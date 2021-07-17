Dr Mike Yeadon
A recent post by Mike Yeadon in an email list.
To all on this list,
It is quite clear to me that, whatever the truth is about the origins of the virus or whether or not it actually exists in the precise form that we’re told, certain things have happened & continue to happen.
Very closely together in time, scores of countries simultaneously discarded their pandemic preparedness plans & instead adopted what I’ve dubbed the “Eight covid19 lies”.
Here’s a detailed example in an interview given to Highwire some weeks ago:
What almost every government told their people was an absurd set of statements, most of them easily disproven by reference to published literature & often simply by thinking.
These statements were & remain untrue, every last one of them. When politicians make technical statements, it’s not reasonable to expect them to know whether it’s right or not. But when the advisory team guiding policy responses is invoked, as they usually are, untrue statements by those with good levels of knowledge & experience has no better description than lies. These are not ‘slip-ups’, ‘well-intentioned mistakes’, ‘erring on the side of caution’ or similar. They’re deliberately misleading.
In all countries for which I have information, the communications were done with the guidance of people who’s professional jobs are psychological manipulators, sometimes called ‘PsyOps’, and used fear over anything else.
Once you examine these statements, you have all the evidence needed to show to a receptive, open minded person that indeed we are all facing a heavily manipulated situation.
While I recognise there’s a constant flow of important new information, such as the time ordering of patents, people apparently becoming magnetised after vaccination, the concept of ‘shedding’, graphene oxide in the vaccines etc. I’m more than happy to benefit from others diligence on all these emerging items, and not to invest time I don’t have myself.
I’m not convinced that many of the usual institutions are operative, and so I’m not aiming to influence them (in U.K. for example, Parliament).
I may be wrong to do so, but I’m now aiming solely at the general public. I have given & will continue to give interviews on the theme of the “Eight covid19 lies”.
I put it to the list that while interesting, it’s not necessary for the purpose of trying to wake up the public to know & tell them about anything more that proves beyond doubt that there’s massive SV scale fraud & deception going on.
There is no possible benign interpretation of the fact that we’re all being lied to, for between 15-18months. None whatsoever. All that has been accomplished is destruction of the economies of many G20 countries, wrecking of civil societies, substantial, avoidable loss of life (often through deprivation of healthcare) and a pervading sense of fear, everywhere.
Additionally, large & growing fractions of populations have been injected with new technology, experimental gene based vaccines, which have been associated with rates of death shortly afterwards of 1-2 orders of magnitude greater than any previous public health prophylactic vaccine. Everywhere they are steamrollering appropriate objections to vaccination in people who cannot benefit from this intervention, yet certainly can be harmed or even killed by them.
We hear the imminent arrival of ‘vaccine passports’, which don’t enhance public safety yet grant to the state totalitarian tyranny over them.
There is no other interpretation that fits all the major facts, than that the goal is control through what will be the world’s first digital identity database.
What will be done with that power, we cannot be sure. My views or rather reasoned deductions are well known & I continue to stand by them.
There being immunologically no need or justification for 3rd & subsequent vaccines (booster, top-up, variant) the fact that they’re imminently to be administered to people en masse should send alarm bells ringing loudly.
Biotechnology has awesome power but it can very easily be misused. I am of the view that 3rd & subsequent vaccines may be used to initiate depopulation. The first generation vaccines I don’t think were deliberately made to be dangerous so they’re no guide at all to what might be next.
Bottom line, my intentions are best served by me continuing to give as many interviews as I can, alone or in groups, to those with the largest audiences.
This note is in no way intended to be critical. It’s just great that people are stepping forward. But I do believe in this world war, there are no Allies. No one is coming to save us. Time is marching on.
I wish us all the most persuasive skills in your efforts to persuade the persuadable. Many aren’t.
With sincere best wishes,
Mike
If I were an Eagle I’d not want fewer Fish.
In fact I’d want more of them placed in my dish.
The Fish they sustain me and, like it or not,
It is Fish that I’ll have to cook in my pot.
If the Fish disappear then the Eagle might, too.
And then, tell me, what would I put in my stew?
My eaglets are hungry and needing fresh meat.
An abundance of Fish makes mealtimes a treat.
We chomp and we chew, we tear and rip up,
but still there are more Fish there for our sup.
If the Fish were no more I’d weep buckets of tears.
That Fish numbers decline is one of my fears!
Up with you Fishies! It’s time to go breed!
Only new Fish satisfies my great need.
Pay no attention to rumors of strife.
Get busy breeding with friend or with wife.
When the waters are thick with new Fishes galore
that’s when I and my kind we rise up and we soar.
Whirling about high above and unseen,
to dive in the water at sight of a gleam
on the scales of you Fish, who swim there below.
My shadow eclipses the Sun! Then you know:
I never was trying to wipe you all out.
Your river: my larder! It’s what I’m about!
I’d no sooner see you extinct than myself.
Predation cannot be just put on the shelf.
It’s part of my makeup, it’s part of my Soul.
It’s what lets my eaglets grow up and grow old.
So please don’t you fear that I bear you ill will.
I and my eaglets we all love you, still.
For your flesh is our life, your blood it sustains.
As long as there’s prey, the predator remains.
That about sums up my thoughts on the idea of "omg they're trying to kill us all runforthehills!!" I've been tweaking this poem for a while now and I think I'm satisfied with it, so… please enjoy.
FDA Cover-Up They Knew About Deadly Vax Side Effects by Dr. Bryan Ardis (41:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mJr3GgSIzEQS
Biotechnology cannot be anything but misused. That was its entire purpose. I have no source for that statement; I have no “proof.” But I know it’s true.
Something intrinsically evil cannot conceivably have been created for good. The Rack, Thumbscrews, Waterboarding: no good could possibly ever have been expected to come from them.
Ditto Biotechnology.
I think the real life analogy is for 90+% graphene injections to turn us into two-dimensional spectres on an e-paper page making love to a cheap hologram of ourselves.
Those of us who escape the shot inherit the task of remaking the real world.
When I was in school many a year ago,We used to be in the playground and sometimes another kid used to come running saying there’s a monster with behind the bike shed,So we’d all running to take a look I saw nothing but some of the other kids would go yea I just saw it look it ran over there,some didn’t see see some believed they saw something?!!Now can you imagine that now on a much bigger scale and voila you have your scamdemic.
Sorry about typos I’m messaging on a stupid not so smart phone.
Really interesting and concerning development whilst commenting here on OffG:
I have tried to respond to Johan Smith below and used the example of the Only Democracy in The Middle East as an example and included the name of the religious group that runs the place.
Nothing anti anything just some obs of their vaccine ops.
My earlier comment disappeared and I contacted OffG no response yet; I tried to respond again to Johan with a similar comment and again spam check; I then responded to Johan with “test” and it went straight through!
I hope it isn’t what I think it is cos that would be pretty heartbreaking.
It’s raining…….. Climate crisis!
For anyone interested in the historic events in France today (and I don’t use the term ‘historic’ lightly). These demonstrations against the vaccine passport are not yellow vest affairs, and they surpass anything at the height of the yellow vest movement:
Paris
https://twitter.com/Haberci75575340/status/1416425190284795906
Marseille
https://twitter.com/Infirmier_Offi/status/1416415107198902277
La Rochelle
https://twitter.com/MohammedAalem/status/1416423460138532864
Dijon
https://twitter.com/Unbound_N_N/status/1416422181232205832
Nancy
https://twitter.com/Lumen27annis/status/1416421573779669002
Aix En Provence
https://twitter.com/AnonymeCitoyen/status/1416328865492967429
And of course Montpellier
https://twitter.com/OliBriO_/status/1416386448031420422
It goes on and on.
What has surprised me is that these demos are not just in the big towns and cities. They are occurring in much smaller places as well. As always it’s hard to judge these things, particularly as they are still happening as I write this, but I would guestimate at least 50 demonstrations across the country with a total of about 2 million out on the streets protesting.
The big question is, will Macron & Co take a blind bit of notice of it all?
Not if they can help it.
But it might make some of the other spineless politicians realise that they’re not doing themselves any favours by going along with this nonsense.
