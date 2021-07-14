Global Vaccine Passports Have Arrived Courtesy of Google, EU

PrivacyToGo
On June 30th, 2021, the Google Developers blog announced the launch of vaccine passports in Android through its Passes API.
Less than 24 hours later, the European Union, long mired in a sea of national standards for digital jab records, rolled out its EU-wide vaccine passport.
Two completely different vaccine passport schemes unveiled on the same day, encompassing the whole of the Western world? What are the odds!
Exceedingly low, of course. This level of coordination belies yet another blitz in the ongoing rollout of a global, technofeudal control grid. The EU has arguably been at the forefront of this rollout – its standardized digital jab certificate is little more than an aggregator for the draconian technology now operating at the Nation-State level.
Adoption of this unified standard is already approaching 100% of EU Member States. Doublethink rhetoric of restoring the Schengen Area’s “freedom of movement” abounds, even as additional barriers to travel are erected.
In this sense, Google and the US are playing catch-up. While de facto vaccine passports have been implemented sparingly in places like New York, California, and Hawaii, an ever-expanding number of States have banned the notion outright.
Yet herein lies the insidiousness of the public-private partnership model: Technocrats can use governments where it suits them, corporations where it does not, and an increasingly bizarre fusion of the two where necessary. Even the propaganda rollout surrounding jab passports is bifurcated by this model, with the EU using official government bulletins while Google syndicates the news via trendy tech blogs.
And though many States in the US have passed legislation or executive action to curb the implementation of vaccine passports, Google couldn’t care less.
Google Passes: Vaccine passports for all, regulation be damned
Like the contact tracing API before it, political resistance alone is proving ineffective against the technological implements of the Great Reset. Even the staunchest State level opponents to this agenda have done nothing to halt the hyperactive Bluetooth surveillance grid running on Android and iOS devices – on the contrary, many have used taxpayer money to help finance its data harvesting operations.
Similar political action against digital vaccine passports will not halt Google’s rollout via the Passes API, either.
In fact, Google’s selection of the Passes API to implement vaccine records is telling in its own right, given the information it already stores: Boarding passes for airlines. Travel tickets. Event tickets.
While legislative action in States like Florida may allow you to attend a Miami Dolphins game with your biological privacy in tact, the same may not be said for travel. The battle over Federalization of airline travel was lost on November 19th, 2001 with the creation of the Transportation Security Administration, whose influence has been expanding ever since – the latest privacy affront being the REAL ID Act, which mandates highly insecure RFID technology for interstate air travel.
Even more dangerous are biometric companies with government contracts, like CLEAR, whose terminals are already widely used at TSA PreCheck terminals and event centers.
Google Passes and other digitized jab certificates are simply a competing product. One that is already in the pocket of 85% of Americans alone, with similar adoption levels in Europe.
Products marketed for “convenience” like TSA PreCheck biometrics will, over time, become mandatory – the REAL ID Act itself is a perfect example of this Fabian creep. Passed all the way back in 2005, its full implementation has been pushed back multiple times due to individual State holdouts, most recently until 2023.
But these delays are immaterial – the framework’s existence is all that matters, as despite not being enforced, privacy-violating RFID technologies are now the norm for US driver’s licenses. Jab certificates like Google Passes will be no different. Once in place, they will be utilized – if not immediately, then in the future.
Not only can the Passes API integrate with third-party pharmaceutical companies to track jab history, it is also capable of storing results from dubious PCR tests. This level of biodigital convergence sets an unsettling precedent, as Silicon Valley’s expectation is that your medical history will now be in your pocket at all times, integrated with their servers, and subject to whatever authority may ask for it.
Passes is not an isolated product, either – it’s a development suite within the broader Google Pay SDK.
There are technical reasons why Google may have chosen to use the Pay SDK as opposed to a health-focused API like Google Fit – QR code generation, limited use passes, and encrypted keyrings are already present in the Passes API. However, despite Google Pay’s scant consumer use at present, the long-term intent is crystal clear: Access to financial services and medical records will be intertwined.
In Closing
The post-2020 era has pushed humanity to the precipice of a longstanding dream of our would-be comptrollers.
Whether it is Newt Gingrich’s Age of Transitions or the late Zbignew Brzezinski’s Between Two Ages, the kind of biodigital convergence represented by digitized medical passports has been at the forefront of the Technocratic agenda for decades.
