that is what I do when it all pisses me off too much
Because you are right and they are wrong, mate. That’s why.
So, just keep being you and those evil fuckers will keep being them.
This will end in tears for them.
Darkest before the dawn…
Refreshing video. Dr. Peter McCullough interview by Dr. Mercola. Becomes more outspoken w new material after the first 30 minutes, so perhaps skip ahead.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oO0vapLUoI1d/
Yeah but he is still claiming treatment for something utterly proven not to exist. Here in
Aus. 1.% of the population had a positive PCR test in 16.5 months using 22.3 million tests at a cost of about $4 billion, about 1,000 might have got sick, all of them over 70.
The poison jabs are running at .44% for adverse reactions like clots, Guillane Barre, Shingles, colds, flu
Done. I signed the petition.
It’s only at 28,000 signatures. Eight days left; 9 thousand a day needed.
There are two, Petition EN2794 & Petition EN2753Why so?
way back in the early 80s I lived in Prince Edward Island, Canada, small province with population of about 120,000. When they started the mandatory seat belt law propaganda, there was wide-spread resistance, and we managed a petition with about 20,000 signatures, and I am sure anyone would understand a petition with sigs from about 1/6th of the population is pretty significant. We got in to see the Premier with it, and he just laughed and said ‘Well, all that proves is that 100,000 people support the law!!’
Like the massive demos against Iraq war, this will be ignored by TPTB.
Reposting this for Australians
This is wonderful:Australia MP questions vaccine and talks about Ivermectin trials and use success:
https://www.facebook.com/wwwdotcom/videos/10158467176829366
All Australian media focus has been on the AstraZeneca bioweapon jab and the blood clots etc. it causes. That singular focus is intentional – for it suggests to the masses that all the other bioweapon jabs must be ‘safer’, or even ‘safe’.
The pollie in the your clip has cleverly used The Opposition as the medium to have-a-go at the government, which alone has the ability to OK Ivermectin. (Sort of ‘Trojan Horse’ ?)
Cheap salesman technique hey.
I’ll put my money where my mouth is. They will never make it mandatory. That would be extinction and this is depopulation. Look at what’s happening. Rattling the cage in densely populated areas to get people to vaccinate. Once they hit their target percentage (50 to 70%) all of a sudden everything will be okay and we will have “herd immunity” Such a steaming heap of horseshit but there it is.
You’re not half wrong either 👍🏻
dream on !
as Dr David Martin explained to Reiner Fuellmich, the ‘no novel, no variant, no pandemic’ interview, nearly everyone has been conned by a very successful Marketing Strategy by the pharmaceutical industry..
and it dont end ’til the fat lady has been jabbed…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ik7FKf9nmWYX/
Could be correct. They have to save some to clean their toilets and open their car doors and fly their jets.
Macron today ““It is a question of individual responsibility” to be vaccinated against COVID-19, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. His new policy will require a special “health pass” for anyone wishing to visit restaurants.” OMG !
We can only hope the entire creepy concept falls on its arse like apparently it did in Israel.
Am I the only one who thinks this petition is a handy list for re-education in the gulag? I appreciate the sentiment but seems like we’ve past the point where petitions have any meaningful power for change. Whether we sign or not, or enough people just say no we will win
Silence can also be classed as consent. If anything this is a clear message from the public that we do to consent. Once this closes it will go to the House of Reps and referred to the relevant Minister. Their response will be made publicly and be available to the public.
When you’re drowning you’ll clutch at straws maybe. I dunno. The planet has gone multiple steps above full retard. That’s all I know for sure.
It is depopulation. There can be no doubt anymore.
Thing is politicians blow in the wind~so if masses don’t want inoculation-then the tone of government might change
Great article thanks for it . Where i live , Canada , No jabby no worky is the law thanks to Ms Tam a big pharma rep., and the Canadian governments face of the Wuhan flu scam. The labor unions have accepted this nonsense without a mummer . It is truly written that politics makes strange bedfellows. Canada is quickly becoming the western version of North Korea with Chinese overtones with the border closed and Mr Trudeau’s/Ms Tam’s faces everywhere issuing yet another set of draconian missives. Only a bad drought and massive forest fires save us out west from a worse clamp down as an election nears .