And it will certainly inform more ordinary citizens that they are not alone, and that the media are lying scum.
Still in the realm of virology. Michel Chossudovky did an interesting interview with the La Quinta Columna team.
The thing that gets me myself included we do a lot of moaning and whining about the situation we are in?Stop moaning whining he said this they said that and except your own existence don’t follow second hand news follow what you see hear feel.You might see clips of others concerned about the state of affairs but that’s hearsay your life your experience.
Andrew Marr – Jabbed Twice – He’s now got it
Savid Javid – Jabbed Twice – He’s now got it
So what is the point of being Jabbed?
The vast majority of people who have been jabbed, even if they were lucky and survived the first couple of weeks, which many people in Nursing homes didn’t, have got very ill.
But the brainwashing and the propaganda, is so intense, that they want to get jabbed again.
I will stay unjabbed thanks.
I will take my chances on the beer and the fags.
I rarely smoke, except when I’m getting pissed, and I recently passed all my blood tests.
I am not suggesting this is a solution to getting as old as me, but to my amazement, I am still here.
Just don’t take the drugs that your doctor prescribes. You are much better off, changing your diet and getting more exercise.
Tony
We should worry, because as time goes on, they will want less and less to allow a Control Group to exist, against which anyone can measure the size of their genocide.
I very much doubt any front line politician has had a real jab.
The vaccine passport will end up with us all being regularly injected whenever they so demand or the passport will become invalid.
This is a wonderful tool for the technocrats as they will be able to inject anyone showing any signs of committing wrong think with something to make them docile or to get rid of them.
I think it is the App they want, not the vaccine, to provide an endless stream of data they can monetize and to control the empires governments with.
They don’t need the vaccine, they can kill us at the doctors surgery anytime they like, by just diagnosing us with cancer. the ‘cure’ will do the rest.
They can now remotely order house arrest on anyone in the UK, direct from silicon valley or Langley, as they have done to 500,000 people this week, wrecking the British economy.
That turns American economic sanctions into a live event, administered instantly, even during meetings with the British or any other government.
We the British handed that ability to a foreign power.
The interesting thing is that in the interview, he mentioned thinking that this whole operation
was about a financial reset. The great reset, you’ll own nothing. When watching this, it seems
that the depopulation theory has the same outcome. Millions of estates left to nobody but the
state. In the end, reset or not, you’ll own nothing.
This would really be something:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/17/pub-is-about-to-lay-charges-in-court-against-the-uk-government-who-stand-accused-of-mass-murder-through-the-overuse-of-midazolam-in-care-homes/
Hi Java, Octypus, and whatever other iterations you are using. You use multiple identities and fake a superficial sympathy for covid skepticism while trying repeatedly to reframe it as being dominated by the ‘alt right’. You make the same fact-free assertions about this over and over again with no development. Your agenda is obvious and while we let it slide initially we no longer see the need.
Whilst Mike Yeadon means well, some of what he writes and says is far too technical for the vast majority of people to understand. It’s as if he is giving a lecture to his scientific peers. Whilst I disagree with very little here, He seems to be toning down some of his previous rhetoric, perhaps to try and make himself feel personally safer. I think he is a very brave man indeed, but I really disagree with this.
“The first generation vaccines I don’t think were deliberately made to be dangerous so they’re no guide at all to what might be next.”
Although open to interpretation, it is obvious he is talking about the COVID jabs. I remember what he has previously said about them.
Can’t he keep up with the data, or has he been seriously warned?
We have now got (if you believe the news) numerous “celebrities” who have been jabbed twice, exhibiting the same symptoms as warned by this man, whilst saying of course to be politically correct, that it would be far worse if they hadn’t been jabbed. How do they know this? They are merely trying to reassure themselves, that they made the right decision to be jabbed in the first place. They can’t face the possibility, that they made a disasterous decision, which may end with their death much sooner, than if they hadn’t been jabbed.
I have yet to read or see anything, that would convince me, that being jabbed is a good idea.
“Canadian Doctor: 62% of Patients Vaccinated for COVID Have Permanent Heart Damage”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
John Steppling’s latest has this moving reminiscence:
“The old Italian man who ran the deli was lovely to me as a little boy. I remember the sawdust on the floor of his shop. I remember the smells. He didn’t give me candy, he gave me a slice of Prosciutto, and talk to me of Culatello and the black pigs from which it is made in the Po Valley. He said he save me a slice if he got his hands on some again. I loved going there. These are the daily aesthetics that construct not just a sense of the world, or our locale, but of ourselves.
Something shifted, or began shifting, after the Vietnam war. The ruling class closed ranks in a sense. Corporatism became a guiding principle for business. The quality of literally everything, beginning with food (Prosciutto was banned for thirty years after a swine flu outbreak ….somewhere) deteriorated. Running alongside this corporatism was a resurgent Puritanism….
The swine flu scare was responded to with a ban on prosciutto, one of the great culinary inventions of Italy. For THIRTY YEARS. This is the unconscious relfexive puritanism surfacing.”
Interesting. A “health scare” which had the curious effect of pushing out a treasurable and healthy food resource whilst ushering in factory spewed pap.
And this next bit is applicable to my own generation:
“The nineteen seventies marked the front edges of an aesthetic shift that synced up with the corporatizing of the environment. And this aesthetic shift was indirect, it was not about taste or style, it was about an emotional defensiveness, and about a new sort of sickly narcissism. It pointed toward schizophrenia and an autistic reading of life in general.
…
The children growing up in the seventies were already the children of the anti-communities, the children of places without history. They were also a generation that saw class division become solidified in ways it hadn’t before. I have written before about the 70s cinema, about the watershed moment when Star Wars replaced Friedkin’s Sorcerer”
I have always loathed Star Wars and the glib CGI computer game crud it ushered in. The old Doctor Who guy running around in a cardboard mask at least encouraged real interaction amongst participating kids. All our “culture” now is about helpless sedentary spectating.
Enter COVID!
Yet another, Sajid Javid this time, has fallen fowl of some kind of strange off-season version of the flu, following the double injections of cloudy clear liquid.
It looks like the magic gift* is chomping at the bit, and can’t wait till winter to come out and play. Not yet! not yet! they cry, this is too soon, you’ll spoil the surprise.
*German meaning
I can’t recall whether it is Fauci or Gates who is on record as having said of “us” (non-believers) that we “won’t be laughing at the next one”, but whomever it was I did not take their statement as anything other than a direct threat.
I assume he intends to see his threat through. (Although I’d like to believe it was merely a foolish, alarmist thing to say, spoken only in order to stoke fear and promote “vaccine uptake”.)
If it turns out that it was yet another of those funny old coinkydinks (as my mother used to term “coincidences”) and “the next one” is- gods forbid -a really really Boy just like Pinnochio always wanted to be, then I suppose I’ll deal with that when the time comes, because I can’t imagine how I could prevent it from getting started.
“Most civilization is based on cowardice. It’s so easy to civilize by teaching cowardice. You water down the standards which would lead to bravery. You restrain the will. You regulate the appetites. You fence in the horizons. You make a law for every movement. You deny the existence of chaos. You teach even the children to breathe slowly. You tame.” ~Leto the Worm
Well then: are we unable to see the forest for the trees? Or do we know so much about the forest that we’ve not yet realized that we actually know almost nothing of any of the individual trees that make it up? Or both…?
If the establishment is using the language of war, and the populace is using the language of war…
If both the “left” and the “right” have become prophets of war…
If the Medes and their Alternates have declared war…
…then War it Shall Be. Just like that, Capitolized and everything. We cannot help but manifest our desires, one way or the other, as individuals and as societies. Powerful spells will be cast, among them such Words of Power as “Attack!'” and “Forward!” and “Fire!”…. Such Words move millions at a time, do they not?
There is a theory that “T.H.E.Y.”, The Humans Enslaving You, are compelled to broadcast their intentions, as a sort of pre-empting of karmic backlash. The theory goes that T.H.E.Y. believe that if they tell you their intent, and you fail to stop them from following through, they themselves bear no blame for the results of their actions.