As Silicon Valley attempts to bridge the “last mile” of mandated biometric surveillance, resistance to these aims on an individual level remain multivariate – ditch your smartphone, or at least utilize a privacy-respecting alternative that is incompatible with Google or iOS services. Starve the business of travel and entertainment industries that would see us become serfs in exchange for bread and circuses.
If you’re in the EU, use paper records instead of digital equivalents, or better yet, refuse to comply at all.
Educate well-meaning policymakers to the threats represented by the pseudo-private sector and impress upon them that the dangers of State surveillance are rapidly being outpaced by Terms and Conditions mandated by smartphone companies.
Neofeudal Technocracy is desperately trying to extract humanity’s consent to these draconian efforts before the next phase of the so-called Great Reset.
Don’t let them.
She was fit and healthy and had ‘everything to live for’… but died suddenly having suffered alone without her family to hold her hand – Manchester Evening News MS does not behave like this, I nursed many people with MS
By 2030 there will be 3 airports in the UK Heathrow,Glasgow and Belfast,and all transfers will take place by rail ,no point getting het up over vax passes for travel
You aint going anywhere
Oh, but they’ve got that covered – the regime in France is bringing in ‘health’ pass requirements for those who want to take coaches and trains.
“We will continue to be your single source of truth”…
Ardern is a complete lunatic (this isn’t even her worst Covid moment which remains when she started cackling about people in detention centers had better agree to being tested or never be let out). The fact that none of the surrounding journos picked her up on this statement speaks volumes.
“you don’t have a choice,” cackle – indeed !
Well well, Heineken is a partner of the World Economic Forum.
Entirely coincidentally, they have just released this jolly video:
YouTube has disabled the Dislike button because it broke, so we are just left with the comments, not all of which are, shall we say, entirely complimentary. A bit of a marketing own-goal, to be frank.
The dislike button is working now and almost all of the comments are great. Heineken is now Nazi beer. Thanks for posting.
It looks like the scene out of ‘Event Horizon’, when everyone in the crew gets sucked into the dimension of Hell, or Hillary Clinton’s birthday party, which would be the same thing only worse
Congratulations Heineken…go fuck yourself…your name will live in infamy
Hillary’s birthday party would be a real freak show with wall to wall war criminal
event horizon, not a brill movie but certainly laden with a sense of dread … that’s very much how I feel these days, glimpsing some hell to come. argh.
I confess that I’ve never liked beer. I agree with a passing character in a Garrison Keillor story who dislikes beer because to her, it tastes like something died in it.
But I may have to start drinking it, if only to give substance to my vow that I’ll never drink a Heineken again!
From consequence.net:
“Morrissey’s big mouth has struck again: In a new interview conducted by his nephew Sam Esty Rayner, the outspoken singer referred to the pandemic as “Con-vid” and compared government-imposed restrictions as akin to slavery.”
From clashmusic.com:
“Johnny Marr is a dependable force in an ever-changing universe. The guitarist’s late career up-surge” (interesting choice of word!)“has resulted in some bold material, while his live commitments continue to stretch across the globe. Amid Morrissey’s strange, controversial, and offensive pronouncements, the guitarist’s zen-like calm is something to appreciate. Close friend Noel Gallagher made headlines with his anti-mask comments, while Ian Brown’s zealot stance towards COVID conspiracies has set sparks flying. Enter Johnny Marr. A force for good in the universe, he made his feelings known across the weekend with a pointed post.
“Zero fucks given” he says, while wearing (you guessed it!) a mask.
Bravo, Johnny…”
Yes Johnny, stand up for the true people! (As long as you don’t approach them too closely!)
But I already knew Marr was full of it when his twitter account started referencing pseudo-Left covid whore site, Bylinetimes.
Start with the presumption they are all controlled.
Marr has associated himself with numerous NWO-type causes over the years.. Morrissey is now regarded as some far-right nut by most normies so having him oppose lockdowns plays into the “only Trump supporters are against this” line they’been running since it started.
I love the Moz-Father!
A spattering of diarrhea caught me as I furtively flew past the TV screen:
“…we all know the vaccine saves lives …”
What you hear the words “we all know”, you know the next bit is a lie.
