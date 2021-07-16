Kit Knightly
On July 7th, Matthew Roche appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain live from his hospital bed. He was suffering from Covid, and his message to the people was simple:
I was like ‘I am going to get the vaccine but I would like to see what happens in regards to side effects […] No one takes it as seriously until they have had it.
See? He’s just like us! He didn’t want to get the vaccine, because he was worried about side-effects, but then he got sick!
Are you getting it? Do you see the subtle subtext?
If you put off having the vaccine, or worry about side effects, you will get seriously ill.
Oh, by the way, Matthew Roche is an actor. He has an interesting CV which you can read here.
Apart from appearing on the first-ever episode of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, Mr Roche is fully qualified in “Casualty Simulation training” and has appeared in multiple training exercises for mass casualty events.
Does this mean the interview was staged? Or that he was never sick?
Obviously not. Even crisis actors get sick. He may have developed a real respiratory infection and would then in all likelihood have had a meaningless PCR test that happened to return positive, which of course would instantly make him ‘sick with covid’.
He may then, while lying in his sick bed, have attracted the attention of a passing TV news crew who stopped to ask him about his story, which just happened to dovetail perfectly with current propaganda.
We would never suggest such things are impossible in this crazy world.
It’s unfortunate that this interview has become quite hard to find since Matthew’s ‘cover’ was blown, so hold on to any copies you have.
Just recently, we were sent this video on twitter:
It shows ‘cleaners’ working in London, notionally “decontaminating” a tube station, but they’re not actually doing any cleaning. Just posing for photographs.
Why are they doing this? Illustrations for an ad promo for ‘Churchill’ cleaners? Are they documenting ‘proof’ they are working when they clearly are not and see no need?
Some other mad reason we can’t imagine?
You have to wonder – is anyone going to at any point really clean that place or is the performance deemed sufficient?
But maybe that’s a question for the pre-covid era? I mean they’re wearing hazmat gear and holding cleaning stuff, right, so they’re ‘helping’, as the passerby in the video says. Helping create an impression of reality. Helping reinforce current belief systems. Leave them alone. Don’t question or criticise. They’re on message.
Last year, when the “pandemic” was sweeping southern Europe, this video emerged from inside an Italian hospital:
Note the healthcare workers and their patient are all done up like extras from Chernobyl…and then we have the other guy, sitting behind them, in what looks like nothing but a t-shirt. Arms crossed as if he’s both confused and irritated by the circus around him.
There’s this famous photo from the very early days in Wuhan, in which a man has allegedly ‘died of covid’.
Is that portraying any recognizable reality of death in a street, from ‘Covid’ or anything else? What happened? How did he end up falling over backwards with his arms neatly by his sides like a fainting cartoon character?
Whatever happened to him, he had no sooner hit the ground than a random AFP photographer happened to stroll past, saw the dead man lying there and – naturally – began snapping photos of him.
While he was doing this an ambulance appeared and the two dudes in painting overalls and sneakers/Uggs got out, seemingly paused to chat with the photographer, then loaded the dead guy into the ambulance and left.
At which point a helpful lady turned up to tell the photographer that scenes like this were happening all over the city.
It’s not obvious any of this gang thought to check the guy on the ground for signs of life, or try CPR, or other real-world things. No, this guy was just dead. Without need of verification. In the script, if there was one, he was probably defined as ‘the corpse’, devoid of life and a name before the drama began.
Listen again to the guy filming the fake cleaners, listen to the pain and outrage in his voice as he almost begs these guys to explain their apparent insanity to him. He’s all of us, isn’t he – a lone voice and alone, surrounded by the automated and heedless masses, trying to make sense of his own species gone mad.
But at the same time, he’s admirable and authentic – a real human being surrounded by those who have surrendered their reality. We have to believe it’s people like this who will prevail in the end.
Meanwhile, that video he made, along with the TikTok nurses dancing their rainbow way through the invisible carnage, and the cartoon dead man in Wuhan, will be how this insanity and those who surrendered to it deserve to be remembered.