“We told you we were going to punch and kick you, to beat you into submission, and break your will. We told you we were going to poison your air, water and earth, and all that lie within them. We told you we were going to strive to keep you perpetually in debt, you and all your children’s children, and you failed to stop us. Therefore, we did all of those things. We are, if nothing else, honest men.”
Whether T.H.E.Y. actually subscribe to such a twisted philosophy or not I cannot say, and ultimately it doesn’t really matter.
Take heed of Leto the Worm’s words and be brave, and let the remainder of your response flow from that bravery.
IIRC it was Gates , sat next to Melinda in a TV studio interview who said something like, …… ” the next one .. that will get their attention ” ..
The creepy smiles on the Gates’ faces ramped up the sinister undertone.
I was pretty close … here’s the clip of the interview ( time stopped at the relevant part )
https://youtu.be/baKLG4ykqCI?t=128
Totally off-topic, but of interest to those who have been following Syria, and drowned out by other more pressing matters.
https://fr.sputniknews.com/france/202107151045882195-manuels-valls-sous-le-feu-des-critiques-apres-les-revelations-dans-laffaire-lafarge/
Former French PM being asked questions about the state being aware (having blessed?) the transfer of money by a French company in Syria to the “moderate rebels”.
I should think Vanessa Beeley has picked up on this.
I mentioned in an earlier comment that our old normal has gone forever, the Scum have destroyed it, also think we’re into the final stages where the entire global system we’ve been used to will collapse very soon. Personally noticed the creaking of supply chains for a good cpl of months, now seeing the increasing disappearance of some grocery staples for me, mainly 2-3 weeks plus. The collapse of the current global economy cld happen anytime, the Scum are only keeping it on life support til they extract the last few drops from it. Our bank accts will cease to exist, there will be no chance of an independent livelihood, very few will even be able to grow their own food.
Can understand how bleak what i’ve said seems but the system had to snuff it some time anyway, it’s an unsustainable abomination imposed on us by the Scum. A global reset is unavoidable now imo, the question is will a new normal be created by us or them. Know what option i want, think it’s time to try building groups of likeminded ppl n sort out a plan of action, hopefully leading to linking up with other groups.
Think that’s one of the most frightening but potentially hopeful thoughts i’ve shared, hope others can see what i mean too.
Virginie De Araujo-Recchia (about France) speaks at the Corona Committee on the 15th of July 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Virginie-de-Araujo-Recchia—Sitzung-61-Well-catch-you-cause-we-can:f
Vera Sharav gives a testimony at the Corona Committee a few months ago : https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Ausschuss44_Part4_Sharav:0
If these do not wake people up, I don’t know what will.
https://www.channel4.com/news/covid-uk-daily-cases-reach-50000-for-first-time-in-six-months
“Covid cases are continuing to surge across the UK, with more than 50,000 new daily cases for the first time in six months. Latest figures show more than 51,000 people tested positive in the last 24 hours and 49 further deaths have also been announced. According to the Office for National Statistics, one in 95 people in England are currently infected with Covid. Rates of the disease are still rising to their highest since the beginning of February.”
So, on the one side the mysterious “cases”, “surges”, “positive tests”, “currently infected” and “rates”. (All of which tells us nothing about actual illnesses!)
And on the other, “further deaths”. (Is that people who just died anyway? People who “tested positive” and are presumed to be “covid deaths”?)
Isn’t it funny how “conspiracy theorists” are always slagged off for “connecting dots” whilst these news bulletins are happy to do their own “dot connecting”? (Leaning heavily on the rule of Rorschach!)
How many of those 50,000 are in hospital?
How many have been jabbed?
I note Sajid Javid has tested “positive”.
Newspapers in France are blithely reporting that the “virus is picking up speed” (whatever that means), while hospitalisations are dropping.
So if I understand correctly, the number of people with the sniffles may be rising (since the speedy disease could just be ‘asymptomatic cases’).
The regime has threatened to make people pay for PCR testing. That could bring the whole thing to a sudden halt if they’re not careful 🙂
This virus has reached super man status
And 47% of these ‘cases’ are people who have been fully ‘vaccinated’ and, we are now being told that this is ‘normal’ and expected.
cases and cases, of cack. How many cases of chlamydia; of hayfever; of pale-face; of diarrhea; of jocks itch; of acne. … or toothache; terminal cancer; RTA; fell down the stairs… cases? simultaneously.
fkn cases!! cases of vaxeennzz; guarded by sodgers (old sodgers ; )?)
argh.
Powerful evidence for graphene oxide fragments forming both the trigger for and superstructure for the assembly of protein coronas:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaT7YHMFDXXQ/
Just stumbled across this wonderful headline –
https://metro.co.uk/2021/07/17/self-isolation-is-it-illegal-to-delete-the-nhs-covid-app-14944933/amp/
“Is it illegal to delete the NHS Covid Test and Trace app or disable contact tracing?”
Nothing interesting in the article to read, but the fact that even exists makes my piss boil.
What’s the next headline? Is it illegal to close my Facebook account?
Idiots
“Although use of the app is encouraged by the government, it is not compulsory, so it is not illegal to delete the app from your phone.”
“The NHS website states: ‘The NHS COVID-19 app is entirely voluntary and you can choose whether or not to download it. You can also uninstall and delete the app whenever you like.’”
The truth is bad enough, lets not make stuff up.
“The truth is bad enough, lets not make stuff up”
Says the lying little weasel, outed by admin again I see. What a shame.
You know, Yeadon would be a singularly credible voice for those resisting the vaccine if it were not for the ……… “population reduction”. Come on, now.
The drug companies want to keep selling their vaccines. The media wants to keep producing their lurid headlines. The tech companies want to keep creating their surveillance products (with the intelligence agencies their enthusiastic partners.) It’s all been the result of fifteen years of Pharma/Med building up a sci-fi trash heap and dousing it with gasoline.
It’s another defense contractor project, essentially, the same as those involving the weapons makers. Any threat, however far fetched, that can be imagined and publicized to elicit fear, will be embraced by the appropriate contractors, whether weapons or drugs, and planned for by the governmental and nongovernmental agencies that they dominate. The only difference being the weapons sellers get paid whether there’s a war or not but the drug sellers do not get paid unless there’s a health scare. Hence, the gasoline, poured on subconsciously. And no, they didn’t light the sci-fi trash heap on fire themselves, but all it took was a little spark from somewhere, and then everyone was into it up to their armpits, maintaining a fantasy with endless lies.
These vaccines are apparently proving fatal to many more people than any such products have for a long, long time, but it’s just the result of hurried inadequate research and testing — ‘collateral damage’ to some crazed way of thinking — rather than a deliberate attempt at mass murder. Those responsible are ordinary people pulled into amoral industries, facing pressures and thus able to rationalize their choices. I doubt that they are monsters.
It’s a shame Yeadon’s off the edge with that, (although his voice probably would’ve been shunned anyway.)
And all of those simple Germans during the Nazi era were just “ordinary people pulled into an amoral [actions], facing pressure and thus able to rationalize their choices”. They were not “monsters”. Yet what they did, and allowed others to do, was “monstrous”, was it not?
I often encounter people who react quite strongly to this idea of “depopulation” without ever stopping to consider that “population control measures” is a plural, not a singular, concept, and that they are not a “one and done” response.
There is more than one way to skin a cat. A “mass die-off” is not the only way to control a population.
You can kill or otherwise encourage death… or you can prevent or discourage birth. There are two ends to any line, after all.
Everything we do, ultimately, either avails towards Life or it avails towards Death.
I tend toward agreement with your (inferred) premise that “they” do not want to cull 90% of the populace in a short period of time. There aren’t nearly enough robots yet available to take up all that slack, and what predator wishes to exterminate all of its prey? Such a policy is suicide. Parasites require hosts, so perhaps we should all take heart in the fact that, for now at least, our Parasitic Overlords require our actual living bodies to exist a while longer.
To quote George Dubya: “Make the pie higher!”
bio-harvest (for something) usefulness, indeed. Is a fact, and won’t go away, .. but they do want us curtailed to a more manageable level. That’s just the starting point.