Now, now. The vaccine could save a life. What if someone left home (say in Miami, FLA) and went to get a jab – and because they had gone to get a vaccine they weren’t home when the condo building collapsed. Voila! A life saved by the vaccine!
On a more ‘poetic’ note; I’m beginning to think our understanding of history is upside down,
I’m beginning to think that the individuals forming the Nazi party were less instrumental in the horrors of Nazi Germany, than the German people themselves.
I am beginning to think that the people wanted to murder the Jews, the leftist, the gypsies, and the gays, and that their collective consciousness created or summoned up the Nazi party to do their dirty work for them. It could have been any ragtag mob of ne’er-do-wells, it just happened to be their lucky day.
The Covid measures have been a window on history. I have seen the Nazi in the eyes of the shop assistant telling people to wear a mask, I have seen the hysterical fear on the face of a man suffering from COVID fear. They or perhaps WE the massed peoples are a collective of fear and anger now, that is searching out scapegoats, are the people wanting a slaughter now, with anger in their hearts, and are they about to unleash that anger on the un-vaxed? . The beast has been summoned. Did the beast create us or did we create the beast?
Which would be why the death camps were located in Poland and kept secret if the German people were so in favour of them.
The euthanasia campaign was stopped by popular protest (spearheaded by the churches).
A mainstream book, Eric Kurlander’s ‘Hitler’s Monsters’, says the image that gypsies were persecuted is a myth.
Come back when you’re researched some history….
Giving the CIA, via Google & Apple, the ability to destroy anyone & everyone’s life was always going to be a winner. In Langley Virginia today, I have no doubt that 19 year old NSA interns are laughing their heads off, as they ‘ping’ thousands of poor hapless British nurses, doctors and teachers to weeks of ‘house arrest’, just for the hell of it.
Hundreds of thousands of lives are being wrecked with no accountability, no checking process, or appeal. All hidden behind a wall of proprietary software away from our governments scrutiny.
These vicious, malicious assholes are destroying the infrastructure & health care which they failed to provide for their own people after a century of untold wealth, and they destroy every country which has done the decent thing by their own people.
Oppose American security service driven fascism in Europe now, and you are dead, or ruined. It has been a long time coming. We let them get too much power and they have now murdered or blackmailed our resistance to their fascist control.
Only the very brave of us will be able to resist this now. But if people don’t start dying to defend our freedom, then we will live under a 100 years of tyranny.
Is this an advertorial? Looks like a shop with a blog, to me. But I do like PrivacyToGo’s line of phones.
France is leading the way, get these scumbags out.
I don’t believe those protests you show were about the passports. Nobody protested Macrons announcement as far as I could see, but there may be some big protest on Saturday. The problem is the people want it. There will be legal challenges before the 1st of July, lets see how they go. Although I don’t see much hope of the courts overturning it.
Also It is already in place in Germany and Austria and has been working for a number of weeks. I understand there was very little protest there also but agree there is a news blackout of the facts or how it is working out, and the amount of refusal to use the system in Germany.
People I know are evading it in Austria and in Germany.
How history repeats itself: Faucci he’s like a modern day wack-a-mole!
And still the normies bleat: Someone would have said something.
So many people have spoken out so many times. That does not stop Fauci and the Rockefeller criminal syndicate and their ilk.
They control the press. They are willing to kill in order to silence. And people are frightened to name names.
A Catastrophe Unveils Itself July 14, 2021 by Gilad Atzmon
https://gilad.online/writings/2021/7/14/a-catastrophe-unveils-itselfnbsp
Extract
“It is the vaccinated who happen to develop symptoms by a ratio of 5:1. It is the vaccinated who are more likely to be hospitalized and develop critical illness. If Israel was a ‘world experiment,’ as Benjamin Netanyahu presented it at one stage, this experiment is now turning into a disaster (at least for the vaccinated). In Israel, the vaccinated are becoming infected at a growing rate and as such are spreading the virus rather than stopping it. We also have a good reason to believe that the rest of the Western world will witness a similar pattern as it has followed the Israeli vaccine doctrine.”
No matter who the crime is pinned on – the vaccinated or the unvaccinated – the core component remains constant and unaffected: there is a raging pathogen on your doorstep. Anyone anytime anywhere could be a carrier.