The only good that has come out of this covid 1984 nightmare is the phony left (I’m looking at you NDP and Green Party) that have been exposed as the totalitarians they are.
All those who seek power over the masses tend toward totalitarianism ?
No injection no work in Canada? Across the board? No joke?
No, it’s not that crazy just yet. Right now it’s not mandatory even for long-term care home or health care workers, but who knows what the (near) future will bring. Quebec government announced plans to use a vaccine passport system for gyms, theaters, etc. instead of a general lockdown in the autumn/winter. Today Trudeau said it’s up to the provinces to decide.
I know several healthcare workers who were told they must take the jab or not come to work , their unions seem to have no problem going along with that demand ?
Not yet! Different provinces, different requirements, for now…. LOL (sarcastic)
In my opinion, we (Canada) are few months, maybe 6-12 months behind NZ and AU, possibly because of the positive influence from our southern neighbor.
We’ll see for how long…
Some good info here:
https://www.jccf.ca/category/news-releases/
and here:
https://www.jccf.ca/category/opinions-columns/
Agreed , however , its an election year in Canada which is having a slight moderating effect on Canadas elites as well . However the Canadian masses are docile , diverse , disarmed , and lack leadership , sheeple to be sure.
Federally and provincially mandated but not fully enforced ? Government employees , public health workers , and those who work for multinational corporations have all been forced to take the jab.
Can you provide details. According to immunizebc there are no mandatory vaccines in Canada and that includes the Defence force.
Immunize BC must be yet another propaganda dispenser ? I know for a fact that what i said in my post is true . As you could soon find out were you willing to your own research. All public workers in BC , Costco workers , and non elected government officialdom have been told “no jabby no worky” . The Canadian military have all gotten their jab to refuse is to disobey a direct order .
This is a great article outlining the history of Fauci and others horrendous “game”
https://richardsonpost.com/howellwoltz/22618/whodunnit-the-awful-truth-about-covid19-has-finally-emerged/
I have more confidence now that Reiner Fuellmich and his worldwide group of lawyers will eventually succeed but I hope they have good security.
they’re more likely to be declared ‘enemies of the state’ and looked after appropriately
“Successful” dissenters will inevitably join Mr Assange in Belmarsh prison
That it is even on the table for discussion should give everybody the chills.
It’s not because of Zuma – we are hunger and have no jobs because of lockdowns https://twitter.com/i/status/1414943220732153858
Yes this Zuma nonsense is bullshit. Lots of mates in SA. Nothing to do with Zuma. They have no money no jobs and no food. I’m surprised it took so long.
Steep slump in GDP as COVID-19 takes its toll on the economy
South Africa’s economy suffered a significant contraction during April, May and June, when the country operated under widespread lockdown restrictions in response to COVID-19.
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by just over 16% between the first and second quarters of 2020, giving an annualised growth rate of ‑51%.
http://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=13601
Put 10 men in a room for 3 days without food… then on the 5th day shove a pizza into the room letting them know there will be nothing more for another 3 days….
On ABC yesterday the fucking journo was reporting on starvation, torture and abuse in Myanmar but just had to throw in ”rising cases of covid”, as if 3 million pple starving to death give a flying fuck about a fake virus, in Yemen the UN are giving them jabs and not food
…sums it up doesn’t it, their true priorities, that was always the clue, since when did they give a shit about people’s health, and suddenly, it was the one and only concern, saving lives, staying safe…as they laid out directives which would and could only harm us…what a total crock…I just can’t believe people are so easily fooled when the message is piped through ‘Official’ channels.
It’s very encouraging to see so many have signed this petition, given this is the first I’ve heard of it. But I don’t do Facebook and listen to the stories from the MSM, where the only opinion people have is impatience to be vaccinated against the “deadly” virus. The propaganda blizzard has gone off the scale in the last week, with fear stories every day about more young people going to hospital and being on ventilators, and a special condolence motion on the first person to die – a 90 year old.