Folks, do watch that blaumkamp short film “adam” voila. we have our uses. : /
Get back to us in a couple of years. The monsters are in charge and they are culling and cleaning up, trimming us down to a more manageable flock.
Most people have by now heard the claim that only1% of adverse reactions to vaccines are reported to the VAERS system. Here’s the primary source for that claim:
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
The methodology seems a lot more robust than “the science” quoted at us by government and the MSM. The sample size, for example, is impressively large. What is most striking is that it uses the methodology all other virus and vaccine studies routinely refuse to use: a control group.
Even more striking is what it says at the end – that they tried to inform the CDC of their findings and the CDC just weren’t interested. It’s further proof of Yeadon’s main point, this can’t be a mistake or an oversight but has to be intentional.
The whole thing looks like it was set up to justify more medical surveillance but they’ve ended up being hoise on their own petard. .
I have seen sections of this video previously, but I think few will want to sit for 3 hours to watch it all at one go. It would be great if Mike Yeadon did a 15 minute presentation focusing briefly on the eight lies, as an intro to his arguments. He has many videos on Odysee.com, but I did not see a brief one on the Eight Lies.
Usually in times of crisis, leaders are able to speak the truth to a threatened populace: “This is going to be tough, but when times are tough, the tough get going,” sort of thing. Oddly it was Boris J. who did so initially, albeit very briefly, when he implied that natural herd immunity was the way forward and the way to resolve the crisis. My initial take in March 2020 was that eventually we’ll all have to get the disease, thereby creating immunity. Had physicians sought through collective experience the best way to treat the disease, as many have done since, against the will of the establishment, then we would have achieved herd immunity by now. Instead the focus was immediately on a yet non-existent, but preplanned vaccine, which is not a vaccine, and which is now said not to protect from “variants” so we are all still, or again susceptible to the disease and back to square one, except that the health and the economic wellbeing of the most vulnerable has been devastated. It is still imperative that people inform themselves (and make preparations) on the best prevention and treatment of a Covid illness with drugs and vitamins readily available at the pharmacy. There is a wealth of such information through a Duck-duck-go search: “covid prevention and early treatment protocol.” Dr. McCullough has given many interviews on the subject.
This saga will continue for many years yet. Although it was speculated, almost as a given, in March 2020 that the “virus” came from the Wuhan lab and it was that early that a possible connection was made to a Chinese virologist expelled from a bio lab in Canada. https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/07/mystery-surrounds-ouster-chinese-researchers-canadian-laboratory
There may be nothing to this, but the MSM has been silent about it until very recently mentioning it again, why?
Perhaps the world is being prepared for the reality of the former conspiracy theory, that the disease is the result of a lab leak in Wuhan. It seems unlikely that a certain Dr. Fauci would want this to be the case, but he has had time to prepare. Will the Manitoba lab and Chinese virologist be in the mix?
Once that question is resolved, or explained to the people in the best possible light, then the next question, if we must take them sequentially, will be “Was it intentional?”
So the saga will continue for years, decades perhaps.
The best thing we can do is:
1. Improve our immune systems, with vitamins, healthy living, including human interactions, so important to immunity.
2. Have a plan to treat the illness immediately upon having symptoms (not merely a positive PCR test).
3. Inform ourselves , share information and be vigilant and sceptical of official propaganda.
Health is useless without freedom to be.
Michael Yeadon is a former CSO of Pfizer if you believe that, This guys says fuk all,yet appearing on alt media stating the absolute obvious.
Again alt media fools for theses insiders, fake outspoken, back bench rebels, even so called president that wasnt suppose to win.
Remember Viktor Orbán, great ‘hero’ in opposing George Soros, says: “The vaccine is like a bulletproof vest. The virus bounces off of it.” time and time again you fool for theses types.
Lady and gentleman this is Tory outspoken back bench rebel helper Even a SIR, apart the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group sold buy the alt media as a hero not long ago.
Do you remember his guy who zapped up your energy saying fuck all.
SIR DEMIMonONDE SWINE
Interesting article and paragraph that states you are admitting in this paragraph:
“Additionally, large & growing fractions of populations have been injected with new technology, experimental gene based vaccines, which have been associated with rates of death shortly afterwards of 1-2 orders of magnitude greater than any previous public health prophylactic vaccine. Everywhere they are steamrollering appropriate objections to vaccination in people who cannot benefit from this intervention, yet certainly can be harmed or even killed by them.”
…… that this ‘terrible’ vaccine is possibly (because you suggest 1 is possible) no worse than any other vaccine!?
Given the vast reduction in hospitilizations since significant numbers of people have been vaccinated (for a virus that previously there was approx a 0.5-1% risk of death, now lower due to better treatments) then surely anyone with common sense would find using these vaccines perfectly acceptable?
In fact the worlds top scientists do, hence the vaccination programme continues as fast as possible.
Regards
Paul
If a number differs from another number by one order of magnitude it will be roughly 10 times greater.
You’re not just a lying deceitful multi-identity troll, you’re also an idiot.
It looks as though Off-G has been, is being, infiltrated by Covid jab-nut cases concocting false narratives and abusive name calling. That was to be expected. Pretty obvious really. They generally can’t even string a couple of sentences together. The’re generally very easy to spot.
Then come those defeatist elements who decry that resistance to the PTB is pointless, a struggle that is bound to fail, look at what happened to X, all those marches amounted to nothing, we’re beaten, and (in the words of Private Fraser – in Dad’s Army – Were Doomed! Let’s just bear our shoulder’s for the jab, you know it makes sense. That’s the more subtle form pyschological warfare to expect.
To give them, or at least some of them, the benefit of the doubt, they are not helping the cause by their negative attitude, in fact they are helping the PTB.
Where is your source for that statement that the mortality rate is 0,5-1%? Because last time I checked one of the world’s leading epidemiologists,John Ioannidis, said the infection mortality rate was 0,05%, rising to 0,25% for those above 70, as published in the WHO bulletin. But please, give us your source for that mortality rate you mentioned. And also tell us the difference in treatments now and in the beginning of the lockdowns, I am curious to see how the medical science progressed in one year.
Paul, the flu is seasonal, the weather is causing the fall in deaths, not the vaccine, as you will see in the winter when the flu, plus the vast number of harmed vaccinated, will cause an increase in death, this time perhaps even over the usual seasonal flu average.
Stop talking to yourself
What caused the drop in hospitalizations and deaths last summer Paul? We didn’t have your magic vax then did we!
I wonder how much the focus on the covid injections influences attitudes to injury to children from the child vaccine programme. Does it strengthen or weaken new parent’s resolve to vaccinate their new born? I think it strengthens it for the majority who believe in the covid story.
Non believers start to see the similarities between covid and the general vaccination programme. In particular, the selfish lack of interest in the child or teenaged victims.
‘No Vax no Visit’ to protect new borns divides families. I have just been thru this (and refused).
Pertussis studies show the vaccine does not prevent transmission. Vaccinated adults in in the ‘cocoon’ can pass it on. Unvaxxed know they are ill and don’t go. Plus what happened to ‘vaccines give immunity for life’? I guess that was just another groundless story to encourage the ‘hesitant’.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/06/150624071018.htm
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/15/spyware-company-impersonates-activist-groups-black-lives-matter
Surprisingly the land of St Jacinda turns out not to be paradise on Earth and the model for everyone to copy:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/nz-children-covid-immunity-debt-b1880753.html
It’s the strongest evidence yet of the damage to health caused by lockdowns.
Human Resource Management in the time of Covid:
The Wing Mechanism
Two wings – a Left and a Right which can be flapped anyway you want. You can even swap them round by judicious use of terminology. All causes can be reframed to correspond or contradict capitalism or communism or whatever.
Basic line-up:
The Right assume the role of “fucking the people over”, “objecting to the lazy”, “squeezing the punters dry” etc. A little bit of conspiracy talk is permitted. Not too much since the system’s most basic defense is to ridicule “conspiracy” i.e. the blasphemous notion that the rulers actually plan stuff!
The Left are real groovy with-it progressives, standing up for the punters and all things “scientific”. No tolerance shown whatsoever to that conspiratorial talk which is “just fucking stoopid!” and worse still: “reactionary” – a general term of abuse aimed at the criminally untrendy objectors to whatever sodomising variation the rulers come up with next.