Fun and games, man, fun and games…
Is all the world becoming a movie set? And right now do most people even discern the difference?
Good Morning Britain is a political and cultural brainwashing show dressed as lite entertainment. Derek Draper the husband of a presenter…
Yeah! The Sun commenters were calling out that pair of shills every time an update on his health appeared in the rag.
Then comments were disabled.
Dunno why…
SAGE are at it again, demanding the kids get jabbed with unlicenced poison or there will be unprecedented deaths when they make the poisoned older people sick, they are seriously deranged that dangerous bunch of scum Now for fakes, Australia made one last week claiming a 39 year old woman was on life support wide awake and writhing in pain, Doctor McCulloch from Texas said she was acting the way people act when they have the blood clot syndrome from the frigging jabs
VAERS data released Friday 7/16 by the CDC showed a total of 463,457 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 10,991 deaths and 48,385 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 9, 2021.
VAERS captures only 1% – 10% of the actual Vaccine Adverse Events, according to several studies.
I personally know of 10 people who have taken the vax. Two of the 10 have died.
Yes, and funny it never seems to be the other way round, isn’t it? (ie I was terrified about dying from covid but when I had it it was milder than a cold!)
You have no way of knowing you ‘had it’. That’s the heart of the scam. You had a cold caused by one of several thousand viruses. So they gave you a PCR test which was probably run at 45ct which would mean all the positives – including yours – were false. And even if they ran your test at under 30ct your ‘positive’ result would still have been meaningless because PCRs don’t diagnose the actual presence of virus or indicate you are infected.
Anyway the quote is from Christof (the man on the moon in the Truman show, who is asked why Truman believes that he lives in ‘reality’. Reply
Christof : We accept the reality of the world with which we’re presented. It’s as simple as that.
And the nice thing of the Truman show is that that quote isn’t true to Truman!
It takes him a long time to accept reality as it is, but I am sure we’ve all been there…
You’ve also got to give a mention to ambulances, sirens blaring, lights flashing, racing up & down the roads with masked driver & passenger. I’ve seen them go down a main road, round the roundabout and back the other way, only for the same meat-wagon to re-appear 10 minutes later doing the damn same thing.
Clearly extremely adept at picking up the ill, transporting them to hospital and off out for the next pick-up.
It’s all BS perpetuated by many people who should know better.
How do they sleep at night ?
Hey in Australia they still babble about all the ambulances in Italy and New York even though it’s been known for over a year that they were empty on the way to the hospitals to take all the old and sick away to died
It’s all so very lame.
It’s also very effective at keeping the hysterical masses on the edge of even more hysteria.
A consumer culture of advertising and marketing manipulates reality. Everything is marketed now from presidents to wars. The step from – never let a crisis go to waste – to creating the crisis, the reality yourself – is a small one.
Its all a show. This very short video shows actor instructing other actors “could everyone practise social distancing when cameras are on?”.
Actually, reality has always been faked. Difference now is that it’s being imposed onto each and every one of us personally, bodily. Before, it was “only” brown people being bombed because we need to protect our freedoms and many other such fake realities.
They are following exactly same script in aust….was an identical covid vax ad last week…man in hospital bed saying exactly same thing..,they are not even original…
Australians have taken to masks like slit wrists to warm baths. They’ve given up. The capitulation is epic.
Not in SA, we refused to comply long ago.
It’s absolutely pathetic here is Australia…… no one was lining up for the vaccine so they had to induce fear & panic to get them all begging for it…… I give it 6 months & they’ll be introducing the vaccine passports & no one cares!
The Australian public have scarcely ever risen above moron though, there are still people who think Iraqi refugees chucked their babies into the sea in spite of a massive enquiry proving Jane Halton made it all up, that craven evil woman is now touted as a health expert, and she’s also on the board of Crown Casinos.
I accept, we can’t all be Mary Poppins, but we can at least try and protect our kids and our grandkids from these atrocities, by Speaking Up and Challenging and asking Questions
Why do YOU want to give My 5 Year old Grandchild a PCR Test?
