DISCUSS: Vaccine Passport Protests Around the World

On July 13th French President Emmanuel Macron announced that, beginning later this month, French citizens will need proof of Covid19 “vaccination”, or a negative test, to access public transport, clubs, cafes, shops and supermarkets. He also stated that healthcare workers would face mandatory vaccination:
Quite why Macron’s handlers had him make this announcement the day before Bastille Day we will never know, especially considering the Macron regime’s year-long siege at the hands of the Gilets Jaunes movement only came to an end when the “pandemic” hit.
Nevertheless, that’s what he did…and the outcry was as vociferous as it was predictable.
Thousands of people took to the streets of cities all across the country. Fittingly, Bastille Day became a day of protests…which turned violent when the police fired tear gas into the crowds.
France is not the only country with active, visible and growing “vaccine” protests.
On Monday the Greek government announced they would be making Covid19 “vaccination” mandatory for some sectors, and since then large crowds have gathered opposing the move and calling for the Prime Minister to resign.
In the UK, Boris Johnson’s government has suggested that “Covid passes” might be necessary for service industries and events in the future, but major nightclub chains have already stated they would not enforce them.
Earlier this week the UK Parliament voted through a bill to force mandatory vaccination on care-home workers, but we should take note the vote was fairly close (319-246, with ~80 abstentions). If you compare this with the overwhelming support for previous coronavirus legislation, you can see (hopefully) some growing resistance.
There was even a hint of desperation surrounding the vote itself. MPs from both main parties criticised the lack of time devoted to the measure (they had only 90 minutes to read and discuss it before voting), the lack of research supporting it (no impact study was included) and the fact the vast majority of MPs were voting by proxy.
Whether the bill makes it through the House of Lords or not, the move is unlikely to do much to quell the huge (and growing) protest movement in the UK. Where crowds estimated upwards of a million people have swept through the capital city on a monthly basis. The protest planned for later this month will likely be the largest yet, and this new legislation will be mostly to blame.
The impact of some of this legislation can already be seen in various authoritarian pilot schemes around the world.
In Texas, a Houston hospital chain was the first major healthcare provider to force its staff to get the vaccine. More than 150 of them either retired in protest or were fired for non-compliance. Projected across a national health service, that could cause thousands upon thousands of people to lose their jobs and prove a major disaster.
In Israel, the controversial “Green Pass” program was abandoned after less than three months due to the vast majority of people simply ignoring it.
Does this demonstrate the way forward? What do you think?
- Will Macron be forced to backtrack due to popular unrest?
- Was the announcement coinciding with Bastille Day deliberate? Why?
- Will the Greek Primie Minister be forced to resign?
- Will the UK introduce domestic vaccine passports?
- If they do, what’s the best way to avoid them?
- What would the impact on the NHS be if mass firings/resignations took place?
- Is mass non-compliance the answer?
Discuss in the comments below.
Is mass non-compliance the answer?
Yes.
This is all off the charts sick. The entire planet is being stomped on by a tiny minority. Millions of people completely innocent one day, have been turned into evil guilty felons the next because of bat soup.
People need to stop being quiet (for fear of offending or upsetting the muzzled and vaxxed) and start spreading the word amongst everyone that is in their email list, even businesses that they have bought things from previously that this tyrannical and unlawful agenda of vaccine passports and proof of vaccination will not be tolerated.
I believe in the power of voting with our collective income and our patronage.
If a few fake cryptocracy sponsored groups like BLM, METOO, etc., take offense in highly publicized campaigns on social media for alleged racism or other perceived infractions, and their complaints appear to have an effect on the actions of these corporations or identities within the cancel culture environment, then surely we (those against these illegal measures who number in the millions) should be able to create similar outrage, with threats of boycotting businesses that cooperate in tyrannical policies, meted out by corrupt governments and global NGOs.
I have no allegiance to any business or business owner that participates in tyranny, slavery, unlawful and criminal behavior of these illegal and corrupt “governments” and “authorities”.
We should organize boycotts of businesses that require QR codes, vaccination proof/passes or ludicrous and fraudulent tests to enter their premises.
I’m constructing a pro-forma email threatening all the businesses that I have ever purchased anything from, that I will be ending all relationships with them and notifying everyone I know to do the same if they participate in any policies related to the covid fraud, particularly masking, QR codes and vaccine passports.
They will not get my patronage.
Further, these corporations and chains that are owned by the same financial institutions who are running the world and who created and instigated this fake pandemic, need to be publicly sanctioned and censured by the people. We should not shop or enter any store who demand ID of any sort. My name, my health status, my vaccination record, my bank account, my credit score and my data is none of their damn business.