Celeb Genitalia Squeeze
All the talented – or brazenly opportunistic – entertainers are suspended in a potential “naughty corner” zone. Right on groovy motherfucker sentiments from the Left Wing chorus line are not only permissible but encouraged. “Reactionary” sentiments are inadvisable but harmless. But major offences against the current showbiz franchise are unforgivable and will result in excommunication followed by ostracism. The latter can be provided by the inevitable relegation to the “looney tunes” quarter. However, the right on groovy motherfucker celebs can be defused by a manufactured “scandal” invented right here and now but projected decades into the past. Allegations of arse groping are not needed. All that is needed is an allegation of being jolly rude to women, gays, trans-whatevers etc.
Thus any celeb can be “disappeared” at any point. And how can they refuse the deal when disobedience results in effective disintegration and submission guarantees a prominent position in the fashionable rebel simulation camp?
You are correct that both the left an right are being manipulated in their own way. I have been studying propaganda for the last 40 years; ever since the U.S. began destabilizing Afghanistan which began in 1980 as the beginning of our invasion of Southwestern Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa.
Here is how I saw the war and covid propaganda unfold:
In 2003 Fox News was the vector for propaganda. The propaganda worked on the right wing and worked them into a frenzy of war. At the time, it was reported that 70% of Fox viewers believed Sadam Hussein was behind the trade center bombings.
These viewers were right wingers and vulnerable to the propaganda of manipulation of “hate”, which became the mantra for the invasion of Southwestern Asia. The crazy muslims hate us and are coming to kill us. Mushroom clouds! We have been at war for 40 years. It is all one war, and we have attacked many nations on many fronts.
In the last few years, the propaganda vector was changed to NPR and CNN, and the propaganda was aimed at the left wing, who are generally smart, caring and compassionate people, not haters. These people were not manipulatd with “hate”, but they have been maniulated with “fear” and concern for Grandma, and they were easily herded into the mental prison by the “We are all in this together” mantra.
Note the manipulation for both groups was emotional, not rational. Both the right (by Fox) and the left (by NPR, CNN) were conditioned just like Pavlov’s dogs. They hear the bell (muslims are coming to get us because they hate our freedom, and there is magic virus of covid coming to kill us and we must personally attack every person who does not believe this) and they begin their ***emotional*** slobbering of hate, fear, anger and personal attacks, just like Pavlov’s dogs.
Pay attention to these quotes from M.K, a book which should be read by everyone who wants to understand history and propaganda:
“But since propaganda is not and cannot be the necessity in itself, since its function, like the poster, consists in attracting the attention of the crowd, and not in educating those who are already educated or who are striving after education and knowledge, its effect for the most part must be aimed at the emotions and only to a very limited degree at the so-called intellect.”
“The people in their overwhelming majority are so feminine by nature and attitude that sober reasoning determines their thoughts and actions far less than emotion and feeling.”
“The nationalization of the broad masses can never be achieved by half-measures, by weakly emphasizing a so-called objective standpoint, but only by a ruthless and fanatically one-sided orientation toward the goal to be achieved.”
“This broadness of outline [of propaganda techniques] from which we must never depart, in combination with steady, consistent emphasis, allows our final success to mature. And then, to our amazement, we shall see what tremendous results such perseverance leads to – to results that are almost beyond our understanding.”
“…they understood one more thing,: that this spiritual weapon [propaganda] can succeed only if it is applied on a tremendous scale, but that success amply covers all costs.” [Also referring o WWI Allied propaganda]
And of course, the big lie technique”:
“In this they proceeded on the sound principle that the magnitude of a lie always contains a certain factor of credibility, since the great masses of the people in the very bottom of their hearts tend to be corrupted rather than consciously and purposefully evil, and that, therefore, in view of the simplicity of their minds, they more easily fall a victim to a big lie than to a little one, since they themselves lie in little things, but would be ashamed of lies that were too big. Such a falsehood will never enter their heads, and they will not be able to believe in the possibility of such monstrous effrontery and infamous misrepresentation in others; yes, even when enlightened on the subject, they will long doubt and waver, and continue to accept at least one of these causes as true. Therefore something of even the most insolent lie will always remain and stick – a fact which all the great lie-virtuosi and lying-clubs in this world know only too well and also make the most treacherous use of.”
We cannot reason with these people, as they are driven by a sub-conscious trigger of their emotions. We must brainwash our own people back, and attack our true enemies.
I disagree: lies and propaganda can only be countered by critical thinking and appeal to reason. It’s the only way to dissipate it and to gain TRUST.
@Irresponsible and proud,
Perhaps I was being too flippant.
Propaganda in and of itself, is not necessarily lies or deception. Yes, that is the style and content of the propaganda aimed at us (both left and right).
But the meaning of propaganda is marketing, i.e., getting your message out, especially by massive advertising and repetition of your message, which is best if it is repetiton of exact words and phrases. The jingles stick in your mind.
At least this is what it used to mean before it got a bad reputation. Think of the coke and pepsi adds for coke and pepsi: repeatedly “bombed on the people” ad nauseam.
But people already know about coke and pepsi. So why the massive advertising program of repetition? – because it works. Studies done years ago showed that subliminal reminders of pepsi and coke on the movie screen, which are not perceived by your conscious mind, can bring on the emotion, and then thee thoughts and then the action to go buy one at the refreshment counter. This was outlawed in movie theaters; not sure if it can completely be enforced.
I will be more careful of my wording next time. Thanks for the opportunity to make this clear.
40 intelligent people can be toppled by one fact, but an idiot won’t be swayed by 40 facts.
A devils advocate argument:
If eugenics really is on the agenda (and I suspect it might be), the core of the population problem really lies in Asia and Africa with two thirds of the world’s population between them.
If I were “in charge” of a eugenics programme to eliminate all but 1-2bn people, I would develop an ultra murderous viral or bacterial agent, but make sure I vaccinate the “desirables” first, perhaps via whipping up fear from a less lethal cousin of my ultimate virus, and subsequently release the super-murderous agent.
Who then, does the Klaus Schwabs and the Bill Gates’ deem as desirable?
Themselves and their ilk, of course, plus a select few “obedient serfs”; preferably of white and/or western extraction. Those constitute 75% of the RNA vaccinated people today (I’m guesstimating). The people who largely haven’t taken the RNA vaccine to date are thinkers (prospective troublemakers – including all the readers of Off-G and similar), non-westerners, and “ethnics”; all very likely exactly the people that lunatics/eugenicists might plausibly want to get rid of.
All I’m saying is that it makes no sense trying to kill people off with a vaccine. What does make sense is to first vaccinate the people you want to keep by scaring them half to death to then get them to voluntarily protect themselves against the perceived threat that isn’t the real threat, while you actually inject them to protect them against the future strain that you intend to release very soon. It seems to me that the vaccine agenda is being pushed hardest in the places and nations that a eugenicist would more likely want to keep.
Most importantly, after the subsequent release of the hypothetical “instant killer virus” (which would likely be a strain of Covid or claimed to be), the leaders of the eugenicist cabal would be hailed as heroes rather than murderers. No-one could trace the virus to them, but rather it would be claimed to be another strain of original Covid (just as they warned, even though it’s prepared in advance), and they would have total deniability plus take the credit of being the saviours of mankind.
If there was a plan to significantly reduce the population, the idea of culling people via a vaccine seems implausible because the effect is too small. Better then, to protect the “keepers”, by coercing exactly them, and only them, to protect themselves against what you intend to release at some future date.
I just find the murder-via-vaccine so extraordinarily mis-targeted, that I struggle to believe it. If it’s that poorly thought through, I would think it more likely that it’s all just stupidity, incompetence and panic of our leadership rather than some master plan. Murder via an already established viral nemesis, however, would be plausible, albeit I’m not so sure I would want to survive into the dystopia that awaits.
PS I am hating writing racial references in this comment, but I am presuming that if the powers that be are insane enough to consider mass murder, they likely also have some unsavoury views on the value of different people, races, and cultures. Apologies to anyone who might feel slighted, but it really is not MY point of view; only the hypothetical view of a presumedly insane group of people.