So the problem is now that the idea of vaccine passports is already embedded in the national psyche and ring-fenced with layer on layer of lies. The only way out of the current crisis, IMO, is Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine – but the TGA has banned it and the media and leaders have demonised anyone who supports it. Last week we were even talking about the necessity to vaccinate children.
If there are any civil rights lawyers or public figures who think this implicit mandating of medical treatment, against the individual’s rights, is not tolerable – I’ve yet to hear them speak.
Truly we are going down fast.
(I live on the Victorian side of the border with New South Wales, subject to helicopter surveillance and automated number plate readers, and mandatory QR code registration for shopping. Pen and paper still available, following protest/argument.
This is all so very sad now.
For more on the collapse of South Africa
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/329846643
Hmmm… I guess the lockdowns aren’t working out for them.
don’t hit this link, there’s a load of weird streaming porn – admin I suggest you remove this link
If you are in Australia, and you haven’t yet signed this – do it now. It closes tonight. Make sure you get the confirmation email and reply.
The government already knows they are being resisted. Less than a quarter of Australians are getting the Covid injection.
That’s why they put whole states into lockdown for one or two so-called Covid deaths and several test “cases”. And that’s why they are ramping up the propaganda campaign and threatening us with the deployment of military door knockers.
I don’t think signing a petition will get us anywhere – except that government then knows where to come knocking first when they force us into getting shot up with the graphene oxide-laced gene “therapy”. Several countries are already forcing their citizens into getting this shot. They’re trying it on brown people first. We’re next.
We are way past waving posters during demos and signing petitions.
A lot of signatures on a petition at least gives them an idea of community acceptance of the idea. If they want to find the non-jabbed they can, medical records are not hard for them to access. Anyway, I’ve signed and sent it to like-minded friends.
Qui tacet consentire videtur
(Hat tip to UK Column for this very pertinent Latin)
If you are Australian – sign the bloody petition now !
They already know who has been jabbed and who hasn’t been jabbed. All jabs are recorded in the Australian Immunisation Register. They know who you are.
Time to stick your head above the turrets.
I agree. (I should’ve read all comments before I posted)
I want to point out that EUA is given only in case when there is no other FDA approved remedy to fight serous disease.
First, fully approved jab will automatically expire all EUAs issued to any other jab manufacturers that is why I see full approval rumors as propaganda ploy to herd people in supposedly inevitable and likely mandatory jabbing and hence is highly problematic. Moreover full approval requires admission and disclosure of all serious sides effect as caused by the jab.
Second Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is not approval of jab itself as no sufficient studies were completed but temporarily allowing use of unapproved drug in cases when life of person is directly and immediately threatened (used a lot in cancer treatments) when no FDA licensed alternatives exist. Moreover the EUA cannot grant the full license meaning for therapeutic or prophylactic use but only provisional license for investigational (study of jab and/or disease ) or experimental use (individual clinical experiments).
And that is what EUA jabs are licenses for; investigational use only.
it is clear that even according to officially fudged COVID numbers EUA is not applicable to those below 65 as there is no threat of death among them. it is licensed for massive studies of never deployed before among humans bio technology and by that fact alone these are experimental technologies and hence using them can only be experimental and hence applies under Nuremberg code, AMA ethical Guidelines, Helsinki protocol, UN charter of medical research and experimentation and slew of state, national laws relevant to experimental medicine.
Quoting Big Pharma owned medical Fuckt Checkers peddling nonsense for money makes me sick.
I DON’T NEED to know their motivation. I just need to know when I’m being lied to. Once I can prove that why would I go along with anything they say?
So here are 3 LIES that have been repeated by them all. Maybe you should ask THEM why they are lying and reading from the same script instead.
First LIE: The PCR test run to cycle threshold 45 is valid. IT IS NOT and that was settled after the 2009 debacle where they mis-used it. The Ct of 45 was the WHO recommendation.
Second LIE: There are no treatments. HCQ & Ivermectin work great. Any government or medical authority who prevents or does not do early treatment is guilty of medical murder.
Third LIE: People who’ve already had COVID and recovered should still get the experimental gene therapy injection. Why? They are already immune.
Now lets look at some other factors.