It’s nobody’s business. Especially, the so-called government, who slaughters people on a daily basis with this vaccine and with a myriad of other policies such as poisoned water, products, food and air. These “governments” act exactly like the mafia. They collude and conspire against the people, and consistently lie and steal from the people, yet they are totally unaccountable.
I didn’t vote for, do not accept these “governments” as lawful or valid. It’s obvious they are all criminal cartels masquerading as legitimate and necessary. We do not need corrupt institutions creating artificial dependence. They actually have no right creating fake countries, with totally fictional borders and restricting our freedom of movement.
It’s high time things changed. And it changes with us. With our courage to stand up for truth and what is morally right. But in order to do that effectively we must first make our position known. And then be forthright and unyielding, by demonstrating integrity and resolve.
boycotting business is what I will do, because I will not get an injection, but perhaps contacting your MP is a better route.
There should be death penalties for this level of criminality.
Easy, quick deaths??
An excellent video demonstrating forensically the depth of the Scamdemic and the tissue of lies plus corruption it is fabricated on !
Macron’s handlers did it on purpose as a provocation. As CJ Hopkins just said, they need it to get ugly and if they can fool people and police into a real blood letting they win this round. I’ve been worried by the lack of police intervention in the UK marches so far, it’s quite – too quiet. Shades of Sarajevo in the spring of ’92.
The Americans want the COmpulsory Virus ID App in place, that is what will provide the lucrative long term income, the vaccine is mostly a one-off bonus, but not as lucrative as the data mining and control of all Europeans offered by the CIA’ Google’s and Apple’s ID app.
America is a sub franchise corporation with share holders. It was established as such by big money out of Europe, specifically leading figures out of the last world empire, the British Empire. America is and has been used as a tool to incorporate more and more of the world into the one big corporation and towards every centralised control.
I think you would have a very hard time convincing any American general of that fairy tail.
They know very well who they serve, and will tell you in no uncertain terms that it is the United States of America !, and they will say it, with tears rolling down their craggy cheeks. They know who they serve even if you don’t.
Perhaps OG and its authors like trapeze artists are too busy gripped firm with fear to limbs of their downward swinging colleague (the past) to notice that that the upward colleague approaches on a new trajectory for them to jump to (the future). Nesara / Gesara
I think it speaks well of Israel’s limited democracy when ignoring government edicts causes said edicts to be withdrawn ? While in France , Canada ,the US ,and England non compliance has resulted in a number deaths as government security forces clamp down .
It’s been suggested (see Reiner Fuellmich) that the main event is the boosters. Does anyone recall the Deep Space Nine epsisodes where they had to face the Gem Hadar? Does anyone recall how the shape shifters kept the Gem Hadar on their side? It was a drug that only the shape shifters could manufacture – could it be that the boosters will be such that if the “Gene Therapied” don’t keep submitting themselves to the shot, they will consequently die??
Who knows. All that is clear is that it’s a massive clusterfuck and the only consistency and contenuity of information comes from the liars with the loudest platform…the various States around the world and their MSM mouthpieces. The party line is the only game in town and every other voice can go fuck itself.
1) why was the announcement on the 13th? The consensus among the resistance is that it was to provoke a violent rebellion, and then to use that to marginalized those against vaccination, possibly to install martial rule. Indeed they had their agents provocateurs in Paris, and some of the protests there became violent rapidly. Even those at cafe terrasses were tear gassed, even Im told by someone who went to report and was informing us minute by minute, elderly people in a cake shop were tear gassed. In the provinces it remained peaceful.
2) will M. backtrack? Hard to say. Are protests efficient enough for that? Certainly the resistance is doing its utmost to get large numbers on the street for Sat’s protests which it is hoped will have 100 000s if not more protesting. For the first time, civil apolitical organizations, like angry parents, will be marching. Hopefully some (many?) health professionals will as well.
3) On the whole, no one thinks it will be easy. I want to say to those of you who thought I was exaggerating is, that verbally (not yet by writing, so its not official, and legal: until written nothing is legal and remains verbal threats), employees have been told that if they dont vaccinate, sanctions will be taken, they will lose their jobs immediately without any indemnity, and without any access to unemployment, as you will have to be vaccinated to get unemployment benefits. Again this is a threat at this date. But that is what employees have been told in various organizations.
People think it will be a long haul, 1 year at least, possibly a few.