If you look into Dr Sam Bailey, Dr Tom Cowan, and Dr Andrew Kaufman re terrain vs germ theory, you’ll see that in history, pandemics were caused not by the germs but by conditions, including toxicity from serums.
That’s why they never could make a deadly contagious pathogen, even though it was their wet dream.
The rush from 2030 to 21, is what made the vaccine so buggy. It’s intended to work later, not immediately. New tech that hasn’t been perfected yet, or may never be, because the body naturally tries to eliminate any foreign nano crap.
This is not plausible. You are assuming they can release agents in the world and know exactly what will happen. They can’t. They aren’t that powerful. If they are we really are doomed. The most likely explanation is exactly what they have told us. World vaccination program. Tied to a global ID. ID will be eventually be tied to digital currencies and all heath, economic, travel, etc will be logged and collected. Resources and travel will be restricted for everyone but the “elite”. They will decide what resources we are allowed and approve but limit travel plans. Everything will be rationed. The most likely target for depopulation is fertility. They will go for that. Mrna treatments work great for that. The agenda meetings, Bill Gates interviews, Klaus Schwab’s interviews, the WEF website… they’ve specifically told you all their goals. They didn’t hide it. At the start of this we knew vaccine passports were a major goal. The media called us crazy. Now the media says of course we need vaccine passports. We are literally following the WEF plans they laid out for us. Meat prices are starting to skyrocket and tbe coolers are full of Bill Gates’s beyond meat products. They are plowing forward with everything they laid out in the great reset. Meal worms and dried insects are coming soon. Bon appetit!
I think there’s truth in what you’ve both said actually. I totally agree with your thoughts, but there are times I can’t help but wonder if we’re really seeing all of the picture out of these psychopaths. In trying to learn to think like them, to anticipate their moves, one can see multiple goals being part of this. I tend to think they could indeed release a truly deadly pathogen or poison, but they can’t necessarily control that perfectly, they too might “get it” and die. A fake virus works for them, and the jabs are most definitely causing harm and will continue to, after all, there’s profit in long term medical problems. They may not really be all that powerful, but they apparently think they are. God only knows what their next moves might be, and as cynical as learning to somewhat think like them has made me, I know I am not nearly crazy enough that I’ll be able to truly figure that out. Whatever their plan, it won’t be good for us. And yes, as you’ve said, get ready for the meal worms and dried insects, along with power outages, water shortages, loss of any autonomy, civil unrest, etc.
No they prefere borglike asians.
If there was a plan to significantly reduce the population, the idea of culling people via a vaccine seems implausible because the effect is too small.
That quote and much else from your post come across as twaddle, from someone who is likely a gatekeeper of the official narrative.
At this early stage I would suggest that the number of serious side effects is actually far higher than that which the Covid plotters would have wanted. This glut of early adverse reactions is, all by itself, discouraging vaccine take up and in places this reluctance is at a very high level.
The missing puzzle piece to your argument is forced vaccinations. Thus far, the Covid serum has been optional. How long do you think that will last? People rejecting the vaccine, the trouble makers, will slowly become outnumbered. Maybe there’s a bio-false-flag in the works, where a million people will die and it will be blamed on “anti-vaxxers.” Biden already said the the anti-vax crowd (RFK,Jr et al) is killing people (one of the justifications for a military solution to combat “misinformation, now called a “public health crisis.”)
I agree with your sentiment that depopulation doesn’t yet sufficiently meet Occam’s Razor, but we’re still in the infancy of this nascent bio-terrorism playbook.
Who said anything about trying? Ever heard of the Thalidomide babies? What we have hear is Thalidomide, only on a global scale. The corporate manufacturer of Thalidomide wasn’t deliberately trying to produce deformed babies but it was determined to make a huge profit, so it pretended to know the product was safe when it knew no such thing.
What we have is a worldwide elite mission to install a global totalitarian bio-security state and force vaccination passports on everyone under the pretext of a pandemic emergency.
The issue is not that they intended the vaccines to be lethal, of course they didn’t. The point is that they are frequently lethal, and even more frequently cause serious injuries like cardiac damage and nerve damage, even when they don’t kill outright.
And just like with Thalidomide, they are doubling down instead of admitting the truth as to how dangerous these genetic experiments are.
AIDS ‘Grim Reaper’ Ad Campaign (1987) – YouTube In Australian the vile creep who made these ads is an ”expert’ – he is a former diplomat who now works for the Bill Gates Foundation in the Pacific, in Melbourne there is a little clique of Gates and big pharma funded unthink tanks who all peddle the same crap endless, the media are all bought and paid for with endless peddling of unlicenced jabs that are killing people here. The CHO”s are all political spivs who make pointless arbitrary ”rules’ send out the police, lock people up for ”breaking the rules” but then they invite the racist Katie Hopkins in while 36,000 Australian’s have been locked out of their own country and Caitlyn Jenner for big brother.
And they completely and utterly ignore all actual medical advice and knowledge
Yep. He sums it up – again… no disrespect intended.
The summaries pile up into a huge mountain, but nothing is changed.
The enemy is untouched.
Now, according to Biden, it is we, the unvaxxed, who ARE the pandemic – even little Iceland’s state news decided to let us hear that little nugget this morning.
And the media-controlled mob would prefer to listen to Biden, to Johnson, to Macron, to Merkel, to Ardern and to a man in a white coat who likes to be known as a scientist.
These are the people who are trusted today, while those with a half-decent education and a functioning intelligence are dismissed as propagating ‘fake news’…
Well, there it is: I’ve summed it up too, and I wish I could see the slightest evidence in my society that it knows any longer how to resist evil. The only good news I see is the real news that the general public refuses to see, because it’s rather painful and somewhat humiliating to look at.
Bang on BAM!
Here is an amusing parlor game we have invented in our family: «Mask-crazy».
One of us starts with a basic crazy idea: «you should wear a cloth mask to protect against viruses» then the next player has to up that with one degree of craziness; for example «masks only work one way and protect others but not yourself»; then «wearing a cloth mask while driving alone is clever»; «the mask can be taken in and out of your pocket all day without becoming dirty»; «all children must wear masks at school to protect the teacher»; «wearing a nose-mask while eating is a good idea»; «wear a mask while having sex» – countered with «even with your husband or wife» etc etc etc
The game can be continued for a surprisingly long time before it goes over into stuff that hasn’t actually happened or been suggested yet.
Indeed. That is what is happening.
Today, Josef Mengele would not be hunted or tried for crimes against humanity.
He would be appointed Health Minister by our spineless ‘authorities’.
In fact he has been.
He has been there for 40 years in the USA. No wonder the country is so unhealthy
Interesting thread on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/James_Townsend9/status/1415651819162898439
Starting with the usual BBC barf – although I suppose we must at least be grateful that “surge” is now being replaced with “ballooning” and “spreading like wildfire”.
But the punchline is that, with just a little bit of research, “Towny” found this:
“I scrolled along until I got to the most recent date listed which was Tuesday (13 July).
To my surprise, deaths: 0.
I tabbed to the next date: 0.
The next: 0.
In fact, according to this NHS England data (which you can freely check), the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust hasn’t reported a single Covid-19 death for 76 consecutive days, going right back to 28 April 2021.
Let me repeat that: NO DEATHS FOR SEVENTY-SIX DAYS”
So with a re-visit to that Beeb page (this is a quote from a REALLY CONCERNED AND TRUSTWORTHY DIGNITARY):
“We are not saying to panic, we are not saying for people to be terrified. We are saying to people just be really careful. This is now about schools, it’s about businesses, it’s about jobs and it’s about mental wellbeing. People are getting pinged on apps left right and centre. They are being frightened, confused, don’t know what to do.”
Or as Corporal Jones used to scream, “DON’T PANIC! DON’T PANIC!”
Next up: a stooge telling us how she regretted not getting the … oh, you’ve heard this one?