1) First and foremost I refuse to give up my right to informed consent. How can I give informed consent when information is being withheld? I can’t and as such I refuse to do so. The raw data from the “Phase 2 Human Experimental Trials” which completed in October 2020, has not been made publicly available. Pfizer & Moderna have said that they will release it “sometime in 2022”. Talk to me AFTER that.
Without the raw data we cannot verify their claims for safety & efficacy. You are letting very untrustworthy corporations with blatant financial conflicts of interest, decide what experimental gene therapy treatments you get AND you let the same companies decide what information is made public? NO. They want the public to take the experimental gene therapy injection then the raw data MUST BE PUBLICLY AVAILABLE.
2) This would NOT be a pandemic prior to 2008 when they changed the definition of pandemic to get rid of the requirement for an IFR > 1.0
With an IFR of 0.3 (the worst hit areas are still below 0.5) this is NOT a pandemic.
3) We have a treatment, Ivermectin, that is vastly safer, vastly more effective, vastly cheaper and it works against all the variants that it has been tried on. Why should I HAVE to take a grossly inferior product?
In summary It’s NOT about the disease or curing it.
If it was they would NOT prevent early treatment with IVM & HCQ for 8-10 months.
If it was they would NOT be telling people with natural immunity to get the shot.
If it was they would NOT be misusing PCR tests by running them to obscene cycle thresholds.
It IS about getting everyone injected with an experimental gene therapy treatment.
Smells like Jonestown to me.
I’M IN THE CONTROL GROUP.
I identify as Immune.
2nd lie is nonsense, as all the tests in the world were run on 40-45 ct and still are in most places there is nothing to treat so the babble about treatments is a lie
Great stuff, print this, carry it in one’s pocket, ignore the black pilling and endless contradictory information being spewed out 27/7 for 18 months to depress us and wear us down.
Freeface on your merry way, and identify as sane and organic.
The govt. officials are far more guilty than the manufacturers. The latter are only following the accepted religion of capitalism.
SIGNED IT
White House to Ask SMS Carriers to Monitor Vaccine ‘Misinformation’ in Private Text Messages
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-sms-carriers-monitor-vaccine-misinformation-private-text-messages
I can assure you that talking tough on the Internet is pointless at best and self defeating at worst .
Australian man jailed for two months for breaching Covid self-quarantine orders | Western Australia | The Guardian Judges in Australia have been doing this facist shit for the last 15 months, a healthy man has no ability to spread anything so they jailed him in a closed environment – the Labor governments in Australia have been monsters
It’s one thing if a tiny minority of “politicians” and their lackey “scientists” want to play viruses and pretend because giant corporations told them to…but to ask millions of other human beings to pretend along with them…to any extent, let alone locking themselves up, wearing fucking masks and having their body injected with unknown goop is beyond insane.
Do not trust a single word of what that rag spouts.
I’m not gonna read it, but they probably claim that the guy was unvaccinated, unmasked, crossed borders, or whatever stupidity they want to reinforce in the sheeple.
if they didn’t have a story to push the fear-porn, they would just have to invent one ..
You’ve probably seen this video already. It’s New Zealand, but it credibly demonstrates that even persons who cooperate fully (if reluctantly) with COVID quarantine restrictions can be imprisoned for almost one month.
“Only” 22 days, to be precise. But the malignant Kafkaesque conditions in the “quarantine facility” make it feel like 22 weeks.
To me, the victim actually seems a little too serene about her ghastly experience, although she’s well aware that she was subjected to ruthless, vicious treatment although she committed absolutely no crime or wrongdoing.
So what comes after the 3 lock downs. 2 97% effective poison dart and then a booster and flu shot not forgetting the digital passports to go everywhere.
what else is left..?
Those that go along with it are reduced to the status of “LIVESTOCK”.
More of agenda 21 now agenda 30
I fear the next step is control of our finances – income and spending.
The head of Russian central bank openly discussed this at the recent polygon conference…so it is being floated.
What we need is a Carrington Event. That’s the only thing that will kill the machine (and most of us) but there is no other way.
Not necessarily in that order.
