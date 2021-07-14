Jul 14, 2021
comment 1

WATCH: Teaching Children About Liberty James Corbett’s latest edition of #SolutionsWatch deals with preparing the next generation
Editor

I’m often asked if there are good resources out there for introducing children to the ideas of liberty, economics, self-ownership and other important topics.

One book series that I’ve begun reading with my own children and that I can recommend is The Tuttle Twins. This series of books recounts the adventures of an intellectually precocious pair of twins learning about important philosophical and economic concepts.

Today we talk to the series’ author, Connor Boyack, about the books, how they can help you to open up important conversations with your children, and what’s in store for the Tuttle Twins in the future.

Filed under: Covid Positive, latest
Tagged with: , , , , ,

Ort
Ort
Jul 14, 2021 8:15 PM

For a horrible second, I wondered if this was somehow about promoting Drag Queen Reading Hours in libraries. 😉