I was just about to post the same article, finished reading it and came here. This has clearly been going on all the time, I have noticed several times in the past how many “news” stories are local outbreaks, only to discover another “news” story either hours or days after that follows with exactly the same lies. It’s sad, but an easy win for them, unless as this man did, do a follow up and check the facts for yourself. Most people don’t have the time or inclination to do so.
But is it not becoming increasingly tired to the point that even the most obtuse toilet roll chomper and even the most smugly assured conspiracy phobic “Leftist” is starting to think, “Hey wait a minute”?
Actually the former is more hopeful than the latter. Screaming hyperventilators eventually run out of steam but self-congratulatingly clever dissidents have a reputation to uphold.
I’ve been told repeatedly by relatives who work for the NHS, that the narrative being spun by the media is all blown out of proportion. None of them have witnessed “the horror” of this alleged pandemic. Collectively they have somewhere in the region of 70+ years service.
Meanwhile the yellow card system in the UK present with an 18% death rate for people with clots from the jabs
There used to be 2 options
A. You are going to die, unless you take the vaccine. Was and is the lamestream’s option
B. You are going to die, if you take the vaccine. Was Yeadon’s option
There is a third option now, according to Yeadon
C. You are going to die, if you take the booster vaccine. Oh, and Please forget option B. Just memory hole it, Yeadon just did that…
Well, if you think option C is correct, and some here seem to think option c is correct, just remember that you entered the spiral of endless adjustments to option B and C that will proof you will die if you take a booster jab in some future. And you’ll never get out of that spiral. And that might be exactly the point.
I agree with Mencken who said: ‘The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary’
I wait for September and see what will happen with ‘vaccine deaths’. That is, I consider option B as an hypothesis, an option (though unlikely but still) just like Yeadon did. That Yeadon forgot all about this hypothesis does however lead me to believe that the killer vaccine is most likely all nonsense, like all hobgoblins are, and that it serves as just another distraction to keep us away from the real problem: the stupid economy that is continued to be bailed out until there is nothing left of it for you, including pensions, savings, all of it.
I will patiently wait for the outcome of hypothesis b. If it turns out that the hypothesis of option b is wrong in September-December, that is when the data are in, only then I will come to the conclusion that option b was erroneous. That a scientist like Yeadon doesn’t have this sceptical mindset of the scientist, ie he who only judges empirical data, is a big red flag to me.
And of course there is the perpetual option Z. “I don’t give damn what you do YOU ARE GOING TO DIE, sooner or later”.
Agreed on an excellent hypothesis.
These are actually the options, if you do enough reasearch:
1} jabbed.
2) unjabbed, incarcerated.
3) Rambo/survivalist in wilderness.
Life expectancy beyond 2 years:
1) 0%
2) 70%
3) 1%
Option 3 is nevertheless extremely attractive.
There might be a miscalculation in option 2? How will you remain un
jabbed once incarcerated? Just thinking while I’m wiping my arse with the Nuremberg Code…
Theodore, you have to persuade your captors that you have thus far evaded the jab due to your insight and cunning – not by ignorance and/or chance.
Tell me more about that, please! That approach interests me.
yeah, I’ve just finished reading my “Gulag Too Far” Commando comic too ; )
This is a very judicious comment, totally agree.
Excess mortality statistics show no increase in deaths, on the contrary.
https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid
https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps/
The allegations that the vaccine is a “kill shot” are simply as unsupported as the allegations that the “virus” kills people.
So, a half of the world, the original covidians, are scared of the virus and the other half, who didn’t fall for the covid hoax, are scared of the vaccine. Everybody is scared of something now, and the bullshit disease smokescreen is perpetuated.
Meanwhile, the economy is being destroyed, stiff laws are being put in place, people are being brainwashed into accepting totalitarianism. Yet, the discussion still revolves around disease, even among the dissenters.
Well said! Wasn’t it about fear from the very beginning? To me it sums all up like this: fear nothing and you will be free! Truth is essential, but it seems that all available information is out there by now. From here on “face up and make your stand” .
The UK government that cares so much about our health has just delivered yet another designedly useless diet and nutrition policy. Business interests that have rolled over to being closed for months on end have apparently sabotaged it. Funny how that works. The government’s strategy was supposedly built on reducing “sugar and salt” as if those two items are the same in nutritional terms.
The Fraud is of course outraged…. that a major opportunity to reduce meat-eating has been missed. They describe it as a British obsession which is pure NLP101. Take anything that people have always done and rather like and call it an “obsession” as step one to behaviour modification. They clearly aren’t ready for the full-on assault on meat yet but it’s something that is coming (mid-decade would be my guess).
They want everyone to be a transgender vegan with a vaccine passport no later than 2026.
sooner, even the local toilet roll rag was preaching (invertedly) about less red meat a month back; the west coast broadsheet rag followed it up that weekend. very much soon. enjoy yer locust paste : )
Excuse my ignorance but “SV scale”? Sexual Variation? Seismic Volcano? Shy Vixen?
Also, is there a summary of these eight lies? Or even some description other than in a three hour video?
Super Villain
Here are the eight lies that I transcribed about a month ago:
— lie: sars0cov-2 is a novel virus. In fact, there was/is a lot of prior immunity due to coronavirus exposure. About 60% similar to the common cold viruses. Surviving Sars-1, MERS, colds, gives you durable strong antibody and t-cell immunity.
— lie: covid is very dangerous
— lie: there are no effective treatments
— lie: PCR tests work, they can determine whether you are sick and/or infectious. Fact: it cannot, and for positive test results run at > 25 cycles, it gets very difficult to culture the “virus” in a petri dish. So at >25 cycles, there’s not enough virus in you to make you infectious.
— lie: asymptomatic people can be a threat to others, but to be infectious you have to have a lot of the virus in your airway. And if that’s the case, you WILL HAVE SYMPTOMS. Officials have admitted that it’s never the asymptomatic persons who drive a pandemic.
— lie: masks are effective. In fact they are not, and masks just amplify the social fear level
— lie: lockdowns are effective. In fact, it’s not contacts that spread a disease, it’s INFECTIOUS contacts. But ill people aren’t wandering around outside. So very few infectious encounters happen. AND, our lizard brains help us identify and avoid ill persons. Contagions occurred where there are ill and susceptible people together: hospitals and retirement homes.
— lie: variants are dangerous and will require other injections and/or boosters. In fact, the immunity to covid classic transfers to all variants.
Thanks.
‘No ones coming to save us”?
What’s with the fear porn here?
You are no better than the lying fear driven media and some governments.
Pain and justice is coming and it won’t be for the innocent
I think he means that sitting by the sidelines isn’t an option, we need to be hands on resisting this thing. A2
Agreed, e.g. don’t count on the courts.
Let me paraphrase Malcolm X rather than look it up, “If you are not prepared to die for it, remove the word freedom from your vocabulary”.
God’s judgement cannot be defeated by collective action. It can be thwarted by the action of TPTB, or evaded by the action of the individual. Freedom is a luxury only afforded in uninteresting times…
“God’s judgement… can be thwarted by the action of TPTB.”
Really? That must’ve come to Him/Her as a surprise. Not so omnipotent after all.
Very good statement of truth.
I would add that it might be better politically for us to stop arguing for “our freedom”, which is defensive, and make the political argument an attack on them about “their authority”.
For ex: “I have freedom of speech” becomes “You do not have any authority to stop me from speaking”.
Attack them with your words and phrases. Hopefully someone can come up with a better, shorter, phrase.
that’s right hank.. no one is coming to save ‘you’…
it’s up to you now.. so you had better pull yourself together..
I think he means that no-one in the presented political spectrum (even in the outer “extreme” offshoots) is going to save us. Neither the Left nor the Right (and I can’t be bothered with scare quotes any more) threaten the covid narrative. The former are all for it, the latter make sceptical noises but the scepticism tends to turn around how this virus is “being dealt with” – the alleged deadliness of the virus rarely being queried. The only whiff of genuine covid critique gets a brief outing on the “looney fringe”.
And that’s that.
Or to cite John Lennon:
“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities. ”
― Zbigniew Brzezinski, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, 1970
“In a libertarian society, there is no commons or public space. There are property lines, not borders. When it comes to real property and physical movement across such real property, there are owners, guests, licensees, business invitees, and trespassers — not legal and illegal immigrants.”