Oh – He’s Next on The List. It’s My Job – or I WILL GET FIRED.
Why not RESIGN instead?
I would, and I am still here.
RESIGN
You know you don’t want to do it – Not to a 5 Year Old Kid.
Be nice.
Tony
When you see these happenings look for the fake news crew. They won’t be far away.
The Daily Dinsaydat and the Weekly Wuzzunt have specialised in suchlike since before the War on Terror.
Just look up the CNN fake news unit. Take Becky Anderson and the Muslim mothers’ protest that wuzzunt… Watch for the director’s chair. Hilarious.
Much of The Troubles, both in Ireland and on the mainland, was faked or misattributed. The history of false flags is millennial.
I’m a child at heart. I make ambulance and siren screams whenever there’s a Normie around. If the NHS does fake emergencies to give Norm his daily fix of fear then why shouldn’t I.
He likes it, really. Na-na, na-na. Woooooo.
Made my day, the guy haranguing the ‘cleaners’, made me laugh like hell and feel proud at same time.
I think the concept of being personally responsible for everything you do, in your job or not, has gone out of the window. Now it’s “if I get paid to do it it’s OK”.
One can’t help wondering how many of the people who supposedly have “a respiratory disease” might actually be reacting to environmental toxins, such as graphene oxide.
Don’t forget the fake nurses stopping cars.
The end product of the fake photoshoot:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/707884/healthcare-workers-block-cars-coronavirus-lockdown-colorado/
And that, in a nutshell, is the story of convid.
There’s a simple way to stay sane:
This is quite a challenge if you want to be ‘mainstream’. Being mainstream means learning your lines, in whatever ‘career’ you choose. There are mantras, no-nos, things which cannot be said. The lies of omission are those you have to learn.
There’s no freedom in a vaccinated world: none. There’s superficial freedom for the gigarich, who probably haven’t been vaccinated anyway. They have other prisons they live in, like having to kowtow to mass murderers, organised criminals and financial fraudsters.
Some of them of course embrace the security services, who promote them to gigarich status in return for being coercive spies.It’s no coincidence that the security services infiltrate the top universities: that’s where they do their recruitment, looking for people who are extremely clever but have extremely flexible morals. They want respectability as a front, after all. Religious piety, medical zeal, saving the world through technology, that sort of cover story.
Nowadays of course, sports folk are rich too, so they have to toe the line as well. Both MUFC and Arsenal had dedicated mass surveillance units controlled at Board level. Maybe still do, for all I care.
Hollywood was infested decades ago: brainwashing is the price for getting rich there.
You’re quite right Rhys, but the worst of it is that we all have families who DO watch TV, and they wonder why we don’t know what they are talking about when they tell us – as Joe Biden has just done, that the unvaccinated are the pandemic…
I don’t wish I had never been born, but every day I feel a little bit more that this world is no place for a human soul to be in 2021.
In fact I’m pretty gobsmacked that even in the books of the Bible there is only one prophesy (if that’s what it is) which mentions anything as globally awful as what is happening to us right now, and that is the Book of Revelation and its references to the Mark of the Beast.
It wasn’t supposed to happen until the distant future.
I am happy you’re there wardropper
Being a real ‘guardian’ is quite a task, but that is the task. You may feel like a Cassandra, but it gives comfort to the other Cassandra’s to know that they’re not alone.
This world is beautiful and people are beautiful too. They are a bit gullible but I don’t blame the gullible people. I blame those who take advantage from people’s gullibility, which is a minority of people who have a lot of power.
If we knew the real truth it would put 99% of us in hospital, says a certain/not certain source.
So many appear to want to return to the pre-‘pandemic’ normal… Have we all really had a Failure of the imagination ? The Ruling Class has brought about a crisis through which to impose Their desired future. Can we not use the crisis , stake a claim for our future, for many futures ?
Have we collective amnesia ?
Have we forgotten The Old Normal wasnt that fuckin’ good ?