4) as a result there is a massive solidarity, people are meeting in small numbers, making new friends, planning to live together differently, in mutual help, away from crowds. People are preparing for food shortage (gvt apparently buying off food, so am told by many there is an artificial famine in preparation), energy shortage. Resistance is trying to ready itself to have internet access cut, possibly also no electricity, etc. You can only face this together, not alone and that is the main extraordinary outcome: the incredible humanity, all inclusive, really the French at their best, or humanity at its best, where as one said everyone is welcome, whatever they look like, whatever their colour is, whatever their beliefs are. Together we will form a new civilizations, and as this person said their door will always be open to all.
I would here like to say to all, we now have to unite, not in the abstract, but in reality. Its no longer time for discussions. Lets all beyond borders, unite in a fraternal open spirit. Lets stop quibbling between ourselves.
To anyone working to destroy this fraternity forming, I would like to just say that today I can affirm that all-cause mortality rates are for the first time rising (they hadnt in recent weeks) more rapidly than other years in all European countries where vaccination rate is high and which had data until weeks 24-26 out. 5G is not that prevalent in Europe to induce mortality (that is if it ever does) so high as yet to be visible in national statistics. There is no virus identified, hence no variants. So why is mortality rising so rapidly since the spring, why is it higher than in the winter in those countries? It can only be the vaccination. Together with what the honest doctors are seeing on the ground, this is confirmation that vaccines must be killing in large numbers: a cause must lead to significant numbers of deaths to become visible in national statistics.
Hence to those, I would like to say, even if you have been guaranteed immunity against being vaccinated, what about all your relatives and friends? Because they will suffer, possibly die.
Many Germans who participated and made the mass killings possible later, especially in their old age, were eaten by guilt. In the end, we will all die and we will have to face in some form or other the consequences of each of our thoughts and actions. So stop. Its never to late to stop and regain one’s humanity. On the contrary it will aggrandize you, you will become a role model for everyone. There is nothing greater in man than to recognize his mistakes and change course.
To those of you, who despite this tragedy, once again the mortality data is suggesting a monstrous happenings, are holding on to the untruth of Sars-cov-2, dont you see you are deliberately or involuntarily participating in making this tragedy possible? For what reply can we give to authorities to the rising mortality when they say its the variants, and hence more lockdowns are needed and those against vaccination should be denounced on a national platform, arrested and forcefully vaccinated (yes, that has been suggested within the hierarchy in France in a written email)? What? On what grounds will you resist nwhen they come and take you away? For there is no argument to the horrid variant falsehood, given mortality this time is truly rising (throughout 2020, until now it hadnt)… The only way out is through truth. The truth that no virus has been identified. Only the truth can save us now.
So hold on to your dogma, but then if it gets worse, stop complaining, for you would have participated in the worsening. It would have stopped long ago if sufficient numbers had accepted the truth. Today I got an email from one of the doctors on the frontline from day 1 telling me simply : “I agree”.
After a long discussion with a friend, I would like to amend what I wrote:
first dont take me wrong. If Sat.’s protest can make things change, Ill be the first happy.
So I read some of Gandhi’s writings and discussed with this friend. He is convinced protests are useless as that is what is expected, and they have rarely changed the course of things by themselves. Rather what Id say is just stop giving your labour to the tyranny. It needs the labour of each of us. So walk out, stop working, resign. Yes its a huge sacrifice. But without sacrifice, we’re not going to get anywhere. Possibly we’re being tested, each one of us. And each we have been holding on to the life we know to some extent. But together we can rebuild, between ourselves: 10 together we can move and buy property in the same village. What do you need? food, clothes, medical help if and when you need it, energy, houses, and teaching… So a farmer (+everyone can give a hand), a house builder, an electrician, a plumber (the house builder can have all-round skills) an engineer, a doctor, a nurse, a weaver, a teacher, someone who knows about medicinal plants and you’re set. Also some of the skills can be learnt by all. Then if 10 others do so in the next village, you can exchange skills and production. So what are we afraid of? In the Middle Ages, the monks in the monasteries were just doing that and they kept the flame of civilization alight.
Without sacrifice I wonder where we’re headed. Protests? Again Id be the first happy if they are successful. Why has none of the resistance leadership suggested that? stop working, we’re here for you, we’ll look after each other, and those that will then be in need until we have our villages ready.
Do you know a Russian told me they did precisely that in their country at various level when they were told to vaccinate and against the measures: they simply ceased to go to work. Within 24hrs they were recalled with the freedoms returned. We’re not the Middle Ages. Soc. cant function if 20% cease to provide their labour. Consequences are rapid. So probably the same will happen: everyone recalled with our freedoms returned.