~ Jeff Deist, president of the Mises Institute
So, no more nations, borders, constitutions, human rights or citizenship. Capitalism’s end game has been to create a world of Owners and Others.
“The nation-state as a fundamental unit of man’s organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force: International banks and multinational corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation-state.” ~ Zbigniew Brzezinski, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, 1970
“Oligarchy is why voting rights are being attacked. It is why unions have been essentially wiped out. It is why government regulations have been consistently dismantled. It is why you have been told that “government is the problem”.
The fact is that a healthy, functional government that is not in the pockets of oligarchs is your only true protection. And that is why oligarchs will always systematically enslave it – to remove your only real guardian. Once the government is crippled, all of your protections are laid bare, ready to be destroyed.” ~ Jonathan Ginter
Private banks hate that sovereign nation-states also have the authority to issue their own currency. In their view, this competes with bank credit. The past 40 years has been the shutting off of fiscal policy for public purpose and the creation of a creditocracy. The EU nations were hoodwinked into forfeiting control of their own currencies for the Euro.
Fab research there TOTw, ur comments offer some idea of just how long this evil plan has been in the making.
My print out guide to Yeadon, if anyone feels moved to try to save a soul.
https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/03/watch-salting-your-data/#comment-348527
We are being lied to from the cradle to the grave and the only difference now days are lies in an insane high gear. I don’t listen to liars of any flavor and/or crazy people, so I’m good.
I believe he is on point for us to fix on a few points that are without doubt fake and use that against them. It’s exactly what they have done to us and it seems to have worked on the masses.
We seem to be scattered following different topics as they come down the pipe. I believe we know already what we need to know. We also know where the next step is going, that is the implementation of mass surveillance.
Found just now on the ‘Conservative Woman’ Home Page
WHILE some well-intentioned (but ill-informed) MPs are doing their utmost to counter Covid ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in their constituencies, the remarkable Dr Tess Lawrie is continuing to try to persuade medical colleagues to pause the rollout.
She sets out her case simply and powerfully in this interview with Mark Dolan of talkRADIO, aired on Wednesday. Well worth watching, and it could be sent to friends and relatives who are wondering who to believe on the issue.
Dolan, who has had both doses of the vaccine himself, puts questions reflecting the perspective held by most people, that the vaccine is safe and effective, as repeatedly advertised by the NHS.
Lawrie, who founded the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, a specialist firm committed to improving the quality of healthcare through rigorous research, shows a cool authority in her replies.
‘I’ve looked at the data and I think there is reason to pause,’ she says. By the end of June, 300,000 people had reported adverse events through the UK regulator’s Yellow Card system after taking the vaccine, and this is not normal.
‘If you take a vaccine like tetanus, around since 1968, there are 36 deaths attributed to it on the World Health Organisation (WHO) database, whereas six to seven thousand deaths have been reported from Covid vaccine in just a few months.
‘In the UK, there are 1,440 deaths. So this is unprecedented in the history of any medicine, to have so many deaths reported in such a short time, and indeed so many reports in such a short time.’
Pressed by Nolan on whether this meant the need for a pause, even though the reports do not prove cause and effect, she says: ‘I tend to adopt the precautionary principle. I think if there’s any cause for concern, especially in view of these alarming numbers of reports, we need to get more information, and follow up each and every report to find out a bit more about its association – indeed, is it a cause for concern.
‘I feel there is a lack of transparency from the regulatory bodies. In their report, they highlight a very rare brain clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and that there have been 30 deaths associated with this and a couple of hundred cases.
‘But when you look at the Yellow Card data, you find there have been 2,208 strokes reported – a brain bleed – and of those, 154 people died. These data are far more worrying to me than just the cerebral venous sinus thrombosis data.
‘And when you look at all sorts of bleed, and the causes of death overall, you see that many are associated with bleeding and clotting. We’re seeing brain clots and heart clots and lung clots. The commonest causes of death are brain clots – strokes – and then pulmonary embolism, which is a lung clot, and also heart clots – heart attacks.
‘I would like to know more. I personally think these should be investigated.’
Dolan: Wouldn’t pausing the vaccine rollout put us back into the mess of the pandemic?
‘Not really, because we now know there are many safe, effective treatments for Covid. It is not an untreatable condition. There’s a very safe medicine called ivermectin, very low-cost, and around for 40 years, registered on the WHO’s database since 1992. And they’ve only registered 20 deaths since 1992. It’s been given billions of times, used against tropical parasites and available over-the-counter in many countries.’
Dolan: Should the vaccine be given to children over 12?
‘It’s unnecessary and dangerous. A child has more chance of dying from a vaccination – looking at these figures – than they do from Covid.’
Dolan: Is the relatively small risk from the vaccine better than getting Covid? It’s certainly a nasty virus.
‘I think we all have a robust immune system, if you’re not vulnerable and not very elderly. Our immune systems are geared up to deal with viruses, bacteria and others. A lot of the side-effects we see from Covid – the long Covid and so on – can be prevented by early treatment.
‘The doctors using ivermectin say you don’t get long Covid if you treat with it in the early stages. If you’ve got a treatment for Covid, you don’t have to be afraid of Covid.’
Dolan: What’s your professional verdict on 16 months of rolling out lockdowns in the UK and across the world?
‘I haven’t seen any good evidence that lockdowns or masks work. More concerning, we’ve known that ivermectin works for some time, and doctors have been trying to communicate this message to the authorities, who have been very single-minded in their strategy and approach. If ivermectin had been employed last year, when the UK authorities were notified, there would have been no lockdown in my opinion.’
Dolan: Why do you think your message about applications such as ivermectin were ignored?
‘I think there are a lot of forces at play that we don’t fully understand, particularly with regard to the huge . . . Covid is probably a £100billion-a-year industry, and ivermectin and other generic medicines are very cheap.’
Lawrie adds: ‘I think it’s time everybody took more responsibility for their health. Get themselves in better shape, be careful of what they eat – not just the quantity and the calories, but the nutritional value; exercise, and sunlight, and including taking responsibility for getting the information. Anybody can go to the Yellow Card system and have a look at the data. It’s not that easy on the government system, but there is a group called UK Column with a website that’s really easy to navigate. They update the data every week. You can type in a problem, and see what other people are reporting too.
‘I would encourage everybody, if you have the vaccine today and tomorrow you have some kind of problem, to report it – it may be associated with the vaccine, and there might be many other people who are suffering a similar thing. It’s only by highlighting these things that we will be able to ask the government to investigate.’
Good and informative information, many thanks for sharing it.
I don’t think I’ve ever replied to an OffG Admin comment – the Admin team do an admirable job. However, this response to DavidF is a silly given the situation all of us are in – as long as people’s grammar is generally readable is the paragraph spacing FFS that important?
There’s a reason commercials have to be engaging. If people tune out, the message is never transmitted.
There’s value in the moderator’s comment. It helps your mission succeed, presuming your mission is maximum audience awareness of the message.
I go along with Yeadon almost entirely, but I can’t accept that his view that the Covid vaccines were not meant to be dangerous, which they clearly are.
Personal experience tells me that those who have taken these experimental gene altering products now seem to be more lost than ever and that what brain they had before the injections has been hollowed out further. Many of these people are elderly and have been subjected to flu vaccinations and many prescribed drugs over many years, so I would suggest that this is where the brain destruction process really started.
Yeadon’s says that the next generation Covid “vaccines” will be more dangerous and he is likely to be dead right here. The globalist depopulators will be very keen to get on with the long planned genocide before their cover is blown.
I think they may have been intended to be dangerous, but no right away. I think that whoever planned this wanted to get more or less entire populations vaccinated before adverse reactions showed up and didn’t bargain for so many immediate adverse reactions (and deaths). Sure, the msm is doing it’s best to suppress it but reports of deaths (Lisa Shaw for instance) are managing to get through.
“but I can’t accept that his view that the Covid vaccines were not meant to be dangerous” People make mistakes, not matter how clever they are. The reality is that the ones who think they are really clever, they are the ones who make the most mistakes.