As those revolting Parisians called for in France. May ’68, “All Power to the Imagination !”
Small steps, old normal would be wonderful, an impossible dream, an ambition, anything else allows the ptb a pathway to new normal.
“Obviously not. Even crisis actors get sick.”
I have an Amazon parrot that can solve a Rubik’s Cube with his beak in under a minute.
Reality? Or is it a manufactured projection.
Or perhaps it’s more like a puppet show.
The WEF(World Economic Forum) marrionettists in this “Covid-19″ comedy/tragedy appear to have an army of puppets. Still waiting for their strings to get all caught up…
The moment film was born, reality changed. Even so, it wasn’t till the smart phone was born that reality became a movie.
Potentially, everything everyone does is being filmed, either by someone with a smart phone or by public spy networks. And while this doesn’t cancel out reality, it makes pretense our new reality – on top of the natural artifice necessary to “get along” in society.
The ending of Flannery O’Connor’s “A Good Man Is Hard To Find.” Somehow it seems appropriate.
well considering how preposterous “reality” now is, anything and everything is possible, for all we know we are in a simulation for our alien overlords.
and who – simulated them ?
Its like the Christchurch Linwood Islamic Centre ‘after attack’ iPhone video where; among other lazy mistakes; the dead guy in a teal ski jacket – first seen sitting on floor taking instruction from one of the perception managers – lies down…twitches a couple of times to get comfortably ‘dead’ then one minute later gets up and wanders off for a cuppa tea. (Prosecution didn’t use the clip in their summary of ‘fucts’.)
Key Question
Why can no hierarchy be trusted?
To find out, delve into one hell of a cohesive unit: “How to Train Your Dragon or Own Your Opposition.”
Related Question
What do mosquitoes and bedbugs have in common?
Line of Inquiry
Gavi sounds like Nazi.
“Covid” is real alright- no, not the mythical viral event that you see on the screen but the on the ground Operation Covid which is a financial operation meant to suck more of the public wealth into the pockets of billionaire psychopaths and a Bio-security operation intended to control the masses who are being plunged deeper into poverty as the economic free fall continues unabated.
One of the primary motives for concocting the “Covid Pandemic” was to make possible the widespread usage of new technology such as facial recognition, digital IDs and payment systems, mRNA vaccines and vaccine passports.
The marketing slogans will be things like “Covid secure travel”, “Covid secure banking”, Covid secure dining” etc.
The global syndicate does not want the average citizen to have the right to eat, drink, work, travel and think freely- they want complete compliance with new societal rules.
The government, Big Pharma, and central banks are using the excuse of a “virus” to hide the fact that they’re assaulting us on all fronts.
I think we all agree.
In addition, there will be no need for Police in the “new world”. A camera running an algorithm spots you doing the wrong thing and it turns your purchasing chip off until you surrender yourself to the nearest office.
Some may say, well this may not be a bad thing to stop crime. However who gets to say what a crime is? Today we are all considered criminals since it seems there does not need to be a victim for there to be a crime.
The new world is about keeping the power in the hands of the same few families and insuring it stays watertight so it can never be challenged.
We live in critical times, more important than most realise. But we can stop this, since it’s us “the people” who currently run the machines, police the agenda and implement the systems. They need us to do the donkey work for them.
‘ they want complete compliance with new societal rules’
From a covid point of view, that will spectacularly fail, after which we get an autodafe on some of the mainstream Covid culprits, to which one can look forward to. The covidians ( some of them) will be judged Nuremberg style, leaving the option for the far majority to duck and cover and say that they ‘didn’t know’
But when that time comes, nothing will have remained from the old economy, societies are ruined by then and everything needs to be rebuild again.
Which is the real purpose of this war and all wars.
Brilliant. Thanks, OffG, for posting these things. You’re a great organization.
Here is another expose of a crisis actor who posted videos which went viral on Facebook of her time ‘suffering from covid’ in intensive care, and then appeared on a reality TV show in which she alluded to her covid experience.
Obviously she wasn’t properly treated when she entered hospital…incompetent drs everywhere ot seems.