Who knows, next month it may be the hypo needles that carry the plague. Then, come September, the leaves getting ready to change that harbor death and destruction. One never knows.
Why are they so determined to force the drug on everyone?
Why should the “vaccinated” horde worry about the rest of the people who decide not to as it does NOT affect them in the least? Except for control… Control
I objectively analysed all the information I could find in the Spring 2020, and was particularly struck, by the enormous efforts, to falsely categorise the vast majority of deaths as with / or by COVID, and yet the vast majority of these deaths were occuring in very old people (average age over 80). I also looked at the overall total death rates, compared to previous years, and there had been no significant increase whatsoever, except for a very short period of time when Lockdown was introduced, and a great deal of normal care was withdrawn from the very elderley, who as well as their carers were obviously terrified, by the most overwhelming propaganda 24×7
It was quite clear to me, that there was no pandemic, but something else was going on. This put me into a bit of a panic, cos I was convinced that what was going on was a long term planned depopulation event. I couldn’t find any other logical explanation, and still can’t.
So I bought a rotavator, and started digging up my garden to grow much more food. I thought well, they are probably going to starve us to death too.
Everyone thought I was mad, and still do. They are brainwashed too, but at least none of my immediate family have been jabbed yet, and my spuds are nearly as good as Jersey Royals, except a lot bigger.
I am glad I am old. Imagine trying to get an education or even a date over the last year if you are young.
Be prepared. It is almost certain to get a lot worse.
Tony
There is no logical explanation…never was
Yeah, late 20’s here. My general state of mind these days is that my youth has been robbed, my peers hopelessly brainwashed, and my future deeply uncertain. I can only focus on right now to avoid the panic attacks
refute all of it, internally and externally, they can only press your buttons if you let them, your have mental and physical autonomy, use it, it is a battle but fight it…actively…every day….focus on learning a new art form, or a martial art, or music by picking up an instrument and learning from scratch, do not allow yourself to be blackpilled, and don’t spend much time reading the papers or watching tv news, learn more about Neuro Linguistic Programming, and understand the machinations of applied behavioural psychology and be fully aware of what they are doing to you – that is liberating…and know that when this collapses, which it surely will, this won’t happen again in your lifetime, and so look to a bright and happy future, see it in your mind’s eye, and your life will a good one, and live it well.
stand at the edge of the trees, find as quiet a wee spot you can, stare at the sun through closed eyes in the evening with nothing but bird and bug hum, when the light is just lovely, later, smoke a big biff : ) keep going amigo, the fight has just begun, find peace and calm where you can; love real life.
It is not necessarily the drug they are wanting to force….it is the bloody passport….that is what they are after….agenda 21/30. The passport is about pushing that through….they need a way to limit travel, and push people into boxes in crowded cities…well what’s left after the mass death happens from the magical Jabs….
The more jabbed there are the less resistance there will be when the shtf later on in the year
this lot standing down might give you an idea of whats happening and consider the article is over a year old
rats n ships comes to mind
Is this the way to go for the time being? Clearly, they will eventually remove the card option (citing the easiness of forging them) and make it all digital. But it could be the solution for now.
Thanks for the link, but its highly unlikely I am going to fake anything. I seem to recall you live in Cyprus. Gutted we will be missing this again. Loved Cyprus. The people were just so nice.
A wonderfully informative article thanks for it .
“All the birds left, then we started dying for no reason” Western Front 1915.
Laundry App, buy on-line get credit chips to Wash & Dry your clothes, …”bloody useless, get ripped off more like”…
Residents are reminded no hanging of wet clothes off the ‘deck railing’… “Jesus!!”
Western Front (US) 2021
.
Google is why the EU pressured so much to create their own vaccine passes. Because without they would have lost that business to Google and Apple.
Vaccine passports aka shot records being required for international travel is not a new idea . It was in place throughout the 1950s -70s until Reagan and Thatcher deemed them unnecessary in the 1980s ? Now their back with widely expanded purposes , with computer software deciding who can and cannot travel , or go out in public , thanks to the neoliberal hellhole they helped make our world
I have the yellow passport from the WHO because i traveled to some countries that have mandatory yellow fever vaccination. What is new is that we now have “certificates” that can become invalid making you completely dependant on big pharma to keep your rights.