So here, there everywhere we keep arguing. But what is stopping us building a new life and stop collaborating with the tyranny? Nothing, only ourselves, our fears, our habits. As long as we’ll hold on to them, we will forego the right to complain, for we will get what we deserve: to be treated as slaves and laboratory rats, to be eliminated whenever needed.
I read today that the UK is expecting 60,000 flu deaths this winter. I thought flu was extinct! I suspect these will be deaths of the double-jabbed, which would go down as covid deaths if they were unjabbed, to make the vaccines appear effective.
I also read that ‘long covid’ has as many as 200 symptoms. That’s an ideal way to get a lot of people diagnosed with an imaginary disease.
They’ll just claim covid19 – the fictional disease from the non existent virus SARSCov2 – mutated and has become more dangerous, hence more lockdowns and boosters are required. This is why they are so desperate to perpetrate the Virus and Contagion myth. This is why there are so many controlled opposition who are trying to stop the truth about this non-virus from coming out. Check out this creep. A total liar and fraud. Check out what he does with his hand on his forehead at 37.00 and 39.00.
It’s so obvious and inorganic. He’s signaling 666!
He’s a Freemason and he works directly for and with and the perpetrators of the fraud. His lies about “the virus” as a bioweapon or even existing and about HIV insertions by Fauci, are total nonsense to generate fear.
The “variants” are the injections.
New “cases” are indications of the toxic debris swirling throughout your body which came as a result of taking a poisonous injection into your system.
Serial felons like Pfizer, AstraZeneca and J&J who profit from illness do not care about public health.
Every single word out of the mouths of all high ranking officials is complete horseshit meant to manipulate the public.
More people than we are led to believe understand something is completely “off” with the official Covid narrative.
“The Book of Covid” is bad fiction with ham handed characters.
Not one thing you told by the media related to “Covid” over the last 18 months is true- not a single thing.
Life finds a way.
Hi Maxwell – for what it’s worth, you are my favorite commenter at OffGuardian. You have my utmost respect for your insights and eloquence. Thanks for always bringing the direct light of truth to these ongoing discussions. Very much appreciated.
Even the name Covid is propagandized fakery . It is simply the Wuhan flu , a minor but contagious respiratory ailment , now neutralized by herd immunity which is the normal course of events with flu . There were no vaccines available as I recall during the periods between 1915 and 1925 when the so called Spanish flu killed an estimated 50 million humans before herd immunity set in .
The Hong Kong flu of 1969 and 70 killed 130000 Americans but no one seemed to notice Vietnam and Manson filled their nightmares ?
I think governments and media are deliberately conflating ‘vaccine passports’ and ‘covid passports’ in a bid to get more people to come forward for vaccination.
Covid passports can be proof of vaccination OR proof of a recent negative test OR proof of having antibodies. I’ll reluctantly accept these as long as the tests can be self-administered.
Covid/”Vaccine” passports aka “Disease Free” certificate.
Are you familiar with vehicle M.O.T.s? It is the UK vehicle licensing agency mandated test which certifies a vehicles older that three years since registration (not manufacture – did you clock that?) as safe enough to drive on UK roads.
So, you get your car M.O.T.’d and then, unkbeknownst to you it develops a fault which, if it was then submitted to an M.O.T. test would result in a fail. But, you don’t know that, it could be as simple as a brake line suffering surface corrosion, or a tyre wearing to the extent that it exceeds permitted limits.
This “passport” that they are offering to us is no better – in fact, it is worse, far worse.
The gangster politicians are only following orders. It’s not “What impact will protests and non compliance have on the politicians?” It’s “What impact will protests and non compliance have on the transnational capitalist class?” They direct police State governments.
It seems to me like both the captured European countries, the UK & France, are being remotely coordinated.
The UK has been through months of a buffoon’s mad hatters tea party of COVID restrictions & absurdist measures, whereas France was calm and open. Now it is Frances turn to endure the insanity. Taking its turn to be ‘stress tested’ by the US Psychopaths.
It always looks to me like Boris Johnson & Macron are as surprised and as clueless at their own speeches, as we are. Both are a long way down the food chain from where the real decisions are being made.
By doing this Macron has handed Le Penn a gift. Or should I say the US has handed their fiancée, Marine Le Pen a gift, at a time when she is doing very badly politically.
Remember the rise of the far-right serves the interests of the neo-liberals project, as well as, or even better then COVID project itself, so agitating and causing social unrest is a wining operation for the neo-liberals.
I do not believe that this is a popular move, despite the polls showing 70% support for vaccine passports. I think they are faked, to provide Macron with political cover. If they are right, then it would make this an astute political move.