Quote: “Is all the world becoming a movie set? And right now do most people even discern the difference?”
Not becoming. Already was, or did you forget that “all the world’s a stage”? Nothing has changed except the scope. The same people who were running cons yesterday are running them today. They have a few fancier tricks but otherwise the clockwork orange is ticking along nicely and has been for a long time, I think.
The good news is that even if that’s true, it’s also true that everyone’s got a role to play, and that the entire script is ad libbed by each of us in turn, so even though you’re stumbling into a production-in-progress, there’s nothing stopping you from attempting to steal the show.
Break a leg.
Excellent article Kit, the Covid lie must continue to be hilighted, helping ppl realise how ridiculous n dangerous the situation is still needs to be hammered home.
My youngest bro n i were together over xmas ’19 n experienced what’s been named Covid, it lasted about 8 hrs with him n 30 hrs with me, after which we were fully recovered. So, when the media furore over it kicked off, i just thought i’ve had it n it’s no different to normal seasonal viruses.
The 2nd vid made me feel like puking more, seriously think we need to focus on additional probs more now, overarchingly important we don’t lose focus on the original scam tho.
It was probably flu.
Not a flu, I don’t believe. Influenza does not disappear in 30 hours.
Not a killer virus, either.
The 1968 flu (a REAL pandemic) put my mother in bed for three weeks and almost killed her. I remember her full recovery was measured in months.
Dad and my elder brother went to work. I went to school. Nobody wore a mask.
There was something known as common sense back then, which people used in order to decide whether to go out or stay at home, based upon them feeling well or unwell. Common sense was used to make many judgement calls in life.
Science concluded that “common sense” was questioning its discoveries in too many instances, so in later generations, engineered its removal and eventual replacement with reality TV and social media.
The rest will be history.
~Mankind is getting dumber by the day
Going back to Plato’s caves, the illusionists controlled their fellow beings. The leading illusionists since the 19th century are satanists and since jacob took over from nathan as head of the rothchilds, the illusionists have become str8 wicked, hell bent on fulfilling the zionist prophecy and with it the magic 500 million humans on earth to serve as goyim cattle for the satanists.
Here is a list of known illusions and fairy tales people believe, and are all simultaneously falling apart…
1- Viruses, they dont exist. Illness is caused from within the body, or by contact to toxins through digestion, nasal passage or skin contact.
2- International Space Station
3- Space Travel
4- Satellites in Space, floating around powered by solar panels and staying there decades. Multiple public companies are satellite companies, gotta make you wonder how far down the rabbit hole this one goes.
5- East vs West, Lil putin and winnie in China are part of the satanists, putin is a jewish zionist, so he’s actually part of the club, not just goyim puppet.
6- Anti Missile Defense Systems, all hoaxes and fake, israel Iron Dome or the US/Russian ones as well.
7- Terrorists attacks are very likely all illusions, a handful at best were authentic loners who snapped. Almost all mass shootings are false flags with crisis actors, many have been debunked with some footage of crisis actors rehearsing their lines like that kid David in the parkland hoax. Bin laden was a wealthy actor, all Muslim terrorist leaders are creations by the satanists.
8- Iran, The Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas are satanists/zionist creations, and controlled through funding. Khomenei is a zionist.
9- Politicians dont work for you, they work for the satanist diddlers, every “leader” since the 50s has been approved by the satanists, including al assad’s father, and assad himself. Israel politician called assad their man, his father had close relations to zionists.
10- The “media” is the ministry of truth, they dont report on consensus, they create the consensus. They bring societal destabilizing subjects and make them appear much more popular to the cattle then they seem. They do not report on the news, they manufacture your reality, day in day out.
11- Global warming, CO2 lags temperature, CO2 is extremely important to our planet due to feeding the trees and agriculture. Cutting off CO2 would severely damage the planet and its agriculture in no time. Temperatures change due to tectonic plates and changes beyond human control, always balances out in the end.