Skynet has arrived and big brother has become a software program , no shiny cyborgs or Matrix assassins in black suits required ?
The term “neofeudal” is a non sequitur and by definition does not apply to the masses these days ? The return of slavery in the main is not land based or dependent on war lords to enforce . Other than that an informative good read thanks for it .
It’s an accurate summary of the world they have planned – an all-powerful baron class with a mass of impoverished serfs and virtually nothing in-between. The serfs were bound to a particular place and obliged to work for the barons for nothing which also seems fairly accurate. There also weren’t very many people about.
Bound to a particular place they could easily walk away from to the next Baron, and see if there was any advantage. They could vote with their feet, and their labor. Neither of which can be defrauded.
You clearly have not read agenda21/30
What slavery, feudalism and capitalism have in common (at least in Marxist terms) is that they are systems based on the exploitation of the labour power of the masses by the ruling class. The premise behind the fourth industrial revolution is that human labour will become redundant. As such, what they have planned is a totally new form of class society.
Feudalism in Europe tied the peasant aka slaves to the land under the ownership of a some sort of warlord whom he/she served from birth to death . Today the hierarchy is structured differently and control mechanism are in the main remotely operated software programs . Peasants roam the world looking for someone to serve ? The baron class has long since been abandoned in favor of a priestly class of in the main eunuchs and their acolytes. European serfs survived war and famine by hiding a portion of their crops from their lords, that is impossible these days .
aye, the land-based aspect of fecundity and it’s pillage has indeed left the equation, we are the livestock now.
But American Democrats are still pushing for anonymous, mail-in voting …
More proof that if voting changed things it would be illegal?
Totalitarianism Is Here
This is incredible. I find it extremely hard to watch. It’s like something out of Auschwitz concentration camp 1940 in Christchurch New Zealand now, a place I seriously considered moving to 25 years ago. The lady is incredibly brave and just so cool. It will be happening here soon, if it hasn’t already. I also won’t take a PCR test. I suspect they are incredibly dangerous, being so far up your nose, very close to your brain. We already know that they are sterilized with a carcinogenic, Ethylene Oxide, and we also know that traces will remain. Repeated testing may be just as dangerous as the jabs.
Not surprised that Freedom Day in the UK, has already been almost completely rolled back, with Masks compulsory on trains and busses, as well as at large sporting and no doubt music events – even outside, which will be enforced by local authorities, and local laws. Full lockdown can be imposed a moments notice and probably will be, unless there is some very strong resistance, which I very much doubt will happen.
Tony
Australia does this to refugees and aboriginal people for years and years at a time
Now you know why ridiculous movies like that google one with Owen Wilson, The Internship, were made…those gushing multicultural ejaculations of tech and rainbows and everyone’s best friend google in the role of paramount of virtue of all that ever is, has been or will be good. Bow to google in awe for it is God.
Have you seen b/W Twelve Angry Men (Cobb is brilliant btw) Fonda is obviously Satan,
Cobb is the human being, Why?
He still carries his sons picture in his wallet.
I never finished watching it, why?
And how hard will it be to fool this vaccination app
For lovers of the wonders of artificial intelligence
try face comparison sites. There used to be a TwinsOrNot site that I used . It would produce a good match to obviously different people. But now you have to sign up
A quick look for one that you do not have to sign up to.
I compared an image of greta thunberg with an image of Elspeth Honey as played by Janette Scott from the film No Highway in the Sky (1951)It gave a similarity result of 48.96%.
If it were dark skinned people or dark lighting or in shadow or moving images the results would be worse. So when they tell you they are able to facially track everyone in China. Don’t believe them
Good article, confirms what we all know.
The last sentence ‘Don’t let them’ is a bit stupid.
How the fuck do we stop them!!
Well they can be stopped and most likely will, but after alot more destruction. Its a combination of many factors in the mix, our efforts, legal actions possibly, their mistakes, further suffering, wake up of the masses and God.
Considering the many elements which need to fit in to suceed I wouldnt be resigned to the satanists will triumphing.
Whether called satanists or simply technocrats, these soulless creatures have one very powerful weapon in their arsenal which is almost impossible to fight: the overarching stupidity of the vast majority of people.
To be caught in the throes of a feudal enslavement, one first has to have some inkling that they are so caught. Most are incapable of such (grade school level) reasoning.