Things are getting crazy here in the U.S. now that Biden wants to monitor and censor text messages to prevent negative (but true) information about the vaccines from being passed along. They thought that MSM censorship was enough (with the exception of FOX which has been verbally attacked in congress) but it is not working. At least half of us in the U.S. have refused the jab and it is unlikely we will change our minds. I will die first. Can’t wait for them to come to my door. It will go something like this,”Get the fuck out of here”. We are in a sad state. It is like the Constitution does not exist.
You can get VPN for your phone, too! e.g. Proton VPN for smartphones
I haven’t seen any definite information yet about the execution of the promise, i.e. threat, of sending Vax Nudgers door-to-door– i.e. timetables, prioritizing target locations, etc.
Judging from the compliant mask-wearing, etc. in the nearby shopping center over the months, I doubt that my neighborhood is deemed a hotbed of scamdemic-resisting, injection-rejecting subversives requiring early intervention. Thank God for small favors!
As a practical matter, I think the potential for violence centers on whether these unwanted gummint vax-pushers will readily take “no” for an answer. Experience suggests that the managers or supervisors in charge of the foot soldiers will urge them to be polite, but as firm and resolute as possible.
But when they knock or ring that doorbell, full of hope and with vax-pimping literature under their sweaty arms, prudence dictates that they expeditiously fade away with an “OK, sorry to bother you” parthian apology the instant the person answering says “No thanks”, “Buzz off”, “Get lost”, or something stronger.
If they attempt the classic salespersons’ foot in the door strategy of not taking “no” for an answer– even using the tactic of politely acknowledging and validating the “hesitant” person’s initial pushback, but hanging in there to express some scripted “As you wish, but before I leave…” talking point– that’s when the trouble will begin.
That, or if they counter negative responses by officiously advising the refusenik of ominous consequences, e.g. that their negative response will be officially “noted” or referred to a higher authority. Even the charlatans organizing and administering this fools’ errand must dimly realize that any attempt at a hard sell will trigger righteous blowback– or so I hope.
Unless that’s the plan, of course.
Polite and immediate ‘no thanks, bye now’. That’s my policy. If reports come out of physical force, you know the jig is up and it’s now dystopia, Mad Max, no rules, anything goes time.
Doors will be kicked in and tear gas deployed and as we go forward video of the rebellious citizen being “handled” by government official will be presented ? Ghosting or lying are better alternative ?
Impolite, and abusive “Get the fuck off my property you C… or I’ll set the dog on to you” will be my policy.
Possibly , but several cautionary stories on the MSM ,with video , of some angry old homeowner being dragged out of his residence for assaulting the vaxer squad will dampen blowback will be our overlords’ prepared response ?
The Constitution that you appeal to has never existed and talking tough on the Internet is pointless at best and sets you up as a target at worst. I knew several angry young men in the 1960s-70s who got themselves killed by police for “resisting” arrest , while demanding their rights be respected. Think tactically and never announce your intentions on the Internet?
If you’ve been using the internet the last 20 years they have psychological profiles of you already I imagine. They knew how you’d react before convid was a thing. Maybe. I mean I wouldn’t be surprised.
I began playing Internet in the mid 1980s and had lost interest by the 1990s . My reaction to government edicts has been predictable since I was a child and at my age and social status compiling in depth files on me , like most of us , would be costly and pointless . Google however is structured to optimistically hope that I could be made a “better” customer simply retains and analyses my preferences , sending me adverts at every opportunity.
yea, good idea. Give them a data base in which to start their national door knock appeal.
A 5% uptake is all the evidence they require that people are not interested and have little trust.
Now is the time to turn off the tv and stand up for your kids/grandkids futures. If you don’t, they will never experience the privileges you once had. The ones you grandfather was sent to war for.
Can’t hide behind a keyboard all your life. If you’re Australian – sign the bloody petition!
Signing petitions these days simply makes one visible . The names of the signees are now routinely passed on to security forces , who may very well have initiated such petitions? I remember a big push to disarm Australians some years back , it appears to have been successful?
Better a bullet through the head than poison in the veins. Quicker. There is no help if the prick paralyses or otherwise damages you.