12- Probably the biggest one and the reason were in this mess, voting doesnt matter when a group of people control the same voting machines in virtually every country. Every country uses voting machines, wonder why it’s always establishment puppets who get elected? How did the clown in Netherlands win again? The entire country hates him. Voting doesnt matter, it hasn’t since the 90s. Force your community to count by hand and watch magic happen.
13- Child vaccine programs happening in almost every country on earth creates millions and millions of autistic babies every year who were healthy before getting jabbed. Mrna jabs contain nanoparticles completely destroying a humans inside. Some are saline, some are too potent, some are weak, its Russian roulette, and has nothing to do with “viruses”.
That’s the game folks, you wanna know how the satanists do it? By installing vote counting machines in every country, and controlling every “media” outlet on earth. Their army of shitheads foot soldiers in the schooling system, hospital/medicine, government employees, “media” and companies controlled by the satanists know the rules. They dont know the conspiracy, but they know if they ever speak out about anything that doesnt make sense, like pseudo research constantly happening, they will get in trouble and fired. They dont know why or how, but they know, and they play the game so they can keep earning. They dont know the conspiracy to depopulate the earth, they just show up at work and do what their told. No questions asked.
Excellent post Mick the Mango, (oh, and excellent article Kit !),
Why are these psychopaths doing this, they have got to live here as well, and their children do too, right ? I mean, where else are they gonna go, off-world ?
Maybe Convid isn’t the biggest lie…
and
CO2 lags temperature at the ends of glaciation, driven by the Milankovitch Cycle. The present is a different time and different circumstances, with a natural, cyclical, cooling a few thousands years off still. At present the warming is being driven by the forcing of increased greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, causing the warming noted over the last century, which is accelerating driven by positive feedbacks such as the loss of Arctic summer sea ice causing an albedo flip in the north, and warming seas, soils and melting permafrost all releasing CO2. Two different scenarios, not one.
If you just put ‘some theorize that…’ at the beginning you’d be rational. The problem is you uncritically accept any hypothesis that supports AGW as being fact, no matter how speculative it might be, and at the same time you will ignore hard facts if they don’t support your beliefs.
Maybe it’s time to rethink? How can you be a covid sceptic, see the obvious agenda behind it, and then see the same people who are selling it to you also selling ‘man made climate change’ and proposing all the same ‘solutions’ for it, and not start to wonder if you’ve been had?
Remember Jason Voorhees? If he suddenly took off his mask would sheeple even take notice of the blood covered machete in his hand?
“Honey! I shrunk the mass murderer…”
Everyone wearing a mask is acting, supporting the idea there is a medical emergency in the streets. Further they are supporting the idea that healthy people spread disease.
Not to say it isn’t propaganda pics for the ATM owner, or media, but, as a tradesman myself, all kinds of workers take photos of their work. We had 2 $5K doors delivered, guy took a photo of the doors on the site.
We get a unit of plywood ($60/sheet now!)
guy takes a picture of product delivered.
Could just be some lazy cleaners required to photograph work completed for their track and trace overlords to make a few ducats.
If only there was some wearable device to record your work, and pay you per unit delivered, per Microsoft patent ________as I read a year ago ..
Re. “crisis actors”, I thought they all retired on gofundme after Boston?
That is suggested in the article
If it’s on the teevee news, it’s very likely a Staged Event. Last year the NSW government wanted to get across the ‘massage’ that it wasnt safe to go to the beach, to go unmasked.
Premiers department asks the police commissioner to provide mounted coppers. Then tells the teevee news people there’s gonna be mounted coppers chasing sun-bathers from a popular beach. Camera crews rush to the beach, set up their gear, call “action” – and they have video for the evening propaganda-news.
Likewise: at some incident in a suburb. The camera crew ‘interview’ many for an opinion.
Only one is selected for the evening propaganda-news, the one that fits the particular message being conveyed….
“He is not really a sick person, he just plays one on TV.”
“EVERYONE IN THE WORLD WILL ENJOY 15 MINUTES OF FAME”
Even crisis actors.