Once the central premise is accepted – in this case, the existence of continual pathogenic onslaught – the rest of the agenda will fall into place.
To say “I don’t like the idea of vaccine passports – but if that’s what it takes to stay safe, then I guess they’ll have to do it” is to wave the white flag of surrender. Look around the world and you see nothing but white flags waving in the wind.
The vaxers are not stupid people. They are brainwashed.
In 2003 Fox News was the vector for propaganda. The propaganda worked on the right wing and worked them into a frenzy of war. It was reported that 70% of Fox viewers believed that Sadam Hussein was behind the trade center bombings.
These viewers were right wingers and vulnerable to the propaganda of “hate”, which became the mantra for the invasion of Southwestern Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The crazy muslims hate us and are coming to kill us. Mushroom clouds!
In the last couple of years, the propaganda vector was changed to CNN and NPR, and the propaganda was aimed at the left wing. These people did not respond to “hate”, but they have been brainwashed with “fear” and concern for Grandma, and they were easily herded into the mental prison by the “We are all in this together” crap.
We have been at war for 40 years. It is all one war, with many fronts.
We are still caught in the delusion of the eclipses and neptune…a weak one at xmas and then other forces take over…fear is going to be name of game from now until November….it will be hard to resist the fear….it too will pass…..hitler thought he was on a winner too with the same kind of energy backed by the same elite….sadly we will probably have to go through about the same degree of death and mayhem to get to the other end…
most of it is fearmongering… to push the reticent onto the kleptocrats little pricks…
it’s a numbers game… that is failing..
the passport system has more or less collapsed in palastine… and they were one of the first to implement for obvious reasons…
just don’t comply… on the whole the tek is shitty API’s (google have a passport API), bolted onto existing systems… your covid app works like google play or the app store…
having dealt with scalable systems the imbeciles feel confident..
they shouldn’t..
don’t forget the british government ran the nuclear ‘deterrent’ on a modded version of windows XP… haha so they say, you paid hundreds of millions for that..
and you will be paying for your own tests and eventually your jabs and updates.. once aunty NHS has been cannibilised by yankee robber barons..
at least that’s the plan..
oh and buy the way.. think of all those passported clubbers and pubbers worried about ‘picking up’ ‘bugs’….
great fun…
The NHS , 13,000,000 on the waiting list will have made it self irrelevant . Would the Robber barons shut it down for two years ?
Well if enough people don’t comply how can they enforce it that would be a start
That’s true, but how can that be accomplished when most people appear to love their own slavery and refuse to listen to facts and reason?
Agreed. The trouble is that most have complied so far, leaving the rest forced to go along with it (e.g. facemasks first voluntary, the majority comply, so they make it mandatory – at least where I live).
Peaceful, legal, and democratic. Stop doing business with them. Stop cooperating with them. Organize in your county and state for protection. Ignore the feds.
Speaking of the next phase:
Here in the U.S., the only state requiring either a negative “COVID test” result or “vaccine verification” for entry is Hawaii. I’m not sure if you can still do the “spit in the cup” option for the COVID test, so you’re basically stuck with a toxic PCR swab up your nose.
Del Bigtree managed to fly to Hawaii in late March (of 2021) for the World Wide Freedom Rally, so it’s clear that he is either controlled opposition (like Dr. Buttar who has traveled to both Spain and Mexico this year) or simply didn’t mind sacrificing his beliefs to stick that PCR swab up his nose.
In any case, I don’t trust Bigtree, as he didn’t seem to care that TWO of his fans were violently arrested for not having a mask on at the aforementioned event. I believe Nurse Erin Olszewski was there too, and as much as I respect her for speaking out against ventilators, she’s (sadly) controlled opposition.
Funny how neither Bigtree, Buttar, nor Olszewski seemed to care about Honolulu PD’s violent behavior towards those standing up for freedom. That’s why I don’t consider them a part of the movement. I only follow Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andy Kaufman. Unlike the people I mentioned, they stick by their principles.
In any case, Hawaii is basically “off limits” to those of us who stand by our principles. And I’m not surprised.