It’s about bloody time everyone made themselves visible. Do you really think there is safety hiding in the shadows. Sheesh. Keep quite and maybe no-one will notice me? About time everyone stood up, Mr. McDonagh.
Yeah , like Brad Manning , Ed Snowden , and Julian Assange , among many others who stood up and assumed that Internet noise could be converted into positive action ? The revolution will not be televised nor will it be announced on the internet . If you wish to become visible do so don’t announce it on the internet and ask for support from that tool of the overlords . Peaceful protests , internet outrage , and calls to arms have little if any effect on our overlords these days .
https://photos.app.goo.gl/1bQmyxirLYmLw8Bz5
After suffering the latest round of mind-twisting insanity known as online banking, it dawned on me: the global response to Covid is banking on steroids.
The assumption of the customer’s mal intent, every citizen an asymptomatic carrier requiring ever-more elaborate security kabuki, which in turn generates endless false positives locking you out of your account, while the banks work hand in glove with the real crooks who deal in nothing smaller than tens, even hundreds of millions…
Lock down the masses, restrict access to their very lifeblood, block their movement, paralyze their ability to exchange. Send them to an app to verify themselves. Again and again and again.
If you want to know who is behind Event Covid, the ever-changing regulations, masks good-masks bad, stand up wear a mask-sit down take it off… this is the doing of bankers. This is exactly the rigmarole they put us through to transfer $200 from A to B.
TRUST “THE SAFETY”
We’re just keeping you safe, the banks will claim. It’s all for a good cause: your ultimate and absolute security. Like the Covid slogan, “No one is safe till all are safe”, it is patent hokum.
Actually, banks are quite tolerant of fraud, and they do quite a lot of funky business themselves. For decades British and U.S. banks resisted smart chips in plastic cards because, they claimed, it would require new infrastructure. Meanwhile European banks were using chip and pin to reduce fraud successfully. Anglo banks tolerated the cost of fraud — because it was customers and their insurers, not banks, who bore the cost.
When banks make a song and dance about ordinary citizens complying with anti-laundering rules it has nothing to do with fear of drugs. The retail banks make billions from the proceeds of heroin and fentanyl sales, as the prosecution of HSBC showed. In 2012 the U.S. Justice Department slapped HSBC with the biggest ever bank fine in history – almost $2 billion – for laundering drug money. Shame the DoJ only went after foreign banks.
BANKS LOVE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORES
It is a fact that the banking industry and our friend Mr Gates of Microsoft have been discussing for decades how universal digital IDs would help them control even more of your wealth. The opportunities are obvious: eliminate cash transactions, shut down the black market, take effective control of all flows of commodities including food, track all wealth, switch people’s access to money on and off, integrate tax at source, impose universal basic income and social credit, and whatever other social engineering or political desires the bankers are harbouring.
And so we got Event Covid. Why does the state-corporatist media not tell us this? Its silence is the answer. The media is owned by those same banks and investors. That is why it ignores the very obvious connection of the financial apocalypse in late 2019 and the response to Covid. “The ‘novel’ coronavirus pandemic marks the greatest turning point in U.S. monetary history since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913,” writes financial commentator John Titus.
We are being sucked into another’s mind. This mindset belongs to someone. If they don’t claim responsibility in public we must find the owner and make clear we want no part of it. For it is a sickness, a diseased mind that, unlike the rest of us, needs to be quarantined.
More at: https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/bankers-infected-the-economy
MPs are said to have voted in favour of mandatory injections for UK care home workers. Where can we find a news report of this?
https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Commons/Division/1078
In most of Canada no jabby no worky has been the hard policy since vaccines became available , the unions are fully supporting this draconian and unnecessary measure without question. Definitive proof that unions no longer serve their memberships ?
Sadly, it’s been the case for some time in the U.S.
I agree, in Canada unions especially the so called “international” unions in America have the been called “business” unions by Canadians a form of mockery since the 1960s
Only in some states and of course federal employees across that country. US internal politics are far more complex than those in Canada. “States rights” always smolder beneath surface in America .