But this is not a domestic French issue. The real Question you need to ask is geopolitical, and it is: How is Washington going to control and loot its allies and ‘friends’ during a time of its own economic decline? and the answer to that question is what we are watching unfold. It does not mean it will succeed, but an American mass looting of its own empire & the world is that believe we are witnessing.
A mass looting is indeed taking place . However the billionaire class is not just Americans it is a global network as a search for the numbers and nationalities of these billionaire looters and their henchmen will show.
Of course, the local oligarchs win too, and are part of the plan, as we see in Venezuela where they supported a CIA leader to replace the elected president in expectation of getting the crumbs off the American table, after the CIA coup.
You need to stop with the “America done it” bulllshit.
Dublin, Ireland as well,
For reasons that should be obvious to the perspicacious, the plebs will soon be demanding the passports – along with everything that they’ve been taught is appropriate, i.e. vaccinating the unvaccinated, border closures, curfews, lockdowns, distancing, masking, etc.
The politicians will then be the ones cautioning for restraint, and advising against ever harsher penalty for infringers, etc.
TPTB are great chess players, even if they have bumbling actors for pieces.
Think several moves ahead, and plan accordingly…
In my experience, it’s my working-class pleb neighbours who are most dismissive about – and uncooperative with – the whole covid scam. None of them believe any of it. None are poison-stabbed, despite all the pressure.
Similar situation in the Balkans, colleagues at university – all vaxxed, my neighbour in the village who has almost no schooling or official identity thinks it’s a dangerous poison. I think it’s analogous to an immune system – the city folk are an autoimmune disorder, but there are still healthy reactions from the parts of the community that have been ignored, passed over and neglected for ages – little pockets of surviving arete among the “useless eaters”
Repost:
I’m beginning to think our understanding of history is upside down,
I’m beginning to think that the individuals forming the Nazi party were less instrumental in the horrors of Nazi Germany, than the German people themselves.
I am beginning to think that the people wanted to murder the Jews, the leftist, the gypsies, and the gays, and that their collective consciousness created or summoned up the Nazi party to do their dirty work for them. It could have been any ragtag mob of ne’er-do-wells, it just happened to be their lucky day.
The Covid measures have been a window on history. I have seen the Nazi in the eyes of the shop assistant telling people to wear a mask, I have seen the hysterical fear on the face of a man suffering from COVID fear. They or perhaps WE the massed peoples are a collective of fear and anger now, that is searching out scapegoats, are the people wanting a slaughter now, with anger in their hearts, and are they about to unleash that anger on the un-vaxed?. The beast has been summoned. Did the beast create us or did we create the beast?
I believe the French were au fait with guillotine in 1789.
Are they still au fait with it in 2021?
if macron keeps doing what he is doing we may find out one way or another
In the early yellow vests days, there were a few cardboard guillotines to be seen here and there. People were punished very severely for it.
It looks like the timing was a provocation. As CJ Hopkins has just said in his latest piece, they want pictures of violent demonstrations to galvanise public opinion against dissenters.
The yellow vests were very popular, despite the violence.
i cannot see the french people allowing macron to get away it, afterall, anytime a french president does something the people do not like, they kick off, the yellow vests protested for months and months on end a few yrs ago, just imagine if vaccine passports become widespread?
French governments are often forced to back down in fear of their own safety, and I suspect they may this time too, because when provoked and the French reach ‘crazy mode, all bets will be off.
The memory of the French revolution should send a chill down any French politicians or wealthy Frenchman’s spine. It was a period of unmatched mass murder, carnage and rage. They should be mindful not go too far, that ‘peasant’ rage has not gone away even after 2 hundred years, like the USA’s tendency to civil war is also alive and well under the surface.
The South will rise again ! A mantra heard often since the Civil War in the US , But it already has if the makeup of their governments since the defeat of Reconstruction in the 1880s is considered?
The Greek PM and Macron are both “Young Global Leaders” from the World Economic Forum (WEF). IS BoJo also a young global leader?
Is he young? I don’t know what his age is, but he looks older 🙂
It’s time to stand up and be counted!
It is the imposition of tyranny – up to now it has been perpetrated in the manner of how one would Boil a Frog, by slowly turning up the heat. But now they seem to be in panic mode because resistance is growing.
It has been suggested that the boosters are next step and that they will form the chemical cosh which will result in en-masse subjugation.
I think the current European wide aerosol spraying (chemtrails) are the poison that acts with the vac to start the ‘ bodies piling up’. Look up you can’t miss the air show.
There are a lot more effective ways of killing people than that. It seems very inefficient.
Two-part poisons, I think you’re right.