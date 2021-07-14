I’m often asked if there are good resources out there for introducing children to the ideas of liberty, economics, self-ownership and other important topics.

One book series that I’ve begun reading with my own children and that I can recommend is The Tuttle Twins. This series of books recounts the adventures of an intellectually precocious pair of twins learning about important philosophical and economic concepts.

Today we talk to the series’ author, Connor Boyack, about the books, how they can help you to open up important conversations with your children, and what’s in store for the Tuttle Twins in the future.