Unions never have. Look up the liverpool dockers dispute of 1995. The T&G (transports and general workers union) was the largest. They shafted it’s members because it works for the establishment. They assisted in casualise the workforce’s back in 80.
Jimmy McGovern wrote an interesting drama on it with some of those involved.
Mackenzie King and Truman enlisted the mafia to destroy the Canadian Seamans Union circa 1950 . At that time the Canadian merchant marine fleet was the 3d largest globally.
Unions in Australia have been screeching like hysteria banshees since this con started, they are irredeemable but the thing is that if they start trying to exclude the unjabbed and most people won’t be jabbed and I bet the jabs will be withdrawn over too many murders then there will be no workers for business and they won’t buy that
I am going to drop in here to comment I have had a doco by the Canadian dr re his findings stopped from being shown here,,,,I have no idea why other than it immediately came up as spam check….
the dr has just been burnt out as well as being harassed and now it seems the little gremlins on the web are preventing anyone posting anything he has there on bitchute,,,so I am writing here to see what happens.
That’s to be hoped for. Too many deaths and serious side-effects might just wake up a whole lot of people before it’s too late.
Your posts is unclear ? Are Australian unions for or against the Wuhan flu scam and the various draconian measures including forced vaccinations with untested vaccines the government has enacted ?
Sally McManus, the teachers and nurses unions, the fucking useless AMA, the big brave lads at CFMEU have been pleading jabs and screeching for more lockdowns, especially Sally
They are for the poison stab. The Labor Party and the big unions were infiltrated by CIA forces in the 70ies.
They are long gone. I asked the AWU rep two weeks ago if she knew of any law firms, or the unions own layers, fighting the mandatory poison stab. She said none would touch it. Then Gezzah posts G&B lawyers class action.
I sent all the info to the AWU and have heard nothing; not a thank you for that important information.
The missus has now stopped paying them. The AWU is less than useless.
And this too; when I had the conversation with the AWU rep. she told me she was going to have the poison stab the next day so she could keep her job.
I asked her why now, wait until September and tried to dissuade her, but she changed the subject twice. The union movement is totally fucked.
An institution near death globally to be sure . Fatally wounded by the Reagan cultural revolution in the US and Thatcherism in England in the 1980s
Gotta love oligarchy funded alt media and the fake awake truth movement radicalized retards on net selling shilling The Communistatives as anti Establishment. LOL
I was surprised to find that Labour discovered a spine and voted with the Lib Dems against it.
Kudos also to the 32 (or so) Tory rebels who also voted against. The usual crew though – sadly no new converts to the cause of liberty there.
And IDS got a new splinter in his arse.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-13. Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: ‘use that (media) hype to our advantage’- Daszak. Manufactured illusion
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/07/13/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-07-13-fauci-covid-19-dossier-use-that-media-hype-to-our-advantage-daszak-manufactured-illusion/
FYI. If you read the Public Health England Technical Briefings for Sars-Cov-2, the latest available being the 18th, there is a table therein which details deaths and ER admissions of ‘delta variant’ infected individuals. These are sorted by vaccine status and the data show cumulative totals since February 2021.
The rate of death amongst those with any vaccine due to ‘delta variant’ infection is currently ~340% greater than amongst the unvaccinated. A&E visits with subsequent hospitilization are 11% greater amongst the vaccinated while ER admissions without subsequent hospitilization are unchanged.
These facts should be more widely circulated.
Those hit by the “delta variant” are undoubtedly victims of the lethal prick.
Can’t sign but raising a glass to Australia.
Pine needle tea is widely touted as a detoxicant. On my way home I happened upon bottles of Кедровая — kedrovaya — being sold off half price. Clearly the benefits of cedar vodka have escaped the masses. I’ll let you know if I feel anything.
Here, it’s through the backdoor!
URGENT MANDATED VACCINES – CALL TO ACTION
13 July 2021 — Save Our Rights UK
Today the Government have snuck a Statutory Instrument onto the program of the day that would mandate vaccines for all care home workers. This would include not only the staff looking after the residents but also all cooks, cleaners, handy men and so on. This would result in thousands of people being forced to have the vaccine and hand over their private medical information to their employers.