Law enforcement in Hawaii largely consists of Native Hawaiians, other Polynesians (e.g. Tongans and Samoans), Micronesians (e.g. Chamorros, Marshallese, Chuukese, Pohnpeians), mixed-race (or multi-ethnic) individuals, Filipinos, and Latinos (primarily Puerto Rican and Mexican). In other words, pretty much everyone who is considered “brown,” dark brown, or “high yellow,” but neither White nor Black.
Not to be racist, but these groups are generally very easy to entice with money and often go on power trips. You see it when they work as security guards (or asset protection) at stores, you see it when they work as TSA employees at airports, and you see it among those who are sworn law enforcement officers.
And that’s PRECISELY why so many tourists and locals were arrested for walking maskless (alone) on a public beach. These thugs (i.e. agents of the State) are getting paid extra to arrest those who practice civil disobedience. Hawaiian law enforcement agencies all have their own e-mail address to respond to reports about those violating quarantine! It’s worse than SS Germany out there.
I’m not surprised that the elites have “reserved” the islands for themselves and their puppets. I’m also not surprised that other tropical destinations like Seychelles are doing similarly. They REALLY don’t want independent thinkers to enjoy what they have.
Kaufman, Cowan … add Lanka and also the late David Crowe.
” I’m not sure if you can still do the “spit in the cup” option for the COVID test, so you’re basically stuck with a toxic PCR swab up your nose.”
But you’re not sure.
“Del Bigtree managed to fly to Hawaii … so it’s clear that he is either controlled opposition … or simply didn’t mind sacrificing his beliefs to stick that PCR swab up his nose.”
But you’re not sure. Pretty big leap to accuse Bigtree – particularly with evidence you admit you’re not sure of.
Otherwise, an interesting post. Except for the part where you are totally being racist despite saying you don’t want to be.
The three you mentioned as possible controlled opposition are three I haven’t trusted from the get-go. To me, when you offer a case that’s too easy to refute, you likely have a hidden agenda.
In fact, when I first watched a 7-part series on YouTube about vaccinations, Bigtree was the only presenter I didn’t trust. (I hate to be a dick about it, but some people just look untrustworthy.)
And Buttar seemed too willing to give Judy Mikovits kind of a standing platform on his website. It isn’t entirely that I don’t trust Buttar or Mikovits; but Ms Mikovits is too much a loose canon and therefore too easily debunked.
and white people are not “generally very easy to entice with money and often go on power trips”. It looks to me like most of the power trippers involved in this whole nightmare are white.
What is the name of the sea witch in The Little Mermaid?
Who is the EU’s chief exec?
the words “vaccine passports” should worry anyone, add the words “courtesy of google” and that should scare the living daylights into anyone.
Just seen 2 people, jabbed, turned off a flight to Malta.
Their NHS app showed Indian produced vaccine!
Hopeless
And that is where the Grand Technocracy will trip over its own shoelaces.
No, it isn’t. You need an approved vaccine. Russian, Chinese, Indian etc. vaccines simply aren’t approved by EU regulators yet. And won’t be until the market for the existing producers is saturated.Rather straightforward thinking if you ask me.
The Indian made vaccine is chemically equivalent, and NHS was happy to use it!
Seriously… My book publisher asked me to fill in author info on Amazon Author Central. Fair enough. A bio + a photo. Except it all keeps disappearing, again and again. Ditto the video. On top of that, having text from Amazon.co.uk automatically feed into Amazon.com is mission impossible. My co-author is livid.
No offense, but aren’t these supposed to be the Big-Data / digital platform / cloud services / “next practice” gurus? Not to mention the friendly folks who are about to mind-control humanity and launch us all onto a bio-digital grid?…
On which airline? Are they really asking for “vaccine verification” through the NHS app? They aren’t offering a paper option or simply relying on the “honor system”?
Here in the U.S., we’ve had Romani Gypsies arrive at our southern border for months. Clearly, they flew to Mexico (or perhaps Guatemala) without getting the COVID injections. Tell those people and any others that if they want to travel, do what the travelers do (no pun intended!).
What with SHTF, it’s best to learn a few tricks since a man has to do what he has to do.
There is a paper option for air travleers, at least with Lufthansa. But of course they will hide it deep in the small print. And the onus to convince any agent that this paper you are showing is valid at all will be on you.
It’s a joke, China, Russia, and India should turn away Pfizer, Astra and Johnson in return. Let’s start vaccine cold wars lol
Are they English or Indian?
UK citizens