Over one third of care home workers have said that they will consider quitting their jobs if the vote passes today. Lets help them feel safe to keep their job by urging MP’s to stand up for medical freedom and to vote against this motion.
It takes less than a minute and a half to send an email to your MP here.
By emailing them in advance it means we can hold them to account after the fact so please don’t delay as it is listed for this afternoon.
If you have more time after that then please also consider retweeting our Call to Action on Twitter and sharing the Facebook post too.
Many thanks for standing with us for Medical Freedom.
Kind regards,
SORUK Team
The problem with most discussions surrounding “Covid” is that like the “vaccine” it is all complete fakery.
The one is a global operation whose intent is to disguise the controlled demolition of Western economies whilst installing a Bio-security State in preparation for the inevitable social unrest.
The other is bad “medicine” meant to create massive and endless revenues for shady investors through the numerous Ponzi schemes of the Pharma cartel.
Not too difficult to understand that pharmaceutical companies don’t care about your health, they are only concerned with their profit.
How do they ensure profits? Create and maintain customers.
How do they do this? Perpetuate disease.
And then they, the Pharmafia, deploying their media propagandists, paid for with $billions in advertising, project their health-destroying, death-bringing modus operandi onto their victims-turned-opponents, who they’ve slanderously and derogatorily labeled “anti-vaxxers”.
Not complete fakery perhaps? The Wuhan flu was simply a new strain of seasonal flu that was in fact milder than most strains killing fewer and mainly targeting the old and infirm . What followed was certainly fakery . The reasons they were able to create this ongoing panic needs more analysis ? Perpetual war replaced by perpetual illness , the war on death?
I had another meaningful encounter at the border today. This time a female guard wanted to inspect my passport and put it through their computer to make sure I wasn’t some criminal on the run – I know I look a bit dodgy. As I approached her to hand over my passport which pretty much Involves breaking the 3m rule in order to do so – my arms are just not long enough – she planted her palm to my face – distancia! It immediately irritated me and made me feel like a diseased animal. I mean I probably am a diseased animal in that every human being has millions of germs and viruses existing on their body at any one time no matter how much they wash their hands. They are very much part of us. So I took a few steps back to accommodate her paranoia after all it’s not her fault the tv is full of it at the moment. I don’t watch tv news, I haven’t for around 20 years so I’m not aware of what is being pumped into people’s head on a day to day basis but I know it’s not good and I can tell if they’ve pumped up the propaganda and paranoia just by people’s attitude in the streets, loads more masks even when now not required outside in Spain many more n95 masks and just generally a feeling, a mood, maybe I’m over sensitive to this shit. Anyway back I stood and handed over my passport with outstretched arm. I have to say rarely do I disinfect my passport and as I handed it over to her ungloved hand my wonderful germs travelled with it, she took it and embraced my germs and my microbiome mixed with hers in a meaningful embrace – oh the sweet irony brought a smile to my face which dampened my irritation. The beauty of “THE SCIENCE”
Great!
At least you can cross borders ! In Canada it is verboten unless government approved . Canada has become the new North Korea with Chinese overtones?
People are allowed to cross borders?. Here in Sydney I have been gifted with a 10km radius. Love your sarcasm. Made me smile today. Have an amazing trip.
Thank You Sophia. Anecdote Of The Day!
Covid shots(not vaccines) are approved for emergency use BUT not LICENSED.
People should understand that, not only in Australia but all over the world including the UK, the governments are all illusory. They do as they wish and no amount of petitions would unfortunately change what they have already planned. Better to put these criminals aside and try to find a way out.
Authorized, not approved. Not to be pedantic, but words matter.
Illusory with real life armed cops. Very sad bunch.
I can’t sign this cos I am not Australian. but have always got on well with Aussies and Kiwis. They have the same kind of sense of humour as most working class people who come from the North of England.
Most soft southern softies don’t get it, especially the posh ones, who have never been North of Watford, except to fly to Edinburgh.
They wouldn’t be seen dead in Glasgow or Liverpool.
“It’s grim up north”. Actually the weather Up North has been much better than down South over the last few weeks.
signed anyway have proton email